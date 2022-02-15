Chronic alcohol drinking persistently suppresses thalamostriatal excitation of cholinergic neurons to impair cognitive flexibility

Chronic alcohol consumption and withdrawal impair reversal of operant learning in rats. Thalamic inputs onto DMS CINs have been implicated in the reversal of instrumental learning (9, 10, 30). We thus examined whether chronic alcohol intake and withdrawal affected the acquisition and reversal of action-outcome contingencies. Rats that had been exposed to water (controls) or 20% alcohol using an intermittent-access 2-bottle choice drinking procedure (24, 31–34) for 8 weeks were trained to learn 2 action-outcome contingencies involving food pellets or sucrose solution (refs. 9, 35, and Figure 1A). The water and alcohol groups both acquired action-outcome contingencies during the increased-effort training schedule (Figure 1B). The total number of lever presses was slightly lower in the alcohol group than in the water group, but this difference was not statistically significant (Figure 1B; F (1,22) = 3.55, P = 0.07). Cumulative lever presses during the last session of the initial learning period did not differ between the 2 groups (Figure 1C; F (1,22) = 0.13, P > 0.05).

Figure 1 Chronic alcohol intake impairs reversal of instrumental learning. (A) Schematic of the instrumental learning procedure and subsequent devaluation testing. Rats consumed 20% alcohol for 8 weeks before operant training. (B) The alcohol and water groups did not differ in total lever presses during the acquisition of initial contingencies. (C) The alcohol and water groups showed no difference in cumulative lever presses during the last initial training session (session 10). (D) Outcome-specific devaluation testing showed that both water and alcohol groups pressed the devalued (DeV) lever significantly fewer times than the valued (Val) lever; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (E) The devaluation index, defined as (Val – DeV)/(Val + DeV), did not differ significantly between the 2 groups. (F) Schematic of the next round of instrumental learning with reversed contingencies and subsequent devaluation testing. (G) The alcohol group showed significantly reduced lever pressing during the reversed contingency training sessions; #P < 0.05; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (H) The alcohol group showed significantly fewer cumulative lever presses in the last reversal learning session (session 4); #P < 0.05; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (I) Second devaluation testing showed that the water group interacted less with the DeV lever, but this devaluation was not observed in the alcohol group; *P < 0.05 (Water); NS, P > 0.05 (Alcohol). (J) The devaluation index was significantly lower in the alcohol group than in the water group; **P < 0.01; n = 13 male rats (Water) and 11 male rats (Alcohol) for B–E, G, I, and J; n = 12 male rats (Water) and 10 male rats (Alcohol) for H. Two-way repeated-measures (RM) ANOVA (B, C, G, and H) followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (G and H); paired (D and I) or unpaired (E and J) t test.

After the initial acquisition of this task, we investigated the sensitivity to outcome devaluation. To achieve this goal, animals were fed with either food pellets or sucrose solution before receiving extinction training, where lever presses were monitored. We found that both alcohol-drinking and water control rats significantly decreased their presses on the outcome-satiated (devalued) lever (Figure 1D; t (12) = 2.20, P < 0.05 for water group; t (10) = 3.71, P < 0.01 for alcohol group). Analysis of the devaluation index (the difference between the proportions of nondevalued and devalued lever presses) did not identify any statistically significant difference in the degree of goal-directed versus habitual behavior between the alcohol-drinking and the water control rats (Figure 1E; t (22) = –1.02, P > 0.05). These results indicated that alcohol-drinking and water control rats showed similar levels of goal-directed behavior.

Next, we examined the flexibility of the rats’ responses to a change in the action-outcome contingency. We reversed the relationship between action and outcome so that pressing the lever previously used to access sucrose solution now led to the delivery of food pellets and vice versa (Figure 1F). Following this contingency reversal, the total lever presses were significantly lower in the alcohol group than in the control group (Figure 1G; F (1,22) = 6.28, P < 0.05). Cumulative lever presses were also lower in the alcohol-drinking rats than in water controls during the last session of reversal training (Figure 1H; F (1,20) = 4.68, P < 0.05). These results indicated that chronic alcohol intake and withdrawal (at least 10 days) impaired reversal learning in this task.

