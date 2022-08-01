mTORC2 mediates structural plasticity in distal nociceptive endings that contributes to pain hypersensitivity following inflammation

Animals

RictorloxP/loxP mice (47) were crossed with mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of the Scn10a (Na v 1.8) promoter (14) (provided by John N. Wood, University College London, London, United Kingdom) to generate the cKO animals RictorloxP/loxP Scn10aCre (referred to as Rictor-cKO). Control animals used were Scn10aCre. For imaging experiments, cKO RictorloxP/loxP Scn10aCre mice were crossed with TdTomato reporter mice (Ai14, Jackson Laboratory, JAX, stock 007914) to generate RictorloxP/loxP Scn10aCre tdTomatoloxP/loxP; control animals used were Scn10aCre tdTomatoloxP/loxP. In order to label Scn10aCre-positive sensory neurons for in vivo calcium imaging, Scn10aCre mice were crossed with Rosa26-GCaMP6s mice (Ai96, Jackson Laboratory, JAX, stock 028866) or postnatal day 5 Scn10aCre mouse pups were injected (intraplantar) with AAV9.CAG.Flex.GCaMP6s.WPRE.SV40 (Addgene, 100842-AAV9) (48). For ASO experiments, C57BL/6 mice (Jackson Laboratory, JAX, stock 000664) were used. All experiments were conducted on 8- to 12-week-old male and female mice on the C57BL/6 background. To assess for the presence of main effects of sex or interactions of sex with experimental manipulations, key data sets (Figure 1, F, G, I, and J, Supplemental Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 3, C–F) were analyzed using sex as a factor. In no cases were any main effects of sex or interactions observed, so data were collapsed for all reported analyses. Food and water were available ad libitum. Mice were kept on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle (lights on at 7:00 am). Behavioral experiments were conducted during the light phase of the cycle (0900–1700 hours). In the absence of expected effect sizes, sample sizes were determined based on previous behavioral, molecular, and electrophysiological data published by our laboratories. In all experiments, animals were randomly assigned to treatment groups. Experimenters were blinded to genotype, drug treatment, and pain models during data acquisition and analysis.

Surgically induced animal models of pain

All animals were 8 weeks of age when undergoing surgical procedures. Neuropathic pain was induced by performing SNI (49) and CCI (50) procedures. For the SNI, the lateral surface of the thigh skin was shaved and incised, the left sciatic nerve was isolated, and the tibial and common peroneal branches were ligated using 7-0 silicone-coated silk (Covidien, S-768K); a 3 mm portion of each branch was sectioned and removed distal to the ligation point. For the CCI, the sciatic nerve was ligated 3 times using 7-0 silicone-coated silk (all under 2% isoflurane). The muscle and skin were closed with 6-0 VICRYL Suture (Ethicon, J489G).

Behavioral testing

For the von Frey assay, mice were habituated in individual transparent Plexiglas cubicles (5 × 8.5 × 6 cm) set above a perforated steel floor for 1 hour prior to testing. Nylon monofilaments were firmly applied to the plantar surface of each hind paw for 3 seconds. The up-down method of Dixon was used to estimate the 50% withdrawal threshold (average of 2 measurements separated by at least 30 minutes).

For the radiant heat paw-withdrawal assay, mice were habituated in individual transparent Plexiglas cubicles (5 × 8.5 × 6 cm) set above a transparent glass floor for 1 hour prior to testing. A focused beam of high-intensity light was aimed at the plantar surface of the hind paw. The intensity was set at 20% of the maximum (IITC model 390) with a cut-off value of 40 seconds. Latency to hind paw withdrawal was measured to the nearest 0.01 seconds. Both hind paws were measured twice on 2 separate occasions separated by at least 30 minutes.

For the capsaicin eye-wipe test, animals were habituated in individual transparent Plexiglas cubicles (5 × 8.5 × 6 cm) set on a solid wooden surface for 1 hour prior to testing. The numbers of eye wipes and blinks were determined after video recording for 5 minutes. When performing UV irradiation (VL-6.C lamp, Montreal-Biotech Inc.), the protocol of Acosta et al. (51) was followed with modifications for mice (21). Briefly, animals were anesthetized and situated 17 cm from the UV lamp. Both eyes were irradiated for 22 minutes with UV-C radiation (wavelength of 254 nm), delivering a radiation intensity of 450 mJ/cm2. Twenty-four hours following UV irradiation, animals were habituated for 1 hour prior to administration of 10 μM drops of 1 μM capsaicin into the left eyes. The numbers of eye wipes and blinks were determined after video recording for 5 minutes.

