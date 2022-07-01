Reversal of viral and epigenetic HLA class I repression in Merkel cell carcinoma

Reliable generation of MCC cell lines from primary patient samples. Since many established MCC lines have been multiply passaged in vitro and lack primary tumor material (19–22), we established an approach to generate our own MCC lines. Although MCC is typically cultured in RPMI 1640 medium, we hypothesized that a neuronal stem cell medium that we previously used to establish glioblastoma cell lines (23) would facilitate cell line establishment, based on MCC’s neuroendocrine histology and prior reports of successful MCC line generation with a neural crest stem cell medium (24). Of 5 medium formulations tested, NeuroCult NS-A Proliferation medium with growth factor supplementation consistently provided the highest in vitro growth rate, tripling cell numbers after 7 days in culture (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151666DS1) and facilitating reliable growth of multiple MCC lines (Supplemental Figure 1B). Using this method, we established 11 cell lines directly from tumor biopsies (n = 4) or patient-derived xenografts (PDXs) (n = 7) (Table 1). Consistent with established MCC lines (25), these lines grew mostly in tight suspension clusters and stained positive for the MCC markers SOX2 and CK20, except for CK20 negativity in MCC-320 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1C). We determined that 7 of the 11 lines (63.6%) were MCPyV+ using ViroPanel (26) (Supplemental Figure 1D; and see Supplemental Methods).

Figure 1 Generation of patient-derived MCC lines that exhibit classic MCC features and recapitulate the low HLA-I expression of their corresponding tumors. (A) IHC of 2 MCC lines stained for MCC markers SOX2 and CK20 (original magnification, ×20). (B) CoMut plot displaying the top 50 most frequently mutated genes across 7 MCC tumor and cell line pairs. (C) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of RNA-Seq data from 9 MCC patient tumors and corresponding cell lines. Heatmaps were constructed using a distance matrix on variance-stabilizing (VS) transformed expression values. Top track: Quantification of transcript reads mapping to the MCPyV genome. (D) HLA-I flow cytometry in 11 MCC lines, both at baseline (pink bars) and in response to IFN-γ (red bars), compared with isotype control (white bars). The black line plot indicates the percentage of tumor cells positive for HLA-I by IHC of the original tumor. (E) IHC of MCC tumor archival samples. Left: Summary of the percentage of MCC cells that are HLA-I positive within available pretreatment (n = 6) and post-treatment (n = 9) tumor samples (see Table 1 for prior treatments). MCC cell lines were derived from post-treatment samples. Right: Representative IHC images of 2 HLA-I–low tumors, MCC-301 and MCC-336, stained for HLA class I (brown) with SOX2 costain (red) to identify MCC cells. Lymphocytes and endothelial cells served as internal controls that are SOX2 negative and HLA-I positive. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Table 1 Summary of clinical characteristics of MCC patient samples and the methods by which their cell lines were derived

We performed whole-exome sequencing on tumor DNA from 7 of 11 patients for whom matched cell line and germline DNA was available (Supplemental Table 1). MCPyV– (n = 2) and MCPyV+ (n = 5) samples exhibited contrasting high (median 647 non-silent coding mutations per cell line, range 354–940) and low TMBs (median 40, range 18–73) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1), respectively, as expected. The 2 analyzed MCPyV– lines contained RB1 and TP53 mutations (Supplemental Table 1), consistent with previous studies (27, 28). A median of 94.4% of cell line mutations were detected in the corresponding primary samples (range 51%–100%), and tumor–cell line pairs associated closely based on their mutational profiles (Supplemental Figure 1E). Several PDX-derived tumor samples (Table 1) did exhibit higher mutational burdens than their corresponding cell lines (Figure 1B), likely due to murine cell contamination. Corresponding RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) of available matched tumors and cell line pairs (Supplemental Table 1) detected MCPyV ST and LT antigen transcripts in all MCPyV+ samples (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1D). Cell line transcriptomes associated most closely with corresponding parent tumors (mean pairwise Spearman’s correlation 0.92) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1F), rather than clustering by sample type, confirming that these lines faithfully recapitulate parent tumors.

We observed that 10 of 11 MCC lines strikingly exhibited low surface HLA-I by flow cytometry (Figure 1D), similarly to the well-studied MCPyV+ lines MKL-1 and WaGa (Supplemental Figure 2A). Three lines (MCC-336, -350, and -358) did not appreciably upregulate HLA-I after IFN-γ exposure (≤1.15-fold increase in MFI), whereas 8 lines exhibited at least a 2.5-fold increase (median 5.7, range 2.5–12.4). We further confirmed in 2 lines that IFN-α2b and IFN-β upregulated HLA-I (Supplemental Figure 2B), while IFN-γ also upregulated HLA-DR expression in the MCC-301 cell line (Supplemental Figure 2C).

These patient-derived cell line results were consistent with immunohistochemical (IHC) characterization of HLA-I on 9 parental tumors, in which the majority (6 of 9) displayed HLA-I–positive staining in less than 15% of tumor cells (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), as well as minimal HLA class II (Supplemental Figure 2F). The tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell density (median 56.6 cells/mm2, range 0–1031.8) was on par with previous reports for MCC (ref. 29 and Supplemental Figure 2G). Moreover, the availability of pre- and post-treatment formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tumor samples allowed us to assess temporal changes in HLA-I expression. The most common treatment was radiation with or without cisplatin and etoposide (Table 1). In 5 of 6 cases with available paired samples, post-treatment specimens demonstrated fewer HLA-I–positive cells than pretreatment specimens (Figure 1E), further implicating HLA-I loss as a mechanism of therapeutic resistance in MCC.

MCC lines exhibit transcriptional downregulation of multiple class I genes and NLRC5 alterations. To elucidate the mechanisms of HLA-I loss in these MCC cell lines, we performed an in-depth genomic and transcriptional characterization of all MCPyV+ and MCPyV– lines for which material was available (Supplemental Table 1). To define class I APM transcriptional alterations, we evaluated the transcriptomes of all 11 MCC lines before and after IFN-γ stimulation. At baseline, the MCC lines exhibited low expression of HLA-B, TAP1, TAP2, PSMB8, and PSMB9, compared with control epidermal keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts (30, 31), which are candidates for the cell of origin of MCPyV– and MCPyV+ MCC (ref. 32 and Figure 2A). IFN-γ treatment markedly upregulated class I gene transcripts (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1), a trend that was confirmed in matched proteomes in 4 MCC lines (Figure 2B). Non–IFN-γ–responsive lines (Figure 1D) exhibited variable defects, such as a relative decrease in IFN-induced HLA-A, -B, and -C mRNA upregulation (MCC-336) or TAP2 and PSMB8/9 upregulation (MCC-350) (Figure 2A), and global lack of IFN-induced HLA-I and IFN pathway upregulation at the protein level (MCC-350), including lack of STAT1 phosphorylation (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 2 Transcriptional repression of multiple class I pathway genes and NLRC5 alterations underlie the loss of HLA-I surface expression in the panel of MCC lines. (A) RNA-Seq heatmaps of class I antigen presentation gene expression. Middle heatmap: Unsupervised clustering by Euclidean distance of the MCC cell line panel, with and without IFN-γ treatment. Left: Reference heatmap of MCC lines MKL-1 and WaGa. Right: Reference heatmap of epidermal keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts. (B) Unsupervised clustering by Euclidian distance of protein expression values for class I genes, with and without IFN-γ treatment. (C) scRNA-Seq data from MCC-336 (MCPyV+) and MCC-350 (MCPyV–) fresh tumor samples. Right panel: UMAP (uniform manifold approximation and projection) visualization of all cells is displayed, colored by cluster (left) and by sample (right). Left panel: Expression levels of HLA-A, -B, and -C and B2M across all clusters (clusters 0–5, MCC cells; cluster 6, immune cells). (D) log 2 copy number ratios for class I genes (left) and for chromosome 16 (right), where NLRC5 is located.

To investigate the heterogeneity in the HLA-I downregulation observed in our bulk RNA-Seq data, we performed droplet-based single-cell RNA-Seq on 2 fresh MCC biopsies (MCC-350 [MCPyV–] and MCC-336 [MCPyV+]). Within 15,808 cells (mean 4231.9 genes/cells) across both samples, 7 transcriptionally defined clusters were detected. CD45+ immune cells constituted cluster 6, while clusters 0–5 were MCC cells, identified by the expression of SOX2, SYP, and ATOH1 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3D). All MCC clusters displayed nearly absent HLA-B, TAP1/2, PSMB8/9, and NLRC5 expression as well as low HLA-A and -C expression (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3E), consistent with the bulk RNA-Seq data. By contrast, cluster 6 (immune cells) displayed an average of 21-fold higher levels of HLA-A, -B, and -C transcripts.

Given the marked RNA- and protein-level downregulation of class I genes at baseline, we sought to identify a possible genetic basis for these observations. By whole-exome sequencing, no MCC lines harbored notable mutations in class I APM genes, except for HLA-F and -H mutations in MCC-320 (Supplemental Table 1). While 32 IFN pathway mutations were detected in all analyzed lines, only 2 were predicted as probably damaging by PolyPhen-2 (http://genetics.bwh.harvard.edu/pph2/), and no mutations were detected in IFNGR1/2, JAK1/2, STAT1, or IRF1/2 (Supplemental Table 1). However, copy number loss of NLRC5 was detected in 5 of 8 lines (62.5%) analyzed (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 1). NLRC5 is a transcriptional activator that localizes to conserved S/X/Y regions within the promoters of class I pathway genes (33), and NLRC5 copy number loss is a common alteration across many cancers (34). To determine whether NLRC5 rescue was sufficient to restore surface HLA-I, we transfected vectors expressing NLRC5 into IFN-γ–responsive lines (MCC-367) and nonresponsive lines (MCC-336, -350) (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). However, increased NLRC5 expression was not sufficient to appreciably increase surface HLA-I in any of the lines tested, suggesting additional downstream mechanisms of class I suppression.

IFN-γ–induced HLA-I upregulation is associated with shifts in the HLA peptidome. Diminished expression of HLA-I would be expected to result in reduced numbers and diversity of HLA-presented peptides in MCC, impacting the immunogenicity of the tumor. Using our established workflows for direct detection of class I–bound peptides by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) (see Methods) (35), following immunoprecipitation of tumor cell lysates with a pan–HLA-I antibody (Supplemental Figure 4A), we detected low total peptide counts at baseline in parental tumors and cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4B). Following IFN-γ stimulation, we observed a median 12-fold increase in class I–bound peptide abundances across 7 cell lines, using comparable input material for immunoprecipitation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4B; and see Methods). The baseline immunopeptidome amino acid signature between the cell lines and parental tumors was highly correlated (Supplemental Figure 4C), and the cell line peptidomes shared more than 50% of their peptides with the corresponding tumor peptidomes (Supplemental Figure 4D). In contrast, we observed lower correlations before and after IFN-γ treatment and altered overall binding motifs with IFN-γ exposure (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4E). To further explore these observations, we inferred the most likely HLA allele bound by the identified peptides. When comparing cell lines with and without IFN-γ treatment, we observed dramatic changes in the frequencies of peptides mapping to each HLA allele, most notably an increase in HLA-B–presented peptides (Figure 3, D and E). This is consistent with our previous observations that IFNs upregulate HLA-B more strongly than HLA-A (35), attributable to HLA-B having two IFN-responsive elements in its promoter (36, 37). Thus, the observed increase in HLA-B representation in IFN-γ–treated samples, and subsequent increase in HLA-B–presented epitopes, likely accounts for the aforementioned alterations in binding motifs.

