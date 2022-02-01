ALK1 signaling is required for the homeostasis of Kupffer cells and prevention of bacterial infection

Loss of Alk1, rather than of Tgfbr2, Alk2, or Alk3, leads to an altered phenotype of KCs. Recently, Clec4F was identified as a specific surface marker for KCs (5). To specifically target KCs, we first generated Clec4fCre/DTR mice (hereafter referred to as Clec4fCre), in which an expression cassette encoding an internal ribosomal entry site (IRES), the Cre enzyme, a self-cleaving 2A peptide, and the human diphtheria toxin receptor (DTR) was inserted into the 3′-UTR of the Clec4f gene. We crossed Clec4fCre mice with a conditional reporter strain (R26-tdTomato) to determine the efficiency and specificity of Cre-mediated recombination using flow cytometry. In the liver, the Clec4fCre strain efficiently recombined in CD64+F4/80+ KCs (>90%), and almost all tdTomato+ cells were KCs (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150489DS1). Furthermore, we did not detect tdTomato expression in other tissues (including CD45+ and CD45– cells) (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Immunostaining experiments also confirmed that the reporter gene tdTomato was exclusively expressed in KCs and not in hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 1E). In addition, 24 hours after diphtheria toxin (DT) administration, KCs were efficiently deleted in Clec4fCre mice, as determined by immunostaining and flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Thus, the Clec4fCre strain is a useful tool to specifically target KCs.

Recently, the expression of both the Id1 and Id3 genes was reported to be restricted to KCs compared with other tissue-resident macrophages, and Id3 deficiency impairs the differentiation of KCs (17). Loss of Id3 results in reduced numbers of KCs (17). Interestingly, Id1 is upregulated in Id3-deficient KCs, suggesting that Id1 may compensate for the function of Id3. The transcription factors Id1 and Id3 are target genes of BMP signaling (18), and thus an intriguing speculation is that BMPs present in the liver environment might be one of the tissue-derived signals that regulates KCs.

We first analyzed the expression of genes encoding BMP receptors and their coreceptors using data from the ImmGen Consortium to investigate which BMP signaling pathway regulates KCs and found that genes encoding BMPR2 and endoglin were expressed at high levels in KCs compared with expression levels in other tissue-resident macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3). Endoglin is required for BMP9/ALK1 signaling (19), and BMP9 is specifically expressed in the liver; therefore, a reasonable hypothesis is that ALK1 signaling might be important for KCs.

We generated Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice to test this hypothesis. We also prepared Alk2fl/fl Alk3fl/fl Clec4fCre mice. ALK1, ALK2, and ALK3 belong to the superfamily of TGFβ receptors, and TGFβ signaling has been proposed to be important for KCs (7). Thus, we also generated Tgfbr2fl/fl Clec4fCre mice. Alk2, Alk3, and Tgfbr2 were efficiently deleted in KCs from Alk2fl/fl Alk3fl/fl Clec4fCre and Tgfbr2fl/fl Clec4fCre mice, respectively, but the deficiency of these genes did not affect the expression of Id1 and Id3 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, ablation of ALK1 resulted in a dramatic reduction in the expression of Id1 and Id3 in CD64+F4/80+ hepatic macrophages from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice, although the expression of Alk1 was reduced by approximately 60% in these macrophages (Figure 1A). We further analyzed the total hepatic macrophage population in Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice. We observed no difference in the number of KCs between Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre and Alk1fl/fl mice (Figure 1B), but the KC surface phenotype in Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice was altered, with a reduced population of Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs and increased populations of Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs, Clec4F+Tim4– KCs, and Clec4F–Tim4– KCs (Figure 1C). In addition, no difference was observed in the cell number and surface phenotype of KCs between Alk2fl/fl Alk3fl/fl Clec4fCre, Tgfbr2fl/fl Clec4fCre, and their littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). Taken together, these results suggested that ALK1, rather than ALK2, ALK3, and TGFβR2, is responsible for regulating the expression of Id1 and Id3 in KCs and plays an important role in maintaining the KC surface phenotype.

