Micropeptide ASAP encoded by LINC00467 promotes colorectal cancer progression by directly modulating ATP synthase activity

Characterization of the coding potential of CRC-associated lncRNAs. Emerging evidence shows functional peptides could be encoded by short ORFs within lncRNAs (7). To identify lncRNAs with coding potential in CRC, we analyzed a ribosome-sequencing data set (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE143263) of HCT116 CRC cells; 318 lncRNAs with ribosome-interacting potential were identified (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152911DS1). We then compared those candidates with a group of RNAs that were highly expressed in CRC from a data set (GEO GSE22598) and included in a previously reported lncRNA-derived micropeptides database (ref. 5, Figure 1A, and Supplemental Table 1). This analysis showed 6 differentially expressed lncRNA candidates in CRC cells, which was verified in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database (Figure 1B). Among those 3 highly upregulated lncRNAs, LINC00467 was the most enriched in the polysome of HCT116 cells (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 LINC00467 encodes an uncharacterized peptide, ASAP. (A) A Venn diagram showing upregulated genes in CRC (GSE22598), ribosomal lncRNAs in HCT116 cells (GSE143263), and translated lncRNA from a previously reported database. (B) The expression of 6 candidate lncRNAs in the TCGA COAD database. (C) Relative levels of 3 candidate lncRNAs in HCT116 cells were determined by polysome profiling followed by RT-qPCR. Data are presented as mean ± SD. n = 3 biologically independent experiments. (D) Data set from GSE22598 indicates LINC00467 expression levels in CRC tissues and adjacent normal tissues (n = 17). Data are presented as a box plot with box and whiskers. Bounds of box show the 25th and 75th percentiles, and the central lines in the box represent the median value. Whiskers show 10th to 90th percentiles. Outlying values, 5.37, 4.38 (N), 8.09, 4.77 (T). Paired samples, 2-sided Student’s t test. **P < 0.01. (E) Five ORF-Flag fusion constructs were transfected into HCT116 cells, and ORF-Flag fusion protein was detected by Western blot analysis. (F) Diagram of Flag fusion constructs. Start codon of ORF1 was mutated to ATT. (G) Indicated constructs were transfected in HCT116 cells, and Flag signal (green) was detected by immunofluorescence. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (H) Diagram of ORF1 location at the LINC00467 locus and the Flag-tag that was inserted to the end of ORF1. The 6 exons and Poly(A) tail of LINC00467 are shown. (I) ORF-Flag fusion protein (green) was detected by immunofluorescence in HCT116 cells. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (J) Expression of ASAP peptide (green) in HCT116 cells was detected by immunofluorescence with prepared anti-ASAP antibody. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (E, G, I, and J).

LINC00467 was originally annotated as a long intergenic noncoding RNA (NR_026761.2). We analyzed the expression of LINC00467 in the GEO databases (GSE22598, GSE37364) and found that the expression of LINC00467 was much higher in CRC tissues as compared with adjacent normal tissues (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A). Nuclear-cytoplasm fractionation assays indicated that LINC00467 was a cytoplasmic RNA in both HCT116 and RKO cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), further supporting its potential to encode peptides.

LINC00467 encodes an uncharacterized peptide: ASAP. There were 5 ORFs more than 25 aa within the LINC00467 transcript according to ORF-finder analysis (ref. 25 and Supplemental Table 2). To determine the translational potential of those ORFs, we generated C-terminal Flag-tagged constructs for ORF1–5 and transfected them into HCT116 cells. Western blot analysis showed that only the ORF1 (196–480 nt) of LINC00467 could code a micropeptide (Figure 1E), which was consistent with previous reports that the first ORF at the 5′ region of the sense strand is most likely to be translated (26, 27).

