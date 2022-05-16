ZFP36L2 suppresses mTORc1 through a P53-dependent pathway to prevent peripartum cardiomyopathy in mice

Zfp36l2 deletion in the heart leads to a phenotype consistent with PPCM. Previous studies have demonstrated that 2 members of the ZFP36 family play a role in cardiac function; deletion of Zfp36l1 and Zfp36 (also known as Ttp) causes embryonic heart defects (23, 24) and cardiomyopathy in iron deficiency (25), respectively. While these proteins share structural homology (26), it is not clear whether deletion of Zfp36l2 would have any effects on cardiac function and what major mRNA molecules ZFP36L2 targets. Therefore, we generated cardiac-specific deletion of Zfp36l2 by crossing mice with LoxP sequences flanking exon 2 of Zfp36l2 (27) with αMHC-Cre mice. The control mice for our subsequent experiments were Zfp36l2fl/fl Cre–. Cre expression resulted in deletion of Zfp36l2 at birth, which was confirmed at the genomic, RNA, and protein level (Figure 1). As expected, hearts from Zfp36l2-KO mice did not display any change in the levels of ZFP36 or ZFP36L1 proteins (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154491DS1). Examination of the hearts showed no gross and histological abnormalities, and although the cross-sectional area (CSA) was slightly increased in the KO mice, the degree of fibrosis was similar between the groups (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Additionally, Zfp36l2-KO male and female mice did not display a reduction in EF at 10, 17, and 23 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2), supporting that the deletion of this gene does not alter cardiac function at baseline.

Figure 1 Successful cardiac Zfp36l2 deletion in mice. (A) DNA (n = 2), (B) mRNA (n = 5–6), and (C) protein levels (n = 3–4) of Zfp36l2 (A) at postnatal day 2 in the whole heart or (B and C) at 8 weeks old in isolated cardiomyocytes of cardiac-specific Zfp36l2-KO and control mice, confirming deletion of the gene in these animals. Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test.

Pregnant female Zfp36l2-KO mice displayed a high mortality after delivery, and more than 90% of the mice died by 30 weeks of age (Figure 2A). The increased mortality in pregnant female Zfp36l2-KO mice was due to cardiac dysfunction, as the KO mice displayed markedly reduced cardiac function 7 days after delivery from first pregnancy (Supplemental Figure 3). Cardiac-specific deletion of Zfp36l2 had no effect on the fertility of the mice, as both control and KO dams had a comparable number of deliveries and time to first delivery (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The KO mice also showed reduced EF and fractional shortening and increased LV diastolic and systolic diameters (LVDd and LVDs, respectively) 7 days after the first pregnancy (Figure 2B). Examination of the hearts after the first pregnancy revealed enlarged hearts (Figure 2C) and an increased heart weight/tibial length ratio (Figure 2D). Additionally, mRNA of markers of heart failure, Anf and Bnp, were increased in the hearts of Zfp36l2-KO mice after pregnancy (Figure 2E); however, there was no significant change in overall cardiac histologic structure or degree of fibrosis (Figure 2F). Zfp36l2-KO hearts also displayed higher CSA, consistent with possible cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (Figure 2G). The effects of second pregnancy were even more pronounced, as mice with Zfp36l2 deletion displayed a more pronounced reduction in EF and fractional shortening and an increase in LVDd and LVDs (Supplemental Figure 5A), in addition to larger hearts (Supplemental Figure 5B). The rapid decline in cardiac function after pregnancy and the lack of tissue fibrosis indicate that deletion of Zfp36l2 in mice leads to a phenotype consistent with PPCM, which is progressive and causes increased mortality. Although, all ZFP36 family members recognize the same ARE sequences in the 3′-UTR of transcripts and can share targets, cardiac-specific deletion of Zfp36 and Zfp36l1 did not result in mortality after pregnancy, demonstrating that the PPCM phenotype is due to a specific function of ZFP36L2 (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 2 Cardiac Zfp36l2 deletion induces heart failure. (A) Survival of Zfp36l2-KO mice and control mice after an average of 2 pregnancies and their deliveries. (B) Echo measurements in Zfp36l2-KO and control mice 7 days after first delivery (n = 8–9). EF, ejection fraction; FS, fractional shortening; LVDd, LV diastolic diameter; LVDs, LV systolic diameter. (C) Gross cardiac examination, (D) heart weight divided by tibial length (HW/TL) (n = 7–8), and (E) Anf and Bnp levels (n = 4) in Zfp36l2-KO and control mice 7 days after the first pregnancy. (F) Histology and assessment of the degree of fibrosis in Zfp36l2-KO and control littermates 7 days after first delivery (n = 3 mice and 3 sections per mouse). Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Cross-sectional area (CSA) in Zfp36l2-KO and control littermates 7 days after first delivery (n = 3 mice and 20 cardiomyocytes per mouse). Data were analyzed by log-rank test with Bonferroni’s post hoc analyses for multiple group comparison (A) or unpaired Student’s t test (B, D–F, and G).

