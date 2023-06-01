IRF7 and UNC93B1 variants in an infant with recurrent herpes simplex virus infection

Clinical course of the proband. The infant presented to the emergency department on day 7 of life with a worsening vesicular rash, which started on his back and spread to his chest. A full infectious workup was performed including tests for HSV. There was no maternal history of HSV infection. HSV cultures of the vesicular lesions, rectum, and mouth returned positive for HSV-1. HSV PCR of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) returned negative. HSV PCR of the blood was positive, with 76,000 copies/mL HSV-1. The patient did not demonstrate any other signs of disseminated HSV such as liver involvement. However, because of the diffuse nature of his vesicular rash, he received 21 days of i.v. acyclovir at 20 mg/kg/dose 3 times daily and was discharged home with a 6-month prescription for oral acyclovir for suppressive therapy at 300 mg/m2/dose 3 times daily. He was followed by the Infectious Disease Service as an outpatient and was prescribed weight-adjusted prophylactic acyclovir for his growth as needed. He was lost to follow up at 4 months of age. When the child was 1 year old, his mother found him in bed with tonic-clonic seizure activity. He was febrile (maximum temperature, 39.6°C) on evaluation, which was initially attributed to testing positive for multiple respiratory viruses including adenovirus, coronavirus, and rhino/enterovirus. The infant was admitted to our pediatric intensive care unit for status epilepticus and was found to have HSE with CSF positive for HSV-1. He was also noted to have 500 copies/mL HSV-1 on plasma quantitative PCR (qPCR). Brain MRI revealed findings consistent with diffuse herpes encephalitis, which was worse in the left temporal lobe, right shift of the septum pellucidum, and left uncal herniation. He was treated with i.v. acyclovir at 15 mg/kg/dose 3 times daily for 21 days, followed by oral lifelong prophylaxis at 20 mg/kg/dose 3 times daily. To control his refractory seizures, he required a midazolam drip and later a 48-hour pentobarbital-induced coma. After adequate seizure control was achieved and respiratory support was weaned, the medical team transferred the patient to the Rehabilitation Service, where he stayed for 2 months prior to his discharge home. The patient had severe loss of motor function, cognition, tone, mobility, and communication.

An immunological workup showed attenuated PBMC responses to TLR3 stimulation. The medical team performed an immunological workup. Flow cytometry initially showed T cell lymphopenia and NK cell lymphopenia with a normal B cell count. Naive Th and naive cytotoxic T cell counts were low. The exact laboratory values are shown in Table 1. T cell receptor excision circles were normal, at 1.09 × 1010 copies. Mitogen and antigen Candida stimulation was normal, indicating normal T cell function. The patient had normal granulocyte oxidative burst and normal NK cell function. His IgG was borderline low, which was likely due to his acute illness, and he received 1 dose of i.v. Ig. His IgM, IgA, and IgE levels were normal. Subsequent IgG levels, NK cell count, and T cell counts were normal when repeated 1 month after the acute phase of the illness. The patient exhibited an antibody response to tetanus in the intermediate range (0.04 IU/L) and in the low range to Haemophilus influenzae (<0.11 mg/L) related to impaired antibody formation or simply to waning immunity. The HIV antibody screen was nonreactive. The child’s PBMC functional response to specific TLR ligands was evaluated by a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments–certified (CLIA-certified)laboratory (ARUP Laboratories). This evaluation showed severely attenuated IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α induction with TLR3 [poly(I:C)] stimulation, but normal responsiveness to TLR1/-2, TLR2/-6, TLR4, TLR5, and TLR7/-8 ligands when compared with simultaneously run controls (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154016DS1). Clinical exome sequencing with targeted analysis of known HSV susceptibility and immune genes revealed heterozygous missense variants in IRF7 (p.Arg113Pro; c.338G>C) and UNC93B1 (p.Pro404Ser; c.1210C>T).