To determine whether the start codon of ORF1 was functional, we generated an ORF1-Flag construct by fusing Flag-tag at the C-terminus of ORF1 (Figure 1F). Those Flag fusion proteins were detected with immunofluorescence staining (Figure 1G) and Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 1D), but were not expressed in start codon–perturbed ORF1 mutants (ATG to ATT; Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1D). Furthermore, we established a series of constructs by fusing a Mut-GFP (the start codon ATGGTG mutated to ATTGTT) to the C-terminus of ORF1 (Supplemental Figure 1E). GFP fusion proteins could be observed with a microscope and detected by Western blot analysis in WtORF1–Mut-GFP–transfected CRC cells (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). However, mutation of the ORF1 start codon (ATG to ATT) abolished the expression of GFP fusion proteins (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Taken together, these results indicated the start codon of LINC00467 ORF1 was functionally recognized.

ORF1 of LINC00467 encoded a 94 aa micropeptide, which was highly enriched with basic residues (Supplemental Figure 2A). The secondary structure of the peptide was predicted by 3D modeling (C-I-TASSER). Results demonstrated that there were α-helixes at the C-terminus (Supplemental Figure 2B). Sequence comparisons showed that the aa sequence was highly conserved among higher mammals (Supplemental Figure 2C), and there were no matching proteins and known domains/motifs in the 94 aa peptide, indicating an uncharacterized peptide. We termed it ATP synthase–associated peptide (ASAP) according to the function and mechanism studied.

The ASAP peptide is endogenously expressed. To confirm that ASAP is endogenously expressed, we inserted a Flag-tag at the C-terminal of the ORF1 (Flag-KI) using the CRISPR/Cas9 system (ref. 28 and Figure 1H). The Flag signal could be detected by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 1I) and Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 1H). We further generated an antibody against the ASAP peptide and determined the specificity of the ASAP antibody. The expression levels of ASAP can be depleted by siRNAs targeting the LINC00467 transcript in HCT116 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In addition, the ASAP levels in different CRC cell lines were detected by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 3C) and Western blot (Supplemental Figure 3D). We further transfected a 3×Flag-ASAP construct (3×Flag peptide was fused to the C-terminus of ASAP) into HCT116 and RKO cells and detected endogenous ASAP and exogenous Flag-ASAP in the same immune blot (Supplemental Figure 3E). Collectively, our data showed that ASAP was endogenously expressed.

ASAP is an inner mitochondrial membrane–associated micropeptide. The subcellular localization of protein is closely related to its function (29, 30). To gain insight into the function of ASAP, we performed Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis on genes that are coexpressed with LINC00467 in the TCGA COAD database. Interestingly, the result showed that LINC00467 was positively correlated with genes related to mitochondrial protein complexes (Figure 2A). Considering the distribution pattern of ASAP in immunofluorescence staining (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 3C), we hypothesized that ASAP was localized in the mitochondria. Though bioinformatic analysis (MITOPROT) indicated that ASAP lacks a mitochondrial-targeting sequence (MTS), ASAP had a high density of positively charged residues that could promote mitochondrial import (ref. 31 and Supplemental Figure 2A). As expected, ASAP was observed to be colocalized with MitoTracker, a mitochondria-specific fluorescent dye (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 2 ASAP is localized to mitochondria and related to mitochondrial ATP production. (A) GO analyses of genes coexpressed with LINC00467 in TCGA COAD database. (B) Immunofluorescence of ASAP (green) and MitoTracker (red) in HCT116 cells. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Western blot detection of ASAP in the purified mitochondria from HCT116 cells with the indicated protein markers (SDHA and TOM20 for mitochondria and vinculin and α-tubulin for the cytosol). Cyto, cytosol; Mito, mitochondria. (D) Mitochondria were isolated from HCT116 cells and subjected to PK digestion at the indicated concentrations at 37°C. Mitochondria lysed in RIPA buffer served as a control for the total mitochondrial fraction. Western blots were performed for markers of OMM (TOM20), IMM (ATP5A), and ASAP. (E) Mitochondria were isolated from HCT116 cells and subjected to PK (103 ng/mL) proteolysis in the presence or absence of detergent (1% Triton). Western blots were performed for markers of OMM (TOM20), IMM (ATP5A), and ASAP. (F) Immunofluorescence staining was performed to mark ASAP (green) and IMM marker COX IV (red). The section was visualized using Leica TCS SP8 microscope with Lightning mode. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Relative mitochondrial ATP production was detected. Indicated HCT116 cells were treated with recording buffer (with 5 mM 2-DG and 5 mM pyruvate) to determine ATP generation under mitochondrial ATP synthesis. Data are presented as mean values ± SD from n = 6 biologically independent experiments. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. ***P < 0.001. (H) OCR profile was monitored in indicated HCT116 cells with a Seahorse XF24 analyzer. The metabolic inhibitors were injected at different time points, as indicated. Data are presented as mean values ± SD. n = 3 biologically independent experiments. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (B–F).