Deletion of Zfp36l2 in the heart leads to the activation of the mTORc1 pathway. We next studied the mechanism by which Zfp36l2 deletion causes pathological effects in the heart. We performed RNA-Seq in H9c2 cardiomyoblasts treated with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA. The in vitro approach for this analysis was chosen over using intact hearts from the KO mice to avoid both the unwanted side effects of cardiomyopathy and contamination from noncardiac cells on gene expression. The efficiency of knockdown (KD) was confirmed at the mRNA and protein level (Supplemental Figure 7). It is predicted that ZFP36L2 binds to and causes degradation of a large number of mRNAs (27, 28); thus, we expected that the unbiased RNA-Seq analysis would yield changes in a large number of mRNAs. Indeed, RNA-Seq of the cells with Zfp36l2 KD showed an increase in 9765 mRNAs and a decrease in 1435 mRNAs compared with control cells (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). We then performed pathway analysis of the transcripts that are significantly altered in the RNA-Seq data. This analysis revealed metabolic pathways, specifically genes involved in PI3K/mTORc1 signaling, as most significantly changed with Zfp36l2 KD (Table 1 and Figure 3B). Additionally, analysis of the volcano plot revealed several positive regulators of the mTORc1 pathway to be upregulated, while a number of negative regulators to be downregulated (Figure 3). Thus, we further analyzed the RNA-Seq data for changes in mTORc1-related genes with Zfp36l2 KD. Most of the genes demonstrated a significant increase in expression with downregulation of Zfp36l2, with the exception of 5 genes, including Redd1 (also known as Ddit4), Sesn2 and Sesn3 (Figure 3B), which are negative regulators of mTORc1 and were decreased with Zfp36l2 downregulation. Based on these results, we focused on the mTORc1 pathway for the mechanistic studies.

Figure 3 RNA-Seq of H9c2 cells treated with Zfp36l2 or control siRNA. (A) Volcano plot of transcripts from the Zfp36l2 KD versus control RNA-Seq experiment. Transcripts were normalized to Actb and Hprt1, and depicted are the –log 10 transformation of the adjusted P values versus the “beta value” estimated by sleuth-ALR. Highlighted genes include Zfp36l2 to confirm the KD, and other genes in the mTOR signaling pathway that had 1 major transcript significantly upregulated or downregulated. (B) Heatmap plot of differentially expressed transcripts from the mTOR signaling pathway estimated with Zfp36l2 KD (n = 6).

Table 1 Pathway analysis with the top 10% of significantly altered transcripts with greatest absolute log 2 fold change

To validate that mTORc1 activity is altered upon Zfp36l2 KO, we measured the phosphorylation of P70S6K. Zfp36l2-KO hearts at 8 weeks of age displayed significantly higher p-P70S6KT389 levels compared with control hearts (Figure 4, A and B), indicating higher mTORc1 activity. Consistent with hyperactivated mTORc1, Zfp36l2 KD in H9c2 cells led to increased 35S methionine incorporation into proteins (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 4 Zfp36l2 deletion in the heart causes activation of the mTORc1 pathway. (A) Representative Western blot of heart extracts from control and Zfp36l2-KO mice, demonstrating increased mTOR activity with Zfp36l2 deletion. (B–D) Summary of densitometry of Western blot analyses in A, (B) demonstrating increased p-P70S6KT389 (n = 10–11), (C) decreased p-AKTS473 (n = 9–10), and (D) no change in p-AMPKT172 (n = 9–10). (E) Representative Western blot of H9c2 cells treated with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA in the presence and absence of insulin and 10 nM rapamycin. (F and G) Summary of densitometry of Western blot analysis in E (n = 4). (H) Representative Western blot of H9c2 cells treated with control or Tsc2 siRNA with or without concurrent Zfp36l2 KD. (I) Summary of densitometry of Western blot for p-P70S6KT389 in H (n = 4). Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test (B–D) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparison (F, G, and I).

Downregulation of Zfp36l2 also resulted in reduced AKTS473 phosphorylation (Figure 4, A and C). AKTS473 is a direct target of mTORc2, which is subject to negative regulation by mTORc1. To determine if the decrease in p-AKTS473 was due to an independent decrease in mTORc2 activity or a result of feedback inhibition from hyperactivated mTORc1, we treated cells with rapamycin and measured AKTS473 phosphorylation in response to insulin. Rapamycin treatment rescued AKTS473 phosphorylation in Zfp36l2-KD cells (Figure 4, E and F), and it similarly suppressed P70S6KT389 phosphorylation (Figure 4, E and G), indicating that mTORc1 activity is regulated by ZFP36L2 and the decrease in p-AKTS473 is due to mTORc2 inhibition by mTORc1. These results collectively suggest that deletion of Zfp36l2 increases mTORc1 activity.

mTORc1 regulation by ZFP36L2 is through TSC1/2 and amino acid sensing. The TSC1/2 complex is a major signaling hub for mTORc1 regulation by RHEB (29, 30). We first assessed whether the mechanism by which ZFP36L2 regulates mTORc1 activity requires a functional TSC complex by measuring P70S6KT389 phosphorylation in cells treated with Tsc2 siRNA with and without concurrent Zfp36l2 downregulation. Tsc2 downregulation was sufficient to diminish the effects of Zfp36l2 KD on mTORc1 activation (Figure 4, H and I), indicating that the regulation of mTORc1 by ZFP36L2 is through TSC2. Because mRNA levels of Redd1 (a positive regulator of TSC2) were reduced in the RNA-Seq of Zfp36l2-KD cells (Figure 3B), we then measured protein levels of REDD1 with Zfp36l2 KD and showed that it was reduced (Figure 5, A and B). Additionally, TSC2 localization to lysosomes, a process required for mTORc1 inhibition, was significantly decreased in Zfp36l2-KD cells (Supplemental Figure 9). These findings collectively indicate that ZFP36L2 regulates mTORc1 through REDD1, a negative regulator of TSC complex.

Figure 5 mTORc1 regulation by ZFP36L2 is through amino acid sensing and SESN2 and REDD1. (A) Representative Western blot of H9c2 cells treated with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA and probed with p-AKTS473, p-P70S6KT389, SESN2, REDD1, and P53. (B–D) Summary of densitometry of Western blots in A, demonstrating decreased (B) REDD1 (n = 9), (C) SESN2 (n = 9), and (D) P53 (n = 9). (E) Representative Western blot and (F) summary of densitometry of p-P70S6KT389 (n = 6) in H9c2 cells with Zfp36l2 KD under amino acid starvation and leucine supplementation. Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test (B–D) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparison (F).

