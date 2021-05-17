Transcriptome-wide association analysis identifies DACH1 as a kidney disease risk gene that contributes to fibrosis

eGFR GWAS target gene prioritization by TWAS. Here, we annotated eGFR-associated noncoding GWAS signals identified in the large multi-ethnic CKDGen (n = 765,348) and Million Veteran Program (MVP) cohorts (n = 280,722; refs. 5, 6). We used genotype and gene-expression information from microdissected human kidney tubule samples obtained from n = 121 subjects (8). We performed a summary-based TWAS using the FUSION TWAS pipeline (13). This approach uses reference LD and gene-expression panels with GWAS summary statistics to estimate the association between the cis-genetic component of gene expression and kidney function (Figure 1A). The TWAS FUSION pipeline prioritized 51 genes (Bonferroni’s test, P < 0.01) for eGFR in the CKDGen GWAS. Thirty-nine of the 51 prioritized genes also reached significance in the MVP GWAS (Table 1) The full results are shown in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141801DS1). As a next step, in our gene-prioritization strategy, we performed SMR analysis followed by the heterogeneity in dependent instrument (HEIDI) test. This analysis prioritized 22 target genes (Bonferroni’s test, P < 0.01; HEIDI, P > 0.05) for eGFR in the CKDGen GWAS. Twenty out of the 22 prioritized genes were also significant in the MVP GWAS ( and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Finally, we performed MetaXcan and prioritized 130 genes (Bonferroni’s test, P < 0.01) for eGFR in the CKDGen GWAS, and 114 genes remained significant in the MVP GWAS (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Ten genes were identified by all methods, including DAB2, a gene previously identified using Bayesian colocalization and subsequently validated in animal models (ref. 8 and Figure 1G).

Figure 1 TWAS and regional association plots for kidney function and DACH1 expression. (A) Conceptual model for TWAS. (B–D) Regional association plots for DACH1 locus (index SNP; rs626277). (B) eGFR GWAS data from CKDGen study. (C) eQTL data in kidney tubules. (D) eQTL data in kidney glomeruli. Each dot represents 1 SNP. The dots are colored according to their relationship to the index SNP (rs626277). The red dots indicate high correlation (r2 > 0.8) (LD) with the index SNP. The left y axis indicates ––log 10 (P value). The right y axis indicates recombination rate (cM/Mb). The red dotted horizontal line in the GWAS regional plot indicates the genome-wide significance threshold (5 × 10−8). Local permutation-based P value was used to define significance for the eQTL (tubule; P = 8.5 × 10−6, eQTL glom; P = 1.2 × 10−5). The x axis indicates the genomic location on chromosome 13. The arrow indicates the transcriptional direction for DACH1. (E) Box plot: the x axis represents the SNP (rs626277 genotype A/A, A/C, C/C), and the y axis shows relative DACH1 expression (P = 5.61 × 10–08) in human kidney tubule samples. (F) Effect sizes of eGFR GWAS (CKDGen) SNPs (y axis) were plotted against eQTL SNPs (x axis). Error bars show the standard errors of SNP effects. Significant SNPs in SMR analysis were plotted. Red triangle indicates the top eQTL signal. (G) Venn diagram of TWAS, SMR, and MetaXcan listing the 10 genes prioritized by all 3 methods.

Table 1 List of genes prioritized by TWAS FUSION integration of eGFR GWAS

Table 2 List of genes prioritized by SMR and HEIDI integration of CKDGen eGFR GWAS

Identification of DACH1 as a kidney disease risk gene. To validate our computational gene prioritization, we focused on the chromosome 13 region, which showed a strong and reproducible association with kidney function (P = 1.96 × 10−19 in the CKDGen GWAS, Figure 1B). We observed that genetic variants at the eGFR GWAS region also showed a strong association with DACH1 expression in microdissected human kidney tubules (P = 1.32 × 10–8; Figure 1C). Integration of the GWAS and eQTL signals using Bayesian colocalization (10) indicated shared genetic variants for the phenotype (eGFR) and gene expression (DACH1) in kidney tubules (PP4 = 0.973; Figure 1, B and C). In contrast, we did not detect significant eQTL signals in glomeruli (Figure 1D), even though DACH1 was highly expressed in glomeruli (16, 17). The relative DACH1 expression in renal tubules was significantly lower (P = 5.61 × 10–08) in samples with the eGFR risk SNP allele A at rs626277 (Figure 1E). We further confirmed the rs626277 kidney tubule eQTL effect on DACH1 expression in an independent cis-eQTL study that included patients with nephrotic syndrome (ref. 18; P = 0.0084; Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Metaanalysis of compartment-based eQTL and 44 GTEx tissues indicated that the eQTL effect of rs626277 on DACH1 was kidney-tubule specific (m = 1.00), potentially explaining the kidney phenotype development (Supplemental Figure 2). Summary data–based Mendelian randomization (12) indicated that direction and effect size consistent effects in eGFR GWAS and eQTLs by analyzing multiple variants (Figure 1F), suggesting a causal relationship.

