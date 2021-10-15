Convalescent plasma associates with reduced mortality and improved clinical trajectory in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Patient characteristics. The WHO PS–matched sample resulted in 4337 CP and 8708 comparison patients, and the RTRM-matched sample resulted in 3774 CP and 10,687 comparison patients (Figure 1, Supplemental Tables 1–3 [WHO PS], and Tables 1, 2, 3 [RTRM]; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151788DS1). The majority of the RTRM-matched sample subjects were Hispanic (49%) or non-Hispanic White (32%), male (60%), and in the 45- to 64-year age group (46%) with predominant comorbidities of diabetes (30%) and hypertension (49%; Table 1). For both the CP and comparison groups, 12% of patients presented with severe sepsis and 3% with bacterial pneumonia during their hospitalization (Table 2). Although the difference was minimized by matching, the CP group retained higher rates of sepsis (32%) compared with the comparison group (24%; Table 2). After excluding those intubated within 2 days of admission and unlikely to receive CP in time to benefit, there were 1.9% of patients intubated at some point during hospitalization (Table 2). Most patients received anticoagulants, azithromycin, other antibiotics, remdesivir,and steroids during hospitalization (Table 2). Biomarker and oxygenation data were descriptively reported for both admission and baseline time points for both CP and comparison groups, which included standard unit transformation and validation of expected values (Table 3).

Figure 1 Patient selection and matching approaches. Consort diagram displaying patient inclusion/exclusion and filtering criteria for defining the COVID-19 cohort of interest for each analysis. Level of absent data is represented prior to coarsened exact matching (CEM). Subsequent prematch and postmatch patient counts are reported with relevant matching criteria that were applied. Gray boxes indicate final postmatch cohorts for all reported analyses (WHO PS: main effect; RTRM: main effect; RTRM: intubation status; RTRM: days to transfusion 0–3; RTRM: days to transfusion 4–7; and serologic data). Excluding patients intubated within 48 hours after admission, intubation status was defined as intubated at any time during hospitalization for matching purposes and intubated prior to or on day of transfusion for the intubation subgroup analysis.

Table 1 Demographics for RTRM-matched model

Table 2 Clinical characteristics for RTRM-matched model

Table 3 Admission and baseline biomarkers for RTRM-matched model

Details on descriptives and frequencies for the overall eligible cohort by calendar epoch can be found in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5. From the overall eligible cohort (n = 33,987) shown in Figure 1, there were 8034 patients treated with CP and 25,953 patients not treated with CP. The mean number of days from admission to transfusion and length of stay across all epochs for the eligible cohort was 4.0 ± 3.7 and 14.9 ± 10.9, respectively (Supplemental Table 5). Distribution of the frequency of CP transfusions by calendar date was graphed, and the index time frame for active EAP was highlighted in order to estimate EAP enrollment compared with eIND and EUA, noting that eIND usage throughout the active EAP time frame could not be excluded based on structured health records (Supplemental Figure 1, ~90% EAP). In addition, we evaluated the incidence of transfusion-related serious adverse events, including transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI), transfusion-associated circulatory overload (TACO), transfusion-related infection, thromboembolic/thrombotic event, severe allergic transfusion reaction, severe hemolytic transfusion reaction, transfusion-related severe anaphylaxis, and unspecified transfusion-related adverse events in patients who received CP (all CP; n = 8034), fresh-frozen plasma verified negative for SARS-CoV-2 total antibody (verified FFP; n = 572), or neither CP nor FFP with other blood products not ruled out (non-CP, non-FFP; n = 25,953; Supplemental Table 6). A very low rate of transfusion-related adverse events was identified for all 3 cohorts. A total of 19 events (0.23%) were identified for the eligible CP cohort as compared with 0.87% in the FFP and 0.11% in the non-CP, non-FFP cohorts (Supplemental Table 6). Differences in adverse events between CP and non-CP, non-FFP cohorts was predominantly due to TRALI and unspecified transfusion-related adverse events. Importantly, the CP cohort did not have greater rates of adverse events compared with the FFP-transfused cohort, suggesting that CP transfusion posed no higher risk than other transfusions.

All-cause mortality. For main analyses examining the effect of CP on all-cause, in-hospital mortality, both the WHO PS–matched and the RTRM-matched models included matching variables of calendar epoch, intubation any time during hospitalization (excluding those intubated within 48 hours of admission), age grouping, ethnicity/race, sex, significantly different prematch comorbidities, and severity, measured by the WHO PS score or the RTRM risk probability (using 0.10 increments) at baseline. Significant comorbidities included organ-specific autoimmune disorder, systemic autoimmune disorder, chronic pulmonary disease (excluding asthma), diabetes (without complications), mild/moderate renal disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and chronic ischemic heart disease (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1).

When examining all-cause, in-hospital mortality using a shared frailty model to account for facility effects, both models, WHO PS matched and RTRM matched, demonstrated a significant association of CP with lower risk of mortality compared with the matched comparison group (WHO PS: adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] = 0.75; 95% CI, 0.65–0.85; P < 0.001; RTRM: aHR = 0.71; 95% CI, 0.59–0.86; P < 0.001) when controlling for concomitant medications, calendar date of admission, and days from admission to transfusion (Table 4). Coinfections such as bacterial pneumonia, sepsis, and severe sepsis were only controlled for in the WHO PS–matched model, since the RTRM accounts for secondary infections.

