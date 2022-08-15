Degradation of GSPT1 causes TP53-independent cell death in leukemia while sparing normal hematopoietic stem cells

The GSPT1 GTPase and ETF1 binding domains are critical for leukemia cell survival. To understand the mechanistic basis for GSPT1 dependency in leukemia cells, we first sought to define the domains within GSPT1 critical for leukemia cell survival using an unbiased tiled CRISPR depletion screen. While frameshift deletions anywhere in the GSPT1 coding region are predicted to lead to complete loss of function, small in-frame deletions are likely to do so only if they impair an essential functional domain. Thus, differential depletion of guides across the length of the gene can be used to assess the importance of functional domains (20). We constructed an sgRNA library including all target sequences with Cas9 PAM sequences (NGG) within the coding sequence of GSPT1 (n = 260 sgRNAs). As controls, we included 22 sgRNAs targeting common essential genes, and 41 sgRNAs targeting nonessential sequences (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153514DS1). Following quality control (QC) assessment of the sgRNA plasmid library by next-generation sequencing, 238 sgRNAs targeting GSPT1 had representation of more than 5% of expected frequency, giving an average targeting density of 1 sgRNA every 8 bp across the GSPT1 coding region. The guide sequences and QC results for this library are provided in Supplemental Table 1.

To identify essential domains in GSPT1, we transduced MOLM13 cells with lentivirus expressing the sgRNA library and assessed sgRNA representation from cells harvested at 0 and 22 days after infection by next-generation sequencing (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Table 1). The largest depletion (“dropout”) of sgRNAs was of those targeting the N-terminal region containing a polyglycine repeat, which is 92% GC rich and where potential off-target Cas9 activity is expected. The sgRNAs targeting regions reported to be important for the interaction with survivin and p14 and the region reported to bind PABP showed no loss of representation, suggesting that these regions are not critical for leukemia cell survival and are unlikely to be important for mediating the activity of drug-induced GSPT1 degradation. We observed consistent sgRNA dropout of sgRNAs targeting the GTPase domains and the region implicated in ETF1 binding. Thus, we conclude that ETF1 binding and associated GTPase activity are likely to be the key mediators of leukemia cell death following loss of GSPT1.

Figure 1 The interaction of GSPT1 with ETF1 is critical for leukemia cell survival. (A) Combined CRISPR scores in MOLM13 cells comparing sgRNA representation from triplicates at day 22 versus day 0. Gray, GC-rich (92%) polyglycine repeat; yellow, region containing regions reported to interact with survivin, p14, and poly(A)-binding protein (PABP) involved in nonsense-mediated decay; blue, GTPase domains; pink, ETF1 binding region. Numbers on the x axis represent amino acid position. The y axis represents CRISPR z score and is defined by the median change (day 22 v day 0) in the representation of the negative control sgRNAs (green line = 0.0) and the median change (day 22 v day 0) in the representation of the positive control sgRNAs (red line = –1.0). (B) Cell viability of MOLM13 cells expressing GSPT1, GSPT2, and ERF3c constructs. Cell viability was assessed using CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay. (C) Design of GSPT1 degradation reporter. (D and E) Comparison of degradation of GSPT1 (D) and GSPT1G575N (E). GFP/BFP ratio is relative to DMSO. Representative data of 3 biological replicates. Mean ± SEM of 3 technical replicates. (F) Cell viability of MOLM13 cells expressing drug-resistant GSPT1G575N, GSPT2G566N, and ERF3cG463N constructs. Cell viability was assessed using CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay. (G) Immunoprecipitation of HA-GSPT1 and HA-GSPT1 ETF1 binding mutant (ETF1Δ) with mutations in GSPT1 at S541A, I542A, Y547A, F583A, and D618A. (H) Cell viability in MOLM13 cells expressing GSPT1-ETF1Δ (drug sensitive and drug resistant; G575N). For all CellTiter-Glo luminescent assays, cell viability was assessed 72 hours after treatment with CC-885 (graphs represent combined data from 3 biological replicates performed in technical triplicate; symbols represent mean ± SEM).

