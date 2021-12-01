Human parainfluenza virus evolution during lung infection of immunocompromised individuals promotes viral persistence

To examine the mutational changes in HPIV3 associated with a long-term persistent infection, 2 patients with HPIV3 infections of longer than 90 days duration in 2015 to 2017 were sampled throughout the course of their infection (Figure 1, A and B). Patient 1 (SC9779) was a woman in her 40s who had a double cord blood transplant to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia that was complicated by chronic HPIV3 infection; graft versus host disease treated with mycophenolic acid, sirolimus, and extracorporeal photophoresis; and hypogammaglobulinemia, which was treated with multiple doses of i.v. Ig. Patient 1 was sampled 17 times over 278 days, with all samples being nasal swabs except for 3 bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) specimens on days 16, 163, and 202 (see Table 1 for sample details). Patient 2 (SC4465) was a woman in her 20s who had a haploidentical peripheral blood stem cell transplant to treat acute myelogenous leukemia. Patient 2 was infected with HPIV3 for over 98 days before death; 7 specimens over 34 days (days 64–98), including a BAL specimen from day 96, were available for sequencing. Of note, patient 1 twice received the inhaled HPIV3-directed therapy (DAS181/Fludase) on days 17 to 26 and 68 to 74 (33, 34). DAS181 is an inhaled recombinant neuraminidase molecule that functions by cleaving sialic acids from the host cell surface in the lung, thereby inactivating the host cell receptor recognized by HPIV (33, 35) and preventing viral entry. The use of this compound in this individual is of interest in light of the subsequent course of infection. Both individuals were lymphopenic throughout the course of their infection (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150506DS1). High viral loads were seen in each patient, with an average Ct across the longitudinal samples of 24.1 and 17.6, respectively.

Figure 1 Longitudinal sampling of long-term HPIV3 infections in vivo. Sampling time series data with associated Ct values shown for patient 1 (A) and patient 2 (B). Samples collected by nasal swabs are represented by dots; black dots are HPIV3-positive samples with associated sequencing data, gray dots are HPIV3-positive samples that were not available for sequencing, and empty dots tested negative for HPIV3. HPIV3-positive bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples are represented by asterisks. Light blue boxes indicate time periods in which patient 1 was treated with DAS181. Amino acid sequences of the HN protein for patient 1 and patient 2 are placed in the context of circulating strains that were downloaded from NCBI’s GenBank (C). All sequences are labeled with GenBank accession number followed by collection location and collection date. Consensus support values are shown next to branch points. The laboratory-adapted HPIV3 reference strain (NC_001796) is used as an outgroup. Amino acid alignment of the day 0 consensus sequences of the HN and F attachment proteins for each patient were aligned with the clinical isolate used in functional assays (D). Only amino acids that differ among these isolates are depicted.

Table 1 Specimens used in this study

Samples were prepared using a combination of metagenomic mNGS or hybridization capture sequencing. Phylogenetic analysis of the consensus HN protein sequences demonstrated that these 2 samples were representative of the circulating strains of HPIV3 from Seattle in 2015 to 2017 (Figure 1C). To examine the amino acid sequence difference between day 0 majority consensus samples and CI-1, our standard clinically isolated reference strain (27), we performed protein alignments using MAFFT (multiple alignment using fast Fourier transform) on both the HN and F protein and listed all protein coding changes across both proteins. Pairwise comparison of the attachment proteins of these 2 HPIV3 strains and CI-1 showed they differed at 11 total sites in the HN protein and 16 total sites in the F protein, of which 7 occurred in the amino terminal signal sequence (Figure 1D). We note that none of the changes between the CI-1 sample and the day 0 majority consensus sequences resided in the HN region 552 to 557, a binding/fusion promotion site on HN that is critical for viral fusion activity. Interestingly, the analysis also revealed a significant set of mutations in the M gene, which included changes in residues that are completely conserved in HPIV3 or in the entire genus (Supplemental Figure 2).

Longitudinal within-host evolution in HPIV3 localizes to the HN/F fusion complex and N-terminus of the matrix protein. In order to assess localization and frequency of mutational changes associated with long-term persistent infection across the whole HPIV3 genome, we compared localization and maximum minor allele frequencies (>5%) for all mutational changes found across the whole genome over the course of the infection for each patient (Figure 2). Of the 38 amino acid replacements recovered longitudinally in patient 1 that occurred in at least 2 specimens, 9 were in the matrix protein (M), 11 in the F protein, and 6 in the HN protein. Of the 11 total amino acid replacement mutations that occurred during the 34 infection days profiled in patient 2, 6 were in the HN protein and 1 in the F protein.

