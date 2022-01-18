Immune responses to CCAR1 and other dermatomyositis autoantigens are associated with attenuated cancer emergence

More diverse autoantibody response in anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients that do not develop cancer. This study was designed to identify autoantibodies associated with infrequent emergence of cancer in a DM population with high cancer risk. We therefore restricted our analysis to patients with antibodies against TIF1-γ, since it has been shown that cancer is more likely to emerge in this DM subgroup (4). An IP approach was initially used (Figure 1). Thirty-six DM patients with anti–TIF1-γ antibodies were selected from the Stanford discovery cohort; of these, 18 had a cancer diagnosed within 3 years of DM-symptom onset, and 18 had no malignancy detected with at least 3 years of follow-up from DM-symptom onset. Plasma from these patients was used to IP proteins from radiolabeled cell lysates, and equivalently exposed fluorograms were examined to compare the IP patterns (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150201DS1). As expected, a 155 kDa band (TIF1-γ) was commonly detected as a prominent band in both sets (with and without cancer). Visual inspection of the IP data performed blinded by 3 of the investigators revealed additional autoantibody specificities in the group without cancer. This was subsequently quantitated using a signal processing analysis, which calculated mean densitometric values at any given distance of migration along the gel (described in the Methods). The resulting mean IP traces for the cancer versus noncancer groups confirmed that at several areas (corresponding to molecular weights of ~20–25 kDa, 50–60 kDa, and 85–95 kDa) the noncancer patients had a relatively higher mean density of immunoprecipitated material (Figure 2A). This result suggested that cancer-negative DM patients in general have a relatively large number of prominent autoantibody specificities.

Figure 1 Flow diagram for autoantigen identification, validation, and phenotype association. Sera from DM patients with anti–TIF1-γ antibodies, both with (n = 18) and without (n = 18) cancer, were used to perform immunoprecipitations (IPs) with radiolabeled cancer cell line extracts as a source of antigen. Serum from 5 of the cancer-negative patients whose immunoprecipitates displayed broad antigen diversity after gel electrophoresis and subsequent visualization by autoradiography were used in larger-scale IPs. The immunoprecipitates were digested and analyzed using LC-MS. Of the identified peptides, 13 candidate antigens were selected and cognate autoantibodies were validated using recombinantly produced antigen. Validated antigens (10 total) were used to screen 110 serum samples (Stanford cohort), and those antigens targeted in multiple patients (CCAR1, SOX5, TBL1XR1, IMMT, and C1Z1) were used to screen for antibodies in a separate (Johns Hopkins) cohort for data validation. For selected analyses, data from both cohorts were combined.

Figure 2 An increasing number of antibody targets is observed with lengthening time between DM diagnosis and cancer emergence. (A) Mean computational traces of immunoprecipitations (IPs) performed using samples from anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients with (n = 18, pink trace) or without (n = 18, blue trace) cancer. (B) IPs arranged according to cancer timing. Gel lanes from Supplemental Figure 1 were selected for presentation as follows: all samples from the left panel were selected if the cancers occurred at, or after, DM onset. Additionally, lanes 1 to 7 on the “No Cancer” gel were selected. The lanes were run in the same gel but were noncontiguous. Numbers below each lane are lane annotations used in Supplemental Figure 1. (C) Breadth of autoantibody targets as a function of cancer status. Antibody diversity is shown for each patient subgroup, as quantified by the number of absorbance peaks as a function of magnitude relative to the anti–TIF1-γ peak. This method captures antibody diversity that corresponds with absorbance peaks of progressively higher amplitude as x values increase. The response is more exclusively focused on anti–TIF1-γ in patients where cancer emerges at less than 1 year of DM diagnosis (blue), compared with the no-cancer subgroup (green), at both low and high amplitudes, which shows a strikingly broader set of autoantibody specificities. DM patients where cancer appears after 1 year have an intermediate breadth of autoantibody focus (orange). (D) Timing of individual cancers diagnosed after DM-symptom onset stratified by anti-CCAR1 antibody status. Distribution of delay of cancer diagnosis relative to DM onset is shown for anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients with (n = 10) and without (n = 39) anti-CCAR1 antibodies. All anti–TIF1-γ–positive patients (combined cohorts) with cancers diagnosed between 0 and 10 years after DM onset are shown. Median values with 95% CIs for each patient group are indicated, with P values for differences in medians shown (2-tailed Mann-Whitney test).

We visualized the raw IP data (shown in Supplemental Figure 1) by digitally arranging the gel lanes in order (left to right) from short-interval cancer (<1 year), longer-interval cancer (1–3 years), and no cancer (Figure 2B). An increasing number of immunoprecipitated targets, moving from short-interval cancer to long-interval cancer to no cancer, was observed (Figure 2B). This was quantified by calculating the average number of bands relative to their intensity in each serum (described in the Methods). Using this approach, we found that, for all intensities, the short-interval cancer group had significantly fewer detectable immunoprecipitated specificities than the long-interval cancer group, which, in turn, had significantly fewer than the noncancer group (Figure 2C). We conclude that there likely exist multiple relevant specificities and that increasing numbers of immune targets are associated with decreasing chances of cancer becoming clinically apparent.

Autoantigen discovery in anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients without cancer. We therefore pursued identification of these autoantigens. For discovery, we selected (based on the most prominent IP patterns) plasma from 5 DM patients from this group of 18 for additional study. The IP profiles of the 5 selected samples are shown in Figure 3A; IPs using 5 samples from the anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM group with cancer are included for comparison. IPs from the 5 DM patients without cancer were subjected to mass spectrometry (MS) sequencing. This identified TIF1-γ in all 5 IPs (consistent with the known antibody status of these samples), as well as multiple putative autoantigens (not previously described) targeted by each sample. Of the list of 23 possible candidates that were generated, 13 were prioritized for validation based on greatest percentage coverage and availability of validation reagents (candidate hits not followed up for validation are listed in Supplemental Table 1). Validation of these putative autoantigens was performed by IP using 35S-methionine–labeled proteins generated by in vitro transcription and translation (IVTT) and the relevant index serum sample in each case.

Figure 3 Autoantibody discovery in anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients without cancer. (A) Immunoprecipitations (IPs) were performed using lysates made from radiolabeled cells and plasma from anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients, 5 of whom did not have a cancer, and 5 of whom had a detected cancer. An IP performed with a sample from a healthy control (HC) individual is shown in the right-most lane. Migration of molecular weight standards is marked on the left. (B) Immunoblotted lysates. Lysates made from HeLa and A431 cells were immunoblotted with commercial antibodies against TIF1-γ and CCAR1, as described in the Methods section. Both proteins migrate at approximately 150 kDa. (C) Interaction between CCAR1 and TIF1-γ. Co-IPs were performed as described in the Methods section, using antibodies against CCAR1 (upper panel, 2 left lanes) or TIF1-γ (lower panel, 2 left lanes). Detection of the IPs was performed by immunoblotting with anti–TIF1-γ (upper panel, 2 left lanes) or anti-CCAR1 (lower panel, 2 left lanes) antibodies. Control IPs, performed using Protein A beads only, were performed and immunoblotted as above. IPs were performed in duplicate. These data are representative of those obtained in 2 additional experiments.

Of these, 3 (ADNP, RAN, and CPSF6) were not immunoprecipitated by their index serum, while 10 autoantigens were validated (Table 1). In addition to their positive anti–TIF1-γ antibody status, 3 patients without cancer each had a single specificity identified (anti-CCAR1, -NVL2, and -NACC1), 1 patient had 2 specificities identified (anti-RCC1 and -GATD1), and 1 patient (patient 111) had 5 antibody specificities identified (anti-TBL1XR1, -KDM1A, -IMMT, -SOX5, and -C1Z1). Sera from healthy controls did not have antibodies against any of these antigens. The prevalence of each of these 10 validated specificities was determined by IVTT-IP assay in the Stanford discovery cohort, which included 110 anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients. Of these, antibodies against CCAR1 were by far the most frequent (detected in 35 of 110 [32%] patients; Table 2). The other specificities were found with frequencies ranging from 0.9% to 15%. Anti-CCAR1 was therefore prioritized for initial studies to investigate whether the presence of additional antibodies influenced the frequency of cancer diagnosis in anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients (the other specificities are addressed in the last part of the Results section). Of note, since CCAR1 and TIF1-γ have similar molecular weights and comigrate (Figure 3B), these 2 specificities cannot be accurately distinguished on the autoradiogram patterns in IPs performed on radiolabeled lysates.