To narrow the potential disease-causing variants and causal cell types, we analyzed single-cell open chromatin information of human and mouse kidney cells generated by snATAC-Seq (19). We found an open chromatin region, consistent with the promoter around the transcription start site (TSS) of DACH1, in all kidney epithelial cells (Figure 2A). We identified several cell type–specific open chromatin regions, located on intronic regions that were consistent with enhancers, in podocytes and distal convoluted tubules (DCT) in human kidney (Figure 2A). The eGFR GWAS variants did not overlap with the promoter region, but overlapped with the intronic open chromatin region in DCT cells (Figure 2B), suggesting that these SNPs might regulate the expression of DACH1 in DCT cells. On the other hand, we failed to observe a direct overlap between podocyte-specific open chromatin area and eGFR GWAS variants (Figure 2B). In addition to the human kidney, we also analyzed open chromatin data from mouse kidney samples by snATAC-Seq. The cell-type–specific open chromatin regulatory region of Dach1 showed strong conservation (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Single-cell open chromatin data to narrow causal cell types and variants. (A) Single-cell open chromatin landscape of the human kidney at the DACH1 locus. The top row shows the genome organization, followed by eGFR GWAS-significant SNPs and open chromatin tracks in DCT. Boxes in light purple, blue, and red indicate genomic region deleted in CRISPR-Cas9 experiments. LOH, loop of Henle; CD_PC, principal cells of the collecting duct; CD_IC, intercalated cells of the collecting tubule; PT, proximal tubule. (B) Close-up of the open chromatin area in the vicinity of eGFR GWAS-significant variants. The index SNP from TWAS and SMR was plotted (rs500830 and rs932768, respectively). Note the overlap of risk SNP in DCT (left lower panel) and lack of overlap in podocytes (right lower panel). The box in light red indicates genomic region targeted by CRISPR-Cas9 deletion. (C) Single-cell open chromatin landscape of the Dach1 locus in the mouse kidney. The peak-to-peak coaccessibility loop was inferred by CICERO, and a heuristic cutoff of 0.25 was used. The top row shows the gene tracks, followed by the eGFR GWAS-significant SNP liftover track. (D) CRISPR-Cas9–assisted genomic editing in HEK293 cells stably expressing Cas9. Boxes in light purple, blue, and red indicate the deleted genomic regions. The guide RNAs for positive control, negative control, and risk region were designed. Bar graphs show relative DACH1 expression following guide RNA transfection for negative control, risk region, and positive control. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

We reasoned that genetic risk variant directly overlapping with the open chromatin region in DCT could have the highest possibility of regulating DACH1 expression. To experimentally validate our hypothesis, we performed CRISPR-Cas9–assisted genome-editing experiments in HEK293 cells stably expressing Cas9. We designed guide RNAs to delete the intronic open chromatin risk region that included the eGFR GWAS variants (risk region); exon 1 was deleted as a positive control region and a region that lacked open chromatin peaks or significant eGFR GWAS variants was deleted as negative control (Figure 2D). DACH1 expression was markedly lower following the transfection of guide RNA that targeted positive control and risk regions compared with guide RNA that targeted the negative control region (Figure 2D).

In summary, GWAS and eQTL integration with snATAC-Seq indicated that genetic variants associated with kidney function localized to DACH1 regulatory regions in the distal part of the kidney tubule segment. The risk allele correlated with DACH1 levels in tubule samples and genome editing confirmed the role of this region regulating DACH1 levels.

