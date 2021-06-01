AAV9-mediated FIG4 delivery prolongs life span in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 4J mouse model

AAV9-FIG4 gene therapy improves survival of Fig4-deficient mice. The Fig4-deficient mouse, or plt mouse, presents a severe phenotype characterized by reduced life span, small body size, tremors, peripheral neuropathy, loss of motor neurons, and hydrocephalus. The cloning of the spontaneous plt mutation in mice led to the identification of FIG4 as the gene causing CMT4J in humans (3). Therefore, we used the Fig4plt mice as a proof-of-concept preclinical model for a gene-replacement therapy to treat CMT4J using an AAV9-FIG4 vector (Figure 1A). The vector is a single-stranded AAV9 carrying a codon-optimized WT human FIG4 cDNA driven by a ubiquitously expressed chicken β-actin (CBA) promoter with a CMV enhancer. To first demonstrate efficacy of the virus and gene-replacement strategy, mice were treated at P1 and P4 with the highest feasible dose of AAV9-FIG4 (5.4 × 1011 vg) via i.c.v. injection (Figure 1B). All mice were genotyped at birth (P0), randomized among the different experimental groups, and injected blinded for genotype and treatment. All cohorts were monitored daily for survival and body weight. As was previously reported (3), Fig4plt/plt mice that were untreated or vehicle treated had a short life span, with a median survival age of 23 days (Figure 1C). After treatment with AAV9-FIG4, 90% of Fig4plt/plt mice injected at P1 survived more than 12 months (Figure 1C). Although Fig4plt/plt mice treated at P1 did gain weight and grow, they still showed a significantly lower body weight throughout their life spans when compared with Fig4+/+ littermates (Figure 1D). Both Fig4+/+ treated at P1 with AAV9-FIG4 and untreated WT mice had 100% survival after a year (Figure 1C), with no differences in growth (Figure 1D), suggesting the AAV9-FIG4 vector was well tolerated in control mice.

Figure 1 Neonatal delivery of AAV9-FIG4 vector improves survival of Fig4plt/plt mice. (A) Representation of the AAV9-FIG4 vector, with a full-length, codon-optimized human FIG4 cDNA (hFIG4opt) under control of the CBA promoter, including a CMV-derived enhancer and a synthetic poly(A) tail (SpA). This expression cassette was flanked by an ITR sequence for packing into AAV9. (B) Outline of preclinical study design. Fig4plt/plt mice were treated by i.c.v. injection at P1 or P4 with AAV9-FIG4, representing the presymptomatic intervention and proof-of-concept group for efficacy testing. Fig4 WT littermates were dosed i.c.v. at P1, representing the safety group for AAV9-FIG4 toxicity evaluation. Both Fig4plt/plt and WT mice treated with vehicle or untreated were included as controls. For postsymptomatic treatments, Fig4plt/plt mice were treated at P7 or P11 via i.t. injection. A minimum of n = 5 mice per sex per genotype were enrolled in each group. All mice were monitored daily for body weight and survival. Electrophysiology and behavioral assessments were conducted at various time points after AAV9-FIG4 treatment. Some of the i.c.v. injected group were analyzed at 6 to 8 months after treatment and the rest at the 12- to 13-month end point. (C) Survival and (D) average body weights (BW) for mice injected with AAV9-FIG4 via i.c.v. (5.4 × 1011 vg) at P1 and P4. For postsymptomatic intervention, Fig4plt/plt mice were treated by i.t. injection (AAV9-FIG4, 1.35 × 1012 vg) at P7 and P11. (E) Survival and (F) average body weights are shown. Dose-response analysis was conducted by injecting Fig4plt/plt mice i.t. with AAV9-FIG4 diluted 1:5 (2.7 × 1011 vg), 1:10 (1.35 × 1011 vg), and 1:100 (1.35 × 1010 vg). (G) Survival and (H) average body weights are shown. The log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was applied for survival curve comparisons. Growth curves show average body weight ± SEM.

