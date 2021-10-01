Commentary 10.1172/JCI152857

Insights into the anticancer mechanisms of interleukin-15 from engineered cytokine therapies

Zachary J. Bernstein1 and Jamie B. Spangler1,2,3,4,5,6,7

1Department of Biomedical Engineering,

2Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering,

3Translational Tissue Engineering Center,

4Department of Oncology,

5Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy,

6Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, and

7Department of Ophthalmology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jamie Spangler, 400 N. Broadway, Smith 5011, Baltimore, Maryland 21231, USA. Phone: 443.287.1708; Email: jamie.spangler@jhu.edu.

Find articles by Spangler, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published October 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 19 on October 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(19):e152857. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152857.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 1, 2021 - Version history
Innovative approaches in the field of cytokine engineering are revolutionizing the cancer therapeutic landscape. The IL-15 cytokine is particularly enticing as a cancer immunotherapy due to its natural propensity for stimulating the proliferation and activation of NK and CD8+ T cells. In a recent IL-15 engineering approach, the cytokine was conjugated to polyethylene glycol, and the resulting molecule (NKTR-255) exhibited potent antitumor activities. In this issue of the JCI, Robinson et al. mechanistically explored NKTR-255 and compared its immune profile to that of the unconjugated IL-15 cytokine. The authors found that NKTR-255 employs distinct activities on NK compared with CD8+ T cells. NKTR-255 signaling also showed less dependence on the expression of the IL-15 receptor-α (IL-15Rα) chain compared with unconjugated IL-15. Collectively, these findings will advance IL-15–based clinical therapies and, more generally, benefit the field of cancer immunotherapy.

