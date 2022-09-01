Tetracycline-induced mitohormesis mediates disease tolerance against influenza

Mouse experiments in C57BL/6J mice. Male 9-week-old C57BL/6J mice were treated for 16 days with 500 mpkd Dox hyclate (Sigma-Aldrich) in drinking water. All animals used in the experiments were randomly assigned to experimental or control groups. Mice were housed with ad libitum access to water and food and kept under a 12-hour dark/12-hour light cycle. As doxycycline is bitter, we supplemented the water for both conditions (treatments and controls) with 50 g/L sucrose. Drinking water was changed every 48 hours. Germ-free C57BL/6J mice were obtained from the Clean Mouse Facility, University of Bern (Bern, Switzerland), and compared with specific pathogen–free C57BL/6J mice from Janvier Labs.

IFV infection in BALB/cN. Eight-week-old female mice were inoculated on day 0 with IFV A (influenza A/PR/8/34 [H1N1] originating from ATCC VR-1469) via the intranasal route at 175 PFU/mouse/50 μL, 1000 PFU/mouse/50 μL, or 760 PFU mouse/50 μL, depending on the batch of the virus (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and C), under anesthesia by intraperitoneal injection of anesthetic (30 mg/kg Zoletil 50 + 6 mg/kg xylazine). All animals used in the experiments were randomly assigned to experimental or control groups. Mice in all groups were treated with vehicle (saline) or the indicated concentrations of Dox or 9-TB by intraperitoneal injection from day –7 or day –3, respectively, for the preventive treatment, or from day 1 for the therapeutic treatment until death/sacrifice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Body weight was monitored during the entire study. Body temperature, food intake (daily consumption in each cage), and clinical score were monitored from day 0 until death/sacrifice. For each treatment/control group, 10 to 12 mice were followed for survival and 5 to 6 mice were sacrificed on day 7 (respectively day 5) for blood and organ collection. Blood samples were collected in tubes via cardiac puncture and anticoagulated with K 2 EDTA, and then centrifuged at 7000g, 4°C for 10 minutes to obtain plasma samples. Any mouse suffering from 35% or greater body weight loss relative to day 0 was euthanized and counted as dead. Mice were blindly scored on a daily basis as follows: 1 = healthy mouse; 2 = mouse showing signs of malaise, including slight piloerection, slightly changed gait, and increased ambulation; 3 = mouse showing signs of strong piloerection, constricted abdomen, changed gait, and periods of inactivity; 4 = mouse with enhanced characteristics of the previous grade, but showing little activity and becoming moribund; 5 = mouse found dead. This part of the study was performed by WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

HEK293T culture and OCR. HEK293T cells were purchased from ATCC and are routinely checked in the laboratory for mycoplasma contamination with the MycoProbe detection kit (R&D Systems). HEK293T cells were grown at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere of 5% CO 2 /95% air in DMEM with 4.5 g/L glucose (Gibco) including 10% FBS (Gibco), 1× nonessential amino acids (Invitrogen), and 5 mM penicillin/streptomycin (Invitrogen). Cells were treated for 24 hours with the indicated doses of compounds 24 hours after seeding. OCR was measured with the XF96 instrument (Seahorse Bioscience) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Isolation and culture of primary murine BMDMs. BMDMs were isolated from the femurs and tibias of 10-week-old C57BL/6J mice. Cells were plated on bacteriological plastic plates in macrophage growth medium consisting of RPMI-1640 (Invitrogen), 1× HEPES (Invitrogen), 5 mM penicillin/streptomycin (Invitrogen), and 10% heat-inactivated FBS (Gibco) supplemented with 15% L cell–conditioned medium as a source of CSF-1. After 1 day, nonadherent cells were collected, seeded at 8 × 105 cells/mL in bacteriological plates, and grown for 5 more days.

