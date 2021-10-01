NKTR-255 is a polymer-conjugated IL-15 with unique mechanisms of action on T and natural killer cells

NKTR-255 induces expansion of CD8+ T cells and NK cells. To measure the extent to which NKTR-255 stimulates various lymphocyte subsets, mice were treated with a single dose of NKTR-255 and the total numbers of NK, CD8+, and CD4+ cells were quantitated 5 days later. We chose to deliver only one dose and examine CD4+ and CD8+ cells and NK cells for a short time frame to visualize responses by treatment-naive lymphocytes and limit conversion to a more IL-15–responsive subset. In response to NKTR-255, splenic NK cells significantly increased in frequency and total NK cell numbers almost 2-fold (Figure 1, A and B). CD4+ T cell frequencies and total numbers were not significantly affected by NKTR-255 treatment. The frequency of CD8+ T cells in the spleen increased from 10% to 16%, which constituted a 2.5-fold increase in total CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, A and B). The increase in CD8+ T cells preferentially affected the CD44hi population (Figure 1, C and D). Among the CD44hi CD8+ T cells, the number of cells increased 4.5-fold in the CD62L+ subset compared with 2.5-fold in the CD62L− subset (Figure 1E). The increases in CD8+ T cells and NK cells induced by NKTR-255 were due to a greater induction of proliferation, as BrdU incorporation increased among NK cells and CD44hi CD8+ T cells (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 NKTR-255 increases CD8+ T cells and NK cells. C57BL/6 mice (n = 3/group) were treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg, i.p). Five days after treatment, splenocytes were harvested and analyzed by flow cytometry. (A and B) Mean frequency and total numbers of CD8+ T cells, NK cells, and CD4+ T cells. (C) Average frequency of CD44hi CD8+ T cells. (D) CD62L and CD44 expression by CD8+ T cells. (E) Total numbers of CD62L+ and CD62L– CD44hi CD8+ T cells in spleens of PBS- and NKTR-255–treated mice. Numbers above bars indicate average fold increase in total cell numbers. (F) In separate experiments, NKTR-255– and PBS-treated mice (n = 3–5/group) were given BrdU (2 mg, i.p.) every 2 days and analyzed 5 days later. Representative flow cytometry plots show BrdU incorporation by CD8+ T cells, NK cells, and CD4+ T cells. Error bars represent SD. Similar results were observed in at least 2 additional experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To determine whether NKTR-255 responses were similar in C57BL/6 and BALB/c mice, age- and sex-matched mice from both backgrounds were treated with NKTR-255 and frequency and changes in lymphocyte populations were examined. In untreated mice, the frequency of NK cells was lower for C57BL/6 mice than BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144365DS1). Moreover, NK cells in BALB/c mice responded better to NKTR-255 than NK cells in C57BL/6 mice, as demonstrated by a 2.4-fold increase in the total numbers in the spleens of C57BL/6 mice and a corresponding 4.3-fold increase in BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). In contrast, the expansion of CD44hi CD8+ T cells in response to NKTR-255 was greater in C57BL/6 mice than in BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). CD122 expression among lymphocyte populations was not different between C57BL/6 and BALB/c mice (data not shown). The differences observed predict that NKTR-255 could mediate slightly different responses in these 2 strains of mice, depending on the requirement for CD8+ T cells versus NK cells.