To rule out influence of ZFP36L2 on other TSC-mediated upstream regulators of mTORc1 activity, we measured the activity of the AKT and AMPK pathways after downregulation of Zfp36l2. Our results indicated similar increases in p-P70S6KT389 and p-AKTS473 upon insulin stimulation in control and Zfp36l2-KD cells (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C), indicating that mTORc1 regulation by ZFP36L2 is independent of growth factor signaling. We also studied whether changes in cellular energetics, signaled through AMPK, mediate mTORc1 regulation by ZFP36L2. p-AMPKT172 was not changed in the hearts of Zfp36l2-KO mice (Figure 4, A and D), suggesting that AMPK is also not required for the regulation of mTORc1.

mTORc1 activity is also modulated by the availability of amino acids (particularly leucine), which are sensed through the GATOR complexes and RAG GTPase (31, 32). Because regulation of mTORc1 by amino acids is independent of the TSC1/2 complex, we next determined whether ZFP36L2 also regulates mTORc1 through amino acid signaling. We first measured mTORc1 activity under total amino acid starvation and observed higher p-P70S6KT389 levels in Zfp36l2-KD cells (Figure 5, E and F). Additionally, leucine supplementation resulted in further hyperactivation of mTORc1 (Figure 5, E and F). Consistent with RNA-Seq data showing reduced Sesn2 mRNA levels (Figure 3B), we observed reduced SESN2 protein levels in cells with ZFP36L2 downregulation (Figure 5, A and C). Additionally, ZFP36L2 is also regulated by amino acid starvation (Supplemental Figure 10D). Together, these findings indicate that loss of Zfp36l2 regulates mTORc1 through amino acid sensing, in addition to the TSC1/2 pathway.

ZFP36L2 inhibits mTORc1 through a P53-mediated pathway. The results thus far indicate that ZFP36L2 inhibits mTORc1 independent of energy starvation (through AMPK) and growth factor signaling (through AKT) but involves the negative regulator of the TSC complex REDD1 and the leucine sensor SESN2. Because the levels of both REDD1 and SESN2 are reduced in cells with Zfp36l2 KD, the regulation of these transcripts by ZFP36L2 is likely indirect. Previous studies implicated both SESN2 and REDD1 as downstream mediators of cellular stress response pathways (33, 34). To determine the protein(s) that mediate the ZFP36L2 signal to SESN2 and REDD1, we next studied the physiological consequences of this regulation and whether ZFP36L2 modulation alters cellular response to stress. Cells treated with Zfp36l2 siRNA displayed increased cellular ROS and injury in response to H 2 O 2 treatment (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Similar results were observed in cells treated with etoposide, which primarily induced DNA double-strand breaks (Supplemental Figure 11D). The increase in cell death with Zfp36l2 KD was not due to higher levels of DNA damage, as the levels of phosphorylated histone H2AX, a marker of DNA strand breaks, were similar between control siRNA– and Zfp36l2 siRNA–treated cells after doxorubicin (DOX) treatment (Supplemental Figure 12A).

The tumor suppressor protein P53, a major integrator of cellular stress signals, is induced following DNA damage as well as ROS insults, it is a key determinant of the balance between cellular repair versus cell death (35). Additionally, P53 is reported to regulate both REDD1 and SESN2 expression (36–38). Thus, we next examined whether P53 plays a role in ZFP36L2 regulation of SESN2 and REDD1. In Zfp36l2-KD cells, we observed reduced P53 protein levels at baseline (Figure 5, A and D), which persisted after etoposide, H 2 O 2 , or DOX treatment (Supplemental Figure 12, B–D).