Disruption of ETF1 binding is critical for CC-885–induced cytotoxicity. We next sought to validate the domains critical for GSPT1 drug-induced degradation and consequent cytotoxicity. The binding of GSPT1 to ETF1, and the subsequent GTPase activity, are key events during translation termination. We examined whether, upon GSPT1 degradation, it is the loss of ETF1 interaction that leads to cytotoxicity. We generated overexpression vectors of WT GSPT1, GSPT2 (a related protein with 97% amino acid homology to GSPT1 but lacking the N-terminus polyglycine GC-rich repeat), and ERF3c (a short isoform of GSPT1 lacking the first 137 amino acids but with an identical C-terminus that includes the GTPase and ETF1 binding domains) (Figure 1A). Overexpression of any of the WT constructs rescued the cytotoxic effects of CC-885 treatment in MOLM13 cells (Figure 1B) and K562 cells (Supplemental Figure 1E).

We sought to rescue cytotoxicity more completely by mutating a glycine (G575) in GSPT1 that was reported to be critical for CC-885–induced degradation (1). We used a fluorescent reporter with either GSPT1 or 1 of 2 mutations at G575 (GSPT1G575A and GSPT1G575N) fused to GFP (Figure 1C). The GSPT1G575A mutant partially blocked GSPT1 degradation following CC-885 treatment, at approximately 50% of the WT level of degradation (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). In contrast, the more structurally disruptive change, GSPT1G575N, fully abrogated GSPT1 degradation in this quantitative reporter system (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1G).

Overexpression of GSPT1G575N, GSPT2G566N, or ERF3cG436N in MOLM13 cells fully rescued the effects of CC-885 treatment on cell viability (Figure 1F). These findings were replicated in a second AML cell line, K562 (Supplemental Figure 1H). Our results support the hypothesis that the C-terminus of GSPT1, including the ETF1 binding and GTPase domains, is central to the cytotoxic effects of CC-885 treatment. Further supporting this finding, sensitivity of cell lines to loss of GSPT1 is one of the strongest correlations with sensitivity to loss of ETF1 (Broad Institute Dependency Map [DepMap] portal, CRISPR; Avana public library 20Q1; Supplemental Figure 1I). As further validation, we found that CRISPR/Cas9–mediated deletion of ETF1 sensitized K562 cells to CC-885, suggesting convergence on a common pathway important for mediation of the cytotoxic effect (Supplemental Figure 1J).

To examine the role of the GSPT1-ETF1 interaction in CC-885 activity, we generated GSPT1 constructs that are unable to bind ETF1 and assessed their ability to rescue treatment with CC-885. Using sequence homology with the Schizosaccharomyces pombe Sup35 gene, we generated a GSPT1 construct with 5 amino acid substitutions predicted to disrupt the ETF1 binding interface (S541A, I542A, Y547A, F583A, D618A) (21). Immunoprecipitation of the GSPT1 ETF1 binding domain mutant (GSPT1-ETF1Δ) showed no detectable interaction with ETF1 (Figure 1G) and failed to rescue MOLM13 and K562 viability upon treatment with CC-885 (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1, K and L).

In aggregate, these results demonstrate that, despite its putative role in multiple key cellular processes, the GSPT1 interaction with ETF1, and therefore the role of GSPT1 in translation termination, are key to the cytotoxic effects seen when GSPT1 is acutely degraded.

