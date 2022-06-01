Epigenetic regulator UHRF1 orchestrates proinflammatory gene expression in rheumatoid arthritis in a suppressive manner

Antibodies. The primary antibodies used in this study included mouse monoclonal antibody against human and mouse UHRF1 (hmUhrf1; Santa Cruz Biotechnology sc-373750); rabbit monoclonal antibody against human UHRF1 (hUHRF1; Abcam, ab194236); rat monoclonal antibody against mouse Pdpn (mPdpn; Wako, 015-24111); mouse monoclonal antibody against human PDPN (hPDPN; BioLegend, 916606); rat monoclonal antibody against mouse Fap (mFap; R&D Systems, MAB9727); rabbit polyclonal antibody against human FAP (hFAP; Bioss, bs-5758R); rabbit monoclonal antibody against human and mouse Thy-1 (Cell Signaling Technology, 13801); rabbit polyclonal antibody against mouse CD45 (mCD45; Abcam, ab10558); mouse monoclonal antibody against human CD45 (hCD45; BioLegend, 304002); rabbit monoclonal antibody against mouse F4/80 (Cell Signaling Technology, 70076); rat monoclonal antibody against human and mouse CD3 (Bio-Rad, MCA1477T); rabbit polyclonal antibody against GPF (Cell Signaling Technology, 598); rabbit polyclonal antibody against human and mouse cleaved caspase-3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 9661); rabbit monoclonal antibody against human and mouse Ki-67 (Abcam, ab16667); and mouse monoclonal antibody against human and mouse β-actin (MBL, M177-3). The secondary antibodies used included Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated goat anti-rat IgG; Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG; Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG1; Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated goat anti-rat IgG; Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG (Molecular Probes); and HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG (DAKO). Flow cytometry antibodies used included FITC-conjugated rat antibody against mouse CD45 (BioLegend, 30-F11); PE-conjugated rat antibody against mouse CD4 (BioLegend, GK1.5); Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated rat antibody against mouse Ccr6 (BD Biosciences, 140706); APC-conjugated mouse antibody against human CD45 (Miltenyi Biotec, 5B1); FITC-conjugated mouse antibody against human CD4 (BioLegend, OKT4); and PE-conjugated mouse antibody against human CCR6 (BioLegend, G034E3). Mouse monoclonal antibody against human FAS (MBL, CH-11, SY-001) was used to induce functional apoptosis.

Human synovial specimens. Human synovial specimens were obtained from patients with OA or RA who underwent knee joint replacement surgery at the Ehime University Hospital and Matsuyama Red Cross Hospital. For histological analysis, synovial tissues were fixed with 4% PFA for 6–8 hours and then embedded in paraffin. To obtain OASFs and RASFs, synovial tissues were minced and treated with 1 mg/mL collagenase type IV (Sigma-Aldrich) in DMEM GlutaMax (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich) and 1% antibiotic-antimycotic solution (anti-anti, Gibco) for 6 to 8 hours before filtration through a 40 μm cell strainer (Falcon). Filtered cells were seeded in culture dishes, and the most adherent cells were considered to be OASFs and RASFs. Human SFs were used within passage 5. Human SFs were cultured in DMEM GlutaMax supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% anti-anti solution and cultured at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere of 5% CO 2.

Mice. Uhrf1 mutant knockout-first mice (B6Dnk B6N-Uhrf1tm1a(EUCOMM)Wtsi/Ieg; strain EM:04084) were obtained from the European Mouse Mutant Archive (EMMA). ACTB-Flpe mice (B6.Cg-Tg(ACTFLPe)9205Dym/J; strain 005703), R26NZG mice (FVB.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm1(CAG-lacZ,-EGFP)Glh/J; strain 012429), and LysM-Cre (B6.129P2-Lyz2tm1(cre)Ifo/J; strain 004781) mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. Col6a1-Cre (54) (B6. Cg-Tg(Col6a1-Cre) 1Gkl/Flmg) mice were provided by George Kollias (Biomedical Sciences Research Centre, Athens, Greece). KRN mice (55) were provided by Christophe Benoist and Diane Mathis at Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA. C57BL/6 (WT), and NOD/ShiJcl mice were obtained from CLEA Japan. DBA/1 JJmsSlc mice were obtained from SLC Japan.

To generate Uhrf1-floxed mice (Uhrf1f/fl), knockout-first mice were crossed with ACTB-Flpe mice. Uhrf1f/fl mice were crossed with Cre mice to generate Col6a1-Cre Uhrf1fl/fl (Uhrf1ΔCol6a1) mice and LysM-Cre Uhrf1fl/fl (Uhrf1ΔLysM) mice, respectively. To generate cell type–specific reporter mice, R26NZG mice were crossed with Col6a1-Cre mice and LysM-Cre mice, respectively. To generate K/BxN mice, KRN mice, which were backcrossed with C57BL/6 mice, were crossed with NOD/ShiJcl mice. All mice were housed in a specific pathogen–free facility under climate-controlled conditions with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and were provided with water and standard diet (MF, Oriental Yeast) ad libitum.

Arthritis model mice studies. At postnatal 7 weeks, female mice were subjected to CAIA, K/BxN STA, or collagen-induced arthritis. CAIA induction was conducted as previously described (56). Briefly, 5 mg anti-collagen 2 monoclonal antibody cocktail (Chondrex, Redmond) was administered on day 0, followed by 50 μg LPS i.p. on day 3. For STA induction, 50 μL K/BxN serum was i.p. administered on days 0 and 3. For collagen-induced arthritis induction, DBA/1 mice were immunized with 100 μg chicken type II collagen (Sigma-Aldrich) emulsified in complete Freund’s adjuvant containing 0.5 mg/mL Mycobacterium tuberculosis by intradermal injection at the base of the tail, followed by a booster injection of collagen in incomplete Freund’s adjuvant 21 days after the first injection. A single 0.8 μg/g dose of Ryuvidine in DMSO and corn oil (16 μL/g body weight) was i.p. administered on days 1, 2, 4, and 5 for STA and every 3 days after the second immunization for collagen-induced arthritis. We monitored the development of swelling by measuring hind paw thickness (ratio of average increased thickness of both hind paws) and assigned clinical scores: 0, no erythema or swelling; 1, erythema and swelling in up to 2 joints; 2, erythema and swelling in more than 2 joints or mild swelling of ankle; 3, moderate swelling of tarsals and ankles; 4, severe swelling of tarsals and ankles (the sum score of both hind paws for CAIA and STA; 4 paws for collagen-induced arthritis). For histological analysis, mice were anesthetized and then rapidly euthanized with reflux flow of PBS. Ankle tissues were obtained and fixed overnight with 4% PFA, followed by decalcification with 0.5 M EDTA for 2 weeks. The samples were embedded in paraffin after dehydration and 6–7 μm thick paraffin sections were cut with a microtome (RM2255, Leica Biosystems). The sections were deparaffinized and used for safranin O-fast green-hematoxylin staining and tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining (TRAP staining kit, Wako).

Murine synovial cell studies. Primary cultures of SFs and synovial macrophages were obtained from swollen ankle tissues from CAIA and K/BxN STA mice, respectively, as previously described (56). Briefly, mice on 4 and 10 days after arthritis induction had blood removed by reflux flow of PBS under anesthesia, and the swollen ankles were harvested by dislocation and treated with 1 mg/mL collagenase type IV (Sigma-Aldrich) in DMEM GlutaMax supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% anti-anti for 1–2 hours with shaking before filtration with a 40 μm cell strainer (Falcon). To obtain SFs, filtered cells were cultured for 1 hour on a culture dish precoated with collagen (type I-C, Nitta gelatin) in DMEM GlutaMax supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% anti-anti solution. Nonadherent cells were then removed. To obtain synovial macrophages, filtered bulk cells were cultured for 1 to 2 weeks before fibroblastic cells were gently detached by trypsin treatment. Cells remaining on the dish were used as synovial macrophages. Primary SFs and synovial macrophages were cultured in DMEM GlutaMax supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% anti-anti solution before use in some experiments. The cells used for experiments were from passages 0 to 3. All cells were cultured at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere of 5% CO 2.