We next determined whether changes in P53 levels are responsible for altered SESN2 and REDD1 expression. We measured the mRNA levels of these 2 proteins after treating H9c2 cells with increasing concentrations of nutlin3 (a chemical that inhibits the interaction between MDM2 and P53, preventing degradation of P53). Nutlin3 increased Redd1 and Sesn2 mRNA levels in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 6A). Additionally, nutlin3 reversed the reduction in Redd1 and Sesn2 mRNA in response to Zfp36l2 KD (Figure 6B). Nutlin3 also reversed the reduction in REDD1 and SESN2 protein levels and the increase in P70S6K phosphorylation in response to Zfp36l2 KD (Figure 6, C and D), indicating that P53 acts upstream of REDD1, SESN2, and, eventually, mTORc1. Furthermore, P53-KO mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) displayed no change in the mRNA and protein levels of REDD1 and SESN2 following KD of Zfp36l2, and KD of Zfp36l2 in P53 KO MEFs had no effect on mTORc1 activity (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Finally, we confirmed our findings by demonstrating that, in cardiomyocytes isolated from mice with cardiac deletion of Zfp36l2, protein levels of REDD1, SESN2, and P53 were decreased, while mTOR activity was increased (Figure 6, E and F), validating the RNA-Seq data in H9c2 cells (Figure 3). These results collectively indicate that P53 regulates ZFP36L2-mediated inhibition of mTORc1 through REDD1 and SESN2.

Figure 6 SESN2 and REDD1 regulation by ZFP36L2 is P53 dependent. (A) mRNA levels of Sesn2 and Redd1 after treating H9c2 cells with increasing concentrations of nutlin3, illustrating that nutlin3 increases both Sesn2 and Redd1 mRNA levels in a dose-dependent manner (n = 3–4). (B) Sesn2 and Redd1 mRNA levels in response to Zfp36l2 KD and after treatment with nutlin3 (n = 4–6). (C) Representative Western blot of H9c2 cells treated with Zfp36l2 siRNA in the presence and absence of nutlin3. (D) Summary of densitometry of Western blot analysis in C (n = 4), demonstrating that nutlin3 reverses the effects of Zfp36l2 KD on the protein levels of P53, SESN2, and REDD1. (E) Western blot of P53, SESN2, REDD1, p-S6S240/244, and total S6 in cardiomyocytes isolated from mice with cardiac deletion of Zfp36l2 and (F) summary of densitometry (n = 3–4). Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test (A and F), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparison (B), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparison (D).

ZFP36L2 binds to and degrades the mRNA for Mdm2. Although P53 protein levels were reduced (Figure 5, A and D), P53 mRNA levels did not change in response to Zfp36l2 downregulation (Figure 7A). These findings are consistent with ZFP36L2 regulating P53 at the posttranslational level. Therefore, we measured protein stability of P53 by treating cells with cycloheximide to halt new protein synthesis. P53 protein decayed more rapidly in Zfp36l2-KD cells compared with that in control cells (Figure 7, B and C), indicating that P53 protein stability is reduced with Zfp36l2 KD. This mechanism is not unique to proliferating cells, as terminally differentiated neonatal rat cardiomyocytes (NRCMs) demonstrated similar destabilization of P53 with Zfp36l2 downregulation (Figure 7B). MDM2 is an E3 protein-ubiquitin ligase that leads to P53 degradation (39). We found that Mdm2 mRNA has a number of consensus ARE sequences in its 3′-UTR, suggesting that ZFP36L2 may bind to its mRNA (Figure 7D). Steady-state Mdm2 mRNA levels and stability were increased with Zfp36l2 KD (Figure 7, E and F), and its protein levels were also increased with Zfp36l2 KD (Figure 7G). Additionally, Mdm2 3′-UTR coimmunoprecipitated with ZFP36L2 protein (Figure 7H), indicating that ZFP36L2 binds to and degrades Mdm2 mRNA. Finally, P53 protein ubiquitination is increased with Zfp36l2 KD (Figure 7I), consistent with increased MDM2 protein levels. Thus, ZFP36L2 controls P53 protein levels by regulating the mRNA stability of E3 protein-ubiquitin ligase MDM2.