Figure 2 Maximum allele frequency plots for nonsynonymous mutational changes across the whole genome during persistent HPIV3 infection. Maximum allele frequency noted for nonsynonymous mutational changes across whole genome during persistent HPIV3 infection for patient 1 (A) and patient 2 (B). All changes are relative to the day 0 majority consensus for each patient. Mutational changes were determined using LAVA. Plots show nonsynonymous mutations present in at least 2 longitudinal time points that had minor allele frequency more than 5% and depth more than 10 reads and passed manual review for tagmentation artifacts. Nucleotide position is listed across the x axis and maximum allele frequency observed is plotted on the y axis. Alternating green and blue rectangles denote protein coding regions. Mutational changes observed in the HN protein and those above 50% maximum allele frequency are labeled with consensus amino acid, amino acid position relative to protein start, and amino acid change.

The mutations that affect the fusion complex during entry were pursued for study here; the M protein evolution, with parallels to other persistent paramyxovirus infections, will be explored in the future.

Nonsynonymous HN mutation allele frequencies over time. To further examine the mutational changes to the HN proteins over the course of the infection, we compared the allele frequency of nonsynonymous mutational changes in the HN protein over time (Figure 3). Intriguingly, both patients had an increase in allele frequency of the specific mutation at HN residue 552 (H552Q) that was routinely selected for during passage of HPIV3 in culture (14, 25, 29, 36). This mutation was also noted in nasal swabs and BAL samples from the same patient, albeit at significantly reduced allele frequencies in the BAL samples compared with contemporaneous nasal swab samples. Selection for H552Q was temporally associated with both DAS181 treatments in patient 1, reaching clonality that persisted over the remaining 6 months of infection. In patient 2, H552Q increased over the latter course of infection in the absence of DAS181 treatment and never reached fixation before the patient died. BAL samples from patient 1 also specifically yielded high allele frequencies of the R277K mutation in HN protein compared with contemporaneous nasal swab samples. These results suggest compartmental evolution between nasal swabs and BAL, with cell culture adaptation-like evolution of HPIV3 in BAL lagging that of virus in nasal swab samples.

Figure 3 Nonsynonymous mutational changes and allele frequencies in HN protein across long-term persistent HPIV3 infection. Patient 1 (A); patient 2 (B). The mutational change is shown above each subplot, with all changes relative to the day 0 majority consensus for that patient. Variants above an allele frequency of 5% and a depth of 10 reads in at least 2 samples for patient 1 and 1 sample for patient 2 are depicted, given the increased number of samples. Light blue boxes indicate time periods in which patient 1 was treated with DAS181. Sample collection dates are given relative to the first sample and plotted on the x axis for each plot. Samples collected by nasal swab are represented by dots, and BAL samples are marked with an asterisk.

A potentially novel HN R212Q mutation appeared in patient 1, including rapid switching between R212L and R212Q. These mutations never appeared at a high level in BAL samples. We also noted that G387S appeared at a low level during the course of infection for patient 1, although never persisting. We also note the appearance of the previously described culture-adapted T557I, T193I, and T193A mutations in these individuals (14, 16, 25, 37). Figure 4 shows the locations on the HN structure of significant residues with variant changes of greater than 25% during long-term infection. The alterations were in the primary active site of HN (residue 193) and secondary binding/fusion activation site (residue 552) described above as residues that rapidly adapt to new growth environments, as well as in other regions we have previously shown to be critical for HN’s role in fusion, residues that are also under selective pressure during adaptation to culture (14, 19, 24, 28, 29, 37).

Figure 4 Location of mutated residues in HN that arose during long-term infection. (A) Overview of HN (PDBID:4MZA) and F (PDBID:6MJZ) on the viral surface. Residues that showed variant changes of greater than 25% in the HN protein during long-term infection for (B) patient 1 and (C) patient 2 are labeled. The backbone is colored in green, and the side chains are labeled by standard atom coloring. Residues are labeled with the original reference amino acid and not the changes observed. Note the localization of minor variants to 2 of the known active sites of HPIV3 HN protein.

