FOXK2 promotes ovarian cancer stemness by regulating the unfolded protein response pathway

FOXK2 expression is upregulated in OC cells and enriched in ALDH+ CSCs. To identify novel drivers of stemness in OC, we performed ATAC-seq in flow-sorted CSCs (ALDH+CD133+) versus non-CSCs (ALDH–CD133–) derived from OVCAR5 cells. The TF-encoding FOXK2 gene was found among the top genes associated with open chromatin peaks (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151591DS1). The expression level of FOXK2 was indeed upregulated in flow-sorted ALDH+ versus ALDH– cells from primary high-grade serous OC (HGSOC) specimens (n = 5, P = 0.008) and from the cell lines OVCAR5 (n = 3, P = 0.03) and COV362 (n = 3, P = 0.02) (Figure 1, A and B), and in ALDH+ cell–enriched tumor cell spheroids compared with monolayer cultures (Figure 1C) derived from OVCAR5 and COV362 cell lines.

Figure 1 FOXK2 expression is upregulated in ovarian CSCs. (A and B) FOXK2 mRNA expression levels measured by qRT-PCR in ALDH+ and ALDH– cells sorted by FACS from HGSOC tumors (n = 5) (A), or from OVCAR5 (n = 3) and COV362 (n = 3) OC cell lines (B). (C) FOXK2 mRNA expression in ALDH-enriched spheroids and monolayers generated from OVCAR5, OVCAR3, and COV362 (n = 3 per cell line). (D) FOXK2 IHC staining in sections of fallopian tube epithelium (FTE, n = 6) and tumors after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT, n = 19) from a tissue microarray (TMA). (E) FOXK2 expression from RNA-seq data analyzed with RSEM in normal FTE tissue (n = 5) and OC tissue (OV, n = 427) from TCGA and GTEx databases. (F) A Kaplan-Meier plot shows survival of OC patients with high (top 25th percentile, n = 155) and low (bottom 25th percentile, n = 154) FOXK2 mRNA expression levels obtained from TCGA and GEO databases (n = 614). (G) Upper: FOXK2 expression levels measured by qRT-PCR (n = 3) in OVCAR5, OVCAR3, and patient HGSOC primary cells transduced with 2 different shRNAs targeting FOXK2 (shFOXK2-1 and shFOXK2-2) or control shRNAs (shCtrl). Lower: Western blot of FOXK2 protein levels in shCtrl and shFOXK2 OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells. (H) Percentage of ALDH+ cells determined by flow cytometry analysis in shFOXK2- and shCtrl-transduced OVCAR5, OVCAR3, and COV362 cells (n = 3 per cell line) (upper), and representative analysis of the ALDH+ cell populations in OVCAR5 cells (lower). (I) Relative cell viability in spheroids generated by shFOXK2 and shCtrl OVCAR5, OVCAR3, or COV362 cells (n = 6). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank test for survival (F) and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test for the other panels.

To assess the broader significance of FOXK2 to OC, its expression level was measured in OC cell lines relative to FT190 (normal fallopian tube epithelial [FTE]) cells and normal endometrial (NoEM) cells. FOXK2 was upregulated in all OC cell lines compared with FT190 and NoEM cells at both mRNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 1B). FOXK2 expression was also measured by immunohistochemistry (IHC) in a set of residual HGSOC tumors collected after 3 to 6 cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT), which are enriched in CSCs (22). We observed increased expression of FOXK2 (measured as H-score) in post-NACT tumors (n = 19) when compared with FTE (control, n = 6) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C, P = 0.003). Further, exploration of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) databases revealed higher FOXK2 expression in human OC specimens (OV, n = 427) compared with normal FTE (n = 5; Figure 1E). FOXK2 expression levels correlated with clinical outcomes, as shown by longer progression-free survival (PFS) in patients whose tumors exhibited low FOXK2 expression (bottom 25th percentile, n = 155, median PFS = 20 months) compared with those with high FOXK2 expression (top 25th percentile, n = 154, median PFS = 14 months; P = 0.015) (Figure 1F). Altogether, the data support the idea that FOXK2 expression is increased in OC cells and tumors and is highly transcribed in CSCs.

