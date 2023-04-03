BAM15 treats mouse sepsis and kidney injury, linking mortality, mitochondrial DNA, tubule damage, and neutrophils

BAM15 increased sepsis survival and reduced sepsis-AKI, even with delayed treatment. We first evaluated the impact of BAM15 on clinically relevant outcomes of sepsis and sepsis-AKI. We performed a survival study using a fluid- and antibiotic-treated cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) model of mouse sepsis (22, 23). Early treatment with BAM15 (5 mg/kg i.p.) at the time of CLP surgery substantially increased survival (survival at 7 days: CLP+vehicle, 25%, versus CLP+BAM, 75%; P < 0.05) (Figure 1A). Early treatment with BAM15 also improved kidney dysfunction at 18 hours after CLP (serum creatinine: CLP+vehicle versus CLP+BAM15, 0.43 ± 0.05 versus 0.12 ± 0.02 mg/dl, P < 0.05; blood urea nitrogen [BUN]: CLP+vehicle, 103.8 ± 16.2 mg/dl versus CLP+BAM15, 53.4 ± 11.5 mg/dl, P < 0.05) without a significant effect on other organ damage indices (Figure 1, B and C). The benefit of BAM15 pretreatment was also observed in female mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152401DS1). Delayed treatment with BAM15 (5 mg/kg, i.p.) after the mice became ill (6 hours, at time of first dose of fluid and antibiotics) also decreased mortality (survival at 7 days: CLP+vehicle, 15% versus CLP+BAM15, 44%; P < 0.05) and improved kidney dysfunction at 18 hours after CLP (serum creatinine: CLP+vehicle versus CLP+BAM15, 0.40 ± 0.08 versus 0.19 ± 0.06 mg/dl, P < 0.05; BUN: CLP+vehicle, 104.0 ± 14.4 mg/dl versus CLP+BAM15: 46.7 ± 8.2 mg/dl, P < 0.05) (Figure 1, D–F). BAM15 improved survival even when administered 12 hours after CLP (survival at 7 days: CLP+vehicle, 10% versus CLP+BAM15, 32%; P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 2). BAM15 treatment did not have any apparent harmful effects on, nonseptic mice subjected to sham surgery.

Figure 1 BAM15 treatment improves mortality and AKI in septic mice, even with delayed administration. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves of male mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) and mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery treated with BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours) for 7 days. Sham+vehicle/BAM15, n = 4 each; CLP+vehicle/BAM15, n = 20 each. log-rank test. *P < 0.05, CLP+vehicle versus other groups. (B and C) Serum creatinine measured by HPLC. BUN (B), aspartate transferase (AST), alanine transaminase (ALT), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), amylase, and creatinine kinase (CK) (C) by biochemical examination at 18 hours after mice were subjected to sham or CLP surgery and treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours). Data are represented as mean ± SEM of each group (sham+vehicle, n = 4–6, CLP+vehicle, n = 10–12; sham+BAM15, n = 4–6; CLP+BAM15, n = 10–12). Šidák’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. *Versus sham+vehicle, P < 0.05; †versus sham+BAM15, P < 0.05; ‡versus CLP+vehicle, P < 0.05. (D) Kaplan-Meier curves for 7 days of mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery and treated with vehicle (at 6 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 6 hours). Sham+vehicle/BAM15, n = 4 each; CLP+vehicle (n = 20), BAM15 (n = 19). log-rank test. *CLP+vehicle versus other groups, P < 0.05. (E–F) Serum creatinine measured by HPLC. BUN (E) and AST, ALT, LDH, amylase, and CK (F) measured by biochemical examination at 18 hours after mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery were treated with vehicle (at 6 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 6 hours). Data are represented as mean ± SEM of each group (sham+vehicle, n = 5; CLP+vehicle, n = 13; sham+BAM15, n = 7; CLP+BAM15, n = 17). Dunn’s multiple-comparison test following Kruskal-Wallis test. *Versus sham+vehicle, P < 0.05; †versus sham+BAM15, P < 0.05; ‡versus CLP+vehicle, P < 0.05.

