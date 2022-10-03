Relieving DYRK1A repression of MKL1 confers an adult-like phenotype to human infantile megakaryocytes

The morphogenesis blockade in infantile Mks is abrogated by Dyrk kinase inhibition. Deficient MKL1 expression contributes to the impaired morphogenesis of infantile Mks (26). To determine whether a strategy of functional enhancement could compensate for this deficiency, neonatal progenitors consisting of umbilical CB CD34+ cells underwent screening with inhibitors of kinases reported to restrain MKL1 activity (32–36). These experiments revealed that Dyrk kinase inhibition using harmine, a potent Dyrk inhibitor, uniquely and strongly enhanced morphogenesis, as reflected by induction of polyploidization (propidium iodide [PI]), enlargement (forward scatter [FSC]), cytoplasmic complexity (side scatter [SSC]), and morphologic features (Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154839DS1). Treatment with this inhibitor had no effect on megakaryocytic commitment, as reflected by the percentage of CD41+ cells, but did diminish the overall number of cells approximately 2-fold (Supplemental Figure 1C). Harmine also suppressed an infantile Mk feature: leaky expression of the erythroid marker glycophorin A (GPA) (26) (Supplemental Figure 1D). Analysis of a panel of compounds structurally related to harmine (37, 38) supported Dyrk1 kinases as the relevant target, rather than the nonkinase target monoamine oxidase (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). A broad kinome screen has shown that harmine’s targets are highly restricted, with significant inhibitory activity at 10 μM toward 5 related kinases (DYRK1A, DYRK1B, DYRK2, CLK1, and CLK2) (39). Nevertheless, to minimize the potential for off-target effects, we also subjected neonatal progenitors to additional Dyrk1 inhibitors EHT 1610 and FC 162, which have structures and binding modes completely unrelated to harmine (40, 41). Notably, EHT 1610 demonstrates exquisite specificity for Dyrk1, with a 10-fold higher IC 50 for Dyrk2 (40). Accordingly, EHT 1610 and FC 162 enhanced morphogenesis in infantile Mks in a similar manner to harmine (Figure 1, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) and consistent with Dyrk1 as the likely target. As with the harmine treatment, EHT did not affect the percentage of CD41+ cells but decreased the overall number approximately 2-fold (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Induction of adult-type morphogenesis in neonatal Mks treated with Dyrk kinase inhibitors. (A–D) Umbilical cord blood CD34+ cells were cultured in Mk medium with or without 5 μM Dyrk inhibitor harmine for 6 days. Cells were analyzed either by flow cytometry after costaining with FITC-anti-CD41 and PI, or by microscopy of cytospins. (A) Mk polyploidization (PI staining). (B) Morphology of cytospins subjected to Wright stain and light microscopy, original magnification, ×200; scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Mk size (FSC). (D) Mk complexity/granulation (SSC). Graphs for A–D, mean ± SEM for 3 independent experiments, Student’s t test. (E–H) Cells cultured and analyzed as in A but with or without 5 μM selective Dyrk1a inhibitor EHT 1610. (E) Mk polyploidization (PI). (F) Morphology in cytospins as in B. (G) Mk size (FSC). (H) Mk complexity/granulation (SSC). Graphs for E–H, mean ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005, Student’s t test.

The morphogenetic effects of Dyrk1 inhibition on primary neonatal progenitors raised the possibility of extending this approach to additional, clinically applicable systems for ex vivo megakaryopoiesis wherein morphogenesis is limited. Human PSC-derived Mks correspond in ontogenic stage to fetal liver progenitors and have minimal capacity for morphogenesis, even less than neonatal progenitors (19). The amenability to personalization and gene editing, however, has made iPSCs a particularly desirable source for the development of donor-independent platelets (17, 42). We therefore tested the effects of Dyrk1 inhibition on iPSC-derived Mks, generated as previously described (16). In this system, both harmine and EHT 1610 markedly augmented several parameters of morphogenesis, attaining polyploidization levels typical of adult Mks (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 3A). Recently, conditional immortalization of iPSC-derived megakaryocytic progenitors has facilitated their large-scale expansion while maintaining the potential for inducible platelet production (22, 43). The prototypic cell line derived in this manner, imMKCL, showed limited morphogenesis upon induction of differentiation, but potently responded to Dyrk1 inhibition with attainment of adult-type levels of polyploidization (Figure 2, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Efficient ex vivo progenitor expansion has also been accomplished by treating neonatal CD34+ cells with the aryl hydrocarbon antagonist SR1 (44, 45). As expected, SR1-treated CB progenitors underwent extensive self-renewal, with CD34 retained on 80% of cells after 8 days of expansion culture. When transferred into megakaryocytic differentiation medium, these cells demonstrated a near-complete morphogenesis blockade. This blockade was effectively reversed by Dyrk1 inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E), supporting the applicability of this approach in several distinct scalable culture systems with the potential for donor-independent platelet production.

