Tanycytic networks mediate energy balance by feeding lactate to glucose-insensitive POMC neurons

POMC neurons use lactate and not glucose as an energy substrate. Many glucose-sensing neurons respond to or integrate signals from glucose metabolites, especially lactate (10). To determine whether POMC neurons also use lactate as an energy substrate, we used whole-cell current-clamp recordings in acute brain slices from tdTomatoPOMC mice (Figure 1A). In the presence of physiological levels of glucose (2.5 mM), POMC neurons exhibited tonic firing. However, the bath application of a selective inhibitor of the monocarboxylate transporters (MCTs), α-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN, 500 μM), to block lactate influx into cells (16) completely inhibited this tonic firing (P = 0.0078, Wilcoxon matched-pairs test, n = 8 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 1, B and C), indicating that lactate, and not glucose, was fueling POMC neuronal activity. We next induced glucose deprivation by switching from 2.5 mM to 0 mM glucose in artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF), which caused a marked decrease in POMC neuron firing (P = 0.0015, 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 6 cells, n = 4 mice). The bath application of 5 mM lactate (equicaloric to 2.5 mM glucose; ref. 16) restored the spontaneous firing frequency of glucose-deprived POMC neurons (P = 0.0280, n = 6 cells, n = 4 mice; Figure 1, D and E). This rescue effect was in turn abolished by the bath application of 10 mM oxamate (P = 0.0277 , 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 7 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 1, F–I), which inhibits lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), an enzyme responsible for the conversion of lactate to pyruvate, the metabolite that principally fuels neurons through its entry into the tricarboxylic acid cycle (17). In accordance with this sequence of events, although the addition of lactate did not compensate for the loss of neuronal activity induced by oxamate (P = 0.7811, 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 5 cells, n = 4 mice; Figure 1, F and G), the bath application of pyruvate completely reversed it (5 mM) (P = 0.046, 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 7 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 1, H and I). To ascertain that changes in POMC neuronal activity were not due to an indirect action of oxamate on neighboring neurons, oxamate was directly delivered into the cytoplasm of the recorded cell via the patch pipette (Figure 1J). This cell-restricted LDH inhibition also blunted neuronal activity (P = 0.0236, 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 7 cells, n = 5 mice) in a pyruvate-reversible manner (P = 0.0145, n = 7 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 1, J and K). Altogether, these results suggest that rather than glucose, lactate produced locally from glucose in living brain slices is taken up by POMC neurons via MCTs and sustains their neuronal activity through its conversion to pyruvate.

Figure 1 Endogenous production of lactate sustains POMC neuronal activity. (A) Infrared differential interference contrast (IR-DIC) image (left) of the ARH at the level of the ME showing a patch-clamp electrode placed onto the cell body of a POMC neuron identified via fluorescence (right) in a tdTomatoPOMC mouse. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Schematic model representing the modulation of POMC neuronal activity by lactate. Whole-cell current-clamp recording of a POMC neuron performed in ACSF containing a physiological concentration of glucose, showing that bath application of 4-CIN, an inhibitor of MCTs, blunted its spontaneous neuronal activity. Bottom traces show expansions of the recording at the indicated time points 1, 2, and 3. (C) Firing rate of POMC neurons before and after the bath application of 4-CIN. (D and E) A switch in ACSF glucose concentrations from 2.5 to 0 mM decreased the spontaneous firing rate of POMC neurons. In the same neuron, lactate reversed the glucose deprivation effect. (F) Inhibition of LDH with oxamate inhibited spontaneous POMC neuronal activity in ACSF with 2.5 mM glucose. Lactate, the substrate of LDH, did not reverse the inhibitory effect of oxamate on the same neuron. (G) Lack of compensation by lactate of the inhibitory effect of oxamate on the firing rate of POMC neurons. (H and I) Bath application of the LDH inhibitor oxamate inhibited the activity of POMC neurons in ACSF with 2.5 mM glucose. In the same neuron, pyruvate, the metabolite of LDH, reversed the inhibitory effect of oxamate. (J and K) Intracellular application of oxamate in POMC neurons inhibited their activity in ACSF with 2.5 mM glucose. In the same neuron, the bath application of pyruvate reversed the inhibitory effect of oxamate. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs test (C) and repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (E, G, I, K).