CC-885–induced GSPT1 degradation impairs translation termination. Having shown that the loss of interaction with the translation termination factor ETF1 is critical to cytotoxicity following GSPT1 degradation, we sought to assess whether GSPT1 loss following CC-885 treatment leads to impaired translation termination. We generated double-fluorescent reporter constructs with BFP linked in-frame to GFP (Figure 2A). At the C-terminus of BFP we introduced 1 of 3 stop codons (TAA, TAG, or TGA) so that GFP would only be expressed following BFP stop codon “readthrough.” Efficacy of the translation termination reporters was verified in K562 cells using the aminoglycoside G418, a drug known to impair translation termination. Treatment with G418 showed a time- and dose-dependent increase in the GFP expression (expressed as a fold change in the GFP/BFP mean fluorescence ratio relative to DMSO) as well as the expected hierarchy of stop codon readthrough (TGA>TAG>>TAA) (22, 23) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 2 CC-885 treatment impairs translation termination, activates the internal stress response pathway, and results in TP53-independent cell death. (A) Design of fluorescent translation termination reporter (position of the stop codon is indicated in red). (B) GFP/BFP ratio in K562 cells expressing reporters with BFP stop codons following 72 hours of exposure to G418 (ratio expressed relative to DMSO). Results are combined from 4 independent replicates performed in triplicate (Kruskal-Wallis test). (C) GFP/BFP ratio in K562 cells expressing reporters with BFP stop codons following 72 hours of exposure to CC-885 (ratio expressed as fold change, indicated by depth of red color, relative to DMSO). Results are combined from 4 independent replicates performed in triplicate. Statistical analysis using Wilcoxon’s test is given in Supplemental Table 2. (D and E) RNA-Seq results in MOLM13 cells following 6 hours of treatment with 1 μM CC-885 (D) and 1 μM CC-90009 (E). (F) Correlation of gene expression changes in MOLM13 cells following treatment with CC-885 or CC-90009. (G) Volcano plot of proteomics data comparing native HEK293T cells with cells overexpressing GSPT1G575N following 18 hours of treatment with 1 μM CC-885. Protein abundance is represented by tandem mass tag (TMT) reporter ion intensity ratios relative to average of DMSO-treated native 293T samples, all measured in duplicate. Significance of a 2-sample modT test between each condition is shown on the y axis. Relative change in abundance of proteins between conditions is expressed as fold change on the x axis. (H–J) Cell viability of MOLM13 cells that are TP53 WT or TP53 knockout or have endogenous expression of mutant TP53 following treatment with cytarabine (AraC) (H), daunorubicin (Dauno) (I), or CC-885 (J). CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay 72 hours after treatment; relative luminescent units (RLU) relative to DMSO (graphs represent combined data from 3 biological replicates performed in technical triplicate; symbols represent mean ± SEM).

Following CC-885 treatment we observed a time- and dose-dependent increase in GFP expression levels in BFP+ cells indicative of impaired translation termination (Figure 2C). Although the same stop codon readthrough hierarchy as seen for G418 was observed, there was demonstrable readthrough of the TAA stop codon with CC-885 that was not seen following aminoglycoside treatment. We assessed the readthrough using a Wilcoxon’s test according to dose of CC-885, stop codon sequence, and time. At a P value of <0.05 the TAG stop codon showed significant increased readthrough with dose increase at 72 hours. For the TGA and TAA there were significant differences between the 0.01 μM and 0.1 μM doses but no significant increase with a dose increase of 0.1 μM to 1 μM. The TAA stop codon showed significantly less readthrough at 72 hours compared with TAG to TGA across multiple doses of CC-885. In contrast, at 72 hours, the only significant difference between TAG and TGA was seen when 0.01 μM was assessed. Statistically significant differences were also seen between TGA and TAA at 48 hours at doses of 0.01 μM and 0.1 μM with no significant difference seen at 1 μM. Full results of statistical analysis are provided in Supplemental Table 2. We conclude that loss of GSPT1 following CC-885 treatment leads to impaired translation termination and inappropriate readthrough of stop codons. The level of readthrough is influenced by the dose of drug used and the stop codon sequence.

CC-885–induced degradation of GSPT1 leads to activation of the integrated stress response pathway. To investigate the downstream effects of GSPT1 degradation in an unbiased fashion, we performed RNA-Seq analysis in MOLM13 myeloid leukemia cells treated with CC-885. Comparison with DMSO showed significant upregulation of multiple genes, including ATF3 and ATF4, which are critical nodes in the integrated stress response (ISR) pathway (Figure 2D). We also examined cells after treatment with CC-90009, a GSPT1 degrader currently being assessed in a phase I clinical trial (Figure 2E). In general, treatment with CC-90009 led to an overlapping but more modest effect on gene expression compared with CC-885 (Figure 2F). ATF3 was also significantly upregulated in CC-90009–treated cells. Gene set enrichment analysis further confirmed that activation of the ISR pathway was a shared downstream event following treatment with GSPT1-degrading drugs (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

