Commentary 10.1172/JCI149043

DACH1 as a multifaceted and potentially druggable susceptibility factor for kidney disease

Sandra Merscher1,2 and Christian Faul3

1Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, USA.

2Peggy and Harold Katz Family Drug Discovery Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, USA.

3Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Address correspondence to: Christian Faul, Tinsley Harrison Tower 611L, 1720 2nd Avenue, South Birmingham, Alabama 35294, USA. Phone: 205.996.9641; Email: cfaul@uabmc.edu.

Published May 17, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 10 on May 17, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(10):e149043. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149043.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published May 17, 2021 - Version history
Kidney diseases affect more than 15% of adults in the US, yet drug development in the kidney field, when compared with that for other common diseases, has been lagging behind. Modifiers that increase the susceptibility to injury and contribute to the pathogenesis and progression of kidney disease include genetic and environmental factors and epigenetic mechanisms. In this issue of the JCI, Cao et al. and Doke et al. independently report the identification of a susceptibility factor called Dachshund homolog 1 (DACH1). Both groups identify an association of reduced DACH1 expression with kidney disease, using different screening approaches, studying different types of human kidney diseases, and using different experimental models, making the fact that both stumbled over the same protein very compelling. Combined, these studies highlight DACH1 as a key safeguard in the kidney, granting various cell types proper function by modulating several molecular pathways.

