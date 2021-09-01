Concordance of immunological events between intrarectal and intravenous SHIVAD8-EO infection when assessed by Fiebig-equivalent staging

The rate and kinetics of SHIV AD8-EO infection varied with the challenge route. To map and characterize the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection, Indian-origin rhesus macaques were inoculated either intrarectally (n = 6) or intravenously (n = 6) with SHIV AD8-EO at previously reported challenge doses: 1000 and 100 median tissue culture infective doses (TCID 50 ) of SHIV AD8-EO , respectively (17, 23). Peripheral blood samples and LN biopsies were collected at different time points throughout the first 5 months post-challenge (Figure 1A). As each animal could only be biopsied up to 4 times, each subgroup of 3 animals followed a different LN biopsy schedule (Figure 1A) in order to maximize the number of samples obtained in the early stages of infection.

Figure 1 Study design and kinetics of SHIV AD8-EO infection in rhesus macaques. (A) Twelve rhesus macaques were challenged either intrarectally (n = 6) or intravenously (n = 6) with 1000 or 100 TCID 50 of SHIV AD8-EO , respectively, and sampled at different time points during the course of the infection. The orange arrow indicates challenge with SHIV AD8-EO , and the red and blue squares indicate time points of blood sampling and LN collection, respectively. (B) Plasma viral load up to 20 weeks post-challenge in the monkeys challenged with SHIV AD8-EO via the i.r. (left) or i.v. (right) route. (C) Time to first detectable plasma virus (left) and to peak plasma viremia (right) upon i.r. or i.v. challenge with SHIV AD8-EO . (D and E) Plasma viral load throughout the first 20 weeks after SHIV AD8-EO challenge as determined by area under the curve (AUC) analysis (D), and at the peak time point (left) and 20 weeks post-challenge (right) (E). Bar graphs show the mean ± SEM and individual data points (C–E). The Mann-Whitney test was used to detect significant differences between each 2 groups with unpaired samples (C–E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. i.r., intrarectal; i.v., intravenous; NHP, nonhuman primate; pc, post-challenge.

We initially compared the intrarectal (i.r.) and intravenous (i.v.) challenge routes in terms of infection rate and kinetics. Plasma virus was detected in 5 of 6 intrarectally challenged monkeys, whereas all 6 intravenously challenged monkeys became infected (Figure 1B). Long-term follow-up of monkey DG81 did not reveal any plasma virus up to 39 weeks post-challenge, which suggests that this monkey never became infected. Plasma virus was first detected 7–14 days post-challenge in the intrarectally challenged monkeys, and significantly earlier at 3 days post-challenge in all intravenously challenged monkeys (P = 0.002; Figure 1C, left). Furthermore, the time to reach peak plasma viral load was significantly longer in the monkeys challenged via the i.r. route compared with the i.v. route (ranges 17–28 days vs. 14–17 days, respectively, P = 0.02; Figure 1C, right). Despite these differences, the overall plasma viral load as measured by area under the curve (Figure 1D) as well as the peak and set-point viral loads (Figure 1E) did not vary significantly with the challenge route. Overall, these data reveal differences in the infection rate and kinetics between the challenge groups not reflected by the plasma viral burden.

The pattern of Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection varied with the challenge route during the first 4 weeks post-challenge. The Fiebig stages of HIV-1 infection are defined by unique patterns of detection of virus RNA, p24 antigen, and HIV antibodies by either ELISA or Western blot (3). To define the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection, we adapted HIV plasma tests to SHIV (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151632DS1) and performed them on plasma samples from the intrarectally and intravenously challenged monkeys. The tests included quantitative reverse transcription PCR to detect plasma SIV Gag RNA (Supplemental Figure 1A), ELISAs to detect either SIV p27 antigen (Supplemental Figure 1B) or antibodies against HIV-1/HIV-2 (Supplemental Figure 1C), and Western blot assays to detect SIV Gag and Pol antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2A) and HIV Env antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1). Integration of results from these tests as previously described (3) allowed us to map the Fiebig-equivalent stages over the course of 16–20 weeks of SHIV AD8-EO infection (Table 1 and Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Fiebig-equivalent stages of infection in monkeys challenged intrarectally or intravenously with SHIV AD8-EO . (A) Map of the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection up to 20 weeks post-challenge in monkeys challenged via the i.r. or i.v. route. (B) Correspondence between time post-challenge and mean Fiebig-equivalent stage of SHIV AD8-EO infection in monkeys challenged via the i.r. or i.v. route. (C) Plasma viral load up to 20 weeks post-challenge in monkeys challenged with SHIV AD8-EO via the i.r. (top) or i.v. (bottom) route. Each data point is colored according to the Fiebig-equivalent stage of SHIV AD8-EO infection at that time point. ecl., eclipse; ND, not determined.

