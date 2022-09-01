Hematopoietic transcription factor GFI1 promotes anchorage independence by sustaining ERK activity in cancer cells

GFI1 expression correlates with poor prognosis of patients with lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a highly aggressive metastatic cancer. It is clinically characterized by early dissemination and rapid tumor growth. Unlike non-SCLCs (NSCLCs), SCLC cells survive as floating clusters in pleural fluid in vivo and grow as suspension in vitro, exhibiting high resistance to anoikis (13). To identify the key transcription factors that regulate anchorage independence, we analyzed transcriptional profiles of 29 human SCLC lines and 118 human NSCLC lines generated by Minna and colleagues (14, 15) for transcription factor binding motif enrichment. We identified 190 transcription factors as significantly active in SCLCs compared with NSCLCs (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149551DS1). As expected, the binding motifs of E2F1, a transcription factor that can be activated by the loss of the retinoblastoma susceptibility gene (RB1), were enriched in SCLCs (Figure 1A). RB inactivation has been identified in up to 90% of SCLCs and is considered as an initiating molecular event of SCLCs (16). Among the 190 SCLC-active transcription factors, 38 transcription factors are involved in neural or endocrine development, for example, ZIC2, NGFIC, EGR3, and LHX3, consistent with the finding that SCLCs express a neuroendocrine program (17). Fourteen transcription factors are involved in hematopoietic development, in which GFI1, a zinc finger protein, is of particular interest, since it is normally expressed at the very early onset of hematopoietic differentiation and plays a critical role in turning adherent hemogenic endothelial cells into suspended hematopoietic progenitors (18). We therefore explored the possibility of GFI1 in mediating anchorage independence in metastatic epithelial cancer cells.

Figure 1 GFI1 is expressed in lung cancer cells and predicts poor prognosis. (A) Transcription factor binding motif enrichment in 29 human SCLC lines versus 118 NSCLC lines generated by Minna et al. (B) GFI1 expression in various lung cell types were screened in the Minna et al. study’s transcriptional profiles. GFI1 expression was significantly higher in SCLCs than in NSCLCs and was enhanced in both groups compared with normal epithelium. (C) RT-PCR and immunoblot of GFI1 expression in the indicated cell lines. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (D) IHC staining with anti-GFI1 antibody was performed on 10 normal lung tissues adjacent to tumors and 242 NSCLC and 37 SCLC specimens. Scale bars: 20 μm. The frequency of samples with no (0), low (0.1–3.9), or high (4.0–8.0) GFI1 staining stratified by IHC-defined lung cancer subtype. (E) High GFI1 expression level correlated with stage III disease in NSCLC. (F) High GFI1 expression level correlated with distant lymph node metastasis in NSCLC. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival rates for 96 patients with stage I–II NSCLC disease with low versus high GFI1 expression were compared. Median value of GFI1 expression was used as the cutoff. (H) Kaplan-Meier survival rates for 51 patients with stage III NSCLC disease with low versus high GFI1 expression were compared. Median value of GFI1 expression was used as the cutoff.

We first studied GFI1 expression in established lung cancer cell lines. We interrogated again the Minna et al. study’s transcriptional profiles for GFI1 expression. In this analysis, we included 59 cell lines derived from normal lung epithelium besides the 118 NSCLC lines and 29 SCLC lines. GFI1 expression was significantly higher in SCLCs than in NSCLCs, and each group was increased compared with normal epithelium (Figure 1B). Reverse transcription–PCR (RT-PCR) and immunoblot in a subset of selected cells confirmed the higher level of GFI1 expression in SCLC lines (H526, H69, and H82) and in neuroendocrine NSCLC line H1155, all of which proliferate as clusters in suspension in vitro, compared with primary HUVECs, an immortalized line of human bronchial epithelial cells (HBECs), and lung adenocarcinoma cell lines (A549 and H460), which proliferate as adherent single cells (Figure 1C). Thus, GFI1 expression was enhanced in suspended cancer cells and may be associated with the gain of anchorage independence.

We next examined GFI1 expression in tissue sections of 242 primary NSCLCs, 37 primary SCLCs, and 10 tumor-adjacent normal lung tissues using IHC. Epithelial cells in tumor-adjacent lung tissues did not express GFI1 (Figure 1D). Both NSCLC and SCLC expressed GFI1 (Figure 1D). Quantification of staining based on the intensity of GFI1 nuclear staining and the percentage of GFI1-positive tumor cells revealed higher expression of GFI1 in SCLCs than in NSCLCs (Figure 1D), which matched the GFI1 expression pattern detected in the cell lines. Consistently, analysis of single-cell RNA-Seq data sets of human lung cancers generated by Rudin and colleagues (19) also revealed higher expression of GFI1 in SCLCs than in NSCLCs: all 4 primary SCLCs contained GFI1-expressing cancer cells, whereas only 8 out of 14 primary NSCLCs contained GFI1-expressing cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 1A). In addition, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that GFI1 was associated with the genes involved in negative regulation of anoikis (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2).

To assess the prognostic significance of GFI1, we examined the expression levels in resected NSCLC tumors from patients with known clinical outcomes. Increased expression of GFI1 was associated with tumor stage and lymphatic metastasis (Figure 1, E and F; unpaired t test, P < 0.0001). In addition, patients with early-stage disease (stage I–II, n = 96) and tumors of low GFI1 expression levels (n = 48) had strikingly longer overall survival times than those with tumors of high GFI1 expression levels (n = 48) (median survival: high GFI1 expression 60 months; low GFI1 expression undefined; P = 0.0004). Of 51 patients with stage III disease, patients with low GFI1 expression (n = 25) had better overall survival than high GFI1 expression (n = 26) (median survival: high GFI1 expression 18.79 months; low GFI1 expression undefined; P = 0.0004). The survival rate of the high GFI1 expressors with stage III disease was poor and similar to that for extensive-stage disease SCLC. In a Kaplan-Meier model, GFI1 protein expression was a strong predictor of survival rates in patients with stage I or II lung cancer (hazard ratio 4.573, 95% CI 1.98–10.56, Figure 1G) and in those with stage III disease (hazard ratio 3.83, 95% CI 1.814–8.085, Figure 1H). These results indicate that the hematopoietic lineage protein GFI1 was frequently expressed in lung cancers, and its high expression level correlated with distant lymph node metastasis and extremely poor survival rates in human lung cancer.

To generalize this finding, we analyzed GFI1 expression in other types of cancer. GFI1 was also frequently expressed in human primary breast and ovarian cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). High expression of GFI1 was also associated with poor prognosis for patients with breast cancer and ovarian cancer (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). These results suggest that GFI1 may be used as a broad prognostic marker for multiple types of cancer.

GFI1 promotes the detachment of cancer cells from the substrate. To explore the function of GFI1 in malignant progression, we assessed the effects of GFI1 overexpression and deletion. We expressed GFI1 in GFI1-negative A549 cells using a lentiviral system and deleted GFI1 in GFI1-positive H1155 cells using a CRISPR/Cas9 system (Figure 2A) and subsequently analyzed the alterations in cellular behaviors. Consistent with its documented function as a regulator of the transition from adherent endothelium cells to round suspended hematopoietic cells during early hematopoiesis, GFI1 overexpression induced A549 cells to undergo changes from adherent and spread-out morphologies to less adherent and round morphologies (Figure 2B). This effect of GFI1 overexpression is not cell type specific because GFI1 overexpression caused similar morphological changes in other lung cancer cell lines, including H460 and H1299, breast cancer cell lines MCF7 and MDA-MB-231, ovarian cancer cell line SKOV3, and colorectal cancer cell line HT-29 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3A). Conversely, neuroendocrine NSCLC cells H1155, which normally proliferate as clusters in suspension, became single cells with substrate adherence after GFI1 deletion (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 GFI1 promotes cell detachment and anchorage independence. (A) Immunoblot showing expression of GFI1 and ACTB. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (B) Phase-contrast micrographs of GFI1-expressing A549 and GFI1-KO H1155 cells. Scale bars: 40 μm. (C) GFI1-expressing A549 cells or GFI1-KO H1155 cells were plated on fibronectin-coated, laminin332-coated, or collagen I–coated plates. After 15 minutes, attached cells were counted. Scale bars: 200 μm. Bar graph shows the number of adherent cells. Mean ± SD represents 10 visualized areas in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed. ****P < 0.0001 (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (D) The cell death of GFI1-expressing A549 cells and GFI1-KO H1155 cells was assessed after 24 hours under attached or floating condition. Mean ± SD represents 3 replicates in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed. ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA test with post hoc contrasts by Tukey’s test). (E) A549 and GFI1-expressing A549 cells were forced into suspension for 48 hours and transcriptional profiles were measured using RNA-Seq. Gene set enrichment analysis showing the top 10 downregulated pathways in GFI1-expressing cells versus control A549 cells. (F) A549, GFI1-expressing A549, H1155, and GFI1-KO H1155 cells were cultured in Matrigel for 8 days. Confocal midpoint slices of acinus stained for ITGB1, laminin V, and DAPI are shown. Colonies greater than 50 μm in diagram were counted. Scale bars: 50 μm. Mean ± SD represents 10 visualized areas in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed. Data shown as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (G) Indicated cells were allowed to grow in soft agar for 2 weeks, and colonies were counted. Data shown as mean ± SD for a representative experiment performed in triplicate. Three independent experiments were performed.