The mitochondria were purified as we previously reported (32). The purity of mitochondria was assessed using antibodies specific to mitochondrial (SDHA and TOM20) and cytoplasmic (vinculin and α-tubulin) proteins, and ASAP was enriched in the mitochondria fraction (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4D). To further assess the mitochondrial localization of ASAP, the mitochondria were purified and subjected to proteolysis with serial dilutions of proteinase K (PK). The outer mitochondrial membrane (OMM) protein TOM20 was sensitive to proteolysis at lower PK concentrations (12) than the inner mitochondrial membrane–associated (IMM-associated) protein ATP5A. We found that ASAP exhibited a degradation pattern similar to that of ATP5A (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4E). The mitochondria were also exposed to PK proteolysis in the presence or absence of the detergent Triton, and the results indicated that ASAP was resistant to PK treatment and solubilized by the Triton (refs. 33, 34, Figure 2E, and Supplemental Figure 4F). Immunofluorescence staining showed that ASAP was colocalized with IMM marker COX IV and distributed along the periphery of the IMM, with limited residual in the mitoplast (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4G). Considering that ASAP colocalized to IMM and presented little potential as a membrane-integrated protein (analyzed by TMHMM server, data not shown), ASAP should be a mitoplast protein and peripherally attached to the IMMs.

ASAP regulates mitochondrial ATP production. To determine the functional role of ASAP in CRC, we generated a series of cell lines. ASAP, LINC00467, or Mut-LINC00467 (in which the start codon of ASAP mutated to ATT) was overexpressed in both HCT116 and RKO cells, respectively. In addition, 2 ASAP-KO cell lines were generated using a CRISPR/Cas9-mediated homologous recombination technique (ref. 28 and Supplemental Figure 3F). We found that genomic mutation at the start codon of ASAP abolished the translation and protein levels of ASAP, but the transcription of LINC00467 was not affected (Supplemental Figure 3, G–I). ASAP-KO cells were further reconstituted with LINC00467 or Mut-LINC00467, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3, J–M).

The 5 complexes required for the mitochondrial OXPHOS process are all located in the IMM; among them, complexes I–IV form the ETC. Complex IV consumes oxygen, and complex V converts ADP to ATP (35). Given that ASAP peripherally attached to the IMM, we assessed the effect of ASAP on mitochondrial respiratory and ATP production. We found that overexpression of ASAP could increase mitochondrial ATP production as well as ATP levels in the whole cell (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 5, A, D and E), while these effects were abolished in ASAP-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B, C, F, and G). Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in CRC cells was evaluated by Seahorse mitochondria stress assay. We found that overexpression of ASAP increased OCR before administration with oligomycin, the ATP synthase inhibitor, suggesting the function of ASAP in regulating basal respiration (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 5H). Meanwhile, spare respiratory capacity (the difference between basal respiration and the maximum respiratory capacity after FCCP treatment) was increased in ASAP-overexpressed cells (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 5H). ASAP KO significantly reduced the basal respiration and spare respiratory capacity of CRC cells (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). In conclusion, our results indicate that ASAP might be involved in mitochondrial ATP production.

