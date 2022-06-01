TGF-β signaling in myeloproliferative neoplasms contributes to myelofibrosis without disrupting the hematopoietic niche

TGF-β signaling in MSCs is required for the efficient induction of myelofibrosis by MPLW515L or Jak2V617F in mice. Prior single-cell RNA sequencing studies of murine bone marrow MSCs show that Tgfbr2 is broadly expressed in MSCs, including Lepr+ perivascular stromal cells and osteolineage cells (27–31). To investigate the contribution of TGF-β signaling in MSCs to the pathogenesis of MPN, we used Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/fl mice as transplant recipients of hematopoietic cells carrying MPLW515L or Jak2V617F. The doxycycline-regulated Osx-Cre transgene has been shown to target osteoblasts, osteocytes, adipocytes, and perivascular stromal cells (32). Of note, our group recently showed that basal hematopoiesis is normal in Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/fl mice in which expression of Cre recombinase was activated at birth by removal of doxycycline, suggesting that TGF-β signaling in MSCs is dispensable for maintenance of the hematopoietic niche under basal conditions (33). To confirm efficient deletion of Tgfbr2, we generated Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/fl Ai9 mice, in which stromal cells targeted by Osx-Cre express TdTomato. Although Tgfbr2 mRNA expression in sorted TdTomato+ bone marrow MSCs was significantly reduced in Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/fl mice, Cre-mediated excision was incomplete, with Tgfbr2 mRNA levels reduced by approximately 66% compared with control cells (Figure 1A). Thus, to increase the percentage of Tgfbr2-deleted stromal cells, we generated Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– Ai9 mice, in which 1 allele of Tgfbr2 is constitutively deleted. Tgfbr2 mRNA in TdTomato+ stromal cells was reduced to less than 10% of control cells in these mice. Moreover, single-cell RNA sequencing of sorted lineage– (CD45–CD3–B220–Gr-1–CD11b–Ter119–), PDGF receptor β+ (PDGFRβ+) cells from Osx-Cre Ai9 mice confirmed that the majority (>90%) of CXCL12+Lepr+ stromal cells expressed tdTomato (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154092DS1).

Figure 1 TGF-β signaling in Osx-Cre–targeted mesenchymal stromal cells is not required for the development of the myeloproliferative phenotype by MPLW515L. (A) Tgfbr2 mRNA expression in sorted lineage–tdTomato+ bone marrow MSCs relative to β-actin mRNA. (B) Schematic of experimental design. (C) Tgfb1 mRNA expression relative to β-actin in total bone marrow. (D) White blood cell (WBC) count, (E) red blood cell (RBC) count, (F) hematocrit (HCT), and (G) platelet (PLT) count 4–8 weeks after transplantation and (H) Kaplan-Meier estimates of survival. EV, empty vector; Tx, transplant. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (A and D–G) or Student’s t test (C).

We first used the MPLW515L retroviral model of MPN in which c-Kit+ cells from WT mice transduced with retrovirus expressing MPLW515L and GFP are transplanted into congenic Tgfbr2fl/fl or Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– mice; we also included Tgfbr2fl/– mice to control for global Tgfbr2 haploinsufficiency (Figure 1B). Of note, Tgfb1 mRNA expression in total bone marrow was modestly but significantly elevated in this model (Figure 1C), with an increase in TGF-β+ megakaryocytes (Supplemental Figure 2). As reported previously, transplantation of MPLW515L HSPCs into Tgfbr2fl/fl recipients resulted in a fatal MPN characterized by leukocytosis and modest erythrocytosis and thrombocytosis (Figure 1, D–H). A similar hematopoietic phenotype was observed in Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients and animal survival was not altered. These data suggest that TGF-β signaling in MSCs is not required for the development of the lethal myeloproliferative hematopoietic phenotype induced by MPLW515L.