Figure 1 ALK1 controls the KC surface phenotype. (A) qPCR analysis of Alk1, Id1, and Id3 expression in sorted KCs (CD45+Ly6C–CD64+F4/80+) from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice and Alk1fl/fl controls (n = 5–6 per group). The gating strategy for KCs is shown in Supplemental Figure 2A. (B) Representative flow cytometric data and total number of CD64+F4/80+ KCs (pregated on CD45+Ly6C–) from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice and Alk1fl/fl controls (n = 7–10 per group). (C) Flow cytometric expression of Clec4F and Tim4 in KCs (pregated on CD45+Ly6C–CD64+F4/80+) and the percentage of Clec4F+Tim4+, Clec4F–Tim4+, Clec4F+Tim4–, and Clec4F–Tim4– KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre mice and Alk1fl/fl control mice at the age of 8 weeks (n = 6 per group). (D) Alk1fl/fl UBCCreERT2 mice were treated or not with tamoxifen (10 mg) 2 times every other day via oral gavage, and Clec4F and Tim4 expression in KCs was assessed 5 days after the last treatment. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Results represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C).

ALK1 is required for the identity of KCs. During homeostasis, nearly all KCs are Clec4F+Tim4+ cells. However, upon KC loss, newly arrived monocyte-derived KCs (MoKCs) are initially Clec4F–Tim4– cells and then differentiate into Clec4F+Tim4– cells (5). Among these Clec4F+Tim4– MoKCs, only some acquire the expression of Tim4 (5). Thus, if KCs are constantly replaced by monocytes, 3 hepatic macrophage subsets are usually detected, based on the expression of Clec4F and Tim4, including Clec4F–Tim4–, Clec4F+Tim4–, and Clec4F+Tim4+ macrophages (20, 21). Interestingly, in addition to these macrophage subpopulations, we identified a population of Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs in Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice (Figure 1C) that, to our knowledge, has not been reported previously. Indeed, Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs were also detected in the livers of tamoxifen-treated Alk1fl/fl UBCCreERT2 mice (Figure 1D), in which we assessed Clec4F and Tim4 expression 5 days after tamoxifen treatment. Thus, these results suggested that the presence of Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs may have been caused by Alk1 loss.

We next performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) analysis of sorted CD64+F4/80+Tim4+ KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice compared with their controls to understand how ALK1 affected KCs. After sequencing, aggregation of the samples, and removal of poor-quality and contaminating cells, 13,690 cells remained (6295 cells from Alk1fl/fl mice and 7395 cells from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice). We identified 5 clusters by generating a uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) from the transcriptome data using the Seurat pipeline (Figure 2A). Cluster 0 was predominantly composed of cells originating from Alk1fl/fl mice, whereas cells in clusters 1 and 2 mainly originated from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice (Figure 2A). Because we were unable to determine which cells expressed full-length or floxed mRNA using the 3′ Assay from 10X Genomics, we next analyzed the differentially expressed (DE) genes between these clusters to find markers that could distinguish the different cell populations by flow cytometry. scRNA-Seq analysis revealed 243 DE genes in cluster 0, 347 DE genes in cluster 1, 182 DE genes in cluster 2, 189 DE genes in cluster 3, and 383 DE genes in cluster 4 (Supplemental Table 1) and showed that Clec4F was expressed in clusters 0, 2, 3, and 4, but not in cluster 1 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, we found that expression of Id1 and Id3 was also substantially reduced in cluster 1 (Figure 2A). Given that Id1 and Id3 are target genes of ALK1 signaling in KCs, these results suggested that Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs (cluster 1) may be deficient in Alk1. We performed quantitative PCR (qPCR) and genomic PCR on sorted Clec4F–Tim4+ and Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice to verify this result and found that Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs efficiently deleted Alk1, whereas Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs were heterozygous for the Alk1 deletion (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). KCs from Alk1fl/+ Clec4fCre mice did not display a phenotype similar to that of Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice (Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting no obvious effect of Alk1 haploinsufficiency on KCs.

Figure 2 ALK1 controls KC identity. (A) UMAP plot of scRNA-Seq data on KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre mice and Alk1fl/fl controls, showing clusters and the distribution of cells on different samples and expression of Id1, Id3, and Clec4f in KCs. (B) Flow cytometry of yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) in the indicated hepatic macrophage populations from Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre R26yfp mice and Alk1fl/fl R26yfp controls. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Expression of Clec4F and Tim4 in KCs (pregated on CD45+Ly6C–CD64+F4/80+) from Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre/Cre mice and their controls at the age of 5 weeks. The experiment was repeated twice. (D and E) Heatmaps showing the indicated genes expressed differentially across KC clusters from scRNA-Seq data. Genes in red and blue were significantly upregulated and downregulated, respectively.

In Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice, Cre recombinase is expressed under the control of the Clec4F promoter, implying that Clec4F was once expressed in Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs. We prepared Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre R26yfp reporter mice to examine this possibility and observed high expression of the YFP reporter gene in Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs and Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs, but very low YFP expression in Tim4– KCs (Figure 2B), suggesting that Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs once expressed Clec4F. Moreover, upon ALK1 deletion, KCs no longer expressed Clec4F. We further prepared Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre/Cre mice (homozygous for Cre) to increase the recombination frequency and to support this hypothesis and found that KCs from these mice did not express Clec4F (Figure 2C).

Based on the results described above, we identified cluster 1 as Alk1–/– KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice and cluster 0 as Alk1+/+ KCs from Alk1fl/fl mice. Cells in cluster 2 from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice were identified as Alk1+/– KCs. Clusters 3 and 4 were proliferating cells expressing DNA replication–associated genes such as Mcm2-7 and Mki67 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Then, we compared the transcriptional profiles between clusters and found that among the 25 top core genes of KCs described previously (20), the expression of 16 core genes was significantly reduced upon the loss of Alk1 in KCs (Figure 2D), suggesting that ALK1 plays a critical role in maintaining the identity of KCs.

The transcription factors Zeb2 and Nr1h3 are required for the identity of KCs (20). We found that the expression of Nr1h3, but not Zeb2, was significantly decreased in Alk1–/– KCs (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table1). The transcription factor SPI-C is required for the development of splenic red pulp macrophages (RPMs), and its expression is induced by heme (22, 23). SPI-C expression was significantly upregulated in the absence of ALK1 (Figure 2E), but the CD163 and CD91 (encoded by Lrp1) receptors that uptake circulating hemoglobin-haptoglobin and heme-hemopexin complexes, respectively, were downregulated (Figure 2E). Based on these results, the ALK1 signaling pathway is required for KC identity and may negatively regulate Spic expression in KCs.

The maintenance of KCs requires ALK1 signaling. Decreased expression of Tim4 in KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice suggested that circulating monocytes might replenish liver macrophages. We generated shielded chimeras in which the livers of Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice and Alk1fl/fl littermate controls were shielded during irradiation, and these mice were reconstituted with congenic CD45.1 WT BM to examine this possibility (Figure 3A). As expected, partial shielding resulted in mixed chimerism in blood Ly6Chi monocytes in all groups (Figure 3B). KCs in Alk1fl/fl mice were not chimeric, as KCs were self-maintained under steady-state conditions independent of circulating monocytes (Figure 3B). However, hepatic macrophages from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice displayed chimerism (Figure 3B), suggesting that the ALK1 deficiency may have led to a loss of KCs and that circulating monocytes repopulated the empty niche to maintain the macrophage pool in the liver. Consistent with this result, the number of Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs decreased with age, and Tim4– Mo-KCs expanded significantly over time (Figure 3C). 5-ethynyl-20-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation assays revealed that Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs had a reduced capacity to proliferate compared with their counterparts (Figure 3D), indicating that a decrease in the proliferation of Alk1-deficient KCs leads to a severe disadvantage of these cells under competitive conditions. Maf and Mafb function as negative regulators of KC proliferation (24). Consistent with the impaired proliferation, we found that Maf was expressed at higher levels in Alk1-deficient KCs than in their counterparts (Figure 2E). Thus, these results suggested that ALK1 may be required for the maintenance of KCs.

Figure 3 Maintenance of KCs requires ALK1 signaling. (A) Schematic of the experimental setup. (B) Expression of CD45.1 (donor) and CD45.2 (recipient) in blood monocytes and total KCs from Alk1fl/fl and Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre chimeras. Plot shows the percentage of total chimerism of KCs in Alk1fl/fl and Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre chimeras (n = 6 per group). The experimental setup was as indicated in A. (C) Expression of Clec4F and Tim4 and percentage of Clec4F–Tim4+ and Tim4– cells in KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre mice and Alk1fl/fl control mice at 2, 5, and 12 weeks of age (n = 7–12 per group). (D) Representative flow cytometric data and quantification of EdU incorporation in Clec4F–Tim4+, Clec4F+Tim4+, and Tim4– KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4f Cre mice and Alk1fl/fl controls (n = 6–7 per group). (E) The chimeric mice were treated with tamoxifen (10 mg) 2 times every other day via oral gavage. Clec4F and Tim4 expression in KCs originated from CD45.2+ donor cells was assessed 5, 10, and 25 days after the last treatment (n = 4–8 per group). Results represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) and 1-way ANOVA (C–E).