We tested treatment efficacy by injecting at various later time points to approximate postonset treatments that may be necessary clinically: at P4 via i.c.v. injection and at P7 and P11 via lumbar intrathecal (i.t.) injections. As indicated in Figure 1C, 65% of the mice injected at P4 survived more than 1 year, and half of those that did not survive died on the same time course as untreated mice, possibly indicating failed injections. P4 Fig4plt/plt mice treated with AAV9-FIG4 followed a trajectory of growth and weight gain similar to that of P1-treated Fig4plt/plt mice (Figure 1D).

To test the efficacy of AAV9-FIG4 at later ages with a more advanced disease, we treated Fig4plt/plt mice at P7 and P11. Delivery i.t. of 1.35 × 1012 vg at P7 resulted in an increased life span with a median survival age of 90 days (Figure 1E), whereas mice injected i.t. with the same dose at P11 had a lower benefit with a median survival age of 17 days, not significantly different from that of vehicle-treated Fig4plt/plt mice (Figure 1E). All mice injected i.t. at P7 or P11 did grow and gain weight, but this varied with injection age, with P7-treated mice showing larger effects than the P11-treated cohort (Figure 1F).

These results indicate that treatment with AAV9-FIG4 is able to improve survival and growth of Fig4plt/plt mice. The success of the treatment was dependent on the age of injection, with greater benefit at early ages (P1 and P4), although i.t. treatment at P7 also significantly improved survival (P7-treated vs. untreated Fig4plt/plt mice, P < 0.0001) and growth.

As these experiments used the maximum feasible dose and produced a benefit in Fig4plt/plt mice both by i.c.v. injection and i.t. delivery, we next performed a dose-response experiment to determine the minimum dose able to produce a significant benefit with respect to body weight and survival. Since postonset treatment and i.t. delivery are likely to reflect translational applications in clinical trials, we performed the dose-response experiment in P7 animals treated via i.t. delivery. Both 1:5 (2.7 × 1011 vg, treated vs. untreated; P < 0.0001) and 1:10 dilutions (1.35 × 1011 vg, treated vs. untreated; P < 0.0001) still significantly extended life span in Fig4plt/plt animals, while a 1:100 dilution (1.35 × 1010 vg, treated vs. untreated; P = 0.3842) was not effective (Figure 1G). Similar results were observed in body weight, with Fig4plt/plt mice injected at 1:10 and 1:100 dilution gaining less weight compared with 1:5 and the maximum dose of AAV9-FIG4 (Figure 1H).

FIG4 levels are restored in CNS after treatment with AAV9-FIG4. Although a truncated Fig4 mRNA has been reported in Fig4plt/plt mice, there was a complete absence of FIG4 protein by Western blot (3). We assessed the effectiveness of AAV9-FIG4 to induce human FIG4 expression and improve FIG4 protein levels in CNS tissues of treated mice. The Western blot analysis of whole brain or spinal cord showed absence of FIG4 in untreated Fig4plt/plt mice (Figure 2A, lane 5), whereas in mice injected at P1 or P4, FIG4 was detected at the same or slightly higher levels than in untreated Fig4+/+ mice (Figure 2, A and B). In mice treated at P7 with undiluted AAV9-FIG4, FIG4 protein was restored to slightly lower levels than in untreated Fig4+/+ mice in both brain and spinal cord (Figure 2C). As anticipated, FIG4 protein levels were dose dependent, with lower levels in brain and spinal cord when mice were injected with a 1:5 dilution of the maximum dose (Figure 2C); however, the low overall FIG4 levels still produced a significant improvement in survival of Fig4plt/plt mice (Figure 1G).

