Active bacterial modification of the host environment through RNA polymerase II inhibition

A loss-of-function mutant. The E. coli strain 83972 has been used successfully to create ABU in patients with UTI who need therapeutic alternatives to antibiotics (14). Following intravesical inoculation, the strain establishes long-term ABU in patients with residual urine and the safety and efficacy of this approach has been documented in a placebo-controlled trial (6). Interestingly, host-specific mutations have been identified in re-isolates of E. coli 83972 from individual hosts, suggesting a substantial adaptation potential (15).

In a search for the mechanism of Pol II inhibition, we therefore screened re-isolates for mutations affecting the RNA Pol II phosphorylation machinery (16). Human kidney cells were infected with each re-isolate and Pol II phosphorylation (Ser2 phosphorylation–specific staining, Pol II-p) was quantified by immunohistochemistry and flow cytometry. One loss-of-function mutant was strongly attenuated for the inhibitory phenotype in human kidney cells (E. coli SN25, ~20% remaining function; Figure 1, A and B). In parallel, innate immune activation was enhanced as E. coli SN25 activated neutrophil, monocyte, and lymphocyte chemoattractants in human kidney cells (17, 18), as well as the β2 integrin receptor ICAM1 (19) and the UTI-related antimicrobial peptide pentraxin PTX3 (20) (Figure 1, C and D). In infected mice, E. coli SN25 triggered an inflammatory response with increased neutrophil infiltration, unlike E. coli 83972, which suppressed Pol II phosphorylation in the bladder mucosa (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140333DS1).

Figure 1 Bacterial inhibition of Pol II phosphorylation. (A and B) Identification of E. coli SN25 as a loss-of-function mutant. Pol II Ser2 phosphorylation was quantified in human kidney cells infected with the ABU strain E. coli 83972 or E. coli SN25, a re-isolate from a human carrier of E. coli 83972. (A) Confocal microscopy and (B) flow cytometry. Nuclei were counterstained with DRAQ5. Histograms show quantification of fluorescence intensity. Scale bar: 10 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3–6 experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 compared with PBS control by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. (C and D) Comparative gene expression analysis of host cells infected with E. coli 83972 or SN25. (C) Heatmap: >500 genes were regulated exclusively in response to E. coli SN25. (D) E. coli SN25 activated innate immune response genes more efficiently than E. coli 83972. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments; fold change (FC) > 2.0 compared with PBS control.

Figure 2 In vivo response to urinary tract infection in C57BL/6 mice, comparing E. coli SN25 to 83972. (A) Mucosal Pol II phosphorylation at Ser2 (Pol II-p) was inhibited by E. coli 83972 but not by E. coli SN25. Pol II-p staining is indicated by the arrows. (B) Urine bacterial counts and neutrophil numbers were higher in E. coli SN25–infected mice after 24 hours (PMNs, polymorphonuclear leukocytes; CFU, colony forming unit), as well as (C) tissue neutrophil staining. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 5 mice). Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 compared with control by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. See also Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 1.