BAM15 improved critical vital signs and reduced kidney injury, hypoxia, and oxidative damage in sepsis-AKI. We also monitored critical vital signs, including mean blood pressure (mBP), heart rate (HR), and body temperature (BT), in CLP mice and mice subjected to sham surgery who received vehicle or BAM15 (5 mg/kg injected at 0 hours). These 3 physiological parameters decreased after CLP surgery in both vehicle- and BAM15-treated mice compared with mice subjected to sham surgery. However, BAM15 significantly blunted reduction of mBP beginning 14 hours after injection, reduction in HR beginning 9 hours after injection, and reduction in BT beginning 6 hours after injection (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Kidney tissue damage from sepsis is detected histologically by cytoplasmic vacuoles in tubule cells (23). Cytoplasmic vacuoles were increased in proximal tubule cells of cortex and outer stripe of the outer medulla (OSOM) 18 hours after CLP and were decreased by early treatment with BAM15 (5 mg/kg, i.p.) (Figure 2A). Injury scores were as follows: cortex: CLP+vehicle, 3.3 ± 0.13 versus CLP+BAM15, 0.83 ± 0.14; OSOM: CLP+vehicle, 2.4 ± 0.19 versus CLP+BAM15, 0.58 ± 0.16 (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 BAM15 reduces injury and oxidative damage via RNS in septic kidney. Periodic acid–Schiff staining of cortex and OSOM in kidneys at 18 hours after mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery were treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours). (A) Representative images of cortex and OSOM. Arrows show vacuolization in proximal tubule cells. Original magnification, ×400. (B) Tubular damage score in cortex and OSOM of kidney at 18 hours after being subjected to sham (4 mice each, total 20 fields of ×400) or CLP surgery (8 mice each, total 40 fields of ×400) treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Dunn’s multiple-comparison test following Kruskal-Wallis test. *Versus sham+vehicle, P < 0.05; †versus sham+BAM15, P < 0.05; ‡versus CLP+vehicle, P < 0.05. (A–D) Representative nitrotyrosine images and positive area rate of cortex (C and D) and OSOM (E and F) in kidney at 2, 6, and 18 hours after being subjected to sham or CLP surgery and treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours). Original magnification, ×400. The positive area rate was calculated by Fiji/ImageJ (NIH) software. Each circle represents the average of positive area of 3 to 4 fields per mouse kidney (3 to 4 mice/group). Bars show mean ± SEM. Tukey’s multiple-comparison test following 2-way ANOVA test. *Versus sham+vehicle, P < 0.05; †versus sham+BAM15, P < 0.05; ‡versus CLP+vehicle, P < 0.05; #comparison between time points, P < 0.05.

Hypoxia is an important contributor to sepsis-induced organ dysfunction. Proximal tubule hypoxia was assessed by pimonidazole incorporation in vivo (24); pimonidazole reacts with cellular proteins at oxygen tensions of less than 10 mmHg. Pimonidazole incorporation was detected in proximal tubule cells in the cortex and the OSOM at 18 hours after CLP and was decreased by early treatment with BAM15 (5 mg/kg i.p.) (hypoxia score: CLP+vehicle, 2.0 ± 0.24 versus CLP+BAM15, 0.75 ± 0.23; OSOM: CLP+vehicle, 2.0 ± 0.24 versus CLP+BAM15, 0.67 ± 0.16, P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

We measured kidney reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in mice subjected to CLP with BAM15 to determine the effect of BAM15 on renal oxidants in vivo. Superoxide (O 2 –) can react with nitric oxide (NO) to form peroxynitrite (ONOO–). Peroxynitrite is a powerful cytotoxic oxidant in septic kidneys (25) that can oxidize thiols and DNA bases or can modify proteins and lipids by nitration. Immunostaining for nitrotyrosine, a product of tyrosine nitration, was performed on kidney sections from mice subjected to CLP and BAM15 administration (at 0 hours) at each time point (2, 6, 18 hours after CLP). Nitrotyrosine was found in tubular epithelial cells from 2 hours (cortex) and 6 hours (OSOM) after mice were subjected to CLP surgery and treated with vehicle. However, BAM15 treatment decreased nitrotyrosine in tubule cells of cortex and OSOM (Figure 2, C–F). Our results confirmed that BAM15 decreased cytotoxic oxidants in septic kidney in vivo. Thus, BAM15 treatment reduced sepsis-induced kidney tissue injury, tissue oxidative damage, and tissue hypoxia.

BAM15 accelerates mitochondrial respiration in cultured renal tubule cells. We investigated the direct impact of BAM15 on kidney tubule cell mitochondria (i.e., in the absence of systemic mediators). First, we confirmed that BAM15 acted as a mitochondrial uncoupler in kidney tubule cells by measuring oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and mitochondrial respiratory function in mouse primary cultured proximal tubule cells (mPPTCs) from healthy CD-1 mice. BAM15 (1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 μM) functioned as a mitochondrial uncoupler similar to FCCP (the most commonly used uncoupler). There was a concentration-dependent increase in maximal respiration following addition of 1 μM oligomycin, an ATP synthase inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Maximal respiration peaked at 20 μM BAM15, which matched the level in response to 5 μM FCCP; 20 μM BAM15 increased maximal respiration more than 20 μM FCCP (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 4E).

BAM15 effects on mitochondrial biogenesis in septic kidney. We also evaluated the effect of BAM15 on mitochondrial biogenesis after CLP. PGC1α regulates transcription of multiple mitochondrial biogenesis genes and is highly expressed in healthy renal tubules (20). Kidney PGC1α protein expression decreased within 2 hours after CLP and vehicle administration, compared with what occurred in mice subjected to sham surgery and vehicle administration, and PGC1α protein levels did not return to baseline. However, administration of BAM15 prior to CLP increased the expression of PGC1α at 6 hours after CLP, compared with that in mice subjected to CLP and administered with vehicle, and PGC1α levels approached baseline values over time (Supplemental Figure 5A). The expression of mitochondrial proteins encoded by mtDNA (COX-1) and nuclear DNA (SDHA), a measure of tissue mitochondrial content, were also significantly decreased in the kidneys of CLP mice treated with vehicle at 18 hours compared with mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery and treated with BAM15 (Supplemental Figure 5B).

PGC1α is activated by AMPK and sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) (26, 27). We found that CLP depressed PGC1α without significant changes in AMPK and SIRT1 levels; pretreatment with BAM15 increased expression of phosphorylated AMPK at 2 to 18 hours and SIRT1 at 18 hours (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Thus, BAM15 appears to activate AMPK during the early phase of sepsis-AKI and activates SIRT1 during the late phase of sepsis-AKI; this is followed by increasing mitochondrial biogenesis associated with PGC1α activation.

We also measured NAD+ in kidney at 18 hours after CLP. The activation of PGC1α by SIRT1 requires NAD+ (28). Levels of NAD+ as well as NADH were decreased in mice subjected to CLP and administered with vehicle, which did not change the NAD+/NADH ratio (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). Early BAM15 pretreatment partially restored NAD+ levels (Supplemental Figure 5F), but did not alter NADH levels (Supplemental Figure 5G). Our data support an activation of Sirt1 by BAM15 through increased NAD+ levels, which would be expected to restore PGC1α levels.

PGC-1α promotes expression of many nuclear genes whose products are imported into mitochondria, including the mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM). TFAM is a mtDNA-binding protein that is essential for genome maintenance (29) and plays a central role in the mtDNA stress-mediated inflammatory response, including in AKI (30). BAM15 treatment increased TFAM from 6 hours after CLP (Supplemental Figure 5E) compared with CLP treated with vehicle. These results are consistent with BAM15 treatment enhancing expression of these mitochondrial biogenesis-related proteins.

BAM15 reduced serum cytokines and immunosuppression. Sepsis causes both stimulation and suppression of the immune system. As expected, CLP increased serum IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, and IL-17 (Figure 3A). BAM15 inhibited increases in both serum IL-6 and IL-10. Splenic apoptosis provides a measure of immunosuppression in mouse models of sepsis. CLP increased cleaved caspase-3–positive cells in spleen at 18 hours, which was decreased by pretreatment with BAM15 (5 mg/kg, i.p. at 0 hours after CLP) (positive cells: CLP+vehicle, 26 ± 2.9/high-power field [HPF] versus CLP+BAM15, 8.0 ± 1.6/HPF, P < 0.05) (Figure 3, B and C). Thus, BAM15 inhibited both the overproduction of systemic cytokines and immunosuppression after sepsis.

Figure 3 BAM15 inhibits production of some cytokines and splenic apoptosis. (A) Cytokines in serum at 18 hours after mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery were treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours). n = 4 (sham+vehicle), n = 7–18 (CLP+vehicle), n = 4 (sham+BAM15), n = 8–19 (CLP+BAM15) mice. (B) Cleaved caspase-3 staining in the spleen at 18 hours after mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery were treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours). Original magnification, ×400. (C) Positive cells of cleaved caspase-3 in the spleen of mice subjected to sham (n = 4 mice each, total 20 fields of 400×) or CLP surgery (8 mice each, total 40~50 fields of ×400) treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours) at 18 hours. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Dunn’s multiple-comparison test following Kruskal Wallis test. *Versus sham+vehicle, P < 0.05; †versus sham+ AM15, P < 0.05; ‡versus CLP+vehicle, P < 0.05.

BAM15 is neither bacteriostatic nor bactericidal. Bacteria also have a membrane ETC (31); thus, BAM15 might directly affect bacterial energetics. We evaluated the effect of BAM15 on pathogens in the peritoneal cavity of septic mice. BAM15 (5 mg/kg) given to septic mice at 0 hours after surgery did not alter the number of bacterial colonies in blood or abdominal fluid assessed 18 hours after CLP. Blood bacterial counts were as follows: CLP+vehicle, 1.1 × 104 ± 0.90 × 104 CFU/ml versus CLP+BAM15, 0.10 × 104 ± 0.053 × 104 CFU/ml, P = 0.4. Abdominal bacterial counts were as follows: CLP+vehicle, 1.2 × 105 ± 0.92 × 105 CFU/ml versus CLP+BAM15, 6.9 × 105 ± 6.6 × 105 CFU/ml, P > 0.99 (Supplemental Figure 6A). We also tested bactericidal ability of BAM15 in vitro by directly adding BAM15 (0, 1, 5, 10, 20, and 50 μM) to a suspension of cecal material. BAM15 did not alter the number of bacterial colonies at any concentration (Supplemental Figure 6B). We conclude that BAM15 does not have bactericidal activity in vivo or in vitro.