Table 4 Effects across multivariable all-cause hospital mortality models

Both the WHO PS–matched model and RTRM-matched model violated the assumption of proportional hazards, so accelerated failure time (AFT) models were performed to examine the consistency of the effect (Table 2). The AFT did replicate the main findings of CP on life expectancy for both models, but the AFT models did not account for facility effects (WHO PS: adjusted deceleration factor [aDF] = 1.21; 95% CI, 1.06–1.38; P = 0.005; RTRM: aDF = 1.23; 95% CI, 1.10–1.37; P = 0.005).

RTRM risk trajectories. We investigated the effect of CP on rate of recovery using a mixed effects model with the RTRM-matched sample to evaluate RTRM trajectories over time and account for facility effects. CP was significantly associated with a quicker RTRM score improvement than in the matched comparison group, controlling for concomitant medications, calendar date of admission, and days from admission to transfusion (P < 0.001). Patients treated with CP were associated with a quicker decline in risk severity over time than the matched comparison group for both overall hospitalization (CP, slope [b] = –0.0038; comparison, b = –0.0030) and the first 10-day window (CP, b = –0.0040; comparison, b = –0.0034), respectively. This –0.0008 difference in slope equated to an overall 27% difference in risk reduction per day of hospitalization for CP relative to the comparison group. The RTRM risk trajectory analyses assumed a linear fit, so we provided average daily RTRM probabilities over hospitalization to observe nonlinear trends in disease progression for the RTRM main effect, intubation status, and days to transfusion (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Real-time risk curves as a visual of daily patient risk trajectories. RTRM curves, smoothed and weighted, showing risk trajectories across CP and the comparison group. A generalized additive model with integrated smoothness estimation was applied to the risk predictions over hospitalization time, which were anchored by baseline date. Patients at discharge were assigned a final RTRM probability based on vital status of 1.00 for expired and 0.00 for alive. Shaded boundaries around each curve represent the 95% CIs. (A) Main weighted comparison of the RTRM-matched cohort of CP (orange) and the comparison (blue) groups. (B) Weighted comparison of CP (orange) and comparison (blue) groups stratified by intubation (dotted) versus no intubation (solid) at any point during hospitalization, excluding intubation within 48 hours after admission. Note, this is different from the intubation subgroup analysis where intubation was defined as having occurred prior to or on the day of transfusion or pseudo-baseline, excluding patients intubated within the first 48 hours of admission. (C) Compilation of weighted comparisons between CP (orange) and the comparison (blue) groups for each of the two 0 to 3 (dotted) and 4 to 7 (solid) days from admission to transfusion groupings.

Intubation status subgroups. Intubation status was defined by whether patients were intubated prior to or on same day as transfusion or pseudo-baseline, but excluded those patients intubated within the first 48 hours after admission. Statistical analyses examined the interaction of CP with intubation, which served as a surrogate for baseline severity, in relation to all-cause, in-hospital mortality. The shared frailty analysis showed that the effect of CP on risk of mortality did not differ for patients intubated prior to or at baseline compared with nonintubated patients, as demonstrated by including an interaction term in the model and controlling for concomitant medications, calendar date, and days from admission to transfusion (P = 0.160; Table 5).

Table 5 Effects across multivariable mortality models for all subanalyses

Days from admission to transfusion. There was a significant effect of days from admission to transfusion on mortality, specifically within the CP group (aHR = 1.06; 95% CI, 1.03–1.09; P < 0.001). Therefore, exploratory analyses were performed to detail this effect. A Cox regression model was progressively run, splitting by every number of days from admission to transfusion, and it was noted that the upper 95% CI of the aHR did not cross 1.0 out to 7 days. However, if each number of days was run in isolation, 3 days from admission was the limit due to decreasing sample size.

Therefore, we examined the effect of CP across days on mortality risk by stratifying the RTRM sample into 2 groups, 0 to 3 and 4 to 7 days, in accordance with sample distribution. Each CP group was matched to comparison on baseline RTRM probability, sex, age, and race. We identified a significant association of CP with reduced mortality risk when examining the 0- to 3-day group (aHR = 0.53; 95% CI, 0.47–0.60; P < 0.001), but this association was not significant for the 4- to 7-day group (aHR = 0.94; 95% CI, 0.76–1.15; P = 0.520) after adjusting for concomitant medications, calendar date, and days from admission to transfusion, suggesting the significant association of days from admission to transfusion is driven by the first 3 days (Table 5). However, this should not be interpreted as showing there is no benefit after 3 days with CP, as the distribution of our sample was dominated by CP transfusions within 3 days after admission (66%; Supplemental Figure 2).

Donor serology. When examining total anti–SARS-CoV-2 signal to cutoff ratio (S/Co) serology for donor samples as either a continuous variable or as ordinal low, medium, or high (20th and 80th percentiles), there was no significant association with risk of mortality, although there was a trend in the expected direction (n = 1,944, Supplemental Table 7 and ref. 8). To further this exploration, we determined whether the impact of donor serologic levels on mortality was influenced by days from admission to transfusion. The interaction of S/Co serology level as a continuous variable with days to transfusion was significantly associated with risk of mortality (P = 0.044) along with the main effects (serology: HR = 0.998; 95% CI, 0.997–0.999; P = 0.013; days to transfusion: HR = 1.036; 95% CI, 1.002–1.071; P = 0.037) (Supplemental Table 7). This resulted in a 0.2% decreased risk of mortality for every 1 unit of S/Co serology level, where it ranged from 1.25 to 932.00 with a mean of 178.21 and SD of 138.49. Simple slopes analyses were performed to examine this significant interaction and are reported in Supplemental Table 7.