DACH1 is expressed in podocytes and in distal tubule cells in mice and humans. To validate the protein expression and localization of DACH1, we performed double-immunofluorescence staining using mouse and human kidney tissue samples. Consistent with prior reports, we found that DACH1 was highly expressed in glomerular podocytes in mouse and human kidneys (Figure 3 and refs. 16, 17). Double staining with segment-specific markers indicated no detectable overlap with proximal tubule markers such as aquaporin1 (AQP1) and lotus tetragonolobus lectin (LTL) in the mouse kidney. On the other hand, we found that DACH1 was strongly expressed in cadherin-16 (Cdh16) (kidney-specific cadherin–positive [KSP-positive]) distal tubule cells and weakly expressed in the AQP2-positive collecting duct principal cells in the mouse kidney (Figure 3). Similarly, we detected DACH1 expression in calbindin-positive (CAL-positive) distal tubule cells and to some degree in the uromodulin-positive (UMOD-positive) ascending limb of the loop of Henle and AQP2-positive collecting duct principal cells in human kidney samples (Figure 3). Our immunofluorescence analysis indicated that despite DACH1 having an open-promoter area in all epithelial cells, expression of DACH1 was restricted, correlating with the intronic open chromatin area (enhancer), which was present in podocytes and distal kidney cells, such as ascending limb of the loop of Henle, distal tubule, and collecting duct principal cells.

Figure 3 DACH1 expression in mouse and human kidneys. (A–D) Representative immunofluorescence staining of DACH1 (red), DAPI (blue), and tubule-specific markers (green) in healthy adult mouse kidneys. Markers for proximal tubule, LTL (A) and AQP1 (B); distal tubule, Ksp-cadherin (KSP) (C); and collecting tubule, AQP2 (D). The right panels in A–D show higher magnification images of the regions within the white-dotted frames. G, glomerulus. (E–H) Representative immunofluorescence staining for DACH1 (red), DAPI (blue), and tubule-specific markers (green) in healthy human kidney. Markers for proximal tubule, LTL (E); thick ascending loop of Henle, UMOD (F); distal tubule, CAL (G); and collecting tubule, AQP2 (H). Right panels in E–H show higher magnification images of the regions within the white-dotted frames. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Mice with lower Dach1 expression in kidney tubule cells are more susceptible to kidney disease development. Integration of GWAS and eQTL studies suggested a causal role of lower tubule DACH1 levels in kidney disease development. To directly investigate the role of DACH1 in kidney disease, we generated mice with genetically lowered Dach1 expression in kidney tubule cells by crossing Ksp-cre mice with Dach1-floxed mice (20–22). Gene and protein expression analysis confirmed the reduction in Dach1 expression in Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT and Kspcre/Dach1fl/fl mice when compared with littermate WT mice (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratio and appeared healthy at birth. We did not observe differences in life span at 40 weeks of age or structural changes on periodic acid–Schiff–stained (PAS-stained) kidney sections at 12 weeks of age (Figure 4H).

Figure 4 Mice with tubule-specific Dach1 loss are more susceptible to injury and fibrosis. (A) Experimental design: WT, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ), and KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO) mice were injected with FA or NaHCO3 (sham) i.p. Kidneys and serum were collected 7 days after injection. (B) Relative Dach1 mRNA expression in whole kidney tissue samples. (C–E) Profibrotic gene expression in whole kidney tissue samples: Col1a1 (C), Col3a1 (D), and Fn1 (E). Gene expression levels were normalized to Gapdh. (F) Representative Sirius red staining. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Quantification (as a percentage of positive area) of Sirius red staining in whole kidney samples. (H) Representative image of PAS-stained kidney sections. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I) BUN levels. Sham-treated group: WT (n = 4), Dach1 HZ (n = 4), Dach1 KO (n = 4); FA-treated group: WT (n = 10), Dach1 HZ (n = 8), Dach1 KO (n = 8). Light gray bars represent WT, red bars represent Dach1 HZ, and green bars represent Dach1 KO group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

The functional effect of a quantitative change in gene expression, such as by the eGFR GWAS variant, usually becomes important in injury settings. Therefore, we next analyzed KspcreDach1fl/WT and KspcreDach1fl/fl mice in the folic acid–induced (FA-induced) kidney injury model (Figure 4A). Dach1 levels were lower in kidneys of Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT mice and even lower in kidneys of KspcreDach1fl/fl mice (Figure 4B). Markers of kidney fibrosis, such as collagen1a1 (Col1a1), collagen3a1 (Col3a1), and fibronectin1 (Fn1), were elevated in kidneys of FA-injected KspcreDach1fl/WT mice and were even higher in kidneys of FA-injected KspcreDach1fl/fl mice when compared with FA-injected WT mice (Figure 4, C–E). Sirius red staining to evaluate the degree of fibrosis confirmed the increase in fibrosis in FA-injected KspcreDach1fl/WT and KspcreDach1fl/fl mice (Figure 4, F and G). Histological analysis by PAS-stained kidney sections showed more severe damage in mice with lower tubule Dach1 levels (Figure 4H). Consistently, serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN), a measure of kidney function, was higher in KspcreDach1fl/WT and KspcreDach1fl/fl mice after FA treatment (Figure 4I).