Genomic analysis of the E. coli SN25 strain. Comparative genome sequencing identified 48 DNA sequence discrepancies between E. coli SN25 and 83972 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). Of these, 36 mapped to protein-coding regions and 25 were predicted to lead to amino acid substitutions or frame shifts (Figure 3A). The genes nlpD, lldD, lldR, rfaH, cysE, lrhA, mdoH, and rcsB were selected for further study, as they affected phenotypic traits potentially associated with bacterial virulence or adaptation to the host environment (Supplemental Table 2). Single-gene knockouts for each of these 8 genes were generated in E. coli 83972 by homologous recombination with a chloramphenicol resistance cassette (21). Effects on Pol II phosphorylation were quantified in human cells, using infection or bacterial supernatants, with E. coli 83972 as a positive and E. coli SN25 as a negative control. The ΔnlpD, ΔlldD, ΔlldR, and ΔrfaH deletion mutants showed a loss of Pol II inhibitory activity, identifying candidate genes for further study (P < 0.05–0.01 compared with E. coli 83972; Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 Inhibition of Pol II phosphorylation by E. coli 83972 single gene mutants. (A) Schematic of genomic changes detected in the E. coli SN25 genome (red lines) compared with the ancestral strain E. coli 83972 (black lines) (n = 48). Genes with mutations leading to amino acid changes or frame shifts (fs) are indicated in red. (B and C) Pol II inhibition by E. coli 83972 single gene deletion mutants. Human kidney epithelial cells were infected for 4 hours, stained with antibodies against Pol II phosphorylated on Ser2 (Pol II-p), and analyzed by (B) confocal microscopy or (C) flow cytometry. The inhibitory phenotype of E. coli 83972 was attenuated after deletion of lldD, lldR, nlpD, rfaH, or cysE. (D) Pol II inhibition by supernatants from E. coli 83972 single gene deletion mutants. The ΔlldD, ΔlldR, ΔnlpD, or ΔrfaH deletions (red) attenuated Pol II inhibition, reproducing the E. coli SN25 phenotype. Scale bars: 10 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 2–10 experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with E. coli 83972 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Regulation of Pol II phosphorylation. DNA is transcribed by RNA polymerases and the large RNA Pol II complex is essential for protein expression (13). The CTD of the largest Pol II subunit RPB1 is subject to continuous structural remodeling by kinases and phosphatases and serves as a platform for binding and release of numerous regulatory proteins (refs. 22–24 and Figure 4A). The recruitment of Ser2-specific kinase activity is critical to activate promoter-proximally paused Pol II (25–28) and the preinitiation complex and TATA box binding protein (TBP) recruit the Pol II complex by binding to RPB1. CDK9 recruits the RNA polymerase–associated factor 1 complex (PAF1C) to the Pol II complex, followed by cyclin-dependent kinase 12 (CDK12) recruitment by PAF1C (29). Finally, CDK9 and CDK12 phosphorylate the CTD of RPB1, activating the RNA polymerase (30, 31).

Figure 4 Effects on the Pol II phosphorylation machinery. (A) Schematic of the Pol II phosphorylation machinery in eukaryotic cells (29). The Pol II phosphorylation complex binds to DNA at different eukaryotic promoters. CDK9 brings the PAF1C adaptor close to Pol II and the PAF1C subunit CDC73 recruits CDK12 to the complex. CDK9 and CDK12 then phosphorylate the Pol II subunit RPB1 CTD domain at Ser2. (B and C) PAF1C (CDC73) and CDK12 protein levels were markedly reduced by supernatants from E. coli 83972 but not E. coli SN25. (B) Western blot analysis of whole cell extracts, and (C) confocal imaging of human kidney cells. Histograms show quantification of fluorescence intensity. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 4–5 experiments); Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Mutant screen for effects on PAF1C (CDC73) and CDK12 in human kidney cells. The ΔnlpD deletion mutant failed to inhibit PAF1C and CDK12. Western blot analysis of whole cell extracts. Band intensities were quantified (FC compared with PBS). (E) Loss of Pol II-p and PAF1C inhibition in E. coli SN25– and E. coli 83972 ΔnlpD–infected cells compared with those infected with E. coli 83972. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 20 cells). Scale bars: 10 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with E. coli 83972 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. (F) NlpD pull-down of RPB1 and PAF1C. Whole cell lysates (WCL) were exposed to Ni2+ beads coated with rNlpD-His and binding partners were identified by Western blot. TBP and TFIIB were not detected. (G) RPB1 binding to anti-RPB1–coated magnetic beads is inhibited by rNlpD (lane 2). Pull-down of RPB1 from whole cell lysates by the coated beads (lane 1) was competitively inhibited by rNlpD (lane 2). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Effects of infection on constituents of the Pol II phosphorylation complex were first compared between E. coli 83972 and E. coli SN25. Cellular levels of CDK12 and the PAF1C subunit CDC73 were markedly reduced by E. coli 83972 infection of human kidney cells, as were TBP levels (Figure 4, B and C). In contrast, E. coli SN25 did not significantly affect these targets, providing further insights into the functional differences between E. coli 83972 and E. coli SN25 as well as an additional functional filter for identifying the bacterial genes underlying these differences.