Figure 1 Proband’s PBMC responses to TLR ligands at 1 year of age and scRNA-Seq analysis of peripheral blood immune population at 7 years of age. (A–C) ELISA results (see Supplemental Figure 1) showing TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 cytokine responses to various TLR ligands in PBMCs from the proband and controls, demonstrating anergy to TLR3 [poly(I:C)] stimulation in the proband’s PBMCs. Comparable PBMC responses to other TLR ligands were observed. TLR ligands: PAM3CSK4 (TLR1, TLR2); zymosan (TLR 2, TLR6); poly(I:C) (TLR3); flagellin (TLR5); CLO97 (TLR7, TLR8); LPS (TLR4). (D) UMAP of immune cell populations labeled by scRNA-Seq in 364 control samples. (E) UMAP showing the ages of the individuals (in months) for each of the immune cell populations identified in the control population. (F) UMAP of the infant’s immune cell subset projected on top of the UMAP of the control cell population.

Table 1 Patient’s laboratory analysis at the time of diagnosis and 1 month and 7 years later

Single cell RNA-Seq of PBMCs revealed repressed innate immune response signatures. To determine whether identified mutations altered the immune cell transcriptome at baseline, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) of PBMCs when our patient was 83 months old and did not have an acute illness. We leveraged our existing Genomic Answers for Kids (GA4K) PBMC scRNA-Seq data set from 364 individuals aged 1 month to 25 years as controls. We identified 4 major immune cell populations (B cells, T cells, monocytes, and DCs) as well as several other subpopulations (Figure 1, D and E, and Table 2) following an analysis framework, as described before (16, 17). Thirty clusters of immune cells that grouped into the 4 major cell populations, as above, were defined for the patient (Figure 1F and Table 2). The distribution of different PBMC populations with cell numbers is shown for our control cohort (n = 364) and our proband (Table 2). Since our control population had a very large age range (1 month to 25 years), there was more heterogeneity in this cohort. We then randomly split each of the 364 control PBMC populations into 2 halves (A and B) and did likewise with our proband’s PBMC scRNA-Seq data. Data from set B are shown in Figures 1 and Table 2, and data from set A are provided in Supplemental Figure 1. Comparison of the top 25 differentially expressed genes between the A and B subsets did not reveal major differences.

Table 2 Total number of peripheral blood cells that underwent scRNA-Seq, clustered by cell type, for the control population and proband

We focused our analysis on CD14 monocytes, B naive cells, CD4-naive T cells, CD8-naive T cells, and γδ T cells, we had more than 100 cells of each type in our proband. The top 10 genes that were downregulated by 50% or more in each of these clusters are shown in Figure 2A. Most prominently, several components of the activator protein 1 (AP-1) complex such as FOS, FOSB, and JUN and of NF-κB, such as NFKB1, were downregulated. Because AP-1 and NF-κB are transcriptional regulators of cytokine responses to stress and bacterial and viral infections, the proband’s transcriptomic signature suggested a potential for a repressed immune response (18, 19). Consistent with this, Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (Figure 2B) suggested a repression of upstream regulators of NF-κB, IL-6, IL-1β, and TNF-α signaling and of other immune pathways across the 4 cell types in our proband. As the child’s PBMC responses to TLR ligands suggested selective inhibition of responses to TLR3 ligands, we postulated that, even in the unstimulated state, we would be able to detect signatures of TLR3 pathway suppression. Specific analysis of TLR pathways indicated an inhibition of TLR3 and other endosomal virus–sensing TLR pathways in the cell populations of interest but not of bacteria-sensing TLR4 or TLR2 pathways (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Genes that were downregulated by more than 50% in CD14 monocytes, which indicated potential repression of TLR3 signaling, included NFKB1, IL1B, and TNF receptor–associated factor 3 (TRAF3) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1C). TRAF3 is a key adaptor that is important for antiviral immunity, and mutations in TRAF3 have been shown to be associated with HSE in adults (20, 21). In summary, our scRNA-Seq data indicate impaired innate immune responses specifically to endosomal virus–sensing pathways, and this was consistent with the patient’s anergic PBMC responses to the TLR3 ligand poly(I:C).