We also analyzed the role of Dach1 in a diabetic kidney injury model induced by streptozotocin (STZ) injection and uninephrectomy (Unx) (Figure 5A). Albuminuria levels, quantified as urine albumin creatinine ratio, gradually increased with time. At 22 weeks of age, the degree of albuminuria in the diabetic KspcreDach1fl/WT and KspcreDach1fl/fl mice was markedly higher than in diabetic WT mice, even though blood glucose levels were similar between the diabetic groups (Figure 5, B and C). Expression of fibrosis-associated genes (Col1a1, Col3a1, and Fn1) was observably higher in kidneys of diabetic KspcreDach1fl/WT and KspcreDach1fl/fl mice (Figure 5, D–F).

Figure 5 Mice with tubule-specific Dach1 loss are more susceptible to diabetic injury. (A) Experimental design: WT, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ), and KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO) mice underwent nephrectomy and STZ injection. (B) Urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio at 6, 14, 18, and 22 weeks of age. The x axis indicates age (weeks). Black line, WT; red line, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ); green line, KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO). aP < 0.05, Dach1 KO vs. WT; bP < 0.01, Dach1 KO vs. WT; P < 0.05, Dach1 KO vs. Dach1 HZ; P < 0.05, Dach1 HZ vs. WT. (C) Blood glucose levels of sham-treated and Unx-STZ–treated groups. (D–F) Relative transcript levels of Col1a1 (D), Col3a1 (E), and Fn1 (F) in whole kidney samples of WT, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ), and KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO) mice. Gene expression levels were normalized to Gapdh. (B–F) Sham-treated group: WT (n = 3), Dach1 HZ (n = 3), Dach1 KO (n = 3); Unx-STZ treatment group: WT (n = 7), Dach1 HZ (n = 8), Dach1 KO (n = 6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

In summary, we generated mice with tubule-specific heterozygous or homozygous deletion of Dach1. We observed increased kidney disease severity in mice with lower tubule Dach1 levels both in the FA and diabetic injury models, confirming the role of Dach1 in kidney disease development.

Elevated Dach1 levels protect kidney tubules from fibrosis development. Next, we generated mice with conditional inducible transgenic expression of Dach1 by placing the Dach1 gene under the tetracycline-inducible promoter (TRE Dach1; Figure 6A). TRE Dach1 mice were mated with Pax8rtTA mice to generate Pax8rtTA/TRE Dach1 double-transgenic mice, in which Dach1 expression is induced in kidney tubules by doxycycline (23). Mice were placed on doxycycline-containing chow at 6 weeks of age. Expression of Dach1 was increased (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 3B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material) in kidneys of Pax8rtTA/TRE Dach1 mice. Double-transgenic mice showed no baseline abnormalities. We induced kidney disease by FA injection, and mice were sacrificed 7 days following injections. Markers of kidney fibrosis, such as Col1a1, Col3a1, and Fn1, were lower in kidneys of FA-injected Pax8rtTA/TRE Dach1 mice when compared with FA-injected WT mice (Figure 6, C–E). Sirius red staining to quantify the degree of fibrosis confirmed the lower fibrosis in tubule-specific Dach1 transgenic mice following FA injection (Figure 6, F and G). Histological analysis by PAS-stained kidney sections showed less severe damage, and serum BUN levels were lower in FA-injected tubule-specific Dach1 transgenic mice (Figure 6, H and I). In summary, we found that mice with higher Dach1 levels were protected from kidney fibrosis, confirming the role of Dach1 in kidney disease development.

Figure 6 Mice with tubule-specific transgenic expression of Dach1 is protected from fibrosis. (A) Experimental design: Pax8rtTA/TRE-Dach1 (Dach1 OE) mice and control littermates (WT) were placed on doxycycline-containing chow. Mice were injected with FA or NaHCO3 (sham) i.p. Kidneys and serum were collected 7 days after injection. (B) Relative Dach1 mRNA expression in whole kidney tissue samples. (C–E) Profibrotic gene expression in whole kidney tissue samples: Col1a1 (C), Col3a1 (D), Fn1 (E). Gene expression levels were normalized to Gapdh. (F) Representative images of Sirius red staining. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Quantitative analysis (as a percentage of positive area) of Sirius red staining of kidney sections. (H) Representative images of PAS-stained kidney sections. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I) BUN levels. Sham-treated group: WT (n = 6), Dach1 OE (n = 6); FA-treated group: WT (n = 6), Dach1 OE (n = 8). Light gray bars represent WT; red bars represent Dach1 OE. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