To determine whether ALK1 deficiency results in KC disappearance, we established BM chimeras in which CD45.1+ mice were lethally irradiated and injected with congenic CD45.2+ Alk1fl/fl UBCCreERT2 BM, in which tamoxifen administration leads to deletion of Alk1 in a wide range of cells (25). The chimeric mice were treated with tamoxifen 8 weeks after reconstitution. Based on a previous report (5), Mo-KCs are able to differentiate into mature Clec4F+ KCs, but only some of these cells acquire Tim4 expression. Our results also confirmed this finding (Figure 3E). Consistent with the aforementioned observation that ALK1 is important for Clec4F expression, we observed reduced expression of Clec4F in Tim4+ and Tim4– KCs after tamoxifen administration (Figure 3E). Because a good antibody is unavailable to stain ALK1 for flow cytometry and we cannot exclude the possibility that Clec4F–Tim4– KCs were derived from newly arrived WT MoKCs, we used Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs to represent Alk1-deficient cells and determined Clec4F expression in Tim4+ KCs originating from CD45.2+ donor cells 5, 10, and 25 days after the last treatment with tamoxifen. Chimeras not treated with tamoxifen were used as controls. Approximately 30% of donor-derived Tim4+ KCs were Clec4F– on days 5 and 10 after the last treatment, whereas Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs were no longer detected in the liver 25 days after the last treatment (Figure 3E), indicating that Alk1-deficient KCs were lost over time.

ALK1 is dispensable for the maintenance of macrophages located in the lung, kidney, brain, and spleen. To assess whether ALK1 signaling is required for the maintenance of other tissue-resident macrophages, we generated mixed BM chimeras. We used Alk1fl/flVav1Cre mice, in which Cre recombinase is expressed at high levels in hematopoietic stem cells and maintains robust activity during reconstitution following transplantation (26). Recipient mice (CD45.1) were lethally irradiated and reconstituted with equal amounts of WT (CD45.1/CD45.2) and Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre (CD45.2) BM or WT (CD45.1/CD45.2) and Alk1fl/fl (CD45.2) BM (Figure 4A). After 8 weeks, we examined the origin of KCs. In this competitive setting, approximately all KCs originated from WT (CD45.1/CD45.2) BM in WT (CD45.1/CD45.2) and Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre (CD45.2) chimeras compared with that seen in WT (CD45.1/CD45.2) and Alk1fl/fl (CD45.2) chimeras (Figure 4B), suggesting that liver macrophages deficient in Alk1 are outcompeted by their WT counterparts. In contrast, blood monocytes and other tissue macrophages, including lung macrophages, kidney macrophages, brain macrophages, and splenic macrophages, were reconstituted at an equal ratio in WT (CD45.1/CD45.2) and Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre (CD45.2) chimeras (Figure 4, C–G). Taken together, these results suggested that ALK1 is dispensable for the survival of macrophages located in the lung, brain, kidney, and spleen.

Figure 4 ALK1 is dispensable for the maintenance of macrophages located in the lung, kidney, brain, and spleen. (A) Schematic of the experimental setup. (B–G) Representative flow cytometric data and percentages of CD45.1+CD45.2+ and CD45.2+ of KCs (B), blood monocytes (C), alveolar macrophages (AMs) (D), kidney macrophages (E), brain macrophages (F), and splenic macrophages (G). n = 5–8 per group. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. Results represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. Gating strategies for the indicated macrophages in B–G are shown in Supplemental Figure 2.