The E. coli 83972 deletion mutants were subsequently screened for effects on cellular PAF1C and CDK12 levels. Strikingly, the ΔnlpD supernatant reproduced the loss-of-function phenotype of E. coli SN25 (Figure 4, D and E) and the effect was considerably stronger than that of the ΔlldD, ΔlldR, or ΔrfaH mutant, making NlpD the most likely candidate effector molecule. A direct effect of NlpD on the Pol II phosphorylation complex constituents was supported by pull-down experiments, using Ni2+ beads coated with His-tagged recombinant NlpD protein (rNlpD). The Pol II subunits RPB1 and PAF1C were identified as NlpD binding partners from whole cell extracts (Figure 4F). Furthermore, rNlpD was shown to competitively inhibit the binding of RPB1 to anti-RPB1 antibody–coated beads (Figure 4G). The results define NlpD as a prokaryotic binding partner for constituents of the eukaryotic Pol II phosphorylation complex.

Transcriptional regulation by NlpD in host cells. Further analysis identified rNlpD as a potent inhibitor of Pol II–dependent gene expression, with dose-dependent effects in human kidney cells (50–250 μg/mL; heatmap in Figure 5A). A Pol II–dependent gene network was strongly inhibited (Figure 5B), including Pol II complex genes CDK12 and CDK13, EFR3A, CDK9 elongation factor AFF4, and the PAF1C subunit CDC73. Gene expression was identified as the most strongly inhibited function (–log[P value] 35, z score –4.7, 510 regulated genes, cutoff FC > 2; Supplemental Figure 2A), including genes involved in transcription of DNA and RNA, transcription initiation, gene expression, and stabilization of mRNA (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Effects of NlpD on host gene expression. Genome-wide transcriptomic analysis of human kidney cells exposed to rNlpD (50–250 μg/mL, 4 hours). Cells treated with PBS served as controls. (A) Dose-dependent regulation of gene expression by rNlpD (n = 2,410 genes were regulated at the highest dose, 84% were inhibited). Heatmap of differentially regulated genes in human kidney cells. (B) An RNA Pol II–centric gene network with inhibited (blue) or activated (red) genes in cells exposed to rNlpD (250 μg/mL). Effects on members of the Pol II phosphorylation complex. CDC73/PAF1C, CCNT2, CDK12, and CDK13 were inhibited. (C) Gene expression was the most strongly regulated function in cells exposed to rNlpD. (D) Comparative analysis of NlpD and DRB, a chemical Pol II inhibitor; 578 of 610 genes regulated by both NlpD and DRB were inhibited. (E and F) Effects on innate immune signaling activated by uropathogenic E. coli (33, 50). NlpD (green) inhibited a large number of genes in this pathway as well as transcriptional regulators. DRB (blue) showed a partial effect. Both NlpD and DRB inhibited the genes at the intersection (dark turquoise). Fold change (FC) > 2.0 and P < 0.05 compared with PBS control.

The effect of NlpD on gene expression was compared to the nucleoside analog 5,6-dichloro-1-β-D-ribofuranosyl-benzimidazole (DRB), which specifically targets CDK9, inhibiting Pol II phosphorylation and transcription elongation (32). A substantial overlap was detected including genes regulating Pol II–dependent transcription, supporting the specificity of NlpD for Pol II; 579 genes were shared and 99.8% of those genes were inhibited (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). While DRB inhibited CDK9, NlpD inhibited CDK12, suggesting a molecular basis for specificity.

