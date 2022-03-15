Tumor-specific interendothelial adhesion mediated by FLRT2 facilitates cancer aggressiveness

Mice. Cdh-BAC-CreERT2 mice (48), which have been described previously, were mated with Flrt2-flox mice (16), Vegfr2-flox mice (49), Unc5b-flox mice (43), and CAG-LSL-GFP mice (50). Sex-matched Cdh5-BAC-CreERT2Flrt2fl/+, Cdh5-BAC-CreERT2Vegfr2fl/+, and Cdh5-BAC-CreERT2Unc5bfl/+ mice were used as littermate controls. APCMin/+ mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (stock no. 002020). Mutant mice were crossed >10 times with C57BL/6J mice. Both sexes were used for the analysis of the phenotypes of mutant mice.

Tumor models. B16 mouse melanoma cells were cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS. Cells (2 × 106) were implanted subcutaneously into the backs of 4- to 6-week-old male mice. AXT mouse osteosarcoma cells were cultured in Iscove’s modified Dulbecco’s medium (Invitrogen) supplemented with 10% FBS and were implanted similarly. Tumors were measured daily with a caliper volume calculated using the following formula: V = tumor length × width × height/2. For Cre induction in Cdh-BAC-CreERT2 mice, 100 μl 4OHT dissolved in oil at 5 mg/mL was injected into the inguinal fat according to the schedules shown in the figures. For some experiments, mice were injected intraperitoneally with 2.5 mg/kg per g bodyweight cisplatin dissolved in 100 μl DMSO or with the same volume of DMSO as a control, after tumors reached 30 mm3. For PD1 blockade, mice were injected intraperitoneally with 10 mg/kg per g bodyweight of an anti-PD1 mAb (BioXCell; BE0146) dissolved in 100 μl PBS; infections were given every 3 days, starting 6 days after tumor cell inoculation.

Wound healing assay. On 4 consecutive days, male mice (aged 4–6 weeks) were injected with 100 μl 4OHT dissolved in oil at 5 mg/mL (injections were administered into the inguinal fat). At 10 days after 4OHT injection, a full-thickness wound on the dorsal area was made in the shape of a circle measuring 10 mm in diameter. At 7 days after surgery, the wounds were resected (including a margin of normal surrounding skin) and fixed in 4% PFA. Paraffin sections were prepared as described previously and processed for Masson’s trichrome staining or fluorescent IHC.

Preparation of whole-mount retinal samples. Enucleated eyes were fixed for 20 minutes in 4% PFA in PBS and then dissected as described previously (48). Retinal cups were post fixed for 20 minutes and were stained as described below.

Ischemic retinopathy model. P8 mice with nursing mothers were maintained for 3 days in an atmosphere containing 85% oxygen and then placed back in room air as previously described (21). In some experiments, intraperitoneal administration of N-acetyl-L-cysteine (MilliporeSigma) dissolved in PBS (injection volume 0.5 g kg/body weight/d) was performed daily, from P11 to P15, in the ischemic retinopathy model.

Generation of Flrt2R186N+D188T mice. Using the Optimized CRISPR design tool (Massachusetts Institute of Technology; http://crispr.mit.edu/), a CRISPR guide RNA (AGACTTGCAAGAGCTGAGAG) and an ssOligoDNA were designed to replace guanine 557 and alanine 558 in mouse Flrt2 with alanine and cytosine respectively (c.557_558GA>AC), resulting in an amino acid substitution (p186Arg>Asn). In addition, guanine 562 and alanine 563 were replaced with alanine and cytosine (c.562_563GA>AC) to yield a second amino acid substitution (p188Asp>Thr). Next, gRNA-Cas9–expressing vectors (pX330-Flrt2-gRNA) were constructed. These gRNA-Cas9 vectors (30 ng/μl), along with ssOligoDNA (10 ng/μl), were comicroinjected into the pronuclei of fertilized mouse eggs. Surviving eggs were implanted into the oviducts of pseudopregnant foster mothers. Mice born to the foster mothers were genotyped by direct sequencing using the following primer: Flrt2FF-SEQ, 5′-TGGCAACCAGTTGGATGAGTTC-3′. PCR products were amplified using 2 primers: Flrt2FF-F, 5′-GCACACTGTCTACCTTTATGGCAAC-3′, and FLRT2FF-R, 5′-TGGTTATCCTGCAAGTAGAGCCTG-3′.

Preparation of tissue sections and whole-mount samples. Surgically dissected tissues were fixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS. Frozen- or paraffin-embedded sections from those samples were used for immunohistochemical analysis. Before sectioning primary tumors derived from AXT cells, tumors were decalcified by overnight immersion in 0.5 M EDTA. All tumor samples were sectioned (14 μm thick for frozen samples or 3 μm for paraffin-embedded samples) at the plane of the maximum cut surface. To prepare whole-mount samples, tissues were dissected and fixed overnight in 4% PFA in PBS. All sections and whole-mount tissues were stained as described below.

Immunostaining. IHC of whole-mount samples or tissue sections was performed as described previously (51). The following primary monoclonal antibodies were used: hamster anti-CD31 (Chemicon, Temecula; MAB1398Z; 1:1,000), α-SMA-Cy3–conjugated (MilliporeSigma; C6198; 1:500), FLRT2 (R&D Systems; MAB2877; 1:500), VE-cadherin (Santa Cruz, sc-9989; 1:200), Ter119 (R&D Systems, MAB1125; 1:500), and Ki67 (Novus, NB600-1252; 1:500). The following primary polyclonal antibodies were used: anti-GFP–Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated (Molecular Probes,; A21311; 1:500), Collagen IV (Cosmo Bio, LSL-LB-1407; 1:500), and FLRT2 (R&D Systems, AF2877; 1:1,000). The secondary antibodies were Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated IgG (Molecular Probes, A11034, A11006, A11055; 1:500) and Cy3/Cy5 DyLight549/DyeLight649–conjugated IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch; 711-165-152, 112-165-167, 127-165-160, 711-605-152, 112-605-167, 127-605-160, respectively; 1:500). Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated phalloidin (Invitrogen, A22287; 1:40) was used to visualize F-actin. To detect hypoxic cells, the Hypoxyprobe-1 Plus Kit (Chemicon, HP2-100) was used. Briefly, 60 mg/kg pimonidazole was injected intraperitoneally into mice 30 minutes before euthanasia. Sections were stained with Hypoxyprobe Mab1-FITC. For nuclear staining, specimens were treated with DAPI (Molecular Probes, D-1306). For angiography, 50 μl FITC-dextran (10 mg/mL; MW 2000 kDa; MilliporeSigma) in PBS was injected into the left cardiac ventricle and allowed to circulate for 3 minutes.

Confocal microscopy. Fluorescence images were obtained under a confocal laser scanning microscope (Olympus, FV1000). Quantification of cells or parameters of interest was conducted using 3 images, each with a 1270 × 1270 μm field of view, per sample (to count Ki67+ cells and vessels with tumor cell intravasation and to identify SMA+ vessels), or entire sections of tumor, lung, and liver (to count tumor vessels and to measure hemorrhagic, perfused, hypoxic, metastatic, and vascularized areas). ImageJ software (NIH) was used for quantification of the indicated areas.

Sample preparation for 13C 6 -glucose metabolic pathway tracing analysis. To trace the metabolic pathways of cancer cells, 13C 6 -glucose (1 mg/body weight [g]) was injected intraperitoneally into mice 30 minutes before resecting tumors (on the tenth day after implantation). Dissected tumors were frozen immediately and stored at –80°C until use. Tumor tissues were used for both metabolome analysis and IMS. Metabolite extraction for metabolome analysis was performed as described previously (52). Briefly, frozen tissue blocks and internal control compounds (2-morpholinoethanesulfonic acid) were homogenized in ice-cold methanol (500 μl) using a manual homogenizer (Finger Masher; AM79330), followed by addition of an equal volume of chloroform and 0.4 times the volume of ultrapure water (LC/MS grade, Wako). The suspension was then centrifuged at 15,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. After centrifugation, the aqueous phase was filtered using an ultrafiltration tube (Human Metabolome Technologies; Ultrafree-MC, UFC3 LCC NB). The filtrate was concentrated in a vacuum concentrator (Thermo Fisher Scientific; SpeedVac), dissolved in 50 μl ultrapure water, and used for metabolome analysis.

