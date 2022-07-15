A Shigella species variant is causally linked to intractable functional constipation

Specimens and fecal bacteria culture. Participants eligible for inclusion in IFC were defined according to following criteria: (a) FC met Rome IV criteria; (b) slow colonic transit time was confirmed by double-contrast barium enema, anorectal manometry with electromyography, and defecography; (c) life quality was severely threatened and could not be improved by conservative treatments such as high-fiber diet, increased water consumption (1.5 L/d), and laxatives; and (d) patients expressed the desire to undergo surgery (10). The IFC patients who requested surgery constituted our research group. The exclusion criteria included presence of tumor disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and nervous system disease. All patients reported disease, medication, and allergy history. Eighty-three non-IFC patients were hospitalized in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Jinling Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University; of these 57 were diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and 26 were self-diagnosed with constipation but not clinically diagnosed with IFC.

Fresh ascending colon segments were collected from IFC patients by subtotal colectomy with an improved Duhamel procedure at Jinling Hospital (10, 27). Colonic mucosa was washed with sterile PBS at least 5 times, then dissociated in PBS solution with sterile instruments and centrifuged at 1500g for 10 minutes. The supernatant was plated onto blood agar plates (1% peptone, 0.3% beef extract, 0.5% NaCl, 1.5% agar, and 5% sterile defibrinated sheep blood, pH 7.3 ± 0.1) and cultured for 12–16 hours at 37°C. The bacterial colonies were reinoculated individually into culture tubes with 3 mL LB medium (1% tryptone, 0.5% yeast extract, and 1% NaCl, pH 7.3 ± 0.1). The culture supernatants were collected and subjected to ex vivo contraction measurement.

Bacterial screening. Colon segments (5 mm in length) were isolated from 8- to 10-week-old C57BL/6J mice and mounted on a force transducer (MLT0201, ADInstruments) connected with a PowerLab recording device (ML785, ADInstruments) for monitoring of isometric contraction. The segment was suspended in the longitudinal axis of the muscle with 0.5 g resting tension in an organ bath (37°C) containing HEPES-Tyrode (H-T) buffer (137 mM NaCl, 2.7 mM KCl, 1.0 mM MgCl 2 , 1.8 mM CaCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, and 5.6 mM glucose, pH 7.4) with a continuous pure oxygen supply (28). Thirty minutes after equilibration, fresh bacterial culture medium was added to the bath (5 mL H-T). Each medium was prepared by culturing a single bacterial colony for 12 hours when OD 600 reached 2.5. Thirty minutes after tension recording, the bath buffer was replaced with fresh H-T solution in order to recover the segment. Usually, contractility of the segment could completely recover. When incubated with the PIB culture supernatant, the segment was recovered substantially (~50%) but not completely. This might be due to the presence of residual DPA infused into the colon tissue. For the screening experiment with jejunum, the procedures were identical, except 0.2 g resting tension was applied.

GTT analysis. Mice were fasted overnight, then administered intragastrically a 100 μL test meal (5% Evans blue and 1.5% methyl cellulose). Next, the mice were kept in individual cages, and the time from food administration to the time when blue feces was first observed was recorded as the GTT (29). Mice that did not expel blue feces within 6 hours were not included in the results. For a functional test with fish oil, GTT analysis was performed after 90 minutes with fish oil (Pharmatech Co., Norsk OMEGA3) gavage.

Frequency of defecation and water content. Mice with free feeding were kept in a quiet environment for 12 hours, and their feces at the last 2 hours were collected and quantified. The number of fecal pieces collected per the 2-hour period was the frequency of defecation. Fecal water content was weight change from fresh to dry. Urine-soaked stool was not included in the fecal water test.

Phylogenetic tree analysis. PCR amplification of the PIB 16S ribosome RNA coding gene was performed with a pair of primers: 27F, 5′-AGAGTTTGATCCTGGCTCAG-3′ and 1492R, 5′-GGTTACCTTGTTACGACTT-3′. PCR amplification was performed with 2 × Phanta Master kit (P511-01, Valzyme Co.) in a 50 μL reaction, including 25 μL 2 × Phanta Master Mix, 2 μL 27F primer (10 μM, synthesized by Genscript), 2 μL 1492R primer (10 μM, synthesized by Genscript), 1 μL bacterial culture mixture (OD 600 ≥ 2.5), and 20 μL ddH 2 O. Thermal cycling consisted of an initial denaturation step (95°C, 3 minutes), followed by 35 cycles of denaturation (95°C, 10 seconds), annealing (60°C, 10 seconds), and extension (72°C, 45 seconds). The final extension was 72°C for 10 minutes. We used ClustalW to sequence, align, and cluster the PCR product with other 16S rrs (bacteria and archaea). The phylogenetic tree was constructed with Molecular Evolutionary Genetics Analysis software (version 7.0.14, MEGA).