BMP9 and BMP10 instruct KC signature gene expression. Both BMP9 and BMP10 are ligands of ALK1. In the results described above, we showed that ALK1, rather than ALK2 and ALK3, was required for the expression of Id1, Id3, and Clec4f. Consistent with these results, BMP9 and BMP10 treatment maintained higher expression of Id1, Id3, and Clec4f in cultured KCs than did BMP2 (ALK3 ligand) or BMP6 (ALK2 ligand) (Figure 5A). However, Clec4F expression in KCs from Bmp9-KO mice was unaltered compared with that in KCs from WT littermate controls (Figure 5B). In fact, it has been reported that BMP10 is able to compensate for the loss of BMP9 (27, 28). To verify this, we administered an anti-BMP10 neutralizing antibody to Bmp9-KO mice and found that it resulted in decreased expression of Clec4F, whereas an injection of this antibody into WT mice did not affect its expression (Figure 5B). qPCR analysis revealed that KC-specific genes, such as Id1, Id3, Clec4f, Fabp7, Cd5l, and Cdh5, were most significantly downregulated in KCs from Bmp9-KO mice treated with the anti-BMP10 antibody compared with their controls (Figure 5C). Thus, both BMP9 and BMP10 are important for maintaining KC identity.

Figure 5 BMP9 and BMP10 control the expression of the KC-specific signature gene. (A) Sorted KCs were stimulated with BMP2, BMP6, BMP9, or BMP10, and expression of the indicated genes was determined by qPCR. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of Clec4F and Tim4 in KCs from Bmp9-KO and WT mice treated i.p. with PBS or anti-BMP10 antibody (15 mg/kg) 4 times every day. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) KCs were sorted from the mice described as in B, and expression of the indicated genes was determined by qPCR (n = 3 per group). Results represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA (C).

ALK1 signaling functions in KCs through the canonical Smad pathway. Smad4 functions as a common Smad required for transcriptional regulation in response to BMPs. We generated Smad4fl/fl Clec4fCre mice to assess whether ALK1 signaling functions in KCs via the Smad pathway. Similar to the effect of Alk1 deletion, KCs from Smad4fl/fl Clec4fCre mice displayed altered expression of Clec4F and Tim4 (Figure 6A). In protected chimeras, Smad4 deficiency led to the replenishment of KCs from monocytes (Figure 6B). Similar to our findings in Alk1fl/fl UBCCreERT2 mice, Clec4F–Tim4+ cells were also detected in KCs from tamoxifen-treated Smad4fl/fl UBCCreERT2 mice (Figure 6C). We sorted Clec4F–Tim4+ and Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs and examined the expression of Smad4, Id1, and Id3. qPCR analysis revealed that Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs had efficiently deleted Smad4, whereas Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs maintained the expression of Smad4 at levels comparable to those in KCs isolated from untreated Smad4fl/fl UBCCreERT2 mice (Figure 6D). Accordingly, its target genes, Id1 and Id3, were significantly reduced in Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs but not in Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs. In summary, we found that ALK1 signaling regulated KCs through the canonical Smad pathway.

Figure 6 Loss of Smad4 in KCs repeats the altered phenotype of loss of ALK1. (A) Expression of Clec4F and Tim4 in KCs (pregated on CD45+Ly6C–CD64+F4/80+) in Smad4fl/fl Clec4fCre mice and their controls. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (B) Expression of CD45.1 (donor) and CD45.2 (recipient) in blood monocytes and total KCs in Smad4fl/fl Clec4fCre and Smad4fl/fl chimeras. Plot shows the percentage of total chimerism of KCs in Smad4fl/fl Clec4fCre and Smad4fl/fl chimeras (n = 5 per group). (C) Smad4fl/fl UBCCreERT2 mice were treated or not with tamoxifen (10 mg) 2 times every other day via oral gavage, and Clec4F and Tim4 expression in KCs (pregated on CD45+Ly6C–CD64+F4/80+) was assessed 5 days after the last treatment. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (D) qPCR analysis of Smad4, Id1, and Id3 expression in sorted total KCs, Clec4F+Tim4+ KCs, and Clec4F–Tim4+ KCs from the mice described in C (n = 3 per group). Results represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) and 1-way ANOVA (D).