FOXK2 regulates stemness in OC cells. To investigate the functions of FOXK2 in CSCs, we generated a knockdown model by stably transducing lentiviral particles containing FOXK2-targeting short hairpin RNA (shRNA) sequences (shFOXK2) in OVCAR5, OVCAR3, and COV362 cell lines and in primary HGSOC cells. FOXK2 expression was reduced at mRNA and protein levels in cells transduced with shFOXK2 versus control shRNA (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1D). FOXK2 knockdown led to decreased ALDH+ cell populations in OVCAR5 (n = 3, P = 0.03 in both shFOXK2-1 and shFOXK2-2), OVCAR3 (n = 3, P = 0.0003 in shFOXK2-1 and 0.0005 in shFOXK2-2), and COV362 (n = 3, P = 0.03 in shFOXK2-1 and 0.0045 in shFOXK2-2), as assessed by flow cytometry analysis (Figure 1H). Further, sphere-forming ability was significantly reduced in OVCAR5 (n = 6, P = 0.001 in shFOXK2-1 and P < 0.0001 in shFOXK2-2), OVCAR3 (n = 6, P < 0.0001 in shFOXK2-1 and P < 0.0001 in shFOXK2-2) and COV362 (n = 6, P = 0.002 in shFOXK2-1 and P < 0.0001 in shFOXK2-2) cells stably transduced with shFOXK2 versus control shRNA (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1E). We also transduced shFOXK2 directly into ALDH+ cells flow sorted from OVCAR5 cells and confirmed the knockdown (Supplemental Figure 1F). ALDH+ cells transduced with shFOXK2 displayed significantly reduced sphere-forming ability (Supplemental Figure 1G), suggesting inhibition of stemness features.

To assess the effects of FOXK2 on TIC in vivo, we performed a limiting-dilution experiment by injecting serially diluted numbers of OVCAR5 cells (10,000, 5000, and 2500) transduced with shFOXK2 versus control shRNA in nude mice. The extreme limiting-dilution analysis (ELDA) calculations indicated that the shFOXK2 group contained significantly fewer CSCs compared with the control group (shFOXK2 1:67,469 vs. shCtrl 1:5281, P = 0.002; Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1). Tumor initiation was delayed in the group transduced with shFOXK2 compared with control (8 of 12 in shCtrl group vs. 1 of 12 in shFOXK2 on day 11, P = 0.0032; Supplemental Table 2). Tumors derived from shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 cells displayed slower tumor growth (Figure 2C; P = 0.003 on day 23; P = 0.001 on day 32) and smaller tumor weights at the endpoint compared with control xenografts (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2A; P < 0.0001). Knockdown efficiency was confirmed in xenografts by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) (Supplemental Figure 2B) and IHC (Supplemental Figure 2C). Percentages of ALDH+ cells and sphere-forming capability of cells dissociated from xenografts were decreased in shFOXK2 versus control tumors (Figure 2D; P = 0.04; Supplemental Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 FOXK2 regulates tumor initiation and stemness gene expression in OC cells. (A) Log-fraction plot of serial dilutions of shCtrl and shFOXK2 OVCAR5 cells (n = 4 mice/group) estimated by ELDA. (B) Xenografts collected from mice in indicated groups (n = 4 mice/group). (C) Growth curves of xenografts from the 5000 cells/mice group in B (n = 4 mice). (D) Percentage of ALDH+ cells determined by flow cytometry in xenografts generated by shCtrl (n = 8) and shFOXK2 (n = 6) cells. (E and F) FOXK2 mRNA levels (n = 3) (E) and representative images of spheroids (original magnification, ×20) (n = 6) (F) of OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells transfected with empty vector (EV) or FOXK2 expression vector (FOXK2-OE). (G) Percentages of ALDH+ cells in EV- or FOXK2-OE–transduced OC cells (n = 3). (H) Western blot of protein levels of FOXK2/Foxk2 in OVCAR5 shCtrl and shFOXK2 cells transduced with EV (shCtrl-EV, shFOXK2-EV) or Foxk2 (shCtrl-Foxk2, shFOXK2-Foxk2) (n = 3). (I and J) Percentages of ALDH+ CSCs (n = 3) (I) and cell viability in spheroid cultures (n = 6) formed from OVCAR5 shCtrl and shFOXK2 cells transduced with EV or Foxk2. (K) Log-fraction plot of serial dilutions of shCtrl and shFOXK2 cells transduced with EV or Foxk2 (n = 4 mice/group) generated from ELDA. (L and M) mRNA levels of SOX2, OCT4, NANOG, and ALDH1A1 in shCtrl- or shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 cells (n = 3) and cells from HGSOC tumors (n = 3) (L), and in OVCAR5 shCtrl and shFOXK2 cells transduced with EV or Foxk2 (n = 3) (M). (N) Heatmap shows differentially expressed genes (DEGs) measured by RNA-seq in shCtrl versus shFOXK2 cells (269 genes, n = 2). (O) Scatter plot shows overlapping genes among DEGs in CSCs (ALDH+CD133+) vs non-stem cells (ALDH–CD133–) (n = 2) and shCtrl versus shFOXK2 OVCAR5 cells (n = 2). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test when comparing 2 groups and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test when comparing more than 2 groups.