BAM15 inhibited cfmtDNA in mice. While cfmtDNA is a biomarker of tissue injury in critically ill patients (32), it is unknown whether cfmtDNA levels can be used to predict and/or monitor drug efficacy. We evaluated the drug-biomarker relationship between BAM15 and cfmtDNA in male mice. We confirmed the correlation between past (8) and current mtDNA assays to quantitate mtDNA in plasma (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). The new mtDNA assay did not detect bacterial DNA originating in blood of CLP mice (Supplemental Figure 7D). Plasma cfmtDNA increased from 2 to 18 hours after CLP; BAM15, given at the time of CLP surgery, reduced cfmtDNA 2 to 18 hours after CLP (plasma cfmtDNA at 2 hours: CLP+vehicle, 1.4 × 105 ± 0.26 × 105 copies/μl versus CLP+BAM15, 0.32 × 105 ± 0.09 × 105 copies/μl, P < 0.05) (Figure 4A). Urinary cfmtDNA also increased beginning 6 hours after CLP, and BAM15, given at the time of CLP surgery, reduced urinary cfmtDNA after CLP (mtDNA/g Cr in urine at 6 hours: CLP+vehicle, 1.8×106 ± 1.0×106 copies/μl versus CLP+BAM15, 0.52 × 105 ± 0.14 × 105 copies/μl, P < 0.05) (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Both early and delayed BAM15 treatment decrease circulating mtDNA. (A–C) Time course of plasma mtDNA levels (A) and urine mtDNA (B) and urine mtDNA adjusted to creatinine excretion (C) at 18 hours after CLP (n = 8 each) mice were treated with vehicle (at 0 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours). (D–F) Time course of plasma mtDNA level (D) and urine mtDNA (E) and urine mtDNA adjusted to the creatinine excretion (F) in CLP mice (n = 8 each) treated with vehicle (at 6 hours) or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 6 hours).Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Analysis between groups at each time point was performed with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test following mixed-effects analysis. *P < 0.05.

The effect of BAM15 treatment on cfmtDNA was also observed in female mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Delayed treatment with BAM15 (6-hour delay) also inhibited both plasma and urine cfmtDNA (plasma cfmtDNA at 12 hours: CLP+vehicle, 4.6 × 105 ± 1.6 × 105 copies/μl versus CLP+BAM15, 0.53×105 ± 0.12 × 105 copies/μl, P < 0.05; urinary mtDNA/g Cr at 12 hours: CLP+vehicle, 1.4 × 106 ± 0.70 × 106 copies/g Cr versus CLP+BAM15, 0.81 × 105 ± 0.26 × 105 copies/g Cr, P < 0.05) (Figure 4, D–F). These results suggest that plasma and urinary cfmtDNA levels are responsive to BAM15 treatment in sepsis-AKI; thus, BAM15 and cfmtDNA are a potential drug-companion biomarker pair.

BAM15 inhibits overproduction of mitochondrial superoxide and mtDNA release in cultured renal tubule cells exposed to serum from septic mice. We established an in vitro model of septic kidney tubule cells by incubating mPPTCs with serum from septic mice obtained 18 hours after CLP. Overproduction of mtROS has been proposed as a pathophysiologic mechanism for sepsis-AKI (33). Mitochondrial uncouplers paradoxically decrease mitochondrial superoxide production by increasing the electron transfer rate, which decreases the dwell time for single electrons traversing the ETC (15–17).