Lastly, our analysis of the relative contributions of goal-directed versus habitual behavior following contingency reversal showed that the alcohol group pressed indiscriminately on devalued and nondevalued levers, whereas the water control rats still favored the nondevalued lever (Figure 1I; t (12) = 2.87, P < 0.05 for water group; t (10) = 0.18, P > 0.05 for alcohol group). The devaluation index was, therefore, significantly lower in alcohol-drinking rats, as compared with their water controls (Figure 1J; t (22) = 3.14, P < 0.01). We also compared the difference between the first and second devaluation indices in the 2 study groups; the alcohol group showed a significantly larger decrease than did the water group (t (22) = 2.88, P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154969DS1). These results indicated that the water controls maintained a goal-directed strategy in response to the new action-outcome association. However, alcohol-drinking rats failed to do so and instead used a strategy more consistent with habitual behavior, suggesting that chronic alcohol intake and withdrawal impaired cognitive flexibility in response to changes in action-outcome associations in rats.

Chronic alcohol consumption reduces glutamatergic thalamostriatal inputs onto DMS CINs. The striatum receives major glutamatergic inputs from both the cortex and thalamus. Reduced flexibility in reversal learning is known to be associated with thalamostriatal transmission in DMS CINs (9, 17, 36). We next investigated whether alcohol consumption altered thalamic inputs onto DMS CINs. To selectively induce thalamostriatal transmission, we expressed channelrhodopsin 2 (ChR2) in thalamic inputs (Figure 2A) by crossing transgenic mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of the vesicular glutamate transporter 2 (VGluT2) promoter (VGluT2-Cre mice) with transgenic mice expressing Cre-dependent ChR2-eYFP (Ai32 mice) (37). This cross produced VGluT2-Cre Ai32 mice. Previous studies in VGluT2-Cre mice reported that VGluT2-expressing inputs to the striatum mainly arose from the thalamus (38, 39).

Figure 2 Chronic alcohol consumption reduces thalamostriatal glutamatergic inputs onto DMS CINs. (A) Schematic of light stimulation of ChR2-expressing thalamic inputs and whole-cell recording of CINs. (B) Chronic alcohol consumption suppressed thalamostriatal inputs onto CINs in DMS slices prepared 24 hours after the last alcohol exposure (1-day withdrawal [WD]); #P < 0.05; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; n = 11 neurons from 4 male mice (Water) and 13 neurons from 3 male mice (Alcohol). (C) Chronic alcohol consumption did not alter the glutamate release probability indicated by paired-pulse measurement; NS, P > 0.05; n = 10 neurons from 3 male mice (Water) and 11 neurons from 3 male mice (Alcohol). (D) Schematic showing viral infusions. We infused helper viruses (AAV-DIO-TVA-mCherry and AAV-DIO-RG) into the DMS of ChAT-Cre D1-tdT mice (Inj. 1) and rabies-GFP into the same site 2 weeks later (Inj. 2). (E) Sample coronal images from 4 mice showing that rabies-GFP–labeled PfN neurons projected to DMS CINs. fr, fasciculus retroflexus. (F) Sample images of tdT fluorescence in the PfN (injection site) and striatum from 8 mice. (G) Sample image from 8 mice showing a GFP-expressing recorded (Rec.) CIN and tdT-positive fiber. (H) Input-output curves of oEPSC amplitudes in CINs measured 21 days after the last alcohol exposure (21-d WD) from mice injected with AAV-Chrimson-tdT in the PfN; ##P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 15 neurons from 2 male and 2 female mice (Water) and 14 neurons from 4 female mice (Alcohol). (I) Paired-pulse ratios in mice injected with AAV-Chrimson-tdT; NS, P > 0.05; n = 27 neurons from 2 male and 3 female mice (Water) and 32 neurons from 1 male and 4 female mice (Alcohol). Two-way RM ANOVA followed by post hoc test (B and H); unpaired t test (C and I).

CINs are easily distinguished from other striatal cell types because they have a large diameter and unique electrophysiological characteristics (40, 41). We thus distinguished CINs from MSNs by their larger size, spontaneous firing (Supplemental Figure 2A), higher resting membrane potential, characteristic voltage sag in response to hyperpolarizing current injection, and greater excitability in response to depolarizing current injection (Supplemental Figure 2B; resting membrane potentials: t (10) = 4.75, P < 0.001). Interestingly, repetitive light-mediated stimulation of thalamic inputs in VGluT2-Cre Ai32 mouse slices evoked distinct patterns of excitatory postsynaptic potentials (EPSPs) in CINs and MSNs. We found that the second EPSP was larger than the first EPSP in CINs, while MSNs showed the opposite pattern (Supplemental Figure 2C; t (10) = 6.87, P < 0.001). We used a combination of these approaches to identify CINs when these neurons did not express fluorescent proteins.

