Lysosomal exocytosis of HSP70 stimulates monocytic BMP6 expression in Sjögren’s syndrome

Monocytic lineage cells express BMP6 in the salivary glands of patients with SS. BMP6 is a secreted protein that can associate with extracellular matrix (8). Confocal immunofluorescence (IF) imaging of BMP6 protein expression indeed showed a broad staining pattern in salivary glands of patients with SS (Figure 1A). On the other hand, ISH revealed a more restricted expression pattern of BMP6 mRNA, mainly in interstitial infiltrating cells (Figure 1A). Quantitative analysis confirmed that BMP6 signal was significantly increased in the salivary glands of patients with SS compared with non-SS sicca individuals (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 BMP6 mRNA–expressing cells in salivary glands of patients with SS. (A) Representative images of dual ISH for BMP6 mRNA (red) and IF for BMP6 protein (green) and nuclei (gray) on sections of labial minor salivary glands from patients with SS or non-SS sicca. Scale bars: 50 μm and 10 μm (insets). (B) Mean (± SD) number of BMP6+ dots per mm2 (n = 7 patients with SS and n = 6 non-SS sicca). **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (C) Representative images of dual ISH for BMP6 (white) and IF for CD14 (red), CD16, and CD68 (green) and nuclei (DAPI, blue) on sections of labial minor salivary glands from patients with SS. Scale bars: 50 μm. Enlargement original magnification, 100×. White arrows indicate colocalization of signals. (D) Percentage (mean ± SD) of colocalization with each cell marker in BMP6+ cells (n = 4 for CD68 and n = 3 for the others).

To identify the cellular source of BMP6 expression among the infiltrating cells, ISH of BMP6 was combined with IF staining for various surface molecules of immune cells found in the salivary glands of patients with SS. The dual labeling showed that the majority of BMP6+ cells expressed monocytic lineage markers such as CD68, CD14, and CD16 (Figure 1, C and D), whereas little BMP6 was colocalized with T cells (CD3+), B cells (CD19+), plasma cells (CD138+), or NK cells (CD56+) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152780DS1). We also detected sporadic BMP6 expression in nonimmune cells including salivary epithelial cells, vascular endothelial cells, and fibroblasts. Taken together, these data suggested that cells of the monocytic lineage were the main source of BMP6 expression in the salivary glands of patients with SS.

The TLR4 pathway is associated with BMP6 expression in the salivary glands of patients with SS. The signaling pathways involved in the upregulation of BMP6 in the salivary glands of patients with SS is unknown. In order to explore pathways that may trigger BMP6 expression, we conducted RNA-Seq analysis of labial minor salivary glands from 43 female patients with SS and 7 female age-matched healthy volunteers (HVs). Patients with SS were divided into high BMP6 (n = 20) and normal BMP6 expression (n = 23) groups, according to the cutoff value defined as 2-fold SD from the mean counts per million reads (CPM) of BMP6 in HVs (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 BMP6 expression is simulated via the TLR4/MyD88-dependent pathway. (A) CPM of BMP6 in RNA-Seq analysis of labial minor salivary glands from patients with SS (n = 43) and age-matched HVs (n = 7). (B) Volcano plot showing DEGs between patients with SS with high versus normal BMP6 expression. (C) Upstream regulators of DEGs likely associated with high BMP6 expression. (D) Mechanistic network for LPS signaling. (E) Heatmap showing the relative expression of DEGs related to LPS. (F) THP1 cells were simulated with PMA for 48 hours to induce differentiation into macrophages and then treated with one of the following agonists for 4 hours: TLR4 (LPS, 100 ng/mL), TLR7 (loxoribine, 1 mM), TLR7/8 (3M002, 8 μg/mL), or TLR9 (ODN2216, 5 μM), with or without IFN-γ priming (100 U/L, 8 hours). (G) THP1-derived macrophages and THP1 cells were pretreated with TLR4 antagonist (TAK242) at the indicated concentrations, followed by treatment with LPS for 8 and 4 hours, respectively. MΦ, macrophage. (H) BMP6 protein expression was quantified in THP1 cell lysates 24 hours after simulation with LPS. (I) WT, MYD88–/–, or IRF3–/– THP1 cells were treated with LPS for 4 hours. BMP6 transcript expression in cells was quantified after each treatment using the ΔΔCt method relative to ACTB expression. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test with multiple testing correction using Dunnett’s method.

