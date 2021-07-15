Impaired humoral and cellular immunity after SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 (tozinameran) prime-boost vaccination in kidney transplant recipients

Study subjects. The study cohort consisted of 39 HCs (the majority of whom were health care professionals with high vaccination priority), 39 age-matched KTx recipients treated with standard immunosuppressive medication, and 26 individuals with kidney failure on HD. Details of their characteristics are summarized in Table 1. Because of current vaccination prioritization in Germany, subjects in the HD group exhibited a significantly higher mean age than HCs. The HD group was further characterized by higher proportions of patients with coronary heart disease and a history of liver disease as compared with transplanted individuals. All individuals were vaccinated with BNT162b2 (tozinameran) in January or February 2021 with a booster immunization after 21 days. Blood samples for cellular analysis were collected on day 8 ± 1 after boost. Specimens for assessment of humoral immunity were collected for all groups on day 0 and day 8 ± 1 after boost. Sera of 24 KTx patients were additionally analyzed on day 23 ± 5 after boost. Previous SARS-CoV-2 infection was excluded for all study subjects based on PCR test results, medical history, absence of serum reactivity in a SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein ELISA (pre and post vaccination) and/or spike protein–specific ELISA (pre vaccination). No de novo induction or increase of existing anti-HLA antibodies was detected in KTx patients at day 8 ± 1 after vaccination as compared with baseline, nor were signs of acute rejection recorded.

Table 1 Characteristics of HCs, KTx recipients, and HD patients enrolled.

Absence of vaccination-induced humoral immunity in KTx patients. Humoral responses to BNT162b2 vaccination were determined by ELISA. Spike S1 domain–specific IgG reactivity was noted in all 39 HCs and 22 of 26 (84.62%) HD patients, but only in 1 of 39 (2.6%) KTx patients at day 8 ± 1 after boost. Comparisons of both patient groups with HCs showed significance. Similar findings were made with respect to IgA responses, where only 4 of 39 (10.26%) transplant recipients were seroreactive as compared with 38 of 39 (97.44%) HCs and 22 of 26 (84.62%) HD patients. Neutralizing antibodies were detected in all 39 HCs and 20 of 26 (76.92%) HD patients, but in none of the KTx patients examined; comparisons of both patient groups with HCs were again highly significant, respectively (Figure 1A). To decipher whether seroconversion kinetics for transplanted patients were delayed, samples available from 24 previous humoral nonresponders were reanalyzed at day 23 ± 5 after booster vaccination. At this time point, 2 of 24 (8.33%) patients showed IgG and 3 of 24 (13.04%) IgA seroconversion (Figure 1B). Relative quantification of spike-specific titers was conducted based on OD ratios. Accounting for both isotypes and neutralizing capacity, HCs exhibited significantly higher Ig levels than responding HD patients (Figure 1C); due to the low responder rate, statistical analysis for KTx patients was only performed with respect to IgA. Throughout, no signs of acute rejection were observed in KTx patients in response to vaccination during the observation period (day 0 to day 23 ± 5 after boost) or increased levels of HLA-specific antibodies recorded on day 8 ± 1 after booster immunization as compared with day 0 (Table 1).

Figure 1 Humoral reactivity of vaccinees against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. (A) Humoral responder rates were determined based on serum samples collected on day 8 ± 1 after boost being analyzed for spike S1 domain–specific IgG (left, Fisher’s exact test) and IgA (middle, Fisher’s exact test) by ELISA. Surrogate virus neutralization capacity was assessed by a blocking ELISA (right, Fisher’s exact test) with HC (n = 39), KTx (n = 39), and HD (n = 26). (B) Sera of KTx patients available from day 23 ± 5 after boost immunization were retested for reactivity as in A with n = 24. (C) Serological reactivity was quantified only in responding individuals on day 8 ± 1 after boost. IgG, Mann-Whitney U test: HC, n = 39; KTx, n = 1; HD, n = 22. IgA, Kruskal-Wallis test: HC, n = 38; KTx, n = 0; HD, n = 21. Neutralization, Mann-Whitney U test: HC, n = 39; KTx, n = 0; HD, n = 20). NA, not applicable due to nonresponsiveness. Graphs show mean ± SD.

Prevalence and magnitude of vaccine-specific T cell responses. For detection of SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein or CMV/EBV/influenza control antigen-reactive T cells (CEF, overlapping peptide mixes containing both CD4 and CD8 epitopes, not to be confused with similarly named commercial products; for details, see Methods), PBMCs were stimulated with overlapping peptide pools, allowing activation of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in an HLA-type–independent manner (16). After pregating on live CD3+dump– lymphocytes, antigen-reactive CD4+ Th cells were identified based on coexpression of CD154 and CD137, as demonstrated earlier (17), allowing sensitive detection with low background (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150175DS1). A T cell response was considered positive when peptide mix–stimulated cultures contained at least 2-fold higher frequencies of CD154+CD137+ (for CD4+ T cells) or CD137+IFN-γ+ (for CD8+ T cells) cells as compared with the unstimulated control, with at least 20 events. In support of the response criteria, Supplemental Figure 1C depicts the highly significant increase of CD4+CD154+CD137+ Th cells in spike-stimulated versus unstimulated samples from KTx patients, illustrating that stimulation indices (SI) were between 5 and 200 for all but 1 responding individual, who still met the lower cut-off of 2.

The overall prevalence of vaccinated individuals displaying spike-specific CD4+ T cell responses was similar for HCs, KTx recipients, and dialysis patients, ranging from 92% to 100%, thereby equaling responder rates to CEF stimulation (Figure 2A). With respect to the magnitude of the response, however, KTx, but not HD, patients exhibited significantly reduced frequencies of spike-specific CD154+CD137+ Th cells as compared with HCs. This observation did not apply to frequencies of CEF-specific Th cells in transplant recipients (Figure 2B). Of note, the few transplanted individuals mounting IgA and/or IgG responses until day 23 ± 5 after boost were characterized by significantly higher frequencies of vaccine-specific Th cells than seronegative patients (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Quantitative features of spike-reactive T cells. (A) PBMCs were stimulated with spike (left) or CEF (right) peptide mix for 16 hours, as indicated. Specific CD4+ T cells were identified and quantified by FACS based on coexpression of CD154 and CD137. Depicted are percentages of HCs (n = 39), KTx recipients (n = 39), and HD patients (n = 26) with positive CD4+ T cell responses (responders: Fisher’s exact test, respectively). (B) Frequencies of specific Th cells within responders. HC: spike, n = 39; CEF, n = 35; KTx: spike, n = 36; CEF, n = 34; HD: spike, n = 26; CEF, n = 24. Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) Portions of spike-specific Th cells in KTx patients showing IgA and/or IgG responses (+, n = 8) or not (–, n = 31; Mann-Whitney U test) until day 23 ± 5. (D) Antigen-specific CD8+ T cells were identified within PBMCs based on coexpression of CD137 and IFN-γ. Depicted are percentages within HCs (n = 39), KTx recipients (n = 39), and HD patients (n = 26) with positive CD8+ T cell responses (responders) toward spike (left, Fisher’s exact test) or CEF (right, Fisher’s exact test) stimulation. (E) Frequencies of spike-specific (left, Mann-Whitney U test) or CEF-specific CD8+ T cells (right, Kruskal-Wallis test) within responders. HC: spike, n = 18; CEF, n = 31; KTx: spike, n = 2. CEF, n = 30; HD: spike, n = 8; CEF, n = 22. Graphs show mean ± SD.

BNT162b2-induced CD8+ T cells were identified based on activation-dependent coexpression of CD137 and IFN-γ+ (Supplemental Figure 1A). The combination of CD137 and IFN-γ was chosen due to its superior signal (stimulated) to noise (unstimulated) ratio as compared with single (CD137+) or combined activation marker (CD137+CD69+) usage for identification of specific CD8+ T cells (data not shown). Overall, the prevalence of spike-specific CD8 responses was lower than that determined for CD4+ Th cells, with less than 50% responders within HCs and HD patients. Interestingly, vaccine-specific CD8+ T cells were detectable only in 2 of 39 (5.13%) KTx patients, whereas no significant differences between groups were observed for CEF-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 2D). Frequencies of CD8+ T cells in responders to spike stimulation did not significantly differ between HCs and HD patients; due to the limited number of responding KTx patients, frequencies were not tested for significant differences from those of HCs. Of note, frequencies of CEF-reactive CD8+ T cells did not significantly differ between groups (Figure 2E).