To evaluate the effect of BAM15 on renal mtROS, we measured the production of mitochondrial superoxide using MitoSOX Red in mPPTCs coincubated with serum from CLP mice (“septic tubule cells”); measurements were made at 0, 6, 12, and 24 hours following the addition of mouse serum. Coincubation with septic serum increased MitoSOX Red intensity over time, compared with coincubation with control serum. BAM15 (either 10 μM or 20 μM) inhibited the overproduction of superoxide induced by CLP serum (Figure 5, A and B), with a significantly larger effect at 20 μM BAM15. These results suggest that BAM15 can act in part by decreasing mtROS production in tubule cells during sepsis. To evaluate whether mtDNA is released from septic tubule cells, we measured the appearance of cfmtDNA in the media of cultured tubule cells at 0, 6, 12, and 24 hours after incubation with septic serum. The concentration of cfmtDNA increased over time. Both 10 and 20 μM BAM15 inhibited cfmtDNA release from septic tubule cells (Figure 5C). Furthermore, cfmtDNA release correlated with MitoSOX Red generation in septic tubule cells (r = 0.93, P < 0.0001) (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 BAM15 inhibits production of mtROS in mPPTCs linked with decreasing mtDNA released from mPPTCs. (A and B) Serial live-cell imaging of mtROS in mPPTCs incubated with sham or CLP serum treated with vehicle or BAM15 (10 μM or 20 μM). (A) Representative images of mtROS of mPPTCs in each group at 24 hours after incubation. Red, MitoSOX Red; blue, Hoechst 33342. Original magnification, ×400. (B) Time course of fluorescence intensity of MitoSOX Red serially measured. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Tukey’s multiple-comparison test following 2-way ANOVA test. n = 18–31 (CLP serum+vehicle), n = 16–24 (CLP serum+BAM15, 10 μM), n = 19–24 (CLP serum+BAM15, 20 μM), n = 18–32 (sham serum+vehicle), n = 9–13 (sham serum+BAM15, 10 μM), and n = 8–13 (sham serum+BAM15, 20 μM) for 3 biological replicates per condition. *Versus each serum from mice subjected to sham surgery group, P < 0.05; †versus CLP serum+10 μM BAM15, P < 0.05; ‡versus CLP serum+20 μM BAM15, P < 0.05. (C) Time course of extracellular mtDNA levels of the supernatant shown in B. Controls were medium with CLP/sham serum or supernatants of PTCs treated with only vehicle/BAM15. #CLP serum+vehicle versus each other group, P < 0.05. Tukey’s multiple-comparison test following 2-way ANOVA test. (D) Correlation between extracellular mtDNA level and the corresponding MitoSOX Red intensity in the mPPTCs incubated with CLP serum treated with vehicle. n = 8 from 0, 6, 12, and 24 hours on 2 biological replicates. r value is Pearson’s correlation coefficient.

BAM15 protects against mtDNA-induced kidney injury and systemic inflammation in vivo. To investigate the functional role of mtDNA in vivo, we first injected mtDNA (400 ng, 2000 ng, or 8000 ng) into normal CD-1 mice and then measured circulating mtDNA and other relevant biomarkers. Plasma mtDNA increased 15 minutes after injection at all doses, peaking at 2 hours after injection (Figure 6A). The inflammatory marker serum IL-6 levels were increased at 3 hours in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 6B). We detected kidney dysfunction and vacuolization in tubular cells 3 hours after injection of 8,000 ng mtDNA (Figure 6, D–G). BAM15 overcame the IL-6 effect and kidney toxicity of exogenous mtDNA in nonseptic mice (Figure 6, C–G). Plasma and urine mtDNA levels were reduced by BAM15 at 3 hours after mtDNA injection, suggesting that BAM15 inhibits further release of mtDNA into the systemic circulation (Figure 6, H and I). The changes following mtDNA injection at 3 hours were inhibited in TLR9-KO, cGAS-KO, and AIM2-KO mice (Figure 6, J–L), suggesting that mtDNA-induced systemic and kidney injury occurred via all 3 major DNA-sensing pathways: TLR9, cGAS, and AIM2. We then addressed whether injection of mtDNA could overcome the BAM15 effect in CLP mice. Because of the short circulating half-life of mtDNA, we injected 8,000 ng of mtDNA (or vehicle) 3 times (at 0, 3, and 6 hours after CLP) into CLP mice treated with BAM15 or vehicle. The survival rate of CLP in all groups was low due to frequent anesthesia and injections; however, the highest dose of injected mtDNA overcame the beneficial effect of BAM15 on survival of CLP mice (Figure 6, M and N).