Analysis of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between the 2 SS patient groups (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1) identified 47 potential upstream regulators associated with high BMP6 expression (Figure 2C). LPS, a TLR4 agonist, was the most significantly associated upstream regulator (activation z score: 4.225). A number of other molecules mechanistically linked to the LPS pathway were also activated (Figure 2, D and E). In addition to LPS, we identified TLR7 (activation z score: 2.425) and TLR9 (activation z score: 2.056) as likely activated upstream regulators in patients with high BMP6 expression compared with those with normal BMP6 expression (Figure 2C).

BMP6 expression is induced via the TLR4/MyD88 pathway. On the basis of the finding that TLR signaling may be involved in BMP6 expression and that the monocytic lineage could be the source of BMP6 expression as assessed by ISH, we treated THP1 cells (human monocytic cell line) with PMA to induce differentiation into macrophages (referred to as THP1-derived macrophages). These cells were then treated with LPS (a TLR4 agonist), loxoribine (a TLR7 agonist), 3M002 (a TLR7/8 agonist), or ODN2216 (a TLR9 agonist). We found a strong induction of BMP6 expression after treatment with LPS but observed no significant induction with loxoribine, 3M002, or ODN2216, even after IFN-γ priming to induce TLR expression (Figure 2F).

We confirmed the specificity of TLR4 in BMP6 induction by treatment with the TLR4 antagonist TAK242. THP1-derived macrophages pretreated with TAK242 showed a significant decrease in the induction of BMP6 expression compared with control cells (Figure 2G). Similar inhibition of BMP6 expression was observed with TAK242 in THP1 cells without PMA pretreatment (Figure 2G). Consistent with the transcriptional induction, LPS stimulation significantly increased BMP6 protein expression in THP1 cells (Figure 2H). Taken together, these data confirmed that THP1 cells expressed BMP6 upon LPS stimulation through TLR4 in vitro.

Studies have shown that LPS stimulates 2 canonical downstream pathways of TLR4: one is myeloid differentiation primary response 88 (MyD88) dependent and leads to the activation of NF-κB and MAPKs, whereas the other is TOLL/IL-1R domain–containing adaptor-inducing IFN-β (TRIF) dependent and leads to the activation of IFN regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) (9). To elucidate which pathway is involved in BMP6 expression, we stimulated MYD88–/– or IRF3–/– THP1 cells with LPS. Compared with the parent THP1 cells, we found that LPS-induced BMP6 expression was significantly reduced in MYD88–/– THP1 cells. In contrast, LPS induction of BMP6 expression in IRF3–/– THP1 cells showed less inhibition (Figure 2I). These data suggested that BMP6 expression was MyD88 pathway dependent.

HSP70 stimulates BMP6 expression via the TLR4/MyD88 pathway. The previous data demonstrated that TLR4 activation by LPS can induce BMP6 expression in vitro; however, it is unclear whether LPS functions as a natural ligand for BMP6 expression in patients with SS. Certain endogenous ligands, called damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), are able to trigger a similar response through TLR4 (10). Following a systematic literature search and review of publicly available proteomics data sets (Supplemental Table 2), we identified several candidates as potential SS-associated TLR4 ligands. HSP60, HSP70, HSP90, high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1), and decorin are all increased in minor salivary glands of patients with SS (11, 12). Furthermore, DAMPs including HSP70, HMGB1, S100, and histones are increased in the saliva of patients with SS (13–15). Increased serum/plasma HSP60, HSP90, and HMGB1 levels have also been reported in patients with SS (refs. 16–19, Figure 3A, and Supplemental Table 3). Our SomaScan data showed significantly higher serum HSP70 levels in an independent cohort of patients with SS compared with HVs (Figure 3B). Analysis of the serum HSP70 levels revealed a significant correlation with serum BMP6 levels in patients with SS (r = 0.61, P < 0.01), but not in HVs (r = 0.17, P = 0.37; Figure 3B). As HSP60, HSP70, HSP90, and HMGB1 are common enriched proteins in salivary glands, saliva, and serum/plasma, we further studied them as candidate ligands for inducing BMP6 expression in SS.