We then explored how chronic alcohol intake influenced thalamostriatal glutamatergic transmission onto DMS CINs. VGluT2-Cre Ai32 mice were trained to consume 20% alcohol for 8 weeks using the intermittent-access 2-bottle choice drinking procedure (23, 33). Twenty-four hours after the last alcohol exposure, we prepared striatal slices and measured optically evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (oEPSCs) in CINs. We found that the oEPSC amplitude was significantly lower in CINs from the alcohol group than in those from the water control group (Figure 2B; F (1,22) = 5.39, P < 0.05). This result suggests that chronic alcohol intake reduces thalamostriatal inputs onto DMS CINs. To further investigate the mechanism underlying this reduction, we measured the paired-pulse ratio (PPR) of oEPSCs that were activated by 2 stimuli, delivered 100 milliseconds (ms) apart. This analysis found no significant difference between the alcohol group and the water group (Figure 2C; t (19) = 0.72, P > 0.05). These results suggested that the reduced thalamostriatal transmission to CINs in mice with chronic alcohol exposure was unlikely to be caused by a reduced probability of presynaptic glutamate release.

To further confirm the alcohol-associated suppression of thalamostriatal transmission, we infused adeno-associated virus (AAV)-Chrimson-tdTomato (tdT) into a thalamic nucleus that is known to project to DMS CINs. Previous studies identified dense inputs to the striatum from multiple thalamic nuclei, including the parafascicular nucleus (PfN) (42, 43). To investigate this, we infused rabies helper viruses into the DMS of ChAT-Cre mice, waited 3 weeks, and then infused rabies-GFP at the same location 3 weeks later (Figure 2D). Two Cre-dependent AAV serotype 8 vectors were employed as helper viruses; one expressed rabies glycoprotein (RG) (AAV8-DIO-RG), and the other expressed an avian membrane EnvA receptor protein (TVA) and mCherry (AAV8-DIO-TVA-mCherry). This approach produced extensive GFP expression in the PfN (Figure 2E), indicating dense innervation of DMS CINs by thalamic PfN neurons. Next, we infused AAV-Chrimson-tdT into the PfN of ChAT-eGFP mice and detected the tdT fluorescent signal in the striatum (Figure 2F). Animals were trained to consume alcohol as described above. Twenty-four hours after the last alcohol exposure, striatal slices were prepared to measure oEPSCs in CINs. Changes in oEPSCs similar to those shown in Figure 2B were observed (Supplemental Figure 3A; F (1,22) = 4.74, P < 0.05). We did not observe significant changes in PPR measurements (Supplemental Figure 3B; t (39) = –1.44, P > 0.05). Because we had previously observed behavioral deficits weeks (10-day initial training + 2-day initial devaluation test + 2- to 3-day retraining + 4-day reversal learning + 2-day second devaluation test → 21 days) after stopping alcohol consumption (Figure 1), we also measured oEPSCs 21 days after the last alcohol exposure. Similar results were observed at this time point (oEPSCs, Figure 2H, F (1,27) = 10.91, P < 0.01; PPR, Figure 2I, t (53) = –0.72, P > 0.05).

Taken together, these data suggest that chronic alcohol consumption causes a long-lasting decrease in thalamostriatal inputs onto DMS CINs.

Chronic alcohol consumption significantly increases the spontaneous firing of DMS CINs and shortens their pause responses. Having shown that chronic alcohol intake reduced thalamic inputs onto DMS CINs, we asked whether alcohol also altered the spontaneous spiking of these tonically active neurons. We trained ChAT-eGFP mice to consume alcohol for 8 weeks using the intermittent-access 2-bottle choice drinking procedure. CINs were identified by their green fluorescence (Figure 3A), and spontaneous firing of DMS CINs was measured using cell-attached recording, 24 hours and 21 days after the last alcohol exposure (Figure 3B). We found that chronic alcohol consumption decreased the interspike interval (Figure 3C) and significantly increased the firing frequency over time (Figure 3D; F (2,112) = 5.69, P < 0.01). In contrast, our measurement of intrinsic excitability using whole-cell recording did not find any significant difference in the evoked firing of DMS CINs from the water and alcohol groups (Figure 3E; F (1,27) = 0.93, P > 0.05). These results suggest that chronic alcohol consumption increases the spontaneous activity of DMS CINs.

