Epigenomic reprogramming via HRP2-MINA dictates response to proteasome inhibitors in multiple myeloma with t(4;14) translocation

CRISPR library screening identifies HRP2 as a critical gene for sensitivity of MM to bortezomib treatment. To identify the critical genes governing sensitivity of MM cells to PIs, we performed genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9-KO screening using a library of 70,290 sgRNAs targeting all human genes (25). Luciferase-labeled LP-1 cells were infected with a lentivirus-carrying library with a MOI of 30% or less, and positively infected cells were selected by puromycin and expanded without significant loss of sgRNAs. To maximally mimic the bone marrow microenvironment, we injected LP-1 cells into the femur bone marrow of NSG mice and evaluated tumor growth by monitoring luciferase activity. Then we treated the mice with 0.5 or 5 mg/kg bortezomib and found that 0.5 mg/kg had no significant anti-MM effect, whereas 5 mg/kg killed almost all MM cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149526DS1). Thus, we screened genes for bortezomib resistance by negative selection and bortezomib-sensitive genes by positive selection (Figure 1A). The coverage of sgRNAs in the cells was calculated by high-throughput sequencing after amplification of the sgRNA sequence in the genome; we found 28 genes through positive selection in the sensitive cells and 15 genes through negative selection in the resistant cells (Figure 1B). We validated the expression of the top 10 genes from the negative and positive selections in our previously established bortezomib-resistant MM cells and identified HRP2 as the most differentially expressed one among the enriched genes (Supplemental Figure 1B). All HRP2-targeting sgRNAs were markedly increased in bortezomib-resistant cells, and the robust rank aggregation (RRA) algorithm confirmed that HRP2 was one of the most essential genes (Figure 1C), indicating that loss of HRP2 might desensitize MM cells to bortezomib treatment. In addition, when using the Broad Institute’s Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE), we found that HRP2 expression was downregulated in tumor cells of hematopoietic and lymphoid tissues compared with expression in normal tissues (Supplemental Figure 1C), and was the lowest in patients with MM among all hematological cancers (Figure 1D). Clinically, a gene array assay using plasma cells from healthy donors, patients with monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), and patients with smoldering MM (SMM) revealed no obvious difference in HRP2 expression between healthy donors and patients with MGUS, but significantly lower expression was detected in plasma cells of patients whose disease had progressed to SMM (Figure 1E). Additionally, in Carrasco’s MM cohort from the Oncomine database, HRP2 expression was suppressed in patients with MM, with recurrence after 1 year of treatment (Supplemental Figure 1D). In our cohort, HRP2 expression was significantly lower in nonresponders to bortezomib-based treatment compared with expression in responders (Figure 1F), and downregulated HRP2 predicted refractory or relapsed (RR) disease progression, but elevated HRP2 predicted a CR during treatment (Figure 1G). Correspondingly, HRP2 protein levels were also clearly increased in biopsies from patients with MM who had a CR but were suppressed in those with disease progression (Figure 1H). An independent cohort of patients with relapsed MM after single bortezomib treatment (APEX, SUMMIT, and CREST trials; n = 188) from Mulligan’s study (26) indicated that low expression of HRP2 predicted a worse trend of overall survival (OS) (Figure 1I) that was also seen in Zhan’s cohort of pretreatment bone marrow aspirates from patients with MM (Supplemental Figure 1E and ref. 27). These data suggest that HRP2 is closely correlated with the treatment response and outcomes of patients with MM in the clinic.

Figure 1 In vivo CRISPR library screening identified HRP2 as a key negative regulator of bortezomib resistance. (A) Diagram of the genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 screening system in a NSG femur bone marrow–bearing MM model. The 3 most obviously changed tumors from 9 mice per group were chosen for screening. gDNA, genomic DNA. (B) Volcano plot illustrating the depleted genes in the negative selection and the enriched genes in the positive selection. (C) Illustration of the top 10 gene candidates from the above screening. (D) HRP2 expression in 12 categories of tumor samples from the CCLE database. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.02, by 2-sided Student’s t test. (E) Expression of HRP2 in bone marrow plasma cells from healthy donors (nontarget control [NT ctrl], n = 22), patients with MGUS (n = 44), and patients with SMM (n = 12) from the GSE5900 cohort. ALL, acute lymphocytic leukemia; AML, acute myeloid leukemia; CML, chronic myelogenous leukemia. (F) HRP2 expression in patients with MM showed all kinds of responses (All-R, n = 12) or a nonresponse (Non-R, n = 12). (G) Expression trend of the HRP2 gene before and after a bortezomib-based treatment regimen: 7 patients with MM showed a CR and 5 patients with MM showed disease progression. (H) Quantification of HRP2+ cells in an immunohistochemical assay for 6 patients with a CR and 6 patients with RR bone marrow biopsies. T, treatment. (I) Correlation of HRP2 mRNA expression with overall survival (OS) in myeloma patients from Mulligan’s database (n = 188, GSID: GS-DT-52). The cutoff was the median of HRP2 expression. P values were determined by Pearson’s coefficient and log-rank test (I) and Student’s t test (E, F, and H).

