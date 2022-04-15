The Eph receptor A4 plays a role in demyelination and depression-related behavior

Demyelination in mouse models relevant to depression. We first examined the CUMS and LPS mouse models for studying depression to confirm the presence of demyelination and depression-related behavior. CUMS was applied as previously described (7, 35). As shown in Supplemental Figure 1, A–H; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152187DS1, we conducted 3 common behavioral tests related to depression: the sucrose preference test (SPT), the open field test (OFT), and the tail suspension test (TST) on day 42 of the CUMS protocol, and we performed immunohistochemical analysis using antibodies against myelin basic protein (MBP), the most common cellular marker for myelin. We found significantly decreased MBP levels in the hippocampus of mice subjected to CUMS (referred to hereafter as CUMS mice) compared with the levels in control animals (Figure 1, A–C). We also used Luxol fast blue (LFB) staining to confirm reduced myelination in the CUMS mouse brain (Figure 1, D–F). Western blot analysis of protein extracted from hippocampus produced results consistent with our histopathology results (Figure 1, G and H). In addition, we measured MBP expression in striatum and hypothalamus by Western blotting and found decreased MBP protein levels in striatum but not hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Western blotting also revealed a similar decrease in MBP expression in the hippocampus of the LPS mouse model (Figure 1, I and J).

Figure 1 Decreased myelination was observed in mouse models for the study of depression. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence images of MBP expression in brain sections from control (A) and CUMS (B) mice. Panels on the right are higher-magnification images of the ventral hippocampus (vHip) and external capsule (ec). Scale bar: 1 mm; original magnification, ×100 (enlarged insets). (C) Quantification of MBP fluorescence intensity in the ventral hippocampus (t 10 = 5.681) and the external capsule (t 10 = 6.130). n = 6 slices from 3 animal brains/group. (D and E) Representative images of LFB histological staining. Scale bar: 1 mm; original magnification, ×200 (enlarged insets). (F) Quantification results of LFB staining of the ventral hippocampus (t 22 = 4.410) and the external capsule (t 22 = 12.40). n = 12 slices from 4 animal brains/group. (G–J) Western blots and analysis showing lower MBP expression in ventral hippocampus from CUMS mice (G and H) (t 10 = 2.446, n = 6 brains/group) and LPS-treated mice (I and J) (t 10 = 2.291, n = 6 brains/group) mice. β-Actin was used as the loading control. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (C, F, H, and J).

We then performed a more detailed histological analysis of the nodes of Ranvier on myelinated axons. Antibodies against contactin-associated protein (Caspr) were used to examine the paranodal junction in the hippocampus, and nodal length was measured according to the borders of Caspr-positive regions (Figure 2, A–D). Similar to previous studies in MS, in which demyelination increases nodal length (36), the mean nodal length in CUMS mice (1.74 ± 0.99 μm) was significantly longer than that in control mice (0.95 ± 0.50 μm). We also found an increase in the nodal length in corpus callosum (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). Moreover, the distribution of nodal length in CUMS mice was broader (Figure 2E), and the axonal myelin sheath as visualized with electron microscopy was thinner compared with that of control animals (Figure 2, F and G). We also observed a decreased axonal myelin sheath in the corpus callosum (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). These data demonstrate an association between demyelination and depression-related behaviors in the mouse.

Figure 2 Demyelination and altered synaptic protein expression are observed in mouse models relevant to depression. (A) Schematic diagram of the myelin sheath, showing the nodes of Ranvier, the paranode, and the juxtaparanode, with Caspr 1 expressed mainly in the paranode. (B) Representative images showing Caspr-positive, red-stained paranodal regions in the ventral hippocampus. Scale bar: 20 μm. n = 4 mice/group. (C) High-magnification images of Caspr staining from B. Original magnification, ×400. (D) Nodal lengths were increased in CUMS mice, based on measurements of Caspr-stained regions (n = 50 nodes from 3 different mice/group). (E) Histograms showing the frequency distribution of nodal length, which differed between control and CUMS mice. (F) Representative electron microscopic images showing demyelination in CUMS mice. Scale bar: 500 nm. (G) Thinner myelin sheaths were observed in CUMS mice, as measured by electron microscopy. The total number of myelin sheaths analyzed in the control and CUMS groups was 73 and 87, respectively (n = 15 images from 5 mice/group, t 158 = 3.361). (H and I) Representative blots showing decreased PSD95 protein expression in CUMS mice and results of the densitometric analysis. Na+K+ATPase was used as the loading control (n = 6 mice/group, t 10 = 3.798). (J and K) Representative blots showing decreased PSD95 protein expression in LPS-treated mice and results of the densitometric analysis (n = 6 mice/group, t 10 = 3.866). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test (D, G, I, and K).

Altered synaptic protein expression in mouse models with features of depression. Chronic stress has been reported to disrupt local protein synthesis in synapses, resulting in altered production of proteins required for the formation, maturation, and function of synapses (37). Thus, we measured the amount of postsynaptic density protein 95 (PSD95) in the membrane fraction of protein extracted from the hippocampus of depression-like model mice. We found that PSD95 was significantly decreased in both CUMS mice (Figure 2, H and I) and LPS mice (Figure 2, J and K). These data suggest altered synaptic composition in conjunction with demyelination and depression-like behaviors.

Clemastine promotes myelination and rescues depression-related behaviors in mice. To determine whether demyelination is the cause or consequence of depression-related behaviors in mouse models, we investigated whether remyelination would restore normal behavior in tests relevant to depression. Clemastine has remyelinating effects in animal models of MS and patients with MS (38). Thus, if demyelination is necessary for abnormal behavior in CUMS mice, pharmacological remyelination by clemastine should normalize these depression-related behaviors. We injected 10 mg/kg clemastine intraperitoneally each day into CUMS mice from days 29 to 42 and tested their behaviors from day 43 onward. As shown in Figure 3, A–H, clemastine rescued the behavioral deficits in both CUMS (Figure 3, A–D) and LPS (Figure 3, E–H) mice, normalizing the SPTs, OFTs, and TSTs. We then confirmed the remyelinating effect of clemastine by measuring MBP expression, which was restored to the same level as that in control animals in both the CUMS (Figure 3, I and J) and LPS (Figure 3, K and L) models. Electron microscopic analysis of the hippocampus revealed similar results at the ultrastructural level, showing that clemastine restored the myelin sheath to a normal thickness after being substantially thinned by CUMS (Figure 3, M and N). Quantification of myelin thickness relative to the axonal diameter (g-ratio) revealed that CUMS resulted in thinner myelin in mice treated with vehicle (g = 0.654 ± 0.019) compared with control mice treated with vehicle (g = 0.829 ± 0.056, P < 0.01). This was reversed when the CUMS mice were treated with clemastine (g = 0.701 ± 0.017, P < 0.05) (Figure 3O).

Figure 3 Clemastine promotes myelination and rescues depression-related behaviors in mice. (A) Schematic outline of clemastine treatment experiment in CUMS mice. (B–D) Behavioral testing of CUMS mice and clemastine treatment: (B) SPT [F (2, 34) = 4.657, CUMS plus vehicle: n = 12 mice; CUMS plus clemastine: n = 14 mice; control plus vehicle: n = 11 mice]; (C) OFT [F (2, 39) = 4.843]; and (D) TST [F (2, 39) = 5.197, CUMS plus vehicle: n = 15 mice; CUMS plus clemastine: n = 15 mice; control plus vehicle: n = 12 mice in the OFT and TST]. (E) Schematic outline of clemastine treatment experiment in LPS-treated mice. (F–H) Behavioral testing of LPS-treated mice and clemastine treatment: (F) SPT [F (2, 33) = 8.388]; (G) OFT [F (2, 33) = 12.13]; and (H) TST [F (2, 33) = 5.023] (n = 12 mice/group). (I and J) Western blots and analysis showing lower levels of MBP that were restored by clemastine treatment in CUMS mice [n = 3 brains/group, F (2, 6) = 7.113]. (K and L) Western blots and analysis showing that clemastine treatment restored the diminished expression of MBP caused by LPS [n = 4–5 brains/group, F (2, 10) = 6.098]. (M) Representative electron microscopic images of ventral hippocampus myelinated axons from CUMS mice treated with clemastine and from control groups (n = 8 images from 3 mice/group). Scale bar: 500 nm. (N) Clemastine restored decreased myelin sheath thickness in CUMS mice, based on measurements from electron microscopic images [F (2, 85) = 18.81]. (O) The g-ratio of the inner to outer diameter of myelin sheaths plotted against the axon diameter. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc comparison.