Patient-derived HPIV3 HN proteins have altered receptor-binding and receptor-cleaving properties. The mutations that emerged in the patient-derived HN genes were in locations key for receptor binding and neuraminidase (receptor cleavage) activity. We assessed the receptor avidity and neuraminidase activity of these variants and quantified the release of RBCs from HN-expressing cells as a measure of the balance between avidity and receptor-cleaving properties. These properties are interrelated in their effect on virus-induced membrane fusion; enhanced avidity permits more fusion to occur during prolonged contact with the target cell, while enhanced neuraminidase activity releases virus from the target cell and leaves less opportunity for fusion.

Neuraminidase activity was measured through the cleavage of 2′-(4-methylumbelliferyl)-α-d-N-acetylneuraminic acid, sodium salt hydrate (4-MUNANA) by HN (Figure 5A). The majority of the patient-derived HNs displayed higher neuraminidase activity than WT clinical isolates, with the HNs bearing mutations in the HN dimer interface (in the background of the starting sequence of their parental patient strain) having up to 7-fold higher activity. Interestingly, the effect of individual mutations at important sites (e.g., H552Q) on neuraminidase activity was consistent between patients, and additional mutations in HN combined with H552Q led to even higher neuraminidase activity; e.g., H552Q/212L in patient 1.

Figure 5 Patient-derived HPIV3 HN proteins have altered receptor-binding and receptor-cleaving properties. (A) Neuraminidase activity of patient-derived HPIV3 HNs. HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids containing corresponding sequences of clinically isolated HNs. Neuraminidase activity was quantified by measuring amount of cleavage of 4-MUNANA. Results depict representative experiments from 3 biological replicates. Data indicate the mean ± SD. A 1-way ANOVA was performed to determine significance; P values are specified as follows: *P ≤ 0.05; ****P ≤ 0.0001. FC, fold change. (B) Release kinetics of patient-derived HPIV3 HNs binding sialic acid–containing RBCs at 37°C. HEK293T cells transiently expressing HNs were incubated with RBCs at 4°C for 30 minutes, washed, and transferred to 37°C. Supernatant was collected at 0, 5, 10, 15, 45, and 60 minutes and percentage of RBCs released at each time point was determined by quantification of relative absorbance at 410 nm. Results depict representative experiments from 3 biological replicates.

The HNs from both patients evolved mutations at residue T193, the primary receptor binding site of HN (see Figure 4). In patient 1, the change at T193 was to A and increased receptor avidity in this patient isolate as it did in culture (14), where this mutation arose under the selective pressure of neuraminidase treatment that decreased receptor availability (14, 36). For patient 2, the change at T193 was to I. The T193I mutation had emerged during infection under the selective pressure of treatment with zanamivir, a small molecule that is in clinical use as an influenza neuraminidase inhibitor. For HPIV3, zanamivir inhibits neuraminidase and blocks HN-receptor engagement (37, 38). The T193I HN variant was highly resistant to zanamivir.

For measurement of HN receptor binding avidity, cells transiently expressing each of the patient-derived HN variants (and WT HN clinical isolates) were pretreated with neuraminidase to partially deplete receptors on the expressing cells’ surfaces. Receptor-bearing cells, in this case human erythrocytes (RBCs), with different degrees of receptor depletion were added and used to quantify HN receptor binding (17, 37). HN molecules with higher avidity bind RBCs that have lower receptor density, and the maximal level of RBC receptor depletion that permits binding provides a measure for avidity, which we express as units of neuraminidase for 50% binding, in milliunits, mU. Higher amounts of neuraminidase treatment that permit 50% binding reflect higher relative avidity. Compared with the starting avidity measurements of each isolate’s HN from the first samples taken, the mutations that arose generally increased avidity (with one minor exception, discussed later) — in most cases the increase was by several fold (Table 2). For each of the original isolates, the H552Q mutation in the secondary binding/fusion triggering site itself increased avidity; for example, for the SC4465 HN, the avidity corresponding to 50% of binding to RBCs treated with 25 mU of neuraminidase increased to 50% of binding to RBCs treated with 151 mU with this mutation. For the SC9779 (patient 1) HN, avidity increased from 50% of binding to RBCs treated with 54 mU neuraminidase to 50% binding after 205 mU neuraminidase, and even more to 50% binding after 278 mU neuraminidase in the presence of a mutation in the primary binding site of HN (T193A) in addition to H552Q. Specific alterations at HN residue 212, (adjacent to the primary binding/active site, see Figure 4) may have a tempering effect on avidity (H552Q/R212L in SC9779). However, a Q at the same site (H552Q/R212Q in SC9779) did not have the tempering effect, of note with respect to the rapid switching between R212L and R212Q in SC9779 (Figure 3).