Depletion of HRP2 induces chemoresistance to PIs in vitro and in vivo. As low HRP2 expression is associated with poor outcomes in patients with MM, we evaluated HRP2 expression in 2 of our previously established bortezomib-resistant MM cell lines derived from MM.1S and LP-1 cells (28). HRP2 mRNA and protein expression levels were significantly suppressed, but the changes were greater in LP-1 cells than in MM.1S cells (Figure 2, A and B), and immunofluorescence staining revealed suppressed expression of HRP2 in bortezomib-resistant MM cells (Figure 2C). Next, we evaluated the effect of HRP2 depletion on the proliferation and apoptosis of MM.1S and LP-1 cells. After HRP2 was successfully deleted by a sgRNA (Supplemental Figure 2A), we found that cell proliferation was not meaningfully affected (Supplemental Figure 2B); however, both MM.1S and LP-1 cells became resistant to bortezomib (Figure 2D), as evidenced by the elevated IC 50 values (Figure 2E). Meanwhile, sensitivity to another PI, carfilzomib, was also substantially inhibited in MM cells with HRP2 depletion (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E), but no considerable alterations were observed in response to melphalan or dexamethasone (Supplemental Figure 2, F, and G). Variation in sensitivity to PIs was also confirmed by the significant decline in apoptosis rates induced by bortezomib (Figure 2F) and the decrease in cleaved poly(ADP-ribose)polymerase (PARP) (Figure 2, G and H). Intriguingly, we found a significant positive correlation between the apoptosis rate and HRP2 levels in six CD138+ plasma cells from t(4;14)+ patients with MM (Figure 2H). On the other hand, when HRP2 was overexpressed (Supplemental Figure 3A), MM cells became more sensitive to PI treatment (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) and more easily induced apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). Collectively, these data strongly indicate that HRP2 is a key regulator of sensitivity to PIs in MM cells.

Figure 2 KD of HRP2 induces resistance to PIs in MM cells. HRP2 (A) mRNA and (B) protein expression and quantification in WT and bortezomib-resistant (BR) MM.1S and LP-1 cells (n = 3). Two-sided P values in A and B were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (C) Immunofluorescence analysis for HRP2 (red) in WT and bortezomib-resistant MM.1S and LP-1 cells. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 3. (D) Alteration of the IC 50 to bortezomib (BTZ) in the nontarget control (NT ctrl) and HRP2-KD MM.1S and LP-1 cells. (E) Comparison of the IC 50 of bortezomib in nontarget control and HRP2-KD MM.1S and LP-1 cells (n = 3). Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of apoptosis of the nontarget control and HRP2-KD MM.1S and LP-1 cells, respectively, following bortezomib treatment for 48 hours (n = 3). Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (G) Cleavage of PARP (c-PARP) in the nontarget control and HRP2-KD MM.1S and LP-1 cells treated with increasing dosages of bortezomib for 48 hours (n = 3). (H) Correlation coefficient between HRP2 expression and apoptosis rates following bortezomib treatment in samples from patients with MM (n = 6). Two-sided P values were determined by Pearson’s coefficient and log-rank tests. Data indicate the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments.

When we evaluated the in vivo effects of HRP2 depletion on resistance to bortezomib treatment, we found that HRP2 depletion did not affect tumor growth in a xenograft model, but rather induced tolerance to bortezomib treatment compared with the nontarget controls (Figure 3, A and B) and significantly impaired the survival rate of mice (Figure 3C). The effect of HRP2 depletion on bortezomib resistance was also reflected by the deteriorated bone lesion when these cells were inoculated into the bone marrow of NSG mice that underwent bortezomib treatment (Figure 3, D and E) and by the restrained restoration of the bone structure (Figure 3F). These data confirm the important role of HRP2 in inducing bortezomib resistance in MM cells.