Figure 2 Analysis of scRNA-Seq transcriptome data for proband versus controls. (A) Depiction of genes repressed in CD14, CD4-naive, CD8-naive, gDT, and CD4-naive cell populations for the proband compared with controls. Data shown are only from approximately half of the cells for the control and half of the cells for the proband. The x axis represents log 2 -fold gene expression, and the y axis represents the log 10 -adjusted (adj.) P value. (B) Heatmap showing the major upstream regulators predicted by IPA to be induced or suppressed in the proband compared with controls in the major peripheral blood cell types. A dot in the center of the box represents nonsignificant results. (C) Heatmap illustrating IPA predictions of gene expression changes relating to specific TLR pathways in different cell types in the proband compared with the control. A dot in the center of the box represents nonsignificant results. (D) TLR3 pathway–related genes repressed in CD14 monocytes in proband compared with controls. Data shown are only from exactly one-half of the CD14 monocyte population for our proband and controls. The x axis represents log 2 -fold gene expression, and the y axis represents the log 10 -adjusted P value. For the scRNA-Seq data, a Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni’s correction was applied for analysis.

Functional annotation and analysis of the IRF7 missense variant. Our proband was heterozygous for a rare missense variant in the IRF7 (p.Arg113Pro; c.338G>C) gene, with a minor allele frequency (MAF) of 0.00007 (National Library of Medicine dbSNP, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/snp/rs752300122). The variant was predicted to be deleterious using SIFT, Polyphen II, and MAPP. IRF7 is a transcription factor, and its activation is required for an effective type I IFN response to viruses (22). To determine whether the IRF7 variant alters TLR3 responsiveness, we subcloned WT and IRF7 variant alleles into expression vectors and examined functionality in a commercially available monocyte-macrophage THP1 cell line, in which luciferase activity is driven by IRF3 transcriptional activity (InvivoGen). We used poly(I:C), a synthetic analog of dsRNA and activator of TLR3 signaling, to stimulate THP1 cells transfected with WT IRF7 or IRF7 (p.Arg113Pro; c.338G>C) alleles (Figure 3B). We found that WT IRF7 enhanced the baseline responsiveness to poly(I:C), implying that IRF7 amplifies TLR3-induced IRF3 transcriptional activity, as has been shown by studies noting that IRF7-IRF3 heterodimers regulate type I IFN responsiveness (22). The IRF7 (p.Arg113Pro; c.338G>C) variant suppressed even baseline poly(I:C)-induced IRF3 transcriptional activity. We next examined TLR3-stimulated type I IFN responsiveness with the WT and variant IRF7 alleles. Poly(I:C)-stimulated IFNA and IFNB gene expression induced by WT IRF7 was abolished in cells transfected with the IRF7 (p.Arg113Pro; c.338G>C) variant (Figure 3C). Our data are consistent with those reported by Honda et al., who demonstrated using mice and fibroblasts that IRF7 is obligately required for a TLR-mediated myeloid differentiation factor 88–independent antiviral type I IFN response (23).

Figure 3 The IRF7 variant (p.R100P) abolishes poly(I:C)-induced IRF3 transcriptional activity, type I IFN expression, and IRF7 DNA binding in THP1 and HEK293T cells. (A) Model of IRF7 mapping of the p.R100P variant on the DNA-binding domain (DBD). IAD, IRF association domain; ID, inhibitory domain. (B and C) Ø and IRF7 reference WT and mut proteins [mut plasmids were transfected into THP1 cells prior to treatment with 1 μg/mL poly(I:C) for 24 hours]. (B) IRF3 transcriptional activity was measured by quantifying luciferase in culture supernatants obtained from THP1 cells transfected with plasmids and treated with poly(I:C). *Control versus poly(I:C); **poly(I:C) Ø versus poly(I:C) plasmid; ***control Ø versus control plasmid; P < 0.05 (all). n = 5. (C) RNA expression of IRF7, IFNA, and IFNB was quantified in THP1 cell lysates obtained after the above treatments by qPCR. *Control versus poly(I:C); **poly(I:C) Ø versus poly(I:C) plasmid; ***control Ø versus control plasmid; P < 0.05 (all). n = 3. (D) Bright-field and fluorescence images of HEK293T cell lines stably expressing control Ø, IRF7 WT, and IRF7 mut, respectively. Original magnification, ×100. (E) HEK293T were transfected with pGL4-4X IRF7-minP-Luc, pRL-TK (thymidine kinase promoter–Renilla luciferase reporter plasmid), CFP-TLR3, Ø, and IRF7 WT or mut plasmids for 2 days. Cells were lysed and a luciferase assay was performed. Part of the cell lysate was used to quantify expression of IRF7 WT and mut protein by immunoblotting. †P < 0.0001. n = 4. (F) HEK293T cell lines stably expressing Ø, WT, or mut FLAG-tagged IRF7 protein were transfected with pGL4-4X IRF7-minP-Luc, pRL-TK, and CFP-TLR3 for 2 days. Cell lysates were used for luciferase assay and protein expression studies. ††P < 0.001. n = 4. A Mann-Whitney U test or ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test was used for analysis after testing for normality.