Table 2 Relative avidity of patient-derived HPIV3 HNs binding sialic acid–containing RBCs at 4°C

Release of bound receptor-bearing RBCs by cell-surface HNs reflects the balance of neuraminidase activity, which would cleave the bonds that tether virus to host cells, and avidity of the HNs, which mediate binding to the host cells. We quantified the amount of RBCs released over time at several time points (0, 5, 10, 15, 45, and 60 minutes) when incubated at pH 7.5 and 37°C (Figure 5B). Differences between the HNs can be readily observed by comparing the fraction of RBCs that was either released at early time points (light color) or retained until later time points (black). We observed 2 distinct groups of mutants in their ability to release RBCs. The mutants that retained the RBCs far longer than the WT clinical isolate all contained mutations in the HN dimer interface, specifically at H552 or T557, alone or in combination with other HN dimer interface/receptor binding site II mutations (e.g., H552Q/R212Q) or in combination with a mutation located in the HN primary binding site (R277K; see Figure 4). These experiments suggest that the higher receptor avidity of HN bearing H552Q can override an increase in neuraminidase activity and allow this HN to remain in prolonged contact with target cell receptors.

We addressed the possibility that the mutations in the fusion complex are escape variants arising as a result of immune pressure, and we showed that these mutations had no discernable impact on the neutralizing effect of polyclonal anti-HPIV3 serum from a healthy donor compared with neutralization of standard clinical strains (Supplemental Figure 3A). To further evaluate the potential role of selection pressure in these mutations, the neutralizing titers of the serum antibodies from these patients were evaluated; the patient sera and healthy donor sera similarly neutralized standard HPIV3 clinically isolated virus (Supplemental Figure 3B), the virus bearing the fusion complex isolated from patient 1 SC 9779 (Supplemental Figure 3C), and the virus bearing the fusion complex isolated from patient 1 SC 9779 with HN H55Q-T193A (Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting absence of antibody-mediated selection pressure.

Patient-derived fusion complexes have enhanced fusion promotion derived from properties of both HN and F. To assess how the emerging mutations that affected neuraminidase, avidity, or both interacted to affect HN’s key function of promoting fusion by triggering F protein, we assessed the ability of these HNs to promote fusion mediated by a lab-adapted HPIV3 F protein in a quantitative β-galactosidase complementation fusion assay (Figure 6). Cultured cells were cotransfected with HN bearing the mutation of interest on the background of the unpassaged (day 0) virus from the indicated patient and the α subunit of β-galactosidase, and then paired with a lab-adapted F to ensure that we could observe adequate levels of fusion to compare function since clinical isolate HN and F pairs result in nearly unobservable levels of fusion (25, 28). These cells were incubated with cells expressing the Ω subunit of β-galactosidase, and the resulting fusion was quantitated. In both patient-derived HN proteins, the H552Q mutation led to an increase in fusion promotion, alone or paired with R212Q, or T193A (for SC9779). For patient 1, R212L reversed the effect of H552Q, resulting in an HN similar in fusion promotion to the original (day 0) patient’s strain.

Figure 6 Fusion activity of clinically isolated HPIV3 HN and F proteins. Fusion activity was assessed using a β-galactosidase complementation assay. HEK293T cells were cotransfected with either (A) HN sequence of the indicated patients, lab-adapted HPIV3 F, and the α subunit of β-galactosidase, or (B) F sequence of the indicated patients, lab-adapted HPIV3 HN, and the α subunit of β-galactosidase. Cells were then incubated for 6 hours with HEK293T cells expressing the Ω subunit of β-galactosidase. Fusion is depicted by luminescence relative to WT patient HN (A) or relative to mock-transfected cells (B) containing only lab-adapted HPIV3 HN and the Ω subunit of β-galactosidase. Results depict representative experiments from 3 biological replicates. Data indicate the mean ± SD. A 2-way ANOVA was performed to determine significance; P values are specified as follows: *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To assess the contribution of the patient-derived strain F proteins to the overall function of the fusion complex, cultured cells were cotransfected with the F from each patient and the α subunit of β-galactosidase, and then paired with a cell culture–adapted HN, again to ensure that we could observe adequate levels of fusion to compare function (refs. 25 and 28; Figure 6B). The F from each patient was compared with the F from CI-1, our standard clinically isolated reference strain mentioned above (28), as well as to the F from our standard cell culture–adapted HPIV3 strain, relative to a mock F protein transfection. The F proteins derived from virus infecting each of the long-term patients was more fusogenic than the F from our standard clinical isolates, although not to the level of the laboratory-adapted strain. For example, the SC9779 F-mediated fusion is intermediate between the clinical isolate strain F and the laboratory-adapted F.