Figure 3 Depletion of HRP2 enhances bortezomib resistance in vivo. (A) Images of xenografts derived from LP-1 nontarget control (NT ctrl) and HRP2-KD cells (2 × 106 cells/mouse, n = 7 mice/group) in NSG mice after the end of bortezomib treatment. (B) Growth curve of tumors in mice that received DMSO (Veh) or bortezomib (1 mg/kg) and bore tumors derived from LP-1 nontarget control or HRP2-KD cells (n = 7 mice/group). Arrows indicate the point at which treatment began (day 25). Differences between groups were assessed by 1-way ANOVA. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (C) Kaplan-Meier curves showing survival of mice treated with bortezomib or vehicle control (n = 7 mice/group). Two-sided P value was determined by log-rank test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (D) Representative micro-CT reconstructions of mouse femurs bearing nontarget control or HRP2-KD LP-1 cells (5 × 105 cells/mouse) and treated with bortezomib (1 mg/kg; n = 6 mice/group) and (E) 3D reconstructions of bone trabecula in metaphyseal regions (n = 6 mice/group). (F) Ratio of bone volume to total volume (BV/TV) and trabecular thickness in the metaphyseal regions of mouse femurs (n = 6 mice/group). Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD.

HRP2 depletion mediates transcriptome alterations that facilitate MM cell survival. We further explored the regulatory mechanism of HRP2 in dictating sensitivity to bortezomib treatment in MM cells. Since HRP2 has been implicated in transcriptional regulation in myogenesis (23, 29), we performed RNA-Seq analysis and identified differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in LP-1 cells upon HRP2 depletion. We identified 280 upregulated and 297 downregulated genes in the HRP2-depleted cells (Figure 4A). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis indicated that downregulated genes were significantly enriched for the regulation of cell apoptosis and cell death (Figure 4B), consistent with the role of HRP2 in enhancing cell susceptibility to drug-induced apoptosis in MM cells. To further interpret HRP2’s function in regulating genes responsible for the apoptosis of MM cells, we mapped its genome-wide distribution by ChIP-Seq in LP-1 cells and found a large proportion of HRP2 distributed on the gene promoter and transcription start site (TSS) regions (Figure 4C). Integrated with RNA-Seq data, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed that HRP2-bound genes were significantly enriched in downregulated genes upon HRP2 depletion (Figure 4D). Furthermore, the enrichment scores were positively correlated with HRP2 occupancies on its target genes, especially when we compared the top 25% of genes with HRP2 signals (Figure 4, E and F). Combining these 2 data sets, we found that nearly 50% of downregulated genes overlapped with HRP2-bound genes (Figure 4G), and these genes were substantially enriched for apoptosis in response to ER stress (Figure 4H). These results suggest that loss of HRP2 desensitized MM cells to bortezomib treatment by regulating genes involved in apoptotic pathways in response to ER stress. Indeed, evaluated the phosphorylation status of JNK, a key regulator of ER stress, in LP-1 cells upon bortezomib treatment, but observed no appreciable change in the HRP2-depleted cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). The change in expression of the ER stress downstream target gene CHOP was similar (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Suppression of phosphorylated JNK (p-JNK) and ER stress target genes was much weaker in MM.1S cells than in LP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F).

Figure 4 Transcriptomic analysis reveals HRP2 to be a negative regulator of ER stress. (A) Volcano plot of DEGs analyzed from bulk RNA-Seq of LP-1 HRP2-KD cells compared with the nontarget control. Downregulated genes (Down) are shown in blue; upregulated genes (Up) are shown in red; and statistically nonsignificant genes are shown in light blue (n = 2 independent biological experiments). (B) GO analysis of DEGs with a P value of less than 0.05 using DAVID (Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery) methods. (C) Genome-wide distribution of HRP2 binding regions in LP-1 cells. (D) GSEA enrichment plot of HRP2 binding genes and RNA-Seq analysis. NES, normalized enrichment score. (E) HRP2 binding genes were categorized into 2 subgroups according to HRP2 signals on these genes. (F) GSEA of the top 25% of genes with HRP2 signals and the other 75% of genes with HRP2 signals, shown for comparison. (G) Venn diagram showing the number of overlaps between genes bound by HRP2 and downregulated genes upon HRP2 depletion. (H) GO enrichment analysis of overlapping genes in combined RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq analyses.

Functions of HRP2 are NSD2 dependent. Next, we determined how HRP2 participates in the transcription of genes prone to MM cell apoptosis through epigenetic regulation. We examined the 6 most common histone methylation marks in LP-1 and MM.1S cells and found that H3K4me3 expression slightly increased in both cells, but H3K27me3 expression was substantially increased upon HRP2 depletion only in LP-1 cells (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). We consistently observed obviously enhanced H3K27me3 foci in the KMS-11NSD2+/+ cell nucleus upon HRP2 depletion but, intriguingly, not in KMS-11NSD2+/– cells (Figure 5B). Importantly, we also found a negative correlation between HRP2 and H3K27me3 levels in CD138+ cells isolated from t(4;14)-positive patients with MM, in which patients with a CR after 8 cycles of a bortezomib-based treatment regimen had higher HRP2 expression and lower H3K27me3 expression, and vice versa for patients with RR (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5B). These data indicate that HRP2 may regulate H3K27me3 levels, and this regulatory machinery may depend on NSD2 abundance or rather the corresponding histone mark H3K36me2 (23). To gain insights into whether HRP2 abundance negatively correlates with H3K27me3 on its target genes, we performed ChIP-Seq in LP-1 cells using H3K27me3 antibody. We categorized HRP2-bound genes into 2 groups according to HRP2-normalized tag density and found that genes with higher HRP2 enrichment had lower enrichment of H3K27me3 (Figure 5D). Moreover, metagene analysis and representative gene tracks showed that the normalized tag density of H3K27me3 was markedly increased around the TSS of HRP2-bound genes upon HRP2 depletion (Figure 5, E and F). Notably, H3K27me3 expression on some essential genes involved in ER stress-related apoptotic pathways was elevated upon HRP2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5C). These essential genes included the activating transcription factor 3 (ATF3) (ref. 30 and Figure 5, G and H) and the tumor suppressor gene nerve growth factor 1B (NR4A1) (ref. 31, Supplemental Figure 5D, and Supplemental Figure 6A), suggesting that they were tightly regulated by HRP2 and H3K27me3. In addition, expression of these target genes decreased meaningfully in the bortezomib-resistant and HRP2-knockdown (HRP2-KD) MM cells compared with their control group cells (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Functionally, overexpression of ATF3 and NR4A1 partially attenuated the HRP2-KD–induced resistance to PIs, both through enhanced ER stress and augmented apoptosis in the LP-1 cells with HRP2 KD (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Collectively, these findings indicate that HRP2 negatively regulated H3K27me3 levels and the transcription of genes governing bortezomib resistance in MM cells.

Figure 5 Silencing of HRP2 upregulates H3K27me3 modification. (A) Western blotting detecting the 6 most common histone methylation modifications in LP-1 and MM.1S cells infected with lentivirus carrying a nontarget control or an shRNA targeting HRP2 (HRP2 KD). n = 3. (B) Confocal fluorescence images showing H3K27me3 expression levels in KMS11NSD2+/+ and KMS11NSD2+/– cells with or without HRP2 KD. Scale bars: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×100 (top panels). n = 3. (C) Confocal fluorescence images of HRP2 (red) and H3K27me3 (green) in CD138+ plasma cells from patients with MM (patients with a CR, n = 3; patients with RR, n = 3). Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Tag density profile of HRP2 and H3K27me3 distribution in LP-1 cells. (E) Tag density profile of HRP2 and H3K27me3 distribution on HRP2-bound genes in LP-1 cells. TES, transcription end site. (F) Gene tracks showing representative ChIP-Seq profiles for the indicated proteins and histone marks at the ATF3 gene loci. (G) ChIP-qPCR of H3K27me3 and HRP2 at the ATF3 gene loci in HRP2-KD LP-1 cells (n = 3). PCR primers were designed according to ChIP-Seq peaks of the corresponding proteins on these gene loci. A schematic representation of the PCR primer design is shown. A, TSS; B, coding region; C, intergenic region. Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (H) qPCR analyses of ATF3 mRNA expression levels in HRP2-KD LP-1 cells compared with the nontarget control (n = 3). Two-sided P value was determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD.

HRP2 recruits MYC-induced nuclear antigen to demethylate H3K27me3 in MM cells. To further investigate how HRP2 negatively regulates the H3K27me3 histone mark, we identified its binding partners that may participate in this process. We performed HRP2 co-IP using Flag antibody with extracts from Flag-HRP2–expressing cells. Mass spectrometric analysis identified a histone lysine demethylase, MYC-induced nuclear antigen (MINA, also known as MINA53), which is involved in the demethylation of H3K9me3 and H3K27me3 (32) and is enriched in the HRP2 complex (Figure 6A). We confirmed the association between HRP2 and MINA exogenously in HEK293T cells and MM cells by a co-IP assay (Figure 6, B and C). These results demonstrate that HRP2 associated with MINA. When MINA expression was successfully knocked down using a lentivirus harboring shRNA in LP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7A), H3K27me3 levels were substantially increased upon MINA depletion (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C and Figure 6D). At the same time, MINA depletion conferred LP-1 cells with a greater resistance to bortezomib- and carfilzomib-induced cell death and apoptosis (Figure 6, E and F) and suppressed the cleavage of PARP induced by bortezomib (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 7D). Clinically, in CD138+ plasma cells isolated from t(4;14)-positive patients with MM, protein levels of MINA and H3K27me3 were found to be repellent (Figure 6H). In addition, ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) analysis of the above-identified HRP2-bound genes, ATF3 and NR4A1, revealed that depletion of HRP2 specifically decreased MINA signals on HRP2 binding sites (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 7E). MINA depletion also increased H3K27me3 signals around these regions (Figure 6J and Supplemental Figure 7F). Collectively, these data demonstrate that HRP2 was required for the recruitment of MINA to the TSS of target genes and could remove the H3K27me3 histone mark at these regions.

Figure 6 HRP2 recruits MINA to demethylate H3K27me3. (A) Total extracts of cells transiently expressing empty vector and HRP2-Flag (3×) were immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag M2-coupled agarose beads. Isolated HRP2 proteins that bound with silver prior to mass spectrometric analysis. (B) Co-IP assay of Flag-HRP2 and Flag-MINA in HEK293T cells (n = 3). (C) Co-IP analysis of the interactions between HRP2 and MINA complex subunits in LP-1 cells (n = 3). (D) MINA and H3K27me3 levels in LP-1 cells with MINA KD by a lentivirus-carrying shRNA (n = 3). (E) Alteration of cell viability following exposure to bortezomib in nontarget control and MINA-KD LP-1 cells (n = 3). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of apoptosis in nontarget control and MINA-KD LP-1 cells treated with 5 nM bortezomib for 48 hours (n = 3). Two-sided P value was determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (G) Cleavage of PARP in nontarget control and MINA-KD LP-1 cells treated with bortezomib (5 nM) for 48 hours (n = 3). CFZ, carfilzomib. (H) Confocal fluorescence images of H3K27me3 and MINA levels in CD138+ plasma cells from patients with MM (n = 2). Scale bars: 10 μm. (I) ChIP-qPCR of HRP2 and MINA at the ATF3 gene loci in HRP2-KD LP-1 cells (n = 3). PCR primers were designed according to ChIP-Seq peaks of the corresponding proteins on these gene loci. A schematic representation of PCR primer design is shown. Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (J) ChIP-qPCR of HRP2, MINA, and H3K27me3 at the ATF3 gene loci in MINA-KD LP-1 cells (n = 3). PCR primers were designed according to ChIP-Seq peaks of the corresponding proteins on these gene loci. Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD.

Targeting H3K27me3 sensitizes bortezomib treatment in HRP2lo MM cells in vitro and in vivo. To clarify the translational significance of our findings, we determined whether a synergistic anti-MM effect could be elicited when small molecules targeting H3K27me3 were combined with bortezomib (31). In HRP2-depleted LP-1 cells that were bortezomib resistant, administration of an inhibitor of tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the H3K27me3-catalyzing enzyme EZH2, failed to kill MM cells even at a very high dosage; however, it markedly improved the anti-MM effects of bortezomib (Figure 7A), and the combination effect was synergistic (Figure 7B). Moreover, this synergistic effect with tazemetostat only occurred in bortezomib-resistant and HRP2-depleted cells but not in parental or control LP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 8A and Figure 7C), or in MM.1S cells without t(4;14) translocation (Supplemental Figure 8B). We also observed this phenotype with another EZH2 inhibitor, CPI169, in LP-1 cells with or without HRP2 depletion (Supplemental Figure 8C and D), as evidenced by the cleavage of PARP as a marker of apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 8E). Importantly, in CD138+ plasma cells isolated from six t(4;14)-positive patients with disease progression after treatment with bortezomib-based regimens, we found that a remarkable anti-MM effect exceeding the combination range was elicited (Figure 7D). Mechanistically, we found that tazemetostat induced ATF3 and NR4A1 expression, accompanied by decreased H3K27me3 levels on the promoters of these genes (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C).