Figure 3 IFN-γ increases and alters the HLA peptidome in MCC. (A) Number of detected peptides presented on HLA-I in MCC lines at baseline (gray bars) and after IFN-γ treatment (red bars). CL, cell line. (B) Correlation heatmap of peptide sequences between MCC lines at baseline and after IFN-γ treatment in motif space. (C) 9-mer motif changes between untreated and IFN-γ–treated samples for MCC-290 (MCPyV–) and MCC-301 (MCPyV+) cell lines. (D) HLA allele distribution of presented peptides detected in cell lines at baseline and after IFN-γ treatment. Each HLA allele is represented by a different color. (E) Summary of changes in peptides presented per HLA gene upon IFN-γ treatment across all MCC lines analyzed for HLA-A (left), -B (middle), and -C (right). (F) Mass spectrum of a detected HLA-A–presented peptide derived from the MCPyV large T antigen (LT) in MCC-367. Red, blue, and green peaks represent y-, b-, and internal ions, respectively, confirming the peptide sequence. Internal ions are labeled with their respective amino acid sequences. MUR, Merkel cell virus T antigen unique region. OBD, origin-binding domain. (G) IFN-γ secretion by PBMCs from patient MCC-367 cocultured in an ELISPOT with DMSO, HIV-GAG negative control peptide, autologous MCC-367 tumor cells, or the LT-derived peptide identified in the MCC-367 HLA peptidome in F. Left: ELISPOT conditions. Right: Summary statistics (n = 3). P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

For the MCPyV+ lines, we hypothesized that upregulation of HLA-I following IFN-γ stimulation would lead to increased ability to present MCPyV-specific epitopes. Indeed, for the MCPyV+ line MCC-367, we detected a peptide sequence derived from the origin-binding domain of LT antigen (TSDKAIELY), which was predicted as a strong binder for the HLA-A*01:01 allele present in that cell line (rank = 0.018, HLAthena) (ref. 35 and Figure 3F; and see Methods). This peptide was observed after IFN-γ treatment only in MCC-367. We subsequently confirmed reactivity against this MCC-367–derived epitope by autologous T cells by ELISPOT assay, demonstrating the immunogenicity of this epitope (Figure 3G).

Complementary genome-scale gain- and loss-of-function screens to identify regulators of HLA-I in MCC. While NLRC5 copy number loss was notable, the lack of HLA-I restoration with NLRC5 overexpression and the simultaneous transcriptional downregulation of multiple class I genes suggested the presence of additional regulators. Thus, we performed paired genome-scale open reading frame (ORF) gain-of-function and CRISPR/Cas9-knockout (KO) loss-of-function screens in the MCPyV+ MCC-301 line to systematically identify regulators of HLA-I surface expression in MCC. We chose MCC-301 for several reasons. First, the low TMB of MCPyV+ MCC increases the likelihood of a shared mechanism for HLA-I suppression, which might relate to viral antigen signaling or cell type–specific factors. Second, IFN-γ–mediated inducibility of HLA-I largely excludes the possibility of hard-wired genomic alterations that would prohibit HLA-I upregulation. Last, such screens necessitate cell lines with robust growth such as MCC-301 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Thus, MCC-301 cells were transduced with ORF (38) or Cas9+sgRNA (39) lentiviral libraries in triplicate (see Methods). After staining of cells with an anti–HLA-I antibody, HLA-I–high and –low populations underwent FACS-based cell isolation (Figure 4A). Constructs were ranked according to their median log 2 (fold change) enrichment in the HLA-I–high versus –low populations, and for the CRISPR screen, sgRNA rankings were aggregated into gene-level rankings (39) (see Methods for analysis details).

