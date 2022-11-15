SIRT1 inactivation switches reactive astrocytes to an antiinflammatory phenotype in CNS autoimmunity

Animals. C57BL/6J (stock no. 000664), GFAP-Cre (stock no. 024098), Sirt1fl/fl (stock no. 029603), and LSL-Cas9 (stock no. 026175) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Astrocyte-specific Sirt1–/– mice were generated by crossing GFAP-Cre and Sirt1fl/fl mice, and deletion of Sirt1 in astrocytes was verified by PCR and Western blotting (data not shown). All animals were kept in a pathogen-free facility at Thomas Jefferson University.

Cell lines. The N2A-Cas9 cell line was purchased from Genecopoeia (Rockville) and grown in DMEM containing 10% FBS. HEK293 cells were also cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were maintained at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere.

Plasmids. LentiCRISPR v2 and AAV:ITR-U6-sgRNA(backbone)-pCBh-Cre-WPRE-hGHpA-ITR were a gift from Feng Zhang (MIT, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA). For the construction of pLenti-sgRNA(backbone)-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro, the Cas9 sequence in lentiCRISPR v2 was replaced by a Cre gene sequence (Supplemental Figure 1A). sgRNAs targeting mouse Sirt1 or Nfe2l2 were subcloned into pLenti- sgRNA(backbone)-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro through BsmB; the obtained plasmids were named pLenti-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro-sgSirt1 or pLenti-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro-sgNfe2l2. Scrambled sgRNA (sgScram) was also subcloned into pLenti-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro as a control.

To knock out Sirt1 in adult mouse astrocytes, the GFAP promoter was amplified from the pLenti-Gfap-eGFP-mir30-shAct1 vector (61) and subcloned into AAV:ITR-U6-sgRNA(backbone)-pCBh-Cre-WPRE-hGHpA-ITR to replace the CBh promoter; the obtained plasmid was named pAAV-sgRNA(backbone)-GFAPp-Cre (Supplemental Figure 1B). The U6-sgSirt1 or U6-sgScram cassette was cleaved from pLenti-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro-sgSirt1 or pLenti-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro-sgScram and subcloned into pAAV-sgRNA(backbone)-GFAPp-Cre; the resulting plasmid was named pAAV-sgSirt1-GFAPp-Cre or pAAV-sgScram-GFAPp-Cre.

pAdδF6 was a gift from James M. Wilson (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA); pUCmini-iCAP-PHP.eB was a gift from Viviana Gradinaru (California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, USA); psPAX2 and pMD2.G were gifts from Didier Trono (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne [EPFL], Lausanne, Switzerland). The primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

sgRNA design and screen. sgRNAs targeting Sirt1 and Nfe2l2 were designed using the Benchling CRISPR design tool (https://www.benchling.com/crispr/); the corresponding primers were synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies. Primers were annealed and ligated into pLenti-EFS-Cre-P2A-Puro, and sgRNA activity was analyzed in the N2A-Cas9 cell line. For sgRNA activity analysis, N2A-Cas9 cells were seeded in a 24-well plate at 1 × 105 cells per well and, on the following day, were transfected with a mixture containing 0.5 μg sgRNA-carrying plasmid and 1 μL Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The medium was changed on the next day, and cells were collected 48 hours after transfection. Knockout efficiency was analyzed by Western blotting. The primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Virus packaging and purification. The lentivirus particles were generated by transfecting 293T cells with the transfer plasmid, psPAX2, and pMD2.G using PEI-MAX (Polysciences). Supernatant was collected 30 hours and 48 hours after transfection, filtered through a 0.45 μm PVDF filter, and concentrated overnight with 40% PEG-10000 (MilliporeSigma).

The AAV particles were generated as reported by Chan et al. (38). Low-passaged 293T cells were transfected with the transfer plasmid, pUCmini-iCAP-PHP.eB, and pAdDeltaF6 using PEI-MAX (Polysciences); viral particles were collected from the medium 72 hours after transfection and from cells and the medium 120 hours after transfection. The supernatant was concentrated with 40% PEG-8000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and combined with cell pellets for processing. The cell pellets were suspended in 500 mM NaCl, 40 mM Tris, 2.5 mM MgCl 2 , pH 8, and 100 U/mL salt-activated nuclease (SAN) (MilliporeSigma) at 37°C for 1 hour. After this, the cell lysates were clarified by centrifugation at 2,000g and then purified using iodixanol (MilliporeSigma) step gradients (15%, 25%, 40%, and 60%) (70). Viruses were concentrated using Amicon filters (MilliporeSigma) and formulated in sterile PBS with 0.001% Pluronic-F68 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Virus titers were measured by determining the number of DNAse I–resistant vector genomes (vg) using quantitative PCR (qPCR) with a linearized genome plasmid as a standard (71).

EAE induction and treatment. Female 8- to 10-week-old GFAPCre Sirt1fl/fl and Sirt1fl/fl mice were used for EAE induction. Mice were immunized subcutaneously at 2 sites on the back with 200 μg MOG 35–55 peptide (GenScript) emulsified in Complete Freund’s Adjuvant (CFA) (BD Biosciences) supplemented with 4 mg/mL Mycobacterium tuberculosis H37Ra (BD Biosciences); 200 ng pertussis toxin (MilliporeSigma) was injected intraperitoneally into each mouse on day 0 and day 2 p.i. All mice were monitored for weight and clinical signs daily until 25 or 30 days after induction of EAE. Mice were euthanized if they showed a 20% loss of maximum body weight. Gel food was supplied at the onset of EAE disease. Clinical scores were recorded on the following scale: 0, no clinical signs; 1, limp tail; 2, limp tail with weak/partially paralyzed hind legs; 3, limp tail with completely paralyzed hind legs; 4, tetraplegia; 5, moribund.

Astrocyte-specific Sirt1 knockout during ongoing EAE. AAV PHP.eB at 2 × 1011 vg was diluted in 200 μL PBS with 0.001% Pluronic-F68, and then injected through the tail vein into LSL-Cas9 mice on day 15 p.i. Two weeks after injection, the mice were sacrificed, and knockout efficiency was analyzed by immunostaining.

Isolation of immune cells from the CNS and spleen. Brains and spinal cords from naive and EAE mice were removed, minced, and enzymatically dissociated with Liberase TL (Roche) for 30 minutes at 37°C. Liberase was neutralized by DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS. Cells were then passed through a 70 μm cell strainer and centrifuged, resuspended in 30% Percoll (MilliporeSigma), overlaid onto 70% Percoll, and centrifuged at 800g at 4°C for 20 minutes with slow acceleration and deceleration settings. Immune cells were collected from the 30%–70% interphase. Spleens from naive or EAE mice were dispersed to the single-cell level by passage through a 40 μm cell strainer, and erythrocytes were removed using RBC Lysis Buffer (BioLegend). For flow cytometric analysis, cells were seeded in a 24-well plate at a concentration of 1 × 106 cells per well, treated with PMA (50 ng/mL; MilliporeSigma), ionomycin (500 ng/mL; MilliporeSigma), and BD GolgiPlug (1 μg/mL; BD Biosciences) for 4 hours and then analyzed by flow cytometry.

Immune cell migration assay. Immune cells were isolated from the spleens of naive or EAE mice and seeded in the upper chamber of a 24-well cell culture insert with a 5 μm pore size (Corning). The lower chamber was filled with culture supernatant of cocktail-stimulated Sirt1-knockout or WT astrocytes (ACM). Migrating immune cells were quantified in the lower chamber after 2 hours by cell counting and flow cytometry.

Flow cytometry. Cells were first stained with a surface antibody at 4°C for 20 minutes, fixed with Fixation Medium (Medium A, Thermo Fisher Scientific), washed, and then incubated with an intracellular antibody dissolved in Permeabilization Medium (Medium B, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 4°C overnight. The following antibodies were used in this study: APC anti–mouse CD45 (clone 30-F11, BD Biosciences); P-blue anti–mouse CD4 (clone RM4-5, BD Biosciences); PE anti–mouse IL-17 (clone TC11-18H10, BD Biosciences); BV711 anti–mouse IFN-γ (clone XMG1.2, BD Biosciences); AF488 anti–mouse Foxp3 (clone FJK-16s, eBioscience); PerCP-Cy5.5 anti–mouse CD11b (clone M1/70, BD Biosciences); PE-Cy7 anti–mouse IL-4 (clone 11b11, BD Biosciences); BV605 anti–mouse IL-10 (clone JES5-16E3, BioLegend); and PE-Dazzle594 anti-TNF (clone, MP6-XT22, BioLegend). Compensation was performed with UltraComp eBeads (01-2222-42, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Isolation of primary astrocytes. Primary astrocytes were isolated as previously reported (54). Cerebral cortices of P0–P3 mice were dissected, carefully stripped of their meninges, and digested with 2 U/mL Liberase TL (Roche) at 37°C for 15 minutes. Liberase was neutralized by DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, and cells were passed through a 70 μm cell strainer. The cell suspension was then cultured with DMEM containing 10% FBS at 37°C in humidified 5% CO 2 and 95% air in T-175 cell culture flasks for 7–10 days until confluence. Medium was replaced every 4–5 days. After the cells reached confluence, microglia and oligodendrocytes were removed by shaking the glia culture at 260 rpm at 37°C overnight and washing extensively with PBS; the remaining attached cells were astrocytes with greater than 98% purity (Supplemental Figure 2). It has been shown that primary astrocytes cultured with serum-containing medium may induce a reactive phenotype in astrocytes (72). Although FBS-containing medium was used during astrocyte isolation to enhance their viability, these cells were cultured in a serum-free condition. These cells did not express reactive astrocyte markers in the nonstimulated culture condition (as shown in Figure 1H), indicating a minor effect of FBS during astrocyte isolation, while culturing them in the serum-free condition.

Astrocyte treatment in vitro. For SIRT1 activation, 5×105 primary astrocytes were seeded in a 6-well plate in astrocyte serum-free medium. The following day, the cells were incubated with 10 μg/mL resveratrol (MilliporeSigma) for 24 hours and then treated with a cytokine cocktail (C1q, IL-1α, TNF) for an additional 24 hours, as previously reported (8).

For Sirt1-knockout analysis, 5 × 105 Sirt1-knockout or WT astrocytes were seeded in a 6-well plate in astrocyte serum-free medium. The following day, cells were treated with a cytokine cocktail for 24 hours, as previously reported (8).

For RT-PCR and ELISA analyses, the cells and supernatants were collected immediately after cocktail stimulation. For ACM collection, the cells, after cocktail stimulation, were washed with PBS and incubated with fresh, serum-free medium for an additional 24 hours. The supernatants were collected, filtered through a 0.45 μm filter, and kept at 4°C until use.

Microarray. Primary astrocytes isolated from P2–P3 LSL-Cas9 pups were infected with a sgSirt1- or sgScram-carrying lentivirus and then selected with 4 μg/mL puromycin for 3 days. Cells were stimulated with cocktail (C1q, IL-1α, TNF) for an additional 24 hours and then collected for microarray analysis. Four samples, namely sgScram-1, sgScram-2, sgSirt1-1, and sgSirt1-2, were analyzed at the Cancer Genomics and Bioinformatics Resource (CGBR), Thomas Jefferson University. The data have been deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE212924).

Sirt1 or Nfe2l2 knockout in vitro. For knockout of Sirt1 or Nfe2l2, primary mouse astrocytes isolated from LSL-Cas9 mice were incubated for 24 hours with Sirt1 or Nfe2l2 sgRNA-carrying lentiviruses and 8 μg/mL polybrene (MilliporeSigma), after which the medium was changed. Forty-eight hours after infection, cells were selected with 4 μg/mL puromycin for 3 days. Knockout of Sirt1 or Nfe2l2 was verified by Western blotting.

Microglia isolation, culture, and treatment in vitro. Brains from P7 mouse pups were dissociated into a single-cell suspension using the Neural Tissue Dissociation Kit (P) (Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Microglia were isolated from the single-cell suspension using CD11b microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec) and cultured in DMEM/F12 with 10% FBS (73). Cells were stimulated with LPS (100 ng/mL) for 18 hours and then washed and incubated with fresh medium containing TGF-β or ACMs.

OPC isolation and differentiation in vitro. Brains from P2–P3 mouse pups were dissociated into a single-cell suspension using the Neural Tissue Dissociation Kit (P) (Miltenyi Biotec) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. OPCs were isolated from the single-cell suspension using CD140a microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec). OPC proliferation and differentiation media were prepared as previously described with some modifications (74). OPC proliferation medium comprised DMEM/F12 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), N2 Supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific), B27 Supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 20 ng/mL basic FGF (bFGF) (Peprotech), and 20 ng/mL PDGF-AA (Peprotech). bFGF and PDGF-AA were removed, and T3 (MilliporeSigma) was added in OPC differentiation medium. OPCs (2 × 103) were seeded on presterilized glass coverslips (Carolina) coated with poly-d-lysine and laminin (both from MilliporeSigma) in a 24-well plate. Cells were kept in OPC proliferation medium for 2 days, and then in medium consisting of OPC differentiation medium and ACM at a ratio of 1:1 for 8 days. The medium was half-changed every 2–3 days. Differentiation was analyzed by cell immunostaining.

IHC analysis. Both mouse and human tissues were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde, embedded in paraffin and cut into 4 μm sections. Paraffin sections were stained with H&E for assessment of inflammation and Luxol fast blue (LFB) for assessment of demyelination. For immunofluorescence staining, paraffin sections were deparaffinized, washed in running water, and treated with heat retrieval solution (Biocare). The slides were then cooled under running water, washed with TBS, permeated by TBS with 0.2% Triton X-100, and blocked in TBS with 10% horse serum and 1% BSA for 1 hour. The primary antibodies were then incubated in TBS with 1% horse serum and 1% BSA at 4°C overnight. The following day, the slides were washed 3 times in TBS with 0.025% Triton X-100 and then incubated with a secondary antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch) in TBS with 1% horse serum and 1% BSA at room temperature for 1 hour. Frozen tissues were cut into 10 μm sections in our laboratory. The frozen sections were air dried, rehydrated in TBS, permeated by TBS with 0.2% Triton X-100, and blocked in TBS with 10% horse serum and 1% BSA for 30 minutes. The primary and secondary antibodies were then incubated as described above. Cells seeded on glass coverslips were washed with TBS, fixed by 4% paraformaldehyde, and permeated by TBS with 0.2% Triton X-100. Cells were then incubated with a primary antibody in TBS with 10% horse serum and 1% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature, washed in TBS 3 times, and incubated with a secondary antibody in TBS with 1% horse serum and 1% BSA for 30 minutes at room temperature. Finally, all of the sections and coverslips were washed and mounted in ProLong Gold Antifade Reagent with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Imaging was performed using a Nikon A1R microscope and Nikon NIS Elements acquisition and analysis software. Images were processed and analyzed using ImageJ (NIH).

The following antibodies were used: goat anti-GFAP (mouse and human) (ab53554, Abcam); rabbit anti-GFAP (mouse and human) (12389, clone D1F4Q, Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-mSIRT1 (ab12193, Abcam); mouse anti-mCNP (ab6319, clone 11-5B, Abcam); mouse anti-mAPC (OP80, clone CC1, EMD Millipore); goat anti-C3d (mouse and human) (AF2655, R&D Systems); rabbit anti-S100A10 (mouse and human) (MA5-15326, 4E7E10, Abcam); rabbit anti-SRXN1 (MBS716745, MyBioSource); rabbit anti-CHI3L1 (ab255297, EPR19078-157, Abcam); rabbit anti-TRAIL (ab231265, Abcam); chicken anti-GFP (ab13970, Abcam); rabbit anti-mNRF2 (NBP1-32822, Novus Biologicals); and mouse anti-hSIRT1 (04-1557; clone 10E4, EMD Millipore).

NRF2 acetylation detection. sgSirt1- or sgScram-treated astrocytes (3 × 106) were seeded in a 100 mm dish, stimulated with cocktail for 24 hours, and then collected and lysed with 300 μL 1× cell lysis buffer (Cell Signaling Technology). Cell lysate (200 μL) was incubated with 2 μL anti-NRF2 antibody (NBP1-32822, Novus Biologicals) at 4°C overnight and then incubated with 20 μL protein A (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 4°C for 3 hours. The beads were washed 3 times with 1× cell lysis buffer and centrifuged, and 50 μL 2 × loading buffer was added. The mixture was boiled at 95°C for 5 minutes to denature the proteins and dissociate them from the protein A beads. Then, they were centrifuged, and the supernatants were separated by SDS-PAGE and detected by purified anti–acetylated lysine antibody (623402, clone 15G10, BioLegend).

Western blot analysis. WT, Sirt1-knockout, or Nfe2l2-knockout astrocytes (1 × 106) were lysed in 200 μL RIPA lysis buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing proteases inhibitors (MilliporeSigma). Cells were incubated on ice for 30 minutes and sonicated for 10 seconds, with the cells being kept on ice during sonication. The cell lysate was centrifuged for 10 minutes at 4°C. Protein concentrations were determined using the BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein lysates were diluted in SDS-PAGE sample buffer, separated on Novex 4%–12% Tris-Glycine gel (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and analyzed by Western blotting using rabbit anti-SIRT1 polyclonal antibody (Abcam) or anti-NRF2 antibody (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). GAPDH was detected with a rabbit anti-GAPDH monoclonal antibody (Cell Signaling Technology) and used as a loading control.

RT-PCR. RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN). cDNA was reverse-transcribed using QuantiTect Rev. Transcription Kit (QIAGEN). Gene expression was quantified by qPCR using SYBR Green Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The expression of each gene was normalized to GAPDH and then to the control group. The primers used for this work are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

MS tissues. Brain tissue was obtained from untreated individuals with clinically diagnosed and neuropathologically confirmed MS (Rocky Mountain MS Center Tissue Bank, Aurora, Colorado, USA).

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software). An unpaired, 2-tailed t test was used for comparison of 2 groups. One-way ANOVA was applied for comparison of more than 2 groups. Two-way, repeated-measures ANOVA was used for comparison of clinical scores. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. All error bars represent the SEM or SD as noted in the figure legends. Unless otherwise stated, 3 or more independent experiments were used for all assays, and the figures show representative examples.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the IACUC of Thomas Jefferson University (approval S25801). All individuals with MS or their next of kin had given informed consent for an autopsy and the use of their brain tissue for research purposes. All procedures have been approved by IRB of Thomas Jefferson University.