We then tested the effect of GFI1 overexpression on adherence of lung cancer cells to fibronectin, laminin, and collagen, 3 major ECM components in lung tumor stroma. We found GFI1 overexpression dramatically decreased the number of A549 and H460 cells that adhered to all 3 ECM components, whereas GFI1 deletion increased the adhesion of H1155 cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3B). Thus, GFI1 facilitated cancer cell detachment from substrate. However, GFI1 overexpression repressed migration and invasion of A549 and H460 cells, evaluated by wound healing and Boyden chamber assays (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). GFI1 was not able to increase invasive growth in 3D dense gel composed of collagen I and Matrigel (Supplemental Figure 4C). GFI1 overexpression had no or negative effect on proliferation of H460 and A549 cells, whereas deletion of GFI1 in H1155 cells also repressed proliferation, evaluated by 5-BrdU incorporation, indicating that the role of GFI1 in proliferation was context dependent (Supplemental Figure 5). The cell viability was tested before these assays (Supplemental Figure 6).

GFI1 promotes anchorage independence. While tumor cells display some degree of anchorage independence, their detachment from the ECM can promote cell death. We therefore asked whether GFI1 induction of substrate detachment may lead to anoikis. We overexpressed GFI1 in anoikis-susceptible cells, including HUVECs and HBECs, lung cancer cells (A549, H460, H1299), ovarian cancer cells (SKOV3, OVCA432), liver cancer cells (HepG2, Hep3B), breast cancer cells (MDA-MB-231, MCF7), and colorectal cancer cells (HT-29, HCT8), and subsequently forced the cells into suspension by culturing them on low-attachment plates. Overexpression of GFI1 suppressed cell death in all the suspended cells we examined (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 7), while deletion of GFI1 increased cell death in H1155 cells (Figure 2D). Consistently, a significantly lower level of cleaved PARP was detected in suspended GFI1-expressing cells (A549-GFI1, H460-GFI1, H1155) than in suspended GFI1-negative cells (A549, H460, H1155-GFI1-KO). Caspase-3 was not involved in this suspension-induced cell death (Supplemental Figure 8). These results indicate that GFI1 was able to protect detached endothelial cells and immortalized and malignant epithelial cells from apoptosis.

At the molecular level, GSEA of the transcriptional profile of control or GFI1-expressing A549 cells demonstrated that when forced into suspension for 48 hours, mitochondrial gene expression and mitochondrial-related pathways were significantly downregulated upon GFI1 ectopic expression (Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 3), supporting the observation that GFI1 protected detached epithelial cells from anoikis.

We then studied the ability of A549, H460, and H1155 cells to form acinus-like spheroids in 3D basement membrane gels, which requires loss of inner cell mass through anoikis (20, 21). While A549 and H460 cells developed into well-formed hollow acini, GFI1 overexpression resulted in disrupted acinus formation with luminal filling and lack of polarity (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 9A). These results confirmed the function of GFI1 in inducing anoikis resistance. Consistently, H1155 cells formed grape-like spheroids in 3D basement membrane gels. However, deletion of GFI1 impaired spheroid formation (Figure 2F), confirming the observation that GFI1 enhances H1155 cell proliferation. As a third test of anchorage sensing, we examined the effect of GFI1 on anchorage-independent proliferation and found that GFI1-expressing cancer cells (A549-GFI1, H460-GFI1, H1155) formed significantly more colonies in soft agar than GFI1-negative cancer cells (A549, H460, H1155-GFI1-KO) (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 9B).