Figure 2 AAV9-FIG4 therapy restores FIG4 protein levels and behavioral outcomes of Fig4plt/plt mice. FIG4 protein levels were assessed in whole-protein lysates from brain and spinal cord by Western blot. Mice treated at P1 or P4 by i.c.v. injection of the maximum AAV9-FIG4 dose were analyzed at 6 months of age. (A) Representative Western blot showing detection of FIG4 as a single band at 112 kDa, present in Fig4+/+ untreated mice (lane 1), Fig4+/+ treated at P1 (lane 2), Fig4plt/plt treated at P1 (lane 3), Fig4plt/plt treated at P4 (lane 4), and not present in Fig4plt/plt untreated mice (lane 5). (B) FIG4 levels were normalized to GAPDH as a loading control, and RFC calculated using Fig4+/+ untreated mice as reference. (C) Average RFC at 100–120 days of age for i.t. treated mice at P7 with maximum or 1:5 diluted AAV9-FIG4. (D–F) Fig4plt/plt mice treated by i.t. delivery at P7 with AAV9-FIG4 (1:5 dilution, 2.7 × 1011 vg) were assessed 35 days after treatment for motor coordination performance, grip strength, and general activity. (D) Rotarod analysis is reported as the latency to fall during 3 trials. (E) Average grip strength normalized to body weight in the forepaws and all paws is shown. (F) General activity was assessed by monitoring voluntary wheel running; the average total distance traveled at each day time cycle is reported. Data are represented as average ± SEM of combined males and females, since no significant differences were observed by sex. Groups were compared by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons (B and C) and Mann-Whitney U test (D–F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

AAV9-FIG4 gene therapy rescues muscle strength, motor coordination, and overall activity in Fig4plt/plt mice. An important clinical feature of CMT4J patients is the gradual loss of motor and neuromuscular function. To assess the benefits of the treatment on muscle strength, AAV9-FIG4–treated Fig4plt/plt mice were tested for grip strength and with rotarod and wheel running and compared with untreated Fig4 WT littermate mice to determine what fraction of strength could be recovered with treatment. Since untreated Fig4plt/plt mice do not survive long enough to perform these tests, they were not included. Mice treated with AAV9-FIG4 at P1 or P4 by i.c.v. delivery performed indistinguishably from WT mice at 6 months of age, indicating full rescue of rotarod, grip-strength, and wheel-running performance (Supplemental Figure 1, A–F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137159DS1). Importantly, there were also no behavioral changes in treated Fig4+/+ mice, supporting the safety of AAV9-FIG4. Dose-response experiments showed a good rescue of Fig4plt/plt mice treated i.t. with 1:5 diluted AAV9-FIG4 (2.7 × 1011 vg). Thus, we also assessed behavioral outcomes in Fig4plt/plt mice treated by i.t. injection at P7 with a lower dose of AAV9-FIG4 to test the capacity of the treatment to provide benefit in a postsymptomatic disease setting beyond the improvements in survival and growth already described (Figure 1, E and F). Rotarod analysis at 35 days of age revealed that the treated Fig4plt/plt mice had a shorter latency to fall when compared with Fig4 WT mice (Figure 2D), indicating the presence of some motor coordination deficits. However, in assessment of muscle strength, Fig4plt/plt treated mice showed similar grip strength when compared with WT mice (Figure 2E). Overall activity assessed by spontaneous wheel running showed no differences between treated Fig4plt/plt and WT controls, although a trend toward lower activity in Fig4plt/plt treated mice can be observed (Figure 2F).

Nerve conduction velocity is improved by AAV9-FIG4. Fig4plt/plt mice develop hypomyelination features and reduced nerve conduction velocity (NCV) and compound muscle action potential (CMAP) amplitudes (3). When Fig4plt/plt mice were treated by i.c.v. injection with AAV9-FIG4 at P1, NCV was indistinguishable when compared with that of untreated Fig4+/+ mice at 6 months of age, while P4-injected mice showed a significant decrease in NCV (Figure 3A). However, when the remainder of the i.c.v. injection–treated cohort was assessed at 1 year after treatment, the AAV9-FIG4–treated mice showed NCV values indistinguishable from those of WT controls (Figure 3B). When AAV9-FIG4 was delivered by i.t. injection at P7, NCVs at 35 days of age were reduced in treated Fig4plt/plt mice compared with WT untreated controls (Figure 3C). Despite these differences in NCV outcomes, the CMAP amplitude in all treated Fig4plt/plt mice was similar to that of WT controls (Figure 3, A–C). Thus, the degree of rescue of nerve function depended on the age and route of dosing, with better outcomes observed in the mice treated at P1 (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 AAV9-FIG4 treatment provides a wide biodistribution and improves NCV outcomes in an age of injection– and dose-dependent manner. Sciatic NCV of motor axons and CMAP was assessed at 6 months (A) and 12 months (B) after i.c.v. treatment of Fig4plt/plt mice and WT controls. Fig4plt/plt mice i.t. injected with AAV9-FIG4 1:5 dilution (2.7 × 1011 vg) were assessed at 35 days after treatment (C). Tissues were collected from mice treated with AAV9-FIG4 at 6 months (i.c.v. treatment) and 4 months (i.t. treatment) after treatment. The vector copy number was assessed by qPCR as copies/μg of genomic DNA. (D). Data are represented as the average ± SEM of combined males and females, since no significant differences were observed by sex. Groups were compared by 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons using Dunnett’s test (A and B) or Bonferroni’s test (C). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Wide biodistribution upon i.t. delivery of AAV9-FIG4. We assessed the viral copy number of AAV9-FIG4 in mice that were i.c.v. injected at P1–P4 (assessed 6 months after injection) and in mice that were i.t. injected at P7 (assessed approximately 100–120 days after injection). The AAV9-FIG4 vector was detected at high levels across multiple tissues (Figure 3D). Copy number was decreased in the brain of mice treated by i.t. injection compared with i.c.v. treated mice, which is likely a consequence of the different route of injection.

CNS and PNS pathology is improved in Fig4plt/plt AAV9-FIG4–treated mice. The Fig4plt/plt mice had an accumulation of autophagosomes in multiple areas of the brain (cortex, hippocampus, cerebellum and brain stem), spinal cord, and dorsal root ganglion (DRG), producing vacuolization in these tissues (3). We performed a histopathological analysis in Fig4plt/plt and Fig4+/+ treated mice with and without AAV9-FIG4 treatment. Untreated Fig4plt/plt mice showed pronounced vacuolization in DRG, spinal cord, and cerebral cortex at 23 days of age (Figure 4A). In contrast, 6 months after i.c.v. delivery of AAV9-FIG4 at P1, the degree of vacuole accumulation in Fig4plt/plt mice was almost completely rescued in DRG, spinal cord, and brain (Figure 4A). While the later delivery of AAV9-FIG4 by i.t. injection was generally less effective than the i.c.v. delivery at P1 or P4, Fig4plt/plt mice treated by i.t. delivery at P7 showed a similar reduction of vacuole accumulation in spinal cord and DRG, although the brain was less well rescued. No vacuoles were detected in Fig4+/+ mice when untreated or treated by i.c.v. injection with AAV9-FIG4, supporting the safety of the treatment (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 CNS pathology is reduced in AAV9-FIG4–treated Fig4plt/plt mice. Histopathology changes were assessed in i.c.v. and i.t. AAV9-FIG4–treated and untreated Fig4plt/plt mice and WT controls. (A) Representative H&E images of motor cortex, thoracic spinal cord (ventral horn), and DRGs dissected from the indicated groups. Scale bars: 50 μm. Black arrows indicate cytoplasmic vacuoles. (B) Representative semithin sections of toluidine blue–stained sciatic nerve were analyzed for axon size distribution. Cross sections of sciatic nerve were scanned at ×40, and axon caliber for each axon in the section was determined using ImageJ software. (C) Distribution of the average axon frequency by size (axon area, 50 μm). (D and E) The autophagosome marker SQSTM1 (p62) and the astrocyte marker GFAP were analyzed by quantitative Western blot in protein lysates of brain (BR) and spinal cord (SC). p62 and GFAP signal were normalized to GAPDH loading control. RFC was calculated using Fig4+/+ untreated tissue as reference. Fig4plt/plt–derived protein extracts were prepared from 23-day-old untreated mice. Bars represent the average ± SEM. Statistical significance was calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The histopathological analysis of sciatic nerves indicated that untreated Fig4plt/plt have an increased frequency of small caliber axons. The treatment with AAV9-FIG4 in Fig4plt/plt was able to produce an increase in the frequency of large caliber axons (Figure 4, B and C), which can be associated with the improvements in NCV reported by electrophysiology analysis (Figure 3). The mice injected i.t. at P7 with AAV9-FIG4 still presented a significantly elevated frequency of small caliber axons (Figure 4B).