Figure 2 Dyrk1 inhibitors elicit adult-type morphogenesis in iPSC-derived Mks. (A–C) Human iPSC-derived Mk progenitors cultured 5 days in SDF differentiation medium with or without 2.5 μM inhibitors (harmine or EHT 1610) underwent flow cytometry after costaining with FITC-anti-CD41 and PI. (A) Mk polyploidization (PI). (B) Mk size (FSC). (C) Mk complexity/granulation (SSC). Graphs for A–C, mean with or without SEM for 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D–F) Conditionally immortalized imMKCL cells cultured 6 days in doxycycline-free differentiation medium with or without 5 μM inhibitors were analyzed as in A–C. (D) Mk polyploidization (PI). (E) Mk size (FSC). (F) Mk complexity/granulation (SSC). Graphs for D–F, mean ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Dyrk kinase inhibition enhances platelet production in infantile Mks. Efficiency of thrombopoiesis, i.e., platelet production, correlates directly with morphogenetic capacity (2, 46). To examine the effects of Dyrk1 inhibition on neonatal thrombopoiesis, we first conducted in vitro platelet release assays, as previously described (26). These assays demonstrated significant enhancement of platelet release by both inhibitors, harmine and EHT 1610, from cord blood-derived Mks (Figure 3, A and B; Mk numbers in Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), correlating with the effects seen on morphogenesis. The resulting platelets demonstrated appropriate ultrastructural characteristics and agonist responsiveness (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). For assessment of in vivo thrombopoiesis, our recently developed xenotransplantation assay was employed (15). Mks derived from neonatal progenitors cultured for 11 days in megakaryocytic media with or without 2.5 μM harmine were injected by tail vein at 4 × 106 cells/mouse. At the time of injection, the samples had similar levels of purity (81%–84% CD41+) and maturity (42%–49% CD42+ and CD41+). Quantitation of human platelets in the peripheral blood (PB) over 24 hours showed markedly enhanced in vivo platelet release by the harmine-treated Mks at 1 hour and 4 hours (Figure 3C). Prior studies have shown that intravenous injection of human Mks into immunodeficient mice leads to their retention in pulmonary capillaries, where platelet production then takes place (10). In the current experiments, flow cytometry on lung tissue for human Mks demonstrated uniformity of entrapment between the groups at 1 and 4 hours, supporting that harmine acts through enhancing platelet release (Figure 3D). To address whether in vivo platelet life span was affected by the ex vivo culture conditions, platelets released in cultures of control versus harmine-treated Mks were infused into immunodeficient mice. Flow cytometric quantitation of human platelets showed no significant differences in the rate of decline based on prior ex vivo treatment (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Figure 3 Enhanced platelet production by neonatal Mks treated with Dyrk1 inhibitors. (A and B) In vitro platelet release assay. Cord blood CD34+ cells were cultured for up to 13 days in Mk medium with or without 5 μM harmine or 2.5 μM EHT 1610. Culture supernatants underwent flow cytometry after labeling with APC-anti-CD41 and thiazole orange (TO). Gating was based on size and CD41+/TO+ characteristics of normal donor platelets. Graphs show mean platelet numbers ± SEM for 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005, Student’s t test. (C) In vivo platelet release. Cord blood CD34+ progenitors were cultured for 11 days in Mk medium with or without 2.5 μM harmine. 4 × 106 cells were transplanted per irradiated NSG mouse. Peripheral blood samples were then evaluated for the presence of human platelets by flow cytometry with a human-specific CD41 antibody. The graph shows circulating human platelet count ± SEM, n = 4–6/group. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Lung entrapment of human mKs. Lung tissue was evaluated for the presence of human mKs by flow cytometry with a human-specific CD41 antibody. The graph shows the percent of cells expressing human CD41 ± SEM, n = 4–6/group, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Implication of the DYRK1A isoform in Mk morphogenesis. Among the 5 Dyrk kinase isoforms, DYRK1A has previously been linked to megakaryopoiesis, its overexpression in Down syndrome contributing to the megakaryoblastic proliferations associated with trisomy 21 (31). To examine the influence of DYRK1A on Mk morphogenesis in vivo, we generated mice with lineage-selective deficiency by crossing Dyrk1afl/fl (47) and Pf4Cre strains (48). Generation of either haploinsufficiency or homozygous deletion enhanced polyploidization, size, and cytoplasmic complexity in marrow Mks (Figure 4, A–C). Histologic evaluation confirmed these changes in the haploinsufficient Pf4Cre;Dyrk1afl/wt mice (Figure 4D, red arrows). In the homozygous Pf4Cre;Dyrk1afl/fl mice, frequent pyknotic Mks also occurred (Figure 4D, blue arrows), consistent with Dyrk1a contribution to cell survival (37). Haplo insufficiency did not alter platelet counts or mean platelet volume (MPV), possibly due to homeostatic compensations in vivo; homozygous deletion decreased platelets and increased MPV, possibly reflecting toxic effects (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Neither manipulation affected marrow Mk frequency (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 4 Implication of Dyrk1a isoform in Mk morphogenesis. (A–C) Marrow samples from indicated murine strains underwent flow cytometry after costaining with FITC-anti-CD41 and PI. (A) Mk polyploidization (PI). (B) Mk size (FSC). (C) Mk complexity/granulation (SSC). Graphs show mean ± SEM, n = 6/group, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Representative Mk morphology in H&E-stained marrow sections from indicated strains. Red arrows indicate large polyploid Mk. Blue arrows indicate small pyknotic Mk, original magnification, ×200; scale bar: 20 μm.