For the tail-clip assay, a binder clip exerting a force of 155 grams (g) or 248 g was applied 1 cm from the base of the tail. Animals were placed in an enclosure (15 × 25 cm), and the latency to attack the clip was measured. The cutoff for responses was set at 60 seconds.

For the hot-plate assay, we used a hot-plate apparatus (Columbus Instruments) set at either 50°C or 53°C. Animals were placed on the hot plate enclosed within an open Plexiglas cylindrical tube, and latency to demonstrating any nocifensive responses — jumping, hind paw licking, or rapid fluttering/shaking of the hind paw —was measured. The cutoff for response was set at 90 seconds and 60 seconds, respectively.

For the tail-flick assay, animals were restrained in a cloth restrainer, and the tail was placed into a water bath of either 47°C or 49°C. The latency to the animal flicking its tail was measured. The cutoff for response was set at 30 seconds and 15 seconds, respectively.

MGS was performed as previously described (52). Mice were placed in custom-made Plexiglas cubicles (5.3 × 8.5 × 3.6 cm) on a perforated metal floor and were habituated for 30 minutes prior to testing. Mice were recorded for 1 hour with a digital video camera (Sony Digital Camcorder HDR-PJ430V). A total of 20 head-shot photos were used to define a mean score for each animal, in which 1 photo was taken at 3-minute intervals within the 1 hour recording. Photos of sleeping mice were discarded as well as photos of mice expressing grooming or scratching behavior. Coders were subsequently blinded, and photos were randomized, then scored using the following criteria: the intensity rated as value of 0, 1, or 2 for each of the 5 action units (AUs). This included orbital tightening, nose bulge, cheek bulge, ear position,and whisker change. In every case, 0 indicated the AU was not present, 1 indicated moderate visibility of the AU, and 2 indicated severe presentation of the AU. An MGS score for each photo was calculated by averaging intensity ratings for each AU.

Inflammation-induced animal models of pain

In CFA, 1:1 complete and incomplete Freund’s adjuvants were mixed (Sigma-Aldrich) to produce an emulsion, 20 μL of which was delivered under the skin of the left hind paw (intraplantar). γ-Carrageenan (Sigma-Aldrich) was prepared at 0.5% in double-distilled water (ddH 2 O), and 20 μL was injected into the left hind paw (intraplantar). Capsaicin (Sigma-Aldrich) was prepared at 1 μM in 0.1% ethanol saline solution consisting of the following: 145 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM glucose, 10 mM HEPES; 10 μL was applied onto the eye.

Drugs

The mTORC2 activator A-443654 (MCE) was made up to a 40 mM stock in DMSO, and 20 μL of 8 mM dilution made in 4% PEG, 4% DMSO in 0.9% saline was injected beneath the skin of the left hind paw (intraplantar). The Rac1 inhibitor NSC23766 (EMD Millipore) was prepared in a 50 mM stock solution in distilled water, and 10 μL of 10 mM dilution in 0.9% saline was injected beneath the skin of the left hind paw. The Cdc42 inhibitor ML141 (EMD Millipore) was made up to a 100 μM stock in DMSO, and 10 μL of 50 μM dilution in 0.9% saline was injected beneath the skin of the left hind paw. The rapalog CCI-779 (Sigma-Aldrich) was made up to a 50 mg/mL stock in DMSO and was then diluted to a dose of 25 mg/kg in 5% PEG, 5% Tween-80 in saline.

Western blotting

Samples were homogenized in ice-cold lysis buffer consisting of 200 mM HEPES, 50 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, 1% Triton X-100, 1 mM EDTA, 50 mM NaF, 2 mM Na 3 VO 4 , 25 mM β-glycerophosphate, and EDTA-free complete ULTRA tablet. A total of 30 μg of protein per sample was resolved on SDS-PAGE (8%), transferred onto nitrocellulose membranes, and imaged using a ChemiDoc Imaging System (Bio-Rad). Primary antibodies for Western blotting were Rictor (catalog 2114S), p-Akt (Ser473; catalog 4060S), t-Akt (catalog 4691S), and GAPDH (catalog 2118S) raised in rabbit (Cell Signaling Technology). Secondary antibody for Western blotting was anti-rabbit HRP (catalog RPN4301, GE Healthcare).