The functional phenotype of KCs is maintained by ALK1 signaling. To investigate the functional consequences of ALK1 deletion in KCs, we generated ALK1 conditional-KO mice, in which Alk1 was completely targeted in these cells. Alk1 was not efficiently deleted in KCs from Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre mice, so we analyzed Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice. qPCR analysis revealed that Alk1 was successfully deleted in the total population of CD64+F4/80+ hepatic macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, Id1 and Id3 expression was significantly reduced in KCs from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice compared with those from Alk1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 6A), and Clec4F expression was not detected in either Tim4+ or Tim4– KCs from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). We also analyzed the number of hepatic myeloid cells, including KCs, neutrophils, monocytes, plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs), and conventional DCs (cDCs), and found that these cell counts were normal in Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 6, C–F). Similarly, Smad4 was also efficiently targeted in KCs from Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

In addition, we examined E-cadherin and glutamine synthetase expression and interactions between KCs, liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs), and hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) in Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice to determine whether the liver architecture was affected by ALK1 and Smad4 deficiency. We found that E-cadherin and glutamine synthetase were expressed in the periportal and central vein regions of the liver lobules, respectively. The regional localization of E-cadherin and glutamine synthetase in the liver lobules of Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice was not affected (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), and KCs from these mice still closely interacted with LSECs and HSCs (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), suggesting that the liver architecture was intact.

VSIG4 (also known as CRIg), a new family of complement receptors, was reported to be expressed by KCs at high levels (13) and plays an important role in KC-mediated capture of gram-positive bacteria (11, 13, 14). qPCR analysis revealed that Vsig4 in KCs was obviously upregulated after BMP9 and BMP10 treatment (Figure 5A). The transcriptomic analysis revealed that Vsig4 expression was significantly decreased following the deletion of Alk1 in KCs (Figure 2D). Confocal microscopy and flow cytometry also confirmed this significant reduction in KCs from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (Figure 7, A–D).

Figure 7 ALK1/Smad4 signaling is important for KCs to maintain the expression of VSIG4. (A and B) Immunofluorescence images of 20 μm thick liver sections from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (A), Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (B), and their littermate controls. Expression of Clec4F (green) and VSIG4 (red) in KCs (visualized with anti-F4/80, white) was assessed, and blood vessels were visualized with anti-CD31 (blue). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 80 μm. (C and D) Flow cytometry of VSIG4 and Tim4 in KCs from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (C), Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre (D) mice, and their littermate controls. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

In addition to the cell surface phenotype, KC function is also governed by the cell’s 3D morphology within the vasculature, as its elongated and branched shape increases the intravascular surface area available for interacting with circulating pathogens (9). KCs are strategically enriched near periportal regions. This positional asymmetry (immune zonation) is important for KCs to protect against the systemic dissemination of pathogens from local infection sites such as the digestive tract (29). Interestingly, Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice lacked the periportal polarization of KCs observed in their controls (Figure 8, A and B). In addition, KCs from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice were generally smaller, with a decreased cell surface area and volume compared with KCs from Alk1fl/fl control mice (Figure 9, A and B). Taken together, ALK1 signaling plays an important role in maintaining the functional phenotype of KCs.

Figure 8 ALK1/Smad4 signaling is important for KCs to maintain their location. (A and B) Zoom-in representative immunofluorescence images of liver sections from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (A), Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (B), and their littermate controls showing the distribution of KCs (anti-F4/80, green) at the periphery of CVs (visualized with anti–glutamine synthetase, red) and PVs. Blood vessels were visualized with anti-CD31 (blue). KC numbers in each region of 200 μm radius around CVs or PVs were quantified. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data were pooled from 3 mice per group. Results represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA (A and B).

Figure 9 ALK1/Smad4 signaling is important for KCs to maintain their morphology. (A and B) Rendered surfaces (n = 117) of KCs from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (A), Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (B), and their littermate controls were displayed and arranged by surface area (top) and 3D analysis of the surface area and surface volume of individual KCs (bottom). Data were pooled from 3 mice per group. Results represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B).