Figure 7 ZFP36L2 regulates P53 levels through its binding to and degradation of the Mdm2 mRNA. (A) P53 mRNA levels in H9c2 cells treated with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA (n = 4). (B) Representative Western blot of P53 protein levels in H9c2 cells and neonatal rat cardiomyocytes (NRCMs) treated with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA 30 minutes after cycloheximide (CHX) treatment (n = 3). (C) Time course of P53 protein stability in H9c2 cells treated with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA after treatment with CHX (n = 7). (D) In silico analysis of the 3′-UTR of Mdm2 mRNA demonstrated multiple consensus ARE sequences in its 3′-UTR. (E) Steady-state mRNA levels of Mdm2 in H9c2 cells (n = 5–6) and NRCMs (n = 3) treated with control and Zfp36l2 siRNA. (F) Time course of Mdm2 mRNA stability in H9c2 cells treated with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA and actinomycin D (n = 8). **P < 0.01. (G) MDM2 protein levels in H9c2 cells treated with control and Zfp36l2 siRNA (n = 9). (H) RNA co-IP of Mdm2 3′-UTR with ZFP36L2 protein (n = 6). Hprt1 was used as a negative control. (I) Assessment of P53 protein ubiquitination in H9c2 cells with control or Zfp36l2 siRNA (n = 3). Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test.

mTORc1 is activated in murine pregnancy, and rapamycin treatment reverses the cardiomyopathy associated with Zfp36l2 deletion. Given that our data demonstrated a role of ZFP36L2 in pregnancy-mediated cardiac pathology and that mTORc1 is regulated in this pathway, we next conducted 2 sets of in vivo experiments to determine (a) whether ZFP36L2 protein levels and mTORc1 activity are changed in pregnancy and (b) whether inhibition of mTOR can reverse the PPCM associated with Zfp36l2 deletion. For the first set of experiments, we measured ZFP36L2 protein and mTOR activity in WT and Zfp36l2-KO mice in the third trimester of pregnancy and 1 and 4 weeks after pregnancy. Our results demonstrated that mTORc1 activity increased in the third trimester and continued to be elevated after 1 week of delivery, but it returned to normal 1 month after pregnancy (Figure 8, A and B). These results are consistent with those of previous reports that have shown mTOR activation during pregnancy (40). However, mTORc1 activity was substantially higher in Zfp36l2-KO mice during pregnancy and remained elevated after delivery (Figure 8, A and B). Cardiomyocytes from Zfp36l2-KO mice displayed larger CSA 1 week after pregnancy (Figure 2G). Additionally, ZFP36L2 levels did not appear to change during pregnancy (Supplemental Figure 14). These results indicate that baseline expression of ZFP36L2 is necessary to keep the mTORc1 activation in check during pregnancy in mice.

Figure 8 Rapamycin reverses the cardiac dysfunction that occurs in Zfp36l2-KO mice. (A) Representative Western blot of p-S6S240/244 and total S6 in WT and Zfp36l2-KO hearts in nonpregnant mice (Pre) as well as pregnant mice during the third trimester of the first pregnancy (3rd) and 1 week (1 wk) and 1 month (1 mo) after delivery. (B) Summary of densitometry of Western blot analysis in A (n = 3). (C) Western blot of p-S6S240/244 in the hearts of Zfp36l2-KO and control mice in the late gestation phase, E18–E19 (n = 3). (D) Effective reduction of mTOR activity in the hearts of mice treated with rapamycin, as assessed by measurement of p-S6S240/244. (E) 2D echo image and (F) summary bar graph of EF in Zfp36l2-KO mice after treatment with rapamycin or vehicle according to the protocol in Supplemental Figure 15A (n = 10). (G) Gross examination of the hearts of Zfp36l2-KO pregnant mice treated with a vehicle or rapamycin. (H) Heart weight to tibial length (HW/TL) ratio (n = 6–9) and (I and J) markers of heart failure (Anf and Bnp) (n = 6) in Zfp36l2-KO pregnant mice treated with a vehicle or rapamycin. (K) Protein levels of the components of the ZFP36L2/P53/REDD1/SESN2/mTOR pathway in patients with PPCM and other forms of heart failure (HF). (L) Graphic representation of the pathways through which ZFP36L2 regulates mTORc1 activity. Data were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test (F and H–J) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple group comparison (K).

ZFP36L2 binds to a number of mRNA molecules and thus alters the activity of a number of pathways. To determine whether the postpartum cardiomyopathy associated with Zfp36l2 deletion is due to its specific effects on the mTORc1 pathway and its hyperactivation, we treated female pregnant mice with 1 mg/kg subcutaneous rapamycin every other day in the third trimester of the first pregnancy (Supplemental Figure 15A). We initiated the treatment at the third trimester (E12.5) because inhibition of mTORc1 prior to the third trimester detrimentally affects fetal development (41). As expected, rapamycin injection did not alter fetal development, as indicated by a similar gain in body weight in mice receiving vehicle versus rapamycin (Supplemental Figure 15B). Hearts of pregnant female mice with Zfp36l2 deletion sacrificed at E18–E19 of the first pregnancy displayed increased S6S240/244 phosphorylation (Figure 8C), while rapamycin treatment reduced mTORc1 activity (Figure 8D). Additionally, rapamycin significantly preserved LV systolic function in Zfp36l2-KO mice, as indicated by an increase in EF after the first pregnancy (Figure 8, E and F). The hearts of Zfp36l2-KO mice also displayed reduced LVDd and LVDs (Supplemental Figure 16, A–E). Finally, gross and histological examination of the hearts of pregnant mice with Zfp36l2 deletion treated with rapamycin displayed reduced size, heart weight/tibial length, and markers of heart failure (Anf and Bnp) compared with mice given vehicle control (Figure 8, G–J). Rapamycin treatment also led to reduced cardiomyocyte CSA without altering cardiac fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 17). The effects of rapamycin were specific to pregnant Zfp36l2-KO mice, because nonpregnant Zfp36l2-KO mice and control pregnant mice did not show any change in their cardiac function after treatment with rapamycin (Supplemental Figure 18). These results indicate that increased mTORc1 activity can lead to the development of PPCM, and rapamycin treatment can be a potential therapy for this disease.

To determine whether changes in the components of the ZFP36L2/P53/REDD1/SESN2/mTOR pathway are specific to PPCM, we assessed the levels of these proteins in other forms of cardiomyopathy. Our results demonstrated that the components of this pathway were not altered in ischemic cardiomyopathy that occurred after myocardial infarction (Supplemental Figure 19) and pressure overload by TAC (Supplemental Figure 20). Finally, we subjected Zfp36l2-KO mice and their littermate controls to TAC and assessed their cardiac function. There was no difference in cardiac function after TAC between control and Zfp36l2-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 21). Collectively, these results indicate that the effects of Zfp36l2 deletion on cardiac function are specific to PPCM and not other forms of cardiomyopathy.

We next sequenced the coding region of the ZFP36L2 gene in patients with PPCM to identify any potential mutations that might contribute to this disease in humans. It is important to note that this approach does not identify mutations within introns or the regulatory portion of the ZFP36L2 gene. Although we identified some variants in ZFP36L2 in several patients (Supplemental Table 2), these variations are not rare or predicted to be pathological, as determined on the gnomAD website (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/). Thus, we concluded that mutations within the coding region of the ZFP36L2 gene are unlikely to cause PPCM.

We next obtained cardiac tissue samples from control participants and patients with PPCM to assess whether there was a change in the levels of ZFP36L2 protein in PPCM. Characteristics of patients from whom these samples were obtained are included in Supplemental Table 3. PPCM cardiac tissues displayed lower ZFP36L2 protein levels, and increased mTORc1 activity, as evidenced by increased p-P70S6KT389 (Figure 8K). We also measured the levels of ZFP36L2, P53, REDD1, and SESN2 proteins in hearts from patients with PPCM and other forms of cardiomyopathy and showed that the levels of these proteins were decreased only in PPCM samples (Figure 8K). These results suggest that alterations in the ZFP36L2/P53/REDD1/SESN2 pathway and mTORc1 activation are also potentially involved in the pathogenesis of PPCM in humans.