Figure 3 HSP70 stimulates BMP6 expression via the TLR4/MyD88 pathway. (A) Venn diagram showing increased expression of potential ligands for TLR4 (listed inside the largest oval) in minor salivary glands (yellow oval), saliva (blue oval), and/or serum/plasma (shown in red) from patients with SS. (B) Serum HSP70 and BMP6 levels in patients with SS (n = 50) and HVs (n = 30). Boxes represent first, second, and third quartiles. ††P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon test. RFU, relative fluorescence units. (C and D) THP1 cells were treated with the indicated recombinant proteins at the indicated concentration for 4 hours. C, control. (E) THP1 cells were treated with boiled HSP70 (1 μg/mL) or LPS (100 ng/mL) for 4 hours. (F) THP1 cells were pretreated with TLR1/2 antagonist (CUCPT22, 20 μM) or TAK242 (40 μM) 1 hour prior to HSP70 simulation. (G) WT, MYD88–/–, or IRF3–/– THP1 cells were stimulated with HSP70 for 4 hours. TNFA and BMP6 transcript levels in the cells were quantified after each treatment using the ΔΔCt method relative to ACTB expression. Values shown are mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test with multiple testing correction using Dunnett’s method (C–G).

Among the potential TLR4 ligands, treatment of THP1 cells with recombinant HSP70 or HMGB1 protein stimulated a significant increase in the transcription of TNFA, which is induced by downstream signaling of TLR4, while recombinant HSP60 and HSP90 did not (Figure 3C). Treatment with HSP70 significantly increased the transcription of BMP6 compared with control THP1 cells, whereas treatment with HSP60, HSP90, or HMGB1 did not result in increased BMP6 expression (Figure 3D). As a control for potential LPS contamination in the recombinant HSP70 protein, the protein was denatured by boiling at 100°C for 1 hour (20). Boiled HSP70 failed to induce BMP6 expression in THP1 cells (Figure 3E).

To determine whether HSP70 stimulates BMP6 expression through TLR4, we pretreated THP1 cells with TAK242 (a TLR4 antagonist) or CUCPT22 (TLR1/2 antagonist) 1 hour before HSP70 stimulation. THP1 cells pretreated with TAK242 showed a significant decrease in the induction of BMP6, whereas pretreatment with CUCPT22 did not alter BMP6 expression significantly (Figure 3F). Similar to LPS induction, HSP70 induction of BMP6 was significantly reduced in MYD88–/– THP1 cells but unaffected in IRF3–/– THP1 cells (Figure 3G). Again, our data supported the notion that BMP6 expression induced by a TLR4 agonist is dependent on the MyD88 pathway.

BMP6 expression is upregulated via the TLR4 pathway in human monocytes. To confirm whether BMP6 expression is regulated through the same pathway in primary cells and to identify the BMP6-expressing subpopulation of cells, single-cell RNA-Seq libraries were generated from human PBMCs stimulated with a sham control, LPS, or HSP70. To enrich for monocytes, cells were allowed to separate into adherent and nonadherent subgroups during in vitro culturing and were then profiled using the 10× Genomics Chromium Droplet platform (21). Following quality control to remove low-quality cells and doublets, our analysis showed that half of the adherent PBMCs were monocytes, whereas T cells were dominant in the nonadherent PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The activation state of TLR4 in PBMCs treated with LPS or HSP70 was confirmed by upregulation of TNFA, IL6, and IL10 (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Single-cell RNA-Seq analysis of the PBMCs identified 28 unique cell clusters (Figure 4A). BMP6-expressing cells were mainly present in the adherent cell population, and the number of BMP6+ cells was amplified by treatment with LPS or HSP70 compared with sham-treated cells (Figure 4B). Various CD68+ monocytic clusters were identified in the PBMCs. Clusters 1, 5, 20, and 27 were CD68+ and CD14+ but CD16–, which is consistent with the gene expression profile of classical monocytes. In addition, clusters 3, 19, and 24 were CD68+, CD14+, and CD16+, which corresponded with nonclassical monocytes. Cluster 21 was also CD68+ and thus considered as part of the monocytic lineage. The majority of BMP6-expressing cells belonged to cluster 21 (Figure 4C), confirming that monocytic lineage cells are the predominant cell population expressing BMP6 among PBMCs.