Further, we generated OC and FTE cells stably overexpressing FOXK2 (FOXK2-OE). FOXK2 overexpression was confirmed at mRNA and protein levels compared to cells transfected with empty vector (EV) (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2F). FOXK2-OE cells formed spheroids greater in size and number compared with EV-transduced cells (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2G; n = 6; OVCAR5 P < 0.0001; OVCAR3 P < 0.0001). Percentages of ALDH+ cells were increased in FOXK2-OE compared with EV-transduced cells (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 2H; OVCAR5 P = 0.03; OVCAR3 P = 0.008). Likewise, FOXK2 was stably transduced in immortalized FTE cells (FT190) and in NoEM cells, which harbor low FOXK2 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 2I). Spheroid-forming assays demonstrated that overexpression of FOXK2 promoted the growth of spheroids (Supplemental Figure 2, J and K), consistent with the phenotype observed in OC cell lines.

To exclude the off-target effects of FOXK2 knockdown, we restored the function of FOXK2 by overexpressing murine Foxk2, which has 95% similarity with the human protein, but is not targeted by shFOXK2 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Foxk2 mRNA and protein expression levels were increased in shFOXK2-Foxk2 cells compared with EV-transduced cells (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). The ALDH+ population was restored in shFOXK2-Foxk2 cells compared with shFOXK2-EV cells (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 3E). Likewise, FOXK2-knockdown cells transduced with Foxk2 had increased spheroid-forming capacity compared with EV-transduced cells (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 3, F and G) and increased TIC, as measured by injection of serial dilutions of engineered cells (Figure 2K and Supplemental Table 3). ELDA-based calculations support the notion that shFOXK2-Foxk2 cells contain higher numbers of CSCs compared with the shFOXK2-EV cells (shFOXK2-Foxk2 1:2449 vs. shFOXK2-EV 1:15,039, P = 0.0105; Supplemental Table 4). CSC frequency was also significantly different between shCtrl-Foxk2 and shCtrl-EV groups (P = 0.0091) and in shCtrl-EV versus shFOXK2-EV groups (P = 0.0038; Supplemental Table 4). TIC was restored by transduction of Foxk2 compared with control (8 of 12 in shFOXK2-Foxk2 group vs. 2 of 12 in shFOXK2-EV on day 23, P = 0.013; Supplemental Table 3). Flow cytometry analysis of cells dissociated from tumors harvested from this experiment indicated that the ALDH+ CSC population was restored in the shFOXK2-Foxk2 group compared with the shFOXK2-EV group (Supplemental Figure 3H). Taken together, the results support the idea that the observed reduction in ovarian CSCs was induced by FOXK2 knockdown.

Additionally, FOXK2 knockdown significantly reduced mRNA expression levels of stemness-associated TFs (SOX2, OCT4, and NANOG) and stemness marker ALDH1A1 in OC cell lines and primary cells dissociated from a human ovarian tumor (Figure 2L and Supplemental Figure 4A). Xenograft tumors from OVCAR5 shFOXK2 also had decreased expression levels of stemness-associated TFs and ALDH1A1 (Supplemental Figure 4B), consistent with observations derived from OC cell lines. Rescuing the FOXK2 function by overexpressing Foxk2 restored the expression of stemness-associated genes in shFOXK2 cells (Figure 2M and Supplemental Figure 4C). On the other hand, expression of stemness-associated TFs was significantly increased in FOXK2-OE OC cells (OVCAR5 and OVCAR3) and noncancer cells (FT190 and NoEM) compared with cells transfected with EV (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Together, these data strongly support the hypothesis that FOXK2 regulates cancer stemness.