In primary human progenitors, neonatal Mks had significantly higher expression of DYRK1A than adult cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). Retroviral enforcement of DYRK1A in the adult progenitors impaired morphogenesis (ploidy and size) as well as platelet release (Supplemental Figure 7, B–E). Loss-of-function studies could not employ shRNA-mediated knockdown due to the early growth arrest associated with DYRK1A repression, consistent with antiproliferative effects seen with pharmacologic inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2C). However, the progenitors did tolerate a dominant-negative approach, with retroviral enforcement of the kinase-dead mutant DYRK1A K188R, enhancing morphogenesis in adult and neonatal Mks (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D, F and G). Thus, several approaches support the involvement of the DYRK1A isoform in Mk morphogenesis.

MKL1 mediates Dyrk1 control of Mk morphogenesis. We initially addressed a potential role for MKL1 downstream of Dyrk1 by monitoring the expression of 2 morphogenetic factors induced during adult — but not fetal — megakaryocytic development (26). Both factors, Filamin A and Hic-5, are encoded by MKL1-target genes (49–51). Immunoblotting showed significant enhancement of Filamin A and Hic-5 levels in neonatal Mks subjected to Dyrk inhibition (Figure 5, A and B), with similar responses observed in the iPSC-derived imMKCL line (Supplemental Figure 8A). These experiments demonstrated no effect of Dyrk inhibition on the upstream components of the ontogenic signaling pathway controlling MKL1 (26), P-TEFb, and IGF2BP3 (Figure 5, A and B). P-TEFb activity in these experiments is reported by the levels of its target, HEXIM1 (52–54), which increases in the physiologic fetal-adult Mk transition (26). To gain a broader picture of transcript alterations, purified early-stage Mks underwent RNA-Seq analysis. Genes differentially expressed between adult and neonatal progenitors, i.e., ontogenic genes, were compared with genes affected by Dyrk inhibition, the latter defined as genes similarly regulated by harmine and EHT 1610 (Supplemental Figure 8B). Application of a hypergeometric distribution to quantitate enrichment confirmed significant overlap between ontogenic and Dyrk-related genes, both for upregulation and downregulation; in addition, genes upregulated by Dyrk inhibitors significantly overlapped with canonical MKL1 targets (55) (Figure 5C; see Supplemental Table 1 for gene lists with overlap in red). Gene set enrichment analysis by the Enrichr program (56) was also applied to the genes similarly influenced by ontogenic stage and Dyrk inhibitors. This approach identified actin-related features as the principal gene ontology (GO) categories enriched among the upregulated factors (Table 1). Of note, actin homeostasis has been designated as a conserved, core function of MKL1 (57). Among the commonly downregulated factors, early erythroid genes were identified as a leading category (Supplemental Table 2). Examining gene expression in more mature Mks (day 11), RNA-Seq revealed ACTB, which encodes β-actin, as a dominant gene upregulated by harmine (Supplemental Figure 8C), consistent with the notion of MKL1 and actin engaged in a feed-forward loop (28).