Western blot. Tissues and cells were lysed using RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 0.5% Na-deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, 2 mM EDTA, and 50 mM NaF) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails (Roche/Thermo Fisher Scientific). Lysates were incubated on ice and cleared by centrifugation at 18,500g for 15 minutes at 4°C. Protein concentration was determined by the Lowry method. Proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE and transferred onto polyvinylidene difluoride membranes. Proteins were detected using commercial antibodies against eIF2α, phospho-eIF2α (both from Cell Signaling Technology), HSP90 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology), ASNS (Atlas antibodies), HSPA9 (Antibodies Online), LONP1 (Sigma-Aldrich), OXPHOS proteins (Total OXPHOS Rodent WB Antibody Cocktail, Abcam), and β-tubulin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). Samples were analyzed by immunoblotting using standard procedures. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Microarray analysis and GSEA. Total RNA was isolated from flash-frozen and powdered liver and kidney aliquots using TRIzol (Life Technologies). RNA was purified using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Microarray analysis was performed using Affymetrix mouse MTA1.0 chips in triplicate for each condition. Microarray data were normalized with the RMA-sketch method of the Affymetrix Expression console and analyzed using the limma R package (56). A Bonferroni-adjusted P value of less than 0.05 was used to determine the differentially expressed genes. GSEA was performed using the clusterProfiler package (57). Gene sets in gmt format were obtained from the MSigDB database from the Broad Institute website (http://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb). For each organ, all expressed genes were ordered by decreasing fold change based on the differential expression analysis upon Dox treatment. We performed 10,000 permutations, a minimum gene set size of 10, and a maximum of 1000.

RNA-Seq analysis and GSEA analysis. RNA-Seq analysis was performed with extracted RNA from mouse tissues (lungs, liver, and kidneys) recovered on day 7 after intranasal infection with 175 PFU with IFV (influenza A/PR/8/34 [H1N1] originating from ATCC VR-1469) (n = 5–6). RNA was extracted from flash-frozen, powdered tissue aliquots and cleaned using TRIzol reagent followed by Direct-zol-96 RNA kit (Zymo Research). RNA quality was assessed using Fragment Analyzer (Agilent). Total RNA (1 μg) was used for the construction of sequencing libraries. For each sample, 60 million paired-end sequencing reads with a length of 100 bp each were sequenced using DNBseq Eukaryotic-T resequencing (BGI Sequencing). FastQC (58) was used to verify the quality of the reads. No low-quality reads were present and no trimming was needed. Alignment was performed against the mouse genome (CRCm38 mm10 primary assembly and Ensembl release 95 annotation) using STAR (version 2.73a) (59). The obtained STAR gene counts for each alignment were analyzed for differentially expressed genes using the R packages edgeR (version 3.24.3) and limma (version 3.38.3) (60) using a generalized linear model. A threshold of 1 log 2 (fold change) and adjusted P value less than 0.05 were considered when identifying the differentially expressed genes. A PCA (61) was used to explore the variability between the different samples. The RUVSeq (version 1.16.1) (62) Bioconductor R package was used to correct for the unwanted variation. We used the clusterProfiler R package to conduct GSEA of GO terms (57). We used a minimum gene set size of 10, a maximum gene set size of 500, and performed 10,000 permutations. We used a gene list ordered by log 2 (fold change) from the differential expression analysis. The clusterProfiler (version 3.17.1) package was used for GSEA and various data representations. ReviGO (41) was used to generate clustering of enrichment analysis results. The UpSetR package (63) was used for multiple-group overlap.

qRT-PCR. RNA from cells and tissues was extracted using TRIzol and then reverse transcribed into cDNA by the QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (Qiagen), following the manufacturer’s instructions. The qPCR reactions were performed using the LightCycler 480 II system and SYBR Green qPCR Master Mix (Roche). All results are presented relative to the mean of housekeeping genes (ΔΔC t method). All mRNA expression levels were corrected for expression of the housekeeping gene 36B4 or Actb for samples of mouse origin, and ACTB for samples of human origin. A list of primers used is available in the supplemental material.

Origin or synthesis of the screened compounds. The structure, origin, and synthesis method of the screened compounds are indicated in Supplemental Table 3.