We next investigated the myelofibrosis phenotype induced by MPLW515L. As reported previously, transplantation of MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs induced a moderate to severe reticulin fibrosis in the bone marrow of both Tgfbr2fl/fl and Tgfbr2fl/– recipients (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, reticulin fibrosis was significantly abrogated in Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients. Since we observed that Tgfbr2fl/fl and Tgfbr2fl/– recipients have similar phenotypes, we subsequently pooled data from these 2 groups as WT controls. To further characterize the myelofibrosis phenotype, we assessed collagen I and III deposition in the bone marrow. In WT recipients transplanted with MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs, a marked increase in perivascular collagen I and III was observed, which was abrogated in Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients (Figure 2, C and D). Increased α-smooth muscle actin (Acta2) expression has been reported in myelofibrosis (10). Indeed, in the MPLW515L transplantation model, Acta2 and Col3a1 (collagen III) mRNAs were modestly increased, whereas no elevation was observed in Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients (Figure 2E). Interestingly, modest splenic reticulin fibrosis was induced after transplantation of MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs in both WT and Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients (Supplemental Figure 3). Of note, micro-CT analysis showed that osteosclerosis did not develop in any of the cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 TGF-β signaling in Osx-Cre–targeted mesenchymal stromal cells is essential for the development of myelofibrosis by MPLW515L. (A) Representative photomicrographs of femur sections stained for reticulin (original magnification, ×60). (B) Average score of fibrosis grading in the diaphysis and epiphysis. (C) Representative photomicrographs of femur sections stained for collagen I (yellow) or collagen III (red); nuclei were stained blue with DAPI. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Normalized fluorescence intensity for collagen I and III. (E) mRNA expression levels of collagen 3 (Col3a1) and α-smooth muscle actin (Acta2) relative to β-actin mRNA in total bone marrow. EV, empty vector; TR2fl/fl, Tgfbr2fl/fl; TR2fl/–, Tgfbr2fl/–; Osx-TR2fl/–, Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/–. Mice were analyzed 4–8 weeks after transplantation. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test (B) or 1-way ANOVA (D and E).

Similar results were observed in a Jak2V617F transgenic model of MPN. Bone marrow from Jak2V617F mice was transplanted into Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– or control recipients. Increased Tgfb1 mRNA expression and TGF-β+ megakaryocytes were observed (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2). The hematopoietic phenotype was similar in all mice, including erythrocytosis, leukocytosis, thrombocytosis, and splenomegaly (Figure 3, B–F). As reported previously (34), the degree of myelofibrosis in Jak2V617F mice was less severe than that observed in the MPLW515L model, with no consistent reticulin fibrosis seen. However, increased collagen I and III deposition in the bone marrow was observed in control, but not Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/–, recipients (Figure 3, G and H). Altogether, these data show that TGF-β signaling in MSCs is required for the development of myelofibrosis induced by both MPLW515L and Jak2V617F.

Figure 3 TGF-β signaling in Osx-Cre–targeted mesenchymal stromal cells is essential for the development of myelofibrosis by Jak2V617F. (A) Tgfb1 mRNA expression relative to β-actin mRNA in total bone marrow. (B) White blood cell (WBC) count, (C) red blood cell (RBC) count, (D) hematocrit (HCT), and (E) platelet (PLT) count and (F) spleen weight 5 months after tamoxifen-induced Jak2V617F expression. (G) Representative photomicrographs of femur sections stained for collagen I (yellow) or collagen III (red); nuclei were stained blue with DAPI. Scale bar: 20 μm. (H) Normalized fluorescence intensity for collagen I and III. Osx-TR2fl/–, Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/–. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA (B–E and G).

Abrogation of TGF-β signaling in MSCs does not rescue the defective hematopoietic niche in MPLW515L mice. Decreased stromal cell expression of key niche factors, Cxcl12 and Kitlg, has been reported in several mouse models of MPNs (9–11). Consistent with these reports, we show that Cxcl12 mRNA expression in the bone marrow of control recipients transplanted with MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs was markedly decreased (Figure 4A). Surprisingly, a similar decrease in Cxcl12 mRNA expression was observed in Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients. Likewise, a modest but significant decrease in Kitlg mRNA expression in both control and Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients was observed (Figure 4B). Of note, we and others previously reported that loss of Cxcl12 or Kitlg expression in bone marrow MSCs is sufficient to disrupt hematopoietic niches, resulting in a decrease in bone marrow cellularity and HSC number and development of extramedullary hematopoiesis (1–3). Indeed, similar decreases in bone marrow cellularity and HSC number were observed in control and Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients of MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs (Figure 4, C and D). Moreover, splenomegaly and significant increases in HSCs and erythroid progenitors in the spleen were observed in both control and Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/– recipients (Figure 4, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 5). Collectively, these data suggest that, despite the absence of myelofibrosis, loss of TGF-β signaling in MSCs does not rescue the defective hematopoietic niche induced by MPLW515L.