Figure 5 MKL1 involvement in Dyrk control of Mk morphogenesis. (A) Effects of Dyrk1 inhibition on targets of MKL1 and P-TEFb. Cord blood CD34+ cells cultured for 6 days in Mk medium with or without 5 μM inhibitors underwent immunoblot (IB) of whole cell lysates. Arrows indicate Filamin A isoforms. (B) Tubulin-normalized densitometry signals from IBs as in (A). Graph shows mean fold changes with inhibitors ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Transcriptomic effects in human mK precursors of ontogenic stage (adult versus neonatal) and Dyrk inhibition (neonatal with or without inhibitors). CD34+ cells cultured for 4 days in Mk medium underwent purification of CD61+ cells followed by RNA-Seq. Overlapping genes (Sh) with hypergeometric P values are shown; n = 3 independent experiments. See Supplemental Table 1 for gene lists. (D–F) MKL1 requirement for morphogenesis enhancement. Marrow progenitors from indicated strains cultured for 3 days in murine Mk medium with or without 5 μM harmine underwent flow cytometry after costaining with FITC-anti-CD41 and PI. (D) Mk polyploidization (PI). (E) Graph shows relative percent Mk ≥ 8N ± SEM, n = 4/group. ***P < 0.005, 2-way ANOVA. (F) Mk size (FSC). Graph shows mean ± SEM, n = 4/group. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. (G) MKL1 localization. Human CD34+ progenitors cultured 24 hours in Mk medium with or without 5 μM inhibitors underwent immunofluorescent staining (IF) and confocal microscopy (Zeiss LSM700, original magnification, ×630; scale bar: 10 μm). (H) Graph shows mean ratio nuclear/cytoplasmic MKL1 signal ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Table 1 Mk Genes upregulated with DYRK inhibition

To determine the role of MKL1 in the morphogenetic effects of Dyrk inhibition, we cultured marrow progenitors from WT and Mkl1–/– mice in megakaryocytic medium with or without harmine. In these conditions, progenitors lacking MKL1 specifically lost the capacity for induction of polyploidization or enlargement, confirming its essential role in responsiveness to Dyrk inhibition (Figure 5, D–F). Because Dyrk inhibitors did not affect the overall levels of MKL1 (Figure 5, A and B), experiments addressed their effects on MKL1 activity, which is controlled at the level of subcellular localization (58). Both Dyrk inhibitors induced a major redistribution of MKL1 from predominantly cytoplasmic to predominantly nuclear, observable in primary progenitors and imMKCL cells through immunofluorescence (IF) (Figure 5, G and H and Supplemental Figure 8D). This effect was also discernable by biochemical fractionation (Supplemental Figure 8E). Note that in the primary progenitors, MKL1 localization and actin status (depicted in Figure 5G, Figure 6A, and Figure 7, D, E, G, and H)) were analyzed at 24 hours, prior to morphogenesis, which was analyzed at 5 days. The rationale for this early analysis was to study early, upstream signaling events that could trigger morphogenesis, rather than later events that might occur secondary to morphogenesis.