Tanycytes shuttle lactate to POMC neurons. ARH tanycytes, thanks to the position of their cell bodies lining the walls of the 3V and end-feet that contact vessels of the blood-brain barrier (14), are in contact with both blood-borne and CSF-borne glucose and also express glucose-sensing machinery reminiscent of that found in pancreatic β cells (18–20). In addition, tanycytes express functional MCTs (21, 22). To determine whether tanycytes, rather than the astrocytic lactate shuttle that feeds neuronal activity in other brain areas (23, 24), could be the source of the endogenous lactate required by POMC neurons, we first performed experiments in primary cultures of tanycytes, which we have extensively characterized previously (25, 26). Immunofluorescence experiments showed that cultured tanycytes expressed the lactate transporters MCT1 and MCT4 (Figure 2, A and B). In addition, the spontaneous lactate release seen from tanycytes cultured in glucose-containing, serum-free defined medium (Figure 2C) was blunted by the addition to the culture medium of the non-metabolizable glucose analog 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG, 50 mM) (P = 0.0016, ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 5; Figure 2C), which also blunted lactate production within the cells (P = 0.0001, ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 5; Figure 2D). Since MCTs are responsible for lactate exit from cells, inhibition of tanycytic MCTs by treating the cultures for 30 minutes with 500 μM 4-CIN abrogated the ability of tanycytes to release lactate (P = 0.012, n = 6; Figure 2C) and caused an accumulation of lactate in their cytoplasm (P = 0.0001, n = 6; Figure 2D). These in vitro results indicate that tanycytes could indeed produce and release lactate through their uptake and metabolization of glucose.

Figure 2 Lactate supply by tanycytes sustains the activity of POMC neurons. (A and B) Representative images showing vimentin (green, A and B), MCT1 (red, A), and MCT4 (red, B) immunoreactivities in primary cultures of tanycytes. DAPI counterstaining is shown in blue (B). Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Lactate secretion in cultured tanycytes exposed to different conditions (no treatment [Ctrl], 2-DG, CBX, or 4-CIN). (D) Intracellular lactate in cultured tanycytes exposed to different conditions. (E) IR-DIC (left panel) and fluorescence (right panel) images of the ARH at the level of the ME showing a recording from a paired tanycyte and POMC neuron (dyad), filled with lucifer yellow (LY, green) and Alexa Fluor 594 (red), respectively. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Responses of a POMC neuron and an ARH tanycyte to a current modulation from –50 pA to 0 pA with a step of 10 pA and a duration of 1 second, and to a voltage modulation from –100 mV to 100 mV with a step of 10 mV and a duration of 300 ms, respectively. (G–J) Schematic model (G) and a representative recording (H) of an ARH tanycyte-POMC neuron dyad (J) in whole-cell patch-clamp mode showing that dialyzing a tanycyte with 5 mM lactate prevented the inhibitory effect of exogenous glucose deprivation (0 mM glucose [0 Glc]) on neuronal firing (H and I). In the same neuron, the inhibition of MCTs by the bath application of 4-CIN cancelled this effect (H and I). Bottom traces show expansions of the recording at the time points 1, 2, 3, and 4 indicated in the trace above. (K–N) Schematic model (K) and representative recording (L) of an ARH tanycyte-POMC neuron dyad (N) in whole-cell patch-clamp mode showing that dialyzing the tanycyte with 10 mM oxamate inhibited POMC neuronal firing (L and M). Bottom traces show expansions of the recording at the time points 1, 2, and 3 indicated in the trace above. In the same neuron, this inhibition was compensated for by the bath application of 5 mM lactate (L and M). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C and D) and repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (I and M) (see Supplemental Table 1 for statistical details).