Figure 4 TGF-β signaling in Osx-Cre–targeted mesenchymal stromal cells is not required for suppression of niche factor gene expression or development of extramedullary hematopoiesis by MPLW515L. (A and B) mRNA expression of Cxcl12 (A) and Kitlg (B) in total bone marrow relative to β-actin mRNA. (C) Bone marrow cellularity per pelvis and (D) number of phenotypic HSCs (lineage–Sca1+c-kit+CD150+CD48–) in the bone marrow. (E) Spleen weight and (F) HSC number in spleen. (G and H) Number of erythroid progenitors in bone marrow (G) and spleen (H). I, proerythroblast; II, basophilic erythroblasts; III, polychromatic erythroblasts; IV, orthochromatic erythroblasts; EV, empty vector; Osx-TR2fl/–, Osx-Cre Tgfbr2fl/–. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA.

Deletion of Tgfbr2 in osteolineage cells does not affect MPLW515L-induced myelofibrosis. Osx-Cre targets a broad range of MSCs, including osteolineage cells, perivascular CXCL12-abundent reticular (CAR) cells, and adipocytes (32). To further identify the stromal cell population responsible for myelofibrosis, we used a Dmp1-Cre transgene that targets osteoblasts and approximately 30% of CAR cells, which we previously showed are enriched for osteolineage genes (35). Efficient deletion of Tgfbr2 was confirmed in TdTomato+ stromal cells isolated from Dmp1-Cre Tgfbr2fl/fl Ai9 mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). As expected, similar alterations in peripheral blood counts, splenomegaly, and bone marrow cellularity were observed in control and Dmp1-Cre Tgfbr2fl/fl recipients of MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 6, B–F). Interestingly, a similar degree of myelofibrosis, as measured by reticulin staining and Col3a1 mRNA expression, was observed in control and Dmp1-Cre Tgfbr2fl/fl recipients (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). These data show that TGF-β signaling in osteolineage cells is not required for the development of myelofibrosis.

Canonical (SMAD4-dependent) TGF-β signaling in MSCs is not required for MPLW515L-induced myelofibrosis. TGF-β signaling consists of SMAD-dependent canonical pathways and the SMAD-independent noncanonical pathways. To assess the role of canonical TGF-β signaling in the development of myelofibrosis, we generated Osx-Cre Smad4fl/fl mice. Cre-mediated recombination was induced postnatally by removing doxycycline chow at birth. We previously showed that deletion of Smad4 is very efficient in Osx-Cre–targeted cells, with essentially undetectable Smad4 mRNA (36). Of note, we reported that these mice have normal basal hematopoiesis, with no identifiable alteration in bone marrow MSCs (36). MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs were transplanted into Osx-Cre Smad4fl/fl recipients and similar degrees of leukocytosis, erythrocytosis, thrombocytosis, splenomegaly, and reduction in bone marrow cellularity were observed in control and MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 7). Surprisingly, the degree of myelofibrosis was similar in control and Osx-Cre Smad4fl/fl recipients, as measured by reticulin staining (Figure 5, A and B), collagen I and III immunofluorescence (Figure 5, C and D), and Col3a1 mRNA expression (Figure 5E). These data suggest that canonical (SMAD4-dependent) TGF-β1 signaling is not required for the development of myelofibrosis in the MPLW515L murine model of MPN.

Figure 5 Canonical (SMAD4-dependent) TGF-β signaling in mesenchymal stromal cells is not required for the induction of myelofibrosis by MPLW515L. (A) Representative photomicrographs of femur sections stained for reticulin (original magnification, ×60). (B) Average score of fibrosis grading in the diaphysis and epiphysis. (C) Representative photomicrographs of femur sections stained for collagen I (yellow) or collagen III (red); nuclei were stained blue with DAPI. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Normalized fluorescence intensity for collagen I and III. (E) Col3a1 mRNA expression relative to β-actin mRNA in total bone marrow. EV, empty vector; Osx-Smad4fl/fl, Osx-Cre Smad4fl/fl. Mice were analyzed 4 weeks after transplantation. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test (B) or 1-way ANOVA (D and E).