ASAP promotes CRC proliferation in vitro and in vivo. We then carried out CCK-8 assay and colony formation assay to evaluate cell proliferation. Both ASAP and LINC00467 were able to promote cell proliferation, while these effects were attenuated in mutated LINC00467-transfected cells (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Similarly, ASAP KO in HCT116 and RKO cells suppressed cell proliferation, and the capability of cell proliferation could be restored by overexpression of ASAP or LINC00467 transcript, while Mut-LINC00467 failed to rescue this phenotype (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). These results suggest that LINC00467 promoted CRC cell proliferation mainly through ASAP.

Figure 3 ASAP promotes CRC cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo. (A–D) The CCK-8 assay was used to determine the proliferation rate of indicated cells. Data are presented as mean values ± SD. n = 3 biologically independent experiments. Two-way ANOVA analysis. ***P < 0.001. (E and F) Xenograft mouse model using EV control or ASAP, LINC00467-overexpressing (Lnc467), or Mut-LINC00467–overexpressing (Mut-Lnc467) HCT116 cells. In vivo generated tumors (E) and analyses of tumor growth and volume (F) are shown. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 5 mice per group. Two-way ANOVA. ***P < 0.001. (G and H) Xenograft mouse model using EV control or ASAP, LINC00467-overexpressing (Lnc467), or Mut-LINC00467–overexpressing (Mut-Lnc467) RKO cells. In vivo generated tumors (G) and analyses of tumor growth and volume (H) are shown. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 5 mice per group. Two-way ANOVA analysis. ***P < 0.001. (I and J) Xenograft mouse model using WT, ASAP-KO, LINC00467-restored (Lnc467), or Mut-LINC00467–restored (Mut-Lnc467) HCT116 cells. In vivo generated tumors (I) and analyses of tumor growth and volume (J) are shown. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 5 mice per group. Two-way ANOVA analysis. ***P < 0.001. (K and L) Xenograft mouse model using WT, ASAP-KO, LINC00467-restored (Lnc467), or Mut-LINC00467–restored (Mut-Lnc467) RKO cells. In vivo generated tumors (K) and analyses of tumor growth and volume (L) are shown. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 5 mice per group. Two-way ANOVA analysis. ***P < 0.001.

We next examined the role of ASAP in CRC development in vivo. Both ASAP and LINC00467 overexpression were able to significantly promote xenograft CRC tumor growth (Figure 3, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) with increased cell proliferation (indicated by Ki-67 staining, Supplemental Figure 7, C–E). In contrast, ASAP KO in both HCT116 and RKO cells resulted in impaired xenograft tumor growth (Figure 3, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 7, F and G).

Additionally, we found that ASAP was downregulated in a normal intestinal epithelial cell line (NCM460; ref. 36) as compared with CRC cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). ASAP was also located to mitochondria in NCM460 cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Overexpression of ASAP was able to promote cell proliferation and ATP production in NCM460 cells (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). However, knocking down of ASAP could not induce remarkable proliferation and ATP production changes (Supplemental Figure 8, F and G), which was different from the suppressing effect in tumor cells.