Innate immune recognition of uropathogenic E. coli by TLR4 activates a signaling cascade. The phosphorylation of the TLR4 adaptor proteins TICAM2 (TIR domain–containing adapter molecule 2 or TRAM) and TICAM1 (TIR domain–containing adapter molecule 1 or TRIF) activates the phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein (MAP) kinases, phospholipase C, and p38, activating JNK (c-Jun N-terminal kinases), CREB (cyclic AMP response element–binding), and Fos-Jun (AP1), leading to IRF-3–, IRF-7–, and AP-1–dependent expression of cytokine and chemokine genes, as well as type I interferons (IFNs) including IFN-β (33, 34).

A general state of innate immune inhibition was detected, including the TLR4 signaling pathway that regulates the innate immune response to uropathogenic E. coli (refs. 33, 34; Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2D). NlpD inhibited the TRIF/TRAM-dependent arm of this pathway but IRF3, which regulates the host defense in infected kidneys, was activated. Inhibited DRB-specific genes included JUN, IL6, IL7, and TNF superfamily genes, while NlpD inhibited NFKB, TBK1, CREB1, and JAK2. The results associate Pol II–dependent gene expression with innate immunity and suggest that NlpD acts by creating a broad, nonresponsive state.

Dynamics of NlpD transfer into host cells. Sequence alignment revealed homology between NlpD and the human membrane-spanning 4-domain protein MS4D (membrane-spanning 4-domains, subfamily A, member 15, isoform 1; Figure 6A), suggesting that NlpD might be capable of membrane insertion. This hypothesis was tested by exposing giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) to rNlpD labeled with Alexa Fluor 488. Rapid colocalization was detected between Alexa Fluor 488–NlpD and the rhodamine-labeled GUV membrane constituent egg phosphatidyl choline (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Membrane interaction and transfer of rNlpD into host cells. (A) Sequence alignment of NlpD and the human MS4D protein. (B) Membrane interaction of rNlpD (Alexa Fluor 488, green) with giant unilamellar vesicles, labeled with rhodamine (red). Membrane colocalization (yellow) was detected in 6 of 13 vesicles. PC, phosphatidyl choline. (C–F) NlpD was detected in lysates and was internalized by human kidney cells exposed to rNlpD-His protein (0–250 μg/mL). (C) Western blot stained with anti-His antibodies. (D) Confocal imaging of cells stained with anti-His antibodies. Nuclei were counterstained with DRAQ5. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3 experiments). (E) NlpD was detected in the cytoplasm, membrane, and nuclei of treated cells. Western blot of cellular fractions stained with anti-NlpD antibodies. (F) NlpD internalization and nuclear translocation in cells exposed to Alexa Fluor 633–labeled rNlpD (magenta, 250 μg/mL) for 1 or 3 hours. Live-cell imaging: the nuclear plane of each image is shown. NlpD levels were quantified from 3 Z-stacks surrounding the nuclear plane. Nuclei were counterstained with Hoechst 33342. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 18–24 cells). (G and H) Detection of NlpD in human kidney cells after infection with E. coli 83972 or the nlpD-reconstituted strain E. coli SN25-pRH320. (G) Western blot of whole cell lysates stained with anti-NlpD antibodies. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (H) NlpD uptake after infection. Staining was quantified by confocal imaging using anti-NlpD antibodies. E. coli SN25 served as a negative control. Scale bars: 10 μm. Data are presented as mean ± range (n = 2 experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with 25 μg/mL (D) or compared with blank (F) by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

The inhibition of Pol II phosphorylation suggested that NlpD is transferred into host cells. A dose-dependent increase in NlpD levels was detected in human kidney cells exposed to rNlpD protein, by Western blot analysis (Figure 6C), and confocal microscopy (Figure 6D), after staining with anti-His antibodies. By subcellular fractionation, NlpD was detected in the membrane, cytoplasmic, and nuclear fractions, suggesting membrane interactions, cellular uptake, and nuclear translocation (Figure 6E). Two NlpD bands were detected in the bacterial supernatants and recombinant preparations and their identity as NlpD was verified by mass spectrometry (MS) and Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 3). The bands detected in extracts from cells exposed to rNlpD corresponded in size to those in the bacterial supernatants. The internalization of NlpD by host cells was further monitored in real time by live-cell imaging, using Alexa Fluor–labeled rNlpD. A time- and dose-dependent increase in cytoplasmic and nuclear staining was detected (1–3 hours; Figure 6F). After 1 hour, the protein was mainly dispersed in the cytoplasm, with a punctate appearance followed by a later increase in nuclear NlpD staining (Figure 6F). Uptake of NlpD was also detected after infection with E. coli 83972 but not E. coli SN25, consistent with the difference in NlpD release. Cells infected with the complemented strain E. coli SN25-pRH320 (35), carrying the intact E. coli 83972 nlpD-rpoS operon, showed higher staining intensity (Figure 6, G and H).