To determine whether the observed effects were due to degradation of GSPT1, we performed quantitative whole-proteome analysis using tandem mass tag (TMT) labeling and high-resolution liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry to compare native cells, and cells overexpressing GSPT1, or the GSPT1G575N drug-resistant GSPT1 mutant. Following treatment with CC-885, GSPT1 was degraded, as expected, in WT cells compared with cells expressing the drug-resistant GSPT1 (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Table 3). In comparison with CC-885–treated GSPT1G575N-expressing cells, WT cells showed significant upregulation of ATF3 protein, indicating that the increase in ATF3 is dependent on, and a consequence of, GSPT1 degradation (Figure 2G). We validated these findings in K562 cells by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 2F). We also demonstrated increased ATF4 expression dependent on phosphorylation of eIF2a following treatment with CC-885 (Supplemental Figure 2G). In summary, drug-induced GSPT1 degradation causes rapid induction of the ISR pathway at the RNA and protein levels, and maintenance of GSPT1 levels rescues this effect.

CC-885 cytotoxicity is TP53 independent. GSPT1 degradation and the resulting impaired translation termination and activation of the ISR pathway represent a novel mechanism of inducing leukemia cell death. Leukemias bearing TP53 mutations are among the most refractory to therapy and are associated with extremely poor outcomes (24). We sought to assess whether GSPT1 degradation might represent a new approach to treating AML harboring mutations in TP53. We examined sensitivity to GSPT1 degradation in a panel of isogenic leukemia cell lines with endogenous expression of WT or mutant TP53 alleles, including the most common TP53 mutations in high-risk myelodysplasia/AML (25).

In keeping with the expected pattern of response, TP53-mutant and TP53-null cells had significantly impaired responses to both cytarabine and daunorubicin, the cornerstones of standard induction chemotherapy (Figure 2, H and I). In contrast, no differences were seen between TP53-WT and mutant/null cells following treatment with CC-885 (Figure 2J), demonstrating that treatment with CC-885 results in TP53-independent cytotoxicity. It is noteworthy that CC-885 also degrades casein kinase 1α (CK1α), another important myeloid substrate. However, the cellular effects of CK1α depletion are dependent on an intact TP53 pathway (26), implying that this cytotoxic activity in TP53-mutant cells is a result of GSPT1 degradation rather than CK1α degradation.

CRISPR screens reveal the essential cellular machinery for GSPT1 degradation by CC-885 and mechanisms of resistance. Since TP53 mutations are a central mechanism of resistance to chemotherapy, and GSPT1 degradation results in TP53-independent cytotoxicity, we next sought to identify mechanisms of resistance to drug-induced GSPT1 degradation. We first performed a targeted CRISPR screen of ubiquitin ligase components (27, 28). As observed in screens for lenalidomide resistance in multiple myeloma, CC-885 requires the components of the CRL4CRBN ubiquitin ligase, genes required for neddylation of cullin-RING ligases, and the UBE2G1 E2 ubiquitin–conjugating enzyme (29) (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 3 CRISPR screens identify the cullin-RING ligase machinery required for CC-885–dependent CRL4CRBN activity and mechanisms of resistance to CC-885. (A) Targeted CRISPR resistance screen showing relative fold enrichment (x axis) of sgRNAs in HEK293T cells treated with 1 μM CC-885 relative to DMSO. (B) Schematic of molecular machinery required for CC-885–induced degradation of GSPT1. (C) Result of genome-wide CRISPR screen showing sgRNAs conferring relative resistance to CC-885 treatment. (D) Selected sgRNAs from arrayed validation screen in MM.1S cells showing fold change in representation following 4 days of treatment with 0.001 μM CC-885. (E) Fold change in sgRNA representation in K562 cells 4 days after treatment with CC-885 at indicated doses. Data points represent combined change in RFP657+ cells for 4 sgRNAs per gene target performed in triplicate ± SEM. NTG, nontargeting guide.