Since IL-15 promotes NK cell maturation (19), we examined the effects of NKTR-255 on this process. During NK cell development, NK cell maturation can be divided into 3 stages in which cells transition from immature (CD11b−CD27+) to the mature stage 1 (CD11b+CD27+) and finally the mature stage 2 (CD11b+CD27−). Compared with those in untreated mice, NK cells in NKTR-255–treated mice had a decreased proportion of stage 1 mature cells and an increased frequency of stage 2 mature cells in both spleen and bone marrow (BM) (Figure 2, A and B). In the analysis of total cell numbers, NK cells in each stage increased in response to NKTR-255, with the most mature subset, the CD11b+CD27− population, exhibiting the largest fold increase (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 NKTR-255 increases the total number of NK cells at each stage of maturation with preferential increases in frequency of stage 2 mature NK cells in spleen and BM. C57BL/6 mice (n = 3–4/group) were treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg, i.p). Five days after treatment, splenocytes were harvested and analyzed by flow cytometry. (A) CD27 and CD11b expression by NK1.1+ cells in spleen and BM. (B) Mean frequency and total numbers of indicated NK cell subsets in spleen and BM. Numbers above bars indicate average fold increase in total cell numbers. Error bars represent SD. Similar results were observed in at least 2 additional experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

NKTR-255 binds IL-15Rα and fails to induce a response in the absence of IL-15Rα expression. To determine whether NKTR-255 binds to cell-surface IL-15Rα in vivo, we treated WT C57BL/6 mice with NKTR-255 and determined whether we could detect NKTR-255 binding using CD11c+ splenocytes stained for human IL-15 (hIL-15) using immunofluorescent staining. CD11chi splenocytes were analyzed, as they have been shown to express high levels of IL-15Rα and are a major cell type trans presenting IL-15 (14). We also utilized transgenic (Tg) mice expressing IL-15Rα under the CD11c promoter (CD11c–IL-15Rα Tg), which have been previously described (14). In WT mice, we could not detect a significant level of NKTR-255 binding by CD11chi splenocytes or on any other splenic myeloid cells, as detected by anti–hIL-15 Ab (Figure 3A). However, in NKTR-255–treated CD11c–IL-15Rα Tg mice, NKTR-255 could be detected on CD11chi cells in a pattern mimicking Tg IL-15Rα expression (Figure 3A). Similar findings were observed with in vitro incubation of NKTR-255 with splenocytes isolated from CD11c–IL-15Rα Tg mice (Figure 3B). Furthermore, in vitro incubation with recombinant murine IL-15 (rmIL-15) could block binding of NKTR-255 (Figure 3B). Overall, these results indicated that NKTR-255 binds cell-surface IL-15Rα and thus has the potential to be trans presented.

Figure 3 NKTR-255 requires IL-15Rα. (A) Cell-surface staining for hIL-15 by CD11chi cells in spleens of indicated mice treated with NKTR-255 one day earlier. (B) Splenocytes from untreated CD11c–IL-15Rα Tg mice were preincubated with NKTR-255 or rmIL-15 followed by staining for hIL-15. Histograms show hIL-15 staining after gating on CD11chi cells. (C) Frequency and total cell numbers of lymphocyte populations in spleens of IL-15Rα−/− mice treated 5 days earlier with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg, i.p.) or PBS. Error bars represent SD. n = 3/group. Similar results were observed in an additional experiment. untr, untreated; inc, incubation.

To determine whether NKTR-255 responses are dependent on IL-15Rα, IL-15Rα−/− mice were treated with NKTR-255, as described above, and changes in T cells and NK cells were assessed. The frequency and total number of NK cells, CD8+ T cells, and CD4+ T cells were unaffected by NKTR-255 treatment in IL-15Rα−/− mice (Figure 3C). These findings suggested that NKTR-255 responses are dependent on IL-15Rα; however, a caveat of analyzing IL-15Rα−/− mice is their deficiency in IL-15–responding lymphocytes. This was addressed in later experiments.