Table 1 Laboratory assay results defining the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection, and duration of stages in SHIV AD8-EO infection and HIV-1 infection

At day 3 post-challenge, all intrarectally challenged monkeys were still in the eclipse phase, whereas the intravenously challenged monkeys had already entered Fiebig-equivalent stage I (Figure 2A). All viremic animals progressed through Fiebig-equivalent stages I and II, which were more synchronized in the intravenously challenged monkeys (Figure 2A), consistent with less variation in time to first detect plasma virus within this group (Figure 1C). Fiebig-equivalent stage III was detected between weeks 2 and 3 post-challenge in only 5 of the 11 viremic monkeys (Figure 2A). While all intrarectally challenged animals had entered Fiebig-equivalent stage V or VI by week 4, 2 of the 6 intravenously challenged animals entered stage V as early as 17 days post-challenge, and they were followed 4 days later by the remaining animals (Figure 2A). Overall, NHPs challenged via the i.r. route had an up to 1-week delay in progression through Fiebig-equivalent stages during the first 4 weeks post-challenge when compared with NHPs challenged via the i.v. route (Figure 2B). The multistate model (MSM) estimated that the average rate of progression for early stage transitions up to Fiebig-equivalent stage V among intravenously challenged animals was 1.3 (95% CI: 1.2, 1.7) times the rate of progression among intrarectally challenged animals. The initial faster progression through Fiebig-equivalent stages in the i.v. group is consistent with the faster kinetics of SHIV AD8-EO infection in these animals (Figure 1C). The average rate of progression from Fiebig-equivalent stage V to VI among intravenously challenged animals was 0.7 (95% CI: 0.4, 1.4) times the rate of progression among intrarectally challenged animals, and, by week 7, all monkeys had entered Fiebig-equivalent stage VI, independent of the challenge route (Figure 2A). In conclusion, the pattern of Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection differed between the challenge groups during the first 4 weeks post-challenge. Table 1 summarizes the expected days spent in each stage and the expected time until each stage is reached. Notably, week 12 and week 16 post-challenge samples from aviremic monkey DG81 gave rise to a low positive signal in the anti–HIV-1/2 antibody ELISA (Supplemental Figure 1), possibly due to matrix effects from sample components and/or cross-reactivity between plate-bound recombinant HIV-1/2 antigens and other antibodies in the samples.

Combination of plasma viral load data and staging of SHIV AD8-EO infection revealed that, regardless of the challenge route, Fiebig-equivalent stages I to II predominated during the period of time preceding peak viremia, whereas stages V and VI predominated after peak viremia had been reached (Figure 2C). This pattern is in agreement with the set of viral markers that defines each stage (Table 1). Thus, despite the observed differences in stage synchronization and pace of progression between the groups, the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection predominating before and after peak viremia were similar in both challenge groups.

