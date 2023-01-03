Mitochondrial dysfunction reactivates α-fetoprotein expression that drives copper-dependent immunosuppression in mitochondrial disease models

Hepatocyte-specific deletion of Sco1 triggers a progressive leukopenia and atrophy of the thymus and spleen. We previously demonstrated that mice lacking the copper chaperone Sco1 in hepatocytes (Sco1hep) develop normally during the first month of life, but subsequently fail to thrive and have a median life expectancy of 70 days (18). Surprisingly, adult Sco1hep mice exhibit a severe leukopenia and profound atrophy of the spleen (18); however, it is unclear whether these phenotypes are a direct consequence of ablating Sco1 expression in hepatocytes or a secondary consequence of liver failure. Therefore, to understand whether hepatic deletion of Sco1 triggers systemic signaling that affects cells and organs of the immune system, we measured complete blood cell (CBC) counts, quantified organ mass, and examined the ultrastructure of the thymus in Sco1hep mice and age-matched littermate controls on postnatal day 18 (P18), P27, P37, and P47 (Figure 1). This sampling schedule was selected because at P27 Sco1hep mice are outwardly indistinguishable from Control littermates, yet their livers already exhibit a severe, combined COX and copper deficiency (18). We found that the WBC count deficiency in terminal blood drawn from Sco1hep mice was already manifest at P27 and progressively worsened thereafter (Figure 1A). Notably, we did not detect any changes in red blood cell (RBC) counts (Figure 1A). The onset of the leukopenia preceded any loss in body weight and was ultimately accompanied by the disproportionate atrophy of the spleen and thymus relative to other organs (Figure 1B). These data suggest that the effects on the peripheral immune system in Sco1hep mice are not secondary to liver failure, and clearly establish that the leukopenia is manifest prior to the atrophy of the thymus and spleen.

Figure 1 Ablation of Sco1 expression in hepatocytes results in an unexpected reduction in circulating white blood cell counts and atrophy of the thymus and spleen. (A) Progressive leukopenia in Sco1hep mice (2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test, n = 5–20; P < 0.01) and (B) disproportionate reduction in the wet weights of the Sco1hep spleen and thymus at P37 (n = 8; P < 0.01) and P47 (n = 13; P < 0.001); 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Selective thinning of the Sco1hep thymic cortex. Top row: Control. Bottom row: Sco1hep. Scale bars: 2 mm and 800 μm (P47 Sco1hep thymus). (D) Adenoviral restoration of SCO1 expression in the liver leads to (E) rescue of splenic and thymic atrophy (n = 5) and (F) normalization of WBC counts (n = 3–5). Mice were injected on P21 via cardiac puncture with vehicle or helper-dependent adenovirus harboring a Sco1 cDNA under the control of a liver-specific promoter and harvested at P47. Control, wild-type littermates; BW, body weight; WBC and RBC, white and red blood cells, respectively.

To gain further insight into the underlying atrophy of the thymus, we examined thymic ultrastructure using standard hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining (Figure 1C). While the thymi of Control and Sco1hep mice were similar at P27, histological analysis of the P37 Sco1hep thymus revealed a selective thinning of the cortex (Figure 1C) and the presence of tingible body macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154684DS1). Additional atrophy at P47 was accompanied by a further reduction in the ratio of cortex to medulla, disruption of the cortical-medullary boundary, and increased vascularity (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A). These data together with our previous findings (18) suggest that loss of Sco1 in hepatocytes has a profound effect on the peripheral immune system, and that atrophy of the thymus and spleen in Sco1hep mice ultimately contributes to the progressive severity of the leukopenia.

The liver secretes an immunosuppressive factor in response to bioenergetic stress caused by mitochondrial dysfunction. While characterization of the albumin Cre recombinase driver we used for Sco1 deletion has demonstrated that loxP-mediated gene excision is largely restricted to hepatocytes (19), we wanted to ensure that the observed immune phenotypes are indeed directly attributable to the loss of SCO1 function in the liver. We therefore sought to restore Sco1 expression in the liver of Sco1hep mice using a helper-dependent adenoviral approach (20, 21). After establishing that intracardiac administration was superior to intraperitoneal (i.p.) injection for specific delivery of helper-dependent adenovirus (HdAD) to the liver relative to other peripheral organs (Supplemental Figure 1B), we injected 21- to 24-day-old Sco1hep mice and Control littermates with vehicle or an HdAD containing a Sco1 cDNA under the control of a liver-specific PEPCK promoter. SCO1 abundance was significantly increased in the livers of both Control and Sco1hep mice (Figure 1D), which rescued the copper deficiency and the levels of the cellular copper importer CTR1 (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Zinc and iron levels were also normalized in the livers of Sco1hep mice injected with adenovirus (Supplemental Figure 1C). Critically, adenovirus administration normalized body and organ weights and restored WBC counts in Sco1hep mice (Figure 1, E and F). These data show that the immunosuppressive effects of Sco1 loss of function are specific to its role in hepatocytes and not attributable to aberrant Cre recombinase expression in other cell types.

