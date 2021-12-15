The intersection of COVID-19 and autoimmunity

Some clinical features of moderate to severe COVID-19 are reminiscent of those seen in autoimmune diseases such as antiphospholipid syndrome, inflammatory arthritis, SLE, and anti-MDA5 syndrome (52–55). In addition, there are numerous case reports of patients developing classifiable autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and type 1 diabetes, concomitantly with or immediately following SARS-CoV-2 infection (56–64). These various observations have led investigators to question whether de novo autoimmunity may contribute to at least a subset of patients who experience a more severe course with COVID-19.

Other examples of virus-associated autoimmunity. Viruses such as cytomegalovirus, parvovirus B19, and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been postulated to be environmental triggers of autoimmunity in genetically predisposed individuals (65). As one example, serological evidence of EBV reactivation tracks not only with the transition to SLE, but also with increased disease activity in individuals with established SLE (66, 67); indeed, antibodies against EBV nuclear antigen-1 cross-react with the SLE-associated antigens Sm and Ro (68–70), and levels of anti-EBV antibodies correlate with SLE-associated autoantibodies (66, 71–73). Viruses that trigger autoimmunity exhibit several characteristic features (Table 1), including a tendency to cause ubiquitous and/or persistent infection, as well as an ability to tip the host immune response toward loss of tolerance via production of autoreactive lymphocytes. Mechanistically, viruses may contribute to autoimmunity-prone immune responses in various ways. Examples include molecular and functional mimicry, superantigen activity, and stimulation of inflammatory signaling, including production of type I IFNs (74–76).

Table 1 SARS-CoV-2 shares some characteristic features with other viruses that trigger autoimmunity

Profiling the autoantigenome of COVID-19. To determine whether COVID-19 promotes autoantibody production, several groups have endeavored to comprehensively profile the autoantigenome of COVID-19. Using established antigen arrays, Chang et al. identified autoantibodies associated with rheumatological diseases in 49% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with less than 15% of healthy controls (77). Many of these autoantibodies are traditionally associated with rare autoimmune diseases, such as autoimmune myositis (77). In addition, 60% to 80% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had at least one anti-cytokine autoantibody with the potential to modulate immune responses (77).

Wang et al. used a more unbiased approach and screened for autoantibodies against extracellular and secreted proteins, which were theorized to be the main targets for functional autoantibodies. Using rapid extracellular antigen profiling (REAP), in which barcoded human extracellular and secreted proteins are displayed on the surface of yeast (78), they identified a wide range of antibodies targeting immune-related antigens, such as cytokines and chemokines, in the plasma of patients with COVID-19 (42). Mouse surrogates of these autoantibodies increased disease severity in a mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection (42). Furthermore, patients with COVID-19 exhibited autoantibodies against tissue-associated antigens that correlated positively with disease severity (42). Importantly, some autoantibodies were clearly induced following SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting that COVID-19 contributes to loss of tolerance (42, 77).

Autoantigens can form affinity complexes with the glycosaminoglycan dermatan sulfate (DS). These complexes may then engage B cell receptor signaling in autoreactive B1 cells and thereby induce autoantibody production (79–81). Self-proteins with affinity to DS are therefore more likely to be autoantigens. Wang et al. identified autoantigens with DS affinity from different cell lines and compared them with proteins altered at the protein or transcript level in SARS-CoV-2 infection (82–84). Notably, many of the SARS-CoV-2–altered proteins with DS affinity were associated with COVID-19 disease manifestations, such as neurological symptoms, thrombosis, and possibly PASC (82–84).

Other functional autoantibodies. Abnormal coagulation, along with microvascular and macrovascular thrombosis, is associated with not only severe COVID-19 (85, 86), but also the autoimmune thromboinflammatory disease antiphospholipid syndrome. Antiphospholipid syndrome is characterized by the presence of antiphospholipid autoantibodies (aPLs), which promote thrombosis by activating endothelial cells and platelets while also stimulating neutrophils to release neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) (Figure 2A and refs. 87–90). Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 exhibit elevated levels of NETs (91), which correlate with disease severity and thrombosis (92). In one study, approximately half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had at least one type of aPL, while positive aPL testing was associated with neutrophil activation, more NET release, reduced oxygenation efficiency, and more severe disease (93). Importantly, total IgG fractions from patients with COVID-19 who were positive for aPLs triggered NET release from healthy neutrophils (93), activated endothelial cells to upregulate cell adhesion molecules (94), and accelerated thrombosis when transferred into mice (93). All these phenotypes are similar to those associated with IgG fractions from individuals with established antiphospholipid syndrome.

Figure 2 Potential downstream mechanisms of autoantibodies identified in patients with severe COVID-19. (A) A subset of patients with severe COVID-19 have anti-phospholipid antibodies (aPLs) and/or anti–neutrophil extracellular trap (anti-NET) autoantibodies. aPLs may activate endothelial cells and platelets and stimulate neutrophils to release NETs. Anti-NET antibodies bind to NETs, impairing NET degradation by DNase. Together, these autoantibodies may activate complement and promote thrombosis. (B) In some patients with severe COVID-19, antibodies can prevent the expression of ISGs by antagonizing signaling through the type I IFN receptor in an FcγRIIb-dependent fashion, impairing antiviral immunity.