Immunohistochemistry

Animals were perfused via the left cardiac ventricle with 10 mL of 0.1% NaNO 2 perfusion buffer (64 g NaCl, 2 g KCl, 4 g NaHCO 3 , 400 mL 0.2M phosphate buffer [PB] in 8 L of ddH 2 O), followed by 100 mL of 4% paraformaldehyde in 0.1M PB. The lumbar portion of the spinal cord, glabrous hind paw skin, DRGs, and cornea were extracted and post-fixed in the same fixative solution at 4°C. Skin, DRG, and cornea tissue were transferred 24 hours later to a cryoprotectant solution consisting of 30% sucrose in 0.1M PB, embedded in OCT (Thermo Fisher Scientific), sectioned at 25, 14, and 25 μm, respectively, using a Leica cryostat, and collected directly onto gelatin-subbed histological slides. Spinal cord was sectioned at 30 μm in cross sections using a Leica vibratome and collected as free-floating in PBS into 24-well plates. Paw skin and cornea sections were washed with PBS to remove residual OCT and coverslipped using Aqua Poly/Mount (Polysciences Inc.). Spinal cord tissue was directly coverslipped using ProLong Gold Anti-Fade (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mounted onto histological slides.

To detect peptidergic and nonpeptidergic C-fiber nociceptors in the DRG and glabrous skin, OCT was removed from sections with three 10-minute washes using 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS (PBS-T) and incubated for 24 hours at 4°C in rabbit anti-CGRP (1:500; catalog C8198, Sigma-Aldrich) and IB4 lectin conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (1:500, catalog I21411, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in PBS-T. The next day, after several washes with PBS-T, sections were incubated in goat anti-rabbit secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 647, 1:500, catalog A32733, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in PBS-T for 2 hours at room temperature. Sections were then washed with PBS-T, incubated with fluorescent Nissl (1:20, Invitrogen) in PBS-T for 20 minutes, washed again using PBS-T for 10 minutes, mounted onto gelatin-subbed slides, and coverslipped using Aqua Poly/Mount (Polysciences Inc.). To detect myelinated A-fiber cells, DRGs were also stained with mouse anti-NF200 (1:500, catalog N5389, Sigma-Aldrich) and goat anti-mouse secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 568, 1:500, catalog A11004, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

To measure p-Akt, DRGs were incubated for 24 hours at 4°C in rabbit anti–p-Akt (Ser473) (1:500, catalog 4060S, Cell Signaling Technology) and incubated in goat anti-rabbit secondary antibody for 2 hours at room temperature (1:500, Alexa Fluor 488, catalog A11034, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Confocal imaging. Paw skin, DRGs, cornea, and spinal cord sections were imaged using an LSM 880 confocal microscope with AiryScan (Zeiss). The paw skin and cornea were imaged with the ×63 oil immersion objective using only the 568 nm channel. Z-stacking was conducted, with a step interval of 0.5 μm. An area of 8 tiles (135 × 260 μm) was imaged for all sections. DRGs were imaged with the 10× objective using 4 channels. Z-stacking was conducted with a step interval of 1 μm. An area of 12 tiles (1422 × 1896 μm) was imaged for all sections. The spinal cord was imaged with a ×20 objective using the 568 nm channel. Z-stacking was conducted with a step interval of 1 μm. An area of 15 tiles (711 × 1185.5 μm) was imaged for all sections. A total of 8 to 10 sections were imaged per animal.

For the high-resolution analysis of nociceptive fiber architecture in the glabrous paw skin and cornea, imaging using the AiryScan mode was conducted using Zeiss ×63/1.40 oil DIC f/ELYRA objective and the AiryScan super-resolution (SR) module with 32-channel hexagonal array GaAsP detector for LSM (Zeiss) using 651 nm lasers. Stacks of 20 to 30 optical sections (170 nm step) were acquired, and AiryScan SR image stacks were reconstructed using ZEN Black software (Zeiss). Images were analyzed using ZEN Blue software (Zeiss) and ImageJ (NIH).