Metabolome analysis. For metabolome analysis focused on glucose metabolic central pathways, namely glycolysis, the TCA cycle, and the PPP, anion metabolites were measured using an Orbitrap-type mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific; Q-Exactive Focus) connected to a high-performance ion chromatography (IC) system (Thermo Fisher Scientific; ICS-5000+), which enabled performance of highly selective and sensitive metabolite quantification owing to the IC separation and Fourier Transfer MS principle (53). The IC device was equipped with an anion electrolytic suppressor (Thermo Fisher Scientific; Dionex AERS 500), which converts the potassium hydroxide gradient into pure water before the sample enters the mass spectrometer. Separation was performed using a Dionex IonPac AS11-HC, 4 μm particle size column (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The IC flow rate was 0.25 mL/min, supplemented post-column with a 0.18 mL/min makeup flow of methanol. The potassium hydroxide gradient conditions for IC separation were as follows: 1–100 mM (0–40 min), 100 mM (40–50 min), and 1 mM (50.1–60 min), at a column temperature of 30°C.

Matrix coating and MALDI-IMS acquisition. MALDI imaging analyses were performed as described previously (54). Briefly, thin sections (8 μm) of tumor were prepared with a cryomicrotome (Leica Microsystems; CM3050). Sections were attached onto indium tin oxide-coated glass slides (Bruker Daltonics GmbH) and coated with 9-aminoacridine as the matrix (10 mg/mL, dissolved in 80% ethanol) by manual spraying with an artistic brush (Procon Boy FWA Platinum, Mr. Hobby). The matrix was applied simultaneously to multiple sections to maintain consistent analyte extraction and cocrystallization conditions. MALDI imaging was performed using an Ultraflextreme MALDI-TOF/TOF mass spectrometer equipped with an Nd:YAG laser. Data were acquired in the negative reflection mode, with raster scanning at a pitch distance of 50 μm. Each spectrum was the result of 300 laser shots per data point. For TOF/TOF measurement, signals between m/z 50 and 1000 were collected. Image reconstruction for both procedures was performed using FlexImaging 4.1 software (Bruker Daltonics). Molecular identification was based on an accurate m/z value derived from FT-ICR-MS data and previous studies (54).

13C 6 -glucose metabolic pathway-tracing analysis. 2-DG (1 mg/body weight[g]) was injected intraperitoneally 30 minutes before resecting tumors (on the tenth day after implantation). The amount of 2DG-6P was quantified by IC-MS, and the tissue distribution was assessed by MALDI-IMS as described above.

RT-PCR analysis. Total RNA was prepared from cultured cells, or from CD31+ endothelial cells isolated from the B16 tumors using collagenase and dispase, and purified using Dynabeads (Veritas). Reverse transcription was performed using Superscript III (Invitrogen). cDNA samples were subjected to PCR amplification using the following primers: (a) mouse Flrt2, 5′-AGACAAGGCTGCCAGATTACA-3′ and 5′-TAAAATGCAACGTGATGGGG-3′; (b) mouse β-actin, 5′-ATGGATGACGATATCGCTGC-3′ and 5′-AGCACTGTGTTGGCATAGAG-3′. Quantitative PCR assays were performed on an ABI 7500 Fast Real-Time PCR System using TaqMan Fast Universal PCR master mix (Applied Biosystems) and TaqMan Gene Expression Assay Mix with human FLRT2 (Hs00544171_s1) and FLRT3 (Hs01922255_s1). A human β-ACTIN (Hs00357333_gl) assay mix served as an endogenous control. Data were analyzed using 7500 Fast System SDS Software 1.3.1.

Cell culture. HUVECs were cultured in EGM-2 medium (Takara-Bio) at 37°C/20% O 2 . In some experiments, 10 μM KU55933 (Calbiochem) dissolved in DMSO or 400 μM H 2 O 2 was added to the culture medium, and cells were cultured for 24 hours.

RNA interference. For the RNA interference experiments, HUVECs were washed once with OptiMEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and transfected with 40 nmol/L siRNA Duplex (QIAGEN) using 6 μl/mL Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen) in OptiMEM. After 4 hours, the transfection medium was removed, and complete culture medium was added. Cells were cultured for a further 48 hours before use in in vitro assays. FlexiTube siRNA SI03061226 for FLRT2 (5′-CACGGUCUACCUGUAUGGCAA-3′; QIAGEN) was used to knockdown FLRT2. A human siRNA-negative control duplex oligonucleotide (5′-CUUACGCUGAGUACUUCGATT-3′, 5′-UCGAAGUACUCAGCGUAAGTT-3′; MilliporeSigma) was used as the negative control.