Table 1 Autoantibody targets identified by mass spectrometry in 5 different anti–TIF1-γ–positive patient samples, all without a detected cancer

Table 2 Frequency of antibody specificities (identified in Table 1) across anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patient cohorts

Enrichment of anti-CCAR1 autoantibodies in 2 independent cohorts of anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients without cancer. We also determined the frequency of these autoantibodies in an independent validation cohort of anti–TIF1-γ–positive patients (evaluated at Johns Hopkins, n = 142). Demographic and clinical characteristics of patients in both cohorts are shown in Table 3. The majority of patients in both cohorts were White females. The Stanford cohort included patients who were slightly older compared with the Johns Hopkins cohort (mean age ± SD of 51 ± 16 vs. 45 ± 5). The Stanford cohort had a larger Hispanic population (21% vs. 5%). The disease duration for patients designated cancer negative was at least 3 years, but on average was greater than 9 years for both cohorts (9.7 and 9.5 years for the Stanford and Johns Hopkins cohorts, respectively). The cohorts were serologically remarkably similar, with anti-CCAR1 autoantibodies present in 32% of patients in both. They were also very similar in terms of cancer prevalence; 38 (35%) patients developed a cancer in the Stanford group, 22 (20%) of whom were within 3 years from DM-symptom onset. Similarly, a total of 44 (31%) patients developed a cancer in the Johns Hopkins cohort, 27 (19%) of whom were within 3 years of DM-symptom onset. Notably, anti-CCAR1 antibodies were very rare in patients that were negative for anti–TIF1-γ antibodies. Of 172 anti–TIF1-γ–negative patients in the Stanford DM cohort, only 1 (0.6%) tested positive for anti-CCAR1 antibodies. Interestingly, this patient also had antibodies against MDA5, NXP2, TBLX, and SOX5.

Table 3 Demographics and clinical characteristics of the Stanford and Johns Hopkins dermatomyositis cohorts

Within the Johns Hopkins cohort, there was an association between anti-CCAR1 positivity and younger age of DM-symptom onset (median 44.0 vs. 46.5, rank-sum P = 0.026), as well as a higher anti-CCAR1 prevalence in White patients (35% Whites positive for anti-CCAR1 vs. 7% non-White, Fischer’s exact P = 0.037). Similar associations were found within the Stanford cohort with regard to a younger age of DM onset (median 47.0 vs. 49.8, rank sum P = 0.49) and higher prevalence in Whites (35% Whites positive for anti-CCAR1 vs. 0% non-Whites, Fischer’s exact P = 0.009). Whereas in the Stanford cohort there was an association between female sex and anti-CCAR1–positive status (39% of women were anti-CCAR1 positive vs. 5% of men, Fischer’s exact P = 0.002), this was not replicated in the Johns Hopkins cohort (33% of women were anti-CCAR1 positive vs. 28% of men, Fischer’s exact P = 0.814). In neither cohort was an association between anti-CCAR1 and any specific cancer type present.

To address whether anti-CCAR1 antibodies are uniquely found in DM patients, or are also found in other autoimmune diseases known to have an association with malignancy, 68 sera from anti-POLR3A–positive scleroderma patients were assayed. These included 34 sera from patients with a history of cancer and 34 who had no history of cancer after at least 5 years of follow-up. Anti-CCAR1 antibodies were found in only 1 of 68 sera (1.5%) in this cohort. The anti-POLR3A–positive/anti-CCAR1–positive patient had no detected cancer, and it is noteworthy that levels of anti-CCAR1 antibodies were very low in this serum.

The relationship between anti-CCAR1 antibodies and cancer in anti–TIF1-γ–positive DM patients is shown in Table 4. In the Stanford cohort, anti-CCAR1 autoantibodies were significantly negatively associated with a diagnosis of cancer within 3 years of first DM symptom (OR 0.27 [95% CI 0.7–1.00], P = 0.050). Similarly, in the Johns Hopkins cohort, anti-CCAR1 autoantibodies were significantly negatively associated with a history of cancer within 3 years (OR 0.13 [95% CI 0.03–0.59], P = 0.008). A sensitivity analysis was performed to minimize the potential impact of immortal person-time bias, in which cancers preceding DM-symptom onset were excluded. The results were unchanged (Supplemental Table 2). In addition, the negative cancer association with anti-CCAR1 autoantibodies persisted even after controlling for potential confounders (age and biological sex) in multivariable analyses (Johns Hopkins OR 0.13 [95% CI 0.029–0.58], P = 0.008; Stanford OR 0.24 [95% CI 0.06–0.99], P = 0.049).

Table 4 The association between anti-CCAR1 antibodies and cancer prevalence in anti–TIF1-γ–positive dermatomyositis patients

A physical complex containing CCAR1 and TIF1-γ. As noted above, antibodies against CCAR1 were restricted to the population with anti–TIF1-γ antibodies (only 1 of 172 anti–TIF1-γ–negative patients in the Stanford cohort had antibodies against CCAR1). This near-perfect association of the presence of anti-CCAR1 antibodies with concomitant antibodies against TIF1-γ suggested that an underlying mechanism driving this finding might be intermolecular epitope spreading, generally the result of association of the 2 antigens in a molecular complex (17). We therefore tested whether CCAR1 and TIF1-γ exist in a complex. IPs performed from cell lysates using polyclonal rabbit anti-CCAR1 antibodies contained TIF1-γ (Figure 3C). In a reciprocal strategy, CCAR1 was found to be present in IPs done from cell lysates using a rabbit monoclonal anti–TIF1-γ antibody (Figure 3C), together demonstrating that these molecules are found in the same complex.

Later appearance and less advanced stage in cancers from anti-CCAR1–positive patients. We observed that cancers were sometimes diagnosed in anti-CCAR1–positive patients (10 in the Johns Hopkins cohort, 8 in the Stanford cohort), and wondered whether these cancers have similar timing of diagnosis and cancer stage as those cancers diagnosed in anti–TIF1-γ–only DM patients. To investigate this, we recorded the time of cancer appearance (relative to DM onset) and the cancer stage of all 82 patients with malignancies in this study (see Supplemental Table 3 for the complete list of cancer types, timing, and stage). The similarity in clinical evaluation, data collection, and consistency of the anti-CCAR1–positive associations in the 2 cohorts allowed us to pool them. The increased statistical power afforded by this enabled us to address whether the stage of the cancer or time to cancer diagnosis after DM onset differed in anti-CCAR1–positive versus anti-CCAR–negative patients. To facilitate interpretation, we excluded cases in which cancer preceded DM onset, or emerged more than 10 years after DM onset.

A total of 10 anti-CCAR1–positive patients with cancer met these criteria, 9 of whom had staging data (Table 5). Of these 9 patients, 8 (89%) were diagnosed at low stage (0 or 1) and only 1 patient (11%) had a stage of 2 or greater. In contrast, patients with anti–TIF1-γ autoantibodies alone had significantly fewer cancers at low stage (14 of 33 [42%], P = 0.02). We considered the possibility that our data pertaining to stage could be a result of anti-CCAR1–associated cancers being enriched for types that typically present at an earlier stage. While cancer types were largely similar in the anti-CCAR1–positive versus anti-CCAR1–negative autoantibody groups, the anti-CCAR1–negative group had 3 ovarian cancers, whereas the anti-CCAR1–positive group had none. Because ovarian cancer uniquely presents at a more advanced stage relative to other cancers (18), we ran a sensitivity analysis that excluded the cases of ovarian cancer; enrichment of low-stage cancers in the anti-CCAR1–positive group remained significant (P = 0.05, Fischer’s exact test).

Table 5 Frequency of high- versus low-stage cancers stratified by anti-CCAR1 antibody status

We next looked at the time interval between DM-symptom onset and cancer appearance (Figure 2D). Patients positive for anti-CCAR1 antibodies were diagnosed with cancer significantly later compared with anti-CCAR1–negative patients (median time from DM onset 4.3 vs. 0.85 years, respectively; P = 0.006). Of note, this cannot be explained by differences in follow-up time, as this was similar in anti-CCAR1–positive and anti-CCAR1–negative cancer-free patients in both cohorts (Johns Hopkins cohort, median follow-up 8 years in anti-CCAR1–negative patients, 10 years in anti-CCAR1–positive; Stanford cohort, median follow-up 9 years in anti-CCAR1–negative patients, 10 years in anti-CCAR1–positive).

For both the stage and time analyses, sensitivity analyses were performed to include cancers occurring 6 months prior to DM-symptom onset. The rationale for this inclusion is that there is inherent imprecision in estimating the date of DM onset. Thus, cancers occurring within 6 months of DM-symptom onset were considered to be contemporaneous in this sensitivity analysis. An additional 5 anti-CCAR1–negative and no anti-CCAR1–positive patients were included in “time zero.” Of these 5 anti-CCAR1–negative patients, 4 (80%) had a cancer stage of 2, 3, or 4. Our results were strengthened in this analysis for comparison of stage (89% vs. 39%, P = 0.01 by Fischer’s exact test). Similarly, for the time analysis in anti-CCAR1–positive vs. –negative patients, the median time of cancer diagnosis from DM onset was 4.3 vs. 0.74 years, respectively; P = 0.002).

