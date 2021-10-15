Imaging brain cortisol regulation in PTSD with a target for 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1

In this study we used a novel PET radiotracer to examine 11β-HSD1, a putative marker of brain cortisol, in vivo in individuals with PTSD. Overall, 11β-HSD1 availability in a prefrontal-limbic circuit was higher in the PTSD group versus the TC group. Interestingly, we observed that higher prefrontal-limbic 11β-HSD1 availability in the PTSD group was related to lower overall severity of PTSD symptoms. Additionally, higher 11β-HSD1 availability was associated with lower threat and loss symptoms, but not with other PTSD dimensions. Thus, it is possible that rather than driving worse symptomatology and brain cortisol dysfunction, the higher 11β-HSD1 levels observed in the PTSD group may represent an adaptive compensation associated with less severe PTSD symptomatology. Importantly, the lack of an association between 11β-HSD1 and basal peripheral cortisol levels raises the possibility that 11β-HSD1 availability may predict symptom dimensions independently of peripheral cortisol. Preliminarily, a positive association of 11β-HSD1 availability with TSPO availability within a PTSD subgroup suggests 2 possible molecular markers of neural immune–stress network interactions in PTSD. Thus, 11β-HSD1 appears to be a specific marker of brain glucocorticoid regulation in relation to PTSD pathophysiology, which may also have important interactions with the neuroimmune system.

It would appear that the higher prefrontal-limbic 11β-HSD1 availability observed in the PTSD group is driven by individuals with lower PTSD severity, rather than those with higher severity. The association of higher 11β-HSD1 availability with lower overall PTSD severity and specifically with threat symptoms may reflect a compensatory role for brain glucocorticoid signaling in the fear memory–related pathophysiology of PTSD. Though preclinical experiments inhibiting 11β-HSD1 showed impaired fear memory consolidation (27), several other preclinical experiments employing direct manipulations of systemic and brain corticosteroid concentrations implicated intact brain glucocorticoid signaling in enhanced fear extinction (40–44). Moreover, preliminary evidence from clinical trials suggests that administration of oral corticosteroids can decrease reexperiencing symptoms (45), improve fear extinction deficits in PTSD (46), and enhance the efficacy of exposure therapy (47), thus supporting a role for increased brain cortisol signaling in the augmentation of extinction-based therapeutic interventions.

The observation that lower prefrontal-limbic 11β-HSD1 availability was also associated with greater loss symptoms may represent either a specific association with this symptom dimension or the tendency of threat and loss symptoms to be correlated with each other and with overall PTSD severity. Such relationships between threat and loss dimensions have been reported in functional neuroimaging studies in which decreased prefrontal cortical suppression of amygdala was associated with greater anhedonia (48) and greater attempts to decrease negative affective response to fearful negative imagery (49), which were, in turn, associated with HPA axis dysregulations. The prevalence of both greater threat and loss in individuals with lower 11β-HSD1 availability may thus reflect an inability of emotional numbing to contain negative affect related to intrusive memories and hyperarousal, thus contributing to higher overall PTSD severity driven by both these symptom dimensions.

Though we had hypothesized a role for higher 11β-HSD1 as a mediator of the chronically suppressed HPA axis activity reported in PTSD, we did not observe associations between higher 11β-HSD1 and lower HPA axis activity, as assessed by our measure of 90-minute plasma cortisol. There could be a few reasons why analyses in the present study did not detect a possible underlying role of 11β-HSD1, a central cortisol-generating enzyme, as a link between peripheral cortisol and PTSD symptomatology. Notably, the association between lower peripheral cortisol and PTSD may itself be influenced by factors such as degree of PTSD symptom severity or symptom dimension, which could potentially be obscured when measuring peripheral cortisol across individuals grouped under a singular diagnosis of PTSD (4). It remains possible that some of this symptom heterogeneity can be attributed directly to peripheral cortisol and its effects on more somatic PTSD symptoms. Previous work has suggested that lower peripheral cortisol in PTSD resulted in a failure to contain hyperactivation of the sympathetic nervous response, driven by traumatic memories, and thus contributing to somatic symptoms and behaviors such as elevated heart rate, exaggerated startle response, or dissociation (8, 50, 51). Additionally, the type of peripheral cortisol assay has been shown to greatly influence the heterogeneity of cortisol findings in PTSD (4). Also, though we carefully controlled the time of cortisol assay, different associations with PTSD have been revealed for morning and afternoon cortisol levels (4) which may not be represented in the 11:00 am to 2:00 pm collection window. Accordingly, the present findings do not preclude the possibility of 11β-HSD1 as a mediator of HPA axis hypersuppression measured by a different assay or in a different PTSD sample, in which such HPA axis dysregulation and associated symptomatology are present to a greater degree. Last, because 11β-HSD1 availability in vivo in humans is not necessarily the equivalent of its enzyme activity and thus of specific levels of brain cortisol, it is possible that a true relationship between central cortisol and peripheral cortisol in PTSD is not captured.

