Commentary 10.1172/JCI153640

Targeting adipose tissue to tackle NASH: SPARCL1 as an emerging player

Robim M. Rodrigues, Yukun Guan, and Bin Gao

Laboratory of Liver Diseases, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Bin Gao, Laboratory of Liver Diseases, NIAAA/NIH, 5625 Fishers Lane, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.443.3998; Email: bgao@mail.nih.gov.

Find articles by Rodrigues, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Laboratory of Liver Diseases, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Bin Gao, Laboratory of Liver Diseases, NIAAA/NIH, 5625 Fishers Lane, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.443.3998; Email: bgao@mail.nih.gov.

Find articles by Guan, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Laboratory of Liver Diseases, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Bin Gao, Laboratory of Liver Diseases, NIAAA/NIH, 5625 Fishers Lane, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.443.3998; Email: bgao@mail.nih.gov.

Find articles by Gao, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published October 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 20 on October 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(20):e153640. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153640.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a leading cause of chronic liver disease, affecting 1.5%–6.5% of the world population. Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs to treat this disease. Accumulating evidence suggests that metabolically hazardous visceral fat contributes to NASH progression by releasing fatty acids and proinflammatory mediators. Therefore, targeting adipose tissue to reduce adipose inflammation may provide an effective strategy to treat NASH. Another strategy is to target specific inflammatory mediators that are produced by adipose tissue and contribute to NASH progression. In this issue of the JCI, Liu, Xiang, et al. demonstrate that secreted protein acidic and rich in cysteine-like protein 1 (SPARCL1) was highly upregulated in adipose tissue and played a role in exacerbating NASH progression in a mouse model of NASH. Thus, inhibition of SPARCL1 may provide another attractive strategy to tackle NASH.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement