Clinical MedicineCOVID-19Reproductive biology Free access | 10.1172/JCI150319

Efficient maternal to neonatal transfer of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

1Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. 2Department of Biological Regulation, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 3Koret School of Veterinary Medicine, The Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food & Environment, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Rehovot, Israel. 4Department Obstetrics and Gynecology, Wolfson Medical Center, Holon; affiliated to Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel. 5Department of Pathology, Wolfson Medical Center, Holon; affiliated to Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel. 6Helen Schneider Hospital for Women, Rabin Medical Center, Petach Tikva; affiliated to Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Israel. 7The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, Hadera, Israel; affiliated to the Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba, Israel, affiliated to Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel. 9Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. 10Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Emek Medical Center, Afula, Israel affiliated with Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, Technion, Haifa, Israel. 11Department of Immunology, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 12Lis Hospital for Women, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel; affiliated to Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel. 13The Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine (G-INCPM), Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. Address correspondence to: Simcha Yagel, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Phone: 972.50.7874478; Email: syagel@hadassah.org.il. Or to: Michal Neeman, Department of Biological Regulation, The Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot 76100, Israel. Phone: 972.8.9342487; Email: michal.neeman@weizmann.ac.il. Or to: Michal Kovo, Department Obstetrics and Gynecology, Wolfson Medical Center, Holon; affiliated to Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel. Phone: 972.50.8533119; Email: kobo@wmc.gov.il. Authorship note: OB and RPM contributed equally to this study.

The Israeli study of Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine in pregnancy: considering maternal and neonatal benefits Text

PDF Abstract Pregnant patients with COVID-19 are more likely to require intensive care and die compared with noninfected pregnant women. While the consequences of COVID-19 disease in pregnancy prompted many health care organizations to support vaccination in pregnancy, vaccine effects for mother and infant remained unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Beharier and Mayo et al. explored maternal and neonatal responses to the Pfizer BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. The authors examined blood samples from women and cord blood of neonates following childbirth. Samples were stratified into three groups: vaccine recipients, unvaccinated participants with past positive SARS-CoV-2 test, and unvaccinated participants without prior infection. Vaccinated mothers and mothers with previous infection generated and transferred protective IgG antibodies across the placenta. This study provides evidence to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy with protection to the neonate against infection, outlining clear vaccine benefits for both maternal and child health. Authors Irina Burd, Tomoshige Kino, James Segars ×

In this episode, Michal Kovo explains that antenatal BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination induces a robust maternal humoral response that effectively transfers to the fetus, supporting the role of vaccination during pregnancy.