Complementation of the nlpD-rpoS operon in E. coli SN25. The effect of NlpD was further investigated using the complemented strain E. coli SN25-pRH320 (Figure 7A and refs. 35, 36). E. coli SN25-pRH320 inhibited Pol II and PAF1C at least as efficiently as E. coli 83972 (Figure 7B) and the proinflammatory effect of E. coli SN25 was attenuated by complementation, as defined by reduced cytokine levels in infected-cell supernatants (Supplemental Figure 4). Gene expression was attenuated compared with E. coli SN25, to a level resembling that of E coli 83972 (heatmap in Figure 7C). Cytokine gene expression was inhibited (Figure 7D) and transcripts from E. coli SN25-pRH320–infected kidney cells formed a cluster with E. coli 83972 distant from E. coli SN25 (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 Complementation of nlpD and rpoS expression in E. coli SN25. (A) NlpD levels in the supernatant of E. coli SN25-pRH320, complemented with the nlpD-rpoS operon from E. coli 83972. E. coli SN25-pBR322 carrying the empty vector served as a negative control (35, 36). (B) Inhibition by E. coli SN25-pRH320 of Pol II-p and PAF1C in infected cells. Nuclei were counterstained with DRAQ5. Fluorescence intensity was quantified by confocal microscopy, normalized against uninfected cells. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 50 cells). Scale bars: 20 μm. ***P < 0.001 compared with PBS by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. (C–E) Whole genome transcriptomic analysis of the cellular response to infection (1 × 108 CFU/mL, 4 hours). (C) Reduced transcriptional activity in cells infected with E. coli SN25-pRH320. Heatmap: FC > 2.0 compared with uninfected cells. (D) Antiinflammatory effect of E. coli SN25-pRH320 defined by the inhibition of specific cytokine genes. (E) Principal component analysis of gene expression profiles in cells infected with E. coli SN25-pRH320 or E. coli 83972, compared with SN25 and uninfected controls.

The complemented strain was further shown to inhibit mucosal Pol II phosphorylation in the murine urinary tract, with efficiency similar to that of E. coli 83972 (Figure 8A). In parallel, the proinflammatory effect of E. coli SN25 was attenuated, as shown by reduced neutrophil recruitment and pathology scores (Figure 8B) (for data distinguishing the effects of NlpD and σ38, please see Supplemental Figures 5 and 6).

Figure 8 In vivo validation of nlpD complementation and treatment. Mice were infected with E. coli 83972, SN25, or SN25-pRH320 and sacrificed after 24 hours. (A) NlpD-rpoS reconstitution increased Pol II inhibition in vivo. Tissue sections were stained with anti–Pol II-p antibodies and the fluorescence intensity was quantified (mean ± SEM). Reduced Pol II-p staining in the bladder mucosa of mice infected with E. coli 83972 or E. coli SN25-pRH320 (P = 0.006) compared with E. coli SN25. (B) Neutrophil (left) and bacterial counts (middle) in urine, and bladder pathology scores (right) were reduced in mice infected with E. coli SN25-pRH320 compared with E. coli SN25 (PMNs, polymorphonuclear leukocytes; CFU, colony forming unit). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with E. coli 83972 by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. (C) E. coli SN25–infected, NlpD-treated mice showed lower neutrophil counts (left), bacterial counts (middle), and bladder pathology scores (right) than untreated mice (24 hours). ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney test. Urine PMNs and CFUs for SN25-infected mice are presented in B and C. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 5 mice, 2 independent experiments).