Figure 7 Tazemetostat sensitizes HRP2lo MM cells to bortezomib treatment in vitro and in vivo. (A) Cell viability of HRP2-KD LP-1 cells treated with 5 nM bortezomib and various concentrations of tazemetostat (TAZ) for 24 hours (n = 3). Data indicate the mean ± SD. (B) CI plots of tazemetostat and bortezomib combinations in HRP2-KD LP-1 cells. A CI of less than 1 defines a synergistic effect of 2 reagents (n = 3). (C) Apoptosis of nontarget control and HRP2-KD cells treated with bortezomib (5 nM) in the presence or absence of 2 dosages of tazemetostat for 48 hours (n = 3). Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (D) Apoptosis of CD138+ plasma cells from patients with t(4;14) RR MM (n = 6). n = 3. Two-sided P values were determined by Student’s t test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (E) Tumor growth of bortezomib-resistant LP-1 cells (3 × 106 cells/mouse) in NSG mice treated with vehicle, bortezomib, tazemetostat, or bortezomib plus tazemetostat (bortezomib, 1 mg/kg, i.p.; tazemetostat, 0.5 mg/kg, po; n = 12 mice/group). Two-sided P value of the mean ± SD was determined by 2-way ANOVA. (F) Survival rates of mice when their tumors had reached 15 mm3 in size (n = 12 mice/group). Two-sided P value was analyzed by log-rank test. Data indicate the mean ± SD. (G) Levels of M protein secreted in PDX mouse tail vein blood after treatment with bortezomib or with bortezomib plus tazemetostat (bortezomib, 1 mg/kg, i.p.; tazemetostat, 0.5 mg/kg, po; n = 6 mice/patient, n = 3 mice/group). P values were determined by Pearson’s coefficient and log-rank tests. (H) Representative micro-CT reconstructions of femurs bearing bortezomib-resistant LP-1 cells (5 × 105 cells/mouse; n = 8 mice/group). (I) Quantification of bone structure of mouse femurs (n = 6 mice/group). Two-sided P values of the mean ± SD were determined by Student’s t test.

The synergistic anti-MM effect of targeting H3K27me3 with PIs was evaluated in our previously established xenograft and bone destruction models. Using a bortezomib-resistant LP-1 cell–derived xenograft (CDX) model, we assessed the combination of tazemetostat and bortezomib in overcoming bortezomib resistance. Routine bortezomib (1 mg/kg) treatment alone failed to suppress bortezomib-resistant LP-1–derived tumor growth, but in the presence of tazemetostat (0.5 mg/kg), we observed successful rescue of the anti-MM effects of bortezomib to a large degree (Figure 7E) and significantly prolonged survival of the mice bearing these tumors compared with those treated with vehicle control or tazemetostat alone (Figure 7F). At the same time, expression of the downstream target genes ATF3 and NR4A1 was substantially increased in the combination treatment group compared with mice in the groups treated with vehicle control, bortezomib alone, or tazemetostat alone (Supplemental Figure 9D). Using 3 relapsed MM patients’ unsorted bone marrow mononuclear cells after bortezomib-based treatment, we established a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model to assess the effects of the combination treatment on bortezomib-resistant MM cells. As expected, tumor burdens were all extenuated in the combination treatment groups, as reflected by significantly suppressed M protein levels (Figure 7G), as well as remarkably fewer CD138+ cells remaining in the murine bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 9E). Moreover, in the bortezomib-resistant LP-1 cell–derived bone destruction model, the combination of tazemetostat and bortezomib significantly alleviated bone disruption compared with mice in the vehicle control, bortezomib-alone, or tazemetostat-alone groups, as evidenced by shrinkage of the osteolytic lesion area and fewer cortical perforations following treatment (Figure 7H), in addition to a preserved trabecular network in the metaphyseal and diaphyseal regions of mouse femurs (Figure 7I and Supplemental 9F). Taken together, these data strongly suggest that targeting H3K27me3 in HRP2lo-expressing MM cells that are resistant to PIs resensitizes the anti-MM effects of PIs in vivo.