Image analysis quantification. The quantification of sensory fibers in the paw skin and cornea was performed with ImageJ software. Prior to any type of analysis, a consistent live frame area was measured (123.94 μm × 72.33 μm) and placed in an area where fibers were most dense. The number of main fibers was determined by counting tdTomato-positive fibers in the epidermis of glabrous paw skin. Main fibers were distinguished from the axons in the upper dermis on the basis of growth, relative width, and location. In addition to main fibers being counted, their length was measured with the free-hand tool in ImageJ software. Smaller fibers emerging from the main fiber were classified as branches. Quantification of these branches was performed using length measurement, similar to main fiber measurement, beginning at the base of its sprout from the main fiber until it terminated. The distance from the junction where these branch structures protrude to the axon where main fibers innervate was measured.

DRGs were quantified using the cell counter app in ImageJ. Colocalization of anti-CGRP, IB4, or anti-NF200 with fluorescent Nissl indicated a positive cell. Proportions of cell populations were acquired by taking the ratio of positive cells for 1 of the 3 sensory fiber markers to the total number of Nissl-stained cells. A similar approach was used to quantify p-Akt, where the ratio of colocalized cells for p-Akt and Na v 1.8 tdTomato to all Na v 1.8 tdTomato cells was calculated.

The quantification of TdTomato-labeled primary afferents in the spinal cord was done using ImageJ. The intensity was analyzed by measuring the mean gray value using a consistent live frame area (123.94 μm × 72.33 μm) for all sections. The width of the primary afferents was measured by drawing a perpendicular line from one side of the Na v 1.8 tdTomato-labeled afferents to the other in ImageJ.

Calcium imaging in vivo

Adult Scn10aCre;GCaMP6s mice were deeply anesthetized with 100 mg/kg ketamine, 15 mg/kg xylazine, and 2.5 mg/kg acepromazine (A7111, Sigma-Aldrich). L4 DRG was exposed with laminectomy. The sciatic nerve on one side was exposed, and a pair of hook electrodes were placed under the sciatic nerve to deliver electrical stimulation. The spinal columns flanking the surgical exposure were clamped with 2 clamps of a custom spinal stabilization device to fix the animal, and 3% agar solution was used to make a pool for holding Ringer solution (126 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 2 mM CaCl2, 2 mM MgCl2, 10 mM d-Glucose, 10 mM HEPES, pH = 7.0). The animal’s body temperature was maintained at 37°C with a heating pad during the surgery and throughout the imaging experiment. Warmed Ringer solution was dropped on the exposed spinal cord and DRGs and repeatedly changed during the imaging experiment.

Animals with the whole spinal stabilization device were fixed under a homemade video-rate 2-photon microscope. A tunable InSight X3 Femto-Second laser (Spectra-Physics) was set to 940 nm for GCaMP6s imaging. Images were acquired at 32 Hz with an Olympus water-immersion ×40 objective at a resolution of 0.375 μm/pixel (48).

For electrical stimulation, 5 pulses of 5 mA or 9 mA electrical current with 1 ms duration at 5 Hz were delivered to the exposed sciatic nerve using a digital stimulator (PG4000A, Cygnus Technologies) and a stimulus isolation unit (A365, World Precision Instruments). The in-house acquisition software of the 2-photon microscope triggered the digital stimulator using a data acquisition card (LabJack, U3-HV).

Image processing and analysis. The recorded images were processed and analyzed as previously reported (48). Briefly, the RAW image sequences were converted into TIFF format in ImageJ. Then rigid body translation alignment based on 2D cross-correlation was performed with a custom-built MATLAB (MathWorks) function to correct for movement when needed. A rectangular region of interest (ROI) in a region absent of any visible neurons was drawn as background ROI. The average pixel value inside the background ROI for each frame was subtracted from every pixel in the corresponding frame. Then rectangular ROIs were placed manually in the cytoplasm of visible neurons. The average fluorescence intensity of a given ROI, F t , was measured by averaging pixel values inside the ROI. Calcium traces were calculated as follows: ΔF/F 0 = (F t – F 0 )/F 0 , where F 0 is the fluorescence value at baseline, which was measured as the average of the first 2 seconds of F t . To avoid aberrant amplification due to small F 0 values in some neurons (e.g., low basal fluorescence) when it was less than 1, F 0 in the denominator, but not in the numerator, was set to 1. Processing was performed using custom functions written in MATLAB.