To determine whether the immunosuppressive effect we observe is unique to the Sco1hep mouse model, we generated 2 additional hepatocyte-specific knockout lines that lacked the COX assembly factor cytochrome c oxidase assembly factor 5 (Coa5) or Cox10. Unlike Sco1hep mice, and in agreement with existing literature, hepatocyte-specific deletion of Coa5 or Cox10 (22) was not lethal (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Therefore, Coa5hep and Cox10hep mice were sampled on P77 and P64, respectively, as they display the greatest body weight difference at these time points when compared with Control littermates (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Both Coa5hep (Supplemental Figure 2C) and Cox10hep (18) mice exhibited a severe, combined COX and copper deficiency in the liver, and a significant leukopenia in the absence of changes in RBC counts (Figure 2, A and B). Copper levels in the circulation were higher in both hep models (Supplemental Figure 2D), while atrophy of the thymus and spleen was marked in Coa5hep mice and relatively modest in Cox10hep animals (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 The reduction in peripheral WBC counts in hepatocytes is positively correlated with the bioenergetic deficit in the liver. (A) Coa5hep (n = 6; P < 0.001) and (B) Cox10hep (n = 15–16; P < 0.01) mice also exhibit a significant leukopenia. (C) Coa5hep mice (purple bars) have a disproportionate reduction in the wet weight of the spleen (n = 6; P < 0.01) and thymus (n = 5; P < 0.001), while Cox10hep mice (blue bars) exhibit significant yet milder atrophy of the spleen (n = 14; P < 0.05). Significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C). (D) Total WBC counts are positively correlated with liver ATP content in all 3 hep mouse models (linear regression R2 = 0.99; P = 0.001). P47 Sco1hep and P64 Cox10hep livers have higher levels of (E) the phosphorylated form of eIF2α, an ISR marker, and (F) the Atf6 transcript, a marker of ER stress (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 4–6; P < 0.005, Sco1hep model; P < 0.02, Cox10hep model).

To evaluate whether the varying severity of the leukopenia we observe across our mouse models is attributable to differences in hepatic bioenergetic status, we next quantified total ATP levels in age-matched Control and hep livers and plotted them against total WBC counts. These analyses revealed a significant, positive correlation between hepatic ATP content and WBC counts (Figure 2D). Consistent with the idea that perturbed energy homeostasis is associated with mitochondrial dysfunction, Sco1hep and Cox10hep livers exhibited a significant increase in the abundance of the phosphorylated form of eIF2α, a key player in the ISR (23, 24) (Figure 2E). Given that the ISR is a robust intracellular signaling cascade that can integrate both endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and mitochondrial dysfunction (25), we also quantified the transcript abundance of ATF6, a well-known transcription factor that is activated upon ER stress, and found that it was upregulated in the hep livers of both the Sco1 and Cox10 mouse models (Figure 2F).

Taken together, our findings from 3 unique mouse models argue that ER stress and mitochondrial dysfunction in the liver triggers the secretion of a factor that suppresses the peripheral immune system. Our data further suggest that the severity of the leukopenia is a direct reflection of the extent to which the hep liver is bioenergetically stressed as a result of impaired mitochondrial function.

Hepatic mitochondrial dysfunction leads to the secretion of the immunosuppressive factor AFP. To establish that a secreted factor is responsible for the immune phenotypes we observe as a result of mitochondrial dysfunction in the liver, we serially administered Control or Sco1hep plasma to 21- to 24-day-old Control mice over 28 days via tail vein injection. Mice injected with Sco1hep plasma exhibited a significant leukopenia relative to those injected with Control plasma (Figure 3A), independent of alterations in thymic mass (Supplemental Figure 3A), emphasizing that the leukopenia in our hep models does not require atrophy of the spleen or thymus. Taken together, these findings are consistent with a model whereby the Sco1hep liver is secreting a factor into the blood that is suppressing the peripheral immune system.