Figure 3 Chronic alcohol consumption increases spontaneous, but not evoked, firing of DMS CINs. ChAT-eGFP mice were trained to consume 20% alcohol for 8 weeks, and DMS slices were prepared 24 hours (1-d WD) and 21 days (21-d WD) after the last alcohol exposure. (A) Sample image from 13 mice showing green CINs in the striatum. D, dorsal; M, medial. (B) Sample traces of spontaneous CIN firing in the water and alcohol groups using the cell-attached recording. (C and D) Cumulative plots of the inter-event intervals (C) and the spontaneous firing rates of CINs (D) in the indicated groups; P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA, **P < 0.01 vs. water group by Tukey’s post hoc test; n = 49 neurons from 5 male and 2 female mice (Water), 31 neurons from 4 male and 2 female mice (Alcohol 1-d), and 36 neurons from 4 male mice (Alcohol 21-d). (E) Chronic alcohol did not change evoked CIN firing. Left and middle: Sample traces of membrane potentials generated in the indicated groups in response to a series of 500-ms current injections. Right: The input-output relationship between the injected current magnitude and the CIN firing frequency in water and alcohol groups; P > 0.05 by 2-way RM ANOVA; n = 16 neurons from 4 male mice (Water) and 13 neurons from 3 male mice (Alcohol).

CINs exhibit characteristic burst-pause firing, which is important for regulating MSN activity. Next, we investigated the effects of chronic alcohol intake on the burst-pause firing of CINs. To induce burst-pause response of CINs, we expressed ChR2 in CINs by crossing transgenic mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of the choline acetyltransferase (ChAT) promoter (ChAT-Cre mice) with transgenic mice with Cre-dependent ChR2-eYFP expression (Ai32 mice) (37). ChAT-Cre Ai32 mice were trained to consume 20% alcohol for 8 weeks using the intermittent-access 2-bottle choice drinking procedure. Twenty-four hours after the last alcohol exposure, we prepared striatal slices and measured optically evoked burst-pause responses of DMS CINs. We found that the pause duration was significantly shorter in CINs from the alcohol group than in those from the water control group using cell-attached recording (Figure 4, A and B; t (40) = 2.32, P < 0.05). We also observed similar results with whole-cell recording (Figure 4, C and D; t (31) = 2.06, P < 0.05).

Figure 4 Chronic alcohol consumption shortens pause response of DMS CINs. ChAT-Cre Ai32 mice were trained to consume 20% alcohol for at least 8 weeks. Then DMS slices were prepared 24 hours after last alcohol exposure, and optically evoked burst-pause responses of CINs were measured. (A) Sample traces of burst-pause responses of a CIN from the water (top) and alcohol (bottom) groups using the cell-attached recording. ISI, interspike interval. (B) The pause durations in the indicated groups; *P < 0.05 by unpaired t test; n = 26 neurons from 3 male and 2 female mice (Water) and 16 neurons from 3 male mice and 1 female mouse (Alcohol). The pause duration is defined by the first ISI right after optical stimulation divided by baseline average ISI before the optical stimulation. (C) Sample traces of burst-pause responses of a CIN from the water (top) and alcohol (bottom) groups using whole-cell recording. (D) The pause durations in the indicated groups; *P < 0.05 by unpaired t test; n = 22 neurons from 3 male and 2 female mice (Water) and 11 neurons from 3 male mice (Alcohol).

