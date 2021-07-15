Commentary 10.1172/JCI151178

Interpreting and addressing suboptimal immune responses after COVID-19 vaccination in solid-organ transplant recipients

Peter G. Stock,1 Timothy J. Henrich,2 Dorry L. Segev,3 and William A. Werbel4

1Department of Surgery and

2Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

3Department of Surgery and

4Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Peter G. Stock, University of California, San Francisco, 505 Parnassus Avenue, M-884, Box 0780, San Francisco, California 94143-0780, USA. Phone: 415.353.8617; Email: Peter.Stock@ucsf.edu.

Find articles by Stock, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery and

2Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

3Department of Surgery and

4Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Peter G. Stock, University of California, San Francisco, 505 Parnassus Avenue, M-884, Box 0780, San Francisco, California 94143-0780, USA. Phone: 415.353.8617; Email: Peter.Stock@ucsf.edu.

Find articles by Henrich, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Surgery and

2Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

3Department of Surgery and

4Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Peter G. Stock, University of California, San Francisco, 505 Parnassus Avenue, M-884, Box 0780, San Francisco, California 94143-0780, USA. Phone: 415.353.8617; Email: Peter.Stock@ucsf.edu.

Find articles by Segev, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Surgery and

2Department of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

3Department of Surgery and

4Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Peter G. Stock, University of California, San Francisco, 505 Parnassus Avenue, M-884, Box 0780, San Francisco, California 94143-0780, USA. Phone: 415.353.8617; Email: Peter.Stock@ucsf.edu.

Find articles by Werbel, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published June 18, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 14 on July 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(14):e151178. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151178.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published June 18, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Transplant recipients were excluded from the initial clinical trials determining safety and efficacy of the landmark COVID-19 vaccines. Further, there is increasing evidence that immunosuppressed transplant recipients have a blunted antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination. In a concerning report by Sattler et al. in this issue of the JCI, kidney transplant recipients not only lacked a humoral response following two doses of Pfizer BNT162b2, but also displayed substantial impairment of the cellular response to SARS-CoV-2 antigens. This Commentary addresses potential strategies for transplant providers to evaluate and augment vaccine immunogenicity given the likelihood that COVID-19 will remain a world-wide threat to the health of transplant recipients.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement