USP25 inhibition ameliorates Alzheimer’s pathology through the regulation of APP processing and Aβ generation

Increased USP25 gene dosage aggravates amyloid pathology in AD mice. To address whether trisomy 21 influences AD pathogenesis, we generated a combined murine DS-AD model by crossing the 5×FAD AD model with the Dp16 DS mouse model, and immunoblot analyses confirmed an upregulation of USP25, APP, and APP-carboxy-terminal fragments (APP-CTFs) in the cortices of 5×FAD; Dp16 mice compared with that of 5×FAD mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A–F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152170DS1). We subsequently immunostained hippocampal sections from 5-month-old 5×FAD and 5×FAD;Dp16 mice and found that overdosage of chromosome 21 genes enhanced amyloid plaque deposition in the 5×FAD;Dp16 mouse brain (Figure 1, A–C).

Figure 1 Increased USP25 dosage promotes amyloid plaque deposition in 5×FAD mice. (A–C) Representative immunostaining (A) and quantification of 6E10-positive amyloid plaques (B and C) in the hippocampi (Hipp) of 5-month-old 5×FAD (n = 4) and 5×FAD;Dp16 (n = 5) mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D–F) Representative immunostaining (D) and quantification of 6E10-positive amyloid plaques (E and F) in the hippocampi of 6-month-old 5×FAD (n = 5) and 5×FAD;BAC-Tg-USP25 (n = 6) mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

USP25, which resides on chromosome 21, has been previously shown to regulate neuroinflammation in the DS-AD brain (18). To determine whether USP25 affects amyloid pathology in the context of DS-AD, we crossed 5×FAD mice with bacterial artificial chromosome–Tg-USP25 (BAC-Tg-USP25) mice (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). We performed immunostaining using hippocampal sections from 6-month-old 5×FAD and 5×FAD;BAC-Tg-USP25 mice and observed an increased number of amyloid plaques in the hippocampi of 5×FAD;BAC-Tg-USP25 mice compared with the hippocampi of 5×FAD mice (Figure 1, D–F). This suggests that USP25 upregulation alone can sufficiently aggravate Aβ pathology.

Genetic deletion of Usp25 ameliorates amyloid pathology in AD mice. Usp25−/− mice displayed normal body weight and cognitive behavior compared with their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 2); however, it is still unknown whether Usp25 deficiency affects amyloid pathology. We generated 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mice by crossing Usp25+/− mice with 5×FAD mice. We evaluated the learning and memory ability of 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mice and found that genetic deletion of Usp25 improved the cognitive performance of 5×FAD mice in the Morris water maze (MWM) test (Figure 2, A and B) and fear conditioning contextual test (Figure 2C). We subsequently performed histological analysis of amyloid plaques in cortical and hippocampal sections from 6-month-old 5×FAD and 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mice. Staining with both an Aβ antibody and thioflavin S revealed a reduction in amyloid burden in 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mice compared with 5×FAD mice (Figure 2, D–I). We next analyzed the levels of soluble Aβ 40 and Aβ 42 in mouse cortical and hippocampal lysates by ELISA and found that genetic deletion of Usp25 markedly reduced soluble Aβ 40 and Aβ 42 levels in the 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mouse hippocampus and cortex at 6 months of age (Figure 2, J and K). Furthermore, we performed Golgi staining in cortical sections from 9-month-old WT, Usp25+/–, 5×FAD, and 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mice and observed deficits in dendritic spines in 5×FAD mice and restoration of mature spine density and spine size in 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mice compared with 5×FAD mice (Figure 2, L–N). Together, these results demonstrate that Usp25 downregulation or deletion haploinsufficiency ameliorates amyloid pathology and synaptic deficits in 5×FAD mice.

Figure 2 Usp25 deficiency ameliorates amyloid burden in 5×FAD mice. (A) Morris water maze (MWM) test results depicting escape latency, defined as the time taken to find a hidden platform in the 7-day training phase. (B) MWM probe test results. n = 13–19 mice per group. (C) Percentage freezing time in contextual fear conditioning (FC) tests as a readout of associative memory. n = 18 mice per group. Six- to 7-month-old mice were used in behavioral tests. (D-I) Representative immunostaining (D) and quantification of amyloid plaques with a 6E10 antibody (E–G) and thioflavin S (ThioS) (H and I) in the cortices (CTX) and hippocampi (Hipp) in 6-month-old 5×FAD and 5×FAD;Usp25+/– mice. n = 6 mice per group. Scale bar: 50 μm. (J and K) Quantification of soluble Aβ 42 (J) and Aβ 40 (K) in RIPA buffer in the cortices and hippocampi of 6-month-old 5×FAD and 5×FAD;Usp25+/– mice. n = 10 mice per group. (L–N) Golgi staining (L) and quantification of mature, immature, and total dendritic spines (M) and spine size (N) in the cortical layer V regions of 9-month-old WT, Usp25+/–, 5×FAD, and 5×FAD;Usp25+/– mice. Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 4 mice per group, 22–27 dendrites per group were counted in M, and 95–107 spines per group were counted in N. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (A and E–K) or as median with minimum to maximum bars (B, C, M, and N). P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis in B and C, by the Mann-Whitney test in E–K, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis in M, and by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc analysis in N. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.0001.

USP25 modulates amyloidogenic APP processing in vivo and in vitro. The generation of Aβ is derived from sequential cleavage of the transmembrane precursor APP by β and γ secretases (19). To determine whether reduced amyloid deposition with USP25 downregulation is derived from changes in APP processing, we characterized the expression of various proteolytic readouts from APP-processing pathways by immunoblot analysis. We found that Usp25 deficiency reduced the levels of APP and its cleavage products (both α- and β-CTFs) in the cortices of 6-month-old 5×FAD;Usp25+/− mice (Figure 3, A and B), whereas overexpression of USP25 markedly increased the expression of APP and BACE1 in the cortices of 6-month-old BAC-Tg-USP25 mice (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 USP25 regulates APP processing in 5×FAD mice. (A and B) Immunoblot analysis of APP-processing-related proteins in the cortices of 6-month-old WT, Usp25+/–, 5×FAD, and 5×FAD:Usp25+/– mice. n = 5 per group. (C and D) Immunoblot analysis of APP, BACE1, and USP25 proteins in the cortices of 6-month-old WT and BAC-Tg-USP25 mice. n = 8 per group. The intensity of each immunoblot band was normalized to that of the β-actin band. All data are presented as median with minimum to maximum bars. Values are shown in kDa in A and C. P values were determined by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis in B and by Student’s t test in D. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Consistent with these results in vivo, we found that USP25 knockdown markedly reduced the levels of secreted and intracellular Aβ 40 and Aβ 42 in the human APP-overexpressing SH-SY5Y-APP 751 cell line (Figure 4, A–D). Moreover, knockdown of USP25 reduced the expression of APP, APP-CTFs, sAPPβ, and BACE1 but not PS1-CTF (Figure 4, E and F). In addition, overexpression of USP25 increased APP protein levels in APP-overexpressing HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Inhibition of lysosomal degradation by leupeptin abolished the effects of USP25 overexpression on APP, indicating that USP25 affects APP turnover (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We also found that overexpression of USP25 increased BACE1 expression, while overexpression of ubiquitin decreased BACE1 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), suggesting that USP25 regulates BACE1 expression through BACE1 ubiquitination. However, downregulation of USP25 failed to affect the expression of chromosome 21–encoded BACE2 (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). These results demonstrate that USP25 enhances Aβ accumulation through upregulation/accumulation of various components of the amyloidogenic processing pathway, such as APP and BACE1.

Figure 4 Knockdown of USP25 reduces APP processing and Aβ generation in vitro. (A–D) Quantification of secreted and intracellular Aβ 42 /Aβ 40 in SH-SY5Y-APP 751 cells upon USP25 siRNA treatment. n = 6 per group. (E and F) Immunoblot analysis of APP-processing-related proteins in SH-SY5Y-APP 751 cells upon USP25 siRNA treatment. The intensity of each immunoblot band was normalized to that of the β-actin band. Values are shown in kDa in E. n = 4 per group. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. P values were determined by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

USP25 promotes BACE1 deubiquitination and APP β cleavage. To determine the underlying molecular mechanism by which USP25 regulates APP processing and Aβ generation, we further verified the interaction between USP25 and APP (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and the interaction between USP25 and BACE1 but not BACE2 (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4C) by coimmunoprecipitation (Co-IP). We found that USP25 overexpression reduced the amount of polyubiquitinated APP (Figure 5, C and D), and USP25 knockdown increased polyubiquitinated BACE1 levels (Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, we demonstrated that USP25 depletion-mediated APP and BACE1 degradation can be reversed by inhibition of both the proteasomal and lysosomal degradation pathways (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 5 USP25 deubiquitinates and stabilizes APP and BACE1. (A) Co-IP of endogenous APP and USP25 in C57BL/6 mouse cortical lysates. Rabbit IgG was used as a negative control. (B) Co-IP of the purified His-tagged USP25a catalytic domain (His-USP25aCat) and exogenously expressed BACE1-HA protein in HEK293T cells. Mouse IgG was used as a negative control. (C and D) Immunoblot analysis of polyubiquitinated APP-myc in HEK293T cells upon HA-USP25a overexpression. n = 5. (E and F) Immunoblot analysis of polyubiquitinated BACE1-HA in HEK293T cells upon USP25 knockdown. n = 6. (G and H) Immunoblot analysis of APP and BACE1 in USP25-depleted SH-SY5Y-APP 751 cell lysates treated with the proteasomal inhibitor MG132 (10 μM) or the lysosomal inhibitor leupeptin (Leu, 100 μg/mL). The intensity of each immunoblot band was normalized to that of the β-actin band. Values are shown in kDa in A–C, E, and G. n = 6. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. P values were determined by Student’s t test in D and F and by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc analysis in H. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Furthermore, we performed sucrose gradient subcellular fractionation and found that USP25 overexpression increased the subcellular accumulation of BACE1 in the Golgi apparatus (Figure 6A). To further confirm the effect of USP25 on BACE1 trafficking, we performed a biotinylation assay to isolate the plasma membrane and found that USP25 overexpression markedly reduced the cell surface BACE1 distribution (Figure 6, B and C). Further immunostaining analyses revealed an increase in the sorting of BACE1 into the RCAS1-positive Golgi apparatus and colocalization of BACE1 with APP upon overexpression of USP25 (Figure 6, D–G). Together, our results identified APP and BACE1 as USP25 substrates and demonstrated that trafficking/processing of these components can be regulated by USP25-mediated deubiquitination.

Figure 6 Overexpression of USP25 facilitates sorting of BACE1 into the Golgi apparatus. (A) Fractions from a 10%~50% sucrose density gradient were collected and concentrated by TCA precipitation and then subjected to immunoblot analysis. GOLPH4 was used as a Golgi marker. (B and C) Cell surface expression of BACE1-myc in HEK293 cells upon USP25a-myc overexpression was determined by surface biotinylation assay. Na+/K+ ATPase, a plasma membrane protein, was used as the internal control. Values are shown in kDa in A and B. TL, total lysate. n = 3 per group. (D–G) Immunofluorescence staining and colocalization analysis of APP-EGFP and BACE1-HA with RCAS1-positive Golgi in HeLa cells overexpressing USP25a-Flag or control vector. Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 43 (vector), n = 41 (USP25a-Flag). Data are presented as mean ± SEM (C) or median with minimum to maximum bars (E–G). P values were determined by Student’s t test in C and by the Mann-Whitney test in E–G. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Pharmacological inhibition of USP25 ameliorates amyloid pathology in AD mice. We took advantage of an in vitro enzymatic activity assay using a purified recombinant USP25 catalytic domain with a fluorogenic substrate consisting of ubiquitin derived at the C-terminus with rhodamine-110 (20) and found that compound AZ1 exhibited potent inhibitory activity against the USP25 enzyme with an IC 50 value of 4.834 μM (Supplemental Figure 5A). Further immunoblot analyses confirmed that AZ1 administration reduced the protein amounts of APP and APP-CTFs in the cortices of 5×FAD mice compared with the vehicle controls (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). To evaluate the effects of USP25 inhibition on amyloid deposition in vivo, we intraperitoneally injected 5×FAD mice with the USP25 inhibitor AZ1 (20 mg/kg/d, daily injection, 28 days) (Figure 7A). We subsequently performed histological analysis and found a reduction in the number of amyloid plaques in brain sections from AZ1-injected 5×FAD mice compared with those from 5×FAD mice administered solvent (Figure 7, B–F). Consistent with the reduction in amyloid plaques, AZ1 administration also resulted in a decrease in both LAMP1- and ATG9A-positive dystrophic neurites (Figure 7, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). These results indicated that pharmacological inhibition of USP25 ameliorated amyloid burden in the AD mouse model.

Figure 7 Pharmacological inhibition of USP25 ameliorates amyloid plaque deposition in 5×FAD mice. (A) Seven-month-old 5×FAD mice were intraperitoneally injected with vehicle or AZ1 (20 mg/kg/d) for 4 weeks and then subjected to pathological analyses. (B) Representative immunostaining of 6E10-positive amyloid plaques in 5×FAD+vehicle (Veh) and 5×FAD+AZ1 mice. Scale bar: 500 μm (merge); 250 μm (zoom in (high-magnification images to the right and below merge images)). (C–F) Quantification of 6E10-positive amyloid plaques in the mouse cortex (CTX) (C and D) and hippocampus (Hipp) (E and F). n = 5 mice per group. (G) Representative immunostaining of 6E10-positive amyloid plaques and LAMP1-positive dystrophic neurites in the hippocampi of 5×FAD+vehicle and 5×FAD+AZ1 mice. Scale bar: 100 μm (merge); 20 μm (Zoom in). (H) Quantification of LAMP1-positive dystrophic neurites in G. n = 5 mice per group. (I) Quantification of amyloid plaque–associated LAMP1-positive dystrophic neurites in G. n = 5 mice and 55 amyloid plaques (5×FAD+Veh), n = 5 mice and 47 amyloid plaques (5×FAD+AZ1). Data are presented as mean ± SEM (C–F and H) or median with minimum to maximum bars (I). P values were determined by Student’s t test in C–F and by the Mann-Whitney test in H, I, K, and L. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

USP25 expression correlates with AD pathology in the human AD brain. We examined USP25 expression in postmortem brain samples from individuals with AD and age-matched controls and found that USP25 protein levels remained unchanged in patients with sporadic AD compared with controls without AD; here, the synaptic marker synaptophysin was used as a control (Figure 8, A and B). However, we further performed Spearman’s correlation analysis and found a positive correlation between the amounts of USP25 and APP/BACE1/Aβ 42 in the cortices of patients with AD (Figure 8, C–E), suggesting a potential role for the USP25-mediated amyloidogenic pathway in AD pathogenesis.