Next, to test the possibility that lactate released by tanycytes fuels POMC neurons in the ARH, we asked whether the delivery of lactate into ARH tanycytes could rescue activity in POMC neurons during glucose deprivation in living brain slices. We dialyzed a single tanycyte with 5 mM lactate while performing a whole-cell recording from a distant POMC neuron (50–200 μm apart; Figure 2, E–J, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140521DS1). When the tanycyte was dialyzed with lactate, the reduction in action potential firing seen with glucose deprivation in Figure 1D no longer occurred (P = 0.9974, 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 6 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 2, H and I); this was true of all the POMC neurons that were patched (n = 9; including some not shown), even when the neurons were at a considerable distance from the patched tanycyte and not in the path of the tanycytic process (Figure 2J). This tanycyte-mediated rescue of POMC neuronal firing was reversed with the loss of the tanycytic patch that sometimes occurred during the course of the experiment (Supplemental Figure 1D), but could be counteracted by bath application of 5 mM lactate (Supplemental Figure 1D) as shown in Figure 1D. We next explored whether selective blocking of lactate production in the patched tanycytes would have an impact on the activity of the POMC neurons with which they are connected, regardless of the presence of physiological levels of glucose (2.5 mM; Figure 2K). When a single tanycyte was dialyzed with the LDH inhibitor oxamate to block the conversion of pyruvate to lactate, it induced a drastic reduction in action potential firing in the paired POMC neuron (P = 0.0143, 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 6 cells, n = 5 mice), an effect that was rescued by bath application of lactate (P = 0.0474, n = 6 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 2, L–N). Altogether, these results suggest that tanycytes metabolize glucose into lactate for delivery to the POMC neurons with which they are functionally connected and that this tanycytic lactate production is both necessary and sufficient for the tonic firing of POMC neurons. In addition, the rescue of POMC neuronal activity by tanycyte-delivered lactate was completely suppressed by 500 μM 4-CIN (P = 0.0288, n = 6 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 2, H and I), indicating that lactate transport through MCTs is required for this effect.

Mct1 and Mct4 expression by tanycytes is required to maintain POMC neuronal activity and energy homeostasis. To determine the expression profile of Mct in both tanycytes and POMC neurons, we performed quantitative PCR (qPCR) analyses in cells isolated by FACS. We collected POMC neurons from Pomc::Cre tdTomatoloxP-STOP-loxP mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) and tanycytes from WT mice infused with the AAV1/2 vector expressing GFP under the tanycyte-specific iodothyronine deiodinase 2 (Dio2) promoter (27) into the lateral ventricle (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2, D and F). We found that tanycytes were enriched in Mct1 (P = 0.0009, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 5 and n = 4 mice) and Mct4 transcripts (P = 0.0272, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 5 and 4 mice), whereas POMC neurons were rich in Mct2 mRNA (P = 0.0028, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 5 and n = 4 mice) (Figure 3B). To determine the relative physiological roles of these MCTs in the function of POMC neurons, we first blunted the expression of Mct2 in POMC neurons by injecting into the ARH of Pomc::Cre mice a Cre-dependent FLEXon viral vector expressing an shRNA to silence Mct2. The expression of Mct2 shRNA specifically in POMC neurons (Supplemental Figure 3A) led to a clear increase in cumulative food intake (Supplemental Figure 3B) and a transient trend toward increased weight gain (Supplemental Figure 3C), in keeping with their anorexigenic function and the effect of blocking lactate uptake by these neurons on their activity seen in Figure 2, G–I. Next, we focused on tanycytic MCTs by coinjecting a Cre-dependent FLEXon viral vector expressing shRNAs to silence Mct1 and Mct4 and a Dio2:Cre vector into the lateral ventricle of WT or tdTomatoPOMC mice to target tanycytes. FACS isolation of viral GFP–expressing cells showed that the Dio2:Cre-mediated expression of shRNAs targeting Mct1 and Mct4 decreased the expression of these gene transcripts by 2-fold selectively in tanycytes (ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test; Mct1, P = 0.0231; Mct4, P = 0.0320; n = 4 mice), but not in non-tanycytic cells (Mct1: P = 0.8494, Mct4: P = 0.8944, n = 4 mice; Figure 3, C and D). While Mct1 and Mct4 knockdown (KD) in tanycytes (Mct1/4TanycyteKD) had no effect on the expression of tanycytic markers (unpaired Student’s t test: vimentin, P = 0.2256; Dio2, P = 0.4034; n = 4 mice; Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) or on other genes related to glucose metabolism or transport in tanycytes (unpaired Student’s t test: Mct2, P = 0.8204; Ldha, P = 0.5561; Ldhb, P = 0.5457; Gck, P = 0.1381; Glut1, P = 0.2479; Glut4, P = 0.9174; Cx30, P = 0.7825; Cx43, P = 0.4315; n = 6 mice; Supplemental Figure 4C), it markedly dampened spontaneous neuronal firing in POMC neurons (P = 0.0026, Mann-Whitney U test; n = 26 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 3, E–G).