To identify alternative mechanisms of resistance, we performed a genome-wide CRISPR screen in the TP53-WT cell line MM.1S expressing Cas9. As expected, sgRNAs targeting ETF1 were de-enriched in CC-885–treated compared with DMSO-treated cells (N score –2.06, P = 0.0014), whereas sgRNAs targeting CRBN were enriched (N score 6.8, P = 1.11 × 10–6). The expected enrichment was also seen for members of the constitutive COP9 signalosome, important for neddylation of cullin 4A (COPS7B and COPS8). Relevant to the role of GSPT1 in translation, we also found sgRNA enrichment in negative regulators of mTORC (DEPDC5, NPRL2, and TSC1) and the key translation initiation factor EIF4A1 (Figure 3C, Supplemental Figure 3B, and Supplemental Table 4). Importantly, TP53 did not score in our resistance screen.

To validate these findings, we designed an arrayed sgRNA library focusing on key pathways identified in our genome-wide screen excluding genes identified as part of the core machinery for CRL4CRBN activity, plus sgRNAs targeting CRBN and ETF1 as positive and negative controls (Supplemental Table 5). As expected, using 2 different doses of CC-885, ETF1 sgRNAs were selectively depleted, and the CRBN sgRNA selectively enriched. After CRBN, the most robustly enriched sgRNAs (implying relative cell resistance) were those targeting EIF4A1 (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3C). We next sought to validate loss of EIF4A1 as a resistance mechanism in an additional cell line (K562). Again, sgRNAs targeting EIF4A1 were selectively enriched following treatment with CC-885 (Figure 3E), suggesting that limiting translation protects cells from CC-885 treatment.

In aggregate our results reinforce the importance of impaired translation termination following drug-induced GSPT1 degradation, as limiting protein translation is relatively protective to cells treated with GSPT1 degraders. As increased translation is a common feature of cancer (30), this provides a potential mechanism whereby normal stem cells would be relatively protected from CC-885 and potentially other drugs targeting GSPT1, providing additional rationale for GSPT1 as a clinical target.

A double-knockin humanized Crbn mouse (CrbnV380E/I391V) is the minimal optimal design for in vivo studies of drug-induced GSPT1 degradation. We next sought to assess the effects of GSPT1 degradation on normal stem cells, hematopoiesis, and leukemia cells in vivo. However, a critical constraint on the study of thalidomide analog efficacy, toxicity, and resistance is the lack of suitable animal models. While primates are sensitive to thalidomide analogs, mouse cells are intrinsically resistant because of differences in the Crbn amino acid sequence in the drug binding region. Previous studies have demonstrated that humanizing mouse Crbn at I391V is sufficient to induce lenalidomide sensitivity (19), whereas V380E is required for CC-885–induced GSPT1 degradation in vitro (1). However, the optimal changes for degradation of other key substrates of CC-885 such as CK1α are unknown, nor have any potential Crbn changes required for GSPT1 degradation by CC-90009 been described. In addition, mouse and human Crbn also differ at 2 other amino acids, S105F and E152D, at the interface of Crbn, drug, and substrate (Supplemental Figure 4A).

We expressed all combinations of Crbn S105F, E152D, V380E, and I391V in the mouse leukemia cell line Ba/F3 and assessed the impact on protein degradation and cell viability following exposure to CC-885 (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). We observed degradation of Gspt1 in cells expressing constructs containing V380E, with no impact seen with other humanized changes alone or in combination. These findings correlated with a marked decrease in cell viability at 72 hours in cells expressing constructs containing V380E, with no apparent increased efficacy when combined with additional humanized changes. In contrast, for the substrate CK1α, an important substrate when considering hematopoietic progenitor cells and hematological disease, partial degradation was seen with either the V380E or the I391V mutation. However, more marked degradation was observed in cells expressing constructs containing both humanized changes (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, analysis of cells expressing Crbn constructs with combinations of V380E and I391V revealed that for CC-90009, a GSPT1-degrading drug in phase I clinical trials, V380E alone is insufficient for efficacious Gspt1 degradation. Crbn containing both V380E and I391V is required for Gspt1 degradation in this context (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4E). These results support the minimal optimal design of a mouse model sensitive to GSPT1-degrading drugs, including the first clinical compound, as having Crbn humanized at both V380E and I391V.