Quantification of mtDNA released into cytosol. After 1 hour of treatment with the indicated concentration of Dox, day-6-differentiated BMDMs (a 10-cm cell culture for n = 1) were harvested by gentle incubation in Cell Dissociation Buffer (Gibco; 2 minutes at 37°C), harvested in a tube, briefly centrifuged (400g, 4 minutes), and rinsed once with PBS. Then, the assessment of cytosolic mtDNA was carried out as described and with the same primers as in Kim et al. (64).

IFN-β measurement in culture medium. BMDMs on day 6 of differentiation were treated with the indicated concentrations of drugs in a controlled volume of culture medium for 16 to 24 hours. Culture medium was harvested and was assessed for IFN-β concentration using the VeriKine-HS Mouse Interferon Beta Serum ELISA kit (PBL Assay Science) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Compound screening in C. elegans. The strain used to assess UPRmt activation was SJ4100 (zcIs13[hsp-6:gfp]) (25) and was provided by the Caenorhabditis Genetics Center (University of Minnesota). Worms were maintained on nematode growth medium (NGM) agar plates seeded with E. coli OP50 at 20°C. Compound screening plates were obtained by dissolving each compound at 68 μM (except 9-TB at 17 μM, for which the effect was too strong at higher concentrations) in NGM agar supplemented with carbenicillin (25 mg/L) and IPTG (2 mM) and seeded with HT115 RNAi control bacteria or with cco-1 RNAi clone F26E4.9. L4 larvae were transferred manually onto the compound screening plates and fluorescence was assessed on day 1 of adulthood (similar exposure time for all images). The screening was performed at 20°C.

Viral titer. The lung viral titer was determined by plaque assay and the data are shown as log 10 (plaques/g tissue). The plaque assay was performed with the MDCK cells as follows: MDCK cells were seeded at a density of 2.5 × 105 cells/mL. Lung samples were homogenized with a TissueLyser II (Qiagen) after thawing. After centrifugation, the lung homogenates were serially diluted with infection medium, 10-fold for 6 dilutions, and pipetted into a 6-well plate. After incubation, the cell infection medium was replaced with infection medium containing 0.625% low-melting-point agarose. After fixation with 4% paraformaldehyde, cells were stained with 0.5% crystal violet solution. Plaques were counted visually and the viral titer was calculated as follows: viral titer/g lung tissue = log 10 ([plaques/well] × dilution factor × 1000).

Microbiota initial randomization and feces collection. The mouse microbiome was normalized across cages using a randomization and bedding mixing procedure. On day –17, 24 mice were randomized into 4 balanced groups to mix littermates: vehicle (healthy control), vehicle (infection control), 9-TB treated, and Dox treated. The bedding of each cage was thereafter not changed for 4 consecutive days. On day –13, roughly half of the soiled bedding (with feces) of each cage was collected and mixed in equal amounts in a sterile container. Mice were then put in clean cages filled with half clean bedding and half pooled beddings. This procedure was repeated at the next cage change on day –8. Fecal samples were then collected on day –4, day 0 (inoculation day and 3 days after Dox/9-TB treatment), and day 3 (3 days after infection and 6 days after Dox/9-TB treatment). Each time, mice were individually caged without bedding for 2 to 4 hours and fresh feces were immediately collected and frozen on dry ice. Mice of the vehicle, 9-TB, and Dox groups were inoculated with IFV on day 0 via the intranasal route at a dose of 665 PFU/mouse/50 μL under general anesthesia by injection of anesthetic (30 mg/kg Zoletil 50 + 6 mg/kg xylazine hydrochloride) on the day of inoculation (day 0). Mice in all groups were treated with vehicle (saline) or the indicated concentrations of Dox/9-TB by daily intraperitoneal injection from day –3 until the end of the experiment.