An integrated interface within a custom tool written in Spike2 (CED) was used to automatically detect and measure positive responses. Raw Ca2+ traces were first smoothed with a 1-second temporal window. Baseline was selected from a period between 1 second after the beginning of the recording and 1 second before the stimulus onset (usually 8 seconds in duration). Then, F b and F b-max were calculated as average and maximum ΔF/F 0 values during baseline, respectively. A response was considered positive when the peak of the Ca2+ trace during stimulation was above F b + (F b-max – F b ) × x, where x was a value between 2 and 3, depending on baseline stability, to provide the most reliable detection. Given the relatively slow decay of GCaMP6s, responses with very brief duration (<0.5 seconds) were excluded. While the detection algorithm was found to be highly reliable, all traces were also visually inspected to ensure no false positives were included and no false negatives missed. Peak amplitude was measured for all responses using automated algorithms. For each neuron, each parameter was measured for each of the positive responses obtained over multiple trials and then averaged.

Patch-clamp electrophysiology

DRG cell culture preparation. DRGs were extracted from 8- to 12-week-old Scn10aCre tdTomato mice. Animals were injected with mTORC2 activator A-443654 (MCE, 8 mM, 2.5 mg/kg, dissolved in 4% PEG, 4% DMSO, in 0.9% saline, i.p.) or control vehicle (saline). Briefly, DRG neurons were removed and incubated in HBSS containing dispase (1.37 mg/mL, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and collagenase II (1.08 mg/mL, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes at 37 °C. After 2 washes in complete medium (Ham’s F-12 Nutrient Mixture, 10% [vol/vol] FBS, 2 mM l-glutamine, and 1% penicillin-streptomycin), DRGs were mechanically dissociated using 3 fire-polished Pasteur pipettes with sequentially decreasing diameters. The cells were concentrated by centrifugation (193g for 2 minutes), resuspended in culture medium, and plated on the glass bottom of a 35 mm dish precoated with a mixture of 100 μg/mL poly-d-lysine and 10 μg/mL laminin in HBSS. For in vitro application, 1 μM of A-443654 or vehicle was applied to cultures for 10 minutes prior to recordings.

Current clamp recordings. Recordings were performed from Na v 1.8+ and less than 25 μm diameter dissociated DRG neurons up to 24 hours after plating. Whole-cell membrane voltages were recorded using a Multiclamp 700B amplifier (Molecular Devices) at room temperature (24 ± 2°C). Data were sampled at 20 kHz and low pass filtered at 500 Hz. Patch pipettes (4–8 MΩ) were pulled from borosilicate glass capillaries and fire polished. The intracellular solution contained the following: 130 mM K-gluconate, 10 mM HEPES, 5 mM EGTA, 3 mM Mg-ATP, and 0.4 mM GTP (pH 7.3). The extracellular solution contained the following: 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM CaCl 2 10 mM HEPES, and 10 mM d-glucose. The pH and osmolarity were adjusted to 7.4 and 300, respectively. Command current protocols were generated with a Digidata 1550B A/D interface (Molecular Devices). Data were digitized using pCLAMP software, version 10.3 (Molecular Devices). Data analysis was performed using Clampfit software, version 10.7.

Neurons were recorded under current clamp at RMP. Cells with RMP with a depolarization of less than –40 mV or those in which the access resistance changed more than 25% from its initial value during the recordings were excluded. The membrane potential was not corrected for liquid junction potential (+5.6 mV). A series of depolarizing square current injections (500 ms with a 2-second interval and 50 pA increments) were used to assess AP parameters measured from the first AP evoked. Input resistance and the sag were measured by separate hyperpolarizing square pulses at –20 pA and –80 pA, respectively. Number of spikes was measured by injecting ramp current from baseline to 600 pA over 2 seconds to mimic slow depolarization.