Figure 4 BMP6 expression is upregulated via the TLR4 pathway in human monocytes. Human PBMCs were treated with sham control, LPS (100 ng/mL), or HSP70 (1 μg/mL) for 20 hours and then analyzed using the 10× Genomics platform. (A) Clustered PBMCs are displayed in UMAP format with the distribution of cells expressing BMP6. (B) Relative expression of BMP6 and the number of BMP6+ cells in each group. (C) Proportion and relative expression of the indicated genes in each cell cluster. (D) Connectivity and trajectory among cell clusters. (E) Top 20 DEGs between BMP6+ monocytes and CD14++CD16– (classical) monocytes. (F) General differentiation pathway of the monocyte lineage.

The BMP6+ monocyte cluster showed lower expression of CD14 and CD16 than did the other classical and nonclassical monocyte clusters, but higher expression of HLA-DRB1 and CD83 (Figure 4C). Further analysis of the single-cell transcriptomic data set using the pseudotime axis suggested connectivity among the BMP6+ monocytes, classical (CD14++CD16−) monocytes, and DCs and a trajectory from classical monocytes to DCs via the BMP6+ monocytes (Figure 4D). A comparison between BMP6+ monocytes and classical monocytes revealed an upregulation of mature DC–associated genes, such as CCL19, CCR7, CD40, DUSP5, CCDC50, CD83, and IL3RA, in the BMP6+ monocytes (Figure 4E). In reference to the general differentiation pathway of the monocytic lineage (refs. 22–24 and Figure 4F), BMP6+ monocytes could be considered a subtype of classical monocytes with a gene expression profile associated with monocyte-derived DCs.

Consistent with the single-cell transcriptomic data, LPS stimulation significantly induced BMP6 expression in PBMCs, especially in the adherent cell population (Supplemental Figure 3A). We observed no significant difference in LPS stimulation of BMP6 between the SS and HV samples (Supplemental Figure 3A). TAK242 significantly inhibited LPS induction of BMP6 in the adherent PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 3B). HSP70 treatment significantly increases BMP6 transcript expression in PBMCs, particularly in the adherent cell population (Supplemental Figure 3C). This increase was impaired by TAK242 but not by CUCPT22, confirming a TLR4-dependent induction of BMP6 in primary cells.

LAMP3 expression in salivary gland epithelial cells contributes to BMP6 expression via the release of HSP70. The previous results revealed that HSP70 was able to stimulate BMP6 expression via TLR4. However, it is unknown how extracellular HSP70 levels are increased in patients with SS. Gene ontology analysis of the RNA-Seq data indicated the upregulation of genes related to apoptosis and inflammatory and immune processes in patients with SS who had high expression of BMP6 (Figure 5A). Recent studies showed that LAMP3 is overexpressed in patients with SS, which increases apoptosis and the release of DAMPs in salivary gland epithelial cells, leading to immune cell activation via TLRs (25). Our analysis demonstrated that LAMP3 expression was significantly correlated with BMP6 expression (r = 0.42, P < 0.01) in minor salivary glands of patients with SS (Figure 5B), indicating an association between LAMP3 and BMP6 in SS.

Figure 5 LAMP3 expression in salivary gland epithelial cells is involved in BMP6 expression by the release of HSP70. (A) Scatter plot showing enriched gene ontology in patients with SS with high BMP6 expression compared with those with normal BMP6 expression. (B) Correlation between LAMP3 and BMP6 transcript expression in minor salivary glands of patients with SS (n = 43). (C) Schematic showing the methods used in the in vitro assays. (D) Representative Western blot with the indicated antibodies using lysates of salivary acinar or ductal cells 72 hours after transfection with empty and/or LAMP3 expression plasmids. (E) HSP70 concentration in culture supernatant collected 96 hours after transfection. (F) THP1 cells were treated with the culture supernatant of acinar or ductal cells with or without CUCPT22 (20 μM) or TAK242 (40 μM). BMP6 transcript levels in THP1 cells were evaluated 20 hours after stimulation using the ΔΔCt method relative to ACTB. Values shown are the mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test with multiple testing correction using Tukey’s method (E and F).