Based on the present findings, we propose a possible model of brain glucocorticoid dysregulation in PTSD in which higher brain levels of 11β-HSD1 may develop as a compensatory neuroadaptation. Preclinical studies demonstrate that both exogenous corticosteroids and psychological stressors produce modest increases in peripheral cortisol subject to negative feedback regulation, while simultaneously upregulating 11β-HSD1 expression and activity to produce increases in brain cortisol via positive feed-forward potentiation (16, 52, 53). The increased brain cortisol signaling during reexposure to traumatic reminders may thereby facilitate formation of fear extinction memories in place of the original fear memory. Brain cortisol–mediated facilitation of fear extinction could contribute to the observed lower levels of threat symptoms, such as intrusive recollections and physiological and emotional reactivity to trauma reminders, by attenuating the cycle of reactivation and reconsolidation of the original fear memory with each instance of reexperiencing. The brain glucocorticoid signaling may also oppose noradrenergic signaling (30, 54, 55), elevations of which are known to drive threat symptoms of intrusive memories and hyperarousal (50, 56). Increased expression of the brain cortisol–producing enzyme, 11β-HSD1, could be a compensation to overcome GR resistance and increased FKBP5–GR interactions, which were recently identified in PTSD and rodent fear-conditioning models (23) and in contrast with previous findings of heightened GR sensitivity in PTSD (13).

Complementing these findings, we also observed that 11β-HSD1 and TSPO availability, a biomarker of microglia, were positively correlated, and each was negatively associated with symptom severity, in the subgroup of individuals who participated in both studies. Indeed, there is emerging support in preclinical PTSD studies for adaptive roles of both brain cortisol signaling and brain immune responses. Barrientos and colleagues found that higher hippocampal 11β-HSD1 levels in rats were associated with higher levels of markers of both glucocorticoid signaling and microglial activation, but also with reduction of conditioned fear responding following an E. coli immune challenge, an effect that was blocked by mifepristone, a glucocorticoid antagonist (57). Thus, one interpretation of our data in conjunction with these preclinical findings is that stress-induced greater brain glucocorticoid signaling may sensitize microglia, allowing for a neuroprotective neuroimmune response that results in less severe PTSD symptoms. These findings collectively challenge previous hypotheses of the deleterious effects of both excessive brain glucocorticoid and brain immune signaling in PTSD and point us toward joint examination of deficiency in these systems in the pathophysiology of PTSD (58).

A few limitations of this study should be noted. First, [18F]AS2471907 V T reflects the number of 11β-HSD1 sites available to bind [18F]AS2471907, which is interpreted as a proxy for 11β-HSD1 enzyme density. This interpretation is supported by the associations between regional patterns of 11β-HSD1 availability and 11β-HSD1 mRNA expression (Allen Human Brain Atlas) observed in our previous study (20). As enzyme density is not necessarily equivalent to enzyme activity, a potential indirect relationship of [18F]AS2471907 V T and 11β-HSD1 enzyme activity could partly explain why an association between 11β-HSD1 availability and peripheral cortisol was not observed. However, evidence from postmortem studies of aging men suggests a correlation between 11β-HSD1 mRNA expression and ex vivo 11β-HSD1 activity in hippocampus and cerebellum (24). Furthermore, the approximately 4-fold greater 11β-HSD1 enzyme activity of cerebellar tissue compared with hippocampal tissue paralleled the approximately 4-fold greater 11β-HSD1 availability in cerebellum compared with hippocampus seen here and reported previously (20, 24). Nonetheless, full extrapolation from availability to activity will require ongoing studies to directly assay in vitro [18F]AS2471907 binding in relation to 11β-HSD1–mediated cortisol production. Second, the present study was not powered to analyze possible effects of sex, but we have matched the PTSD and TC groups on sex. Third, we did not exclude for comorbid nicotine and cannabis use, given the prevalence of these disorders in the PTSD population (1), and instead the TC group is matched for these conditions. We also did not exclude comorbid MDD or use of certain psychotropic medications to allow for a representative PTSD sample, and though the study was not powered to analyze the effect of these factors, we feel it is a strength that our sample is more generalizable. Fourth, given the known heterogeneity in the finding of hypocortisolism in PTSD that is dependent on type and time of cortisol assay (4), the observed lack of association between peripheral cortisol and 11β-HSD1 availability in the present study could be followed up with additional evaluation of HPA axis function such as daily cortisol output or characterization of diurnal cortisol rhythm and cortisol response to dexamethasone challenge.

Overall, the association of greater 11β-HSD1 levels with lower PTSD symptom severity observed in our study provides a novel finding about the brain cortisol system. Moreover, these data generate hypotheses of a neuroadaptive role for brain cortisol signaling in stress-related pathology associated with PTSD, shedding light on a potential mechanism underlying the therapeutic response to cortisol administration in PTSD (59). This first step toward greater understanding of the brain cortisol system in vivo in PTSD paves the way for future interrogations of this system—longitudinal studies at multiple time points following index trauma, pharmacological challenges to alter 11β-HSD1 levels, and characterization of functional HPA axis and neuroimmune responses in relation to 11β-HSD1. Undoubtedly, there is an emerging role for 11β-HSD1 as an important molecular player in the glucocorticoid system in PTSD.