A number of the mutations emerging in the 2 patients that were detailed in Figures 2 and 3 have fusion complex functions similar to CI-1 and to their parent isolate (Figures 5 and 6) and were not explored further, in an effort to focus on the study of the most informative commonalities between both patients. The mutation at H552, alone or accompanied by mutation at T193, seemed to play a key role in the persistence of these isolates, and this was especially remarkable in light of the history of these mutations of emerging under selective pressure in tissue culture (14, 17–19, 25, 26, 28, 29, 36, 39).

Growth of recombinant HPIV3 bearing a patient-derived HN/F complex in HAE. To assess the relevance and evolutionary consequences of the mutations in patient-derived fusion complexes and mutations that emerged during long-term infection in the context of authentic virus and determine the consequences of the evolution to infection in HAE, we generated recombinant viruses bearing the SC9779 patient fusion complex (original and H552Q/T193A) in the genetic background of our well-characterized HPIV-3 clinically isolated virus Cl-1 (25, 27, 28), along with an enhanced GFP (EGFP) cassette between the P and M genes (rHPIV3 Cl-1–EGFP). The SC9779 patient virus’s fusion complex was chosen for these advanced studies because that patient was sampled 15 times over an infection that persisted for 242 days, the longest of which we are aware. We have shown that HAE cultures represent an authentic model of the human lung, reflecting the cell environment and selective pressure of the natural tissue (25, 28). These airway cultures have been well-validated for evaluating features of infection and HPIV3 fitness (28, 30).

The engineered viruses permit us to evaluate the outcome of evolution within the immunocompromised host and its impact on viral fitness. HAE cultures at an air-liquid interface, as diagrammed in Figure 7A, were infected with viruses bearing WT Cl-1 HN/Cl-1 F, Cl-1 HN H552Q/Cl-1 F, SC9779 HN/SC9779 F, or SC9779 HN H552Q/T193A/SC9779 F and expressing EGFP. Compared with the WT Cl-1, the virus bearing the SC9779 HN and F had similar growth in HAE (Figure 7B, gray and blue curves). Introduction of the H552Q mutation into the clinical isolate HN reduced the production of new viral particles (red curve). Introduction of the H552Q/T193A mutations into the SC9779 HN drastically reduced growth of the virus bearing the SC9779 fusion complex in HAE (orange curve), reflecting marked growth reduction for the SC9779 bearing H552Q/T193A compared with the starting SC9779 virus from patient 1.

Figure 7 Growth of recombinant CI-1 HPIV3 EGFP containing SC9779 HN/F in HAE cells. (A) HAE cells were infected with 200 PFU of CI-1 HPIV3 EGFP containing SC9779 HN/F, SC9779 HN T193A-H552Q/F, or HN H552Q/F at the apical surface. Viruses were collected from the apical surface of the HAE cells on days 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7 after initial infection. (B) Titration of HPIV-3 CI-1 EGFP viruses (WT CI-1 or HN mutants) of virus collected from HAE cells 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7 days after initial infection (PFU/mL). Results depict a representative experiment from 3 biological replicates; data shown as mean ± SEM.

Infectivity of patient-derived viruses in vivo. HPIV3 clinical isolates grow efficiently in cotton rats, a model that has been well-validated for viral respiratory disease (27, 33, 40). Cotton rats (4 per group) were infected with CI-1, CI-1 bearing H552Q HN, CI-1 bearing the SC9779 HN/F glycoproteins, and CI-1 bearing the SC9779 HN/F glycoproteins with HN H552Q-T193A/F (Figure 8). The animals were euthanized on 3 and 5 days after infection (HPIV3 titers peak in cotton rats in this range; ref. 40), and the viral titers from the left lung were measured by plaque assay. The viruses attained similar titers of approximately 105 PFU/g of lung and nasal turbinate tissue at day 3, showing that the day 0 virus infecting the SC9779 patient had no apparent deficit in fitness in vivo owing to its fusion complex, and the CI-1 bearing the SC9779 HN/F glycoproteins with HN H552Q-T193A/F was somewhat impaired. This finding is in line with the severe reduction in HAE growth resulting from the H552Q/T193A mutations shown in Figure 7. This difference is even more striking at day 5.