Patients with antiphospholipid syndrome and other rheumatological diseases have elevated levels of antibodies that bind to NETs, impairing NET degradation and likely activating complement (95, 96). Levels of anti-NET antibodies are also increased in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with the highest levels in patients requiring mechanical ventilation (97). Anti-NET antibodies correlate with NET remnants in blood, COVID-19 severity, and platelet count and inversely correlate with oxygenation efficiency and NET clearance (97). Taken together, these findings suggest a potential role in COVID-19–associated thrombosis (Figure 2A).

Another study by Combes et al. found that immune cells from patients with mild COVID-19, including neutrophils and monocytes, expressed a strong ISG signature (98). In contrast, and in line with some of the studies mentioned above (20, 21), ISG-expressing cells were less likely to be found in patients with severe COVID-19 requiring intubation and intensive care (98). In the study, one of seven patients with severe COVID-19 exhibited autoantibodies against IFN-α (98). In the remaining six patients, total IgG fractions antagonized signaling through the monocyte type I IFN receptor in FcγRIIb-dependent fashion (Figure 2B and refs. 98, 99). Although the antigen specificity of these antibodies remains to be determined (which would allow this concept to be tested more broadly in additional cohorts), these data suggest that therapies inhibiting FcγRIIb may have the potential to restore type I IFN responses in some patients with severe COVID-19.

Potential mechanisms of de novo autoimmunity in COVID-19. Effector B cell responses can be activated through the germinal center or extrafollicular pathways. Unlike germinal center reactions, extrafollicular maturation lacks certain checkpoints to prevent autoreactivity and, as such, is more prone to generating autoantibodies (100). In SLE, a large proportion of antibody-secreting cells originate from naive B cells (as opposed to memory B cells), which are activated via the extrafollicular pathway in a TLR7-dependent manner (101, 102). These extrafollicular B cells, known as double-negative (DN2) B cells, lack IgD, CD27, CXCR5, and CD21. They are poised to become antibody-secreting cells, tend to produce pathogenic autoantibodies, and are enriched in patients with active SLE, including patients with lupus nephritis (102).

Reminiscent of SLE, higher levels of both circulating DN2 B cells and circulating plasma cells associate with greater disease severity and poor outcomes in COVID-19 (Figure 3 and ref. 100). In addition, patients who succumb to COVID-19 lack Bcl6+ germinal centers (103), consistent with a predominantly extrafollicular response. Patients with severe COVID-19 also exhibited higher numbers of unmutated SLE-associated, autoimmune-prone IGHV4-34 antibody–secreting cells in circulation (100, 104). The mechanisms contributing to extrafollicular pathway activation in severe COVID-19 are unknown; however, TLR7 drives DN2 cell differentiation (102), and TLR7 recognizes viral single-stranded RNA genomes, such as that of SARS-CoV-2 (105). Furthermore, patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit elevated plasma IL-6 levels (106), which correlate with DN2 cell expansion (107). Notably, patients with high extrafollicular responses exhibit high titers of neutralizing antibodies against the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (100), suggesting that a lack of protective antibodies is not the main driver of disease severity in these patients. Together, these studies indicate that autoimmune-prone extrafollicular B cells dominate the B cell response in many patients with severe COVID-19, likely contributing to the loss of tolerance and dysregulated humoral immunity in patients with severe disease.

Figure 3 Potential mechanisms of de novo autoimmunity in COVID-19. Naive B cells can be activated via both the germinal center and the extrafollicular pathway. The extrafollicular pathway lacks some tolerance checkpoints that prevent the activation and maturation of autoreactive B cells and is, therefore, more prone to generating autoantibodies. Patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit higher levels of extrafollicular B cells lacking IgD, CD27, CXCR5, and CD21 (known as double-negative [DN2] cells) and plasma cells. They may also lack germinal centers. Red arrows indicate increased or reduced levels in patients with severe COVID-19 compared with patients with mild COVID-19.

Some viruses possess superantigen activity, enabling broad nonspecific T cell activation via MHC class II or the T cell receptor (TCR) and contributing to hyperinflammation and autoimmunity (108). Using computational modeling, Cheng et al. demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein contains a high-affinity motif similar to bacterial superantigens that directly interacts with the TCR and may form a ternary complex with MHC class II (109). Interestingly, the authors found that some patients with severe COVID-19 have a skewed TCR repertoire consistent with superantigen activity (109). Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a severe inflammatory syndrome with multiorgan involvement that occurs in a small percentage of children following SARS-CoV-2 infection (110). One study of 16 children with severe MIS-C found significant expansion of TCR β chain variable gene 11-2 (TRBV11-2), TRBV24-1, and TRBV11-3 in MIS-C patients relative to febrile control patients, such that up to 24% of the clonal T cell space was taken up by clones using TRBV11-2 (111). In silico modeling indicated that polyacidic residues in the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2 strongly interact with the superantigen-like motif of SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, suggesting that unprocessed SARS-CoV-2 spike may directly mediate TRBV11-2 expansion. Another study found that 24 of 32 patients (75%) with MIS-C (and none in other clinical groups) displayed TRBV11-2 (also known as Vβ21.3+) expansions (112). Notably, TRBV11-2 T cells correlate with MIS-C cytokine storm and were enriched in a cluster of patients with autoimmunity-associated immunoglobulin heavy chain variable region genes and increased autoantibodies targeting tissue-specific autoantigens (113). Therefore, superantigen-like T cells may trigger hyperinflammation and the production of autoantibodies following SARS-CoV-2 infection, contributing to de novo autoimmunity. The extent to which SARS-CoV-2 spike–mediated superantigen activity contributes to autoimmunity in adults with severe COVID-19 is a topic worthy of further research.