Figure 4 The minimal optimal humanization of mouse Crbn for the investigation of GSPT1-degrading drugs is a double-knockin of V380E and I391V. (A) Western blot using lysates from Ba/F3 cells overexpressing Crbn constructs with combinations of humanization mutations E152D, V380E, and I391V as indicated. Protein lysates were harvested following 6 hours of treatment with 1 μM CC-885. (B and C) Cell viability of Ba/F3 overexpressing Crbn constructs with humanization mutations following treatment with CC-885 (B) or lenalidomide (C). (D) Western blot using cell lysates from Ba/F3 overexpressing Crbn constructs with combinations of humanization mutations as indicated. Protein lysates were harvested following 6 hours of treatment with either CC-885 or CC-90009 at 1 μM. (E) Cell viability of Ba/F3 overexpressing Crbn constructs with humanization mutations following treatment with CC-90009. For B, C, and E, cell viability was assessed using CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay 72 hours after treatment (graphs represent combined data from 3 biological replicates performed in technical triplicate; symbols represent mean ± SEM).

Leukemia developed from CrbnV380E/I391V mice is sensitive to drugs that degrade Gspt1. Based on our in vitro mutagenesis studies, we generated a knockin mouse model constitutively expressing Crbn with the humanization changes V380E and I391V on the same allele (CrbnV380E/I391V). The targeting construct to develop the CrbnV380E/I391V mouse and the confirmatory genotyping of bred homozygous mice are shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A–F. To ensure that introduction of V380E/I391V into Crbn did not interfere with any normal functions of Crbn during mouse hematopoiesis, we performed a detailed characterization of the hematopoietic system in homozygous transgenic animals as compared with WT controls. Relative to WT mice, CrbnV380E/I391V mice had no differences in peripheral blood or bone marrow counts, lymphocyte subsets in the blood or spleen, or stem or progenitor cell counts in the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 5, G–N). In addition, treatment of primary c-Kit+ cells from the double CrbnV380E/I391V mouse with pomalidomide, CC-885, or CC-90009 followed by global quantitative mass spectrometry–based proteomics demonstrated degradation of known drug targets including Gspt1, whereas the CrbnI391V demonstrated degradation of known targets only in the presence of pomalidomide (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5O). Full proteomic results of these experiments are provided in Supplemental Table 6.

Figure 5 Drugs that degrade Gspt1 are efficacious in leukemia models developed in CrbnV380E/I391V mice. (A) Whole-proteome analysis of c-Kit+ cells from CrbnV380E/I391V mice following treatment with CC-90009. (B) Outline for development of primary Mll-Af9 leukemia. (C) Western blot of whole-cell lysates from primary Mll-Af9 leukemia cells developed in different Crbn backgrounds (WT, V380E/I391V, or I391V) as indicated. Cells were incubated for 6 hours with DMSO, CC-885, or lenalidomide at 1 μM before harvest. (D) Cell viability of Mll-Af9 CrbnV380E/I391V leukemia in different Crbn backgrounds as indicated, measured at 72 hours following treatment with CC-885 using CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay. Relative luminescent units (RLU) relative to DMSO. Plots represent combined data of 3 independent replicates performed in triplicate showing mean ± SEM. (E) Reverse transcriptase PCR of Mll-Af9 CrbnV380E/I391V cells treated with 0.1 μM CC-885 or 1 μM CC-90009 for 24 hours. Combined results of 3 experiments performed with 3 technical replicates (mean ± SEM). P values are from Kruskal-Wallis test. (F) Design of transplant experiment. Before transplant, Mll-Af9 CrbnV380E/I391V cells were treated for 5 hours with either DMSO (n = 14) or 0.001 μM CC-885 (approximate IC 90 ) (n = 15). (G) GFP expression in peripheral white blood cells 3 weeks after secondary transplants of Mll-Af9 CrbnV380E/I391V leukemia. (H) Survival in days following secondary transplants with Mll-Af9 CrbnV380E/I391V leukemia according to pretransplant treatment with DMSO (n = 14) or 0.001 μM CC-885 (n = 15).