Primary SFs were seeded in 96-well plates at 1 × 104 cells/well. To test the rate of cellular proliferation, a BrdU assay was performed using a cell proliferation ELISA kit (Roche Molecular Biochemicals). BrdU solution was added, and cells were incubated for an additional 2 hours at 37°C. After fixation of cells, BrdU incorporation was measured according to the manufacturer’s instructions. To assess apoptosis, cells were treated with or without 25 ng/mL Tnf-α and 0.5 μg/mL cycloheximide (CHX) for 8 hours. After fixation, the cells were stained with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated phalloidin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and DAPI for 30 minutes at room temperature. The number of nuclei per field was automatically counted using ImageJ (NIH). To calculate the percentage of living cells, the number of nuclei in the treated cells was divided by that for vehicle-treated cells.

Immunocytochemical staining was performed as previously described (56). Briefly, cells were fixed with 4% PFA for 5–10 minutes and then permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 PBS for 5 minutes before blocking with 1% BSA and 0.02% Triton X-100 PBS. Primary antibodies were added at 1:100 (anti-hmUhrf1, mPdpn) and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. After washing, secondary antibodies were incubated with 5 μg/mL DAPI for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Synovial organoid culture. RASFs were suspended in ice-cold Matrigel (Corning) at 2 × 106 cells/mL, and 25 μL droplets of the cell suspension were placed on culture dishes coated with poly-HEMA (Sigma-Aldrich). After incubation for 30 minutes at 37°C, the micromass was cultured in culture medium for 1 week, followed by treatment with 0, 0.1, and 1.0 μM Ryuvidine for 1 week with a medium change every 2 to 3 days. The micromass was then fixed with 4% PFA for 2 hours before embedding in paraffin.

Immunofluorescence staining. Immunofluorescence staining was performed as previously described (26, 56). Briefly, deparaffinized 4–5 μm thick sections were boiled at 85°C to 90°C for 60 minutes with 0.05% citraconic acid solution (ImmunoSaver; Wako) to retrieve antigens. After blocking for 60 minutes (Blocking One Histo, Nacalai Tesque), the sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies diluted in immune reaction enhancer solution (Can Get Signal) at 1:50 (anti-hmUhrf1), 1:100 (anti-hUHRF1, mPdpn, hPDPN, mFap, hFAP, Thy-1, mCD45, hCD45, F4/80, CD3, cleaved-caspase-3, Ki67), or 1:500 (anti-GFP). After washing with PBS, 5 μg/mL secondary antibodies with DAPI were reacted for 60 minutes at room temperature. To detect apoptotic cells histologically, TUNEL was performed (Roche). After blocking, deparaffinized sections were reacted with fluorescein-conjugated dUTP for 60 minutes at room temperature according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Flow cytometry. To produce single-cell suspensions, murine ankle tissue and human synovia samples were digested with collagenase type IV. Bulk cells were stored at –80°C before use. Thawed cell suspensions were seeded in culture dishes and preincubated in medium overnight at 37°C. Nonadherent cells were used for flow cytometry analysis. Murine cells were stained with anti-CD45, CD4, Ccr6, and 7-AAD (7-amino-actinomycin D; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Human cells were stained with anti-CD45, CD4, CCR6, and 7-AAD. Expression of cell surface markers was evaluated using FACSAria (BD Biosciences) and Gallios (Beckman Coulter) instruments. Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (Treestar Inc.).

Cell-cycle synchronization. UNC0379, NSC663284, BVT948, and Ryuvidine were purchased from Cayman Chemical as candidate chemical agents that stabilize the UHRF1 protein. For synchronization at the G 1 /S border, HEK293 cells (ATCC) were treated with 1 μg/mL aphidicolin for 6 hours followed by treatment with 1 μg/mL aphidicolin with or without 1 μM of the indicated chemical agent for 16 hours. For synchronization in the G 2 /M phase, cells were treated with 50 ng/mL nocodazole with or without 1 μM of the indicated chemical agent for 16 hours.