ASAP interacts with ATP5A and ATP5C and regulates ATP synthase activity. In order to identify potential regulators of mitochondria function in ASAP-interactome, we performed an immunoprecipitation assay followed by mass spectrometry (MS) analysis (Figure 4A). IMM-associated proteins were remarkably enriched in the eluate from ASAP-overexpressed HCT116 cells (Supplemental Table 3). Among these proteins, ATP5A, ATP5B, and ATP5C are the components of ATP synthase (22); SLC25A3 functions as a transport of phosphate groups and copper (37); and HADHA is the α subunit of mitochondrial trifunctional enzyme, which is involved in the mitochondrial β-oxidation pathway (38). We then tested the ASAP-binding potential of those candidate proteins individually and found that only ATP5A and ATP5C bound to ASAP (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). The endogenous binding of ASAP to ATP5A and ATP5C was confirmed in different cell lines (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 9D). ATP synthase, also known as ETC complex V, is responsible for the generation of ATP through phosphorylation of ADP under the proton gradient across the IMM (22). ATP synthase is a large protein complex composed of 2 parts, Fo and F1, of which the F1 domain assumes the catalytic function and is composed of 5 subunits, α, β, γ, δ, and ε (39). We further tested the binding of ASAP to the 5 subunits of the F1 domain and found that ATP5A and ATP5C rather than other subunits could bind to ASAP (Supplemental Figure 9E). We purified recombinant ASAP, ATP5A, and ATP5C to perform a mutual in vitro pulldown assay, which confirmed the direct interaction between ASAP and ATP5A or ATP5C (Figure 4, E and F). Given the fact that ATP5A and ATP5C are in the same complex, we further tested the simultaneous presence of ASAP, ATP5A, and ATP5C within that complex. Sequential immunoprecipitation assays confirmed that ASAP formed a complex with ATP5A and ATP5C (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 ASAP interacts with ATP5A and ATP5C. (A) Schematic diagram showing the identification of ASAP-interacting proteins using MS analysis following immunoprecipitation. (B and C) SFB-ASAP and ATP5A-His (B) and ATP5C-His (C) were cooverexpressed in HEK293T cells. Co-IP assays were performed to detect the interaction in ASAP-ATP5A (B) and ASAP-ATP5C (C). (D) Co-IP assays showing the endogenous interaction between ASAP and both ATP5A and ATP5C in HCT116 and RKO cells. (E and F) In vitro pulldown assays were performed using bacterial purified MBP-ATP5A-His, MBP-ATP5C-His, and GST-ASAP to confirm the direct interaction between ASAP and both ATP5A and ATP5C. (G) HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated constructs were used for sequential immunoprecipitation assay with Flag-tag immunomagnetic beads, followed by anti-Myc antibody. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (B–G).

We next asked how ASAP affected the function of ATP synthase. As ASAP did not alter the expression of ATP5A and ATP5C (Supplemental Figure 9F), we hypothesized that ASAP bridges the interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C. Co-IP assays revealed that overexpressed ASAP could enhance the interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C (Figure 5A), while loss of ASAP impaired their interactions (Figure 5B). In vitro pulldown assay confirmed that ASAP could directly promote the interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C (Figure 5C). Functionally, our results demonstrated that ASAP could enhance ATP synthase activity (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9, G and H), which was consistent with increased mitochondrial ATP production and OCR in ASAP-overexpressed cells. Collectively, ASAP played a vital role in the regulation of ATP synthase activity through enhancing ATP5A and ATP5C interaction (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 ASAP regulates ATP synthase activity and enhances the interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C. (A and B) The interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C was detected using Co-IP assays in HCT116 and RKO cells with overexpressed ASAP (A) or ASAP KO (B). (C) In vitro pulldown assay was performed using bacterial purified MBP-ATP5A-His and GST-ATP5C in the presence or absence of ASAP-His to confirm that ASAP directly enhances the interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C. (D and E) The activities of respiratory complex V (ATP synthase) were investigated in HCT116 and RKO cells with ASAP overexpressed (D) or ASAP KO (E). Data are presented as mean value ± SD. n = 6 biologically independent experiments. Independent samples; 2-sided Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001. (F) Schematic diagram showing the interaction between ASAP and ATP synthase. The ATP synthase structural model was constructed based on Yoshida et al. (67). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (A–C).