Figure 3 A glycoprotein secreted by mice with altered mitochondrial function in the liver is responsible for the observed reduction in peripheral WBC counts. (A) Total WBC counts are reduced in Control mice injected with Sco1hep plasma relative to those injected with Control plasma (n = 10; P = 0.02 by 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B) The viability of PBMCs isolated from Control mice is significantly reduced when they are cultured with Sco1hep or Cox10hep plasma. PBMC viability is unaffected by exposure to plasma from mice fed a high-fat (HF) diet. Bar graph on right summarizes the operator-blinded quantitation of dead cells per treatment group expressed as a percentage of the total number of cells (live and dead) per image (n = 3–13 per treatment group, P < 0.0001, both hep models versus PBMCs cultured in FBS alone [–], HF, or Control treatment). (C) PBMC viability is rescued if Sco1hep plasma is boiled or treated with trypsin. Fractionation based on size and the presence of a glycan revealed that the factor(s) that reduces PBMC viability is present in a >50 kDa glycoprotein fraction. Scale bars: 50 μm (B and C). The Control and Sco1hep images in panel B are identical to those denoted as “–” in C because they were part of the same experimental series.

A number of secreted molecules, including proteins, lipids, nucleic acids, and metabolites, could account for the observed immune phenotypes (26, 27). To distinguish between these possibilities, we performed an in vitro peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) viability assay with Control and hep plasma sources. PBMCs grown in RPMI containing Control plasma are indistinguishable from those grown in media supplemented with fetal bovine serum (FBS) (vs. Control; Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3D). In contrast, the viability of PBMCs cultured with Sco1hep or Cox10hep plasma was significantly diminished (Figure 3B). Because Sco1hep livers have profound alterations in lipid metabolism reminiscent of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) (18), we next addressed the possibility that the observed effects in PBMC cultures were attributable to one or more lipid species. We found that PBMC viability was unaffected by culturing with plasma isolated from mice fed a high-fat (HF) diet (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3D) (28) that had fatty livers without any discernible changes in their hepatic metal ion content or the abundance of core subunits of each OXPHOS enzyme complex (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). In contrast, boiling or trypsin treatment of Sco1hep plasma abolished its negative effect on PBMC viability (Figure 3C), suggesting that the secreted factor is a protein. We therefore fractionated plasma proteins based on size and the presence of a glycan, and found that the bioactivity was retained in a >50 kDa glycoprotein–containing fraction (Figure 3C).

To identify the secreted factor, the >50 kDa glycoprotein–containing Control, hep, and HF plasma fractions were analyzed by quantitative mass spectrometry (MS) (Figure 4A). We reasoned that the immunosuppressive factor would be absent in HF plasma, enriched in hep plasma, and more abundant in Sco1hep than Cox10hep plasma, given the relative severity of the leukopenia in each model. Of the 2 upregulated hits, only AFP met those criteria (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with our MS results, AFP abundance was elevated in P47 Sco1hep, P77 Coa5hep, and P64 Cox10hep plasma (Figure 4B), and its circulating levels were significantly higher in Sco1hep than Control plasma at P27 and continued to increase as the severity of the leukopenia worsened over time (Figure 4C). In fact, the roughly 2,000-fold difference in AFP abundance between Control and Sco1hep plasma in P47 mice was mirrored at the transcript level in the Sco1hep liver (Supplemental Figure 4B), emphasizing that the liver is the principal organ responsible for secreting AFP into the circulation.

Figure 4 AFP expression is increased in response to impaired organelle function and is directly responsible for the leukopenia observed in several mitochondrial disease models. (A) AFP is significantly enriched in hep relative to Control plasma. Volcano plot with dotted lines indicating a 2-fold change and adjusted P-value significance threshold of 0.1. A green or red symbol indicates a protein whose abundance is significantly up- or downregulated, respectively. Gray symbols denote proteins whose abundance is not significantly different (NS) between the 2 groups. (B) AFP abundance is markedly upregulated in Sco1hep, Coa5hep, and Cox10hep plasma. Plasma was pooled (minimum of 2 males and 2 females per pool) and depleted of immunoglobulins and albumin prior to Western blotting. The Ponceau S–stained membrane indicates relative loading across lanes. (C) AFP progressively accumulates in Sco1hep plasma (n = 4–7; P27, P < 0.05; P37, P < 0.0001; P47, P < 0.0001). (D) PBMC viability is rescued by immunodepleting AFP from Sco1hep plasma. Culture media supplemented with PBS and plasma incubated with αSLC25A3, an antibody isotype control, served as internal controls. Original magnification, ×60 (same scale as in Figure 3, B and C; Figure 5, D and E; and Figure 6, C and D). (E) Control mice develop a leukopenia following serial injection with Sco1hep plasma (n = 3–4; P < 0.01) or 1 μg of recombinant AFP (rAFP) (n = 5; P < 0.01). Control mice injected with Control plasma or albumin served as internal controls. (F and G) Inhibition of the mitochondrial respiratory chain elevates AFP abundance in C2C12 myoblasts. (H and I) AFP levels increase in C2C12 myoblasts and human B lymphoblasts upon inhibition of COX. For panels F–I, β-actin was used as a loading control and data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. Significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (C, E, G, and I). NS, not significant.