The IRF7 variant localizes to the nuclear-binding domain of IRF7 (Figure 3A) and is important for its transcriptional activity. We hypothesized that the IRF7 variant would impair IRF7 binding to the consensus binding elements present in the promoter region of downstream target genes. To test this, we constructed a reporter containing a 4× human IRF7 consensus site attached to firefly luciferase. We created stable HEK293T cell lines expressing the WT or IRF7 variant alleles (Figure 3D). We transfected the consensus IRF7 reporter into the stable cell lines and discovered that there was strong induction of luciferase with the IRF7 WT allele but no activity with the IRF7 (p.Arg113Pro; c.338G>C) variant (Figure 3F). These results were also confirmed with transient transfection experiments in HEK293 cells (Figure 3E). These data reveal that the IRF7 variant identified in our proband represses the transcriptional activity of IRF7 and abolishes poly(I:C)-induced IRF3 transcriptional activity and type I IFN responses.

Functional annotation and analysis of the UNC93B1 missense variant. Our patient was also heterozygous for a missense mutation in the UNC93B1 (p.Pro404Ser; c.1210C>T) gene, which has a mean allele frequency of 0.0006 (NLM dbSNP, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/snp/rs377021545) (Figure 4A). UNC93B1 is essential for the trafficking of nucleic acid–sensing TLRs (including TLR3) to endosomes as well as for the activation and stabilization of TLR3 (24). Luciferase assays of THP1 cells showed that, while WT UNC93B1 induced TLR3-driven IRF3 transcriptional activity in response to poly(I:C), the UNC93B1 (p.Pro404Ser; c.1210C>T) allele repressed IRF3 transcriptional activity (Figure 4B). Similarly, IFNA and IFNB expression induced by poly(I:C) was enhanced by the WT UNC93B1 allele, but strongly suppressed by the UNC93B1 variant allele (Figure 4C). As the UNC93B1 variant localizes to the TLR-binding domain of UNC93B1, we postulated that binding to TLR3, which is required for the trafficking of TLR3 from the endoplasmic reticulum to endosomes, would be disrupted. Co-IP studies performed in THP1 cells revealed that, while the WT UNC93B1 bound to TLR3, the UNC93B1 variant did not bind to TLR3 (Figure 4, D and E). These data suggest that the UNC93B1 variant decreases binding to TLR3, resulting in loss of poly(I:C)-mediated IRF3 transcriptional activity and type I IFN secretion.

