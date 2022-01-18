Using autoantibody signatures to define cancer risk in dermatomyositis

Fiorentino, Mecoli, et al. (6) also generate an important discussion related to understanding the body’s natural immune regulation of cancer and specifically the phases of cancer immunoediting (7) in the context of their data. The investigators speculate that greater diversity of the immune response in anti–TIF1-γ–positive patients with multiple autoantibodies may be protective against cancer through increased time spent in the equilibrium phase of immunoediting, allowing a greater likelihood of immune-mediated elimination of precancerous or cancerous cells. This process may reflect a broader mechanism relevant to multiple autoimmune diseases, as scleroderma patients with anti-RPA194 in addition to anti-POLR3A also have decreased cancer risk (8). The individual microenvironment in which immunoediting occurs also likely contributes to outcome, and it is important to consider shifts in this microenvironment in the context of ongoing and changing immunomodulatory therapy. It is known that immune cell type, density, and spatial orientation within tissue at the site of cancer influence survival and response to therapy, in particular immune checkpoint inhibitors (9). In a given individual with DM, the process of immunoediting is also potentially altered by the stage and type of host immune response and consideration of time from DM diagnosis and ongoing treatment effects. Another remaining question is whether some cases of CAM may actually arise during the process of cancer immunoediting.

Given that TIF1-γ is a nuclear antigen, it is possible that pathways in cell death and damage expose this antigen to the immune response (10), perhaps in the context of cancer cell death. Other hypotheses for the presence of anti–TIF1-γ antibodies include increased baseline expression of myositis antigens, including TIF1-γ, in DM muscle, predominantly in regenerating cells (11, 12). The skin could also play a role. Patients with DM who possess anti–TIF1-γ autoantibodies have a more severe skin disease phenotype and, notably, photosensitivity. Interestingly, patients with juvenile DM (JDM) who experienced increased UV radiation exposure in the month prior to disease onset had a higher likelihood of having anti–TIF1-γ autoantibodies (13), suggesting a potential role for skin inflammation in modifying disease phenotype and MSA development. Clustering of systemic lupus erythematosus autoantigens has previously been demonstrated on the surface of apoptotic keratinocytes (14), and a similar mechanism could operate in DM keratinocytes. It has already been shown that Mi-2, another MSA, shows increased expression in keratinocytes for up to 16 hours after UV exposure (15). Given that CCAR1 was discovered through testing antigens isolated from a melanoma cell line, it is intriguing to speculate that skin cancers may be an important contributor to this MSA. The authors acknowledge that they have yet to test other cancer lines for additional antibody specificities (6).

Other functions of TIF1-γ include its role as an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase and nuclear protein that likely acts as a transcriptional repressor. TIF1-γ has various roles in inflammation as well. In macrophages, it is necessary for IFNB1 transcription shutdown (16), and it also regulates NLRP3 inflammasome activation (17). In a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease, TIF1-γ expression in monocytes/macrophages was shown to be essential to resolve inflammation (18). Importantly, TIF1-γ can inhibit tumor growth and metastasis (17). Expression of TIF1-γ varies in different tumor types (17), but the mechanisms by which it functions in malignancy need further study. Whether antibodies against TIF1-γ reflect nonspecific cancer-driven immune activation or whether they have a functional role in modulating the mechanisms by which TIF1-γ is involved in cancer growth regulation remains unknown. Similarly, how anti-CCAR1 antibodies modulate cancer growth needs further investigation. Interestingly, CCAR1 gene expression levels have been demonstrated to associate with cancer survival, although results vary with cancer type; low CCAR1 expression levels correlate with increased survival in liver and renal cancers and the opposite has been shown in ovarian cancers (19). Of note, individuals with anti–TIF1-γ+ DM as compared with anti–TIF1-γ– DM more commonly have ovarian cancer as compared with other cancer types (20).