RNA-Seq analysis. The library for sequencing was prepared according to the manufacturer’s protocol (KAPA Biosystems; KAPA RNA HyperPrep Kit). Next, 2 × 150 bp pair-end sequencing was carried out using Illumina Hiseq. Sequencing data were converted into the fastq format using bcl2fastq software. The sequence quality was checked by FastQC software, and adapter sequences were eliminated by Trimmomatic. The sequence data were processed using the STAR-RSEM-DESeq2 pipeline. DEGs between HUVECs treated with si-Control and those treated with si-FLRT2 were extracted by the Wald test using DESeq2 packages. TPM was used for the following analyses. The correlation matrix was calculated using Pearson correlation. Principle component analysis was performed using the scikit-learn package. A volcano plot was constructed using the bioinfokit package. GSEA was performed using the ontology gene sets in the Molecular Signatures Database (http://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb/). IPA was performed to identify the most significant pathways for the DEGs (q < 0.01, logFC < –2 or > 5) in si-FLRT2–treated HUVECs compared with si-Control–treated cells. In brief, we uploaded the gene list file containing gene symbols and logFC; we then adjusted P values to the IPA and performed the core analysis. RNA-Seq data generated during this study are available at GEO (accession GSE179836).

Adhesion assay. Adhesion to ECM molecules was examined using a colorimetrically formatted CytoSelect 48-Well Cell Adhesion Assay Kit (Cell Biolabs). Briefly, cultured cells were suspended in serum-free medium at a concentration of 1 × 105 cells/mL. Next, 150 μl of the cell suspension was added to each well and incubated for 60 minutes. Then, nonadherent cells were washed out, and 200 μl Cell Stain Solution (Cell Biolabs) was added to stain adherent cells. After washing away this solution, 200 μl Extraction Solution (Cell Biolabs) was added to each well, and the extracted sample was transferred to a 96-well microtiter plate to measure the optical density at 560 nm. Adhesion assays for the FLRT2 protein were performed using recombinant wild-type or mutant FLRT2 proteins. These proteins were diluted to the indicated concentration in PBS and coated onto 96-well flat-bottomed nontissue culture-treated polystyrene plates for 1 hour. Nonspecific sites were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature with 10 mg/mL BSA. After blocking, wells were washed with PBS. Next, 1 × 105 HUVECs in 0.2 mL medium were added to each coated well. Plates were incubated at 37°C for 2 hours. Nonadherent cells were removed by washing with PBS, and the remaining cells were fixed for 30 minutes at room temperature in 4% PFA. Fixed cells were stained for 30 minutes with 0.5% crystal violet in 25% methanol and then solubilized in 1% SDS. OD 570 values were measured.

Human studies. A cohort of 47 human malignant patients with colorectal cancer was analyzed to determine the expression pattern of FLRT2 in tumors. The 5-year RFS of another cohort (66 patients) with stage II/III cancer was analyzed alongside histological examinations. Sections (4 μm thick) of formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded tissues were used for histological analysis. After deparaffinization and rehydration, sections were autoclaved at 121°C for 5 minutes in citrate buffer for antigen retrieval before immunostaining. To quantify FLRT2 expression, a 2200 × 1700 μm field of view in each section was examined under a light microscope, and the IHC score was determined objectively by 2 blinded researchers using the following formula: IHC score = 1 × (mildly positive vessels [%]) + 2 × (moderately positive vessels [%]) + 3 × (highly positive vessels [%]).

Statistics. All results are expressed as the mean ± SD. Comparisons between mean values of 2 groups were evaluated using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. Comparisons among multiple groups were evaluated using 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. Kaplan-Meier curves and the log-rank test were used to compare survival among the groups. Pearson’s correlation analysis was performed to determine correlations among groups. All calculations were performed using Stata 11.2 (Stata Corporation). P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. Animal use and care were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Keio University, and all experiments were performed in accordance with the Guidelines of Keio University for Animal and Recombinant DNA experiments. The human study was approved by the institutional ethics committee of Keio University Hospital (approval no. 20150051). A written informed consent was received from participants prior to their inclusion in the study.