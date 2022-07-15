Microbially derived polyunsaturated fatty acid as a modulator of gastrointestinal motility

The etiology of constipation is multifactorial, but recent studies have found a bidirectional interplay between GI transit and gut microbiota. Gut microbial metabolites alter GI transit, and changes in GI transit, in turn, are associated with alteration in gut microbiota composition and function. Furthermore, change in gut microbial function due to delayed GI transit promotes a feed-forward loop that further slows GI transit, highlighting the reciprocating reinforcement of pathophysiological host-microbe interaction (4). GI transit time (time for passage of food bolus thought the GI tract) or bead expulsion time (time for expulsion of a glass bead inserted through the anus) are often used to assess whole gut or distal colon contractility and secretion, respectively, in rodent models. This process requires careful coordination between multiple cell types, including enteroendocrine and goblet cells in the epithelium, enteric neurons and glia, interstitial cells of Cajal (ICC), and smooth muscle and immune cells (5). Typically, studies in preclinical models have focused on the interaction among the different host cells, but recent studies have found that alterations in specific gut microbial metabolites or components can alter GI transit by influencing interaction among host cells.

Several studies following the typical discovery-to-translation paradigm have identified microbiota-driven mechanisms that can alter GI transit. These studies utilized an array of preclinical models to determine the role of gut microbiota, such as using antibiotics to disrupt gut microbiota in conventionally raised mice, or comparing conventionally raised and germ-free (GF) mice. The specific effect of microbe(s) is often investigated by colonizing GF or antibiotic-treated mice with individual or a consortia of bacteria or human-derived gut bacteria. The findings from these models are combined with ex vivo (e.g., organ bath studies), culture-based (primary cells or organoids), and omics-based studies to delineate the mechanisms driven by cellular components or metabolites of microbiota. These initial discoveries will need to be corroborated in humans before being developed as therapeutics (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Schematic summary of mechanisms underlying microbial modulation of GI physiology. The conventional, discovery-to-translation approach of studying microbial modulation of GI transit has focused on the effect of known bacterial metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids and tryptophan metabolites (10–12); cell wall components like LPS; and bacterial functions such as transformation of primary bile acids, on the different cell types (7–9, 15, 16). In contrast, the Chen, Qiu, et al. study used a reverse translation approach, starting with patients diagnosed with IFC and identifying the microbial meditator DPA that prolonged GI transit. Similar to other metabolites, DPA likely alters GI transit by an effect on the enteric nervous system (17). SMCs, smooth muscle cells; 5-HT, serotonin; 5-HTR, serotonin receptor; CFTR, cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator;

Key findings have emerged from such discovery-to-translation studies. A comparison of GF and conventionally raised mice found that gut microbiota are important for the maintenance of mucosal enteric glial cells (6). LPS, an outer, surface component of Gram-negative bacteria, can affect enteric neuronal survival, increase mast cell degranulation, and influence GI motility by disrupting crosstalk between muscularis macrophages and neurons via the activation of the TLR4/NF-κB pathway (7–9). Fermentation of dietary nutrients results in microbial metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids, including butyrate, that can alter GI transit indirectly, by increasing the synthesis of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine; [5-HT]) (10, 11), or directly, by affecting cholinergic neurons in the myenteric plexus. Tryptamine, produced by the microbial decarboxylation of tryptophan, can facilitate GI transit by activating 5-HT4 receptors on intestinal epithelial cells and goblet cells, resulting in increased colonic secretion and mucus release (12, 13). Specific bile acids that enter the colon can increase colonic secretion and contractility; gut microbiota regulate the bile acid species in the colon by deconjugating as well as converting primary to secondary bile acids (14, 15). A recent study found that dietary components interact with the deconjugating capacity of gut microbiota to influence GI transit via a potential effect on enteric glia (16). These studies highlight mechanisms by which gut bacteria might influence GI transit. The next step should involve corroborating the findings in human studies (Figure 1).