Figure 3 Inhibition of lactate transport in tanycytes alters energy balance. (A) Schematic model for FACS used to isolate putative GFP- and Tomato-positive tanycytes and POMC neurons, respectively. (B) Relative expression of Mct1, Mct2, and Mct4 in tanycytes and POMC neurons (gene expression levels were normalized to the levels in POMC neurons, arbitrarily set at 1). See also Supplemental Figure 2 for characterization of the sorted cells. (C and D) Mct1 (C) and Mct4 (D) mRNA expression levels in GFP-positive and -negative cells in Mct1/4TanScramble and Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice. (E) Schematic model representing the inhibition of Mct1 and Mct4 in tanycytes. (F) Whole-cell current-clamp recordings performed in ACSF containing 2.5 mM glucose showing the spontaneous firing rate of a POMC neuron from an Mct1/4TanycyteKD mouse and another from an Mct1/4TanScramble mouse. (G) Comparison of firing rates of POMC neurons between Mct1/4TanScramble tdTomatoPOMC and Mct1/4TanycyteKD tdTomatoPOMC mice. (H) BWs of Mct1/4TanScramble and Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice. (I) Food intake by Mct1/4TanScramble and Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice during the dark and light phases. (J) Linear regression between food intake and BW for Mct1/4TanScramble and Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice. (K) Linear regression between energy expenditure and BW for Mct1/4Scrambled and Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice. (L–N) Z-rearing (L), number of meals (M), and meal size (N) during the dark and light phases for Mct1/4TanScramble and Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed unpaired t test (B and H), Mann-Whitney U test (G), ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test (C and D), 2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test (I and L–N), and Pearson’s correlation (J and K).

Interestingly, Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice gained significantly more weight than did mice injected with the virus expressing scrambled shRNAs (P = 0.0334, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 7 mice per group) (Mct1/4TanScramble; Figure 3H). However, surprisingly, this weight gain was not associated with increased food intake (2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s least significant difference [LSD] test; dark phase, P = 0.2454; light phase, P = 0.8866; mean, P = 0.360 [bar graph] and P = 0.2310 [line graph]; n = 6 Mct1/4TanScramble mice and n = 8 Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice) (Figure 3I, see also Supplemental Figure 4D). Furthermore, although these tanycytic Mct1/4-KD mice showed only mild perturbations in energy expenditure (P = 0.04480, 2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test, n = 7 Mct1/4TanScramble mice and n = 8 Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice; Supplemental Figure 4E), they displayed a notable loss of both the linear correlation between food intake and body weight (BW) (Pearson’s correlation; Mct1/4TanScramble, r2 = 0.8087, P = 0.0378; Mct1/4TanycyteKD, r2 = 0.08139, P = 0.5351; n = 7 mice per group; Figure 3J) and between energy expenditure and BW in Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice (Pearson’s correlation; Mct1/4TanScramble, r2 = 0.7796, P = 0.0084; Mct1/4TanycyteKD, r2= 0.2481, P = 0.2553; n = 7 mice per group; Figure 3K). Together, these results demonstrate that the maintenance of energy balance is impaired by the reduced tanycytic expression of Mct1 and Mct4.

