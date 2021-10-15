Resting innate-like B cells leverage sustained Notch2/mTORC1 signaling to achieve rapid and mitosis-independent plasma cell differentiation

Division-independent plasma cell differentiation. Our chief objective was to learn how signals received by naive B cells impact the efficiency and kinetics with which they yield plasma cells upon activation. To evaluate plasma cell induction kinetics vis a vis cell division, we first leveraged an in vitro plasma cell induction assay in which purified cell trace violet–labeled (CTV-labeled) follicular or MZ B cells are stimulated with the TLR9 agonist CpG with or without adding IL-4 and IL-5. We recently used this approach to show that CpG-stimulated MZ B cells readily generate functional plasma cells within 48 hours without cytokine supplementation, whereas CpG-stimulated follicular B cells require 72 hours and additional cytokines (22).

With this system, we compared the impact of several cell-cycle inhibitors on the capacity of follicular (CD19+ AA4.1– CD23+ CD21int) and MZ (CD19+ AA4.1– CD23lo CD21hi) B cells to generate plasma cells. We used the G 1 inhibitor PD0332991, the S-phase inhibitors aphidicolin or etoposide, or the G 2 /M inhibitors colcemid, nocodazole, or paclitaxel. Here we gauged early plasma cell induction by measuring upregulation of Blimp1 using adult B6.Blimp1+/GFP reporter mice (37). As shown in Figure 1A, for follicular B cells each compound inhibited proliferation and the generation of Blimp1/GFP+ cells. In sharp contrast, none of these compounds prevented the induction of Blimp1/GFP from MZ B cells, despite the expected impact on proliferation. Consequently, MZ B cell–derived Blimp1/GFP+ cells that had not completed a single round of division were readily evident. Of note, we performed extensive titration experiments with each inhibitor to define optimal concentrations with minimal cell death (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151975DS1), guided by past work with primary mouse thymocytes (38). Further evidence for uncoupling of differentiation and proliferation derived from experiments where we added suboptimal concentrations of aphidicolin to stimulated follicular B cells, which caused Blimp1/GFP+ cells to emerge with fewer cell divisions compared with controls (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Marginal zone B cells generate plasma cells without dividing. (A) Splenic CTV-labeled MZ and follicular (FO) B cells were sort purified from B6.Blimp1GFP/+ mice and stimulated in culture with CpG + IL-4 and IL-5 with and without the indicated cell cycle inhibitors. Resulting cells were analyzed by flow cytometry after 48 or 72 hours as indicated. Summary data are individual values, mean ± SEM. ***Adjusted P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA, Sidak test for multiple comparisons between cell types. (B) FO B cells stimulated as in A with titrated concentrations of aphidicolin were evaluated at 72 hours. Histogram overlay shows CTV dilution at each aphidicolin concentration and graph shows percentage of GFP+ cells as a function of all viable cells at each division number. Line shows mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, compared with vehicle control using 2-way ANOVA Tukey test. (C) Cells prepared as in A were stimulated for 72 hours in culture with CpG plus IL-4 and IL-5 with or without PD0332991 or rapamycin. Graded numbers of cells from control cultures that had divided thrice, or undivided cells from cultures containing inhibitors were sorted and added to ELISpot plates. Summary data are individual values, mean ± SEM. **FDR q < 0.01, multiple t tests, 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger and Yekutieli, with Q = 5%.

To extend these findings, we evaluated the impact of full cell-cycle inhibition on the induction of functional antibody-secreting cells using ELISpot to detect total antibody secretion. We compared the impact of PD0332991, a specific inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6, with a modest dose of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin, which has been shown to cause cell-cycle arrest at the late G 1 phase of the cell cycle (39). As shown (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1D), MZ B cells yielded easily detectable numbers of functional antibody-secreting cells despite division blockade, including upon mTOR inhibition, in contrast to follicular B cells. Again, the doses of PD0332991 and rapamycin used were based on earlier titration experiments (Supplemental Figure 1E).

We also used a genetic approach to inhibit cell-cycle progression. To this end, we inactivated the gene encoding cyclin dependent kinase-1 (CDK1), which is essential for B cell proliferation (40), in resting MZ B cells before inducing plasma cell differentiation in vitro. Splenocytes from mice harboring a loxP-flanked Cdk1 allele versus WT or heterozygote littermates were incubated with increasing concentrations of Tat-Cre recombinase followed by CTV labeling and sorting of MZ B cells, before stimulation with CpG plus IL-4 and IL-5. Forty-eight hours later, we evaluated proliferation by CTV dilution and plasma cell differentiation by surface CD138 expression (flow cytometry) and antibody secretion (ELISpot). A quantity of 3 μM Tat-Cre was sufficient to constrain cell division in Cdk1fl/fl cells, in contrast to lower doses, without differences in viability between WT, Cdk1+/fl, and Cdk1fl/fl cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E, and not shown). Notably, the proportion of undivided cells expressing CD138 increased substantially for Cdk1fl/fl cells (Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, ELISpot analyses of cells sorted based on division number (zero versus 1 or more) confirmed that frequencies of antibody-secreting plasma cells among undivided cells were far greater for stimulated Cdk1fl/fl as compared with control Cdk1+/fl MZ B cells (Figure 2C). These data further suggest that MZ B cells generate functional plasma cells independently of cell division.

Figure 2 MZ B cells differentiate despite CDK1 deficiency. Splenocytes from Cdk1fl/fl and Cdk1fl/+ littermates were treated with the indicated concentrations of Tat-Cre, then CTV-labeled and sorted. Resulting MZ B cells were cultured for 48 hours with CpG plus IL-4 and IL-5 followed by analysis by flow cytometry and ELISpot. (A) Overlay dot plots for CD138 surface expression pregated on undivided cells (blue) versus cells experiencing at least one division (red). (B) Summary data for all samples described in A. (C) Summary data showing the absolute numbers of ASC generated from undivided cells versus those that had divided one or more time. (B and C) Summary data are individual values, mean ± SEM. *Adjusted P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA, Sidak test for multiple comparisons between genotypes.

To test whether MZ B cells generate plasma cells without completing mitosis in vivo, we leveraged a previously published in vivo cell surface protein labeling protocol wherein mice are inoculated with biotin and surface labeling quantified ex vivo with fluorescently labeled streptavidin (41). As cells complete mitosis, their share of biotin is divided among daughter cells, thus providing a measure of proliferation. Further, to control these experiments, the degree of biotin loss can be compared for populations with known degrees of steady-state proliferation such as nondividing bone marrow erythrocytes versus proliferative erythroblasts (ref. 41 and Supplemental Figure 3A). For these experiments we also exploited 2 distinctive features of MZ B cells: their unique hyper-responsiveness to lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and the capacity of anti–Notch2 antibodies to selectively deplete the MZ B cell pool after 5 to 6 days in WT mice (refs. 24, 42 and Supplemental Figure 3B).

We administered NHS-biotin via a single i.v. dose 15 minutes prior to i.p. immunization of C57BL/6 adults with LPS conjugated to the hapten (4-hydroxy-3-nitrophenyl)acetyl (NP-LPS). At 36 hours after immunization, we observed small numbers of NP-binding splenic plasma cells as defined by the surface phenotype CD138+ Sca1+ and increased cellular volume relative to activated NP-specific CD138– splenic B cells (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Notably, numbers of NP-binding plasma cells were severely reduced in animals in which MZ B cells were first depleted with anti–Notch2 antibodies (Figure 3A). Further, at 36 hours after immunization the degree of biotin labeling for NP-specific plasma cells overlapped with resting follicular B cells from naive mice and was slightly higher than on erythrocytes from immunized animals (Figure 3, B and C). As expected, levels of biotin were substantially lower on bone marrow erythroblasts resolved from nondividing erythrocytes (Figure 3, B and C). By contrast, at 60 hours after immunization biotin levels for NP-specific plasma cells were reduced, indicating that all plasma cells had by then experienced cell division (Figure 3, A–C). Also, and as expected, at 60 hours, NP-specific plasma cells had increased in number, except in mice previously given anti–Notch2 antibodies, in which they remained low. The effective depletion of LPS-responsive B cells due to a previous 6 days of Notch2 blockade was further substantiated by ELISPOT and ELISA analyses of splenocytes and sera 96 hours after immunization, respectively (Figure 3, A, D, and E). Altogether, the data in Figures 1–3 indicate that MZ B cells generate plasma cells via a division-independent mechanism, in contrast to follicular B cells.

Figure 3 Rapid in vivo response to LPS without cell division. (A–C) C57BL/6 mice were depleted of MZ B cells by administering anti–Notch2 antibodies at 6 and 3 days before immunization and at the time of immunization. At 15 minutes prior to i.p. immunization with 50 μg NP-LPS, animals were inoculated i.v. with 1 mg NHS-biotin. (A) NP-specific plasma cells (PCs) were measured by flow cytometry (pregated on live singlet, IgD–, Dump[CD4, CD8α, F4/80, Ter119]–, Sca-1+, CD138+) at the indicated time points. Dotted line indicates background NP-binding levels in naive animals. (B) Histograms of indicated populations showing levels of biotin labeling by streptavidin BV421 staining. Erythrocytes (IgD–, Dump[CD4, CD8α, F4/80]–, Sca-1–, CD138–, Ter119+, anucleate [by FSC/SSC]) and erythroblasts (IgD–, Dump[CD4, CD8α, F4/80]–, Sca-1–, CD138–, Ter119+, nucleated [by FSC/SSC]) were gated from corresponding bone marrow from each mouse. Naive follicular B cells (live/singlet, IgDhi, Dump[CD4, CD8α, F4/80, Ter119]–, B220+) and NP+ PCs (as above) were gated from the spleens of corresponding mice. (C) Summary data of median fluorescence intensity of biotin labeling for indicated populations for all mice. (D) ELISpot assay was performed 96 hours after immunization. Indicated are the calculated numbers of ASCs per million splenocytes. (E) Serum ELISA for NP-specific antibody was performed on sera taken at sacrifice at 96 hours. Data are individual values, mean ± SEM. For A and D: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. For C: 2-way ANOVA, Tukey post test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Division-independent induction of UPR genes. We evaluated gene expression in division-inhibited B cells using RNAseq. Follicular and MZ B cells harvested from B6.Blimp1+/GFP adults were stimulated with CpG plus IL-4/5, and the G 1 inhibitor PD0332991 or rapamycin was added. In Supplemental Figure 4 we illustrate representative data on proliferation and Blimp1/GFP expression under these conditions. Despite cell-cycle blockade, transcript abundance for numerous regulators of the acute stress response was increased in stimulated follicular and MZ B cells (Figure 4A, top). However, in the presence of PD0332991 or rapamycin, stimulated follicular B cells failed to increase transcript abundance for numerous UPR regulators related to protein secretion and plasma cell function. In stark contrast, induction of these UPR-affiliated genes was largely intact in stimulated, mitosis arrested MZ B cells (Figure 4A, bottom). Further, stimulated MZ B cells exhibited significantly enriched expression of Protein Secretion Hallmark genes when compared with unstimulated MZ B cells, despite cell-cycle inhibition (Figure 4B). Irrespective of cell-cycle inhibition, plasma cells generated from MZ B cells stimulated with CpG plus IL-4/5 were strongly enriched for the gene expression signature of mature B220– bone marrow plasma cells (Figure 4B). Relevant mitosis-independent regulators in MZ B cells included genes encoding the chaperone proteins Bip (Hspa5) and p58IPK (Dnajc3), Edem1, which encodes the endoplasmic reticulum–associated protein degradation (ERAD) pathway regulator Edem1 (43), Pdia6, which encodes protein disulfide isomerase A6 (PDIA6) needed for disulfide bond formation, Hsp90b1, which encodes GRP94, a major immunoglobulin binding chaperone, and Xbp1 (Figure 4, A and C). Furthermore, upon cell-cycle blockade, MZ B cells showed no difference in the upregulation of Blimp-1 (Prdm1) and only partial defect in downregulation of Pax5 (Figure 4C). Surprisingly, both the G1 inhibitor PD0332991 and rapamycin resulted in increased Bach2 expression in both follicular and MZ B cells (Figure 4C). Also of note, PD0332991 but not rapamycin abrogated induction of the cell-cycle genes Aurka, Cdk1, or Top2a in MZ B cells (Figure 4C). Based on the data in Figures 1–4, we concluded that MZ B cells can adopt a functional plasma cell differentiation program independently of cell division.

Figure 4 Induction of a plasma cell transcriptome despite cell-cycle arrest. RNAseq was performed on cells sorted as in Supplemental Figure 4. Division-inhibited cells were sorted from undiluted CTV gate. (A) Expression of UPR hallmark genes previously shown to be upregulated in follicular (FO) B cells treated with an activation stimulus only (CpG) (top) versus those upregulated only in follicular B cells given a plasma cell inductive stimulus (CpG plus IL-4/5) (bottom) shown as a heat map by Z score across each row (22). (B) GSEA for the Protein Secretion Hallmark gene-set (left) and B220– BM plasma cell signature versus follicular B cells (right) as defined by the top 250 genes upregulated in B220– BM plasma cells versus follicular B cells (22) in MZ B cells stimulated with CpG plus IL-4/5 compared with freshly isolated cells with and without cell-cycle inhibition by PD0332991 or rapamycin is shown. NES: Normalized Enrichment Score; Nom.p.val: Nominal P value; and FDR.q.val: FDR q value. FDR-q computed using 1000 gene-set permutations. (C) Log 2 TPM for the indicated genes is shown as the mean (line), 75% CI (box) and 95% CI (whisker) together with individual data points (jitter). All RNAseq data shown are prepared from 4 to 5 animal replicates.

Notch2 promotes plasma cell priming. To test the possibility that ongoing Notch2 signaling fosters division-independent plasma cell differentiation potential, we defined the impact of perturbing in situ Notch2–Notch ligand interactions on MZ B cell gene expression and plasma cell induction kinetics as a function of division number. Whereas administration of anti–Notch2 antibodies over 6 days led to the loss of MZ B cells (Supplemental Figure 3B and refs. 24, 42), with this approach numbers of MZ B cells were unchanged at 12 to 24 hours, and substantial numbers remained at 48 hours (Figure 5A). Flow cytometric analysis of MZ B cells at 12 and 48 hours after a single dose of anti–Notch2 antibodies revealed significant and progressive downregulated expression of CD21/35 encoded by the Notch target gene Cr2, accompanied by a modest decrease in CD1d mean fluorescence intensity (Supplemental Figure 5A). We also observed small but significant decreases in cell size and phosphorylated S6 protein (pS6) in MZ B cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). RNAseq analyses of follicular and MZ B cells at 12, 24, and 48 hours revealed changes in mRNA abundance for numerous genes in MZ B cells, with numbers of differentially expressed genes increasing over time (Figure 5B). As expected, the canonical Notch targets Hes1, Dtx1, and Cr2 were among the genes affected at early time points (Figure 5, B and C). Importantly however, within 12 hours numerous additional transcripts were also affected. Virtually identical changes in mRNA abundance for specific loci were observed in MZ B cells after administration of antibodies that block in situ access to the relevant Notch2 ligand Delta-like1 (Dll1) (data not shown). As Dll1 ligands are expressed by nonhematopoietic stromal cells that reside close to the spleen marginal zone (44), these data suggest that MZ B cells experience continuous Dll1/Notch2-mediated signaling within the specialized MZ microenvironment. Expression of a relatively small number of genes, including Hes1 and Dtx1, was also decreased by Notch2 blockade in follicular B cells, suggesting that splenic follicular B cells experience continuous but likely less intense exposure to Notch ligands as compared with MZ B cells.

Figure 5 Sustained Notch2 signaling maintains function-related gene expression for MZ B cells. C57BL/6 mice were treated with anti–Notch2 (N2) blocking or isotype control antibodies (Iso) for up to 96 hours. Splenocytes were analyzed by flow cytometry at the indicated time points. (A) Shown is the relative proportion of mature splenic B cells (live, singlet CD19+, AA4.1–) consisting of CD23–, CD1d+, IgMhi MZ B cells. Symbols represent data from individual mice with means indicated by horizontal lines. Individual values, mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 1-way ANOVA, Dunnett’s multiple comparison to isotype control (t = 0). (B–D) RNAseq was performed with the indicated sorted splenic B cell populations at 12, 24, and 48 hours after anti-Notch2 administration versus at 48 hours for isotype controls. (B) Volcano plots displaying the fold change in log 2 TPM versus significance (–log 10 adjusted P value, eBayes method with Benjamini-Hochberg correction) for all gene expression changes between Notch-deprived MZ (top) and follicular (FO, bottom) B cells and their respective isotype controls at the indicated time points. Genes are color-coded as follows: red: down in Notch2 blockade versus isotype control, adjusted P < 0.05, lfc > 1; blue: up in Notch2 blockade versus isotype control, adjusted P < 0.05, lfc > 1. Canonical Notch targets are indicated. (C) Log 2 TPM data for canonical Notch target gene transcripts showing the mean (bar) and 75% CI (box) and 95% CI (whisker). (D) GSEA for ChIP-seq verified human Notch targets at 12, 24, or 48 hours after giving anti–N2 antibodies (top, left to right) (34), as well as for Myc targets and gene sets affiliated with plasma cell function and/or the cell cycle at 48 hours. NES: Normalized Enrichment Score; Nom.p.val: Nominal P value; and FDR.q.val: FDR q value are shown. FDR-q computed using 1000 gene-set permutations. All RNAseq data are compiled from 4 animals per treatment group and time point.

Of note, compared with follicular B cells, resting MZ B cells possessed significantly higher transcript abundance for Myc, and within 12 hours of Notch2 blockade Myc mRNA abundance in MZ B cells dropped to levels observed in follicular B cells (Figure 5, B and C). Moreover, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed decreased expression of large numbers of established Myc target genes (including ChIP-verified Myc targets in human lymphoma cells) and deregulation of numerous genes associated with mTOR signaling (Figure 5D and ref. 34). Indeed, within 12 hours, 87 of 200 known Myc targets and 42 of 200 mTORC1 signaling-associated genes were significantly dysregulated (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5D), in addition to numerous genes affiliated with the UPR, E2F pathway, and others involved in G 2 M checkpoint regulation or mitotic spindle formation (Figure 5D).

Next, we tested if short-term Notch2 blockade caused MZ B cells to acquire plasma cell inductive properties that mirror unmanipulated follicular B cells. Here, we again leveraged the disparate differentiation induction requirements and kinetics of freshly isolated follicular and MZ B cells as described above and illustrated in Figure 1 and our recently published work (22). Hence, here we specifically sought to determine whether Notch2 deprivation caused CpG-stimulated MZ B cells to acquire cytokine-dependent (IL-4/5–dependent) and division-dependent plasma cell induction properties. Accordingly, we sort purified MZ B cells 48 hours after i.p. administration of isotype control or anti–Notch2 antibodies. First, we evaluated plasma cell induction as a function of cell division number after stimulating all CTV-labeled cells with CpG plus IL-4/5 for 48 or 72 hours. Notably, unlike their counterparts from isotype control–treated mice, Notch2-deprived MZ B cells yielded few if any plasma cells at early division numbers (Figure 6A). Indeed, the relationship between differentiation and division number for Notch2-deprived MZ B cells mirrored normal follicular B cells (Figure 6B). Furthermore, upon Notch2 deprivation, MZ B cells acquired increased responsiveness to IL-4/5–induced amplification of CpG-stimulated plasma cell differentiation, reminiscent of follicular B cells (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Sustained Notch2 signaling maintains plasma cell priming. C57BL/6 mice were treated with anti–Notch2 (αN2) or isotype control antibody for 48 hours, at which time splenocytes were harvested, CTV-labeled, and sorted MZ B cells stimulated in vitro with CpG plus IL-4/5 for 48 or 72 hours. (A) Cell division and CD138 expression for representative cultures at the indicated time points. (B) CD138 surface expression as a function of division number at 72 hours for stimulated MZ or FO B cells from the indicated treatment groups. Shown are mean and SEM for the percentage of all viable CD138+ cells at the indicated division number. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (C) Summary data cultures derived from 3 animals per treatment are shown as the mean and SEM for each given condition (individual values, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA, Sidak’s multiple comparison test between antibody treatment groups). (D) Graded numbers of CD138+ cells generated with the indicated stimuli were sorted into ELISpot assays to quantify functional ASCs using 3 to 4 wells/condition. PD indicates PD0332991. Shown are mean and SEM (individual values, *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA, Sidak’s multiple comparison test between antibody treatment groups). (E) Representative wells from D for undivided and cells versus cells that had experienced at least one division after stimulation with CpG plus IL-4/5 with or without PD. Data are compiled from 4 animal replicates per group and time point.

To examine division-dependency directly, we added PD0332991 to the in vitro cultures described in Figure 6A. For Notch2-deprived MZ B cells, functional plasma cell induction as evaluated by ELISpot was significantly compromised upon addition of PD0332991, in contrast to MZ B cells harvested from mice given isotype control antibodies (Figure 6, D and E). Importantly, we did not observe significant changes in viability for MZ B cells upon in vivo Notch2 blockade (Supplemental Figure 6). Therefore, we conclude that short-term interruption of Notch2 signaling causes MZ B cells to acquire division-dependent plasma cell induction properties that emulate those of normal follicular B cells.

The Notch2-Myc axis in plasma cell priming. Myc is required for B cell proliferation (45), and recent data suggest that subtle variations in Myc levels determine the proliferative potential of individual B and T cells (46). To induce Myc inactivation in resting B cells in vivo before assessing plasma cell induction in vitro, we fed Mycfl/fl CD20-TAM-Cre and control Myc+/+ CD20-TAM-Cre adult mice with tamoxifen laced chow for 14 or 28 days, then sort-purified splenic follicular or MZ B cells and evaluated plasma cell induction in vitro. CD20-TAM-Cre mice harbor a bacterial artificial chromosome in which the CD20 locus has been modified to provide tamoxifen-induced B cell–restricted Cre induction (47). Interestingly, the frequency of MZ B cells was not decreased among mature splenic B cells, even after 28 days, suggesting that Myc is dispensable for the maintenance of MZ B cells in vivo (Supplemental Figure 7A). Nonetheless as expected, at both time points Mycfl/fl follicular and MZ B cells were unable to divide, Mycfl/fl MZ B cells exhibited reduced intracellular Myc and pS6 levels and cellular volume, and Myc-deficient follicular B cells were unable to generate CD138+ cells (Figure 7, A and B and Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). Notably, these studies revealed additional evidence for uncoupling of division and differentiation. Specifically, Mycfl/fl cells MZ B cells yielded small numbers of CD138+ cells when harvested from mice fed tamoxifen for 14 days, but not when taken from mice fed tamoxifen for 28 days (Figure 7A). Furthermore, Myc inactivation abrogated the ability of MZ B cells to produce CD138+ cells upon coincubation with PD0332991 (Figure 7B). These data provide additional evidence for the uncoupling of cell division and differentiation in MZ B cells, and also suggest that Myc operates downstream of Notch2 activation to orchestrate separate biochemical pathways necessary for proliferation and differentiation.

Figure 7 Myc contributes to plasma cell priming. Mycfl/fl.hCD20TamCre, Mycfl/+.hCD20TamCre, and Myc+/+.hCD20TamCre mice were fed tamoxifen-laced chow for either 14 or 28 days. FO and MZ B cells from individual mice were CTV-labeled, sorted, and stimulated with CpG plus IL-4/5 for the indicated time periods. (A) Representative CD138 expression as a function of CTV dilution for MZ B cell samples. (B) Summary data for cultures resulting from 3 to 5 individuals per condition are shown (individual values, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison test between genotypes).

mTORC1 promotes plasma cell priming. Given that Notch2-deprived MZ B cells possessed decreased pS6 levels and reduced transcript abundance for numerous mTORC1 hallmark genes (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5C), we hypothesized that Notch2-regulated mTORC1 activity establishes a plasma cell–poised state in MZ B cells. To test this hypothesis, we asked whether follicular B cells acquire MZ-like plasma cell inductive properties upon mutation of Tsc1, an essential component of the mTORC1-inhibitory TSC complex (30). Because the downstream effects of Myc signaling took 4 weeks to fade completely from MZ B cells, we also fed Tsc1fl/fl CD20-TAM-Cre and control animals tamoxifen for 14 versus 28 days. After 14 days, we observed no changes in frequencies of follicular or MZ B cells, nor in their plasma cell induction properties, despite modest increases in pS6 levels in each cell type before stimulation (Supplemental Figure 8, A–F). Consistent with past work, at the 28-day time point frequencies of MZ B cells were decreased to roughly 50% of control mice (Supplemental Figure 8A and ref. 48). Notably, when harvested from mice given tamoxifen for 28 days, Tsc1-deficient CpG-stimulated follicular B cells were able to generate CD138+ cells within 48 hours and without cytokine supplementation (Figure 8, A and B). Induced CD138+ cells in these cultures included cells that had not completed a single round of division (Figure 8C). Importantly, ELISpot analyses confirmed that Tsc1-deficient follicular B cells produced functional plasma cells without completing a single round of division, including in the presence of PD0332991 (Figure 8, D and E). Thus, mTORC1 activation via Tsc1 inactivation led follicular B cells to acquire division-independent plasma cell induction properties that mirrored those of WT MZ B cells.

Figure 8 mTORC1 activity confers accelerated PC differentiation kinetics for follicular B cells. Tsc1fl/fl.hCD20TamCre, Tsc1fl/+.hCD20TamCre, and Tsc1+/+.hCD20TamCre mice were fed tamoxifen in their diet for 14 or 28 days, at which point follicular B cells were CTV-labeled, sorted, then stimulated as indicated for 48 and 72 hours. (A) CD138 expression and CTV dilution for cultures from representative animals fed tamoxifen for 28 days are shown. (B) Data for cultures derived from 5 to 6 individuals per group are shown as individual points, mean and SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison test between genotypes. (C) CD138 surface expression as a function of division number at 72 hours illustrating mean and SEM for the percentage of viable CD138+ cells at the indicated division number. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; 2-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparison test between color- and letter-coded genotypes. (D) Cultures described in A were sorted into ELISpot assays to quantify functional ASCs. Shown are representative wells for each treatment and time point. For undivided and postdivision cells CD138+ cells were added at a dose of 300 per well. Paired wells are sorted +1 division, 0 division. (E) Summary of ELISpot data derived from 3 to 4 cultures per condition in D is shown as the individual values, mean and SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA, Sidak’s multiple comparison test between antibody treatment groups.

Finally, we used RNAseq to characterize gene expression in follicular B cells after inducing Tsc1 mutation, using twice-sorted follicular and MZ B cells derived from individual animals that were fed tamoxifen for 28 days. Focusing first on the impact on known regulators of the plasma cell fate (Figure 9A), we observed a modest increase in mRNA abundance for Blimp1 (Prdm1) coincident with modest decreases in Bcl6 and Pax5 transcripts (red versus blue and green) in follicular B cells. Furthermore, Prdm1 mRNA abundance in Tsc1-mutant MZ B cells approached levels typically observed in WT plasma cells, although Pax5 transcript levels did not drop appreciably in these cells (magenta versus cyan and yellow) (Figure 9A). We did not detect changes in mRNA abundance for Bach2 (not shown), however we did note increased transcript abundance for both Atf3 and Jun to levels that approached WT MZ B cells (Figure 9A).

Figure 9 Increased mTORC1 activity in follicular B cells primes plasma cell gene expression. (A–C) RNAseq was performed on cDNA prepared from sorted splenic FO and MZ B cells. (A) A series of 2-gene comparisons of log 2 TPM expression are shown for follicular and MZ B cells from each genotype after 4 weeks of tamoxifen exposure. The average for each group is indicated by an asterisk. (B) Dimensional reduction of 192 genes differentially expressed between Tsc1fl/fl versus Cre control follicular and MZ B cells with adjusted P < 0.01 is shown depicting first 2 principal components among the indicated 6 groups. (C) Expression of genes described in B is shown as Z scores across each row. Genes are hierarchically clustered by Pearson correlation.

Notably, 192 genes were similarly differentially expressed between Tsc1-deficient versus control follicular B cells and between control MZ B cells versus follicular B cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). Gene ontology enrichment analysis of these 192 genes revealed 2 major clusters comprising over half of the enriched GO terms (32 of 61) related to lymphocyte activation and differentiation (Supplemental Figure 9B). Dimensional reduction of these differentially expressed genes by PCA illustrated how in the second principal component (29.3% of variation) Tsc1–/– follicular B cells drew even with control MZ B cells (Figure 9B). Hierarchical clustering revealed 2 clusters of genes whose expression in Tsc1-deficent follicular B cells mirrored gene expression in control MZ B cells (Figure 9C, clusters 1 and 4). We conclude that Tsc1 ablation confers a differentiation poised molecular state in follicular B cells that mirrors WT MZ B cells.