Although it is possible that LAMP3 directly stimulates the expression of BMP6 in monocytes, the increased BMP6 expression may also be an indirect result of released DAMPs following the overexpression of LAMP3 in epithelial cells. To test if LAMP3 expression in epithelial cells is involved in extracellular release of HSP70, we measured the HSP70 concentration in culture supernatant of salivary acinar cells (NS-SV-ACs) and salivary ductal cells following the overexpression of LAMP3 (Figure 5C). Although Western blotting showed that LAMP3 did not increase HSP70 expression in the cells (Figure 5D), LAMP3 expression significantly increased the HSP70 concentration in culture supernatants of the transfected cells (Figure 5E).

Consistent with this result, treatment of THP1 cells with supernatant from LAMP3-overexpressing epithelial cells led to a significant increase in the transcription of BMP6 compared with that seen in control cells. We found that the increased expression of BMP6 in THP1 cells was inhibited by pretreatment with TAK242 but not CUCPT22 (Figure 5F). These data demonstrated that LAMP3 expression in salivary gland epithelial cells could stimulate BMP6 expression by the release of HSP70.

LAMP3 promotes the release of HSP70 by caspase-dependent lysosomal exocytosis. The previously described data suggested that HSP70 can be released from salivary gland epithelial cells following alterations in lysosomal function initiated by LAMP3 expression. A previous study showed that LAMP3 expression promotes the release of some proteins via extracellular vesicles (EVs) (26). To determine whether HSP70 is associated with EVs, we treated THP1 cells with isolated EVs from the supernatant of LAMP3-overexpressing epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Although significant BMP6 expression was stimulated by treatment with unfractionated supernatant, treatment with EVs alone did not increase BMP6 expression in THP1 cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). Furthermore, BMP6 induction with supernatant from LAMP3-overexpressing epithelial cells was blocked by pretreatment with an HSP70-neutralizing antibody (Supplemental Figure 4E), suggesting that free HSP70 in the supernatant could stimulate BMP6 expression.

A main pathway involved in the release of HSP70 is lysosomal exocytosis (27). This process leads to the translocation of LAMP1 to the plasma membrane and secretion of lysosomal content upon lysosome fusion with the plasma membrane. Lysosomal exocytosis plays a physiological role in intercellular signaling and plasma membrane repair (28). To test if LAMP3 expression promotes lysosomal exocytosis, we performed flow cytometry to assess cell surface trafficking of LAMP1 in LAMP3-overexpressing epithelial cells (29). We found that LAMP3 expression significantly increased LAMP1 expression on the cell surface (Figure 6, A and B). The redistribution of LAMP1 protein to the plasma membrane by LAMP3 was inhibited by vacuolin-1 (Figure 6, C and D), an inhibitor of lysosomal exocytosis that prevents Ca2+-dependent fusion of lysosomes with the plasma membrane (30), and by a pan-caspase inhibitor (ZVAD), a caspase-3 inhibitor (ZDEVD), or a caspase-1 inhibitor (YVAD) (Figure 6, E and F). These results demonstrated that LAMP3 expression could induce caspase-dependent lysosomal exocytosis of cellular proteins.

Figure 6 HSP70 is released by caspase-dependent lysosomal exocytosis from LAMP3-overexpressing epithelial cells. (A–H) HSG cells were transfected with empty and/or LAMP3 expression plasmids and then treated with vacuolin-1 (at the indicated concentration), ZVAD (20 μM), ZDEVD (10 μM), or YVAD (50 μM). Lysosomal exocytosis was monitored by quantifying LAMP1 expression on the cell surface, and the intracellular Ca2+ concentration was determined by Fluo-4 fluorescence by flow cytometry 48 hours after transfection. (I) The HSP70 concentration was evaluated in culture supernatant collected from HSG cells 72 hours after transfection with or without ZVAD (20 μM) or vacuolin-1 (10 μM). Values shown are the mean ± SEM from 3 (I) or 4 (A–H) independent experiments. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test with multiple testing correction using Tukey’s method (B) or Dunnett’s method (D, F, H, and I). Max, maximum.