Single-cell expression analysis of kidneys of mice with tubule-specific lower Dach1 levels identifies cycling cells. While we did not observe macroscopic phenotypic alterations in tubule-specific Dach1 heterozygous or homozygous mice, we next determined the impact of Dach1 loss on cell type–specific molecular changes by single-cell RNA-Seq (ref. 24 and Figure 7A). We analyzed 18,347 cells from 8-week-old KspcreDach1fl/WT mice and compared with 17,106 cells obtained from WT mice. After quality control (QC), we kept 10,958 cells from KspcreDach1fl/WT mice and 7800 cells from WT mice. Clustering analysis identified all known kidney cell types (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). The list of cell type–specific genes is shown in Supplemental Table 7. With this sample size, we did not identify obvious cell type–specific differentially expressed genes when Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT and WT mice kidneys were compared. We found, however, that the percentage of cells identified as novel was much higher in Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT kidneys (Figure 7B). Indeed, almost 90% of novel cells originated from the Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT (Supplemental Figure 4D). Clusters labeled novel expressed high levels of cell cycle genes, including Mki67, Ccna2, Ccnb2, Top2a, and Stmn1 (Supplemental Table 7).

Figure 7 Single-cell RNA-Seq of WT mice and mice with tubule-specific heterozygous deletion of Dach1. (A) Experimental design: single-cell suspensions were generated from whole kidney tissue samples of WT and KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ) mice. (B) Dimension reduction (UMAP) clustering. The following clusters were identified: novel cell types (Novel1, Novel2), NK cells, CD8 effector T cells (CD8 effector), B lymphocytes (B1, B2), granulocytes (Granul), macrophages (Macro), monocytes (Mono), B-type intercalated cells (B-IC), A-type intercalated cells (A-IC), principal cells of the collecting tubule (CD PC), connecting tubule (CNT), DCT, ascending loop of Henle (ALOH), descending loop of Henle (DLOH), proximal tubule S1 segment (PT S1), PT S2, PT S3, podocytes (Podo), endothelial cells (Endo). (C) Bubble plots of cell type–specific gene expression. The size of each dot corresponds to the percentage of positive cells, while the color intensity of each dot represents the average gene expression. (D) Relative transcript levels of Stmn1 and Top2a in kidneys of WT and KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ) mice. Gene expression levels were normalized to Gapdh. (E) Representative immunohistochemistry staining of STMN1 in WT and KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ) mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Number of STMN1-positive cells per high power field (HPF) in WT and KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ) mice. WT (n = 6), Dach1 HZ (n = 6). *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To validate the single-cell RNA-Seq analysis, we analyzed an additional 6 WT and 6 Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT mice. We found that the expression of Stmn1 and Top2a (markers of cycling cells) was elevated in Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT mice (Figure 7D). Finally, immunostaining for STMN1 and Ki-67 in kidney tissue confirmed the increase in STMN1- and Ki-67–positive tubule cells in Kspcre/Dach1fl/WT mice (Figure 7, E and F). Overall, our single-cell analysis highlighted more cycling cells in mice with renal tubule–specific heterozygous Dach1 loss.

DACH1 transcriptionally controls cell cycle genes and cell proliferation. To understand the molecular pathways controlled by DACH1, we examined DACH1 ChIP-Seq data (25). The analysis identified 19,460 peaks corresponding to approximately 5000 genes controlled by DACH1 (Figure 8A). To understand the molecular function of genes bound by DACH1, we performed gene ontology analysis (Figure 8B and Supplemental Table 11). The gene ontology analysis identified enrichment for several gene groups. The most prominent enrichment was for genes associated with cell cycle, consistent with the single-cell analysis.

Figure 8 DACH1 transcriptionally controls cell cycle genes in kidney tubule cells. (A) DACH1-ChIP 19,460-binding sites, corresponding to 5111 genes in the K562 cell (human immortalized myelogenous leukemia). Lower panel shows the distribution of peaks compared with TSS distance. (B) Top 10 most significant pathways from the Molecular Signatures Database (MsigDB) using the Genomic Region of Enrichment of Annotations (GREAT) package (see Supplemental Methods). (C) Primary mouse kidney tubule cells were isolated from Dach1fl/fl mice and infected with adenovirus-GFP (Ade-GFP; control [CTRL]) or adenovirus-Cre-GFP (Ade-Cre-GFP; Dach1 KO). Representative Western blots of DACH1 protein expression in control and Dach1 KO tubule cells. GAPDH was used as loading control. (D) DACH1-ChIP-PCR for Ccnd1 and Ccnd2 in control kidney tubule cells. Three independent experiments were performed. (E) Integrated Genome Browser view of the human CCND2 locus. From top to bottom, the labels indicate the CCND2 locus, DACH1–ChIP-Seq, followed by human kidney snATAC-Seq in DCT, proximal tubule, loop of Henle, principal cell, intercalated cell. The box highlights the overlapping peaks between DACH1–ChIP-Seq and snATAC-Seq. (F) Relative gene expression of Ccna1, Ccnd1, Ccnd2, and Ccne1 in Ade-GFP or Ade-Cre-GFP transfected cells (n = 3). Gapdh was used as internal control. (G) Results of cell proliferation analysis using the MTT assay at 24 and 48 hours after Ade-GFP or Ade-Cre-GFP infection. (n = 3 in triplicate). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

To validate the direct regulation of genes by DACH1 in kidney tubule cells, we performed DACH1-ChIP-PCR in cultured mouse primary kidney tubule cells. We isolated cells from Dach1fl/fl mice and infected them with adenoviral GFP or Cre-GFP to generate control and Dach1-deficient cells, respectively (Figure 8C). We found that DACH1 was bound to the regulatory region of key cell cycle regulator genes, including Ccnd1 and Ccnd2, in control tubule cells (Figure 8D), but not in Dach1-deficient tubule cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). By combining DACH1-ChIP and snATAC-Seq information, we confirmed that open-chromatin region in DCT overlapped with DACH1-binding sites at the CCND2 locus (Figure 8E).

To understand whether DACH1 transcriptionally controls cell cycle regulator genes we performed quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (QRT-PCR) in control and Dach1-deficient tubule cells. Expression of Ccna1, Ccnd1, Ccnd2, and Ccne1 was higher in Dach1-deficient tubule cells (Figure 8F). These results are consistent with previous reports indicating that DACH1 functions as a transcriptional repressor of cell cycle genes (26–28). Finally, to understand whether changes in expression of genes associated with cell cycle cause functional alterations, we measured cell proliferation in control and Dach1-deficient tubule cells. We found a significant increase in cell proliferation 24 and 48 hours after Dach1 deletion (Figure 8G).

As DACH1 is also expressed in podocytes, we investigated changes in expression of cell cycle regulators in control and DACH1 knockdown human podocytes. We found that the expression of CCND1 (but not other genes) was slightly but significantly higher in DACH1 knockdown podocytes (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 6A).

DACH1 has been shown to interact with SMAD4 and TGF-β signaling and promote epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) (26). We found no consistent changes in EMT markers, such as Snai1, Twist1, and Acta2, in Dach1-deficient tubule cells by QRT-PCR analysis. Expression of Col1a1 was mildly higher in Dach1-deficient tubule cells (Supplemental Figure 7).

Next, we set to determine whether DACH1 controls cell cycle and proliferation in kidneys of mice with different expression levels of Dach1. We found that expression of cell cycle markers, such as Ccnd2 and Mki67, was higher in kidneys of FA-injected mice (Figure 9, A and B). However, mice with tubule-specific heterozygous and homozygous deletion of Dach1 had even higher expression of Mki67 and Ccnd2 when compared with WT mice (Figure 9, A and B). Consistent with the transcript expressions, the number of Ki-67–positive renal tubule epithelial cells was increased in FA-injected mice with tubule-specific heterozygous and homozygous deletion of Dach1 compared with FA-injected WT mice (Figure 9, C and D). Kidney expression of Ccnd2 and Mki67 was lower in FA-injected tubule-specific Dach1 transgenic mice than in FA-injected WT mice (Figure 9, E and F). These results indicate that DACH1 functions as a transcriptional repressor controlling cell cycle genes in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 9 DACH1 controls cell cycle in vivo. (A and B) Relative transcript expression of Ccnd2 (A) and Mki67 (B) in whole kidney samples of sham-treated and FA-injected WT, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ), and KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO) mice. (C and D) Representative Ki-67 immunostaining (C) and quantification of Ki-67–positive cells per high-power field in kidney tissue of sham-treated and FA-injected WT, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ), and KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO) mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E and F) Relative transcript levels of Ccnd2 (E) and Mki67 (F) in whole kidney samples of sham-treated and FA-injected WT and Pax8rtTA/TRE-Dach1 (Dach1 OE) mice. (A–D) Sham-treated group: WT (n = 4), Dach1 HZ (n = 4), Dach1 KO (n = 4); FA-treated group: WT (n = 10), Dach1 HZ (n = 8), Dach1 KO (n = 8). Light gray bars represent WT, red bars represent Dach1 HZ, and green bars represent Dach1 KO group. (E and F) Sham-treated group: WT (n = 6), Dach1 OE (n = 6); FA-treated group: WT (n = 6), Dach1 OE (n = 8). Light gray bars represent WT,; red bars represent Dach1 OE. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