Therapeutic effects of NlpD in a UTI model. The effects of E. coli SN25-pRH320 suggested that the NlpD protein might have therapeutic potential. This hypothesis was examined in a murine UTI model. rNlpD was administered intraperitoneally to C57BL/6 mice (50 μL, 2.1 mg/mL) 30 minutes before intravesical infection with E. coli SN25, and the mice were sacrificed after 24 hours. Bacterial counts were significantly lower in infected mice receiving rNlpD and urine neutrophil counts and tissue neutrophil infiltrates were reduced compared with untreated mice (Figure 8C). As a result, the pathology score was lower, reflecting a loss of edema and hyperemia (Figure 8C). The mucosal tissue structure was also more intact in rNlpD-treated mice than in E. coli SN25–infected controls (Supplemental Figure 7A).

The therapeutic potential of NlpD in UTI was further investigated in mice infected with uropathogenic E. coli (schematic in Figure 9A). rNlpD was administered intraperitoneally (50 μL, 2.1 mg/mL), 30 minutes before intravesical infection with E. coli CFT073 and daily for 7 days. Samples were obtained after 24 hours and 7 days. rNlpD treatment was shown to accelerate bacterial clearance from kidneys and bladders of infected mice and pathology scores were reduced (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Neutrophil recruitment was virtually abolished by rNlpD treatment, suggesting a strong antiinflammatory effect. Similar protective effects were observed in mice infected with the uropathogenic strain E. coli CY17 (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 7C), where accelerated bacterial clearance was accompanied by a pronounced reduction in neutrophil recruitment and tissue pathology. The results identify NlpD as a bacterial protein with potent antibacterial and antiinflammatory effects in a murine UTI model.

Figure 9 Therapeutic efficacy of NlpD against pathogenic E. coli strains. (A) NlpD treatment protocol in mice infected with the uropathogenic E. coli strain CFT073 or CY17. Mice were pretreated with rNlpD protein by intraperitoneal injection, 30 minutes before intravesical bacterial infection and daily, for 7 days. (B and C) The bladder pathology score, urine neutrophil counts, and bacterial counts in urine and bladder tissue were reduced by NlpD treatment (open circles) compared with untreated mice (dots) after (B) E. coli CFT073 (blue) or (C) E. coli CY17 (red) infection. PMNs, polymorphonuclear leukocytes; CFU, colony forming unit. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 5 per time point, 2 independent experiments) and were analyzed by Mann-Whitney test.

Analysis of potential toxicity. The human E. coli 83972 inoculation study was conducted to establish protective bacteriuria in patients with recurrent UTI (14). Many of the patients developed ABU and carriage was accompanied by a significant reduction in symptomatic UTI episodes (6). There was no evidence of side effects in patients (>50 patient-years), suggesting that the NlpD-producing strain is not toxic. This was confirmed in healthy C57BL/6 mice treated with rNlpD intravesically or intraperitoneally (105 μg per day, 3 days). There was no evidence of gross pathology in the urinary tract or major organs. Pol II inhibition was detected in the urinary tract mucosa (Supplemental Figure 8).

In vitro experiments further showed that supernatants from E. coli 83972, SN25, or ΔnlpD do not affect cell viability in vitro (Supplemental Figure 9A). In contrast, the Pol II inhibitory toxin α-amanitin (37) caused a rapid reduction in cell numbers, unlike NlpD or DRB (Supplemental Figure 9B). TUNEL staining was exclusively detected in α-amanitin–treated cells, suggesting DNA damage (Supplemental Figure 9C). Consistent with its membrane-integrating properties, rNlpD caused a moderate reduction in trypan blue exclusion and ATP levels, at the highest dose (250 μg/mL) (Supplemental Figure 9D). Presto Blue staining was not affected and TUNEL staining was not observed. DRB did not affect any of these parameters.