Functional repertoire of BNT162b2-reactive T helper cells. Unsupervised analysis using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) of concatenated data sets from all responding patients per group pointed to a reduced production of effector cytokines following spike stimulation in KTx patients as compared with HCs and HD patients (Figure 3A). This finding was reproducible after manual gating, revealing significantly diminished portions of IFN-γ–, TNF-α–, and IL-2– as well as IL-4–secreting cells in transplanted individuals, whereas only portions of IFN-γ–secreting cells were diminished in HD patients. Interestingly, frequencies of CEF-activated Th cells from KTx patients were significantly reduced only regarding their IL-2 production capacity (Figure 3, B–E). The ability to coproduce more than 1 cytokine at a time was then investigated for IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2, with IL-4 being excluded since data were not available for all transplanted patients. KTx recipients harbored significantly lower frequencies of spike-specific IFN-γ+TNF-α+IL-2+ (triple+) polyfunctional Th cells, associated with an enrichment of cells that produced none of the 3 cytokines. This observation also applied to polyfunctionality of CEF-specific responses. Frequencies of spike or CEF-specific triple+ T cells were not significantly reduced in HD patients as compared with HCs (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Functional assessment of vaccine-specific CD4+ Th cells. (A) Spike-specific CD154+CD137+ Th cells from all groups were concatenated and subjected to unsupervised analysis using tSNE; highlighted (z dimension) are areas with IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, or IL-2+ cells. Spike- or CEF-specific CD154+CD137+ Th cells were further examined after manual gating for expression of (B) IFN-γ (spike/CEF: ANOVA), (C) TNF-α (spike: Kruskal-Wallis test; CEF: ANOVA), (D) IL-2 (spike/CEF: Kruskal-Wallis test) with n as in Figure 2B, respectively, or (E) IL-4 (spike: ANOVA; CEF: Kruskal-Wallis test; HC: spike, n = 35; CEF: n = 31; KTx: spike, n = 11; CEF, n = 12; HD: spike, n = 24; CEF: n = 22). (F) Portions (left) of spike-specific T cells expressing 3, 2, 1, or 0 cytokines at a time based on the respective mean values of each group or (right) frequencies of spike- or CEF-specific Th cells staining triple positive for IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 with n as in Figure 2B and Kruskal-Wallis testing, respectively. IL-4 was excluded from polyfunctionality analyses due to the limited sample size in the KTx group. Graphs show mean ± SD.

Memory differentiation, ex vivo proliferation, and activation state of spike-specific T helper cells. To decipher whether the functional impairment of vaccine-specific Th cells in KTx patients was accompanied by changes in memory formation, subset distribution was analyzed according to expression of CD45RO and CD62L. Whereas the majority of spike-specific Th cells within healthy individuals showed a CD45RO+CD62L– effector memory-like (TEM-like) phenotype, their portions were strongly reduced in KTx patients and were reduced to a lower, but equally significant, extent in HD patients. In both transplant and HD patients, TEM-formation impairment was paralleled by a significant increase of short-lived CD45RO–CD62L– effector cells. The latter observation also accounted for CEF-specific Th cells in KTx, but not in HD, patients (Figure 4, A and B). Overall, spike-specific, as opposed to CEF-specific, Th cells showed elevated ex vivo proliferation, as reflected by Ki67 expression. Surprisingly, frequencies of Ki67+ cells were slightly, but significantly, elevated in KTx patients as compared with HCs (Figure 4C). In line with their augmented ex vivo proliferation, spike- but not control antigen–specific Th cells characteristically upregulated the activation/exhaustion-associated molecule PD-1 with no marked differences between groups (Figure 4D). Most spike-specific Th cells expressed the coactivating molecule CD28; in line with data on its downregulation upon frequent encounters with persistent viruses such as CMV and a CMV-driven expansion of CD28null T helper cells in the posttransplantation phase (18), transplant recipients harbored slightly, but significantly, reduced portions of CD28+ CEF-specific Th cells (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Characteristics of the spike-specific Th cell response with respect to memory formation and ex vivo proliferation/activation. Spike- or CEF-specific CD154+CD137+ Th cells were assessed for their memory or effector phenotype with CD45RO+CD62L– identifying TEM, CD45RO+CD62L+ central memory (TCM), and CD45RO–CD62L– effector-like T cells (TEff). (A) Exemplary staining of spike-specific vs. total Th cells from a healthy donor (left) and subset comparison based on the respective mean values for each group (right). (B) Data of spike- and CEF-specific TEM (left panels; spike/CEF: ANOVA) and TEff (right panels; spike/CEF: ANOVA) with n as in Figure 2B. Antigen-specific Th cells were further characterized for (C) ex vivo proliferation based on Ki67 expression (spike/CEF: Kruskal-Wallis test), (D) expression of the activation/exhaustion marker PD1 (spike: ANOVA, CEF: Kruskal-Wallis test), or (E) costimulatory receptor CD28 (spike/CEF: Kruskal-Wallis test) with exemplary overlays of spike-specific vs. total T cells (left) and summarized data for all groups (right) with n as in Figure 2B. SSC-A, side scatter area. Graphs show mean ± SD.