To assess the broader effects of FOXK2 on the transcriptome, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) in OVCAR5 cells stably transduced with shFOXK2 and control shRNA. A total of 7410 genes were differentially expressed between OVCAR5 stably transduced with shFOXK2 versus control shRNA (FDR < 0.05), of which 3533 genes were downregulated and 3877 were upregulated (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) identified significant enrichment in the “adult tissue stem module” in shCtrl cells compared with shFOXK2 cells, a gene set related to an embryonic stem cell–like transcriptional program bearing similar characteristics to those of CSCs (ref. 23 and Supplemental Figure 4F). A heatmap shows a clear distinction between shCtrl and shFOXK2 cells for the expression levels of 269 genes included in the “adult tissue stem module” (Figure 2N). Enrichment in “cultured stem cells” and “epithelial-mesenchymal transition” gene sets was also reduced in OC cells transduced with shRNA targeting FOXK2 (Supplemental Figure 4F). When integrated with the results of RNA-seq analysis comparing OVCAR5 ALDH+CD133+ (CSCs) vs. ALDH–CD133– (non-CSCs), 3001 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) overlapped. Among them, 864 genes upregulated in CSCs were downregulated in cells transduced with shRNA targeting FOXK2, while 1138 genes downregulated in CSCs were upregulated in shFOXK2 cells (Figure 2O). Together, 2002 of 3001 DEGs in shFOXK2 cells displayed opposite differential expression compared with CSCs, indicating that knockdown of this TF significantly impacts the stemness-associated transcriptome. Further, GSEA of RNA-seq results of 427 OC tumor samples in TCGA identified enrichment of “KEGG pathways in cancer,” “breast cancer progenitors,” and “embryonic stem cells early stage” gene sets in specimens with high FOXK2 expression versus those with low FOXK2 expression, further supporting an association between FOXK2 and a stemness phenotype (Supplemental Figure 4G).

FOXK2 directly regulates the ERN1 gene. To identify targets of FOXK2, we performed ChIP-seq using an antibody directed against FOXK2 and incorporated with ChIP-seq of acetylated histone H3 on lysine 27 (H3K27Ac) in OVCAR5 from published data (24). The density plot at the identified FOXK2 peaks shows strong ChIP-seq signal compared with background, indicating the specificity of FOXK2 ChIP (Figure 3A). The density of the H3K27Ac modification mark at the FOXK2 binding sites showed strong H3K27Ac signals around FOXK2 peaks. Furthermore, we observed a dip in the H3K27Ac signal around the FOXK2 binding sites, indicating displaced nucleosomes in these regions and supporting the notion that FOXK2 created a nucleosome-free region at the binding sites (Figure 3A). Motif analysis verified that peaks were enriched with the known FOXK2 binding motif, TGTTTAC (Supplemental Figure 5A). The majority of FOXK2’s binding peaks were in promoter, intron, and intergenic regions (Supplemental Figure 5B). By integrating ChIP-seq peaks with the DEGs between OVCAR5 cells transduced with shRNA targeting FOXK2 versus control, we identified 237 genes that were both differentially expressed and contained FOXK2 binding sites, suggesting these genes could be FOXK2 targets. Of those, 164 genes were downregulated in shFOXK2 cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 7), representing potential direct targets. Among them, we detected several known FOXK2 targets, such as KDM3A, ATXN1, IGF1R, and KLF9 (Figure 3C and ref. 25).

Figure 3 FOXK2 directly regulates IRE1α expression in OC cells. (A) Density plots (upper) and heatmaps (lower) of normalized FOXK2 and H3K27Ac ChIP-seq reads at regions differentially bound by FOXK2 in OVCAR5. (B) Venn diagram shows numbers of overlapping genes FOXK2 peaks in ChIP-seq (FDR < 0.05) and DEGs in RNA-seq (log 2 [fold change] > 2, FDR < 0.05) in OVCAR5 transduced with shFOXK2-2 (shFOXK2) versus shCtrl. (C) Volcano plot of overlapping genes described in B. (D) Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV, https://software.broadinstitute.org/software/igv/) tracks of the FOXK2 binding peak in the ERN1 gene, and ERN1 mRNA by RNA-seq in shCtrl and shFOXK2 cells. The FOXK2 binding motif is indicated along with the position of gRNA sequences used (1, 2, 3). (E) ChIP-qPCR shows binding of FOXK2 to the ERN1 gene in HGSOC tumors (n = 3). Amplification of a sequence 1 kb downstream was used as a control. (F) ChIP-qPCR measured enrichment of H3K27Ac in the FOXK2 binding site of the ERN1 gene (n = 3). Amplification of a sequence 1 kb downstream was used as a control. (G) ERN1 mRNA levels in OVCAR5 transduced with nontargeting dCas9-gRNA (dCas9-NT) or dCas9-sgRNA targeting the FOXK2 binding motif on ERN1 (dCas9-ERN1-1 through -3) (n = 3). The position of target sequences for gRNAs is indicated in D. (H) ChIP-qPCR using the same primers and control as in E shows binding of FOXK2 to the ERN1 gene in OVCAR5 transduced with dCas9-NT, dCas9-ERN1-1, or dCas9-ERN1-2. (I and J) ERN1 mRNA levels in shCtrl- and shFOXK2-transduced OC cells and HGSOC tumors (n = 3) (I) and in EV- or FOXK2-OE–transfected OC cells (n = 3) (J). (K) Scatter plot shows the correlation between mRNA levels of FOXK2 and ERN1 in ovarian tumors profiled by TCGA (n = 427). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Among the potential direct targets, ERN1 was one of the top genes. Peak analysis showed the FOXK2 binding motif in intron 2 of the ERN1 gene at +47,839 bp from the transcription start site (TSS) and decreased ERN1 expression in shFOXK2-transduced cells compared with controls, according to RNA-seq analysis (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 8). To further verify the binding of FOXK2 to ERN1 in primary OC specimens, we performed ChIP-qPCR. FOXK2 binding to the same region of the ERN1 gene was confirmed by qPCR with primers flanking intron 2 of ERN1 (chr17: 64,082,103–64,082,506) (Figure 3E). Further, FOXK2 binding peaks in the same ERN1 region were confirmed in the ENCODE data sets previously recorded for other cell lines (K362, HepG2, GM12878, and HEK293T; Supplemental Figure 5C and refs. 26, 27). The peaks indicated binding of FOXK2 to the same region of the ERN1 gene in cells of different tissue origin, suggesting conserved regulation of the ERN1 gene by FOXK2. FOXK2 peaks overlapped with active histone mark H3K27Ac on the ERN1 gene, as mapped in the OVCAR5 cells from previously published results (24) and in overlaid H3K27Ac ChIP-seq profiles of 7 cell lines from the ENCODE project (ref. 26 and Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting that this region is a potential enhancer. ChIP-qPCR using an antibody against H3K27Ac and primers flanking the same region confirmed enrichment of this active histone mark in the same region of ERN1 where FOXK2 was also immunoprecipitated, supporting the hypothesis that this binding site distal to the TSS is a regulatory region (Figure 3F).

To characterize the regulatory role of FOXK2 binding to this ERN1 enhancer, we used an endonuclease-deficient Cas9 (dCas9) system to disrupt FOXK2 binding to this site. To this end, we designed 4 distinct sgRNAs: 2 of them targeting the FOXK2 motif (dCas9-ERN1-1 and dCas9-ERN1-2), 1 targeting a sequence 250 bp downstream of the motif (dCas9-ERN1-3), and 1 non-genome-targeting control sgRNA (dCas9-NT) (Figure 3D). Notably, we observed a significant reduction in ERN1 mRNA with dCas9-ERN1-1 and dCas9-ERN1-2. On the other hand, dCas9-ERN1-3 and dCas9-NT did not yield any detectable alterations in ERN1 mRNA (Figure 3G). These findings indicate that targeting the FOXK2 motif with dCas9 reduces ERN1 expression by potentially blocking FOXK2 binding. To further verify this, we performed ChIP-qPCR to measure FOXK2 enrichment before and after perturbations with dCas9. Notably, we detected significant reduction in FOXK2 enrichment in cells transduced with dCas9-ERN1-1 and dCas9-ERN1-2 (Figure 3H), demonstrating that FOXK2 binding to the distal regulatory element is critical for ERN1 expression.

To further validate that ERN1 is directly regulated by FOXK2 in different settings, we examined its expression in additional cell lines in which FOXK2 was either knocked down or overexpressed. ERN1 was downregulated in shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells and human HGSOC tumor cells (Figure 3I) compared with control cells and tumors. ERN1 expression was also significantly increased in FOXK2-OE OC (OVCAR5 and OVCAR3) and non-cancer (FT190 and NoEM) cells (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 6C). Furthermore, expression levels of FOXK2 and ERN1 were significantly correlated with each other in HGSOC tumors profiled in TCGA data set (Pearson’s r = 0.7492, P < 0.0001, n = 427; Figure 3K). Together, these data establish that ERN1 is a direct FOXK2 target.

FOXK2 regulates the expression of IRE1α involved in the UPR. At the transcriptomic level, the top pathway downregulated in OVCAR5 cells transduced with shFOXK2 was the UPR pathway (Figure 4A). A heatmap containing genes in the UPR pathway displays downregulation of transcripts related to the UPR, including ERN1 and IRE1α’s substrate XBP1 in shFOXK2-transduced OC cells (Figure 4B). Aside from ERN1, FOXK2 was found to bind to regulatory regions of other genes associated with UPR and ER homeostasis, such as DDIT4 and JUNB (refs. 20, 28, and Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 4 FOXK2 directly regulates IRE1α and activates the unfolded protein response. (A) Top 15 canonical pathways identified by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) among DEGs determined by RNA-seq in OVCAR5 transduced with shFOXK2-2 (shFOXK2) or control shRNAs (shCtrl). (B) Heatmap shows mRNA expression levels (RNA-seq) of 25 genes involved in the UPR pathway in shCtrl and shFOXK2 OVCAR5 cells. (C and D) Ratios measured by qRT-PCR (n = 3) of the XBP1 mRNA spliced isoform (XBP1s) relative to the unspliced XBP1 (XBP1u) in shCtrl- and shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells (C), and in OVCAR5 cells transduced with dCas9-NT or dCas9-ERN1-1/2 (D). (E and F) RT-PCR products resolved by agarose gel electrophoresis of the XBP1u and the XBP1s in shCtrl- and shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells (E) and in EV (control) and FOXK2-overexpressing (FOXK2-OE) OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells (F). (G and H) Western blot of FOXK2, IRE1α, spliced XBP1 (XBP1s), unspliced XBP1 (XBP1u), and GAPDH in shCtrl- and shFOXK2-transduced OC cells (n = 3) (G), and in OVCAR3 and OVCAR5 cells transduced with EV or FOXK2-OE (n = 3) (H). (I) qRT-PCR–measured mRNA levels (n = 3) of XBP1s, HIF1α, VEGFA, and DDIT4 in shCtrl- and shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells. (J) mRNA levels (n = 3) of XBP1, HIF1α, and DDIT4 measured by qRT-PCR in xenografts derived from shCtrl or shFOXK2 OVCAR5 cells. (K) mRNA expression levels (n = 3) of XBP1s, HIF1α, VEGFA, and DDIT4 in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 transfected with EV or FOXK2-OE. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The major function of ERN1’s protein product, IRE1α, is to catalyze the mRNA-splicing reaction of XBP1, ultimately yielding the spliced form XBP1s, an active TF, which regulates the transcription of several key genes involved in the UPR (29). To confirm the effects of FOXK2 on the UPR, we measured the ratio of spliced (XBP1s) versus total XBP1 mRNA levels in OC cells in which FOXK2 was either knocked down or overexpressed. The ratio was decreased in shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells compared with controls (Figure 4C). In OVCAR5 cells transduced with gRNA targeting FOXK2 binding sites on ERN1, the ratio of XBP1s to total XBP1 mRNA was also reduced compared with cells transduced with nontargeting gRNA (dCas9-NT) (Figure 4D). The splicing assay also indicated that the expression levels of XBP1s mRNA were reduced in shFOXK2-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells compared with controls and augmented in FOXK2-OE cells versus EV-transduced cells (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 7A). Western blotting confirmed downregulation of IRE1α and XBP1s at the protein level in OC cells transduced with shFOXK2 versus control shRNA (Figure 4G) and upregulation in FOXK2-OE versus control cells (Figure 4H). Further, the expression of known XBP1 target genes (20), HIF1α, VEGFA, and DDIT4, was decreased significantly in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells stably transduced with shFOXK2 and in xenografts derived from OVCAR5-shFOXK2 cells compared with controls (Figure 4, I and J). On the other hand, these target genes were upregulated in FOXK2-OE versus EV-transduced OC or non-cancer cells (Figure 4K and Supplemental Figure 6D). Together, these results establish the role of FOXK2 in regulating the UPR pathway by directly altering IRE1α/XBP1s levels.

As the UPR pathway includes 3 major branches, IRE1α/XBP1, PERK/eIF2α/ATF4, and ATF6 (30), we also examined whether the other 2 branches were affected by the level of FOXK2 expression. PERK/eIF2α/ATF4 and the ATF6 branch were not altered by FOXK2 knockdown in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). However, the expression of GRP78, a key upstream of regulator of the UPR, was decreased in shFOXK2 compared with shCtrl-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), possibly due to a feedback regulatory effect of IRE1α on GRP78, as previously reported (31, 32).