Real time RT-PCR. Total RNA was extracted with Isogen (Nippon Gene) and RNeasy spin column kits (Qiagen). First-strand cDNA was synthesized from the total RNA using PrimeScript RT Master Mix (Takara Bio) and subjected to real-time RT-PCR using TB Green Premix Ex Taq II (Takara Bio) with Thermal Cycler Dice (Takara Bio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Gene expression levels were normalized relative to those of the housekeeping gene RPLP0 (Rplp0). Primer sequences for each gene are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Western blotting. Cells were washed with PBS and dissolved in RIPA buffer with protease inhibitor cocktail (Nacalai Tesque). Whole-cell extracts were separated by SDS-PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes, which were blocked with 3% BSA in TBS with 0.5% skim milk and 0.05% Triton X-100 (TBST). The membranes were then incubated with anti-hmUhrf1 antibody (1:250) and anti–β-actin antibody (1 μg/mL) overnight at 4 °C. After washing with TBST, HRP-conjugated secondary antibody (1:5000) was bound for 1 hour at room temperature. Immunoreactive signals were detected with ECL prime (GE Healthcare) and an ImageQuant LAS 4000 instrument (GE Healthcare).

siRNA experiments. siRNA specific for UHRF1 was purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The sequence for the siRNA construct targeting the UHRF1 gene was UHRF1-1 (5′-CUGCUUUGCUCCCAUCAAU-3′), UHRF1-2 (5′-GCCAUACCCUCUUCGACUA-3′). MISSION siRNA Universal Negative Control (Sigma-Aldrich) was used as a control siRNA. To analyze gene expression in OASFs and RASFs, 5 × 104 cells were transfected with 2 pmol siRNA using an electroporation apparatus (Neon, Invitrogen) as previously described (26). Cells were used 48 hours after transfection. To analyze apoptosis resistance, 1 × 104 cells/cm2 cells were transfected with 3 pmol siRNA using Lipofectamine RNAiMax (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. On day 3 after the first transfection, siRNA was retransfected and the cells were then cultured for another 2 days. The transfected cells were reseeded in 96-well plates (2.5 × 103 to 3.0 × 103 cells/well) and 1 day later were incubated with 0.5 μg/mL anti-FAS antibody for 16 hours to induce functional apoptosis. After fixation, the cells were stained with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated phalloidin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and DAPI for 20 minutes at room temperature. The number of nuclei per field was automatically counted using ImageJ (NIH). To calculate the percentage of living cells, the number of nuclei seen for treated cells was divided by the number of nuclei seen for vehicle-control cells.

ELISA. Ccl20 protein concentration in mice serum was measured using a Mouse Ccl20 ELISA kit (R&D Systems). Absorbance at 450 nm was measured using a FluxStation3 (Molecular Devices) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

ChIP assay. Chromatin isolation was performed using a ChIP-IT High Sensitivity kit (Active Motif). Briefly, primary SFs were obtained from STA ankles. Approximately 1 × 106 SF cells were cross-linked by 1% formaldehyde in medium for 15 minutes at room temperature, followed by quenching with 125 mM glycine for 5 minutes. After homogenization, the cell suspensions were sonicated with a Covaris S220. After centrifugation, the supernatant was reacted with 4 μg anti-hmUhrf1 (sc-373750) and normal mouse IgG (sc-2343) antibodies at 4°C overnight with rotation. The immune complexes were precipitated using protein G agarose beads at 4°C for 3 hours on a rotator. ChIP reactions were transferred into a filtration column and then eluted. After reversing the cross-linking, DNA was purified using a purification column. Purified DNA was used for qPCR using primers listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Microarray analysis. Total RNA was extracted from whole ankle tissue using Isogen and RNeasy Mini kit (Qiagen). The total RNA was used to generate cRNA according to the GeneChip (Thermo Fisher Scientific) protocol. After reverse transcription by SuperScript II (Invitrogen) and conversion into double-stranded cDNA, a MinElute Reaction Cleanup kit (Qiagen) was used for purification. The purified double-stranded cDNA was transcribed and labeled in vitro using a BioArray HighYield RNA Transcript Labeling kit (Enzo Life Sciences). The labeled cRNA was then purified using RNeasy Mini kit (Qiagen). The purified cRNAs were hybridized to GeneChip Mouse Genome 430 2.0 arrays and washed and stained in a GeneChip Fluidics Station. The phycoerythrin-stained arrays were scanned to obtain digital image files, which were then analyzed using GeneChip Operating Software (Affymetrix). The microarray data set was deposited in GEO under accession number GSE167190.