Given the disconnect between BW and both food intake and energy expenditure observed above, we further attempted to analyze their respective components to understand the contribution of tanycytic MCTs. An analysis of ambulatory activity showed that, while horizontal displacement in the cage appeared to be unchanged between Mct1/4TanycyteKD and Mct1/4TanScramble mice (P = 0.5215, 2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test; n = 7 Mct1/4TanScramble mice and n = 8 Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice; Supplemental Figure 4F), Z-rearing was significantly diminished in Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice during the dark phase (2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test: dark phase, P = 0.0012; light phase, P = 0.3476; mean, P = 0.0324 (bar graph) and P = 0.0305 (line graph); n = 7 Mct1/4TanScramble mice and n = 8 Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice; Figure 3L, see also Supplemental Figure 4G). This suggests that feeding patterns may differ between these 2 experimental groups despite similar cumulative food intake (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 4D). Indeed, an analysis of feeding patterns showed that Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice ate less frequently than did Mct1/4TanScramble mice (2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test: dark phase, P = 0.0459; light phase, P = 0.3042; mean, P = 0.0037; n = 5 Mct1/4TanScramble mice and n = 7 Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice; Figure 3M), but that the size of their meals was significantly increased (2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test: dark phase, P = 0.0337; light phase, P = 0.5919; mean, P = 0.1018; 5 Mct1/4TanScramble mice and n = 7 Mct1/4TanycyteKD mice; Figure 3N).

Altogether, these data suggest that tanycytic lactate shuttles control the activity of POMC neurons and hence contribute to the adaptation of the feeding pattern of the individual to energy needs, i.e., glucose availability.

POMC neuronal activity depends on gap junction–mediated tanycytic metabolic networks. Intriguingly, in the paired tanycyte-neuron recording setup illustrated in Figure 2E, Lucifer yellow filling the patch pipette diffused from the patched tanycyte into neighboring tanycytes along the wall of the 3V. This phenomenon, which we also observed when using biocytin-filled patch pipettes (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), suggests the existence of a functional tanycytic network in the ARH, similar to the gap junction–mediated astrocytic networks previously described in the brain (28), including in the lateral hypothalamic area (24). The intercellular diffusion of biocytin was blunted by the bath application of the gap junction blocker carbenoxolone (CBX, 50 μM) (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D, and ref. 28), suggesting that tanycytes are also connected by gap junctions. Under control conditions, biocytin diffused through the cell bodies of ARH tanycytes over 100–200 μm along the wall of the 3V and into tanycytic processes extending into the tissue, but not into cells expressing the neuronal marker NeuN (Supplemental Figure 5B). In the presence of CBX (50 μM, 30 min), recorded POMC neurons showed a marked decrease in their firing activity (P = 0.0312, Wilcoxon matched-pairs test, n = 6 cells, n = 4 mice; Figure 4, A–C), an effect that could be prevented by bath application of exogenous lactate (P = 0.625, Wilcoxon matched-pair test, n = 5 cells, n = 4 mice; Figure 4, D and E). Interestingly, the treatment of cultured tanycytes with CBX phenocopied the effects of 4-CIN, i.e., it also prevented the release of lactate into the conditioned medium (P = 0.0355, 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 6; Figure 2C) and led to its accumulation in the cytoplasm of tanycytes (P = 0.0009, 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test, n = 6; Figure 2D). Together, these results demonstrate functional gap-junctional coupling between tanycytes surrounding POMC neurons in the ARH and raise the possibility that such glial metabolic networks play a role in the regulation of POMC neuronal activity that is greater than the sum of the roles of individual tanycytes.