Figure 6 BAM15 effect on kidney injury and systemic inflammation caused by mtDNA as DAMPs in vivo. (A) Circulating mtDNA levels after injection of mtDNA (400 ng, 2,000 ng, or 8,000 ng) into naive mice. n = 3–4 each. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, mtDNA, 8,000 ng versus control; #P < 0.05, mtDNA, 2,000 ng versus control; †P < 0.05, mtDNA, 400 ng versus control, unpaired t test. (B) IL-6 levels in serum at 3 hours after injection of mtDNA (400, 2,000, or 8,000 ng) into naive mice. n = 3–5 each. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. (C–I) BAM15 effect (5 mg/kg, i.p., at 0 hours) at 3 hours after injection of mtDNA (8,000 ng) into naive mice on serum IL-6 level (C), BUN (D), PAS staining (E and F), and scoring (G) of kidney cortex, and mtDNA level in plasma (H) and urine (I). Original magnification, ×400. n = 3–5 each. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. (J–L) Serum IL-6 levels (J), BUN (K), and PAS staining and scoring (L) in WT, TLR9-KO, cGAS-KO, and AIM2-KO mice at 3 hours after injection of mtDNA (8,000 ng). n = 4 each for IL-6 and PAS staining. n = 6 for BUN. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Šidák’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. (M) Study design for survival study of mtDNA (8,000 ng) injection at 0, 3, and 6 hours after CLP surgery. (N) Kaplan-Meier curves of CLP mice treated for 7 days with vehicle or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours) following injection of mtDNA (8,000 ng) or control buffer. n = 15 each. log-rank test. *P < 0.05, CLP+vehicle+control versus CLP+BAM15+control; #P < 0.05, CLP+BAM15+mtDNA versus CLP+BAM15+control buffer.

BAM15 inhibits mtDNA-induced overproduction of mtROS and mtDNA release in vitro. Purified mtDNA from the liver of mice subjected to CLP increased tubule cell mtROS and increased release of mtDNA, whereas BAM15 inhibited both mtROS generation and mtDNA release (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). mtDNA-induced mtROS generation was inhibited in mPPTCs purified from TLR9-KO, cGAS-KO, and AIM2-KO mice, which are known receptors for mtDNA (7) (Supplemental Figure 8, D–H). These results indicate that BAM15 inhibits mtROS, which is generated by mtDNA via the TLR9, cGAS, and AIM2 pathways. On the other hand, exogenous superoxide (1, 10, and 100 μM KO 2 ) promoted mtDNA release from tubule cells, which was inhibited by BAM15 (Supplemental Figure 8, I and J). These results suggest BAM15 may act to suppress a vicious cycle between mtROS and mtDNA.