AAV9-FIG4 gene therapy improves autophagosome pathology in CNS of Fig4plt/plt mice. Fig4plt/plt mice show an accumulation of autophagosomes with increased levels of the autophagosome marker SQSTM1 (p62), usually followed by increased numbers of reactive astrocytes (11). Western blot analysis in brain and spinal cord of Fig4plt/plt mice treated at P7 by i.t. delivery revealed a reduction in the abundance of p62 in both brain and spinal cord tissue when AAV9-FIG4 was injected at the maximum dose, but a significant p62 reduction was observed only in brain in mice treated with diluted virus (Figure 4D). The gliosis marker GFAP was significantly decreased in spinal cord of Fig4plt/plt mice treated at P7 with the maximum dose of AAV9-FIG4; however, the diluted virus did not produce a change (Figure 4E). Thus, the improvement in these cellular markers was dose dependent, and Fig4plt/plt mice treated by i.t. injection with a lower dose showed less improvement. These findings demonstrate that AAV9-FIG4 directly corrects histopathological features in relevant neuronal cells types in the brain and spinal cord (Figure 4A).

Histopathology analysis and safety of AAV9-FIG4 treatment. To evaluate the safety of AAV9-FIG4 gene-therapy treatment, we performed histopathological analysis of multiple tissues dissected at 6 or 12 months after treatment. The analysis at 6 months across multiple tissues in WT mice treated with AAV9-FIG4 at P1 by i.c.v. delivery and untreated mice showed no major pathology findings as a consequence of the treatment (Supplemental Table 1). Most notable findings in liver were micro- and macrovesicular lipidosis and glycogen accumulation. We hypothesize this may be a consequence of long-term exposure to a diet gel rich in carbohydrates (DietGel 76A). However, 12 months after treatment, hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) were found in Fig4+/+ mice in both untreated and i.c.v. AAV9-FIG4–treated groups, and also in some of the Fig4plt/plt i.c.v. treated mice. As indicated in Supplemental Table 2, we found an increased incidence of HCCs in i.c.v. treated Fig4+/+ mice (Fisher’s exact test; P = 0.0152). Liver tumor masses were also identified in Fig4plt/plt i.c.v. treated mice (P1 and P4); however, their incidence was not significantly increased compared with in untreated mice (Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.5962).

HCC has been previously reported in mice treated with AAV vectors using strong promoters. Much of the tumorigenesis is attributed to integration of the vectors at the Rian locus, a rodent-specific sequence (16). To assess the possible integration of AAV9-FIG4 in the mouse genome and whether the tumorigenic activity was related to insertion at the Rian locus as previously reported, 1 solid mass was dissected from each liver sample, and whole-genome sequencing was performed. The sequencing analysis detected unique integration events of the viral vector in multiple genomic regions (Supplemental Figure 2A), with the Rian locus having the highest number of insertions. In 80% of all HCCs analyzed, it was possible to identify integrations at the Rian locus (P = 0.02; Supplemental Figure 2B). An elevated number of unique insertion events was also mapped to 2 genes, Cps1 and the Atrn-UTR3 (Supplemental Figure 2A); however, these events were not associated with HCC samples (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). All vector integrations identified at the Rian locus included the inverted terminal repeat (ITR) and promoter regions of AAV9-FIG4.

We also performed a clinical blood chemistry analysis in untreated Fig4plt/plt mice at 23 days old and AAV9-FIG4–treated mice at 2, 7, and 12 months of age (Supplemental Figure 3). No significant differences were observed between AAV9-FIG4–treated and untreated cohorts for electrolytes (Na+, K+, Cl–), glucose, creatinine, cholesterol, and triglycerides (results not shown). However, liver enzymes were elevated in plasma of untreated Fig4plt/plt mice (Supplemental Figure 3). A noticeable decrease in liver enzymes was observed in both i.c.v. and i.t. treated mice at 2 to 8 months. However, i.c.v. treated mice at the 12 to 13 month end point showed a significant increase in liver enzymes, particularly the treated Fig4+/+ mice, which is likely a consequence of the hepatic carcinomas detected in several of these mice (Supplemental Figure 3).