Figure 4 Lactate trafficking through the tanycytic network is necessary to sustain POMC neuronal activity. (A) Schematic model representing the involvement of the tanycytic network in shuttling lactate to POMC neurons. Cx, connexins. (B–E) Representative whole-cell current-clamp recording of a POMC neuron (B and D) in ACSF containing a physiological concentration of glucose (2.5 mM), showing that the bath application of CBX decreased the spontaneous firing rate of the neuron (B and C) and that bath application of lactate reversed this effect (D and E). (F) Cx43TanycyteKO model. Tanycyte-specific deletion of Cx43 was carried out by infusing the TAT-Cre fusion protein into the 3V of Cx43loxP/loxP mice. (G) mRNA expression levels of Cx43 in Tomato-positive and -negative cells in Cx43+/+ and Cx43TanycyteKO mice. (H and I) Images (H) showing the maximal and minimal diffusion through ARH tanycytes of the fluorescent glucose analog 2-NBDG (green) injected into a single tanycyte in a control Cx43loxP/loxP mouse and a Cx43TanycteKO mouse, respectively, via a patch pipette for 20 minutes (H), and quantification of the diffusion (I); the 2 animals highlighted in green in the quantitative data in I correspond to the extremes shown in H. Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Schematic model representing the involvement of a tanycytic network mediated by Cx43 gap junctions in lactate shuttling to POMC neurons. This model was tested by recording the electrical activity of POMC neurons in Cx43TanycyteKO mice. (K and L) Representative whole-cell current-clamp recording performed in ACSF containing 2.5 mM glucose showing the spontaneous firing rate of a POMC neuron from a Cx43loxP/loxP tdTomatoPOMC (top trace) and a Cx43TanycyteKO tdTomatoPOMC (top trace) mouse, as quantified in L. (M and N) Representative whole-cell current-clamp recording of a POMC neuron from a Cx43TanycyteKO tdTomatoPOMC mouse performed in ACSF containing 2.5 mM glucose, showing that the bath application of 5 mM lactate increased its firing rate, as quantified in N. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs test (C, E, and N), 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (G and I), and Mann-Whitney U test (L).

In agreement with previous studies (29, 30), we found that tanycytes expressed the gap junction protein connexin 43 (Cx43), with a marked enrichment in ARH tanycytes when compared with median eminence (ME) tanycytes, which are responsible for the transport of glucose and other peripheral metabolic signals into the CSF (refs. 22, 25, 31 and Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). To determine the functional role of these Cx43-mediated tanycytic networks in the control of POMC neuron activity, we next selectively knocked out the Gja1 gene encoding Cx43 in tanycytes by infusing the recombinant TAT-Cre protein into the 3V of Cx43loxP/loxP mice (Figure 4F), a procedure that we have extensively characterized before (4, 32). FACS isolation of TAT-Cre–injected Cx43+/+ tdTomatoloxP-STOP-loxP (Cx43+/+ tdTomatoTanycyte) and Cx43loxP/loxP tdTomatoloxp-STOP-loxP (Cx43TanycyteKO tdTomatoTanycyte) mice (Supplemental Figure 6), demonstrated that Cx43 expression was significantly diminished in Tomato-positive tanycytes (P = 0.0449, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice; Figure 4G), but not in Tomato-negative cells (P = 0.8611, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice; Figure 4G), which comprise astrocytes that are also known to abundantly express Cx43 (24), in floxed Cx43 mice. In line with our recent data showing that our TAT-Cre infusion procedure causes genetic recombination in approximately 60% of ME/ARH tanycytes (33), Cx43 protein expression was fully extinguished in the subset of tanycytes expressing high levels of Tomato (Supplemental Figure 5I). This submaximal invalidation of Cx43 protein expression in tanycytes was sufficient to abolish the gap junction–mediated tanycytic network, as shown by the absence of intercellular diffusion following biocytin injection into a single ARH tanycyte via a patch pipette (P = 0.0006, Mann-Whitney U test, n = 7 cells from n = 6 Cx43loxP/loxP mice and n = 7 cells from n = 6 Cx43TanycyteKO mice; Supplemental Figure 5, J and K). Consequently, the selective deletion of Cx43 in tanycytes markedly diminished the ability of energy metabolites to be trafficked between ARH tanycytes, as shown by the injection of a single tanycyte with the fluorescent glucose derivate 2-(N-[7-nitrobenz-2-oxa-1,3-diazol-4-yl]amino)-2-deoxyglucose (2-NBDG, 2 mg/mL, ref. 28, and Figure 4, H and I) (P = 0.0011, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 5 cells from n = 2 Cx43loxP/loxP mice and n = 10 cells from n = 4 Cx43TanycyteKO mice). This deletion of Cx43 specifically in tanycytes also decreased spontaneous POMC neuronal firing (P = 0.0043, Mann-Whitney U test, n = 6 cells from n = Cx43loxP/loxP mice and n = 5 cells from n =4 Cx43TanycyteKO mice; Figure 4, J–L), which was restored by the bath application of 5 mM lactate in the presence of 2.5 mM glucose (P = 0.0312, Wilcoxon matched-pairs test, n = 6 cells, n = 5 mice; Figure 4, M and N). However, in Cx43loxP/loxP littermates, the bath application of lactate had no effect on POMC neuronal activity, which was normal (P = 0.6042, paired Student’s t test, n = 6 cells, n = 6 mice; Supplemental Figure 5, L and M). These results suggest that the decreased activity of POMC neurons in Cx43TanycyteKO mice resulted from a deficiency in the trafficking of glucose-derived lactate through the tanycytic network.