GFI1 downregulates a group of cell-adhesion related genes. To further investigate the molecular mechanism underlying the action of GFI1, we overexpressed GFI1 in A549 cells and deleted GFI1 in H1155 cells and tested the transcriptomic change by RNA-Seq. The genes downregulated in A549 cells upon GFI1 overexpression and upregulated in H1155 cells upon GFI1 deletion included cell-ECM adhesion receptors ITGB1, ITGB6, ITGB8, ITGA1, ITGA2, and ITGA6 and cell-adhesion regulatory genes FLNA and GBP1 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 10). GFI1-induced downregulation of ITGB1, ITGB6, and ITGB8 were confirmed at both the RNA and protein level (Figure 3, B and C). Gene ontology (GO) analysis revealed that the top 10 pathways downregulated by GFI1 in both A549 and H1155 cells included cell adhesion pathways and cell motility pathways, in keeping with the alterations in cellular morphology and adhesion. The GFI1-upregulated pathways in A549 and H1155 cells are related to axon development (Figure 3D and Supplemental Tables 4 and 5).

Figure 3 GFI1 expression downregulates cell-adhesion genes and pathways. (A) The heatmap of adhesion-gene expression in A549, GFI1-expressing A549, H1155, and GFI1-KO H1155 cells. (B) RT-PCR showing relative transcription of the indicated genes. (C) Immunoblot showing expression of ITGB1, ITGB6, ITGB8, GFI1, and ACTB. The blots were generated from the same sample preparation and run at the same time. Two independent experiments were performed. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (D) Gene ontology analysis of GFI1-expressing A549 cells and GFI1-deleted H1155 cells. The top 10 pathways are shown. (E) ChIP-Seq peaks were annotated to genomic features (promoter, 5′UTR, 3′UTR, intron, exon, distal intergenic, downstream) using the software ChIPseeker with GRCh38/hg38 as the reference genomes. (F) ChIP-Seq shows association of GFI1 in the indicated genes. (G) Gene set enrichment analysis of the GFI1-bound/-regulated genes was performed by combining ChIP-Seq and RNA-Seq. Selected downregulated pathways are shown.

We next used ChIP-Seq to identify GFI1-bound genes in GFI1-FLAG–expressing A549 cells. We found 14.16% of GFI1 peaks were annotated to promoters (accounts for 12,267 genes), among which 1841 genes were upregulated and 2386 genes were downregulated upon GFI1 overexpression (Figure 3E). As expected, we observed enrichment of GFI1 in the GFI1 locus, which is known to be autoregulated (22, 23). GFI1-bound/-downregulated genes included cell-ECM adhesion receptor genes ITGA2, ITGA6, ITGB1, and ITGB8; adhesion regulatory genes ACTN4 and FLNA; cell surface adhesion genes VCAM1 and CEACAM6; and DNA replication genes MCM4, MCM5, MCM6, RFC4, BCL6, and DBF4 (Figure 3F). GSEA of GFI1-bound/-downregulated genes revealed downregulation of the substrate adhesion-dependent cell spreading pathway, the cell-substrate adhesion pathway, and nuclear DNA replication pathway (Figure 3G and Supplemental Table 6), again linking GFI1 to the regulation of the substrate adhesion pathways and providing molecular backgrounds of GFI1-repressed proliferation.

GFI1 promotes lung metastasis in vivo. We next assessed the function of GFI1 in the regulation of cancer metastasis in vivo by utilizing a mouse xenograft model. We overexpressed GFI1 in A549 and H460 cells, mixed them with cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), and subcutaneously inoculated the mixed cells into BALB/c nude mice. We also subcutaneously injected H1155-GFI1-KO cells mixed with CAFs into BALB/c nude mice. KO of GFI1 significantly suppressed growth of H1155 tumors (Figure 4A). However, overexpression of GFI1 had no effect on growth of H460 and A549 tumors (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 11A). These data are consistent with the in vitro proliferation data, indicating that GFI1 acts differently from proliferation in a different context.