Additional antibodies and their relationship with cancer. The finding that anti-CCAR1 antibodies are enriched in patients in whom a cancer never emerges, or emerges after a time delay, prompted us to test whether this observation holds for the other autoantibody specificities identified within the anti–TIF1-γ–positive population (Table 2). Of the 9 additional new specificities, 3 were found in the index case alone (anti-GATD1, -RCC1, and -KDM1A), while 1 was found only in the index case plus an additional patient (anti-NVL2). The remaining 5 were detected in multiple patients, with frequencies ranging from approximately 2.5% to 21% of the anti–TIF1-γ–positive patients (anti-NACC1, -C1Z1, -IMMT, -TBL1XR1, and -SOX5).

Comparing the 2 cohorts, a striking similarity in the prevalence and rank order of the 10 specificities was observed (Table 2). In both cohorts, approximately half of the patients produced autoantibodies in addition to those against TIF1-γ; 30% produced 1, and approximately 20% produced 2 or more. Upon dichotomizing the 10 autoantibodies to zero (anti–TIF1-γ only) versus any (anti–TIF1-γ “plus”), large differences in cancer frequency were observed. In the Johns Hopkins cohort, there was a 4-fold higher frequency of cancer in the anti–TIF1-γ–only group compared with patients who produced any of the 10 autoantibodies; cancer emerged in 37% of patients with anti–TIF1-γ only versus 9% with anti–TIF1-γ “plus” within 5 years, 34% versus 7% within 3 years, and 27% versus 4% within 1 year. In the Stanford cohort, the cancer frequency was 2-fold higher; cancer emerged in 32% versus 19% within 5 years, 27% versus 13% within 3 years, and 20% versus 4% within 1 year.

Combining both cohorts, we analyzed the number of autoantibody specificities patients produced in relationship to cancer diagnosis (Table 6). For all DM-onset/cancer time intervals, a dose-response relationship was observed; as the number of autoantibody specificities patients produced increased, the frequency of cancer decreased. These trends were most notable for cancer within 3 and 1 year (Table 6; Fisher’s exact P < 0.001 for all trends).

Table 6 Frequency of cancer stratified by increasing number of autoantibodies

To further understand the relationship between combinations of autoantibodies and cancer emergence, we visualized the distribution of all such combinations in patients with versus without cancer at different intervals around DM onset using UpSet, a novel visualization tool for the quantitative analysis of overlapping subsets (Figure 4, Supplemental Figure 3, and ref. 19). We reasoned that novel insights might be gained using a combinatorial analysis rather than focusing on a single autoantibody at a time. Several interesting features were evident: (a) in patients with cancer ±3 years, 74% had anti–TIF1-γ antibodies alone. The remaining 26% either had anti-CCAR1 or anti-SOX5 in isolation, and only 1 of these patients (2% of the group with cancer) had them in combination with another antibody (Figure 4A). In contrast, only 42% of those without cancer at 3 years had anti–TIF1-γ antibodies alone (Figure 4B). Some patients in this group had single additional antibodies from the group of 10 novel autoantibodies, most frequently against CCAR1 (16%) or SOX5 (9%). Particularly striking were the 14 combinations of multiple autoantibodies (Figure 4B). These were present in 25.4% of patients and always involved combinations including anti-CCAR1 (11.4%), anti-SOX5 (4.8%), or both (9.2%). (b) While anti-CCAR1 antibodies in isolation were enriched in patients without cancer, anti-SOX5 autoantibodies in isolation did not have a similar association. (c) The mean number of additional autoantibody specificities in DM patients with cancer was 0.15 in patients with cancer ±1 year, rising to 0.38 in patients with cancer ±5 years. In contrast, the mean number of additional specificities for patients without cancer was 1 at all time points. The difference was statistically significant at all time points (Figure 4C). (d) When anti-CCAR1 antibodies were present, they occurred alone in 46% (37 of 80) of patients, and in combination in 54% (43 of 80). Similarly, isolated anti-SOX5 antibodies occurred in 45% (24 of 53) of anti-SOX5–positive patients, and in combination in 55% (29 of 53). Anti-TBL1XR1 antibodies were strikingly different; they were present in isolation in only 11.7% (4 of 34) of patients, and were found in combinations with other specificities in 88.3% (30 of 34) (distributions between solo and combination were strikingly different for anti-TBL1XR1 and anti-CCAR1 [P < 0.0005], as well as anti-TBL1XR1 and -SOX5 [P < 0.001]). Anti-TBL1XR1 autoantibodies therefore appear to arise mainly in the setting of immune responses against CCAR1, SOX5, or both.