JNK activation by TGF-β contributes to the development of MPLW515L-induced myelofibrosis in mice. Noncanonical TGF-β signaling includes the activation of extracellular signal–regulated kinase (ERK), JNK, p38, PI3 kinase, and NF-κB pathways (Figure 6A and ref. 37). Treatment of cultured bone marrow MSCs with TGF-β1 resulted in increased expression of several fibrosis-associated genes, including Loxl1 (which encodes lysyl oxidase–like 1), Col1a1, and Acta2 (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). It also resulted in Smad2 and c-Jun phosphorylation, but not ERK1/2 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 8E). Consistent with this result, treatment with PD99059, a MEK inhibitor, resulted in a modest change in the basal expression of these genes, but it did not block their induction by TGF-β1 (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Treatment with SB202190 (a p38 inhibitor) or pevonedistat (an NF-κB inhibitor) was associated with a significant decrease in basal Col1a1 and Acta2 mRNA expression, but also did not prevent TGF-β1–induced increases in the expression of these genes (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). In contrast, treatment with SP600125, a pan-JNK inhibitor, significantly reduced TGF-β1–induced increases in Loxl1, Col1a1, and Acta2 mRNA expression (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–D).

Figure 6 TGF-β contributes to fibrosis-related gene expression through noncanonical JNK signaling. (A) TGF-β signaling pathways, with inhibitors used in this study included. (B) Relative Loxl1 mRNA in WT MSC cultures treated with TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) and one of the following inhibitors: the MEK inhibitor PD99059 (20 μM), the p38 inhibitor SB202190 (20 μM), the NF-κB inhibitor pevonedistat (1 μM), or the JNK inhibitor SP600125 (20 μM). (C) Fold change (Δ) in Loxl1 mRNA expression induced by TGF-β1 in the presence of the indicated inhibitors. (D) Immunoblot showing JNK1 and JNK2 protein expression in control or Mapk8-deleted (JNK1–/–) or Mapk9-deleted (JNK2–/–) cells. (E) Relative Loxl1, Col1a1, and Acta2 mRNA in MSCs treated with TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL). (F) Fold change in Loxl1, Col1a1, and Acta2 mRNA expression induced by TGF-β1. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA (B and E) or 1-way ANOVA (C and F).

JNK1 and JNK2, but not JNK3, are expressed in bone marrow MSCs (38). To determine whether JNK1 or JNK2 selectively contributes to TGF-β–induced myelofibrosis, we used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to delete Mapk8 (JNK1) or Mapk9 (JNK2) in MSCs. Both JNK1 and JNK2 were efficiently deleted (Figure 6D). Deletion of JNK1 completely abrogated TGF-β–induced Loxl1 expression and significantly reduced TGF-β–induced Col1a1 and Acta2 expression (Figure 6, E and F). However, deletion of JNK2 did not affect TGF-β–induced expression of fibrosis-related genes. Collectively, these data suggest that TGF-β1–induced activation of JNK1 is the major signal mediating myelofibrosis.

Finally, to assess the impact of JNK activation on the development of myelofibrosis, we treated WT mice transplanted with MPLW515L-transduced HSPCs with the pan-JNK inhibitor CC-930 (tanzisertib) twice daily for 4 weeks beginning 2 weeks after transplantation. Of note, this regimen was effective in blocking JNK signaling in lineage– bone marrow MSCs (Supplemental Figure 9). Treatment with CC-930 had no significant effect on MPLW515L-induced leukocytosis, erythrocytosis, thrombocytosis, or splenomegaly (Figure 7, A–D). However, treatment with CC-930 resulted in the nearly complete abrogation of myelofibrosis, as assessed by reticulin fibrosis, collagen I deposition, and Col3a1 mRNA expression (Figure 7, E–I). These data show that treatment with the pan-JNK inhibitor CC-930 prevents induction of myelofibrosis by MPLW515L in mice.