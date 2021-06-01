Adeno-associated virus gene therapy to the rescue for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 4J

Commentary 10.1172/JCI149492

Address correspondence to: John Svaren, Department of Comparative Biosciences and Waisman Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1500 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705, USA. Email: john.svaren@wisc.edu .

Department of Comparative Biosciences and Waisman Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

The genetic peripheral neuropathy known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 4J (CMT4J) is caused by recessive mutations in the FIG4 gene. The transformational success of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy has generated substantial interest in using this approach to create similar treatments for CMT. In this issue of the JCI, Presa et al. provide a preclinical demonstration of efficacy using AAV-directed gene therapy for CMT4J. The study showed a dramatic improvement in both survival and neuropathy symptoms in a severe mouse model of CMT4J after administration of AAV gene therapy at several time points. The authors’ approach advances the technique for delivering treatments to individuals with CMT, for which FDA-approved therapies have not yet come to the clinic.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.