Responses induced by NKTR-255 do not require trans presentation. Previous studies provided evidence that IL-15 bound to IL-15Rα on the cell surface is trans presented to IL-15–responsive cells in a cell–cell interaction (10, 22, 23). We determined whether NKTR-255 was similarly trans presented to IL-15–responsive cells in vivo. Naive OVA-specific CD8+ (OT-I) T cell receptor (TCR) Tg CD8+ T cells (RAG−/−, CD45.1) were labeled with CFSE and transferred into congenic WT or IL-15Rα−/− mice (CD45.2+), which was followed by treatment with NKTR-255. Naive T cells proliferated in response to NKTR-255 in IL-15Rα−/− recipients as well as in WT recipients, suggesting IL-15Rα expression by host cells was not critical (Figure 4, A and B). In an analysis of phenotypic changes that occur with NKTR-255 treatment, naive T cells that had proliferated in response to NKTR-255 upregulated CD44 and maintained CD62L expression, demonstrating a conversion to a central memory phenotype (Figure 4A). Therefore, the conversion of naive T cells to CD62L+CD44hi CD8+ T cells contributed partially to the increase in this subset following NKTR-255 treatment. Moreover, the extent of proliferation among OT-I T cells was similar among spleen and peripheral lymph nodes (pLNs) and somewhat higher in BM (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Responses to NKTR-255 are not dependent on trans presentation by IL-15Rα. CFSE-labeled naive OT-I T cells (CD45.1+) were transferred into CD45.2+ WT or IL-15Rα−/− mice (n = 2–4/group). One day after transfer, mice were treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg, i.p.). Seven days later, donor CD45.1+ T cells in spleens were analyzed by flow cytometry. (A) Representative CFSE intensity and CD44 and CD64L expression by donor T cells. (B) Average frequency of dividing cells ± SD (n = 3/group). (C) Representative CFSE dilution by naive OT-I T cells in spleen, pLNs, and BM after transfer into WT or IL-15Rα−/− recipients and treatment with NKTR-255 in a separate experiment from that in A. (D and E) CFSE-labeled CD8+ T cells containing memory OT-I T cells (CD45.1+) were transferred into CD45.2+ WT or IL-15Rα−/− mice. One day later, mice were treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg i.p.). Seven days after treatment, CFSE dilution by CD45.1+ memory OT-I T cells in splenocytes was analyzed. (D) CFSE dilution by memory OT-I T cells (top row; bars indicate cells that have diluted CFSE), CD62L expression by memory OT-I T cells (middle row), CFSE dilution of CD62L− memory OT-I T cells (bold outline) overlaid with CD62L+ OT-I T cells (shaded, thin outline; bottom row). (E) Average frequency of dividing cells ± SD (n = 3/group). *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Similar results were observed in at least 2 additional experiments. SP, spleen.

To investigate whether memory CD8+ T cell responses to NKTR-255 also lack a requirement for IL-15Rα by the recipient, memory OT-I T cells were first generated by transferring naive CD8+ T cells into WT mice, followed by infection with vesicular stomatitis virus-expressing OVA (VSV-OVA). Then, at least 30 days after infection, total CD8+ T cells containing memory OT-I T cells were enriched, CFSE labeled, transferred into WT and IL-15Rα−/− recipients, and treated with NKTR-255. Consistent with the effects observed with naive OT-I T cells, memory OT-I T cells proliferated in a similar manner in both WT and IL-15Rα−/− recipients (Figure 4, D and E). Additionally, among the memory OT-I T cells, the proportion of CD62L+ and CD62L− subsets did not change with NKTR-255 treatment and the extent of proliferation by each subset in response to NKTR-255 was the same (Figure 4D). This finding suggested that, among an established antigen-specific memory CD8+ T cell population, the CD62L+ memory T cells did not preferentially increase compared with CD62L− memory T cells. Since NKTR-255 does not appear to utilize trans presentation as murine IL-15 (mIL-15) does, we determined whether rhIL-15 was trans presented to memory CD8+ T cells. Unlike in our observations with NKTR-255, established memory OT-I T cells did not respond to rhIL-15 in IL-15Rα−/− recipients, but did respond in WT recipients (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), indicating that hIL-15 was trans presented to memory CD8+ T cells similarly to mIL-15. Moreover, this suggested that the specific polymer conjugation of NKTR-255 alters its ability to be trans presented to memory CD8+ T cells. Overall, trans presentation of NKTR-255 was not required for naive or memory OT-I T cell responses.