Identification of key residues that contribute to ASAP-ATP synthase interaction. To further demonstrate the interaction between ASAP and ATP synthase, we conducted molecular docking simulation (40) using the predicted ASAP structure (Supplemental Figure 2B) and Bos taurus ATP synthase structure (41) (4ASU in the PDB database), which is highly homologous with Homo sapiens ATP synthase (Supplemental Figure 10A). K78 and K79 residues of ASAP were shown to interact with D411 residue of ATP5A (D454 in H. sapiens ATP5A) by establishing salt bridges and hydrogen bond interactions (Supplemental Figure 10B). In addition, D65 residue of ASAP was shown to be involved in the binding to K172 residue in ATP5C (K197 in H. sapiens ATP5C) by hydrogen bond interactions (Supplemental Figure 10C). We found that K79 residue of ASAP rather than K78 was involved in the interaction between ASAP and ATP5A (Figure 6A), and the D65 residue of ASAP was confirmed to contribute to the interaction between ASAP and ATP5C (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Identification of key residues that contribute to ASAP-ATP synthase interaction. (A) WT or mutant ASAP was cooverexpressed with SFB-ATP5A in HEK293T cells. Co-IP assays showed that K79A mutation on ASAP abolished the interaction between ASAP and ATP5A. (B) WT or mutant ASAP was cooverexpressed with SFB-ATP5C in HEK293T cells. Co-IP assays showed that D65A mutation on ASAP abolished the interaction between ASAP and ATP5C. (C) WT or mutant SFB-ATP5A was cooverexpressed with ASAP-His in HEK293T cells. Co-IP assays showed that D454A mutation on ATP5A abolished the interaction between ASAP and ATP5A. (D) WT or mutant SFB-ATP5C was cooverexpressed with ASAP-His in HEK293T cells. Co-IP assays showed that K197A mutation on ATP5C abolished the interaction between ASAP and ATP5C. (E) The endogenous interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C in HCT116 and RKO cells with ASAP overexpressed or Mut-ASAP was investigated using Co-IP assays. (F) The endogenous interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C in HCT116 and RKO cells with ASAP KO or ASAP restored was investigated using Co-IP assays. (G) In vitro pulldown assays were performed using bacterial purified MBP-ATP5A-His and GST-ATP5C in the presence of WT ASAP or mutant ASAP. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (A–G).

The electrical mutations at the corresponding residues of ATP5A and ATP5C also proved the key roles of the above-mentioned hydrogen bonds and salt bridges in the interaction between ASAP and ATP5A or ATP5C (Figure 6, C and D). As shown in Supplemental Figure 2C, K79 and D65 in ASAP are conserved in multiple species. In addition, ASAP-D65A did not affect its interaction with ATP5A, and ASAP-K79A did not affect its interaction with ATP5C (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E), indicating that ATP5A and ATP5C interacted with ASAP via different residues. We observed that ASAP with dual mutations (Mut-ASAP, D65A, and K79A) did not interact with either ATP5A or ATP5C, but preserved its mitochondrial localization (Supplemental Figure 10, F–I). ASAP with dual mutations failed to increase the interaction between ATP5A and ATP5C (Figure 6, E–G).

ASAP regulates CRC growth mainly through mitochondrial ATP production. We determined whether ASAP could promote tumor growth through binding to ATP synthase. Mut-ASAP was impotent in promoting ATP synthase activity (Figure 7, A and B) and mitochondrial and whole cell ATP production (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B) as well as cell proliferation (Figure 7, E and F). WT ASAP but not Mut-ASAP could restore the phenotype in ASAP-KO HCT116 and RKO cells (Supplemental Figure 11, C–J). Meanwhile, Mut-ASAP (K79A and D65A), unable to bind to ATP5A and ATP5C, failed to promote xenograft tumor growth (Figure 7, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 11K) and ATP synthase activity (Supplemental Figure 11L) in vivo.