DRG cell culture

Immunostaining. DRG cell cultures were treated with vehicle saline or A-443654 (1 μM) for 10 minutes. Culture media was removed, and cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS with 5 mM MgCl 2 , 4% sucrose, and 0.1 mM CaCl 2 (PBSM). Cultures were then quenched with PBSM with 0.1M glycine for 10 minutes followed by 2 washes with PBS. Cells were permeabilized with PBS supplemented with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes, washed with PBS, and prehybridized for 1 hour with PBS with 0.05% Tween and 10% NGS. To measure A-443654 activity, primary antibody rabbit anti–p-AKT (Ser473) (1:500, catalog 4060S; Cell Signaling Technology) was applied at 4°C for 24 hours. The next day, cells were washed twice with PBS with 0.05% Tween and 10% NGS, incubated with goat anti-rabbit secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature (1:500, catalog A11034, Alexa Fluor 488; Thermo Fisher Scientific), washed twice again, and coverslipped using ProLong Gold.

Confocal imaging and analysis. Cells were imaged using an LSM 880 confocal microscope with Airyscan (Zeiss) with a ×63 oil immersion objective using the 488 and 568 nm channels. Z-stacking was conducted, with a step interval of 0.2 μm. The quantification of p-Akt in tdTomato-positive cells was performed with ImageJ software. A consistent area was placed in the same location for all cells, and the integrated density value was measured (background subtracted). Eight to ten cells were measured per animal, with a total of n = 3 animals per condition.

Computational modeling

Simulations were based on our previously developed and published biophysically realistic multicompartment model of an unmyelinated axon (22, 53). Briefly, simulations were performed in a NEURON 7.5 simulation environment. The nociceptor morphology consisted of a 25 μm diameter soma-like compartment attached to a stem axon expanding to peripheral and central axons that joined at a T-junction bifurcation site. The branches were of a 0.25 μm diameter. Terminal length morphology was extended by length and expanded by number with respect to this study’s findings (see Figure 5).

Passive membrane properties. The intrinsic membrane properties were also as stated in Barkai et al. (22): passive membrane resistance of 10,000 Ω cm−2 was set for all compartments apart from the terminal branch, and axial resistance (Ra) in all compartments, apart from the terminal branch, was 150 Ω cm, which had a 4-fold somatic membrane resistance (54). All compartments had a membrane capacitance of 1 μF cm−2. The passive reversal potential (E Pas ) was set to −60 mV.

Active conductances. The model consisted of TTX-sensitive sodium current (I NattxS ), TTX-sensitive persistent sodium current (I NaP ), Na v 1.9 TTX-resistant sodium channels (I Nav1.9 ), and Na v 1.8 TTX-resistant sodium channels (I Nav1.8 ). All channel parameters of the sodium currents were adapted from Herzog et al. (55) and Baker (56). Three types of potassium channels included the following: (a) the delayed rectifier channel (I KDR ), adapted from Herzog et al. (55); (b) an A-type potassium channel (I KA ), adapted from Miyasho et al. (57), whose activation and inactivation gates were shifted by 20 mV in the hyperpolarized direction to closely resemble the kinetics of DRG neurons (58), and (c) the Kv7/M channels adapted from Shah et al. (59) and their activation curve parameters, tuned as in Barkai et al. (53). The h-current (I h ) was also included and taken from Shah et al. (59), and the slope factor was tuned according to Komagiri and Kitamura (60). The T-type and L-type channels represent the low voltage–activated (LVA) (I CaL ) and high voltage–activated (HVA) currents (I CaT ). Specific channel conductances (g) were as previously described (22): g Nav1.8 = 0.02 S/cm2, g Nav1.9 = 0.00064 S/cm2, g NaTTXS = 0.0017 S/cm2, g NaP = 0.00005 S/cm2, g KDR = 0.00083 S/cm2, g KA = 0.0015 S/cm2, g Kv7/M = 0.00034 S/cm2, g H = 0.00033 S/cm2, g CaL = 0.003 S/cm2, g CaT = 0.001 S/cm2.

The reversal potentials for sodium (E Na ), potassium (E K ), and h-current (E H ) were set to +60mV, −85mV, and −20 mV, respectively. Apart from sodium conductances, which were unevenly distributed between Na v -less and conductive compartments, all other conductances were evenly distributed in all compartments.