Tanycytic Cx43 KO impairs changes in ARH lactate levels in response to blood glucose variation. CSF glucose levels, which are maintained at approximately 60% of serum glucose levels (11, 12), have long been proposed to complete a feedback loop in the homeostatic control of food intake and BW (34). Regardless of its source, this role of glucose in energy homeostasis appears to require the production of lactate by glial cells in the hypothalamus (17), and central lactate metabolism has been shown to regulate food intake (35, 36). We thus next assessed the putative involvement of gap junction–mediated tanycytic metabolic networks, which metabolize glucose into lactate (Figure 2, C, D, and K–M), in controlling the bioavailability of lactate in hypothalamic tissue in a physiological context. Microdialysis experiments in the ARH of Cx43loxP/loxP mice and littermates in which Cx43 was knocked out (Cx43TanycyteKO) using either the TAT-Cre recombinant protein or the Dio2:Cre viral approach (see Figure 5C, right panel for a comparison of the 2 methods), before and after i.p. injection of saline and glucose (2 g/kg BW; Figure 5, A–C) showed that, while saline injection did not alter lactate levels (2-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test, n = 6 Cx43loxP/loxP and n = 10 Cx43TanycyteKO mice; vehicle, 40 min vs. basal, P = 0.6663 for Cx43loxP/loxP mice and P = 0.3059 for Cx43TanycyteKO mice\), glucose injection quickly promoted an increase in the hypothalamic levels of lactate in Cx43loxP/loxP mice (P = 0.0008: vehicle, 20 min vs. glucose, 20 min; P < 0.0001: vehicle, 40 min vs. glucose, 40 min). In contrast, we found that peripheral glucose injection had no effect on hypothalamic levels of lactate in Cx43TanycyteKO mice (P = 0.1153: vehicle, 20 min vs. glucose, 20 min; P = 0.0049: vehicle, 40 min vs. glucose, 40 min), which remained lower than in Cx43loxP/loxP animals after glucose injection (P = 0.0012, at 40 min). Our results suggest that tanycytic metabolic networks along the wall of the 3V that are in contact with both the blood circulation and the CSF are actively involved in integrating the changes in circulating glucose levels and translating these changes into a local lactate signal that can be perceived by ARH neurons and used to drive their activity. Furthermore, downregulation of the expression of the glucose transporter Glut2 (P = 0.0071, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice) and the lactate dehydrogenase Ldhb (P = 0.0119, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice) in tanycytes with Cx43 KO (Figure 5D) may further accentuate the shortage of tanycytic lactate supply to ARH neurons in mutant mice.