Figure 4 Functional analysis of the UNC93B1 variant (p.P404S) in THP1 cells showing that the UNC93B1 variant abolishes poly(I:C)-induced IRF3 transcriptional activity, type I IFN expression, and binding to the TLR3 protein. (A) Model of UNC93B1 showing localization of the p.P404S variant to transmembrane domain 9 (TM9), implicated in physical binding to TLR3. (B–E) THP1 cells were transfected with empty plasmid (Ø), UNC93B1 WT, and mut plasmids prior to treatment with 1 μg/mL poly(I:C) for 24 hours. (B) IRF3 transcriptional activity was measured by quantifying luciferase in culture supernatants obtained from THP1 cells transfected with the indicated plasmids following 24 hours of poly(I:C) treatment. †††P < 0.05. n = 5. (C) mRNA expression of UNC93B1 (UNC), IFNA, and IFNB was quantified by qPCR in THP1 cell lysates obtained after the above treatments. *Control versus poly(I:C); **poly(I:C) Ø versus poly(I:C) plasmid; ***control Ø versus control plasmid; P < 0.05 (all). n = 3. (D and E) TLR3 was immunoprecipitated from THP1 clarified lysates (D) to demonstrate that binding of UNC93B1 to TLR3 was repressed with the UNC93B1 variant (top panel). Bottom panel shows expression of transfected WT and mut UNC93B1 alleles in THP1 cells. (E) Densitometric quantification of the Western blots shown in D. ††P < 0.001. n = 5. ANOVA with Tukey’s test was used for statistical analysis.

Functional annotation and analysis of the combined IRF7 and UNC93B1 missense variants. We next pursued studies to examine the deleterious effect of both variants combined in our cell culture system to mimic the clinical scenario in our proband. We transfected both the WT and variant alleles of IRF7 and UNC93B1 into THP1 cells, followed by challenge with poly(I:C). Poly(I:C)-mediated IRF3 transcriptional activity (Figure 5A) and type I IFN cytokine expression (Figure 5B) were severely suppressed, recapitulating the anergic PBMC responses to poly(I:C) noted in our patient. Our scRNA-Seq analysis of PBMCs identified decreased expression of IL1B, NFKB1, and TRAF3 in CD14 monocytes. We therefore probed to determine whether the baseline expression of these genes was altered with the UNC93B1 and IRF7 variants. Expression of the WT UNC93B1 and IRF7 alleles induced baseline expression of IL1B, NFKB1, and TRAF3 independently or in combination in THP1 monocytes (Figure 5, C–E). Interestingly, the variant UNC93B1 and IRF7 alleles did not induce the above genes, but rather resulted in a modest reduction in expression (Figure 5, C–E). Expression of IRF1, which was not altered in the scRNA-Seq analysis of the CD14 monocyte population in our proband, remained unchanged with expression of the reference or variant UNC93B1 and IRF7 alleles in THP1 cells (Figure 5, C–E). These data demonstrate that the UNC93B1 and IRF7 variants, when combined, result in complete anergy to the TLR3 ligand poly(I:C) in THP1 cells, mimicking the anergy to poly(I:C) noted in the child’s PBMC responses. Our studies also revealed that UNC93B1 and IRF7 variants repressed RNA expression of NFKB1, IL1B, and TRAF3 both in vivo and in vitro.

Figure 5 Functional analysis of the UNC93B1 variant p.P404S and the IRF7 variant p.R100P in THP1 cells shows anergic responses to stimulation with poly(I:C). (A) IRF3 transcriptional activity was measured by quantifying luciferase in culture supernatants obtained from THP1 cells transfected with the indicated plasmids and treated with poly(I:C). *P < 0.05. n = 5. (B) mRNA expression of IRF7, UNC93B1, IFNA, and IFNB was quantified by qPCR in THP1 cell lysates obtained after the above treatments. *Control versus poly(I:C); **poly(I:C) Ø versus poly(I:C) plasmid; ***control Ø versus control plasmid; P < 0.05 (all). n = 3. (C–E) Controls [poly(I:C)-untreated] from the THP1 cells transfected with IRF7 (C), UNC93B1 (D), both reference alleles and both variant plasmids (E) were used for quantification of TRAF3, IL-1β, NF-κB1, and IRF1. n = 3. †††P < 0.05. A Mann-Whitney U test or ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test was used for statistical analysis after testing for normality of distribution.