Cis presentation of NKTR-255 is important for responses by CD8+ T cells, but not NK cells. We next investigated whether IL-15Rα expression by CD8+ T cells is important for NKTR-255 responses. We compared responses of OT-I T cells on the WT background (CD45.1) to OT-I T cells bred to the IL-15Rα−/− background (CD45.1/CD45.2). WT and IL-15Rα−/− OT-I T cells were mixed at a 1:1 ratio, CFSE labeled, and transferred into congenic WT recipient mice, followed by treatment with NKTR-255. WT OT-I T cells proliferated more extensively in response to NKTR-255 than IL-15Rα−/− OT-I T cells (Figure 5, A and B), suggesting that NKTR-255 utilizes IL-15Rα expressed by naive CD8+ T cells, possibly through cis presentation. This requirement for IL-15Rα by naive CD8+ T cells was not observed upon treatment with rhIL-15/sIL-15Rα-Fc complexes or multiple doses of rhIL-15, thereby validating that IL-15Rα−/− OT-I T cells were not defective in their general ability to respond to IL-15 (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, these findings demonstrated that NKTR-255 utilized mechanisms that were somewhat different from those of rhIL-15 or sIL-15 complexes.

Figure 5 IL-15Rα−/− CD8+ T cells have impaired responses to NKTR-255. CFSE-labeled naive WT (CD45.1+) and IL-15Rα−/− (CD45.1/CD45.2+) OT-I T cells (mixed at 1:1 ratio) were transferred into CD45.2+ WT mice (n = 3–4/group). Seven days after transfer, mice were treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg, i.p.) or precomplexed rhIL-15/smIL-15Rα-Fc (0.5 μg/3 μg, i.p.). (A) Representative CFSE intensity. (B) Average frequency of dividing WT (CD45.1+) and IL-15Rα−/− (CD45.1/CD45.2+) OT-I T cells ± SD (n = 3-4/group) depicted in A. (C and D) CFSE-labeled CD8+ T cells containing WT or IL-15Rα−/− memory OT-I T cells (CD45.1+) were transferred into CD45.2+ WT or IL-15Rα−/− mice and treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg i.p.) 1 day later. Seven days after treatment, CFSE dilution in CD45.1+ memory OT-I T cells in splenocytes was analyzed. (C) CFSE dilution in CD45.1+ donor T cells. (D) Average frequency of dividing cells ± SD (n = 2–3/group). Similar results were observed in at least 2 additional experiments. (E) IL-15Rα−/− memory OT-I T cells were generated in IL-15Rα−/− mice after transfer and infection with VSV-OVA. At least 30 days later, CD8+ T cells were enriched, CFSE labeled, transferred into WT or IL-15Rα−/− recipients (~3–4 × 106 cells/mouse), and treated with NKTR-255 or PBS. Histograms show CFSE dilution in CD45.1+ CD8+ T cells (IL-15Rα−/− memory OT-I T cells) of NKTR-255–treated WT and IL-15Rα−/− recipients. Histogram overlay (dashed line) represents CFSE profile of cells in PBS-treated mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We also investigated the requirements for IL-15Rα by bona fide memory CD8+ T cells in response to NKTR-255. To establish memory CD8+ T cells, naive WT and IL-15Rα−/− OT-I T cells were transferred separately into a cohort of congenic WT mice followed by infection with VSV-OVA. At least 1 month later, CD8+ T cells (containing memory OT-I T cells) were enriched, CFSE labeled, transferred into a second cohort of congenic WT mice, and treated with NKTR-255. One week later, both WT and IL-15Rα−/− memory CD8+ T cells proliferated in response to NKTR-255; however, WT memory CD8+ T cells consistently proliferated to a greater extent than IL-15Rα−/− memory CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, C and D). Therefore, expression of IL-15Rα by memory CD8+ T cells was not absolutely necessary for NKTR-255 responses, but made them more responsive to NKTR-255.