To further validate AFP as the active component of our signaling axis, we investigated the effect of manipulating its abundance on WBC viability both in vitro and in vivo. The viability of PBMCs cultured in Sco1hep plasma was rescued upon immunodepletion of AFP but not by pretreatment of plasma with anti-SLC25A3, an isotype antibody control (Figure 4D). Supplementation of standard media with recombinant AFP (rAFP) alone also induced PBMC death (Supplemental Figure 4C). Corroborating our in vitro findings, serial injection of 21- to 24-day-old Control mice with rAFP, but not with the closely related family member albumin, resulted in a leukopenia of comparable severity to that seen in Control mice injected with Sco1hep plasma (Figure 4E). These data collectively argue that AFP secreted by the liver is directly responsible for the unexpected immunosuppression we observe in our hep mouse models of mitochondrial disease.

AFP can be produced by nonhepatic models of mitochondrial dysfunction and requires copper for its immunosuppressive activity. AFP is highly expressed during embryonic development and is also secreted by the yolk sac, stomach, and cells of the intestine (29). While its expression is repressed after birth by epigenetic mechanisms (30, 31), it is known that the adult liver reactivates the AFP locus and secretes the protein in response to fibrosis, hepatitis, and several hepatic cancers (32–34). We therefore investigated whether mitochondrial dysfunction is a general trigger for AFP overexpression in other cell types. To test this idea, we treated the murine myoblast C2C12 cell line with pharmacological agents to inhibit specific OXPHOS complexes. Indeed, specific inhibition of COX (complex IV) and complex I, III, or V resulted in a modest but significant increase in steady-state AFP levels (Figure 4, F and G). To determine whether this is a cell-type-dependent phenotype, we treated 2 additional cell types with a complex IV inhibitor and found that skeletal myoblasts and B lymphocytes, but not fibroblasts, upregulated AFP production in response to COX inhibition (Figure 4, H and I). These data suggest that in addition to hepatocytes, several other cell types are able to increase AFP production in response to mitochondrial dysfunction. To expand upon our pharmacological analyses, we investigated whether AFP expression is upregulated in the muscle of a whole-animal model with secondary mitochondrial dysfunction. We found that COX-deficient murine hearts lacking the high-affinity copper importer CTR1 (35) indeed have significantly higher levels of Afp transcript (Supplemental Figure 5A) and protein (Supplemental Figure 5B), along with elevated levels of the ISR marker phospho-eIF2α (Supplemental Figure 5B) when compared with the hearts of Control littermates. Taken together, these findings indicate that mitochondrial dysfunction triggers reactivation of AFP expression in diverse cell types and tissues.

Several proteoforms of AFP are known to be present in the general circulation and at least some of these have the ability to bind a variety of ligands, including copper (36). Therefore, an intriguing possibility is that the leukopenia in hep mice is caused by a specific conformer(s) constituting a fraction of the total plasma AFP pool. To address this possibility, we took further advantage of the Ctr1hrt mouse model because its COX-deficient heart is known to communicate with the liver, leading to a significant hepatic copper deficiency (35). Like several of our hep models, P10 Ctr1hrt mice exhibited disproportionate atrophy of the spleen and thymus (Figure 5A) and a significant leukopenia (Figure 5B). Due to their young age, circulating AFP levels were comparable in Control and Ctr1hrt animals (Figure 5C); however, only Ctr1hrt plasma was capable of killing PBMCs (Figure 5D). This observation is consistent with the idea that AFP abundance alone does not explain its immunosuppressive properties. In fact, Ctr1hrt and Sco1hep plasma pretreated with the Cu(I)-specific chelator bathocuproine disulfonic acid (BCS) prevented PBMC death (Figure 5, D and E), whereas the addition of copper salts to the culture media enabled the AFP-rich, age-matched (P10) Control plasma to stimulate PBMC death (Figure 5D). Consistent with these observations, PBMC viability was unaffected upon culturing with recombinant AFP produced and isolated from E. coli (Supplemental Figure 5C), where free copper is known to be very scarce in the cytosol (37). Collectively, these data argue that AFP requires copper to induce cell death in WBCs and cause a leukopenia.