Consistent with the presence of this mechanism, LAMP3 expression increased the intracellular Ca2+ concentration as monitored by Fluo-4 fluorescence, and this increase was inhibited by the same caspase inhibitors (Figure 6, G and H). Treatment with vacuolin-1 or ZVAD significantly decreased extracellular HSP70 levels in LAMP3-overexpressing epithelial cells (Figure 6I). These results indicated that LAMP3 promoted the release of HSP70 through caspase-dependent lysosomal exocytosis.

LAMP3 expression stimulates BMP6 expression via TLR4 in vivo. The previous in vitro studies suggested that LAMP3 expression promoted the release of HSP70 by lysosomal exocytosis, which stimulated BMP6 expression via TLR4. To test the causal relationship in vivo, we induced LAMP3 expression in the salivary glands of healthy C57BL/6 mice by retroductal cannulation of the submandibular glands using adeno-associated virus serotype 2 (AAV2) vectors encoding LAMP3 (AAV2-LAMP3) or GFP (AAV2-GFP) (Figure 7A). AAV2-LAMP3–treated mice developed an SS-like phenotype with progressive salivary hypofunction and autoantibody production as previously reported (25).

Figure 7 Epithelial LAMP3 expression stimulates monocytic BMP6 expression via TLR4 in murine salivary glands. (A) Submandibular glands of C57BL/6 mice were instilled with an AAV2 vectors encoding LAMP3 (AAV2-LAMP3) or GFP (AAV2-GFP), and the tissues and saliva flow rate were evaluated 6 months later. Mice were given i.p. injections of TAK242 or vehicle for the last 10 days. (B) Representative images of dual ISH for Bmp6 (white) and IF for CD68 (magenta) and nucleus (DAPI, blue) (upper panel), and images of IF for BMP6 (green) and nuclei (DAPI, blue) (lower panel) in submandibular gland sections. Scale bars: 20 μm. Enlargement original magnification, 100×. Quantification of (C) Bmp6+ dots per mm2 (n = 5 each) and (D) BMP6 expression area (n = 3 each). (E) Representative IF images for BMP6 (green, upper panel), AQP5 (red, lower panel), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in submandibular gland sections. Scale bars: 20 μm. Quantification of (F) BMP6 and (G) AQP5 expression area. Values shown are the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test (C, D, F, and G). (H) Pilocarpine-stimulated salivary flow per body weight over 20 minutes in TAK242-treated mice (n = 4) and vehicle-treated mice (n = 3). Values shown indicate the median and the range. †P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon test.

We evaluated BMP6 expression in murine submandibular glands by ISH and/or IF 6 months after cannulation. The ISH study showed induction of Bmp6 mRNA expression in submandibular glands from AAV2-LAMP3–treated mice compared with those from control AAV2-GFP–treated mice. Dual labeling demonstrated that Bmp6-expressing cells were positive for CD68 (Figure 7B). Confocal IF imaging showed BMP6 protein in the interstitial infiltrating cells and a broad distribution of the secreted protein in the submandibular gland specimens taken from AAV2-LAMP3–treated mice (Figure 7B). The increased Bmp6 mRNA and BMP6 protein expression in the submandibular glands of AAV2-LAMP3–treated mice supports a causal relationship between LAMP3 and BMP6 expression in vivo (Figure 7, C and D). To confirm the role of TLR4 in the induction of BMP6 following stimulation, AAV2-LAMP3–treated mice with established salivary hypofunction were treated i.p. with the TLR4 antagonist TAK242 for 10 days, and the effect of the drug on salivary gland protein expression and function was tested. We observed that treatment with TAK242 significantly decreased BMP6 expression (Figure 7, E and F) and increased AQP5 expression (Figure 7, E and G) in the salivary gland tissues. In agreement with this observation, the saliva flow rate of AAV2-LAMP3–treated mice also increased compared with that in vehicle control–treated mice (Figure 7H).

Additionally, we assessed the relationship among LAMP3, TLR4, and BMP6 in human salivary glands using IF to quantify expression levels. Analysis of the expression of these proteins showed an increase in salivary glands of patients with SS compared with those of non-SS sicca individuals (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Furthermore, BMP6 expression showed a significant correlation with LAMP3 (r = 0.89, P < 0.01) and TLR4 (r = 0.94, P < 0.01) expression (Figure 5C), again supporting an association among LAMP3, TLR4, and BMP6 in SS.