Chronic alcohol consumption impairs CIN-induced suppression of NMDA receptor–mediated glutamatergic transmission in DMS D1-MSNs. CINs regulate flexible behaviors by modulating MSN activity. After characterizing the effects of chronic alcohol consumption on DMS CIN activity, we investigated how alcohol intake might affect CIN-mediated modulation of MSNs, leading to changes in striatal output. In striatal circuits, endogenous cholinergic signaling is known to modulate NMDA receptor–mediated (NMDAR-mediated) synaptic responses in D1-MSNs by acting on muscarinic M4 receptors (M4Rs) (26), which are downregulated in alcohol use disorder (44). We, therefore, examined whether endogenous acetylcholine release induced by optogenetic excitation of CINs altered NMDAR-EPSCs in DMS D1-MSNs. To achieve this, we generated triple-transgenic ChAT-Cre Ai32 D1-tdT mice, in which CINs expressed ChR2-eYFP and D1-MSNs contained tdT (Figure 5A). Stimulating electrodes were placed within the striatum to elicit glutamatergic transmission, and we patched the red D1-MSNs and excited CINs by delivering blue light through the objective lens (Figure 5B). After NMDAR-mediated EPSCs were recorded for 5 minutes (baseline), blue light (2 ms, 10 pulses at 15 Hz) was delivered 1 second prior to each electrical stimulation, and EPSCs were continuously monitored for 10 minutes (Figure 5C). We found that optogenetic excitation of CINs significantly reduced the NMDAR-EPSC amplitude in D1-MSNs. We further confirmed that this effect was mediated by muscarinic M4Rs, as subsequent application of an antagonist of this receptor, PD 102807 (1 μM) (45), completely abolished the CIN-mediated suppression of NMDAR-EPSCs (Figure 5D; F (2,10) = 13.56, P < 0.01). We found that chronic alcohol consumption completely abolished this CIN excitation–induced suppression of NMDAR-EPSCs in D1-MSNs (Figure 5E; t (6) = –0.68, P > 0.05). Taken together, these data indicated that excitation of DMS CINs activated muscarinic M4Rs to suppress NMDAR-EPSCs in DMS D1-MSNs and that chronic alcohol consumption attenuated this suppression.

Figure 5 Chronic alcohol consumption impairs CIN-mediated suppression of glutamatergic transmission in DMS D1-MSNs. (A) Sample image of a sagittal section from 9 ChAT-Cre Ai32 D1-tdT mice. Inset shows a green CIN with several red D1-MSNs (scale bar: 20 μm). DS, dorsal striatum; SNr, substantia nigra pars reticulata. (B) Schematic of the electrical and optical stimulation and selective recording of D1-MSNs. The stimulating electrodes were placed in the DMS close to the recording pipette. (C) Schematic of the electrical and light stimulation protocols. Electrical stimulation (top) was delivered every 20 seconds, 1 second after the delivery of a burst of 473-nm light (2 ms of 10 pulses at 15 Hz) (middle and bottom). (D) The amplitude of NMDAR-mediated EPSCs before light stimulation, during light stimulation, and during light stimulation in the presence of the muscarinic M4 antagonist PD 102807 (PD; 1 μM) showed that optogenetic excitation of DMS CINs caused an M4 receptor–dependent suppression of NMDAR activity in D1-MSNs; P < 0.01 by 1-way RM ANOVA, **P < 0.01 vs. the light group by Tukey’s post hoc test; n = 7 neurons from 4 male mice and 1 female mouse per group. (E) Chronic alcohol consumption abolished CIN-induced suppression of NMDAR-EPSCs; P > 0.05 by paired t test; n = 7 neurons from 4 male mice per group.

Chronic alcohol consumption compromises CIN-mediated short-term facilitation of glutamatergic transmission in DMS D2-MSNs. Having found that chronic alcohol consumption impaired CIN-mediated regulation of glutamatergic transmission in D1-MSNs, we next examined whether it altered CIN-mediated regulation of glutamatergic transmission in another major MSN type, the D2-MSN. We used ChAT-Cre Ai32 D1-tdT mice, in which putative D2-MSNs were identified as nonfluorescent (Figure 6A). Thalamic stimulation of cholinergic activity has been shown to cause short-term facilitation of AMPA receptor–mediated EPSPs (AMPAR-EPSPs) in D2-MSNs (17). We thus recorded electrically evoked AMPAR-EPSPs in D2-MSNs using the current-clamp recording. Five EPSPs were measured before and 1 second after light-mediated stimulation of CINs in mice that had been exposed to alcohol or water only. Compared with amplitudes recorded before light stimulation, we found that direct light stimulation (15 Hz, 10 pulses, 1 second before electrical stimulation) of CINs caused short-term facilitation of EPSP amplitudes in the water group (Figure 6B; F (1,8) = 5.66, P < 0.05), as expected. Interestingly, there was also a main effect of pulse number (F (4,32) = 3.89, P < 0.05), in that later electrical pulses generated higher relative EPSP amplitudes than earlier pulses (Figure 6B; vs. pulse 1: q = 4.53, P < 0.05 [pulse 2]; q = 6.67, P < 0.001 [pulse 4]; q = 7.41, P < 0.001 [pulse 5]). In contrast, light stimulation of CINs failed to potentiate the EPSP amplitudes in the alcohol group (Figure 6C; F (1,11) = 0.91, P > 0.05). These results demonstrated that chronic alcohol consumption compromised CIN-mediated short-term facilitation of AMPAR-mediated transmission in DMS D2-MSNs.