BAM15 requires neutrophils to improve survival and reduce kidney injury from sepsis. Because we demonstrated that kidney tubule cells can be a source of mtDNA, we searched for additional/alternative sources of circulating mtDNA as well as potential inflammatory/immune cell targets for BAM15. By histological staining, we determined that CLP-induced splenic apoptosis was decreased by BAM15, but we did not know what cell type was responsible for this result. We measured the absolute number of prevalent immune cell types by multicolor flow cytometry (B [CD3–CD19+], T [CD3+CD19–], NK-T [CD3–CD19–NK1.1+], neutrophils [CD11b+Ly6G+], monocytes [CD11b+Ly6C+], macrophages [CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6G–], and plasmacytoid DCs [pDC] [CD45R/B220+CD11c+]) in the spleen of mice subjected to sham (n = 4/each) or CLP surgery (n = 8/each) at 18 treated with vehicle or BAM15 (5 mg/kg, 0 hours). We found that numbers of splenic neutrophils were significantly decreased in CLP (vehicle treated) compared with CLP treated with BAM15 (Figure 7, A–E), with reciprocal changes in the percentage of apoptotic neutrophils (Figure 7, F–J). We did not see dramatic changes in other cell types. To investigate the effect of circulating mtDNA and BAM15 on neutrophils, Ly6G+ neutrophils were isolated from mouse spleen and stimulated by PMA or mtDNA with or without cotreatment of BAM15 for 3 hours. Supernatant mtDNA increased in both PMA- and mtDNA-stimulated neutrophils, and both were inhibited by BAM15 (Figure 7, K and L). Interestingly, mtDNA release stimulated by both PMA and mtDNA was inhibited in TLR9-KO, cGAS-KO, and AIM2-KO neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 7 BAM15 decreases neutrophil apoptosis and mtDNA release; neutrophil depletion counteracted BAM15 benefits. (A–D) Gating of Ly6G+ neutrophils in granulocytes (CD45+CD11b+) of spleen at 18 hours of sham+vehicle (A), sham+BAM15 (B), CLP+vehicle (C), and CLP+BAM15 (5 mg/kg, at 0 hours) (D). (E) Absolute neutrophil number in each group. Sham groups, n = 4 each; CLP groups, n = 8 each. Each circle represents a log-transformed average of duplicated samples. (F–I) Apoptotic cells in neutrophils of spleen at 18 hours of sham+vehicle (F), sham+BAM15 (G), CLP+vehicle (H), and CLP+BAM15 (I), and percentage of these apoptotic neutrophils in each group (J). n = 4 for each sham group; n = 8 for each CLP group. *P < 0.05. (K and L) Extracellular mtDNA in medium of Ly6G+ neutrophils treated with PMA (K) or mtDNA (25 μg/ml) (L) with or without BAM15. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA (E, J, K); t test (L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001. (M) Study design of CLP with neutrophil depletion. (N–P) Ly6G+ neutrophil population in isotype control–treated (N) or Ly6G Ab–treated (O) spleen at 18 hours after sham surgery, and histogram of Ly6G expression (P). BUN (Q); Serum creatinine (R). Sham groups, n = 3 each; CLP groups, n = 7 each. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Šidák’s multiple-comparison test following 1-way ANOVA. #P < 0.05, CLP versus sham in each treatment group; *P < 0.05, between CLP groups. (S) Kaplan-Meier curves for 7 days of mice subjected to sham or CLP surgery treated with vehicle or BAM15 (5 mg/kg at 0 hours) following Ly6G Ab or isotype control treatment. Sham groups, n = 3 each; CLP groups, n = 20 each. log-rank test. *P < 0.05, CLP+isotype+vehicle versus CLP+isotype+BAM15. #P < 0.05, CLP+Ly6GAb+BAM15 versus CLP+isotype+BAM15.

Next, to determine whether BAM15 requires neutrophils for its beneficial effects, we depleted neutrophils by injection of Ly6G-specific mAb (Figure 7, M–P). BAM15 (given at 0 hours) improved survival in isotype-injected mice but not in neutrophil-depleted CLP mice (Figure 7S). Similarly, BAM15 improved kidney function (at 18 hours) of isotype-injected mice but not in neutrophil-depleted CLP mice (CLP+Ly6Gab+BAM15 versus CLP+control+BAM15: serum creatinine, 0.41 ± 0.09 versus 0.20 ± 0.08 mg/dl, P < 0.05; BUN: 89.3 ± 6.10 versus 61.7 ± 8.02 mg/dl, P < 0.05) (Figure 7, Q and R). These results support the hypothesis that the protective effects of BAM15 on survival and kidney injury are mediated by neutrophils.

BAM15 inhibited neutrophil infiltration into kidney. We confirmed the decrease in splenic neutrophils at 18 hours after CLP by histochemical staining of neutrophils, whereas BAM15 (5 mg/kg i.p. at 0 hours after CLP) inhibited the decline of neutrophil staining (Figure 8, A and B). In contrast, neutrophil numbers increased in the kidney at 18 hours after CLP (sham+vehicle versus CLP+vehicle: 0.61 ± 0.09 versus 4.3 ± 0.38 in ×200 field, P < 0.05), but not in kidneys of CLP treated with BAM15 (sham+BAM15 versus CLP+BAM15: 0.61 ± 0.08 versus 1.2 ± 0.23 in ×200 field, P < 0.05) (Figure 8, C and D). Moreover, BAM15 treatment did not inhibit neutrophil infiltration in the liver at 18 hours after CLP (Figure 8, E and F).