Figure 7 ASAP regulates CRC growth through mitochondrial ATP synthase. (A and B) The relative activities of respiratory complex V (ATP Synthase) were investigated in HCT116 (A) and RKO (B) cells with WT ASAP or Mut-ASAP overexpressed. Data are presented as mean ± SD. n = 6 biologically independent experiments. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. ***P < 0.001. (C and D) Relative mitochondrial ATP production was detected. HCT116 (C) and RKO (D) cells with ASAP overexpressed or Mut-ASAP overexpressed were treated with recording buffer (with 5 mM 2-DG and 5 mM pyruvate) to determine ATP generation under mitochondrial ATP synthesis. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 6 biologically independent experiments. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. ***P < 0.001. (E and F) The CCK-8 assay was used to determine the proliferation rate of indicated cells. Data are presented as mean ± SD. n = 3 biologically independent experiments. Two-way ANOVA analysis. ***P < 0.001. (G and H) Xenograft mouse model using EV control, ASAP, or Mut-ASAP–overexpressing HCT116 cells. In vivo generated tumors (G) and analyses of tumor growth and volume (H) are shown. Two-way ANOVA analysis. ***P < 0.001. (I and J) Xenograft mouse model using EV control or ASAP-overexpressing HCT116 cells with or without the treatment of oligomycin. In vivo generated tumors (I) and analyses of tumor growth and volume (J) are shown. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 5 mice per group. Two-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (K and L) Colony formation assay was performed on WT and ASAP KO HCT116 cells. KO cell lines were supplied with an additional 3 mM ADP or 3 mM ATP. Representative images (K) and statistical analysis (L) are shown. Each circle (K) shows a well of a 6-well plate with a diameter of around 3.4 cm. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 3 biologically independent experiments. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. ***P < 0.001.

ATP synthase inhibitors have shown antitumor effects in preclinical studies (23, 24). We intervened in xenograft tumor growth using the classical ATP synthase inhibitor oligomycin. Oligomycin treatment could significantly inhibit the growth of CRC, indicating mitochondrial ATP production was essential for CRC growth in vivo (Figure 7, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 12, A–D). When the activity of ATP synthase was inhibited, the tumor-promoting effect of ASAP was significantly blocked (Figure 7, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 12, A–D). Given that adding ATP to the culture medium could replenish depleted ATP levels (42, 43), we tested the effect of ATP on ASAP-KO cell lines. The inhibition of cell growth in ASAP-KO cell lines could be largely rescued by supplying additional ATP (Figure 7, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 12, E and F). Collectively, the above results suggest that ASAP promoted tumor proliferation mainly by its regulation of mitochondrial ATP production.

Targeting ASAP suppresses the growth of CRC patient-derived xenografts. The CRISPR/Cas9 system has shown therapeutic potential (44). We designed a CRISPR/Cas9-based strategy to KO ASAP in patient-derived xenografts (PDX), as previously reported (45). Three days after subcutaneous tumor inoculation, mice received 3 weeks of intratumoral injection of either ASAP-targeted CRISPR/Cas9 (Cas9-sgASAP) vector plus delivery buffer or CRISPR v2 vector plus delivery buffer as control (Figure 8A). The tumor size in mice injected with Cas9-sgASAP vector was significantly reduced as compared with that of mice injected with control vector (Figure 8, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). The KO efficiency of ASAP was confirmed by Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). The Cas9-sgASAP injection group showed decreased proliferative ability, as indicated by the staining of Ki-67 and cyclin D1 (Figure 8, D and E). Loss of ASAP impaired angiogenesis, as indicated by the staining of CD31 (an endothelial cell marker) (Figure 8, D and E). Meanwhile, loss of ASAP attenuated the ATP synthase activity in PDX mice (Supplemental Figure 13, E and F), which was in line with the results of the in vitro study (Figure 5E).