Figure 4 MYCL identified as a regulator of HLA-I through a genome-scale ORF screen. (A) Workflow and FACS gating strategy for the genome-scale ORF and CRISPR screens. (B) ORF screen results. Genes were ranked according to their log 2 (fold change) (LFC) enrichment in HLA-I–high versus –low populations. Inset: GSEA analysis of ORF positive hits. (C) HLA-I flow cytometry in MCC-301 (left) and MCC-277 (right) cells transduced with the indicated individual ORFs. Data visualized in log scale. (D) HLA-I flow cytometry in MKL-1 cells transduced with a doxycycline-inducible control shRNA, MYCL shRNA, or MYCL shRNA with rescue expression of MYCL. Top: Representative flow histograms. Middle: Normalized mean MFIs (n = 3). Bottom: Western blots for MYCL expression levels in each cell line. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data visualized in log scale. (E and F) Volcano plots showing LFC expression in MKL-1 cells expressing shRNAs against MYCL (E) or in WaGa cells against both ST and LT (F), compared with control shRNA. Class I APM genes with P adj < 0.05 and LFC > 1 are highlighted in red; other notable class I genes are in black. (G) Copy number variations in MYC family genes. Copy number gains and losses are shown in red and blue, respectively. Gray indicates no copy number variation data available. (H) Unsupervised clustering by Euclidian distance of RNA-Seq expression values of class I pathway genes and MYC family genes across all cancer cell lines in the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (44). Median values displayed for each cancer type. ALL, acute lymphoblastic leukemia; AML, acute myeloid leukemia; CML, chronic myelogenous leukemia; DLBCL, diffuse large B cell lymphoma; NSC, non–small cell; RPKM, reads per kilobase per million mapped reads.

MYCL identified as a mediator of HLA-I suppression in MCC via ORF screen. The ORF screen produced 75 hits with a >4-fold enrichment in HLA-I–high versus –low populations. As expected, these hits were highly enriched for IFN and HLA-I pathway genes by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (ref. 40, Figure 4B, and Supplemental Table 2). The top hit was IFNG, with IFN pathway genes constituting 4 of the top 12 hits (33%). HLA-B and -C were ranked #10 and #38. Notably, transduction with the ORF library led to a population-wide increase in HLA-I, presumably due to IFN secretion from cells transduced with IFN gene ORFs. We confirmed this was an ORF library–specific effect and not due to lentiviral transduction, as GFP-transduced cells did not exhibit an increase in surface HLA-I (Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, we confirmed that these notable hits exhibited high concordance between at least 2 replicates (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

We validated these positive hits by generating 71 single ORF overexpression lines in MCC-301, focusing on hits not related to IFN or HLA-I pathways. By flow cytometry, 8 of 71 candidate hits (11.3%) upregulated surface HLA-I more than 2-fold compared with GFP control while maintaining viability after transduction, including the Polycomb-related genes EZHIP (CXorf67) and YY1 (Figure 4C). As further validation, we transduced these ORFs into the MCPyV+ MCC-277 line and confirmed increased levels of HLA-I (Figure 4C).

In contrast, MYCL was the top negative hit of the ORF screen (Figure 4B). MYCL is an important transcription factor in MCPyV+ MCC, as ST binds and recruits MYCL to the EP400 chromatin modifier complex to enact epigenetic changes necessary for oncogenesis (15, 41, 42). As validation, we observed that MYCL knockdown in MKL-1 cells increased surface HLA-I by flow cytometry (P = 0.003), an effect that was negated by rescue expression of exogenous MCYL (Figure 4D). To further investigate how MYCL affects HLA-I surface expression, we performed RNA-Seq of the MKL-1 MYCL shRNA line. Upon MYCL knockdown, we observed a more than 2-fold increase in expression of class I genes HLA-B, HLA-C, TAP1, and PSMB9, with enrichment for the signature of antigen processing/presentation by GSEA (q = 0.04) (Figure 4E, Supplemental Figure 5D, and Supplemental Table 3). Since ST binds and potentiates MYCL function through the ST-MYCL-EP400 complex (15), we suspected that viral antigen inactivation might also upregulate class I. To explore this, we transduced another established MCPyV+ MCC line, WaGa, with an shRNA targeting shared exons of ST and LT, leading to inactivation of both viral antigens. We observed a similar but more modest upregulation of class I genes, including >1.5-fold increases in HLA-B, HLA-C, and NLRC5 (Figure 4F). Moreover, knockdown of EP400 in MKL-1 with 2 different shRNAs resulted in a more than 3-fold increased level of HLA-B and HLA-C (Supplemental Figure 5E). These findings implicate the continued expression of ST-MYCL-EP400 complex components in the downregulation of HLA-I in MCC.