IRF7 and UNC93B1 variants impair intracellular clearance/replication of HSV-1 and the type I IFN response in human fibroblasts. As both the IRF7 and UNC93B1 variants disrupted the TLR3-dependent response to extracellular stimulation with poly(I:C), we postulated that identified variants would impair the immune response to HSV-1. Human fibroblasts display a TLR3-dependent response to HSV and poly(I:C) and have previously been used to characterize functional defects in innate immune genes (5, 9). We used commercially available neonatal human dermal fibroblasts to generate human dermal fibroblast lines stably expressing both reference alleles, both variant alleles of IRF7 and UNC93B1, and individual variant alleles with their counterpart reference alleles for functional analysis (Figure 6, A and B). Interestingly, we noted that TLR3 protein expression decreased significantly in fibroblast lines expressing the UNC93B1 variant (Figure 6, B and C). This is consistent with UNC93B1’s role in binding, chaperoning, and preventing the destruction of TLR3 as reported previously (24). Our data (Figure 4E) demonstrating decreased binding of the UNC93B1 variant to the TLR3 provide further functional corroboration. We also noted decreased expression of mutant (mut) proteins (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 Neonatal human fibroblasts carrying the UNC93B1 variant p.P404S and the IRF7 variant p.R100P showed abolished responses to stimulation with poly(I:C) or HSV-1. Neonatal human fibroblasts stably expressing dTomato alone (control Ø), UNC93B1 and IRF7 double WT, UNC93B1 and IRF7 double-mut, the IRF7 mut:UNC93B1 WT, and the UNC93B1 mut:IRF7 WT were used in this experiment. (A) Graphic representation of the plasmid structure and related mature protein. (B) Western blot shows the expression of IRF7, UNC93B1, and TLR3 in all stable cell lines and (C) densitometric analysis. n = 4. †††P < 0.05. (D) The fibroblast cell lines were incubated with HSV-1 at a MOI of 10 for 1 hour, HSV Virus copy was quantified from the cell lines after a 16-hour infection. n = 5. †††P < 0.05. (E) The fibroblast cell lines were incubated with HSV-1 at MOI of 10 for 1 hour, and the resulting gene expression 6 hours after infection is shown. n = 6. †††P < 0.05. (F) These cell lines were incubated with 1 μg/mL poly(I:C) for 24 hours, and mRNA expression is shown for IFNA and IFNB. *Control versus poly(I:C); **poly(I:C) Ø versus poly(I:C) plasmid; ***control Ø versus control plasmid; P < 0.05 (all). n = 3. A Mann-Whitney U test or ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test was used for statistical analysis after testing for normality of distribution.

We then examined whether the identified variants would impair the host’s ability to control HSV-1 replication (25). Using qPCR to detect specific DNA sequences of HSV-1, we compared the genomic copy number within fibroblast lines expressing different combinations of variant/reference alleles 16 hours after a titrated challenge with HSV-1 particles (MOI 10) (26). Intracellular viral DNA titers decreased in cells overexpressing the reference allele by more than 40% (Figure 6D), whereas cells expressing both variant alleles had an almost 3-fold increase in viral DNA titers compared with titers in control fibroblasts (Figure 6D). Interestingly, intracellular viral DNA titers in fibroblasts expressing the IRF7 variant with the reference UNC93B1 allele also had elevated HSV viral DNA titers that were not quantifiably different from those of fibroblasts expressing both variants (Figure 6D). Fibroblasts expressing the UNC93B1 variant with the reference IRF7 allele had increased viral DNA titers compared with controls but lower titers than fibroblasts expressing the IRF7 variant. We also examined all fibroblast lines for expression of IFNs 6 hours after HSV-1 infection. Fibroblasts with both reference alleles showed increased IFN expression compared with control fibroblasts (Figure 6E). Importantly, type I IFNs were not induced in fibroblasts expressing both the variant alleles. The IFN response was also blunted in cells expressing the IRF7 variant plus WT UNC93B1, but there was induction of type I IFNs in cells expressing the IRF7 reference allele and the UNC93B1 variant allele (Figure 6E). These observations indicate that, while both the IRF7 and UNC93B1 variants are functionally deleterious, the IRF7 variant acts in a dominant negative manner, as it is not rescued by overexpressing the UNC93B1 reference allele. Experiments using poly(I:C) to stimulate generated fibroblast lines showed similar results, with the UNC93B1 and IRF7 variants resulting in partial and total loss of type I IFN responsiveness, respectively (Figure 6F).