Clemastine restores synaptic deficits. We used electron microscopy to examine the synaptic ultrastructure in CUMS mice, because we hypothesized that there would be synaptic changes in addition to abnormal behaviors and demyelination. As shown in Figure 4, A and B, the number of asymmetric synapses (1.57 ± 0.37/field, P < 0.05) in CUMS mice was significantly reduced compared with that in control mice (3.50 ± 0.34/field), a deficit that was reversed by clemastine treatment (3.83 ± 0.75/field, P < 0.05). Moreover, the postsynaptic density in CUMS mice was thinner (35.95 ± 2.09 nm) than that in control mice (23.26 ± 1.40 nm, P < 0.001), and clemastine restored the postsynaptic density thickness to control levels (32.53 ± 1.62 nm, P < 0.001) (Figure 4, C and D). These data demonstrate that environmental stress can induce synaptic deficits that can be rescued by clemastine.

Figure 4 Clemastine reverses synaptic deficits. (A) Representative electron microscopic images of CUMS mice showing synaptic deficits that were rescued by clemastine (n = 3 mice/group). Scale bar: 500 nm. (B) The reduction in asymmetric synapses resulting from CUMS was rescued by clemastine [F (2, 16) = 6.063]. (C) Frequency distributions of PSD thickness. (D) Clemastine treatment normalized PSD thickness in CUMS mice to control levels [n = 40 asymmetric synapses from 3 mice in control and vehicle-treated groups; n = 42 asymmetric synapses from 3 mice in CUMS plus the vehicle group; n = 43 asymmetric synapses from 3 mice in the CUMS plus the clemastine-treated group, F (2, 122) = 14.50]. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc comparison test.

Increased EphA4 receptor expression is associated with demyelination in CUMS mice. In an effort to identify specific genes that might be responsible for demyelination in CUMS mice, we performed RNA-Seq on hippocampal tissue extracted from mice on day 21 and day 42 of the CUMS protocol. A volcano plot of differential gene expression in CUMS mice versus control mice was generated using the Bioinformatics tool (http://www.bioinformatics.com.cn), a free online platform for data analysis and visualization. We found 2 members from the Eph family of RTKs, Epha4 and Epha7, that were among the top 100 upregulated genes (Figure 5A). The changes in mRNA levels of Mbp, Dlg4, and other genes involved in myelination such as Sox10 and Myrf (39, 40) and synaptic genes such as SAP97 (41) are shown in Supplemental Figure 4, A–L. Gene ontology (GO) analysis of the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) is shown in Supplemental Figure 4M.

Figure 5 EphA4 knockdown rescues CUMS-induced depression-related phenotypes in mice. (A) Volcano plot of DEGs in CUMS mice versus controls. Cutoff values for the adjusted P value and fold change were set at 0.05 and 1.5, respectively. (B and C) Western blot and analysis showing increased EphA4 in hippocampus after CUMS (n = 6 mice/group, t 10 = 2.756). (D and E) Western blot and analysis showing increased EphA4 in hippocampus after LPS injection (n = 6 mice/group, t 10 = 3.080). (F and G) The level of ubiquitinated EphA4 was dramatically decreased in CUMS mice (n = 5–6 mice/group, t 9 = 6.918). (H) Diagram outlining the layout of the AAV shRNA vector used to knock down EphA4 and the experimental timeline. (I and K) Behavioral effects of EphA4 knockdown in the (I) SPT [F (2, 30) = 8.580]; (J) OFT [F (2, 26) = 4.712; and (K) TST [F (2, 30) = 4.961] in CUMS mice (n = 9–11 mice/group). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc comparisons test (I–K) and unpaired Student’s t test (C, E, and G).

We focused on EphA4, as the Eph family of RTKs have been implicated in the regulation of synapse development and plasticity (30). EphA4 is mainly expressed in the adult hippocampus as a suppressor of neurotransmission and synaptic plasticity (42). Increased EphA4 has been consistently observed after traumatic brain injury in humans (43). Similarly, EphA4, along with several other Eh receptors, appears to inhibit neuronal regrowth and recovery after spinal cord injury in mice (44). Increased expression of EphA4 has been observed in axonal lesions in MS, a demyelinating neurological disorder (45). Consistent with the RNA-Seq results, we confirmed by Western blotting that EphA4 was significantly increased in the hippocampus of CUMS mice (Figure 5, B and C) and LPS mice (Figure 5, D and E).