DACH1 controls myeloid chemotactic factors and macrophage influx. The CHiP data indicated that genes directly regulated by DACH1 were enriched for proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 8B). To validate that these cytokines are also regulated by DACH1 in kidney tubule cells, we performed DACH1-ChIP-PCR in cultured mouse kidney tubule cells (Figure 8C). We confirmed the direct binding of DACH1 to the promotor region of Ccl2 (monocyte chemotactic protein [Mcp1]), macrophage colony stimulating factor (Csf1), and intercellular adhesion molecule 1 (Icam1) in control tubule cells (Figure 10, A–C), but not in Dach1 knock-out tubule cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). DACH1 binding sites overlapped with open chromatin areas in DCT cells at the CSF1 locus (Figure 10D). Expression of Ccl2, Csf1, and Icam1 was higher in kidney tubule cells in the absence of Dach1 (Figure 10E). CCL2 and CSF1 are well-known myeloid and macrophage chemotactic factors. As seen before, we confirmed that DACH1 acts as an upstream transcriptional repressor. We found that expression of CCL2 was increased in DACH1 knockdown human podocytes; however, we did not observe differences in CSF1 and ICAM1 levels, indicating some shared and cell type–specific DACH1 targets (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 10 DACH1 transcriptionally controls cytokine expression in cultured kidney tubule cells. (A–C) DACH1-ChIP-qPCR for Ccl2 (A), Csf1 (B), Icam1 (C) using primary mouse kidney tubule epithelial cells. The y axis is presented as percentage of input (n = 3). (D) Integrated Genome Browser view of the human CSF1 locus. From top to bottom, the labels indicate CSF1 locus, DACH1-ChIP-seq, followed by human kidney snATAC-Seq (open chromatin region) in DCT, proximal tubule, loop of Henle, principal cells, intercalated cells. The red box highlights the overlapping peaks of DACH1 ChIP-Seq and human kidney snATAC-Seq. (E) The relative expression of Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Ccl2, Ccl5, Tnfa, Csf1, Il1b, Il17c, Il27, and Icam1 in Ade-GFP or Ade-Cre-GFP transfected renal tubule cells from Dach1fl/fl mice (n = 3). Gapdh was used as internal control. (F) Experimental scheme of Raw 264.7 macrophage chemotaxis assay. The supernatants of Ade-GFP or Ade-Cre-GFP-transfected renal tubule cells from Dach1fl/fl mice were added to the lower chamber. The number of macrophages (macrophage migration) was analyzed by relative fluorescence units (RFU) after 2 or 24 hours (n = 3 in triplicate). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

To confirm the functional role of cytokines secreted by tubule cells, we performed macrophage migratory assay. We found that the supernatant obtained from Dach1-deficient kidney tubule cells increased macrophage migration compared with control supernatant (Figure 10F).

To further confirm the role of DACH1 in regulating a proinflammatory tubule phenotype in vivo, we analyzed mice with differing Dach1 gene dosage in kidney tubules. We found that expression of Ccl2 and Csf1 was slightly but significantly (P < 0.05) higher in kidneys of mice with tubule-specific homozygous deletion of Dach1 compared with WT mice at baseline. (Figure 11, A and B). We observed that Ccl2, Csf1, and Icam1 expression levels were markedly increased in kidneys following FA injection and that their expression levels were higher in kidneys of mice with tubule-specific heterozygous and homozygous deletion of Dach1 when compared with WT mice (Figure 11, A–C). On the other hand, mice with tubule-specific transgenic expression of Dach1 showed lower expression of Ccl2, Csf1, and Icam1 in kidneys following FA injection (Figure 11, F–H). As CCL2 and CSF1 are the key macrophage chemotactic factors, we examined macrophage infiltration in kidneys. Macrophage number, as analyzed by F4/80 expression, was slightly higher in kidneys of mice with tubule-specific homozygous deletion of Dach1 at baseline. We observed that the number of macrophages was markedly increased in mice with tubule-specific heterozygous and homozygous deletion of Dach1 following FA treatment (Figure 11, D and E).