IRE1α/XBP1s is associated with stemness in OC. To further interrogate the function of IRE1α relative to stemness, we analyzed the expression of UPR-associated genes among the DEGs between CSCs and non-CSCs, noting clear separation, as illustrated by the heatmap in Figure 5A. Genes in the UPR pathway were distinctly expressed in CSCs versus non-CSCs, including multiple critical downstream genes, such as XBP1, ATF3, ATF6, PDK1, HIF1α, and VEGFA (Supplemental Figure 7B). Splicing of XBP1 mRNA was measured in flow-sorted ALDH+ versus ALDH– cells, and increased XBP1 splicing was noted in ALDH+ compared with ALDH– cells (Figure 5B). GSEA of TCGA OC samples (n = 427) also showed enrichment of UPR genes in FOXK2-high versus FOXK2-low tumor specimens (Supplemental Figure 7C). Further, spheroid cultures derived from OVCAR5, OVCAR3, and COV362 cells, which are enriched in ALDH+ cells, harbored higher expression of ERN1 compared with monolayer cultures (Supplemental Figure 7D), as well as a higher XBP1s/XBP1 ratio (Supplemental Figure 7E). Additionally, expression of other IRE1α/XBP1s-target genes, including XBP1s, HIF1α, DDIT4, and JMJD1A, was increased in ALDH+ cell–enriched tumor spheroids (Supplemental Figure 7F), suggesting that the UPR pathway was activated in spheroid cultures and in CSCs.

Figure 5 IRE1α/XBP1s promotes stemness features. (A) Heatmap shows levels of DEGs (from RNA-seq) among those listed in the “hallmark of unfolded protein response” GSEA gene set in ovarian CSCs (ALDH+CD133+) versus non-CSCs (ALDH–CD133–) sorted by FACS from OVCAR5 cells (n = 2). (B) RT-PCR products resolved by agarose gel electrophoresis of the full-length XBP1 transcript (XBP1u) and the spliced isoform (XBP1s) in ALDH+ and ALDH– cells sorted by FACS from OVCAR5 and COV362 cells. (C) Representative pictures of spheroids formed from OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells treated with the IRE1α inhibitor STF-083010 (STF) or DMSO (original magnification, ×20) (n = 5). (D) Effects of IRE1α inhibition on spheroid formation assessed by measuring cell viability in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells (n = 5 cultures) and in cells isolated from 3 HGSOC tumors (n = 5 per dose). (E) Percentage of ALDH+ cells measured by flow cytometry (n = 3) in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells treated with STF-083010 or vehicle (DMSO). (F) mRNA expression levels of SOX2, OCT4, NANOG, and ALDH1A1 measured by qRT-PCR in OVCAR5 cells treated with STF-083010 or DMSO (n = 3). (G) qRT-PCR–measured mRNA expression levels (n = 3) of XBP1s, HIF1α, VEGFA, and DDIT4 in OVCAR5 cells treated with STF-083010 or DMSO. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Our observations indicating activated UPR signaling, regulated by IRE1α/XBP1 in ALDH+ CSCs, suggest that this mechanism may be necessary to protect ALDH+ cells from ER stress in the tumor microenvironment. FACS-isolated ALDH+ and ALDH– cells were treated with tunicamycin to induce ER stress and the ensuing apoptosis was assessed. Increased numbers of ALDH+ ovarian CSCs survived after induction of ER stress by tunicamycin compared with ALDH– cells (Figure 6A; P = 0.0006), suggesting that an activated UPR may act as a protective mechanism against intrinsic and external stress in ALDH+ CSCs.