Figure 8 Targeting ASAP suppresses the growth of PDXs. (A) Schematic diagram showing the CRISPR/Cas9 system–based strategy to disrupt ASAP of PDXs. Three days after tumor inoculation, mice received 3 weeks of intratumoral injection of either ASAP-targeted CRISPR/Cas9 (Cas9-sgASAP) vector plus delivery buffer (purple arrows) or CRISPR v2 vector plus delivery buffer (blue arrows). (B and C) In vivo generated tumors (B) and tumor weight (C) of PDX models are shown. Independent samples, 2-sided Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001. (D) Representative IHC staining in tumors from PDX model are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) The relative intensities of IHC (Figure 8D) were quantified by ImageJ software (version 1.51) in 10 random fields from 5 tumors in each group. Data are presented as mean ± SD from n = 5 tumor samples per group. Independent samples, 2-sided Student’s t test. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The expression of ASAP and LINC00467 predicts poor outcomes in CRC patients. To uncover the clinical relevance of LINC00467 and ASAP, we first assessed LINC00467 RNA levels in 50 primary CRC tissues and their matched adjacent noncancerous tissues (cohort 1). The expression of LINC00467, ATP5A, and ATP5C mRNA was significantly upregulated in CRC tissues (Figure 9, A–C). We then divided the participants into 2 groups (LINC00467-low and LINC00467-high) based on the RNA level of LINC00467 compared with the median value of that of all individuals and found that the expression of LINC00467 was positively related to RNA levels of ATP5A and ATP5C (Figure 9, D and E).

Figure 9 Expression of ASAP and LINC00467 predicts poor outcomes in CRC. (A–C) RNA levels of LINC00467 (A), ATP5A (B), and ATP5C (C) in CRC tissues and matched nontumor tissues in cohort 1 (n = 50) were detected by RT-qPCR in 3 independent experiments. Paired samples, 2-sided Student’s t test. (D and E) Percentages of specimens showing low or high LINC00467 expression related to levels of ATP5A (D) and ATP5C (E). Numbers in the bars indicate samples represented by each square. χ2 test. ***P < 0.001. (F) ASAP levels in randomly selected CRC and noncancerous tissues were detected by Western blot. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (G) Quantification of ASAP protein expression by scoring immunohistochemistry staining in CRC of cohort 2. Bounds of boxes show the 25th and 75th percentiles, and the central lines in the boxes represent the median value. Whiskers show 5th to 95th percentiles. Outlying values, 4, 4, 4, 4 (tumor). Paired-samples 2-sided Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001. (H) Representative images of ASAP staining on CRC and adjacent normal tissues. The red dotted line indicates the boundary between tumor and normal tissue. Scale bar: 200 μm. (I–K) Percentages of specimens showing low or high ASAP expression related to levels of Ki-67 (I), ATP5A (J), and ATP5C (K). Numbers in the bars indicate samples represented by each square. χ2 test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (L) ASAP levels were significantly associated with expression of Ki-67, ATP5A, and ATP5C in primary human CRC specimens (cohort 2, n = 92). Two representative cases are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. (M) CRC patients with follow-up data in cohort 2 (n = 80) were divided into 2 groups according to the expression of ASAP, and the overall survival curve was generated with Kaplan-Meier analysis and log-rank test.

The protein levels of ASAP were higher in tumor than in matched adjacent noncancerous tissues by Western blot analysis (cohort 1; Figure 9F). Furthermore, we performed immunohistochemistry staining on a tissue microarray with 92 CRC patients (cohort 2). ASAP is widely expressed in epithelial tissues and is mainly expressed in the cytoplasm, and quantitative analysis indicated that ASAP was highly expressed in CRC tissues as compared with the noncancerous tissues (Figure 9, G and H). Consistently, the protein levels of ATP5A and ATP5C were upregulated in CRC tissues (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). Tumors with higher ASAP expression showed relative high levels of Ki-67, ATP5A, and ATP5C (Figure 9, I–L). We also detected the expression pattern of ASAP in normal colonic tissues. ASAP was mainly expressed in the cytoplasm of intestinal pit epithelial cells, scattered in the glands of the lamina propria, with mild to moderate intensity (Supplemental Figure 14C). The difference in expression pattern of ASAP between normal colonic epithelial tissues and CRC tissues suggested that ASAP might serve as a potential therapeutic target for CRC.

We then evaluated the association between ASAP and clinicopathological parameters, including patient survival outcomes. Upregulation of ASAP was observed in CRC patients with more lymph node metastasis (Supplemental Table 5). Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that patients with higher expression levels of ASAP in tumor had a poor prognosis (Figure 9M). In summary, our results suggested that ASAP was upregulated in CRC tissues and related to poor outcomes in patients.