Figure 4 GFI1 promotes the seeding of cancer cells in the lung. (A) A549, GFI1-expressing A549, H1155, and GFI1-KO H1155 cells were mixed with cancer-associated fibroblasts and subcutaneously injected into 8-week-old female BALB/c nude mice. Eight weeks after the inoculation of A549 or GFI1-expressing A549 cells and 3 weeks after the inoculation of H1155 or GFI1-KO H1155 cells, the mice were euthanized and analyzed. Subcutaneous tumors are shown. (B) IHC staining for HLA-I was performed in the subcutaneous tumor tissue sections. GFI1 expression shifted the subcutaneous tumors from the expansive to the invasive phenotype. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Blood was collected, and cells were stained for HLA-I. The percentage of HLA-I–positive circulating tumor cells was analyzed by FACS. Tumor-free mice were used as a negative control to determine the gating. (D) Immunofluorescence for HLA-I was performed in lung tissue sections. The number of HLA-I–positive cells per field was counted in 10 fields from each section, and 10 sections per mouse were used. Mean values of HLA-I–positive cells/field of individual mouse were used for statistical analysis by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Scores of GFI1 staining in 10 primary human NSCLCs and their matched lymphatic metastases from patients whose primary tumors expressed GFI1 were compared. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Notably, when we stained subcutaneous tumor tissue sections for HLA-I, which can distinguish human tumor cells from mouse cells, we found that although it exerted a negative role in cell invasion in vitro, GFI1 expression caused a shift from the expansive to the invasive phenotype in all studied subcutaneous tumors (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 11B). Consistent with this phenotype, when we stained cells collected from the angular vein of the mice for HLA-I and tested circulating tumor cells using FACS, we found that mice bearing GFI1-expressing cancer cells contained significantly more circulating tumor cells than those bearing cancer cells without GFI1 (Figure 4C). Additionally, we also detected more infiltrated HLA-I–positive human cancer cells by immunostaining in the lung tissue sections in mice bearing GFI1-expressing cancer cells than in those bearing GFI1-negative cancer cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 11C). Thus, GFI1 enhanced cell invasiveness and the ability to infiltrate the lung tissue. In agreement with the results from the xenograft assay, in a different animal model whereby H1155 and H1155-GFI1-KO cells were intravenously injected into BALB/c nude mice, heavy lung metastasis was detected in mice injected with H1155 cells but not in mice injected with H1155-GFI1-KO cells at 7 weeks after injection (Supplemental Figure 12). In addition, immunostaining of GFI1 in tissue sections of 18 primary human NSCLCs and their matched lymphatic metastases showed that among the 10 patients whose primary tumors expressed GFI1, 8 had more GFI1-expressing lung cancer cells in lymphatic metastases than their corresponding primary tumors (Figure 4E).

GFI1 promotes anchorage independence by activating ERK. Interactions of integrins with ECM activate the PI3K/AKT signaling and the classical ERK pathway to provide survival signals (24–26). FAK can also be activated by integrins in response to adhesion and in turn interacts with the PI3K/AKT and ERK signaling pathways (5, 27, 28). Aside from these outside-in survival signaling pathways, p66Shc, an adapter protein that localizes to focal adhesions, can sense the change of mechanical stress and induce anoikis upon detachment (29). We found that GFI1 overexpression failed to alter the expression of p66Shc or the level of AKT phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Instead, it significantly elevated both FAK and ERK phosphorylation (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 13C). Consistent with the increase in ERK phosphorylation, the treatment of cells with U0126, a specific ERK signaling inhibitor, restored anoikis in GFI1-expressing cancer cells (Figure 5, A–D). However, inhibitors of FAK signaling (FAK inhibitor 14, defactinib, dasatinib) exerted little effect (Supplemental Figure 13, C–F). These results indicate that GFI1 reduced the sensitivity of cells to anoikis by activating the ERK pathway.