Genome sequencing and assembly. PIB genomic DNA was sequenced with combined next-generation (Illumina HiSeq 4000) and SMRT (PacBio RS II) sequencing at the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI). Library construction, self-correction, and data analysis were performed in accordance with the manufacturer’s protocols. The genomic sequence was deposited in GenBank, with BioProject accession number PRJNA792051.

Genome component prediction and annotation. Prediction of a protein-coding sequence was performed by GLIMMER3 (http://ccb.jhu.edu/software/glimmer/index.shtml) with hidden Markov models. Analysis of transfer RNA (tRNA), rRNA, and bacterial small RNA (sRNA) was conducted with 3 databases (tRNAscan-SE [http://gtrnadb.ucsc.edu/], RNAmmer [https://services.healthtech.dtu.dk/service.php?RNAmmer-1.2], and Rfam [http://rfam.xfam.org/]). The tandem repeats were identified by Tandem Repeats Finder (http://tandem.bu.edu/trf/trf.html), and the minisatellite and microsatellite DNAs were represented by the number and length of repeat units. The genomics lands, prophage regions, and CRISPR regions were predicted with the Genomic Island Suite of Tools (30), PHAge Search Tool (PHAST, http://phast.wishartlab.com/), and CRISPRFinder (https://crisprcas.i2bc.paris-saclay.fr/CrisprCasFinder/Index).

Coding sequence (CDS) annotation was analyzed by BLASTP (https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Blast.cgi) and 7 databases: Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG; https://www.genome.jp/kegg/); Clusters of Orthologous Groups (COG; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/research/cog-project/); RefSeq Non-Redundant Proteins (NR) database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/refseq/about/nonredundantproteins/); Swiss-Prot (https://www.expasy.org/resources/uniprotkb-swiss-prot); Gene Ontology (GO; http://geneontology.org/); UniProtKB/TrEMBL (http://www.bioinfo.pte.hu/more/TrEMBL.htm); and EggNOG (http://eggnog5.embl.de/#/app/home). Virulence factors and resistance genes were recognized by the Virulence Factors of Pathogenic Bacteria (VFDB; http://www.mgc.ac.cn/VFs/) database and Antibiotic Resistance Genes Database (ARDB; https://ardb.cbcb.umd.edu/), respectively. Type III secretion system effector proteins were identified by EffectiveT3 (https://effectors.csb.univie.ac.at/method/effectivet3).

Diagnostic detection of PIB in human and mouse stool. Standardized protocol and kits for collecting stool were provided to study participants as described previously (31). The volunteers collected samples at home and delivered them to the laboratory at the Medical School of Nanjing University. About 1 g of stool sample was vortexed with sterile LB medium and subjected to a brief centrifugation (1500g for 10 minutes). The resultant supernatant was cultured in 3 mL LB medium overnight at 37°C. By examining the genomic sequence of PIB, we designed various primers for the PCR assay. We optimized a pair of primers for PIB detection (PIB2013: F, 5′-TGGTTTTGAATCAGGCCCGT-3′ and R, 5′-GTAGCTCCCACGCATTTGCA-3′). PCR amplification was performed in a 20 μL reaction containing 10 μL 2 × Taq Master Mix (Dye Plus, Valzyme Co.), 0.8 μL PIB2013 primer F and PIB2013 primer R (10 μM, Genscript Co.), 1 μL bacterial culture, and 7.4 μL ddH 2 O. Thermal cycling consisted of an initial denaturation step (94°C, 5 minutes), followed by 35 cycles of denaturation (94°C, 30 seconds), annealing (62°C, 30 seconds), and extension (72°C, 30 seconds). Final extension was 72°C for 5 minutes. The PCR product was resolved by agarose gel (1.5%) electrophoresis and validated by sequencing.

