IFN-α with dasatinib broadens the immune repertoire in patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia

The landscape of CP-CML patients’ immune repertoire during dasatinib plus IFN-α combination treatment is dominated by NK and CD8+ T cells. Overall, we recruited 40 newly diagnosed patients from 15 hospitals with CP-CML to receive 100 mg dasatinib q.d., and after 3 months of dasatinib monotherapy, IFN-α treatment was added (first 3 months 15 μg/week, then 25 μg/week of pegylated IFN-α). After 12 months of combination treatment, patients resumed dasatinib monotherapy. More detailed clinical results can be found in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152585DS1) and in the report of clinical efficacy data (17). In this immunological substudy involving patients in the clinical trial, peripheral blood (PB) samples were collected at diagnosis and 3, 12, and 24 months after the start of therapy.

To understand the immune landscape of CP-CML during dasatinib plus IFN-α treatment, we analyzed over 100,000 flow cytometry–sorted CD45+ blood mononuclear cells from 12 samples with scRNA-seq and scTCRαβ-seq (10× Genomics, n = 4; samples at 0, 3, and 12 months; 2 patients with PE and 2 patients without adverse effects; patient details in Supplemental Table 1). By utilizing deep generative modeling (19), we identified 20 clusters, all of which were shared among individuals and 6 of which were identified as CD8+ T cells, 4 as B cells, 3 as NK cells, 2 as CD4+ T cells, and 1 as monocytes (Figure 1, B and C, cluster annotation in Methods and Supplemental Figure 1, A–G, differentially expressed genes [DEGs] in Supplemental Table 2).

At diagnosis, the immune repertoire was skewed toward different CD8+ T cells (CD8+ recently activated effector memory T [Temra] cluster 5 and cytotoxic CD8+ effector T [Teff] cluster 2), while after 3 months of dasatinib therapy, the landscape was dominated by NK cells (mature CD56dim NK cluster 3) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). However, after the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib, the immune repertoire transformed to a more balanced distribution of different immune cell types (Figure 1D). This was noted as a higher immune repertoire richness and measured as a lower Gini index (P = 0.08, one-sided paired t test, Figure 1E) compared with a higher immune repertoire clonality after dasatinib monotherapy (P = 0.04). Similarly, unsupervised principal component analysis (PCA) of the flow cytometry data (n = 40 patients, in total 106 samples) revealed unique signatures during each treatment step (Figure 1F). In particular, PC2, which explained the second highest variation in the data (8.4%), separated the samples in a stepwise manner by time points (P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis, Figure 1G). Twelve-month (dasatinib + IFN-α combination therapy) and 24-month (dasatinib monotherapy after discontinuation of IFN-α at 15 months) samples clustered closer together than diagnosis and 3-month samples, suggesting that the addition of IFN-α causes long-lasting effects on the immune system, which can be seen even after 9 months of absence of IFN-α.

Dasatinib treatment induces NK and CD8+ T cell maturation. After the unsupervised immune landscape analyses revealing distinct effects of dasatinib and dasatinib plus IFN-α on the immune repertoire, we studied the effects of dasatinib on the immune cell phenotypes. A thorough analysis of the flow cytometry data revealed that the most significant change after 3 months of dasatinib treatment was early induction of NK and CD8+ T cell maturation (Figure 2A, gating strategies in Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Figure 2 Dasatinib treatment induces NK and CD8+ T cell maturation. (A) The differentially abundant (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Mann-Whitney) flow cytometry cell populations between 3 months after dasatinib and diagnosis (n = 40). The x axis denotes the log 2 -transformed fold change (log 2 FC) of median population abundances. Populations with 2 markers denote the proportion of positive cells from the host population (CD8CD57 = CD57+ cells from CD8+ cells); a single marker (e.g., T cells) denotes the proportion of these cells from lymphocytes; “abs” denotes absolute cell numbers. (B) Selected NK cell subpopulations as percentages of total NK cells analyzed with flow cytometry (n = 40). The P values were calculated with the Mann-Whitney test. (C) UMAP projection of the NK cell clusters identified with scRNA-seq (n = 4) in Figure 1B. The superimposed line represents the predicted maturation trajectory. (D) The same as in C showing the cell densities at different time points. (E) The same as in C showing the expression of canonical markers used to define the clusters as scaled values. (F) The differentially expressed genes (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) between 3 months after dasatinib and diagnosis. The x axis denotes the log 2 FC of average expression across single cells. (G) The abundances of selected T cell flow cytometry populations as absolute numbers (n = 40) following dasatinib treatment. The P values were calculated with the Mann-Whitney test. (H) UMAP projection of CD8+ T cell clusters identified with scRNA-seq (n = 4) in Figure 1B. The superimposed line represents the 2 unsupervised predicted maturation trajectories. (I) The same as in H showing the cell densities at different time points. (J) The position of cells in the dasatinib-induced trajectory 2. The P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis (left) or Mann-Whitney (right) test. (K) The same as in H showing the expression of markers used to define the clusters as scaled values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Box-and-whisker plots are defined in the Methods.

NK cell maturation proceeds from a CD56bright to CD56dim population, with a simultaneous decrease in cytokine production and increase in cytotoxic potential (20). After dasatinib treatment, we noted a decrease in the CD56bright and cytokine-producing CD27+ NK cell (21) populations (both P adj < 0.01, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Mann-Whitney) in the flow cytometry analysis, while the antigen-experienced CD56dimCD45RA+ NK (P adj < 0.01), mature CD56dimCD57+ NK (P adj < 0.05), and CD56dimGZMB+ NK (P adj < 0.001) populations increased significantly (Figure 2B, Supplemental Figure 4A, P values for cell type abundances in Supplemental Table 3).

To confirm the early induction of NK cell maturation with dasatinib, we used the pseudotime algorithm Slingshot (22) to order the 3 NK cell clusters identified with scRNA-seq from the most naive to the most mature (see Methods). As expected from the previous scRNA-seq data from healthy donors (23–25), the predicted maturation trajectory recapitulated common NK maturation, as it stemmed from a CD56bright population (cluster 13), progressed to an activated CD56dim population (cluster 3), and ended in the mature CD56dim population (cluster 0, Figure 2C). The trajectory analysis validated the induced maturation, as there was a clear shift from the CD56bright and activated CD56dim population to the terminally mature CD56dim population (Figure 2D). Simultaneously, NK cells seemed to lose their activated function, as they lost genes related to NK cell activation (FCGR3A [CD16]), effector function, and cancer cell engagement (26) (PRF1, CCL4, CD2); as well as genes related to NF-κB pathway activity (DUSP1, RHO, FOSB) (all P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test, Figure 2, E and F, DEGs in Supplemental Table 2).

Similar to the situation with mature NK cells, dasatinib treatment also increased mature CD8+CD57+ T cells (P adj < 0.01, Figure 2G). Like in other trajectory analyses (27, 28), we noted 2 different maturation endpoints for CD8+ T cells in the scRNA-seq data stemming from naive CD8+ T cells (cluster 8). Trajectory 1 went through the CD8+ Temra cluster (cluster 5) and ended in the CD8+ Tem phenotype (cluster 1), while trajectory 2 ended in an IFNG-producing CD8+ Temra cluster (cluster 9, Figure 2H). Interestingly, T cell maturation seemed to shift after dasatinib, as trajectory 1 was more pronounced during diagnosis and trajectory 2 was more prominent after dasatinib treatment. As seen in the trajectory analysis of the NK cells, the CD8+ T cells were found in the latter parts of this trajectory (P < 0.0001, Kruskal-Wallis, Figure 2J), as the cells had shifted from the homing receptor–positive (ZNF683+) Temra cluster 5 to the IFNG-producing and IFN-γ–responding Temra population (cluster 9). The changes associated with this transition included downregulation of genes related to T cell naiveness and stem-like properties (CCR7, TCF7), upregulation of cytotoxic genes (GZMH, GNLY), different chemokines (CCL3, CCL4), and IFNG and IFN-γ response genes (IFIT1, IFIT2, IFIT3; all P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test, Figure 2K and Supplemental Table 2). Similarly, the DEGs between the 2 trajectories suggested that the dasatinib-associated trajectory is driven by response to IFN-γ, while the other trajectory is driven by NF-κB (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). In conclusion, dasatinib induced an early maturation of NK and CD8+ T cells seen both at the transcriptomic level and in cellular protein level.

The addition of IFN-α reversed the dasatinib-induced maturation of NK cells and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, and restored immunological function. Next, we focused on the changes in immune cell phenotypes induced by the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib therapy. scRNA-seq and flow cytometry data revealed that the combination therapy partly reversed the dasatinib-induced maturation of NK cells and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. The number of mature CD56dimCD57+ and CD56dimCD16+ NK cell phenotypes reduced after combination therapy (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Kruskal-Wallis, Figure 3A, P values for cell type abundances in Supplemental Table 3). In the scRNA-seq data, this was observed as a shift back in the pseudotime as the number of mature CD56dim cells (cluster 0) decreased (Figure 3, B and C). Similarly, the proportion of CD8+ Temra cells decreased (P adj < 0.05) and CD8+ Tem cells increased (P adj < 0.01) (Figure 3, A and B). In addition, the proportion of CD4+ Tem cells increased (P adj < 0.05) and there was a trend toward decreased CD4+ Temra cells (Figure 3A). The maturation trajectory in CD4+ T cells went from naive/central memory (Tcm/n, cluster 2) to Th1-like (cluster 7), and the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib resulted in a shift back to more immature CD4+ Tcm/n cells (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 The addition of IFN-α reversed the dasatinib-induced maturation of NK cells and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells and restored immunological function. (A) The abundances of different mature populations of NK cells and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells at different time points shown as percentages of given parent populations. The P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) UMAP projections of NK cell and CD8+ and CD4+ T cell clusters identified in Figure 1B, where the superimposed lines represent the predicted maturation trajectories. (C) The same as in B showing the cell densities at different time points, where the more mature clusters are replaced by immature clusters after the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib. (D) The proportion of cells belonging to different clusters in individual CD8+ clones, in which the transition toward the IFNG-producing Temra cluster (cluster 9) can be seen (15 of 32 [46.88%] clones with at least 5 cells). (E) The proportion of CD8+ cells belonging to cluster 9 from the 32 clones with at least 5 cells at different time points. The P value was calculated with the Mann-Whitney test. (F) Cell type abundances of degranulating (CD107+) and IFN-γ/TNF-α–producing T cells after being stimulated with anti-CD3, anti-CD28, and anti-CD49d. The P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (G) The amount of TCR NFAT activity (measured by luciferase) and cell viability (measured by CellTiter Glo assay, normalized to unstimulated wells) after being stimulated with anti-CD3, anti-CD28, and IFN-α in the presence of DMSO or dasatinib. The P values were calculated with the 2-sided Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. NS, not significant. Box-and-whisker plots are defined in the Methods.

Next, we performed in-depth scRNA-seq plus scTCRαβ-seq analysis at a T cell clonotype level to study whether we could also reproduce the trajectories with individual T cell clones in vivo. We selected T cell clones that had at least 5 cells in the scRNA-seq plus scTCRαβ-seq data (32 clones, all CD8+). Fifteen (46.68%) CD8+ T cell clones behaved similarly to the total CD8+ T cell population, and the proportion of IFNG-producing Temra cells (cluster 9) increased following dasatinib and decreased following the addition of IFN-α (P < 0.01, two-sided Mann-Whitney, Figure 3, D and E), reproducing the CD8+ T cell trajectory at the clonotype level.

To address how these findings translate to the functional capabilities of the lymphocyte populations, we performed (a) ex vivo degranulation and (b) cytokine production analysis on primary samples from different time points, as well as (c) a TCR activity assay with a Jurkat reporter cell line.

For the ex vivo analyses, the CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were stimulated with anti-CD3, anti-CD28, and anti-CD49d antibodies and NK cells with CML cell line K562 (gating strategies in Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). The production of TNF-α and IFN-γ was higher at diagnosis than during treatment in CD8+ (P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis) and CD4+ T cells (P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis) (Figure 3F and Supplemental Table 3). After 3 months of dasatinib treatment, the degranulation responses (CD107+) diminished in both CD8+ (P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney) and CD4+ T cells (P < 0.01, Figure 3F), potentially highlighting the inhibitory effect of dasatinib on cellular functional capabilities. After the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib, the degranulation of both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells markedly improved compared with dasatinib-only values (both P < 0.05) and were at the same level as at diagnosis (both insignificant). At 24 months, after the discontinuation of IFN-α therapy, the degranulation responses of T cells were lower than at 12 months during combination therapy (Figure 3F). There was a similar, yet statistically insignificant, trend with NK cells, as degranulation responses decreased with dasatinib treatment and increased after the addition of IFN-α (Supplemental Figure 6D).