Increased EphA4 receptor expression in CUMS might be a result of decreased ubiquitination. To further investigate what induced the increase in EphA4 expression, we carried out a modified mass spectrometric analysis of proteins immunoprecipitated by an anti-EphA4 antibody in mouse brain. We found 463 proteins immunoprecipitated by the anti-EphA4 antibody, but not by the IgG control, in both control and CUMS mouse hippocampus. Further analysis of the 463 proteins showed that there are a marked number of proteins in the ubiquitin-mediated degradation pathway (Supplemental Table 1). Thus, we hypothesized that the observed enhancement of EphA4 expression may have been due to decreased ubiquitination in CUMS mice. To investigate this possibility, we first measured the level of ubiquitination in proteins extracted from CUMS mouse brain compared with levels in controls. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, the ubiquitination of proteins was significantly decreased in CUMS (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) and LPS (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) mouse brains. We then measured the level of ubiquitinated EphA4 in CUMS mice using anti-EphA4 antibody to precipitate EphA4 followed by Western blot analysis with anti-ubiquitin antibody. As shown in Figure 5, F and G, the level of ubiquitinated EphA4 was dramatically decreased in CUMS mice, despite the significant upregulation in the directly immunoprecipitated EphA4, consistent with the increase in the expression of EphA4. These data suggest that the EphA4 upregulation induced by CUMS might be due to decreased ubiquitination.

Eph A4 knockdown rescues the depression-related phenotypes and synaptic deficits in mice caused by CUMS. To investigate whether the association between increased EphA4 and CUMS was causal, we used a genetic knockdown strategy. We hypothesized that if EphA4 function is necessary for CUMS to produce demyelination and behavior changes, then reducing EphA4 expression should prevent the deficits caused by CUMS. We generated an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector encoding EphA4 shRNA and a control shRNA AAV and injected these into mice before exposure to CUMS (Figure 5H). EphA4 shRNA knockdown was confirmed with Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 6).

EphA4 knockdown prevented the depression-related behaviors in CUMS mice; sucrose preference (Figure 5I), open field behavior (Figure 5J), and TSTs (Figure 5K) were not significantly different than for the control mice. We obtained similar results with myelination, as demonstrated by measuring MBP levels (Figure 6, A and B), and with synaptic deficits, by quantifying PSD95 expression levels (Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, EphA4 knockdown prevented the decrease in asymmetric synapses caused by CUMS, as seen by electron microscopy (Figure 6, E and F). Moreover, the distribution of PSD thickness in CUMS mice treated with shNC shifted toward a lower value than that in control mice treated with shNC, and this change in distribution pattern could be partially reversed by EphA4 knockdown (Figure 6G). Statistically, EphA4 knockdown significantly prevented thinning of the PSD by CUMS (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 EphA4 knockdown in mice rescues synaptic deficits caused by CUMS. (A and B) Western blot analysis showing lower levels of MBP in CUMS mice restored by EphA4 knockdown [n = 3 brains/group, F (2, 6) = 7.264]. (C) Representative Western blot images of PSD95 protein levels; Na+K+ATPase was used as the protein loading control. (D) Densitometric analysis of PSD95 levels shows that EphA4 knockdown restored the decrease caused by CUMS versus control levels [n = 3 brains/group, F (2, 6) = 8.407]. (E) Representative electron microscopic images of ultrastructure of synapses from the 3 treatment groups. Scale bar: 1.0 μm. (F) Quantification of asymmetric synapse density, showing that EphA4 rescued the decrease caused by CUMS [n = 11 images from 3 mice/group, F (2, 30) = 7.500]. (G) Histograms showing the differential distribution patterns of the PSD thickness. (H) EphA4 knockdown restored the reduced PSD thickness caused by CUMS [n = 61 asymmetric synapses analyzed from 3 mice in the control plus the shNC group, n = 62 asymmetric synapses from 3 mice in CUMS plus the shNC and CUMS plus shEpha4 groups, F (2, 182) = 21.79]. Data are shown are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc comparison (B, D, F, and H). ctrl, control.