Sample preparation for HPLC and LC-MS/MS. Bacterial culture medium (15 or 50 mL) was equally divided into 10 tubes and then lyophilized by a SpeedVac machine (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The dried medium was extracted thoroughly by a method described previously (32). Briefly, 410 μL precooled methanol and 210 μL water were mixed with the medium, followed by addition of 140 μL precooled dichloromethane. After thorough vortex for 2 minutes, the mixture was further extracted with 140 μL dichloromethane and 210 μL water and incubated on ice for 20 minutes. By centrifuging for 10 minutes (13,000g, at 4°C), the samples were separated into 2 phases: the polar phase at the upper phase and the nonpolar phase at the lower phase. The solutions of both phases were collected separately and lyophilized with a SpeedVac machine (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The substances in the nonpolar phase were dissolved by 30 μL DMSO or the HPLC buffer of mobile phase A (acetonitrile/methanol/water containing 10 mM ammonium formate). 20 μL samples were applied for HPLC or LC-MS/MS analysis. To prepare the samples from stools, we collected fresh stool (~20 mg for mice and ~300 mg for participants), which we dried (~6 mg for mice and ~20–100 mg for participants) and extracted with 410 μL methanol/210 μL water/140 μL dichloromethane using the same procedure as above. 20 μL of the resultant samples in the nonpolar phase were subjected to HPLC or LC-MS/MS analysis.

HPLC. Chromatographic separation was achieved at 25°C on an Agilent 1200 with a column (C18; 150 × 4.6 mm; Yiliteng) at a flow rate of 1 mL/min. Mobile phase A was acetonitrile/methanol/water containing 10 mM ammonium formate (1:1:1, v/v/v), and phase B was acetonitrile/isopropanol (1:1, v/v). The gradient elution was 0–1 minutes, 15% B; 1–5 minutes, 50% B; 5–15 minutes, 95% B; 15–20 minutes, 95% B. Twenty elution fractions were collected and dried with a SpeedVac machine, then subjected to activity measurement and LC-MS/MS analysis. According to the proportional relationship of mAU value and DPA concentration, we quantified human DPA in dry stool.

LC-MS/MS analysis and data processing. The collected fraction of HPLC was sampled and analyzed by hybrid quadrupole–TOF (AB SCIEX Triple TOF 4600 instruments) LC-MS/MS detection with a column (Phenomenex Accucore C18, 150 × 2.1 mm, 2.6 μm). The mobile phases were identical to that of HPLC. The gradient elution was 0–1 minutes, 20% B; 1–4 minutes, 60% B; 4–10 minutes, 70% B; 10–15 minutes, 95% B; 15–20 minutes, 95% B. Mass spectrometry analysis was performed using a DuoSpray Ion Source in the negative ion modes. The TOF MS parameters were as follows: auxiliary air pressure, 55 psi; atomization gas pressure, 55 psi; air curtain gas, 35 psi; source temperature, 600°C; voltage floating, 4500 V. Mass range parameters were as follows: declustering potential, –80 eV; collision energy, –10 eV; start mass, 200 Da; end mass, 1300 Da; accumulation time, 200 ms. The TOF MS/MS parameters were the same as those of TOF MS. Mass range parameters were as follows: declustering potential, –80 eV; collision energy, –40 eV; collision energy spread, 20 eV; ion release delay and width, 30 and 15; start mass 50 Da; end mass, 1250 Da; accumulation time, 65 ms. Compound identities were extracted by the instrument software PeakView (Sciex). The signal intensity reflects the sample’s DPA concentration.

Histological analysis. For enteric ganglia staining, the colon segments (about 0.5 cm long) were isolated from mice and fixed overnight with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS. Then the tissues were embedded in paraffin, cut into 6-μm-thick sections, and dewaxed with following protocol: xylene 10 minutes, xylene 10 minutes, 50% xylene/50% ethanol 2 minutes, 100% ethanol 2 minutes, 95% ethanol 2 minutes, 85% ethanol 2 minutes, 75% ethanol 1 minute, 50% ethanol 1 minute, water 1 minute. The section underwent antigen recovery by Citrate Antigen Retrieval Solution (E673001, Sangon Biotech Co.) and immunohistochemistry, which was performed according to the UltraSensitive SP IHC Kit (KIT-9720, MXB Biotechnologies Co.) manual. The colonic ganglia were visualized by staining with anti-PGP9.5 antibody (Abcam, ab8189, 1:5000), followed by nucleus staining with hematoxylin.