To explore the relationship between MYCL and HLA-I in MCPyV– MCC and other cancers, we first evaluated the genomic status of MYCL in MCPyV– MCC. Chromosome 1p copy number gain, encompassing MYCL, was previously reported as a common MCC copy number alteration (28, 43). Indeed, 3 of 4 (75%) of the MCPyV– MCC lines exhibited MYCL copy number gain (copy number ratio 1.16–1.56; Figure 4G), suggesting a mechanism by which MCPyV– MCC may enhance MYCL signaling in the absence of viral antigens. To determine whether MYCL is related to HLA-I expression in other cancers, we queried publicly available RNA-Seq data from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (44). Notably, other HLA-I–low neuroendocrine cancers such as small cell lung cancer and neuroblastoma featured overexpression of the MYC family proteins MYCL and MYCN, respectively (Figure 4H). Overall, MYCL exhibited negative correlation with average class I gene expression (Pearson’s correlation r = –0.33, P = 0.04).

PRC1.1 complex identified as a negative regulator of HLA-I in MCC by CRISPR loss-of-function screen. The CRISPR-KO screen also identified several class I genes. The top negative hit was TAPBP (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 2), a chaperone that facilitates binding between unbound HLA-I and TAP (45). Other negative hits included the IFN pathway gene IRF1 (#21) and class I genes CALR (#84) and B2M (#141). Having previously identified MYCL in our ORF screen, we observed other components of the ST-MYCL-EP400 complex among the CRISPR positive hits, including BRD8 (#51), DMAP1 (#93), KAT5 (#619), and EP400 (#886). Strikingly, we identified several components of the Polycomb repressive complex 1.1 (PRC1.1) among the positive hits, including the top 2 hits of the screen: USP7 (#1), BCORL1 (#2), and PCGF1 (#50). For these genes, we observed high concordance between 2 CRISPR replicates (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B; and see Methods) and a more than 4.5-fold enrichment for at least 2 of the 4 sgRNAs (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 5 The PRC1.1 complex implicated as a suppressor of HLA-I in a genome-wide CRISPR screen. (A) Gene-level ranking of positive (left) and negative (right) CRISPR-KO screen hits, according to STARS, a gene-ranking algorithm for genetic screens (39). Inset: GSEA analysis of screen hits. (B) Flow cytometry for surface HLA-I in MCC-301 PRC1.1 KO lines (PCGF1, USP7, and BCORL1). Data visualized with biexponential scaling. (C) Western blot for PCGF1 (top) and USP7 (bottom) in WT MCC-301, a control sgRNA MCC-301 line, or the indicated knockout line. (D) Top: Volcano plot showing LFC in gene expression in an MCC-301 PCGF1-KO line compared with a control sgRNA line. Bottom: GSEA plot demonstrating enrichment of PRC2 target genes upon PCGF1 knockout. (E) Western blot of TAP1 in PCGF1-KO and control sgRNA lines at varying IFN-γ concentrations. (F) RNA-Seq analysis of HLA-I genes, PRC1.1, PRC2, and ST-MYCL-EP400 in a cohort of 51 MCC tumors. Left: Unsupervised hierarchical clustering heatmap by Euclidian distance. Top track: Tumor purity scores for each tumor, generated by ESTIMATE (53). Pearson’s correlation coefficients between each PRC2, PRC1.1, or ST-MYCL-EP400 component and each class I gene were calculated, and the bar charts (right) show the number of Pearson’s coefficients that were less than –0.3. (G) UCSC Genome Browser view of USP7 and PCGF1 with ChIP-Seq tracks for MAX (red), EP400 (blue), MCPyV ST antigen (pink), and activating histone marks H3K4me3 and H3K27ac (black). The “-1” and “-2” suffixes refer to 2 different antibodies used for each protein. (H) ChIP-qPCR targeting the USP7 and PCGF1 promoters, using MKL-1 chromatin immunoprecipitated with a MAX (left) or EP400 (right) antibody (n = 3). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (I) Protein expression of USP7, PCGF1, and MYCL in MKL-1 cells transduced with the indicated doxycycline-inducible shRNAs. (J) Schematic of putative interactions between MCPyV viral antigens and screen hits MYCL and PRC1.1.