To generate a murine leukemia that is sensitive to thalidomide analogs, we transduced c-Kit+ cells from homozygous CrbnV380E/I391V mouse bone marrow with retrovirus produced from the pMIG Mll-Af9 vector. We transplanted transduced cells into sublethally irradiated WT mice and harvested leukemia cells after the development of aggressive disease at 7 weeks (Figure 5B). Treatment of Mll-Af9 leukemia cells with CC-885 caused effective degradation of Gspt1 (Figure 5C). We performed global whole-proteome analysis on Mll-Af9 leukemias in CrbnWT, CrbnI391V, or CrbnV380E/I391V background treated with pomalidomide, CC-885, or CC-90009. CC-90009–treated CrbnV380E/I391V cells showed relatively specific degradation of GSPT1/2 (Supplemental Figure 5P). In contrast, CC-885 also showed degradation of Ck1α (Supplemental Figure 5P), with no effect of either drug seen in the CrbnWT or CrbnI391V background. Full quantitative proteomic results of these experiments are provided in Supplemental Table 7. We also demonstrated decreased cell viability (Figure 5D), as well as the expected increase in Atf3 mRNA on treatment with either CC-885 or CC-90009, thus validating the model (Figure 5E). Comparing Atf3 mRNA from CrbnWT versus CrbnV380E/I391V leukemias after treatment with DMSO, CC-885, and CC-90009 gave P values of 0.95, 0.03, and 0.006, respectively. Since CC-885 treatment is highly toxic in vivo, we treated derived leukemia cells for 5 hours with DMSO or 0.001 μM CC-885 before secondary transplantation of 10,000 viable cells into sublethally irradiated WT mice. Mice receiving CC-885–treated cells had a significantly decreased disease burden compared with mice receiving DMSO-treated cells (Figure 5, F and G), and a significant increase in survival (P < 0.0001; Figure 5H). These results demonstrate that the CrbnV380E/I391V mouse does not have perturbed hematopoiesis at baseline and degrades Gspt1 and Gspt2 in response to CC-885/CC-90009 treatment.

A CrbnV380E/I391V double-knockin mouse is sensitive to in vivo drug-induced Gspt1 degradation. Our CrbnV380E/I391V murine model provides an opportunity to characterize the effects of Gspt1 degradation on normal hematopoiesis. We assessed the relative impact of in vivo treatment with the GSPT1 degrader CC-90009 on CrbnV380E/I391V versus WT cells. To compare the effect of treatment on hematopoietic cells within the same animal, we transplanted CrbnV380E/I391V (CD45.2) and CrbnWT (CD45.1) c-Kit–selected cells into lethally irradiated recipient mice at a 50:50 ratio (Supplemental Figure 6A). Following recovery and full hematopoietic reconstitution, we treated the mice with CC-90009.

At a dose of 2 mg/kg CC-90009 once daily by oral gavage for 5 days, we observed no significant effect on peripheral blood chimerism (Supplemental Figure 6B). At a dose of 20 mg/kg once daily, we observed a rapid reduction in CD45.2 chimerism, with the most pronounced effect on B220+ B cells, followed by CD11b+ myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). At the end of treatment, we observed a plateauing of the CD45.2 composition, suggesting preservation of CD45.2 stem cells upon cessation of treatment.

We repeated this experiment using 2 cycles of 20 mg/kg dosing (Figure 6, A and B). Again, there was a marked decrease in CD45.2 chimerism in peripheral blood with the most marked effect seen in B cells compared with CD11b+ myeloid cells (Figure 6, B–E). After completion of the second cycle of CC-90009 treatment, bone marrow was harvested and CD45.2 chimerism assessed in different stem cell compartments (Figure 6, F–L). Notably, and of potential relevance to clinical application of GSPT1 degraders, there was minimal impact on the chimerism in the long-term hematopoietic stem cell (LT-HSC) compartment, suggesting that long-term repopulating stem cells may be spared (Figure 6L).