Our findings that IL-15Rα−/− memory CD8+ T cells respond to NKTR-255 in WT recipients and that IL-15Rα expression by the recipient is not required suggested that NKTR-255 should be able to induce responses in IL-15Rα−/− mice. One reason IL-15Rα−/− mice may not have responded to NKTR-255 is that these mice lack the lymphocyte subsets that are the most responsive to IL-15, for example, NK cells and memory phenotype CD8+ T cells, which express high levels of CD122 (23). To test this, we examined the response to NKTR-255 by established IL-15Rα−/− memory CD8+ T cells in IL-15Rα−/− recipients. This required that we first generate a population of IL-15Rα−/− memory CD8+ T cells in IL-15Rα−/− mice by transferring IL-15Rα−/− naive OT-I T cells into IL-15Rα−/− recipients followed by infection with VSV-OVA 1 day later. At least 30 days after infection, an observable population of IL-15Rα−/− memory OT-I CD8+ T cells was present. Second, total CD8+ T cells (containing IL-15Rα−/− memory OT-I T cells) were isolated from this cohort, CFSE labeled, and transferred to either IL-15Rα−/− or WT mice and treated with NKTR-255. While IL-15Rα−/− memory CD8+ T cells responded to NKTR-255 in WT mice, they also responded to NKTR-255 in IL-15Rα−/− recipients (Figure 5E). Overall, these findings clearly showed that NKTR-255 responses can occur in the complete absence of IL-15Rα if IL-15–responsive lymphocytes are present.

To address whether NK cells require self-expression of IL-15Rα for responses to NKTR-255, BM chimeras were generated to allow the development of IL-15Rα−/− NK cells. In brief, 2 sets of BM chimeras were generated through the transfer of WT or IL-15Rα−/− BM cells (CD45.2+) into lethally irradiated, congenic WT recipients. After the hematopoietic compartment was reconstituted, BM chimeras were treated with NKTR-255 in the presence of BrdU. One week later, BrdU incorporation by donor and host NK cells was analyzed as were changes in frequencies in lymphocyte populations. Although NK cells derived from IL-15Rα−/− BM were present at low frequencies, these cells still expanded in response to NKTR-255 (Supplemental Figure 3). Additionally, IL-15Rα−/− NK cells incorporated levels of BrdU in response to NKTR-255 that were similar to those of NK cells derived from WT BM and residual, recipient WT NK cells that survived total body irradiation (Figure 6, A and B). Overall, these data suggest that expression of IL-15Rα by NK cells was not utilized for responses to NKTR-255.

Figure 6 IL-15Rα−/− BM-derived NK cells incorporated levels of BrdU in response to NKTR-255 similar to those of WT BM-derived NK cells. Established IL-15Rα−/− BM chimeras (IL-15Rα−/− BM into WT) or WT BM chimeras (WT BM into WT) were treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg, i.p.). Both treated and untreated mice (n = 3/group) were given BrdU (2 mg, i.p.) every 2 days. Five days after NKTR-255 treatment, BrdU incorporation was analyzed in splenic NK cells by flow cytometry. (A) BrdU incorporation after gating on CD45.2+ donor-derived or CD45.1+ host-derived NK1.1+ cells. (B) BrdU incorporation ± SD. Similar results were observed in an additional experiment.