Figure 5 GFI1 confers anchorage independence by activating the ERK pathway. (A) Cells were overexpressed with GFI1 and treated with 10 μM U0126. Protein levels of GFI1, pERK, ERK, and ACTB were assessed 16 hours after the cells were under attached or floating conditions. The blots were generated from the same sample preparation and run at the same time. Two independent experiments were performed. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (C) Cells were overexpressed with GFI1 and treated with 10 μM U0126. Protein levels of GFI1, pERK, ERK, and ACTB were assessed 24 hours after under attached or floating conditions. The blots were generated from the same sample preparation and run at the same time. Two independent experiments were performed. (B and D) Cell death of indicated cells under conditions shown as in A and C. Mean ± SD represents 3 replicates in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed. Data shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA test with post hoc contrasts by Tukey’s test). (E) 8-week-old female BALB/c nude mice were subcutaneously inoculated with A549, GFI1-expressing A549, or H1155 cells mixed with cancer-associated fibroblasts and treated with ERK inhibitor U0126. Six weeks later, the mice were euthanized and analyzed. Subcutaneous tumors are shown. (F) Representative images of IHC staining of HLA-I in subcutaneous tumor tissue sections. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Immunofluorescence for HLA-I was performed in lung tissue sections. The number of HLA-I–positive cells per field was counted in 10 fields from each section, and 10 sections per mouse were used. Scale bars: 20 μm. Results expressed as mean number of HLA-I–positive cells/field of individual mouse. Multiple comparisons were performed with a 1-way ANOVA test with post hoc contrasts by Tukey’s test. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare the means of 2 populations.

To further determine whether GFI1-caused in vivo phenotypes result from GFI1-induced ERK activation, we used U0126 in the mouse xenograft model. One week after subcutaneous inoculation of A549 and GFI1-expressing A549 and H1155 cells, we administered ERK inhibitor U0126 to mice intraperitoneally at 25 μmol/kg twice a week until the end of this assay. Interestingly, while U0126 had no effect on the tumor growth, invasion, and lung infiltration for A549 tumors, it significantly suppressed all these phenotypes in GFI1-expressing A549 tumors and H1155 tumors (Figure 5, E–G), indicating that GFI1-caused tumor invasion and metastasis resulted from GFI1-induced ERK activation. Thus, GFI1 promotes tumor progression through enhancing ERK pathway, and this leads to an ERK signaling addiction in tumor cells.

GFI1 activates the ERK pathway through RASGRP2 upregulation. To understand the underlying mechanism by which GFI1 activates the ERK pathway, we analyzed our RNA-Seq data and found that RASGRP2 was upregulated by 20-fold in A549 cells after lentiviral transduction of GFI1 but decreased by 4-fold in H1155 cells with GFI1 deletion (Figure 6A). Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas also revealed the positive correlation between GFI1 and RASGRP2 in lung adenocarcinomas (Figure 6B). In addition, ChIP-qPCR revealed that GFI1 expression increased association of H3K27ac and H3K4me3 and decreased association of H3K27me3 with the promoter and enhancer region (Supplemental Figure 14), confirming the role of GFI1 in RASGRP2 upregulation.

Figure 6 GFI1 activates the ERK pathway by upregulating RasGRP2. (A) Expression level of RASGRP2 in RNA-Seq. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 (unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B) Gene expression correlation between GFI1 and RASGRP2 in patients with lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) from the TCGA database. (C) Immunoblot showing Rap1-GTP pulled down by GST-RalGDS-RBD and Ras-GTP pulled down by GST-Raf1-RBD in the indicated cells. (D) Indicated cells were subjected to immunoblot analysis of pERK level. (E) Indicated cells were cultured in Matrigel for 8 days. Confocal midpoint slices of DAPI- and laminin V–stained acinus are shown. Scale bars: 20 μm. Mean ± SD represents 10 visualized areas in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed. ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA test with post hoc contrasts by Tukey’s test). (F) Immunoblot showing expression of pERK, ERK, RasGRP2, GFI1, and ACTB in the indicated cells. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (G) The cell death of indicated cells was assessed after 24 hours. Mean ± SD represents 3 replicates in 1 experiment. Three independent experiments were performed. ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA test with post hoc contrasts by Tukey’s test).