Figure 6 XBP1 splicing is associated with stemness characteristics. (A) Annexin V staining and flow cytometry–measured apoptotic cells among sorted ALDH+ and ALDH– OVCAR5 cells treated with DMSO, 2 μg/mL tunicamycin, or 10 μM STF-083010 (n = 3). (B) qRT-PCR determination of the full-length XBP1 transcript (XBP1u) and the spliced isoform (XBP1s) in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells transduced with 2 different shRNAs directed at XBP1 (shXBP1) or with control shRNA (shCtrl). (C) XBP1 mRNA expression levels measured by qRT-PCR (n = 3) in shCtrl and shXBP1 OVCAR5 cells. (D) Percentage of ALDH+ cells (n = 3) in shXBP1- and shCtrl-transduced OVCAR5 cells. (E) Spheroid formation assessed by a cell viability assay in shCtrl- and shXBP1-transduced OVCAR5 cells (n = 5). (F) mRNA expression levels (n = 3) of SOX2, OCT4, NANOG, and ALDH1A1 in shCtrl- and shXBP1-transduced OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells measured by qRT-PCR. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To study the specific function of IRE1α in stemness, we used the small molecule STF-083010, which specifically inhibits the endonuclease activity of IRE1α without affecting its other functions (33). Treatment with STF-083010 inhibited the splicing of XBP1 at 10 μM and 25 μM in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8A). STF-083010 blocked spheroid formation by OC cell lines or by primary cells dissociated from HGSOC specimens (Figure 5, C and D), at doses lower than half of the established IC 50 for these cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Additionally, STF-083010 decreased the percentages of ALDH+ cells within the treated cell populations (OVCAR5 P = 0.03; OVCAR3 P = 0.02; Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 8D). Sorted ALDH+ cells from OVCAR5 were more sensitive to treatment with STF-083010 compared with ALDH– cells, undergoing higher rates of apoptosis (Figure 6A, P < 0.0001). Treatment with STF-083010 also inhibited the expression of stemness-associated genes (SOX2, OCT4, NANOG, and ALDH1A1) and of IRE1α/XBP1s downstream genes (XBP1s, HIF1α, VEFGA, and DDIT4) in OVCAR5 (Figure 5, F and G) and OVCAR3 cells (Supplemental Figure 8E).

Further, we used XBP1-targeting shRNA (shXBP1) to examine the impact of XBP1 on stemness. XBP1 knockdown was confirmed by splicing assay, qPCR, and immunoblotting (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8, F and H). Cells stably transduced with shXBP1 contained a significantly reduced ALDH+ population (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8G) and had impaired spheroid-forming ability (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 8, I and J) compared with control cells. Additionally, the expression of stemness-associated genes (SOX2, OCT4, NANOG, and ALDH1A1) was reduced in cells transduced with shXBP1 compared with control (Figure 6F). These results support the notion that IRE1α-regulated XBP1 has an important functional role in CSCs.

IRE1α is critical for FOXK2-mediated stemness in CSCs. To determine whether IRE1α is the major downstream target of FOXK2 involved in stemness, we rescued its expression in FOXK2-depleted (shRNA knockdown) OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells. Restoration of IRE1α expression at mRNA (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 9A) and protein levels (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 9B) was confirmed in OVCAR5 and OVCAR3 cells. XBP1s mRNA levels were decreased in shFOXK2 OC cells transfected with EV (shFOXK2-EV) and restored in shFOXK2 cells transfected with IRE1α (shFOXK2-IRE1α) (Figure 7C). Further, the ALDH+ population, which was decreased in shFOXK2-EV cells, was rescued in shFOXK2-IRE1α to levels comparable to those observed in shRNA control cells transfected with EV (shCtrl-EV) (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 9C). Spheroid-forming ability was also increased in shFOXK2-IRE1α cells compared with shFOXK2-EV cells (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 9D), supporting the idea that restoration of IRE1α activity partially rescues inhibition of stemness imparted by FOXK2 knockdown. The expression of stemness genes (SOX2, OCT4, and NANOG) and ALDH1A1 was partially rescued in shFOXK2-IRE1α compared with shFOXK2-EV cells (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 9E). To verify whether IRE1α overexpression in shFOXK2 cells rescues tumorigenicity, an in vivo serial dilution assay was performed, whereby shCtrl and shFOXK2 cells overexpressing EV or IRE1α were implanted in immunodeficient mice. Overexpression of IRE1α restored TIC in OVCAR5 cells transduced with shFOXK2. At 21 days, 7 of 12 tumors formed in the shFOXK2-IRE1α group compared with 1 of 12 tumors formed in the shFOXK2-EV group (P = 0.0094; Figure 7G and Supplemental Table 9). ELDA calculations also indicate that shFOXK2-IRE1α cells had increased estimated CSC frequency compared with shFOXK2-EV cells (1:2449 vs. 1:15,039, P = 0.00375; Supplemental Table 10). The ALDH+ CSC population was also rescued among cells dissociated from xenografts formed by shFOXK2-IRE1α compared with shFOXK2-EV cells (Figure 7H). Together, the data support the idea that IRE1α functions as a key FOXK2 target gene directly linked to maintenance of cancer stemness though tight regulation of protein homeostasis and response to cellular stress, as illustrated in the model in Figure 8.