The terminating branches were divided into 2 sections separated by the SIZ, a 25 μm long compartment completely absent of sodium conductances (Na[v]less compartment) and a 50 μm long “propagation” compartment connecting between the Na(v)less compartment and the junction with the rest of the terminal branch (21, 22). The inflammation-induced de novo branches were considered as Na(v)less compartments. The propagation compartments and de novo branches’ lengths were changed (by percentages), as stated in Figure 5.

Since Nav1.9 TTX-resistant sodium channels (I Nav1.9 ) are expressed preferentially by nonpeptidergic neurons (61), to simulate peptidergic-like nociceptive neurons, we removed Na v 1.9 TTX-resistant sodium channel (I Nav1.9 ) conductance from the model, leaving all other active and passive parameters intact. The architecture of the terminal fibers was also modified (the basal terminal fiber length was shortened and the number of branches decreased) with respect to our (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 5) and others’ (17) findings.

Nerve-ending stimulation. A capsaicin-like stimulation was injected to all nerve endings. A capsaicin-like current was introduced into a single simplified voltage-clamp point process with fast exponential activation and slow exponential inactivation mimicking the experimental kinetics of puff-applied 1 μM capsaicin-induced current and sufficient to induce AP firing when applied onto the acutely dissociated DRG neuron (62). A similar current was used previously (21, 22). To simulate the opening of transducer channels during the stimulation of capsaicin, we introduced transducer channel conductance into the stimulated nerve ending as described previously (22). The conductance to this channel was exponentially distributed and the exponential decay constant (γ) was calculated to fit the diffusion of capsaicin and hence the change in its concentration as a function of distance from the pipette tip as calculated previously (21).

The final transducer distribution equation introduced into the model was as follows: g Trans = ḡ Trans × e–x/y, where x is the distance from the nerve ending and the fixed parameters were ḡ Trans = 0.0025 S/cm2 and y = 7.04 μm.

Free-ending terminal branch axial resistance (Ra) was increased to ×15 of the distal axon Ra to simulate the localization of intracellular organelles in the free-ending terminal branches (21, 22, 63, 64).

A capsaicin-like induced current was introduced into a single simplified voltage clamp point process with a fast exponential activation and slow exponential inactivation mimicking the experimental kinetics of puff-applied 1 μM capsaicin-induced current as used previously (22):

(Equation 1)

(Equations 2, 3, and 4)

where g Cap is the maximal conductance, α(x t ) and β(x t ) are the activation and inactivation functions with τ α and τ β as the activation and inactivation time constants, respectively. τ α and τ β were applied with the following values: τ α = 1 × 106 ms and τ β = 6500 ms; t onset and t puff are the times at which the puff application simulation begins and the length of application, respectively. The recordings were performed by positioning a NEURON “point-process” electrode at the terminal end of the central axon (22).

Data and software availability. The model files are available in the ModelDB repository (accession 266850).

Antisense oligonucleotide synthesis and administration

Rictor-ASO (GTTCACCCTATACATTACCA) targeting mouse Rictor mRNA and control-ASO, which does not target any sequence in the mouse genome (CCTATAGGACTATCCAGGAA), were developed and synthesized by Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Each ASO consists of 5 nucleotides on the 5′ and 3′ ends of the ASO with a 2′-O-methoxyethyl (MOE) modification and a central 10-base DNA “gap.” Rictor-ASO was confirmed to bind with 100% complementarity to mouse Rictor mRNA and does not bind to any other mRNA with full complementarity within the mouse transcriptome. Lyophilized Rictor and control ASO were diluted in Dulbecco’s phosphate-buffered saline to a concentration of 100 mg/ml and were delivered s.c. at a single dose of 100 mg/kg.

Statistics

All data are reported as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using GraphPad Prism 9. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Unpaired Student’s t test (2 tailed), 1-way and 2-way ANOVA, and repeated measures ANOVA were used, where appropriate, to analyze data.

Study approval

Housing and all experimental procedures on mice complied with the guidelines of the Canadian Council on Animal Care and the International Association for the Study of Pain and were approved by McGill University’s Downtown Animal Care Committee and Laval University’s Animal Care Committee.