RNA-Seq analysis. Murine SFs were isolated from swollen ankle tissue on 4 days after K/BxN STA induction. After culturing for 1 day, high-quality total RNA was obtained from the SFs using RNeasy spin column kits and verified using an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer. RNA-Seq analysis was performed as previously described (26, 56). RNA-Seq libraries were prepared using an Illumina TruSeq Stranded mRNA LT Sample Prep kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The libraries were subsequently validated for an average size of approximately 311 to 328 bp using a 2100 Bioanalyzer and an Agilent DNA1000 kit. Sequencing of paired-end reads (75 bp) was performed with a MiSeq Reagent kit V3 150 cycle on a MiSeq system (Illumina). Sequence data were mapped on the mouse genome (mm10) using TopHat (57) and analyzed using Cufflinks (58). The RNA-Seq data set was deposited in GEO under accession number GSE166746.

MBD-Seq analysis. MBD-Seq was performed to analyze genome-wide methylated and/or nonmethylated DNA regions as previously described (26). Briefly, methylated DNA was enriched by MBD2-mediated precipitation and subjected to next-generation sequencing. Highly methylated DNA regions were identified by sequence reads mapped on the reference genome. Extracted DNA from murine SFs was sonicated with a Covaris sonicator to obtain approximately 300 bp fragments. MBD2-mediated enrichment of methylated DNA was performed using the methylated DNA enrichment kit EpiXplore (Takara Bio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The amount of enriched methylated DNA in 1 μg total DNA was measured using a Quantus Fluorometer (Promega). Libraries for MBD-Seq analysis were prepared using a QIAseq Ultralow Input Library kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and validated for an average size of approximately 300 to 700 bp using a TapeStation and the Agilent High Sensitivity D1000 ScreenTape kit. Each experiment was biologically replicated at least 3 times. Sequencing of paired-end reads (75 bp) was performed using the MiSeq Reagent kit V3 150 cycle on a MiSeq system (Illumina) and mapped on the mouse genome (mm10) using CLC Genomics Workbench (Qiagen). The MBD-Seq data set was deposited in GEO under accession number GSE166747.

Analysis of sequencing data. Differentially expressed genes having expression levels that were significantly increased or decreased by more/less than twice/half that of the control were extracted for further analyses. Hierarchical cluster analysis and PCA were carried out using MeV (59), and GO analyses were performed with DAVID Bioinformatics Resources 6.8 (60) and GSEA (61). For MBD-Seq, peak calling was performed using MACS14 (62), and integrative analyses were done using Cistrome Analysis Pipeline (http://cistrome.org/ap/) as previously described.

Statistics. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test and Mann-Whitney U test with GraphPad Prism 8 were used to analyze differences between 2 groups. One-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Tukey’s test with GraphPad and SPSS (IBM) were applied to compare multiple groups. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient with SPSS was applied to assess the strength and direction of monotonic association between paired data. For all graphs, data are represented as the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was accepted when P values were less than 0.05.

Study approval. Experiments involving human samples were approved by the IRB of Ehime University (1802018) and Matsuyama Red Cross Hospital (674). All patients provided informed written consent to participate in the study. Experiments involving animals were approved by the Animal Experiment Committee of Ehime University and were performed in accordance with Ehime University Guidelines for Animal Experiments (37A1-1*16).