Transcriptome analysis of vaccine-specific Th cells from KTx patients reveals downregulation of pathways involved in immune activation and cytokine signaling. To collect additional information on differential activation signatures between groups, vaccine-specific CD4+ T cells from 3 to 4 individuals per group were sorted to high purity, typically yielding 200 cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Low-input bulk RNA-Seq analysis indicated 49 versus 10 highly differentially expressed (absolute log 2 fold change ≥ 1, FDR < 0.05) genes in KTx versus dialysis patients compared with healthy probands, respectively. Transcripts, e.g., for IFN-γ, Th1 differentiation-associated IL-12 receptor β 2 chain or TRAF3IP2 involved in NF-κB signaling, were strongly downregulated in transplanted individuals; labeling was limited to genes deemed relevant due to their immune-related function and robustness of detection (Figure 5A). Pathway analysis further revealed overall downregulation of hallmarks associated with cellular activation, including cytokine signaling, inflammatory responses, allograft rejection, or glycolysis, whereas TGF-β signaling motifs were upregulated in spike-specific Th cells of transplant patients. Although several gene sets showed patterns in HD patients similar to those of HCs, the enrichment scores of the HD patients remained consistently lower (Figure 5B). An overview of up- or downregulated hallmarks is provided in Supplemental Figure 4 (KTx vs. HC) and Supplemental Figure 5 (HD vs. HC), respectively.

Figure 5 Analysis of differentially expressed genes in vaccine-specific Th cells. (A) Volcano plots depicting the –log 10 FDR value and log 2 fold changes of all expressed genes for comparisons of KTx patients vs. HCs (left) and HD patients vs. HCs (right). Thresholds for the FDR of 0.01 (P) and for the absolute log 2 fold change of 1 are indicated by dotted lines; genes passing 0 (NS – not significant), 1, or both filters are color coded. Exemplary genes involved in cellular activation are annotated. (B) Enrichment scores and FDR values for different hallmark gene sets. Direction of the enrichment scores indicates up- or downregulation in the respective comparison. KTx, n = 3; HD, n = 4; HCs, n = 4.

Impact of age and immunosuppressive medication on BNT162b2-induced cellular immunity. Individual predisposition, including age, might strongly affect antiviral immunity, as we have recently demonstrated for COVID-19 patients (17). To identify factors that might quantitatively shape vaccine-specific immunity, overall frequencies of CD154+CD137+CD4+ T cells as well as the ex vivo proliferating Ki67+ portion were therefore correlated with age for HCs, KTx recipients, and HD patients. Frequencies of spike-specific T cells did not correlate with age for HCs or HD patients, but showed a trend toward decreased portions with age for KTx patients (P = 0.0568). Whereas age in the HC group was positively correlated with frequencies of proliferating Ki67+ Th cells, such association was not noted for KTx recipients or HD patients (Supplemental Figure 2A). Furthermore, we did not identify associations between time since transplantation and frequencies of spike-specific Th cells or those expressing Ki67 (Supplemental Figure 2B). Since most KTx patients uniformly received triple immunosuppressive medication and therapy mainly differed based on the type of calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs), subgroup analysis was performed for individuals receiving tacrolimus or cyclosporine A. Throughout, overall frequencies, portions of cytokine+, proliferating, or CD45RO–CD62L– effector-type Th cells did not show significant alterations between groups (Supplemental Figure 2C) with similar findings after stratification for low (≤ 1 g/d) or high (2 g/d) dose mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) therapy (Supplemental Figure 2D). In line with the aforementioned, no significant differences were found between tacrolimus- and cyclosporin A–treated KTx patients regarding quantitative and qualitative features of CEF-specific Th cells (Supplemental Figure 3).