Enhanced expression of EphA4 in excitatory neurons is associated with demyelination in CUMS mice. We have shown that knockdown the expression of EphA4 in hippocampus prevented depressive-like behavior, demyelination, and synaptic deficits. Next, we sought to determine the specific cell type in which EphA4 is acting to produce these effects. Thus, we examined the expression of EphA4 using confocal microscopy with specific cell makers. As shown in Figure 7A, we found that in normal mouse brain, EphA4 was mainly coexpressed with Vglut1, a marker for excitatory neurons. In contrast, EphA4 was not colocalized with GAD65 and GAD67 (expressed in inhibitory neurons), MBP (expressed in oligodendrocytes), Iba1 (expressed in microglia), or GFAP (expressed in astrocytes), suggesting that EphA4 is mainly expressed in excitatory neurons. We then confirmed that the expression of EphA4 in excitatory neurons was substantially increased in CUMS mice (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Specific knockdown EphA4 expression in excitatory neurons can rescue the depressive phenotypes in mice induced by CUMS. (A) EphA4 was mainly colabeled with Vglut1 in the ventral hippocampus of normal mice. (B) EphA4 expression in excitatory neurons was markedly increased by CUMS. Scale bars: 50 μm (n = 5 mice/group). (C) Diagram outlining the layout of the AAV shRNA vector used and the experimental timeline. (D) Representative images demonstrating that the AAV vectors can specifically infect excitatory neurons in the ventral hippocampus. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Knockdown efficiency of EphA4 shRNA vectors. (F) Increased levels of EphA4 in CUMS mice were restored by EphA4 shRNA treatment [n = 4–5 brains/group, F (2, 10) = 8.812 ]. (G–I) Behavioral effects of EphA4 knockdown in excitatory neurons in the (G) SPT [F (2, 31) = 5.814]; (H) OFT [F (2, 32) = 5.210]); and (I) TST [F (2, 32) = 14.18] in CUMS mice (n = 11–12 mice/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further confirm that EphA4 in excitatory neurons mediates demyelination in the pathogenesis of depression, we constructed an Epha4-knockdown vector with a CaMK2a promotor to specifically knock down the expression of Epha4 in excitatory neurons (Figure 7, C and D). Consistent with our prediction, EphA4 knockdown in excitatory neurons rescued the abnormal phenotype seen in WT CUMS mice, normalizing the increased expression of EphA4 (Figure 7, E and F), the depression-like behavior (Figure 7, G–I), the decreased expression of MBP (Figure 8, A and B), the decreased myelin sheaths (Figure 8, C and D), and the decreased number of asymmetric synapses (Figure 8, E and F) and thinning PSDs (Figure 8G).

Figure 8 Specific knockdown of EphA4 expression in excitatory neurons in mice can inhibit demyelination and rescue the synaptic deficits induced by CUMS. (A and B) Lower levels of MBP in CUMS mice restored by EphA4 knockdown in excitatory neurons [n = 4–5 brains/group, F (2, 10) = 11.51]. (C) Representative electron microscopic images of myelinated axons. Scale bar: 500 nm. (D) Specific knockdown of EphA4 in excitatory neurons restored decreased myelin sheath thickness in CUMS mice [n = 85 myelinated axons from 3 mice/group, (F (2, 252) = 166.1]. (E) Representative electron microscopic images of synapses from 3 treatment groups. Scale bar: 500 nm. (F and G) EphA4 knockdown in excitatory neurons restored the reduced asymmetric synapse numbers (F) [F (2, 20) = 14.32] and PSD thickness (G) [n = 85 asymmetric synapses analyzed from 3 mice/group, F (2, 252) = 44.57] caused by CUMS. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc comparisons with Dunnett’s test.

Altered levels of MBP, PSD95, and EphA4 in postmortem brain tissue from patients with MDD. To translate our findings from mouse models of depression to humans, we measured the protein levels of MBP, PSD95, and EphA4 in postmortem brain samples provided by the Stanley Medical Research Institute (Rockville, Maryland, USA). We analyzed tissue from 15 patients with MDD and 15 unaffected control individuals, who were matched for age, sex, race, postmortem interval, pH (hydrogen ion concentration), side of brain, and mRNA quality (46, 47). The demographic information and antidepressant treatment data are shown in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3. Equal amounts of protein from each sample were immunoblotted with antibodies against either MBP, PSD95, or EphA4. Each Western blot included 5 samples from each group, and the results for each sample are presented as the percentage of the mean of 5 control samples on the same blot. Consistent with the results from CUMS mice, MBP and PSD95 protein levels were significantly decreased in patients with MDD compared with control individuals (n = 15, *P < 0.05; Figure 9, A–D), whereas EphA4 levels were significantly higher in MDD samples compared with levels in controls (n = 15, *P < 0.05; Figure 9, E and F).