The ALK1 signaling pathway in KCs protects the host from infection with L. monocytogenes. Next, we infected Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Alk1fl/fl mice with L. monocytogenes and found that approximately 80% of Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice died within 7 days of infection, whereas no Alk1fl/fl mice succumbed to the infection (Figure 10A). Similarly, Smad4fl/fl Vav1Cre mice exhibited higher mortality following L. monocytogenes infection than did Smad4fl/fl control mice (Supplemental Figure 8A). Vav1-Cre not only deletes floxed genes in KCs, but also in other cell types, such as hematopoietic stem cells and their progenies. To examine whether the influence of ALK1 on controlling L. monocytogenes infection is KC intrinsic, we infected Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre/Cre and Alk1fl/fl mice with L. monocytogenes and found that Alk1fl/flClec4fCre/Cre mice were more susceptible to L. monocytogenes infection than were their controls (Figure 10B), suggesting that ALK1 has a KC-intrinsic role in protecting the host from L. monocytogenes infection. Moreover, we used intravital microscopy (IVM) to visualize and quantify the bacterial capture within the liver and to understand the mechanism underlying the increased susceptibility to infection and found that Alk1/Smad4-deficient mice showed a significant reduction in the capture of circulating L. monocytogenes by KCs (Figure 10, C and D, Supplemental Figure 8B, and Supplemental Videos 1–3), despite having a similar number of KCs compared with their controls (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). As a result, rapid systemic bacterial dissemination occurred in Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice, with less L. monocytogenes in the liver but significantly more bacteria in the lung and blood (Figure 10E). These results show that the ability of KCs to capture bacteria from the bloodstream was significantly impaired in Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice, resulting in systemic bacterial dissemination and increased mortality of the host.

Figure 10 Alk1-deficient mice exhibit increased susceptibility to L. monocytogenes infection. (A and B) Survival of Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (A, n = 11), Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre/Cre mice (B, n = 7), and their littermate controls (n = 8–14 mice per group) infected with 5 × 105 CFU L. monocytogenes was monitored daily. (C and D) Representative IVM images showing KCs (anti-F4/80, red) capturing circulating L. monocytogenes (Lm) (CFSE, green) within 25 minutes of infection in Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice (C, n = 3), Alk1fl/fl Clec4fCre/Cre mice (D, n = 3), and their littermate controls (n = 3–4 mice per group). Bacteria captured by KCs are highlighted by arrows. Scale bars: 10 μm. Quantification of captured L. monocytogenes is shown in the graphs on the right. (E) CFU were assayed in liver, lung, and blood of Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice and their littermate controls 10 minutes after injection of L. monocytogenes (4 × 107 CFU, n = 4 per group). The experiment was repeated twice. Results represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mantel-Cox test (A and B), 2-way ANOVA (C and D), and 2-tailed Student’s t test (E).

KCs are essential for host survival in L. monocytogenes infection, but most L. monocytogenes are not killed by the KCs (30). Elimination of the pathogen in L. monocytogenes infection requires the recruitment of neutrophils to the liver and the specific binding of these neutrophils to KCs (30). We found that neutrophil recruitment to the liver occurred 2 hours after infection, and we observed no difference in their recruitment and interaction with KCs between Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Alk1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 9).

IFN-γ is essential for the innate defense against L. monocytogenes infection (31). We observed increased expression of intracellular IFN-γ in NK cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice 24 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 10A), which coincided with higher bacterial counts in the livers and spleens of Alk1fl/flVav1Cre mice than in Alk1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 10B). Recently, it has been shown that IL-17A plays a critical role in innate defense against L. monocytogenes infection in the liver (32). Consistent with the previous report (32), we found that IL-17A was mainly expressed by TCR γδ+ T rather than CD4+ T cells 5 days after L. monocytogenes infection (Supplemental Figure 10C). The proportion of IL-17A–producing cells in TCR γδ+ T cells in the liver of Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice was comparable to that in the liver of Alk1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 10C), indicating that the ability of TCR γδ+ T cells to produce IL-17A was not impaired in Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice.

To investigate whether KC phagosome maturation and activation are altered in the absence of ALK1, we quantified phagocytosis and ROS production by KCs that engulfed L. monocytogenes in vivo using pH- and ROS-sensitive probe-labeled bacteria. We observed no differences between Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Alk1fl/fl mice in the acidification or ROS production of L. monocytogenes–containing phagosomes in KCs (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Furthermore, we also determined cytokine expression by KCs from Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre and Alk1fl/fl mice in response to L. monocytogenes infection and found that expression of the TNF-α and MCP-1 mRNAs in KCs was slightly reduced in the absence of ALK1 (Supplemental Figure 11C), indicating decreased KC activation in Alk1fl/fl Vav1Cre mice during L. monocytogenes infection. Overall, these results suggested that the ALK1 signaling pathway is critical for host defenses against L. monocytogenes infection and that this effect appears to be KC specific.