Figure 5 AFP requires copper to promote the death of peripheral WBCs. (A) Ctr1hrt mice exhibit disproportionate atrophy of the spleen (n = 12; P < 0.01) and thymus (n = 12; P < 0.01) and have a (B) leukopenia (n = 7; P < 0.01). Significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B). (C) Plasma AFP levels are comparable in P10 Control and Ctr1hrt plasma mice. Relative levels of AFP in Sco1hep, Cox10hep, and age-matched littermate Control plasma were quantified at the same time and are shown here for comparative purposes (n = 3–6). (D) PBMC viability is adversely affected by Ctr1hrt plasma, an effect that can be rescued by adding the copper chelator bathocuproine sulphonate (BCS) to the media. Viability of PBMCs is also reduced if copper-histidine (Cu-His) is added to media containing P10 Control plasma. (E) BCS also negates the negative effect of Sco1hep plasma on PBMC viability. Scale bars: 50 μm (D and E).

AFP promotes the death of mouse and human PBMCs via the receptor CCR5. To establish that AFP causes a leukopenia by stimulating WBC death, we isolated PBMCs from P47 Control and Sco1hep mice and cells positive for CD44, a marker of activation, and annexin V, an indicator of cell death. Both markers were significantly elevated (CD44, P = 0.017; annexin V, P = 0.003) in Sco1hep PBMCs when compared with Control PBMCs (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6), consistent with the idea that AFP indeed stimulates WBC death. To confirm our in vivo observations and further delineate the temporal relationship between activation and cell death in the presence of bioactive AFP, we conducted a time-course experiment using naive, wild-type PBMCs cultured in Control or Sco1hep plasma. At 12 hours, CD44 staining was significantly higher (P = 0.02) in PBMCs grown in media containing Sco1hep plasma, while annexin V staining was similar in Control and Sco1hep cultures (Figure 6, B and C). Annexin V–positive cell numbers then increased significantly in the Sco1hep culture over the next 36 hours (48 hours, P = 0.03; Figure 6B), indicating that activated PBMCs were indeed dying.

Figure 6 AFP promotes activation and apoptosis of both mouse and human WBCs via the cell surface receptor CCR5. (A) PBMCs isolated from peripheral blood of Sco1hep mice have an increased number of cells that stain positive for the activation marker CD44 and the apoptotic marker annexin V when compared with PBMCs isolated from Controls (n = 6). (B) PBMCs isolated from Control mice that were cultured in media containing Sco1hep plasma are activated earlier and demonstrate a progressive increase in cell surface expression of the apoptotic marker annexin V relative to PBMCs cultured in Control plasma (n = 3). (C) Cells analyzed in B show blebbing (a sign of apoptosis) as early as 12–24 hours in culture and loss of cellularity after 72 hours in culture in response to culturing with Sco1hep but not Control plasma. (D) Human PBMC viability is also reduced in media containing Sco1hep plasma, and can be rescued with the CCR5 antagonist maraviroc. mPBMCs and hPBMCs, PBMCs of mouse and human origin, respectively (mPBMCs, n = 3; hPBMCs n = 2; each replicate contained a triplicate for each experimental condition). Scale bars: 50 μm (C and D).

It has been proposed that AFP exerts its immunosuppressive effects by binding to various cation channels and classes of receptors that include mucin, scavenger, lysophospholipid, and chemokine receptors (38–43). To date, however, AFP has only been shown to bind directly to the chemokine receptor CCR5 (44). We therefore cultured PBMCs in Control or Sco1hep plasma alone or in media that also contained the CCR5 antagonist maraviroc (45) and found that receptor blocking rescued cell viability (Figure 6D). To determine whether AFP from our hep mouse models of mitochondrial disease also acts in an immunosuppressive manner on human cells via the same mechanism, we repeated the experiment and found that pharmacologically blocking CCR5 ablated the ability of Sco1hep plasma to kill human PBMCs (Figure 6D). Taken together, our data argue that AFP requires both copper and CCR5 to activate and kill WBCs to induce a leukopenia. Our findings further establish that this immunosuppressive mechanism is also capable of triggering the death of human PBMCs and suggest that tissue release of a specific AFP conformer in response to mitochondrial dysfunction provides a mechanism to suppress the peripheral immune system.