For immunohistochemical analysis of the mucus layer, colons (about 0.5 cm) were isolated and immediately fixed in Carnoy’s solution (R23046, Shanghai Yuanye Bio-Technology Co.) for 24 hours. Tissues were then washed by methanol (2 × 30 minutes), ethanol (2 × 15 minutes), ethanol/xylene (1:1; 15 minutes), xylene (15 minutes), and liquid paraffin (4 × 1 hour). Finally, the colon was embedded in paraffin and cut into 6-μm-thick sections. Next, the mucus layer was visualized by periodic acid–Schiff–alcian blue staining solution according to the manual for the AB-PAS kit (R20530, Shanghai Yuanye Bio-Technology Co.).

Colonic transit assay. Colonic transit was measured by monitoring bead expulsion time as described previously (33, 34). Eight-week-old mice were anesthetized by light ether prior to intracolonic administration with 100 μL DPA solution (300 mM in olive oil) or vehicle (olive oil) by catheter. Five minutes later, a glass bead (3 mm diameter) was inserted into the distal colon with a glossy glass rod (about 2 cm depth). The mice were placed in individual cages, and the time of bead expulsion was recorded.

Construction of a Shigella sp. PIB mutant with knockdown expression of KS. The CRISPR interference system was used to generate a mutant Shigella sp. PIB with knockdown of KS. The pdCas9 vector (Addgene, 44249) was used as a vector backbone. A fragment containing a J23119 promotor (5′-TTGACAGCTAGCTCAGTCCTAGGTATAATACTAGT-3′) and a guide DNA (gDNA) of KS (5′-TTACATTAAATATTACCGACTGG-3′) plus an sgRNA coding template was inserted upstream of the dCas9 coding sequence through a BglII site. The resultant vector (J23119 + KS gDNA + sgRNA coding DNA + J23119 + dCas9) persistently expressed the KS gDNA and dCas9, decreasing KS gene expression in bacteria. The KS gene knockdown bacterium (PIB-KD) was generated by electrotransformation (1800 W, 25 μF, 200 Ω, Bio-Rad) with the vector and selection with chloramphenicol (10 μg/mL). To verify the knockdown efficiency, the total RNA of the mutant bacterium was isolated with a Bacteria RNA Extraction Kit (R403-01, Vazyme Co.) and reverse transcribed to cDNA (Hiscript Q RT SuperMix for qPCR [+gDNA wiper] kit, R123-01, Vazyme Co.). The expression of the KS gene was quantified with a Taq Pro Universal SYBR qPCR Master Mix kit (Q712-02, Vazyme Co.). The expression of 16S rDNA was used as internal control.

Bacteriophage isolation and administration. Shigella sp. PIB phages were isolated from raw sewage of the Chuhe River in Nanjing. 50 mL raw sewage was centrifuged, and the supernatant was filtered with a 0.22 μm syringe filter. We mixed the filtrate and Shigella sp. PIB, then added in LB medium at the top (0.7% agar) and poured on LB solid medium (1.5% agar) to culture overnight at 37°C. Phages were selected from the resulting plaques and purified with repetitive inoculation and selection for 3 generations. The phage was stored in SM solution (0.58% NaCl, 0.2% MgSO 4 , 1% gelatin, 5 M Tris-Cl [pH 7.5]).

Animals. All mice were 8- to 10-week-old male C57BL/5J mice from the National Resource Center of Model Mice (NRCMM) of China, which were kept in a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle environment, with light turned on at 8:00 am. Mice had full access to food and water, except in the GTT experiment.

For bacterial colonization experiments, the WT or KD PIB (1 × 109 CFU/100 μL) was gavaged into each mouse once a week; the same amount of LB (100 μL) was given as a control. Two months later, the indicated measurements were taken. The phage treatment assay was only done in the PIB+ group. 100 μL (5 × 108 PFU/100 mL) phage solution was gavaged into each PIB+ mouse for 1 month.

Statistics. All data are presented as mean ± SD. Differences between 2 groups (2-tailed t test) or 3 groups (1-way ANOVA Tukey’s multiple-comparison test) were analyzed with GraphPad Prism version 7. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of the Model Animal Research Center of Nanjing University, which is a member of the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC). Testing of human samples was approved by the Experimentation Ethics Review Committee of Jinling Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University (2020NZKY-008-01). All participants were aware of the aim of this study, and written informed consent was received from participants or their legal guardians.