Plasma levels of CXCL13 increased during the course of SHIV AD8-EO infection. We further characterized the cytokine and chemokine profile of Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection. Plasma samples from the intrarectally and intravenously challenged monkeys from day 0 (pre-challenge) to week 20 post-challenge were analyzed using Luminex technology and standard ELISA. The sample selection allowed a fair representation of all Fiebig-equivalent stages of infection (Figure 3A) except for stage IV, which was identified in only 2 monkeys at day 17 post-challenge (Figure 2). Higher levels of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-8 were detected in some monkeys at Fiebig-equivalent stages I to III (Figure 3, B and C). Moreover, the levels of IL-15 were significantly upregulated at Fiebig-equivalent stage II when compared with pre-challenge (P = 0.004), eclipse phase (P < 0.001), stage I (P = 0.01), stage V (P = 0.01), and stage VI (P = 0.001; Figure 3, B and D). Also, the levels of monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1) were significantly higher at Fiebig-equivalent stage II than pre-challenge and at stage I of infection (P = 0.01 for both comparisons; Figure 3, B and E). Interestingly, no other significant differences were detected in the levels of Th1, Th2, and Treg cytokines across stages. Next, we investigated the levels of CXCL13, a chemokine involved in the migration of B cells and T follicular helper (Tfh) cells to the lymphoid follicles (24–27), whose serum levels were reportedly elevated in HIV-infected subjects (28). Plasma CXCL13 levels were significantly higher at Fiebig-equivalent stages III, V, and VI compared with pre-challenge (P = 0.02, P < 0.001, and P < 0.001, respectively), eclipse (P = 0.03, P < 0.001, and P < 0.001, respectively), and stage I (P = 0.01, P < 0.001, and P < 0.001, respectively) of infection (Figure 3F). Overall, these data show a transient increase of IL-15 and MCP-1 levels at Fiebig-equivalent stage II and higher CXCL13 levels during Fiebig-equivalent stages III, V, and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection in rhesus macaques.

Figure 3 Cytokine and chemokine profile of the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection. (A) Distribution of plasma samples for cytokine and chemokine analysis across the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection. (B) Heatmap depicting median plasma cytokine and chemokine levels in each stage of SHIV AD8-EO infection, as determined in a bead-based multiplex assay using Luminex technology. (C–E) Plasma levels of IL-8 (C), IL-15 (D), and MCP-1 (E) in each stage of SHIV AD8-EO infection, as measured by Luminex. (F) Plasma levels of CXCL13 in each stage of SHIV AD8-EO infection, as measured by ELISA. Bar graphs show the absolute number (A), and the mean ± SEM and individual data points (C–F). The Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used to detect significant differences between all stages except for Fiebig-equivalent stage IV (low n) (B–F). The statistical results indicate significant differences between those stages and Fiebig-equivalent stage II (B), and statistical results denoted in gray, black, and blue reflect comparisons with the pre-challenge phase, eclipse phase, and Fiebig-equivalent stage I, respectively (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. ecl., eclipse.

Frequency of LN CD8+ T cells increased at Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection. Since CXCL13 is involved in the redirection of B and Tfh cells to lymphoid follicles, we studied the dynamics of several immune cell populations throughout the course of SHIV AD8-EO infection in LN biopsy samples. With the exception of Fiebig-equivalent stage IV, all remaining stages were represented in the collection of LN samples (Figure 4A). LN cells were stained for markers that allowed flow cytometry identification of T cells, B cells, natural killer (NK) cells, and monocytes (Supplemental Figure 3A). Overall, the levels of these cell populations remained relatively stable during the course of SHIV AD8-EO infection, and only a transient increase in NK cell levels at Fiebig-equivalent stage V was detected (P = 0.02 for stage V vs. stage II or VI; Figure 4B). As expected, the levels of CD4+ T cells significantly decreased at Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI (P = 0.03 and P = 0.003 for pre-challenge vs. stage V or VI, respectively), which was accompanied by an increase in the levels of CD8+ T cells (pre-challenge vs. stage V, P = 0.05; pre-challenge vs. stage VI, P = 0.006; and stage II vs. stage VI, P = 0.05) (Figure 4C). These changes in the LNs occurred despite stable cell subset levels in PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). For a better assessment of T cell dynamics within the LNs, we included markers to identify germinal center (GC) Tfh cells (CD95hiCXCR5+PD-1hi CD4+ T cells) and follicular CD8+ (fCD8+) T cells (CCR7loCD95hiCXCR5hi CD8+ T cells), as previously described (refs. 29–31 and Supplemental Figure 3A). While GC Tfh cells remained relatively stable across Fiebig-equivalent stages, higher levels were observed in some animals at stage VI, consistent with earlier studies reporting accumulation of Tfh cells during chronic SIV/HIV infection (32–34). In addition, fCD8+ T cells slightly increased at stage VI (P = 0.05; Figure 4D). Taken together, these data indicate that the frequency of LN CD8+ T cells increases during Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection.

Figure 4 Immune cell distribution in the LNs throughout the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection. (A) Average distribution of LN samples for flow cytometry immunophenotyping analysis (shown in Figure 4) and CD8+ T cell functional analysis (shown in Figure 5) across the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection (the numbers in parentheses indicate the number of samples available for the functional analysis shown in Figure 5 when the sample number was different from that for the immunophenotyping analysis shown in Figure 4). (B–D) Frequency of monocytes, NK cells, B cells, and T cells (B), CD4+ (left) and CD8+ (right) T cells (C), and GC Tfh (left) and fCD8+ T cells (right) (D) at the different stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection. Graphs show the mean (A), the mean ± SEM (B), and the mean ± SEM and individual data points (C and D). The Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used to detect significant differences between the pre-challenge phase, Fiebig-equivalent stages II, V, and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection (B–D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. ecl., eclipse; fCD8+, follicular CD8+; GC, germinal center; Tfh, T follicular helper.

LN SIV Gag–specific CD8+ T cell responses developed at Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection. We next investigated in which stage of infection SIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses are generated in the LNs. LN cells were stimulated for 6 hours with SIV Gag peptide pool, and CD8+ T cells were then evaluated for production of cytokines (IFN-γ, MIP-1β, and TNF) and degranulation (through CD107a expression) by flow cytometry (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 3E). Similar to the immunophenotyping experiments (Figure 4), we used samples from all Fiebig-equivalent stages but stage IV, and only slightly fewer samples from the pre-challenge phase and stage II (Figure 4A). SIV-specific CD8+ T cells, defined as CD8+ T cells expressing CD107a or coexpressing CD69 with IFN-γ, TNF, or MIP-1β, were predominantly detected at the late Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection (P = 0.002 and P = 0.02 for stage VI vs. pre-challenge or stage II, respectively; Figure 5B). We conducted polyfunctionality analysis using SPICE software to dissect whether CD107a expression, which dominated the CD8+ T cell response at Fiebig-equivalent stage VI (Figure 5C), occurred alone or in combination with cytokine production. The dominant CD8+ T cell response was monofunctional CD107a expression at Fiebig-equivalent stage VI, whereas it was either monofunctional CD107a or monofunctional TNF at Fiebig-equivalent stage V (P = 0.003 for pie chart comparison; Figure 5D). CD8+ T cells expressing CD107a alone or in combination with TNF were detected at significantly higher levels in stage VI than stage V (P = 0.01 and P = 0.03, respectively; Figure 5E). In conclusion, SIV Gag–specific CD8+ T cell responses developed mostly in Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection with a distinct profile in each of the stages.

Figure 5 LN SIV Gag–specific CD8+ T cell responses across the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection. (A) Representative example of the coexpression of CD69 and IFN-γ, MIP-1β, or TNF, as well as of CD107a expression, by CD8+ T cells from the LNs of SHIV AD8-EO -challenged monkeys, after 6 hours of stimulation with SIV Gag peptide pool. (B) Frequency of LN CD8+ T cells either coexpressing CD69 and IFN-γ, MIP-1β, or TNF, or expressing CD107a, in each stage of SHIV AD8-EO infection, after SIV Gag peptide pool–mediated stimulation. (C) Heatmap depicting the median frequency of LN CD8+ T cells expressing each functional readout in Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection, after 6 hours of stimulation with SIV Gag peptide pool. (D and E) Polyfunctional profile of LN CD8+ T cells in response to SIV Gag peptide pool in Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection. The pie charts and bar plot show the frequency of CD8+ T cells expressing all different combinations of functional readouts. Bar graphs show the mean ± SEM and individual data points (B and E), and pie charts show the mean frequency of responding CD8+ T cells (D). The Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used to detect significant differences between the prechallenge phase, Fiebig-equivalent stages II, V, and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection (B). The permutation test and the Mann-Whitney test were used to compare the pie charts (D) and data in the bar plot (E), respectively. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. ecl., eclipse.

SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ virions accumulated in LN follicles during Fiebig-equivalent stages V and VI of SHIV AD8-EO infection. Finally, we investigated the presence and localization of SHIV AD8-EO RNA in the LNs at each Fiebig-equivalent stage of SHIV AD8-EO infection. LN sections from all but Fiebig-equivalent stage IV were stained using RNAscope in situ hybridization technology (ref. 35 and Figure 6, A and B), and the numbers of SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells and SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ virions were quantified at each stage of infection. In order to rule out any influence of the size of the LN sections in the quantification, the absolute numbers of viral RNA+ cells and virions were normalized to the LN areas, which, nonetheless, did not vary considerably across stages (Supplemental Figure 4A). SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells were initially detected at stage II of infection, and their levels appeared to decline in most monkeys at stage VI, although the difference did not reach statistical significance (Figure 6C, left). In contrast, few SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ virions were detected at stage II, but their levels increased thereafter and remained relatively stable up to stage VI of infection (Figure 6C, right). Overall, the levels of SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells in the LNs strongly correlated with plasma viremia (Spearman’s r = 0.8571, P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 4B), but did not correlate with the frequency of SIV Gag–specific LN CD8+ T cells either producing cytokines or degranulating (Spearman’s r = 0.1260, P = 0.4; Supplemental Figure 4C), or simply degranulating (Spearman’s r = 0.09325, P = 0.6; Supplemental Figure 4D) in response to SIV Gag peptide pool.

Figure 6 Detection of SHIV AD8-EO RNA in LN tissues by RNAscope. (A) Representative staining of LN sections (scale bars: 500 μm) from Fiebig-equivalent stages II (left) and VI (right) of SHIV AD8-EO infection, showing cellular nucleic acids (SYTO, blue), SHIV AD8-EO RNA (green), CD20 (yellow), CD3 (turquoise), CD4 (red), and FDC network (pink). SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells and virions are marked with large and small green spheres, respectively. Insets (scale bars: 5 μm) show a magnified view of SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells associated with CD3, CD4, and CD20 (stage II, top right), CD3 and CD4 (stage VI, top left); and of follicular virions associated with the FDC network (stage VI, bottom right). Insets show the real SHIV AD8-EO RNA signal. (B) Distribution of LN sections for RNAscope analysis across Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection. (C and D) RNAscope quantification of SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells and virions across whole LN sections (C) and in LN follicular (circles) and extrafollicular (triangles) areas (D) in each stage of infection. (E) Percentage of follicular SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells (squares) and virions (triangles) at stages II, V, and VI of infection. Bar graphs show the absolute numbers (B), and individual data points with the mean ± SEM (C and D) or median and interquartile range (E). The Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used to detect significant differences in viral parameters between pre-challenge, stages II, V, and VI of infection in the whole LN tissue (C), follicular areas (dark gray, D), and extrafollicular areas (light gray, D), as well as in the percentage of follicular SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells or virions between stages II, V, and VI (E). Statistical results in gray reflect differences from the pre-challenge phase (D). The Mann-Whitney test was used to compare viral parameters between follicular and extrafollicular areas (D). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. ecl., eclipse; FDC, follicular dendritic cell; vRNA, viral RNA.

To determine where in the LNs the SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells and virions were located, the same parameters were analyzed in the follicular and extrafollicular areas (defined by the presence or lack of CD20 expression, respectively). SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells and virions were detected in both follicular and extrafollicular areas, although in different patterns (Figure 6, A, D, and E). While, in median, less than half of the SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells were detected in the follicles throughout SHIV AD8-EO infection (median percentage of follicular SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ cells: 30.10%, 33.92%, and 36.81% at stages II, V, and VI, respectively), SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ virions preferentially accumulated in the follicles at stages V and VI of infection (median percentage of follicular SHIV AD8-EO RNA+ virions: 30.16%, 63.17%, and 85.37% at stages II, V, and VI, respectively; P = 0.001 for follicular vs. extrafollicular virion load at stage VI), where they were found associated with the follicular dendritic cell network (Figure 6, A, D, and E). Importantly, these results were not influenced by the size of the follicular and extrafollicular areas nor by the number of follicles, which remained relatively stable across the Fiebig-equivalent stages of SHIV AD8-EO infection (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G).