To measure how dasatinib and IFN-α affect T cell activation, we used a Jurkat TCR reporter cell line with a luciferase reporter under the control of an NFAT response element. TCR (NFAT) activity and cell viability were measured following CD3, CD28, and IFN-α stimulation with and without different dasatinib concentrations (10 nM, 30 nM, and 100 nM; see Methods). Dasatinib suppressed both anti-CD3/anti-CD28–mediated and IFN-α–mediated TCR activation in a dose-dependent manner, and its full inhibitory effect was already seen at the 30 nM concentration (Figure 3G). Interestingly, IFN-α was found to provide a strong costimulatory signal for TCR activation, and its effects were comparable to those seen with CD28 costimulation (Figure 3G). Strong CD3 stimulation caused activation-induced cell death (AICD), which was measured as decreased viability of Jurkat cells at 24 hours. Markedly, dasatinib protected cells from AICD in a dose-dependent manner, resulting in similar reporter cell viability in CD3-stimulated and unstimulated control cells (Figure 3G). Together, these findings suggest that dasatinib may induce accumulation of terminally differentiated NK and T cells with diminished functionality, as cells do not die through normal AICD.

Dasatinib plus IFN-α widens the predicted epitope landscape of CD8+ T cells and expands anti-CMV T cells. After discovering the beneficial effect of the added IFN-α on the functional properties of T cells, we asked whether this affects the TCR repertoire diversity. Due to the low number of samples in the scTCRαβ-seq data, no significant changes in the clonality were observed, although dasatinib seemed to increase the clonality, and this was partly reversed by the addition of IFN-α (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 The addition of IFN-α widens the predicted epitope landscape of CD8+ T cells and reactivates anti-CMV T cells. (A) The T cell receptor (TCRαβ) repertoire clonality from the scTCRαβ-seq data (n = 4) measured by Gini index, where higher values indicate more clonal, i.e., less diverse, samples. The P value was calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) Network plot showing the putative epitope-specific TCR groups predicted by GLIPH2. Each node is a TCR, and the edges denote a GLIPH2-predicted shared epitope-specific target. (C) The odds ratios (ORs) for the phenotypes for GLIPH2-predicted epitope-specific CD8+ T cells identified in the scRNA-seq and scTCRαβ-seq data. (D) The number of epitope-specific groups predicted by GLIPH2 normalized by the number of different clonotypes in each sample. The P value was calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (E) The proportions of TCRGP-predicted cytomegalovirus-specific (CMV-specific) CD8+ T cells from the scTCRαβ-seq data. (F) The proportions of TCRGP-predicted CMV-specific T cells from bulk TCRβ-seq data from the peripheral blood from patients treated with dasatinib (n = 6), imatinib (n = 4), or nilotinib (n = 3). Box-and-whisker plots are defined in the Methods.

As previous studies have shown that IFN-α induces T cell antigen recognition (29), we hypothesized that IFN-α could also broaden the epitope landscape of T cells. To study this, we used GLIPH2 (30) to sort CD8+ TCRs into potential epitope-specific groups based on the TCR similarity (for performance of GLIPH2 in epitope-specific data sets, see Supplemental Figure 7 and Methods). In total, GLIPH2 predicted 115 epitope-specific groups for CD8+ T cells (Figure 4B, GLIPH2 results in Supplemental Table 4). The CD8+ T cells clustered in epitope-specific groups were preferentially of the CD8+ Temra phenotype (clusters 9 and 5, Figure 4C), providing an internal validation for the enrichment for epitope-specific T cells. The amount of these epitope-specific groups increased following both dasatinib and dasatinib plus IFN-α combination therapy (Figure 4D), but this was not statistically significant.

As GLIPH2 is an unsupervised algorithm, it is unaware of the epitopes for the clusters it predicts. Therefore, we used TCRGP (31) — our recent machine-learning classifier — to evaluate the probabilities of TCRs to recognize previously known epitopes from common viral infections, including cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), influenza A virus, and herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV2) (for performance of TCRGP in epitope-specific data sets, see Supplemental Figure 8 and Methods). TCRGP revealed that the most common target was CMV epitope pp65 NLV (1.67% [10/600] of clonotypes with at least 2 cells, TCRGP results in Supplemental Table 5). Interestingly, the proportion of predicted anti-CMV clonotypes increased during dasatinib treatment (Figure 4E), although CMV viremia or CMV manifestations were not reported in any of the patients.

We explored the expansion of CMV-related clones further by performing bulk TCRβ-seq on bone marrow–derived mononuclear cell samples from newly diagnosed CP-CML patients before and after 6 months of treatment with dasatinib (n = 6), imatinib (n = 4), or nilotinib (n = 3) from the previous first-line NordCML006 (dasatinib or imatinib) (32, 33) and ENEST1st (nilotinib) (34–36) trials (patient details in Supplemental Table 1). Dasatinib was the only TKI that increased the abundance of predicted anti-CMV T cell clonotypes (Figure 4F), but this finding was insignificant possibly due to the low number of samples.

The addition of IFN-α increases the amount of costimulatory cell-cell interactions via B cells and monocytes. To study the transcriptional changes induced by dasatinib plus IFN-α combination treatment, we performed DEG and pathway analyses on different immune subpopulations. As expected, scRNA-seq data revealed that the addition of IFN-α resulted in significant upregulation of IFN-α response genes as measured by an IFN-α response module score (Methods, P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney, Figure 5A). By calculating the fold change between, before, and after the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib, we noted that the most IFN-α–responding clusters were plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), a major physiological source of IFN-α (37) and previously associated with treatment-free remission in CP-CML (38, 39), and 3 different B cell clusters (Figure 5B). The upregulated IFN-α response genes include genes related to the JAK/STAT pathway (JAK1, STAT1), IFN-γ response genes (IRF7, IFIT3), and importantly, HLA class I genes (HLA-B, HLA-E, HLA-F) (Figure 5C, DEGs in Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 5 The addition of IFN-α increases the amount of stimulatory cell-cell interactions via B cells and monocytes. (A) The median IFN-α response score in different clusters at different time points identified with scRNA-seq. The P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) The log 2 -transformed fold change (log 2 FC) of the median IFN-α response score in different clusters between the 12-month (dasatinib+IFN-α) and 3-month (dasatinib) time points. (C) Heatmap showing the differentially expressed genes (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) related to IFN-α response between the 12-month (dasatinib + IFN-α) and 3-month (dasatinib) time points. (D) The numbers of ligand-receptor interactions predicted by CellPhoneDB at different time points. **P = 0.011 by the Kruskal-Wallis test. (E) Heatmap showing the log 2 FC of the change in the numbers of significant (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected CellPhoneDB test) ligand-receptor interactions between 3 months (dasatinib) and diagnosis and between the 12-month (dasatinib + IFN-α) and 3-month (dasatinib) time points. (F) The costimulatory immune interactions after the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib (12 months) as predicted by CellPhoneDB in 4 different B cell clusters and 3 different monocyte clusters. (G) Volcano plot showing the differentially expressed (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Mann-Whitney) cytokines between the 3-month (dasatinib) and diagnosis time points. The x axis denotes the log 2 FC of median cytokine expression, where higher values denote upregulation at the 3-month time point. (H) The expression of different statistically differentially expressed (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Kruskal-Wallis) cytokines. The P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. NPX, normalized plasma expression. Box-and-whisker plots are defined in the Methods.

As the different class I HLAs were upregulated following the addition of IFN-α, we next asked whether the addition of IFN-α could increase the number of cell-cell communications. Ligand-receptor interaction analysis with CellPhoneDB (40) demonstrated that the amount of cellular communication increased significantly after the addition of IFN-α to dasatinib (P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney test, Figure 5D, immune interactions in Supplemental Table 6). The most changes in the number of ligand-receptor interactions were observed in the crosstalk between NK cells and CD8+ T cells that are important for the anticancer activity of NK cells (26), but also in, for example, monocyte–NK cell, monocyte–CD8+ T cell, B cell–NK cell, and B cell–CD8+ T cell interactions (Figure 5E). Most interactions between B cells, monocytes, and the cytotoxic lymphocytes were costimulatory, including CD72-SEMA4D known to enhance IFN-γ secretion of NK cells (41), CELC2B-KLRF1 known to promote cytolysis (42), and ICOSLG-ICOS involved in the adaptive CD4+ T cell responses (43) (Figure 5F). Additionally, many inhibitory receptor-ligand interactions were downregulated, such as TNFRSF14 (HVEM) and its associated molecules (MIF, CD160, BTLA) (44) and LGALS9 (galectin 9)–HAVCR2 (TIM-3) (45).