PRC1.1 is a non-canonical Polycomb repressive complex that silences gene expression through mono-ubiquitination of H2AK119 in CpG islands. H2AK119ub facilitates recruitment of Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), which subsequently deposits repressive H3K27me3 marks (46). Other components of PRC1.1 include KDM2B, SKP1, RING1A/B, RYBP/YAF2, and BCOR (which can substitute for BCORL1; ref. 47). In aggregate, review of the top hits across the parallel screens revealed several hits related to Polycomb repressive complexes: PRC1.1 components USP7, BCORL1, and PCGF1; ORF hits EZHIP (which is an inhibitor of PRC2; ref. 48) and YY1 (49); and PRC2 components EED and SUZ12 (CRISPR positive hits #162 and #409).

We subsequently generated a series of MCC-301 KO lines against PRC1.1 genes USP7, BCORL1, and PCGF1. Knockout of each gene increased surface HLA-I by flow cytometry, most notably in the PCGF1-KO line (Figure 5B). PCGF1 knockout also increased IFN-γ–induced HLA-I upregulation (Supplemental Figure 6D). Gene editing and protein knockout were confirmed by Sanger sequencing using tracking of indels by decomposition (TIDE) (ref. 50 and Supplemental Figure 6E) and by Western blot (Figure 5C), in genes for which antibodies were available.

To define the specific class I gene changes associated with PRC1.1 loss, we generated RNA-Seq data from the MCC-301 PCGF1-KO line, since PCGF1 is essential for PRC1.1 function (51). Genes upregulated by PCGF1 knockout were significantly enriched for the “PRC2 target genes” signature (Figure 5D), consistent with the known role of PRC1.1 in coordinating with PRC2 to repress target genes. PCGF1 knockout caused a more than 5-fold increase in expression of class I genes TAP1, PSMB8, and TAP2, with a modest increase in NLRC5 (Figure 5D). Furthermore, we observed increased protein expression of TAP1 by Western blot both at baseline and after IFN-γ treatment in the PCGF1-KO line (Figure 5E). Given the close relationship between PRC1.1 and PRC2, we next generated RNA-Seq and histone profiling data on MKL-1 cells treated with an inhibitor of the PRC2 member EZH2, with the hypothesis that PRC2 inhibition should mimic PRC1.1 knockout. Indeed, we observed similar upregulation of TAP1 and PSMB8 (Supplemental Figure 6G), with loss of repressive H3K27me3 in these genes’ promoters (ref. 52 and Supplemental Figure 6H). We then evaluated an RNA-Seq cohort of 51 MCC tumor biopsies to examine the association between class I genes and the chromatin-modifying complexes (PRC1.1, PRC2, and ST-MYCL-EP400) implicated by our screen hits. To account for potential immune cell infiltration, which might confound measurement of bulk class I expression, we applied ESTIMATE (53) to calculate tumor purity (median 87% purity, range 41%–99%). In aggregate, we observed consistent negative correlations with HLA class I genes for PRC2 and ST-MYCL-EP400 components (Figure 5F). For PRC1.1, we observed consistent negative correlations for BCOR and KDM2B (P < 0.05).