Figure 6 Chronic alcohol intake compromises CIN-mediated short-term facilitation of glutamatergic transmission in DMS D2-MSNs. (A) Schematic of electrical and light stimulation and whole-cell recording of D2-MSNs in ChAT-Cre Ai32 D1-tdT mice. Putative D2-MSNs were identified by their absence of fluorescence. (B) Left: Sample traces showing that electrical stimulation led to 5 EPSPs in D2-MSNs before and after light-mediated excitation of CINs. Electrical stimulation was delivered every 20 seconds, 1 second after the delivery of a burst of 473-nm light (2 ms of 10 pulses at 15 Hz). Right: Calculation of the relative amplitudes of 5 EPSPs detected short-term facilitation in water control mice after light-mediated excitation of CINs. EPSPs were normalized to the first one; #P < 0.05 by 2-way RM ANOVA; **P < 0.01 vs. the same pulse number in the pre-light group by Tukey’s post hoc test; ^P < 0.05, ^^^P < 0.001 vs. pulse number 1 within the post-light group by Tukey’s post hoc test; n = 9 neurons from 5 male mice and 1 female mouse per group. (C) Left: Sample traces showing the EPSPs before and after light stimulation of CINs in the alcohol group. Right: Calculation of the relative amplitudes of EPSPs in the alcohol group did not identify any change after light stimulation of CINs; P > 0.05, 2-way RM ANOVA; n = 12 neurons from 4 male mice per group.

The alcohol-induced impairment of reversal learning is rescued by in vivo optogenetic potentiation of PfN-to-CIN transmission. The above evidence points to the key roles of DMS CINs in mediating the detrimental effect of chronic alcohol intake on cognitive flexibility. Lastly, we aimed to alleviate this detrimental effect by manipulating the PfN-to-CIN connectivity. It has been shown that a global enhancement of the neuronal activity of CINs through pharmacogenetics failed to rescue the impairment of reversal learning in aged mice (10), indicating the need for a more targeted modulation of CINs by thalamostriatal processes. Therefore, we infused AAV-Chronos-GFP into the PfN and AAV-FLEX-Chrimson-tdT into the DMS of ChAT-Cre rats for selective manipulation of PfN-to-CIN synapses. Optical fibers were implanted into the DMS (Figure 7A). After recovery from surgery, rats were trained using the schedule described in Figure 1. Once the rats acquired the initial action-outcome contingencies (Figure 7, C and D), they were divided into 2 groups: the alcohol-opto group received time-locked light stimulation (Figure 7B) during the reversal learning; the alcohol-sham group underwent the same procedure as the alcohol-opto group except the lasers were not turned on. Both groups showed similar acquisition of initial action-outcome contingencies and initial devaluations (Supplemental Figure 5). During reversal training, we delivered optogenetic high-frequency stimulation of PfN inputs and “optogenetic postsynaptic depolarization of DMS CINs, a dual-channel optogenetic protocol that we recently developed to induce long-term potentiation in vivo (24). We found that there was no significant difference in terms of lever presses between the 2 groups (Figure 7E; F (1,16) = 0.002, P > 0.05). However, our analysis of the relative contributions of goal-directed versus habitual behavior following contingency reversal showed that the sham group pressed more devalued levers, indicating habitual behavior carrying over from initial learning; whereas the light stimulation group still favored the nondevalued lever, indicating new goal-directed behavior (Figure 7F; t (8) = –1.52, P > 0.05 for sham group; t (9) = 1.91, P < 0.05 for light stimulation group). The devaluation index was therefore significantly higher in light-stimulated rats as compared with their sham controls (Figure 7G; t (17) = –2.23, P < 0.05). These results indicated that the alcohol-induced impairment of cognitive flexibility was restored by selective potentiation of thalamic inputs onto DMS CINs.