Whole-metagenome sequencing. DNA was extracted using the MagMAX Microbiome Ultra Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A42358) using 100 mg of fecal sample for 800 μL of Lysis Buﬀer. Bead beating was performed for 5 minutes at 50 Hz. Lysate was centrifuged at 14,000g for 2 minutes and 400 to 500 μL of supernatant was used in subsequent steps using a KingFisher Flex system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Extracted DNA was quantified using the Qubit dsDNA Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The sequencing library was prepared with 100 ng of DNA per sample. Briefly, shearing was performed on a Covaris LE200 system, and end repair, A-tailing, ligation of adaptors, and PCR were performed using the KAPA Hyper Prep Kit (Roche, 07962363001) with the following PCR program: 45 minutes at 98°C; 7 cycles of 15 minutes at 98°C, 30 minutes at 60°C, and 30 minutes at 72°C; and then finally 60 minutes at 72°C and holding at 4°C until sample retrieval. Library concentration was measured using the Qubit dsDNA Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and fragment length was assessed on an Agilent TapeStation. The library was sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform using paired-end 2 × 150 bp chemistry. Sequences were deposited in the European nucleotide archive (ENA) and are publicly available under accession number PRJEB52004.

Whole-metagenome sequencing data analysis. Low-quality bases and adapters were trimmed. Short reads (length <35 bp) and low-quality reads were removed. Host sequences were identified by mapping to the host reference genome with bowtie 2 (65), and then removed. Taxonomy was assigned using the the Kraken 2 (66) sequence classifier with an in-house-developed microbial database including 27,165 reference genomes (spanning 9,471 bacteria, 1,854 fungi, 15,752 viruses, and 88 parasites). Genus and species relative abundances in terms of reads per million (RPM) were estimated using Bracken (67). Statistical analysis of the fecal bacterial communities was performed in R and Rstudio. The entire code used in this analysis is publicly available in the GitHub repository (https://github.com/auwerxlab/dox-9tb-mouse-metagenomic-analysis-01) and was archived in Zenodo (10.5281/zenodo.6759368). Briefly, the species composition of the bacterial communities was assessed using perMANOVA based on the Bray-Curtis dissimilarity and 10,000 permutations with P values adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini-Hochberg method. Sample similarities were further assessed using NMDS analysis based on the Bray-Curtis dissimilarity. Bacterial species diversity was assessed in terms of SDI and richness and compared using Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA followed by Wilcoxon’s post hoc test with P values adjusted for multiple comparison using the Holm-Bonferroni method.

Statistics. Differences between 2 groups were assessed using 2-tailed t tests. Differences between more than 2 groups were assessed with 1-way ANOVA, unless stated otherwise. For survival curves, statistical analysis was performed by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. GraphPad Prism 6 was used for statistical analyses. Variability in plots and graphs is presented as standard error of the mean (SEM), unless stated otherwise. All P values of 0.05 or less were considered to be significant: *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001. Mouse experiments were performed once. IFV infection studies and the C. elegans screening were performed in a blinded manner. Sample sizes for worm, cell, and animal experiments were determined based on previous findings. Sample sizes, replicates, and statistical methods are specified in the figure legends.

Study approval. In all studies, animal care was in accordance with institutional guidelines. The germ-free C57BL/6J animal experiments were carried out according to the institutional and national Swiss and EU ethical guidelines and were approved by the local animal experimentation committee of the Canton de Vaud (Service de la consommation et des affaires vétérinaires du Canton de Vaud, Epalinges [Switzerland]; protocol VD2779.a). IFV-infection animal studies were performed according to the protocol following the institutional guidelines of the Institutional Committee Animal Care and Use Committee, Shanghai Site (IACUC-SH; protocol ID01-031-2019v1.1) and approved by the Shanghai Science and Technology Committee (STCSM, Ministry of Science and Technology, PR of China). All animals that showed signs of severe illness, predefined by the animal authorization protocol before the start of the experiment, were euthanized.

Data and materials availability. All bioinformatic data associated with the study are present in the paper or the supplemental materials. The data discussed in this publication are deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus and are accessible under GEO Series accession number GSE174124 for RNA-Seq data and under GEO Series accession number GSE202754 for microarray data. Whole metagenome sequences were deposited in the European Nucleotide Archive (ENA) and are publicly available under accession number PRJEB52004.