Figure 6 In vivo treatment with CC-90009 selectively targets CrbnV380E/I391V cells. (A) Design of mixed-chimera mice with transplants of c-Kit–selected cells, 50% CrbnV380E/I391V (CD45.2), and 50% CrbnWT (CD45.1) following irradiation of recipient animals. (B) Peripheral blood chimerism based on percentage CD45.2 cells. Mice were treated with CC-90009 by oral gavage once daily at a dose of 20 mg/kg from day 0 to day 4 and from day 20 to day 24. (C–E) Peripheral blood chimerism based on percentage CD45.2 cells in B cells (CD220+) (C), T cells (CD3+) (D), and myeloid cells (CD11b+) (E) in the same transplant/treatment schedule. (F–L) Bone marrow chimerism according to percentage CD45.2 cells in each stem cell compartment. (F) Common myeloid progenitor (CMP: Lineagelo, c-Kit+, Sca1–, CD34+CD16/32lo). (G) Granulocyte myeloid progenitor (GMP: Lineagelo, c-Kit+, Sca1–, CD34+CD16/32hi). (H) Multipotent progenitor (MPP: LSK, CD48+CD150–). (I) Megakaryocyte erythroid progenitor (MEP: Lineagelo, c-Kit+, Sca1–, CD34–CD16/32lo). (J) LSK (Lineage–, c-Kit+, Sca1+). (K) Short-term hematopoietic stem cell (ST-HSC: LSK, CD48–CD150–). (L) Long-term hematopoietic stem cell (LT-HSC: LSK, CD48–CD150+). Differences between groups (n = 5 per group) were assessed using 1-tailed unpaired t test. All differences were statistically nonsignificant at a cutoff of P = 0.05. (M) Chimerism of CD11b+ cells from peripheral blood taken at indicated times after secondary transplant. (N) Chimerism in LT-HSC compartment assessed 15 weeks after secondary transplant. DMSO and CC-90009 indicate in vivo treatment given to donor mice. Mice per group: DMSO, n = 9; CC-90009, n = 8.

To assess the functional output of these LT-HSCs, we used harvested bone marrow from these mice to perform secondary transplants into lethally irradiated CD45.1 WT recipients and assessed chimerism in CD11b+ myeloid cells in peripheral blood at 5, 9, 13, and 15 weeks after transplant (Figure 6M). There was no difference in contribution to CD11b+ cells between mice previously treated with CC-90009 versus vehicle control. In keeping with this, when bone marrow was assessed at 15 weeks after transplant, there was no difference between prior treatment groups in chimerism assessed in the LT-HSC compartment (DMSO mean = 41 vs. CC-90009 mean = 39, P = 0.89; Figure 6N). Other stem and progenitor cell compartments were similarly unaffected (Supplemental Figure 6, F–J).

We then assessed the efficacy of CC-90009 to treat leukemia in vivo. After sublethal irradiation, 10,000 viable CrbnV380E/I391V Mll-Af9 cells were transplanted into CrbnWT mice (Figure 7A). Mice were bled weekly to check for evidence of GFP+ cells in the peripheral blood. After the initial appearance of GFP+ cells, mice were treated with 20 mg/kg CC-90009 or vehicle control given once daily by oral gavage for 12 days. Treated mice had a significant reduction in leukemic disease burden in all hematopoietic organs (peripheral blood, bone marrow, and spleen) (Figure 7, B–D).

Figure 7 In vivo treatment with CC-90009 can treat CrbnV380E/I391V leukemia. (A) Design of secondary transplant experiment. (B) Assessment of GFP+ (Mll-Af9) cells in peripheral blood in DMSO-treated and CC-90009–treated (20 mg/kg) mice before treatment and at 1 week and 2 weeks after treatment. (C and D) Assessment of disease burden (GFP+ cells) in spleen (C) and bone marrow (D) 2 weeks after treatment with either DMSO or CC-90009 (20 mg/kg). (E) Cell viability in Mll-Af9 CrbnV380E/I391V cells treated with 0.004 mM omacetaxine in combination with CC-90009 at the indicated doses. Cell viability was assessed using CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay 72 hours after treatment (shown is a representative experiment performed in technical triplicate). (F–H) Cell viability in Mll-Af9 CrbnV380E/I391V cells in a TP53-WT or TP53-null (Trp53) background as indicated following treatment with nutlin (F), CC-885 (G), and CC-90009 (H). Cell viability was assessed using CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay 72 hours after treatment (shown are representative experiments performed in technical triplicate).

These data demonstrate that murine cells expressing CrbnV380E/I391V are uniquely capable of responding to GSPT1-degrading drugs such as CC-90009 and establish this, to our knowledge, as a new mouse model in which to study the toxicity and activity of these agents. Furthermore, these data demonstrate that CC-90009 is active in a CrbnV380E/I391V in vivo mouse model of leukemia.