sIL-15Rα inhibits NKTR-255 responses. There have been reports that sIL-15Rα is present in the serum of human patients, which can affect antitumor responses (18, 24). We also observed that free sIL-15Rα is present in the serum of normal untreated WT mice but not IL-15Rα−/− mice, as detected by ELISA (Figure 7A). In untreated WT mice in this study, the levels of sIL-15Rα (~100–200 pg/ml) were higher than the levels of sIL-15/IL-15Rα complexes (~5–10 pg/ml) previously reported (25), indicating that sIL-15Rα is produced in excess of IL-15; similar findings have been observed with regard to cell-surface IL-15Rα and IL-15 (14). In our prior studies, we generated Tg mice that had mIL-15Rα driven by the Villin promoter, and this line was maintained on the IL-15Rα−/− background such that IL-15Rα was expressed only in the intestinal epithelium (26). These mice exhibited an immune phenotype that resembled that of IL-15Rα−/− mice, but with restored populations of IL-15–dependent intestinal intraepithelial lymphocytes (26). In our present analyses, we found that these mice expressed high levels of sIL-15Rα in the serum (Figure 7A). Since these mice lack cell-surface IL-15Rα in the secondary lymphoid tissues, we set out to determine whether sIL-15Rα in the absence of cell-surface IL-15Rα affected responses to NKTR-255. In addition, Villin–IL-15Rα Tg mice backcrossed to the WT background were used to determine whether excess sIL-15Rα was inhibitory in the presence of cell-surface IL-15Rα; these mice also expressed elevated levels of sIL-15Rα in the serum compared with WT mice (Figure 7A). To this end, CFSE-labeled naive OT-I T cells were transferred into IL-15Rα−/−, Villin-IL-15Rα Tg (IL-15Rα−/−), WT, and Villin-IL-15Rα Tg (WT) recipients, treated with NKTR-255, and analyzed as previously described. OT-I T cell responses to NKTR-255 were impaired in Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (IL-15Rα−/−) and Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (WT) mice compared with IL-15Rα−/− and WT recipients, respectively (Figure 7, B and C). Since the level of inhibition was similar in WT and IL-15Rα−/− backgrounds, this indicated that cell-surface IL-15Rα had little influence on responses to NKTR-255, while the presence of sIL-15Rα had a profound inhibitory effect.

Figure 7 smIL-15Rα inhibits responses by NKTR-255. (A) smIL-15Rα in the serum of untreated WT, IL-15Rα−/−, Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (IL-15Rα−/−), and Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (WT) mice, as determined by ELISA. (B) CFSE-labeled CD45.1+ OT-I T cells were transferred into CD45.2+ WT, IL-15Rα−/−, Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (IL-15Rα−/−), or Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (WT) mice (n = 3–4/group). One day after transfer, mice were treated with NKTR-255 (0.03 mg/kg, i.p.). Six days later, splenocytes were harvested. Histograms show CFSE dilution in CD45.1+ donor T cells. (C) Bar graph shows percentage dividing OT-I T cells in IL-15Rα−/−, Tg+ IL-15Rα−/−, WT, and Tg+ WT mice treated with NKTR-255. Bar graph shows mean ± SD. (D) Representative CFSE dilution of memory OT-I T cells in WT and Villin-Tg (WT) recipients. (E and F) Graphs show total numbers of NK cells in spleens (E) and BM (F) in WT and Villin Tg+ (WT) after treatment with NKTR-255. Numbers above bars indicate relative fold increase in NKTR-255–treated over PBS-treated mice. *P < 0.05; **P <0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test. Similar results were observed in at least 2 additional experiments.

To determine whether memory CD8+ T cells are affected by excess sIL-15Rα, mice with established memory OT-I T cells were enriched for CD8+ T cells, which were CFSE labeled and transferred into WT mice and Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (WT) mice following treatment with NKTR-255. While most memory OT-I T cells had divided in both recipients, proliferation was slower in the Villin–IL-15Rα Tg (WT) mice (Figure 7D). In these mice, NK cell expansion was also inhibited in the presence of excess sIL-15Rα in the spleen and the BM, suggesting that NK cells were also susceptible to suppression by sIL-15Rα (Figure 7, E and F). Overall, excess sIL-15Rα impaired responses to NKTR-255 by the 3 major IL-15–responsive lymphocyte populations.

