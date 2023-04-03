NaV1.6 dysregulation within myocardial T-tubules by D96V calmodulin enhances proarrhythmic sodium and calcium mishandling

Additional details are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Mouse models. Mice of both sexes, aged 6–31 weeks, were used in the study. WT mice on a C57BL/6 background were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (catalog 000664). Cardiac-specific Na V 1.6-KO mice (cNa V 1.6-KO) were obtained by crossing C57BL/6 mice with loxP sites flanking exon 1 of the Scn8a gene (custom generated by the Transgenic and Gene Targeting Core and Mutation Generation and Detection Core at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA), as described previously (35), with transgenic mice harboring Cre under the cardiac-specific β-myosin heavy chain (Myh7) promoter [Tg(Myh7-cre)1Jmk], a gift from Federica Accornero (The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA).

A plasmid containing D96V-CaM fused with a C-terminal FLAG tag (pRP[Exp]-CAG>{mCam I*(D96V)}/FLAG:IRES:mCherry) was custom generated by Cyagen. The plasmid contained the mutated mouse CaM gene (CaM I) CDS (GenBank: M19381.1, CDS 187.633, mutation: 473A > T) with a FLAG-tagged DNA sequence in the same ORF. The D96V-CaM/FLAG ORF was separated from the upstream CAG promoter by the floxed 3 × CV40 pA sequence in order to allow for Cre-dependent expression of D96V-CaM/FLAG. Mice with global incorporation of the D96V-CaM–floxed construct on a C57BL/6 background were custom generated by Cyagen. Cardiac-specific expression of D96V-CaM (cD96V) was achieved by crossing D96V-CaM–floxed mice with β-myosin heavy chain Cre expressed on a predominantly C57BL/6 background. We crossed cD96V mice with cNa V 1.6-KO mice to generate cD96V mice with cardiac-specific Na V 1.6 (cD96V cNa V 1.6-KO). We confirmed on both mRNA and protein levels that cD96V hearts expressed Na V 1.6 and Na V 1.5 at levels similar to WT (Supplemental Figure 1; see full-length Western blot of Na V 1.6 and Na V 1.5 in the supplemental material).

Recombinant CaM and Na V CTD peptides. WT and D96V-CaM were expressed in E. coli and purified as previously described (59). The Na V CTD peptides corresponding to residues 1897–1924 of human Na V 1.5 (RRKHEEVSAMVIQRAFRRHLLQRSLKHA) and to residues 1891–1918 of human Na V 1.6 (RRKQEEVSAVVLQRAYRGHLARRGFICK) were synthesized by LifeTein. Peptides of at least 90% purity confirmed by HPLC were used in the study.

Isothermal titration calorimetry. Experiments were performed on a Microcal VP-ITC (Malvern Instruments) at 25°C in buffer containing 10 mM Mops, 2 mM EGTA, 1 mM TCEP, and 150 mM KCl, pH 7. Na V 1.5CTD (55–75 μM) or Na V 1.6CTD (73–110 μM) peptides were titrated with WT CaM or D96V-CaM (5–15 μM). Titrations were performed with 28 injections, 1 of 5 μL and 27 of 10 μL, with a 4-minute interval between injections. Raw thermograms were processed using NITPIC (60), and isotherms were fitted using SEDPHAT (61) and visualized using GUSSI (62) (all programs from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA).

Murine cardiomyocyte isolation and tissue collection. Ventricular cardiomyocytes were isolated as previously described (35, 63). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 5% isoflurane mixed with 100% oxygen (1 L/min), and once a deep level of anesthesia was confirmed, hearts were rapidly excised and submerged in cold Ca2+-free Tyrode’s solution consisting of 133.5 mM NaCl, 4 mM KCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM glucose, and 10 mM HEPES, and the pH was adjusted to 7.4 with NaOH. Subsequently, the aorta was cannulated using a blunt 24 gauge needle, transferred to a Langendorff apparatus, and perfused with Ca2+-free Tyrode’s solution at 37°C to wash out the remaining blood. Next, the heart was perfused with Ca2+-free Tyrode’s solution containing Liberase TH (Roche). The heart was then removed from the perfusion system, and the ventricles were isolated from the atria, minced in Tyrode’s solution containing 2% BSA (MilliporeSigma), dispersed by gentle agitation, and filtered through a nylon mesh. Cardiomyocytes were then resuspended in low-Ca2+ Tyrode’s solution consisting of 133.5 mM NaCl, 4 mM KCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 0.1 mM CaCl 2 , 10 mM glucose, and 10 mM HEPES, and the pH was adjusted to 7.4 with NaOH. Cells were stored at room temperature and used within 5 hours of isolation. For experiments, cells were plated on laminin-coated coverslips (MilliporeSigma). For subsequent immunolabeling, cells were fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde (PFA) (5 min at room temperature). For studies of mouse myocardial tissues, the excised hearts were frozen in optimal cutting temperature medium (MilliporeSigma) for cryosectioning as previously described (35, 64).

Cell lines. Human iPSC-CMs, differentiated from reprogrammed fibroblasts obtained from a healthy male (Axol Biosciences) were cultured on fibronectin-coated glass coverslips and maintained in Cardiomyocyte Maintenance Medium (Axol Biosciences) for 14 days, after thawing before the start of experiments. For immunolabeling, cells were fixed in 2% PFA (5 min at room temperature).

CHO cell lines stably expressing hNa V 1.5 or hNa V 1.6 (B’SYS GmbH) were cultured in F-12 medium with glutamine (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% (v/v) FBS (MilliporeSigma) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin solution at 10,000 U/mL (Thermo Fisher Scientific). G-418 sulphate (500 μg/mL) and 2 μg/mL puromycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were added to the medium to select for CHO-hNa V 1.5, and 500 μg/mL hygromycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to select CHO-hNa V 1.6. Cells were cultured at 37°C in 5% CO 2 in a humidified atmosphere.

Patch-clamp recordings of APs and confocal Ca2+ imaging. Simultaneous recordings of patch-clamp APs and Ca2+ release were performed as previously described (29). Briefly, recordings in cardiomyocytes were performed with an Axopatch 200B amplifier and Digidata 1440A (Molecular Devices) and using an external solution that contained 140 mM NaCl, 5.4 mM KCl, 1.8 mM CaCl 2 , 0.5 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, and 5.6 mM glucose, pH 7.4. Patch pipettes were filled with a solution that contained 90 mM potassium aspartate, 50 mM KCl, 5 mM MgATP, 5 mM NaCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 0.1 mM Tris GTP, 10 mM HEPES, and 0.1 mM EGTA, pH 7.2. For simultaneous Ca2+ imaging, the pipette solution was supplemented with 0.03 mM Fluo-3 pentapotassium (Molecular Probes). The total CaM level within cardiomyocytes is approximately 6 μM (65), whereas the free CaM level is approximately 100 nM (66). Since CaM is constitutively bound to Na V s and it is bound CaM rather than free CaM that regulates Na V function, we attempted to displace the native CaM in cells by introducing 6.5 μM exogenous WT CaM or D96V-CaM, except in some experiments, as noted. APs were evoked by injection of a brief stimulus current of 1.5–4 nA for 0.5–1 ms. Myocytes were paced at 0.3 Hz to obtain a Ca2+ wave frequency. Concurrently, linescan imaging of intracellular Ca2+ was performed using a Nikon A1R laser-scanning confocal microscope equipped with a 60× 1.4NA oil-immersion objective under 488 nm excitation, and emitted light was collected at 500–600 nm. Any aberrant Ca2+ release event (i.e., a wave or wavelet) that increased cell-wide fluorescence intensity by more than 10% of the signal generated by the preceding stimulated Ca2+ transient was included in the analysis. The fluorescence emitted is expressed as F/F 0 , where F is the fluorescence at time t and F 0 represents the background signal. An EAD was defined as a transient slowing or reversal of the membrane potential during repolarization, whereas a DAD was defined as a positive fluctuation from the resting membrane potential of more than 4 mV. After baseline recordings, we applied 4,9ahTTX (300 nM, Focus Biomolecules). All experiments were performed at room temperature (~26°C).

Whole-cell patch-clamp recordings of I Na . Current recordings in voltage clamp configuration were made with a MultiClamp 700B amplifier and Digidata 1440A (Molecular Devices). For mouse cardiomyocytes, CHO cells, and human iPSC-CMs, late and peak Na+ currents (I Na ) were recorded using pipette solution containing 10 mM NaCl, 20 mM TEACl, 123 mM CsCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 0.1 mM Tris-GTP, 5 mM MgATP, 10 mM HEPES, and 10 mM EGTA to maintain free Ca2+ at approximately 0 nM (in experiments with CaM dialysis), or 1 mM EGTA and 0.35 mM CaCl 2 to maintain free Ca2+ at approximately 100 nM (in experiments without CaM dialysis) at pH 7.2 (adjusted with CsOH). Cells were equilibrated for 5 minutes after patching. For CaM dialysis experiments (28), the internal solution was supplemented with WT CaM (6.5 μM) or D96V-CaM (6.5 μM), unless otherwise stated, and cells were equilibrated for 20 minutes. For I Na recordings, the extracellular bathing solution contained 140 mM NaCl, 4 mM CsCl, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , 0.05 mM CdCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, 10 mM glucose, 0.03 mM niflumic acid, and 0.004 mM strophanthidin, and the pH was maintained at 7.4. For peak I Na recordings in mouse cardiomyocytes, the extracellular bathing solution was altered by reducing NaCl to 10 mM, increasing CsCl to 123 mM, and adding 20 mM TEACl. In experiments with 4,9ahTTX (Focus Biomolecules), currents were recorded 5 minutes after drug application. Patch pipettes had a resistance of 1.2–1.6 MΩ after heat polishing. Compensation for whole-cell capacitance and series resistance (≥60%) was applied along with leak subtraction. Signals were filtered with a 10 kHz Bessel filter, and I Na was then normalized to the membrane capacitance.

Currents were analyzed with the Clampfit module of pClamp, version 10 (Molecular Devices). Late I Na was estimated by integrating I Na between 50 and 450 ms from the test potential onset and normalized to the cell capacitance (29). Experimentally measured steady-state inactivation and activation parameters for I Na were fitted with a sigmoidal Boltzmann function, and the time course of recovery from inactivation was fitted with a single exponential function. The peak I Na decay phase was fitted with the 2-exponential function.

Scanning ion conductance microscopy–guided smart patch clamp. The SICM-guided smart patch clamp is a noncontact scanning probe technique that produces a super-resolution (<20 nm) 3D topographic image of the surface of living cells (34, 67). SICM was performed with high resistance (~100 MΩ) nanopipettes filled with solution containing 200 mM NaCl, 4 mM CsCl, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , 0.05 mM CdCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, 0.2 mM NiCl 2 , 10 mM glucose, 0.03 mM niflumic acid, and 0.004 mM strophanthidin, and the pH was adjusted to 7.4 with CsOH, thus blocking K+ (with Cs+), Cl– (with niflumic acid), and cation (with CdCl 2 ) channels and the Na+ pump (with strophanthidin) and NCX (with NiCl 2 ). Cardiomyocytes were bathed in solution containing 0.33 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 5 mM HEPES, 1 mM CaCl 2 , 10 mM EGTA, and 140 mM KCl, pH 7.4 with KOH, thus depolarizing the membrane potential to approximately 0 mV. Ionic currents were measured using an Axopatch 200B amplifier with Digidata 1440A (Molecular Devices) in voltage-clamp mode and monitored by the custom-modified universal controller (ICAPPIC Ltd.), which simultaneously controlled sample and pipette positioning. After visualizing the cell surface, the nanopipette was clipped in a controlled manner at a cell-free location until its resistance was reduced to approximately 20 MΩ. Next, a cell-attached patch-clamp recording was performed at a location chosen based on SICM topography. T-tubule openings were defined as deep niches located in z-grooves. After landing a pipette on a T-tubule opening, a gigaseal was formed by application of negative pressure. Only recordings obtained with 5 GΩ or higher seal resistance were used in this study. Currents were sampled at 10 kHz and filtered at 2 kHz. To assess the presence of fast inward currents, the membrane under the patch was held at 120 mV, and 1,000 ms voltage clamp pulses at 30 mV were applied every 3 seconds. Amplitudes of fast inward currents and late single-channel currents were assessed from 20–100 sweeps for the analyzed membrane patch. The number of Na V s in a membrane patch was calculated by dividing the maximal observed current amplitude by the average single-channel current amplitude measured during the late period (50–1,050 ms following the test potential application) (68). To measure burst activity in the late period, sweeps were idealized with a half-amplitude threshold–passing algorithm in Clampfit (version 10, Molecular Devices), with a threshold of 1.5 ± 0.1 pA (based on a Gaussian fit of histograms of recorded amplitudes). Quantification of burst activity was performed automatically using the custom Python script (available at https://github.com/tarasov4; branch name: Smart-patch-clamp-late-activity-analysis; commit ID: 2cbc19a) implementing density-based spatial clustering of applications with the noise (DBSCAN) algorithm (69). Since burst activity is defined as ion channel openings separated by brief closed periods (47), we analyzed burst activity as a function of closed periods within each sweep. Specifically, closed periods were plotted against their start and end times (Supplemental Figure 2). A cluster of at least 2 closed periods (corresponding to at least 3 openings) within a maximal distance between these of 2 ms was considered a burst opening. The total number of burst openings found in each membrane patch was then normalized to the total number of active channels per total number of sweeps.

Fluorescence immunolabeling and confocal microscopy. Immunofluorescence labeling of 2% PFA-fixed (MilliporeSigma) 5 μm tissue sections and cells (on coverslips) was performed as previously described (21, 35). Briefly, samples were permeabilized with Triton X-100 (0.2% in PBS, MilliporeSigma) for 15 minutes at room temperature and treated with a blocking agent (1% BSA, MilliporeSigma), followed by 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 2 hours at room temperature prior to labeling with primary antibodies (overnight at 4°C). Proteins of interest were labeled with the following well-validated commercial or custom antibodies: ryanodine receptor 2 (RyR2) (mouse monoclonal antibody, catalog MA3-916, Thermo Fisher Scientific); NCX (mouse monoclonal antibody, catalog MA3-926, Thermo Fisher Scientific); Na V 1.5 (a validated custom rabbit polyclonal antibody) (70); and Na V 1.6 (a validated custom rabbit polyclonal antibody) (35). To ensure rigor, we further verified the selectivity of our Na V 1.5 and Na V 1.6 antibodies through additional negative controls (labeling with only primary or secondary antibodies, Supplemental Figure 3). FLAG-tagged CaM was labeled with an anti-DYKDDDDK–tagged antibody conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (catalog MA1-142-A488, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples were then washed in PBS (3 washes for 5 min each at room temperature) prior to labeling with secondary antibodies. For confocal microscopy, samples were then labeled with goat anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 568 (1:4,000; Thermo Fisher Scientific); goat anti–mouse Alexa Fluor 488 (1:4,000; Thermo Fisher Scientific); and goat anti–mouse Alexa Fluor 647 (1:4,000; Thermo Fisher Scientific) secondary antibodies. Samples were then washed in PBS (3 washes for 5 min each at room temperature) and mounted in ProLong Gold (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For super-resolution STORM, samples were labeled with goat anti–mouse Alexa Fluor 647 (1:1,000) and goat anti–rabbit Biotium CF 568 (1:2,000) secondary antibodies (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples were then washed in PBS (3 washes for 5 min each at room temperature) and optically cleared using Scale U2 buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 48 hours at 4°C.

Confocal microscopy imaging was performed using a Nikon A1R-HD laser-scanning confocal microscope equipped with 4 solid-state lasers (405, 488, 560, and 640 nm, 30 mW each), a 63×/1.4NA oil-immersion objective, 2 GaAsP detectors, and 2 high-sensitivity photomultiplier tube detectors (Nikon). Individual fluorophores were imaged sequentially, with the excitation wavelength switching at the end of each line.

Image analysis. Spatial analysis of fluorescence images (RNA, protein) was performed using our previously published distance transform-based approach, morphological object localization (MOL) (71). This approach enables quantitative assessment of the localization of immunosignals relative to structural fiducials (cell periphery, nuclei) as well as to each other. Additionally, overlap between T-tubule–localized proteins (Na V 1.5, Na V 1.6, RyR2, and FLAG-tagged CaM) was assessed by examining the intensity profiles (generated using custom MATLAB code) from selected regions of interest.

Further validation of genetic mouse lines. We next applied confocal microscopy and MOL to verify normal localization of Na V 1.5, Na V 1.6, and RyR2, along with FLAG-tagged D96V-CaM in cD96V hearts, similar to the patterns observed in WT hearts (Supplemental Figures 4–6). To obtain further confirmation of the close association of Na V 1.6 with RyR2 and FLAG-tagged CaM along T-tubules, we performed immunolabeling experiments in detubulated myocytes. Detubulation was achieved with a 15-minute incubation of freshly isolated cardiac myocytes in Tyrode’s solution with 1.5 M formamide (MilliporeSigma) as previously described (72) (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8). Whereas detubulation disrupted the close association between Na V 1.6 and RyR2 (Supplemental Figure 8C) and decreased their attraction for each other (Supplemental Figures 8B), the association of FLAG-tagged CaM with Na V 1.6 (Supplemental Figure 8F) and RyR2 (Supplemental Figure 8I) remained intact even after the T-tubules were disrupted. Notably, our Na V 1.6 antibody displayed no observable immunoreactivity in cD96V cNa V 1.6-KO hearts (Supplemental Figure 4), further demonstrating the antibody’s specificity.

STORM super-resolution imaging. STORM imaging was performed as previously described (33, 35). Briefly, imaging was performed using a Vutara 352 microscope (Bruker Nano Surfaces) equipped with biplane 3D detection and a fast scientific complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (sCMOS) camera, achieving 20 nm lateral and less than 50 nm axial resolution. Individual fluorophore molecules were localized with a precision of 10 nm. Registration of the 2 color channels was accomplished using localized positions of several TetraSpeck Fluorescent Microspheres (Thermo Fisher Scientific) scattered throughout the field of view. Protein distributions and organization were quantitatively analyzed using STORM-RLA, as previously described (33).

Confocal Ca2+ imaging of intact cardiomyocytes. Ventricular myocytes were loaded with 8 μM Fluo-4 AM (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 25 minutes at room temperature, followed by 25 minutes of incubation in fresh external solution (deesterification) containing 140 mM NaCl, 5.4 mM KCl, 1.0 mM CaCl 2 , 0.5 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, and 5.6 mM glucose (pH 7.4, NaOH). Intracellular Ca2+ cycling was assessed using a Nikon A1R-HD laser-scanning confocal microscope with 488 nm excitation and 500–600 nm light collection. Myocytes were paced at 0.3 Hz using extracellular platinum electrodes. Only cells not exhibiting spontaneous Ca2+ oscillations and showing full recovery of Ca2+ transients in response to an electric stimuli were analyzed to obtain the Ca2+ wave frequency. Ca2+ sparks were recorded between stimuli and analyzed using Spark Master. To assess the SR Ca2+ load, 20 mM caffeine was applied at the end of the experiments. All experiments were performed at room temperature (26°C).

In vivo surface ECGs. Continuous ECG recordings (PL3504 PowerLab 4/35, ADInstruments) were obtained from mice anesthetized with isoflurane (1%–3% isoflurane plus pure oxygen, 1 L/min). After 5 minutes of baseline recording, an i.p. injection of carbachol (0.5 mg/kg, MilliporeSigma) to simulate bradycardic conditions was administered, and the recording continued for an additional 20 minutes. Only animals that achieved heart rates below 200 beats/minute with carbachol were included in the analysis. ECG recordings were analyzed using the LabChart 7.3 program (ADInstruments). VT was defined as 3 or more consecutive premature beats (21). QT intervals were corrected for heart rate (QT c ) (8) as follows:

(Equation 1)

where QT and RR are the durations of the corresponding intervals (ms), 119 is the mean RR duration (ms) among all mice included in the analysis, and n is the slope factor in the linear regression equation:

(Equation 2)

(Supplemental Figure 9).

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism 9 (GraphPad Software). The normality of the data was tested (Shapiro-Wilk test), and appropriate methods were chosen for comparative statistics. For comparison of 2 independent data sets, an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t or Mann-Whitney U test was used for normally and non-normally distributed data, respectively. For comparison of 2 paired data sets, the Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test was used. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. For comparison between >2 datasets, ordinary 1-way ANOVA or Kruskal-Wallis test were used for normally and non-normally distributed data, respectively. Post hoc multiple comparisons were performed with the original FDR method of Benjamini and Hochberg. A q value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. The χ2 and Fisher’s exact tests were used to compare categorical data. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. All data are expressed as mean ± SEM or as box and whiskers plots, where the box represents the first and third quartiles, the line within the box reflects the sample median, and the whiskers reflect the minimum and the maximum values, unless otherwise indicated. The n denotes the number of cells and N the number of mice.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by IACUC of The Ohio State University and performed in accordance with the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, NIH Publication No. 85-23, revised 2011).