Figure 6 Changes in actin cytoskeleton and actin-associated factors in association with Dyrk1 inhibition. (A) Induction of F-actin. Human CD34+ progenitors cultured 24 hours in mK medium with or without 5 μM inhibitors underwent staining with indicated fluorescent dyes followed by confocal microscopy original magnification, ×630; scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Graphs show mean fluorescent intensity (MFI) of Phalloidin Alexa 594 signals ± SEM for 3 independent experiments as in A. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (C) Induction of Ablim2. Progenitors cultured 5 days as in A underwent IB of whole cell lysates. Arrows show Ablim2 isoforms. (D) Tubulin-normalized densitometry signals from IBs as in (C). Graph shows mean fold changes with inhibitors ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Figure 7 Ablim2 is a critical upstream element in Mk morphogenesis signaling. (A) Effect of Ablim2 deficiency on polyploidization response. Neonatal CD34+ cells transduced with control or ABLIM2 targeting lentiviral shRNA constructs were cultured for 5 days in Mk medium with or without 5 μM inhibitors followed by flow cytometry as in Figure 1A. (B and C) Graphs show mean percent Mk ≥ 8N ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005, 2-way ANOVA comparing fold induction. (D–F) MKL1 localization. Cells transduced as in (A) underwent 24 hours in Mk medium with or without 5 μM inhibitors followed by IF staining and confocal microscopy. Original magnification, ×630; scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Graph shows mean ratio nuclear to cytoplasmic MKL1 signal ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005, 2-way ANOVA comparing fold change. (G–I) Induction of F-Actin. Cells as in D underwent staining with fluorescent dyes and confocal microscopy. Original magnification, ×630; scale bar: 10 μm. (I) Graph shows MFI of Phalloidin Alexa 594 signal ± SEM for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA comparing fold change. (J) Diagram of pathways influencing MKL1 in its programming of the fetal-adult mK transition. positive transcription elongation factor (P-TEFb) signaling determines levels of MKL1, and actin cytoskeleton determines function. Diagram shows the influence exerted on MKL1/SRF by Dyrk1 destabilization of the F-actin-binding factors Ablim2/STARS.

Actin cytoskeletal remodeling is associated with Dyrk1 inhibition. MKL1 activity depends on the status of the actin cytoskeleton. Monomeric G-actin engages N-terminal RPEL motifs in MKL1 and retains it in an inactive state in the cytoplasm; signaling through RhoA induces MKL1’s nuclear translocation and activation by redistributing the actin into polymeric filaments (58). To monitor cytoskeletal changes, Mk progenitors subjected to Dyrk inhibition were assessed for F-actin content by staining with Phalloidin 594 and fluorescence microscopy. In primary human progenitors, as well as in the imMKCL line, both inhibitors strongly promoted actin incorporation into cortical filaments (Figure 6, A and B and Supplemental Figure 9A). A proteomic screen for DYRK1A substrates previously implicated F-actin stabilizers in the Ablim family as potential downstream targets (33). Within this family, Ablim2 demonstrated Mk-specific expression in human marrow samples and showed a cortical subcellular distribution pattern (ProteinAtlas database, ref. 59). Treatment of neonatal progenitors with Dyrk1 inhibitors markedly augmented the levels of both Ablim2 and its cofactor striated muscle activator of Rho signaling (STARS) (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 9, B and C; ref. 60), with Ablim2 displaying a cortical distribution similar to that of F-actin (Supplemental Figure 9B). A connection between DYRK1A and Ablim2 was further supported by retroviral transduction of adult progenitors in which enforcement of WT DYRK1A repressed Ablim2 levels while the dominant negative K188R enhanced its expression (Supplemental Figure 9D).

Ablim2 resides upstream of actin and MKL1 in morphogenesis signaling. Because it is controlled by Dyrk1 activity and its role in F-actin stabilization, Ablim2 was assessed for its participation in the morphogenetic effects of Dyrk inhibition. Neonatal CD34+ progenitors underwent lentiviral shRNA-mediated knockdowns using a standard approach in our lab (26). Two distinct hairpins each provided more than 80% knockdown (Supplemental Figure 10A), and both strongly suppressed polyploidization induced by Dyrk inhibitors (Figure 7, A–C). Ablim2 deficiency also blocked Filamin A induction as well as cytologic changes (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). To determine the position of Ablim2 within the morphogenesis signaling pathway, we examined its influence on MKL1 and actin. Notably, knockdown of Ablim2 prevented both MKL1 nuclear translocation and F-actin formation in response to Dyrk inhibition (Figure 7, D–I), indicating its likely role as a critical upstream component in this pathway.