To study the cellular communication further, we profiled the levels of 50 plasma proteins with a multiplexed approach from 3 different time points (n = 17, in total 80 samples). After 3 months of dasatinib, the levels of several cytokines decreased, including VEGF-A, TNFRSF9, and TGF-α (all P adj < 0.001, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Mann-Whitney, Figure 5G, P values in Supplemental Table 3). However, the addition of IFN-α increased the levels of multiple cytokines, including BNGF, CX3CL1, IL-12B, MCP1, MCP2, and TNF-β (all P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Kruskal-Wallis, Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 9A, P values in Supplemental Table 3). Simultaneously, the levels of immune inhibitory cytokines were decreased, including IL-10RB (46) and OSM (47) (Figure 5H). Together, these data highlight the potentially beneficial role of IFN-α in the orchestrated immune activation following dasatinib monotherapy.

Immunological biomarkers associated with treatment response and adverse effects. Finally, to translate these detailed immunological findings to the clinic, we correlated our immune monitoring results with clinically important covariates and endpoints (clinical data in Supplemental Table 1, time to reach clinical responses in Supplemental Figure 10A). As we noted that IFN-α increased the proportion of degranulating lymphocytes, it was interesting to discover that they were associated with better therapy responses. The patients who had more degranulating and cytokine-producing NK cells (CD107+ NK, CD107+GZMB+ NK, TNF+ NK, and TNF-α+IFN-γ+ NK) after 3 months of therapy with dasatinib had lower BCR-ABL1 transcript levels at follow-up time points (Figure 6A, correlation P values in Supplemental Table 7). When further comparing the patients who had optimal treatment response (defined as <0.1% BCR-ABL1IS levels [MMR3] at 12 months) (n = 30) to patients failing to reach this milestone (n = 10), the most specific immunological alteration was the amount of TNF-α/IFN-γ–producing NK and CD8+ T cells at baseline (P < 0.05, P adj > 0.05, Figure 6B, at 3 months and 12 months see Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Instead, the expression of multiple cytokines, including SIRT1 and CXCL1, at the baseline was associated with treatment failure (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 11A).

Figure 6 Immunologic biomarkers associated with treatment response and adverse effects. (A) Heatmap showing the R2 values from Spearman’s rank correlation analysis of flow cytometry populations with the clinical parameters. Only correlations with P < 0.1 are shown. (B) Volcano plot showing the differentially abundant (P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test) immune cell populations in the flow cytometry cohort and the differentially expressed cytokines between the patients with early treatment success (defined as <0.1% BCR-ABL1IS levels at 12 months) to patients failing to reach this milestone. The x axis denotes the log 2 -transformed fold change (log 2 FC) of median population abundance in clusters, where higher values denote upregulation in patients with optimal treatment response. (C) Volcano plot showing the differentially abundant (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Fisher’s 2-sided exact test) scRNA-seq populations between patients with and without dasatinib-associated pleural effusion (PE). The x axis denotes the log 2 FC of median population abundance in clusters, where higher values denote upregulation in patients with PE. (D) UMAP projections of CD8+ T cell clusters identified in Figure 1B, where the superimposed lines represent the predicted maturation trajectories. (E) The same as in D showing the cell densities at different time points in patients with (n = 2) or without (n = 2) dasatinib-associated PE.

As the clinical trials suggested that dasatinib plus IFN-α resulted in fewer dasatinib-associated PEs, we tried to find immunological mechanisms that could explain the lower prevalence of this common side effect. The median age of patients with PE or pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (n = 5) was higher than in patients without PE/PAH (n = 35) (P < 0.05, two-sided Mann-Whitney). The immunological parameters correlated with higher age were increased amounts of mature T cells, including CD8+ Temra, CD8+, CD57+, and CD8+GZMB+ T cells (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 11B). Similarly, in the scRNA-seq data, patients with PE (n = 2) in comparison with patients without PE/PAH (n = 2) had elevated amounts of mature cells. Patients with PE/PAH had more CD8+ Temra cells expressing homing receptor ZNF683 transcripts (cluster 5) throughout the treatment (P < 0.0001, Fisher’s 2-sided test) and fewer IFNG-producing CD8+ Temra cells (cluster 9) than patients without PE/PAH (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 3). The IFNG-producing cells were the endpoint for the dasatinib-associated maturation trajectory (Figure 6D), indicating that in patients with PE/PAH, CD8+ T cell maturation did not end as expected. Overall, these results highlight how changes in the immune profile can be linked to therapeutic outcomes in patients with CP-CML.