NKTR-255 forms superagonists upon complexing with mIL-15Rα–Fc, but is inhibited by binding to rhIL-15Rα–Fc. Since previous studies have shown that rhIL-15 binding to rmIL-15Rα–Fc generates IL-15 super agonists (27, 28), we investigated how mixing NKTR-255 with rmIL-15Rα–Fc affects its in vivo activity. To examine this, endogenous IL-15Rα–dependent receptor-binding cytokines (NKTR-255 or rhIL-15) were incubated with rmIL-15Rα–Fc prior to injection into WT mice; the same quantity of unassociated NKTR-255 or rhIL-15 (0.6 μg/mouse) was injected into 2 additional cohorts of WT mice. Changes in the frequency of CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, and NK cells were examined in each treatment group. Additionally, prior to treatment, WT mice were adoptively transferred with CFSE-labeled naive OT-I T cells to serve as an additional indicator of CD8+ T cell proliferation. Preincubating NKTR-255 with rmIL-15Rα-Fc led to much greater expansion of NK cells and CD44hi CD8+ T cells compared with unassociated NKTR-255 (Figure 8A). As previously shown, rhIL-15 (at this dose) had no effect on IL-15–responsive lymphocytes due to its very short in vivo half-life. Naive OT-I T cells also had an enhanced response to complexed NKTR-255 compared with unassociated NKTR-255, which was similar to that observed with IL-15Rα–independent (precomplexed rhIL-15/IL-15Rα-Fc) cytokines (Figure 8, B and C). Interestingly, while NKTR-255/rmIL-15Rα–Fc complexes and rhIL-15/rmIL-15Rα–Fc complexes had a similar effect on the expansion of CD8+ T cells, NKTR-255/rmIL-15Rα–Fc was more potent than rhIL-15/rmIL-15Rα–Fc in stimulating NK cells (Figure 8A). This result indicated that converting NKTR-255 from an IL-15Rαβ agonist to an IL-15Rβ agonist may skew the response toward NK cells.

Figure 8 NKTR-255 and rhIL-15 form agonistic complexes with rmIL-15Rα-Fc. WT mice containing CFSE-labeled naive OT-I T cells (CD45.1+) were treated i.p. with NKTR-255 (0.6 μg), precomplexed NKTR-255/mIL-15Rα-Fc (0.6 μg/3.6 μg), rhIL-15 (0.6 μg), or precomplexed rhIL-15/mIL-15Rα-Fc (0.6 μg/3.6 μg). NKTR-255 and rhIL-15 were mixed with mIL-15Rα-Fc 30 minutes prior to injection. Mice were analyzed 7 days later. (A) Average frequency of NK cells and CD44hi CD8+ T cells in spleens (top row) and total numbers of the indicated lymphocyte populations in spleens (bottom row). (B) Representative CFSE dilution of CD45.1+ OT-I T cells. (C) Average frequency of dividing OT-I T cells and total numbers of OT-I T cells in spleens of treated mice (n = 3 mice/group). Error bars represent SD. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA and 2-tailed Student’s t test. Similar results were observed in at least 2 additional experiments.

Previous studies have reported that rhIL-15Rα–Fc is antagonistic to rhIL-15 while rmIL-15Rα–Fc is agonistic in vitro (18, 27, 28). To determine whether rhIL-15Rα–Fc is antagonistic or agonistic for NKTR-255, uncomplexed NKTR-255 or NKTR-255 precomplexed with rhIL-15Rα–Fc was given to mice containing CFSE-labeled naive OT-I T cells. Since both rmIL-15Rα–Fc and rhIL-15Rα–Fc were engineered with the same Fc fragment, any differences observed were not due to differences in Fc binding. As before, NKTR-255 increased expansion of OT-I T cells, CD44hi CD8+ T cells, and NK cells (Figure 9). In contrast NKTR-255 complexed with rhIL-15Rα-Fc had little effect on all 3 lymphocyte populations (Figure 9). These findings demonstrated that rhIL-15Rα–Fc antagonized NKTR-255 in a manner similar to that which has been observed with rhIL-15.