Figure 5 Lactate trafficking in the tanycytic network is necessary to sustain energy homeostasis. (A–C) Lactate levels in the mediobasal hypothalamus (C) assessed using microdialysis (A) in Cx43TanycyteKO mice compared with Cx43loxP/loxP mice, before (basal) and after an i.p. injection of saline followed by glucose (2 mg/kg BW) (B). The bar graph in C represents the AUC during glucose treatment in Cx43loxP/loxP mice or Cx43TanycyteKO littermates, in which gene recombination was either induced by infusing the recombinant TAT-Cre protein into the 3V (n = 4, white dots) or injecting the AAV1/2 Dio2:Cre into the lateral ventricle (n = 5, black dots). (D) Comparison of mRNA expression levels of Mct1, Mct4, Ldha, Ldhb, Glut1, Glut2, and Cx30 in Tomato-positive cells between Cx43+/+ tdTomatoTanycyte and Cx43TanycyteKO tdTomatoTanycyte mice. (E) Change in food intake between day 0 and day 10 following TAT-Cre injection into Cx43TanycyteKO mice compared with Cx43loxP/loxP control mice. (F) BWs of Cx43TanycyteKO mice and Cx43loxP/loxP control mice on day 0 (d0) and on day 10 (d10) following TAT-Cre injection. (G and H) Change in fat mass (G) and lean mass (H) between day 0 and day 10 following TAT-Cre injection in Cx43TanycyteKO mice compared with Cx43loxP/loxP control mice. (I–L) Cumulative food intake (I), ambulatory activity (J), energy expenditure (K), and RER (L) before and 6 days after TAT-Cre injection into the 3V. (M) O 2 consumption at rest 6 days after TAT-Cre injection into the 3V, during the dark and light phases. (N) mRNA expression levels of Mct2, Cartpt, Pomc, Agrp, and Npy in Tomato-negative cells from Cx43+/+ versus CX43TanycyteKO mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by an uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test (C, left graph, and I–L), 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (C, right graph, D–F, between genotypes, and G, M, and N), 2-tailed, paired Student’s t tests (F, between day 0 and day 10 within the same genotype), and Mann-Whitney U test (H).

KO of Cx43 in ARH tanycytes causes weight gain and modulates substrate consumption. Supporting the role of the glucose-sensitive tanycytic network in modulating the activity of POMC neurons controlling food intake in response to the peripheral energy state, Cx43TanycyteKO mice had increased food intake (P = 0.0428, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 7 Cx43loxP/loxP and n = 9 Cx43TanycyteKO mice; Figure 5E), BW (P = 0.0121, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 9 mice per group; Figure 5F), and fat mass content (P = 0.0287, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 8 Cx43loxP/loxP and n = 9 Cx43TanycyteKO mice; Figure 5G), but no change in lean mass (P = 0.1139, Mann-Whitney U test, n = 8 Cx43loxP/loxP and n = 9 Cx43TanycyteKO mice; Figure 5H), when compared with vehicle-injected Cx43loxP/loxP littermates 10 days after TAT-Cre injection into the 3V. Given that the central melanocortin system not only modulates feeding but also controls energy partitioning and expenditure (37–40), we further investigated the role of tanycytic Cx43 in the regulation of energy homeostasis. Cx43loxP/loxP mice were subjected to indirect calorimetry before and after TAT-Cre injection. After TAT-Cre injection, Cx43TanycyteKO mice, in addition to the increase in food intake noted above (P = 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test, n = 7 mice per group; Figure 5I), showed a decrease in ambulatory activity (P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test, n = 7 mice per group; Figure 5J) and energy expenditure (P = 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test, n = 7 mice per group; Figure 5K). Importantly, selective KO of Cx43 in tanycytes also induced a marked increase in the respiratory exchange ratio (RER) (P = 0.0147, 2-way ANOVA, uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test, n = 7 mice per group; Figure 5L) together with a decrease in oxygen consumption (Figure 5M), during both the resting phase (day; P = 0.0394, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 7 mice per group) and the active phase (night; P = 0.0261, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 7 mice per group). The higher RER in Cx43TanycyteKO mice suggests that nutrient partitioning was altered, favoring the use of carbohydrates rather than fatty acids as an energy source in these mice, contrary to the normal situation (41). In addition to a dramatic impairment of POMC neuronal activity (Figure 4, K and L), these changes in metabolism after selective KO of Cx43 in tanycytes were associated with an upregulation of transcripts for NPY in the ARH (P = 0.0492, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice), whereas transcripts for Pomc (P = 0.6335, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice), Cart (P = 0.4184, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice), and Agrp (P = 0.4722, unpaired Student’s t test, n = 6 mice) appeared to be unchanged in the mutant mice (Figure 5N). The gap junction–mediated ARH tanycytic network thus appears to be a physiologically relevant component of metabolic regulation, modulating feeding behaviors and the establishment of energy balance in response to peripheral conditions.