Cooperative tanycytes fuel the neuronal tank

Commentary 10.1172/JCI153279

Tanycytes are specialized radial glial cells of the hypothalamus that have emerged as important players that sense and respond to fluctuations in whole-body energy status to maintain energy homeostasis. However, the underlying mechanisms by which tanycytes influence energy balance remain incompletely understood. In this issue of the JCI, Lhomme et al. used transgenic mouse models, pharmacological approaches, and electrophysiology to investigate how tanycytes sense glucose availability and integrate metabolic cues into a lactate tanycytic network that fuels pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) neuronal activity. Notably, the authors found that the tanycytic network relied on monocarboxylate transporters and connexin-43 gap junctions to transfer lactate to POMC neurons. Collectively, this study places tanycytes at the center of the intercellular communication processes governing energy balance.