Figure 11 DACH1 controls cytokine expression and macrophage infiltration. (A–C) Relative transcript expression of Ccl2 (A), Csf1 (B), and Icam1 (C) in kidneys of sham-treated and FA-treated WT, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ), and KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO) mice. (D–E) Representative immunostaining with F4/80 (macrophage marker) (D) and quantification of F4/80-positive area (E) in kidney tissue of sham-treated and FA-treated WT, KspCre/Dach1fl/WT (Dach1 HZ), and KspCre/Dach1fl/fl (Dach1 KO) mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F–H) Relative transcript expression of Ccl2 (F), Csf1 (G), and Icam1 (H) in kidneys of sham-treated and FA-treated WT and Pax8rtTA/TRE-Dach1 (Dach1 OE) mice. Gapdh was used as internal control. (A–D) Sham-treated group: WT (n = 10), Dach1 HZ (n = 10), Dach1 KO (n = 10); FA-treated group: WT (n = 10), Dach1 HZ (n = 8), Dach1 KO (n = 8). Light gray bars represent WT, red bars represent Dach1 HZ, and green bars represent Dach1 KO. (E and F) Sham-treated group: WT (n = 6), Dach1 OE (n = 6); FA-treated group; WT (n = 6), Dach1 OE (n = 8). Light gray bars represent WT; red bars represent Dach1 OE. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

Overall, our results indicate that DACH1 acts as a transcriptional repressor of myeloid chemotactic factors in kidney tubule cells, controlling macrophage infiltration and kidney disease development.

DACH1 levels correlate with fibrosis, proliferation, and inflammation in patient kidneys. In order to understand the impact of altered DACH1 expression in human kidney fibrosis, we performed double-immunofluorescence studies on healthy and CKD human kidney samples. We found that DACH1 expression was lower in the distal tubule segment in kidneys of patients with CKD (Figure 12A).

Figure 12 DACH1 levels correlate with cell cycle, inflammation, and disease severity in human kidney tubule samples. (A) Representative immunofluorescence staining of DACH1 (red), DAPI (blue), and CAL (green). The overlap of DACH1/DAPI/CAL in healthy (control) (upper panel) and CKD (lower panel) human kidney. Right panels show higher-magnification images of the regions within the dotted frames. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Gene expression analysis was performed using 95 microdissected human kidney tubules obtained from healthy and diseased samples. (C) Correlation between DACH1 normalized expression levels in human kidney tubules and corresponding eGFR (ml/min/1.73 m2). Correlation coefficient (Cor) = 0.20; P = 0.048. (D) Correlation between COL1A1 and DACH1 normalized expression levels in human kidney tubules. Cor = –0.45; P = 2.8 × 10–05. (E) Gene Ontology analysis of transcripts correlated with DACH1 levels. The x axis represents the –log 10 of the P value. Inflammatory or immune-related pathways are highlighted in red and development or cell proliferation–related pathways are highlighted in blue. (F and G). Correlation between CCND2 (F), CCL2 (G), and DACH1 normalized expression levels in human kidney tubules. Cor = –0.44; P = 5.1 × 10–05 (F), Cor = –0.21 P = 0.04 (G). Correlation analyses were performed using a linear regression model adjusted for sex, age and race.

We next analyzed gene expression from 95 microdissected human kidney tubule samples, including healthy subjects and subjects with varying degrees of diabetic and hypertensive kidney disease (ref. 29 and Figure 12B). DACH1 expression correlated positively with kidney function (eGFR) and inversely with kidney fibrosis, defined by COL1A1, COL3A1, and FN1 levels, consistent with the protein expression and genetic data (Figure 12, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

Next, we identified genes whose expression levels correlated with DACH1 levels in microdissected human kidney tubule samples. The expression of 513 genes showed negative correlation with DACH1 levels in microdissected human kidney tubule samples. Functional grouping by ontology analysis indicated that DACH1 expression correlated with genes with immune response, leukocyte activation, and cell proliferation (Figure 12E). We found DACH1 expression levels in human kidney tubule samples strongly correlated with CCND2 and MKI67 expression levels (Figure 12F and Supplemental Figure 8C). Lower DACH1 levels were associated with higher CCL2, CSF1 (Figure 12G and Supplemental Figure 8D), and ICAM1 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 8E). Consistently, expression levels of COL3A1, MKI67, and CCND2 correlated with renal function (Supplemental Figure 8, F–H).

Overall, we observed a conserved decrease in DACH1 expression in patients with CKD. DACH1 expression in human kidney tubule samples strongly correlated with expression of DACH1 target genes, such as CCND2 and CCL2, and kidney function and fibrosis.