To explore the possible relationship between MYCL and PRC1.1, we reanalyzed previously generated ChIP-Seq data in MKL-1 cells (15). We observed that the ST-MYCL-EP400 complex members MAX and EP400 were bound to the promoters of the PRC1.1 genes USP7 and PCGF1, but not BCOR/BCORL1 (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 7A), and confirmed this by ChIP–quantitative PCR (Figure 5H). To assess whether this promoter occupancy was biologically relevant, we performed shRNA knockdown of MYCL and EP400 in MKL-1 cells. We observed a notable decrease in PCGF1 protein levels after MYCL knockdown with a slight decrease after EP400 knockdown, while USP7 levels remained relatively unchanged (Figure 5I). With limited validation (n = 2), we observed this trend in corresponding quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR experiments (Supplemental Figure 7B). These results indicate that PRC1.1 may act downstream of MYCL, most noticeably through MYCL’s regulation of PCGF1. Taken together with MYCL’s direct interaction with the MCPyV ST viral antigen (15), our results suggest a model by which the ST antigen coordinates with MYCL and PRC1.1 to suppress HLA-I surface expression (Figure 5J).

Pharmacologic inhibition of USP7 restores HLA-I in MCC. Selective small-molecule inhibitors of the PRC1.1 component USP7 have been previously developed (54, 55). However, since USP7 has many functions, such as regulation of p53 through MDM2 deubiquitination, and since its association with PRC1.1 was recently discovered (56–58), we queried the extent of USP7’s role in PRC1.1. By examining the Cancer Dependency Map (59, 60), we identified genes whose survival dependency correlated with that of USP7 across cancer cell lines, with the rationale that survival codependency implies that such genes may function within the same complex or pathway. In contrast to TP53-wild-type (WT) lines, TP53-mutant lines showed a high correlation between USP7 and PRC1.1 genes PCGF1 and RING1 (6th and 13th highest correlation coefficients, FDR = 2.46 × 10–4 and 2.97 × 10–3, respectively) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 4). Furthermore, GSEA revealed histone ubiquitination as the most enriched gene set within USP7 codependent genes in TP53-mutant cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7C and Supplemental Table 4). These results support the notion that USP7 plays a role in PRC1.1 function.

Figure 6 Pharmacologic inhibition of PRC1.1 component USP7 upregulates HLA-I in MCPyV+ MCC. (A) Dependency data from the Cancer Dependency Map (DepMap) (59, 60) were stratified based on TP53 mutation status (TP53-mut [n = 532] vs. TP53-WT [n = 235]). Left: Pearson’s correlation coefficients with corresponding P values and FDRs of the top genes that are codependent with USP7 in TP53-mutated lines, with PRC1.1 genes highlighted (see Supplemental Methods). Right: Graphical comparison of dependency of USP7 with PRC1.1 genes PCGF1 and RING1 in TP53-WT (blue) and TP53-mut cell lines (red). The x- and y-axes display gene effect scores determined by CERES, an algorithm which estimates gene-dependency levels from CRISPR-Cas9 survival screens” (60) (B) Flow cytometry experiments measuring surface HLA-I in MCC lines treated with USP7 inhibitor XL177A or control compound XL177B, performed in technical triplicate. One-way ANOVA was performed, followed by Welch’s 2-tailed t tests comparing XL177A and XL177B MFIs, normalized to DMSO (see Methods). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; NS, P ≥ 0.05. (C) HLA I flow cytometry to assess the effect of USP7 inhibitors in MKL-1 p53-WT control lines (left) or p53-KO lines (right; lines 1–3 refer to 3 different single-cell p53-KO clones). Cells were treated with 100 nM XL177A (red), XL177B (black), or DMSO (light gray). For statistical analysis, 2-way ANOVA was performed, followed by post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparison tests (see Methods). (D) Heatmap of peptide abundances within the HLA-I–presented peptidomes of MCC-301 cells treated with XL177A (red) or XL177B (black), compared with untreated cells (gray) (n = 2 replicates). Only peptides that were significantly differentially expressed between any 2 treatment groups (determined by 2-sample, 2-tailed t test) are shown. (E) Frequency of peptides presented on each HLA allele in MCC-301 cells treated with XL177A or XL177B, compared with untreated cells.