RasGRP2 is a Ras GDP-releasing factor (GRP) generally used by hematopoietic cells and neurons to activate Rap1, a small GTPase known to activate B-raf, resulting in the activation of MAP2K (MEK) and the ERK signaling pathway (30). Activation of RasGRP2 requires PKA (31). PKA, which can be activated in detached epithelial cancer cells, phosphorylates RasGRP2 at S116, S117, S554, and S586, which subsequently activates RAP1 (32). Indeed, overexpression of GFI1 increased Rap1 activation but not Ras activation in suspended A549 cells (Figure 6C). In contrast, KO of GFI1 decreased Rap1 activation in H1155 cells (Figure 6C). To further assess whether GFI1 activates the ERK pathway via RasGRP2, we lentivirally transduced RASGRP2 shRNA into GFI1-expressing A549 and H460 cells and RASGRP2-expressing cassette into H1155-GFI1-KO cells and determined the activity of ERK and the resulting anoikis sensitivity. RasGRP2 knockdown nearly completely blocked GFI1-induced ERK activation in suspended cancer cells and restored anoikis of A549 and H460 cells and the ability of A549 cells to form organized acini in the basement membrane (Figure 6, D and E). Consistently, deletion of GFI1 in H1155 cells repressed ERK activity. Re-expression of RasGRP2 restored ERK activation and anoikis resistance (Figure 6, F and G). Thus, GFI1 activated the ERK pathway through RasGRP2 upregulation and consequently conferred cancer cells with anchorage independence.

A549 cells harbor Ras mutation. We next explored whether A549 cells depend on RasGRP2 to activate ERK without GFI1. Knockdown of RasGRP2 reduced ERK activity in suspended A549 cells and increased cell death in both attached and suspended A549 cells (Supplemental Figure 15), suggesting that RasGRP2 also contributes to ERK activation in suspended A549 cells without GFI1 and that RasGRP2 may promote cell survival through an ERK-independent pathway in attached A549 cells.

GFI1 enhances RASGRP2 transcription by mediating long-range enhancer-promoter interaction. We then explored the mechanism by which GFI1 upregulates RASGRP2 expression. Alignment of human, chimpanzee, rhesus monkey, and mouse RASGRP2 genes revealed a 50 bp conserved sequence residing within the noncoding region 4.2 kb upstream from the RASGRP2 transcriptional start site (TSS), marking one potential cis-regulatory element (Figure 7A, site 3). We next used ChIP to scan the RASGRP2 gene for H3K27ac, a modified histone that is frequently associated with human active enhancers and active promoters, and H3K4me3, a modified histone that marks active or poised promoters, to determine the function of this putative cis-regulatory element. We found that site 8 was co-occupied by H3K27ac and H3K4me3 in all cells we studied, indicating that among 3 RASGRP2 promoters, TSS1 was active in lung cancer cells and that although RASGRP2 transcription activity was lower in A549 and H460 cells than in H1155 and H526 cells, its promoter was still in an active state. In contrast, site 3 was enriched with H3K27ac but not H3K4me3 in H1155 and H526 cells only but not in A549 and H460 cells, suggesting that this putative cis-regulatory element was an enhancer and that this enhancer was inactive in A549 and H460 cells (Figure 7B). Indeed, this 50 bp DNA sequence, when placed adjacently upstream of the RASGRP2 promoter either in forward or reverse orientations, was able to increase the promoter activity in a luciferase reporter assay (Figure 7C). Interestingly, cotransfection of GFI1 had no effect on RASGRP2 promoter activity if the luciferase reporters contained the RASGRP2 promoter only or the RASGRP2 promoter with the enhancer adjacently placed upstream of the promoter. However, cotransfection of GFI1 was able to increase RASGRP2 promoter activity if the enhancer was in its original position (4.2 kb upstream from the RASGRP2 promoter), and this effect required binding of GFI1 to the enhancer region because cotransfection of GFI1 mutant (lacking DNA-binding activity) or deletion of GFI1 binding motif within the enhancer region blocked elevation of RASGRP2 promoter activity (Figure 7C). ChIP-Seq showed the occupancy of transfected GFI1 in the RASGRP2 promoter and enhancer region in A549 cells, which was confirmed by ChIP-qPCR (Figure 7D). Chromosome conformation capture (3C) assay revealed the enhancer-promoter colocalization in GFI1-expressing cells (H1155, A549-GFI1) but not in GFI1-negative cells (A549) (Figure 7E). These collective data suggest that GFI1 may bind to the enhancer and mediate the enhancer-promoter physical interaction to upregulate RASGRP2 expression.