Collateral effects of deletion of nlpD on rpoS and rpoS-dependent genes

Advertisement
Letter to the EditorInfectious disease Free access | 10.1172/JCI152693
1Research Center for Medical Sciences, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan.
2Department of Bacteriology I, National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Tokyo, Japan.
Address correspondence to: Tadayuki Iwase, Research Center for Medical Sciences, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan.
Find articles by Tsunoi, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Research Center for Medical Sciences, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan.
2Department of Bacteriology I, National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Tokyo, Japan.
Address correspondence to: Tadayuki Iwase, Research Center for Medical Sciences, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan.
Find articles by Iyoda, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Research Center for Medical Sciences, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan.
2Department of Bacteriology I, National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Tokyo, Japan.
Address correspondence to: Tadayuki Iwase, Research Center for Medical Sciences, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan.
Find articles by Iwase, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Published September 15, 2021 - More info
Unlike pathogens, which attack the host, commensal bacteria create a state of friendly coexistence. Here, we identified a mechanism of bacterial adaptation to the host niche, where they reside. Asymptomatic carrier strains were shown to inhibit RNA polymerase II (Pol II) in host cells by targeting Ser2 phosphorylation, a step required for productive mRNA elongation. Assisted by a rare, spontaneous loss-of-function mutant from a human carrier, the bacterial NlpD protein was identified as a Pol II inhibitor. After internalization by host cells, NlpD was shown to target constituents of the Pol II phosphorylation complex (RPB1 and PAF1C), attenuating host gene expression. Therapeutic efficacy of a recombinant NlpD protein was demonstrated in a urinary tract infection model, by reduced tissue pathology, accelerated bacterial clearance, and attenuated Pol II–dependent gene expression. The findings suggest an intriguing, evolutionarily conserved mechanism for bacterial modulation of host gene expression, with a remarkable therapeutic potential.
Inès Ambite, Nina A. Filenko, Elisabed Zaldastanishvili, Daniel S.C. Butler, Thi Hien Tran, Arunima Chaudhuri, Parisa Esmaeili, Shahram Ahmadi, Sanchari Paul, Björn Wullt, Johannes Putze, Swaine L. Chen, Ulrich Dobrindt, Catharina Svanborg
Inès Ambite, Ulrich Dobrindt, Catharina Svanborg
A seminal article, titled “Active bacterial modification of the host environment through RNA polymerase II inhibition,” was published in the JCI in February 2021 (1). The article depicts a novel bacterial phenomenon mediated by the NlpD protein, which was demonstrated using an nlpD deletion mutant, a recombinant NlpD protein (rNlpD), and an nlpD deletion mutant complemented with the nlpD-rpoS operon. The idea in this article is impressive and has a potential impact on bacteriology, especially for studies on NlpD. However, since nlpD is complicated, as marginally referred to in Supplemental Figure 5 in the article by Ambite et al., we here include detailed information about nlpD. nlpD is positioned upstream of rpoS; rpoS encodes the RNA polymerase sigma factor σ38 (RpoS) that regulates many genes, as shown in a recent study that identified differential expression of 1044 genes between the wild-type and rpoS mutant (2). Importantly, nlpD includes rpoS promoters, including the P2 promoter, which is critical for rpoS expression (2–4). The nlpD deletion mutant lacks the rpoS promoter, resulting in no expression of both rpoS and nlpD. Whether the phenotypes observed in the nlpD deletion mutant depend on the NlpD functions should be confirmed using nlpD and not the nlpD-rpoS operon, and we have reviewed the article by Ambite et al. with this view in mind. An nlpD SNP observed in SN25 was mapped to the critical rpoS promoter P2 “TATAAT” (5). SN25 showed low or no expression of RpoS (Supplemental Figure 5B in the article by Ambite et al.), appearing to be a mutant with substantial RpoS deficiency. No nlpD deletion mutant complemented solely with nlpD was tested; however, the mutant complemented with the nlpD-rpoS operon that expressed RpoS in addition to NlpD was studied. Furthermore, since no experiment using rNlpD SNP to confirm the phenotypes of SN25 was performed, whether these phenotypes depend on a loss of function of NlpD remains to be determined. These approaches raise the possibility that the phenotypes of SN25 observed can be attributed to the effects of rpoS/rpoS-dependent genes. We believe that this information will be useful for future studies on host-microbe interactions, especially those focusing on nlpD.
Conflict of interest: The authors have declared that no conflict of interest exists.
Reference information: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(18):e152693. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152693.
See the related article at Active bacterial modification of the host environment through RNA polymerase II inhibition.
See the related article at Collateral effects of deletion of nlpD on rpoS and rpoS-dependent genes. Reply..