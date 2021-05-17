DACH1 protects podocytes from experimental diabetic injury and modulates PTIP-H3K4Me3 activity

Diminished DACH1 expression identified as a major susceptibility factor for podocyte injury. Previously, we performed a large-scale insertional mutagenic screen of genetically injury-resistant podocytes isolated from mice to identify genetic alterations that could rescue injury susceptibility (17) (Figure 1 A and B). The readout for the screen was the ability of podocytes to proliferate in soft agar after HIV infection, a phenotype that is highly dependent on genetic background (25, 26). A mutation near the Dach1 locus that resulted in decreased Dach1 mRNA expression (Figure 1B) was one of only a few total mutations that allowed heterozygous (FVB/N;Cast/Ei) podocytes that were completely resistant to HIV-induced anchorage-independent growth at baseline to form colonies. This finding was consistent with DACH1’s well-established role as an anti-oncogenic protein (2, 3).

Figure 1 Diminished DACH1 expression identified as rescuing podocyte injury susceptibility. (A) Schematic of large-scale mutagenic screen (17). Immortalized podocyte cell lines from different genetic backgrounds were generated, infected with HIV provirus, and grown in soft agar. Podocytes derived from CAST/Ei mice, a background completely resistant to HIV-induced injury, did not show anchorage-independent growth, whereas cells derived from the sensitive FVB/N background grew robustly. Podocytes from FVB×CAST F1 mice formed rare colonies, a result of HIV proviral integration influencing a host gene. The HIV integration sites of these clones were mapped, and the candidate gene Dach1 identified. (B) The podocyte clone where HIV had integrated into the Dach1 locus showed reduced Dach1 expression by qPCR. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.04; ***P < 0.02; ****P < 0.005. (B), 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

In human DKD patients, podocyte DACH1 expression levels are diminished, a condition that strongly correlates with poor clinical outcomes. To investigate expression levels of podocyte DACH1 in human glomerular disease, we analyzed glomerular transcriptomic data sets available on Nephroseq and found DACH1 mRNA expression to be decreased in several glomerular diseases. This decrease was most severe in human DKD (Figure 2A), where its diminished expression outpaced that of almost all other podocyte genes (Figure 2B). DACH1 glomerular mRNA expression levels were also reduced in several forms of human primary nephrotic syndrome (27), although to a lesser extent than in DKD patients (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141279DS1). To validate the findings in a separate group of DKD patients, we performed immunofluorescence (IF) analysis for DACH1 protein on frozen kidney sections of DKD compared with control patients. Intensity of glomerular DACH1 staining was substantially diminished in DKD patients (Figure 2C). These findings were quantified using MetaMorph software to analyze fluorescent intensity per area and then normalized to DAPI intensity (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 In human DKD patients, levels of podocyte DACH1 expression are reduced and correlate strongly with poor clinical outcomes. (A) Glomerular DACH1 mRNA expression levels are decreased in DKD patients compared with healthy living kidney donors. Data are from a previously published microarray study by Woroniecka et al. (40) and were subjected to further analysis by Nephroseq (Compendia Bioscience). *P < 9.91 × 10–7, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) The magnitude of diminished glomerular DACH1 mRNA expression was in the top 1% overall (40), higher than almost all other major podocyte genes. Adapted from Nephroseq. (C) DACH1 fluorescent staining intensity in glomeruli is diminished in human nephrectomy samples with a clinicopathological diagnosis of DKD compared with controls. Representative images taken with identical exposure times are shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Differences in DACH1 glomerular fluorescent intensity between DKD (n = 4 patients, 58 glomeruli analyzed) and controls (n = 4 patients, 62 glomeruli analyzed) were quantified relative to DAPI. *P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Correlation between glomerular DACH1 mRNA expression levels on microarray and proteinuria (n = 41, correlation = –0.71, P = 5.20 × 10–10). (F) Correlation blot as in E but to EGFR (n = 41, correlation = 0.63, P = 1.27 × 10–07).

To correlate levels of glomerular DACH1 mRNA expression with outcomes in human DKD patients, we studied previously reported glomerular transcriptomic data sets collected from human DKD patients (Figure 2, E and F) (28). The analysis revealed DACH1 to be one of the podocyte genes with the strongest correlations to both baseline proteinuria (correlation coefficient, –0.71; P = 5.20 × 10–10) and EGFR (correlation coefficient, 0.63; P = 1.27 × 10–07). DACH1 was identified as a “hub” gene because the strength of its correlation to poor clinical outcomes was greater than for almost any other podocyte protein.

Global Dach1 KO mice demonstrate severe renal hypoplasia and die soon after birth. We generated both Dach1 global and podocyte-specific KO mice using “knockout first” technology from the International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium (IMPC) (29). Similarly to a previously described Dach1 global KO mouse model (1), our Dach1 KO mice survived to birth and appeared grossly similar to WT littermates on the first day of life, but rapidly died prior to the second postnatal day. Western blotting of pooled brain and kidney protein lysates collected from newborn mice confirmed absent DACH1 expression in the global KO (Figure 3A). Progeny of heterozygous-heterozygous crossing when genotyped within hours of birth followed expected Mendelian ratios: 22 KO, 47 heterozygous, 24 WT. However, by the second postnatal day, no KO mice were detected out of 32 total pups genotyped. The cause of death for the previously reported Dach1 KO model was not determined, and all organs were reported to be morphologically normal (1). Our global Dach1 KO mice, on the other hand, demonstrated severe renal hypoplasia (Figure 3B) without gross abnormalities of other major organs. Similarly, in humans, a patient with congenital renal dysplasia who progressed to ESRD in early childhood and showed no extrarenal manifestations was found to carry a homozygous DACH1 missense mutation (30). Coronal sections of Dach1 global KO kidneys collected on the first day of life showed reduced diameters of medullary and nephrogenic zones (Figure 3C). The number of developing glomeruli within the nephrogenic zone was also dramatically reduced (Figure 3C and quantified in Figure 3D). Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) accentuated the overall limited and disorganized nature of foot-process formation (Figure 3E). Transmission electron microscopic (TEM) analysis of these glomeruli confirmed overall massive podocyte maturation failure with features that included retained columnar appearance with failure to progress to capillary loop stage, mixture of more and less developed appearing podocytes within a single glomerulus, irregularity of nuclear shape, and overall absence of foot-process formation (Figure 3E). Based on these findings, we suspect that global Dach1 KO mice die from renal failure, although no direct measurements of kidney function were performed.

Figure 3 Global Dach1 KO mice manifest renal hypoplasia, podocyte developmental failure, and die perinatally. (A) Western blotting using a DACH1-specific antibody on pooled brain and kidney lysates from WT and Dach1 KO newborn pups. (B) Comparison of kidney gross appearance of newborn WT and global Dach1 KO littermates. Scale bar: 600 μm. (C) PAS stain of coronal sections from these kidneys shows reduced diameters of nephrogenic and medullary zones with reduced glomerular number. Original magnification, ×40 (upper panels); ×200 (lower panels). (D) Quantification of glomerular density. *P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) SEM of newborn WT and Dach1 KO kidneys (upper panels). KO glomeruli show grossly disorganized foot processes that fail to interdigitate. TEM images show severe failure of foot-process formation in newborn Dach1 KO mice compared with WT littermates (lower). Scale bars: 5 μm.

Podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice maintain normal glomerular architecture under basal conditions, but develop severe podocyte injury with rapid progression to ESRD after onset of diabetes. To investigate how reduced podocyte DACH1 expression levels might affect DKD pathogenesis, we analyzed podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice. Double-immunofluorescent studies demonstrated nearly absent podocyte DACH1 expression, but preserved Wilms tumor 1 (WT1) staining, in podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice (Figure 4A). Control littermates showed robust podocyte nuclear DACH1 staining that colocalized with WT1. Under basal conditions, podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice did not manifest proteinuria (Figure 4C), maintained normal glomerular structure into adulthood (Figure 4D), and had normal appearing foot-process architecture on electron microscopy (Figure 4E). To test the susceptibility of these mice to the diabetic condition, we utilized the low-dose streptozotosin (STZ) model, which mimics type I diabetes mellitus (DM) and is typically an early model of DKD with only mild renal histopathological changes even after many months of diabetes. After STZ treatment, both control and Dach1 KO mice developed identical levels of hyperglycemia (Figure 4B). Surprisingly, hyperglycemic podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice rapidly manifested severe proteinuria (Figure 4C) and many appeared moribund by 1 month after diabetes onset. At this point, mice were euthanized and kidneys harvested. KO kidneys showed massive podocyte injury with severe focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and several mice had already progressed to ESRD, characterized by diffuse global glomerulosclerosis (DGGS) (Figure 4D). Observed histological changes in KO mice with FSGS included moderate mesangial expansion, an established general response to severe ongoing podocyte loss (17, 31, 32). Marked parietal cell activation, another established glomerular response to severe podocyte loss (33), was also evident in KO glomeruli, as determined by Ki-67 staining (Supplemental Figure 2). Control STZ diabetic mice, as expected, showed no proteinuria and no overt renal histological changes after an identical duration of hyperglycemia. Electron microscopic analysis emphasized the extreme susceptibility of podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice to the diabetic condition. One month after onset of diabetes, these podocytes demonstrated catastrophic cellular injury characterized by severe disruption of actin cytoskeletal structure, loss of primary and secondary processes with complete effacement (Figure 4E), and progression to global glomerular sclerosis with massive loss of overlying podocytes, leaving the glomerular basement membrane (GBM) completely denuded (Figure 4E). Control mice that were exposed to hyperglycemia of identical duration showed normal appearing podocytes with intricate foot-process formation and no effacement (Figure 4E). To quantify podocyte number, we counted WT1-positive cells per glomerular area. As expected, podocyte loss was severe in podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice after exposure to hyperglycemia (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice, after onset of type I DM, exhibit severe podocyte injury with rapid progression to ESRD. (A) Double-immunofluorescent staining for DACH1 and the podocyte nuclear marker WT1. Podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice show absent podocyte DACH1 expression, whereas control littermates exhibit robust podocyte DACH1 expression. Scale bars: 50 μm (low power); 20 μm (high power). (B) Blood glucose levels of mice 2 weeks after completion of STZ administration. Circles, male mice; triangles, female mice. (C) Spot urine protein:creatinine ratios of mice collected 4 weeks after onset of type I DM. *P < 0.01. (D) PAS-stained kidney sections. Nondiabetic age-matched podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice have normal appearing glomerular morphology (top row). Age-matched control mice also demonstrate normal glomerular structure 1 month after onset of type I DM (second row). Podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice, however, also sacrificed 1 month after DM onset, showed severe FSGS with evidence of podocyte loss and detachment and diffuse tubular proteinaceous casts (third row). In fact, several mice by this time point had progressed to DGGS consistent with ESRD (bottom row). Scale bars: 100 μm (low power); 40 μm (medium power); 20 μm (high power). (E) Podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice under basal conditions demonstrate open capillary loops with delicate foot processes (upper left). Control mice also show normal podocyte morphology 1 month after onset of type I DM (upper right). Diabetic podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice, however, demonstrate catastrophic podocyte injury characterized by total disruption of actin cytoskeletal structure (lower left) with loss of primary and secondary processes and complete foot-process effacement (lower middle). Several mice showed DGGS with severe podocyte loss and a largely denuded GBM (lower right). (F) Quantification of podocyte numbers. n = 3 mice per group with 20 glomeruli analyzed per mouse. *P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To test the susceptibility of podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice to a second form of podocyte injury, we analyzed their response to adriamycin (ADR) nephropathy, a podocyte-injury model that is highly dependent on genetic background. These mice developed massive proteinuria within the first week or 2 after ADR injection (Supplemental Figure 3A) with early lethality from renal failure. Pathology revealed severe and diffuse FSGS with widespread tubular proteinaceous casts (Supplemental Figure 3B). Control mice, on the other hand, were completely resistant to development of nephropathy. The severity of ADR-induced podocyte injury was accentuated by electron microscopic analysis (Supplemental Figure 4). Two weeks after ADR injection, podocytes demonstrated catastrophic cellular injury manifested by massive microvillous transformation with severe blebbing and cytoplasmic vacuolization, complete loss of primary and secondary processes with total foot-process effacement, and large areas of podocyte detachment. Podocytes in ADR-treated control mice, on the other hand, showed only mild patchy areas of foot-process effacement with preservation of overall cellular morphology.

Preventing diabetes-induced loss of podocyte DACH1 expression slows DKD progression. Human DKD patients have diminished podocyte DACH1 expression levels, and loss of podocyte DACH1 in mice dramatically enhances susceptibility to the hyperglycemic condition. However, whether augmenting levels of podocyte DACH1 alone is sufficient to reduce podocyte injury and mitigate DKD progression is not known. To investigate this, we generated transgenic mice with inducible podocyte-specific expression of DACH1 using the “tet-on” system. In this system, gene activation is driven from the Tet-responsive element (TRE) only after activation by the rtTA regulatory protein and in the presence of doxycycline (DOX). Transgenic mice that express rtTA specifically in podocytes (podocin-rtTA) were bred to TRE-Dach1 transgenic mice. After 10 days of DOX administration, double-transgenic mice (podocin-rtTA; TRE-Dach1) showed robust induction of glomerular DACH1 by Western blotting (Figure 5A). Based on IF using a DACH1-specific antibody, DACH1 induction was limited to podocytes only, with fainter areas of tubular expression appearing as identical between control and Dach1 transgenic kidneys (Figure 5B). However, double-transgenic mice also showed modestly increased glomerular DACH1 expression levels even without DOX administration, suggesting promoter leakage (Figure 5A). To account for this, we did not perform any experiments that compare mice with and without DOX administration. These double-transgenic mice were bred to OVE26 diabetic mice, a transgenic mouse line that spontaneously develops severe type I diabetes on the first day of life, to generate triple-transgenic mice (podocin-rtTA; TRE-Dach1; OVE26) that were compared with double-transgenic mice (podocin-rtTA; OVE26). All mice were fed DOX chow from weaning age until time of euthanasia.

Figure 5 Inducible podocyte-specific DACH1 overexpression protects from DKD. (A) Western blotting using a DACH1-specific antibody on glomerular lysates of transgenic mice. DACH1 mice (TRE-Dach1; pod-rtTA) show robust induction of DACH1 expression after 1 week of DOX supplementation. (B) IF demonstrates that DACH1 overexpression is restricted to podocytes in DACH1 mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Blood glucose levels of 6-week-old OVE26 transgenic mice without or with induction of podocyte-specific DACH1 expression. (D) Measurements of 24-hour urinary albumin excretion immediately prior to euthanasia at age of 14 weeks. *P < 0.03. (E) Representative PAS-stained kidney sections. DACH1 kidneys under basal conditions appear morphologically normal. OVE26 mice show FSGS with associated tubular proteinaceous casts and mesangial expansion. FSGS was not evident in OVE26 littermates that also had podocyte-specific induction of DACH1. Scale bars: 40 μm (low power); 20 μm (high power). (F) Representative TEM images of OVE26 mice. OVE26 mice demonstrate widespread podocyte injury with loss of primary and secondary processes and diffuse foot-process effacement. OVE26 littermates that also have podocyte-specific expression of DACH1 show significant podocyte protection, including preservation of overall cellular morphology and foot-process architecture. Scale bars: 5 μm. (G) Percentage of glomeruli showing FSGS was calculated. *P < 0.002. (H–N) Morphometric measurements demonstrate that podocyte DACH1 overexpression mitigates the glomerular changes induced by the diabetes of OVE26. Quantification of (H) podocyte effacement (*P < 0.0001), (I) GBM thickness (*P < 0.0001), (J) average glomerular volume (*P < 0.0013), (K) total podocyte volume (*P < 0.0011), (L) mesangial volume (*P < 0.0067), (M) average individual podocyte volume (*P < 0.0031), and (N) podocyte numerical density (*P < 0.0022). (H and I) n = 3 mice per group. (J–N) Control, n = 6 mice; DACH1, OVE26, and OVE26 + DACH1 groups, n = 7 mice per group. Two-tailed Student’s t test (C, D, and G–N).

Despite equal levels of hyperglycemia (Figure 5C), OVE26 mice with podocyte-specific induction of DACH1 showed significantly reduced proteinuria compared with OVE26 control mice, as determined by a 24-hour urine collection immediately prior to euthanasia at 14 weeks of age (Figure 5D). OVE26 mice are characterized by severe podocyte injury with FSGS (34). Podocyte-specific induction of DACH1 completely abrogated the OVE26 FSGS phenotype compared with control OVE26 mice (Figure 5E and quantified in Figure 5G). Control OVE26 mice showed FSGS with associated areas of diffuse tubular proteinaceous cast formation. We could not detect even a single FSGS lesion in any of the age-matched OVE26 mice that also had podocyte-specific induction of DACH1. TEM showed striking preservation of foot-process architecture and normalization of podocyte cellular shape in OVE26 mice that had podocyte-specific DACH1 induction compared with control OVE26 mice, which demonstrated diffuse foot-process effacement, loss of primary and secondary processes, and abnormal cellular morphology (Figure 5F). In a blinded fashion, we performed detailed glomerular morphometric analysis of kidneys from the 4 groups of mice: control, podocyte-specific DACH1 overexpression, OVE26, and OVE26 with podocyte DACH1 overexpression. Levels of podocyte effacement (Figure 5H) and GBM thickening (Figure 5I) were markedly lessened in OVE26 mice that also had podocyte DACH1 overexpression. In OVE26 mice, similarly to what occurs in human DKD, overall glomerular size, total podocyte volume, individual podocyte volume, and mesangial volume were each drastically increased, and podocyte density was decreased (Figure 5, J–N). Each of these changes was substantially mitigated by concomitant podocyte DACH1 overexpression. Importantly, the morphometric analysis did not identify any significant differences between control and podocyte-specific DACH1 overexpressing mice. This is consistent with our observations of absent proteinuria and normal light and electron microscopy in these mice. Overall, these findings suggest that podocyte DACH1 strongly protects from diabetic glomerular injury induced in OVE26 mice.

Identification of direct DACH1 transcriptional target genes in podocytes. To identify direct transcriptional targets of DACH1 in podocytes, we combined glomerular transcriptomic studies of podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice with in silico promoter analysis. RNA-Seq was performed to compare glomerular transcriptomes of control and Dach1 podocyte-specific KO mice early after STZ-induced diabetes (Figure 6A). An early time point was intentionally selected to better focus on direct DACH1 target genes, a goal that would become more difficult once podocyte injury had become severe. RNA-Seq was also performed to compare podocyte-specific Dach1 KO with control mice under the basal conditions in which podocyte morphology is normal, but susceptibility to injury extremely high. Transcriptional levels of major podocyte differentiation markers (such as Nphs1, Nphs2, or Magi2) showed no significant differences between groups, suggesting that DACH1 is not directly involved in driving transcription of major podocyte differentiation markers. Surprisingly, the most upregulated glomerular gene in Dach1 KO mice, both at baseline (560-fold upregulation) and in early DM (2325-fold increase), was protamine-1 (Prm1), which is highly expressed in spermatozoa, is essential for their maturation, and whose expression is highly regulated by histone methylation (35–37). Comprehensive literature and database searches of all previously published glomerular transcriptomic data sets revealed only one other where Prm1 mRNA expression was significantly dysregulated: a microarray analysis of glomeruli from podocyte-specific Ptip KO mice under basal conditions (38). Further comparison of the podocyte-specific Ptip and podocyte-specific Dach1 KO transcriptomic data sets revealed that of 38 total dysregulated genes for Ptip KO glomeruli, 20 were also dysregulated for Dach1 KO glomeruli early after diabetes onset (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5). Importantly, the majority of overlapping genes were dysregulated in opposing directions: downregulated in Ptip KO and upregulated in Dach1 KO.

Figure 6 Combining transcriptomic and in silico promoter analyses to identify direct DACH1 transcriptional target genes in podocytes. (A) RNA-Seq was performed to compare glomerular transcriptomes of control and Dach1 podocyte-specific KO mice at baseline and early after STZ-induced DM. Results were overlapped with a previously reported microarray of podocyte-specific Ptip KO mice under basal conditions (38). Twenty out of a total of 38 genes from the Ptip KO glomeruli were also dysregulated in Dach1 KO glomeruli. Genome-wide in silico promoter analysis using a previously reported positional weight matrix (4) found the upregulated genes in this Dach1-Ptip overlap set to be highly enriched for the presence of at least 1 promoter DBD. Gene names surrounded by a red rectangle indicate dysregulation in glomeruli of Dach1 KO mice under basal conditions. Asterisks indicate the presence of promoter DBD. (B) Glomerular mRNA levels of the upregulated Dach1-Ptip overlap gene set in a previously reported microarray analysis of db/db mice (39) and subjected to further analysis by Nephroseq. All genes present on the microarray chip from the overlap set are also upregulated to varying degrees in this diabetes model. (C) Glomerular mRNA levels of the DACH1 target gene NELL2 are increased in human DKD. Data are from a previously reported microarray study (40) and subjected to further analysis by Nephroseq. *P < 0.001. (D) NELL2 fluorescent staining intensity is increased in glomeruli in human nephrectomy samples with a clinicopathological diagnosis of DKD (n = 3) compared with normal controls (n = 4). Representative images taken with identical exposure times are shown. In kidney overall, NELL2 expression is highly enriched in podocytes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Differences in NELL2 glomerular fluorescent intensity between DKD (n = 50) and control (n = 50) were quantified relative to DAPI (*P < 0.0005) and to WT1 (**P < 0.0001). (C and E) Two-tailed Student’s t test.

Next, we performed in silico promoter analysis of the 20 genes in the overlap set to look for direct Dach1-binding sites in their promoters (Figure 6A). TRANSFAC promoter analysis was performed using a previously reported DACH1 positional weight matrix (4) in the region of –2500 to +500 of the ATG start site. We allowed for either exact or single-nucleotide mismatches, as was reported previously (4). Of the 15 genes in the overlap set that were upregulated in Dach1 KO glomeruli, 13 contained at least one Dach1 binding domain (DBD) in the promoter (13/15, 86.7%) compared with an overall genome-wide rate of 18.2%. For these 15 genes, promoter sequence data derived from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) were manually reviewed to confirm the presence and location of DBDs. Enrichment for promoter DBDs was not evident for the 5 genes downregulated in Dach1 KO glomeruli that overlapped with Ptip KO glomeruli, where only 1 of 5 (1/5, 20%) contained at least 1 promoter DBD. The high DBD enrichment rates for genes in the upregulated gene set suggested that these genes are likely direct DACH1 targets, that the loss of direct DACH1 promoter DNA binding may lead to transcriptional derepression of these genes, and that the mechanism of derepression may involve PTIP.

In order to validate the upregulated Dach1-Ptip overlap gene set as potentially relevant in DKD pathogenesis, we analyzed mouse and human DKD glomerular transcriptomic data sets available in Nephroseq. We found that all genes from the upregulated Dach1-Ptip overlap set were also upregulated to varying degrees in glomeruli from db/db diabetic mice (39) (Figure 6B) and that this upregulation was severe in many cases. In transcriptomic analysis of glomeruli from human DKD patients, the DACH1 target gene NELL2 was significantly upregulated (Figure 6C) (40). We performed quantitative immunofluorescent analysis for NELL2 on frozen kidney sections taken from control and DKD patients who had undergone nephrectomy. We found NELL2 to be specifically expressed in podocytes in kidney and that podocyte NELL2 expression was significantly enhanced in human DKD compared with in controls (Figure 6D, quantified in Figure 6E). Because WT1 expression was reduced in DKD (but DAPI is unchanged), the differences in NELL2 intensity measurements between control and DKD were higher when normalization was performed relative to WT1. This emphasizes that overall podocyte NELL2 expression is increased in spite of diminished podocyte number, suggesting a high level of NELL2 upregulation per individual podocyte.

Recruitment of PTIP by DACH1 to the promoters of DACH1 target genes causes transcriptional repression and diminished H3K4Me3 levels. To investigate whether PTIP has a role in DACH1-mediated transcriptional repression, we performed co-IP for V5-tagged DACH1 using FLAG-tagged PTIP as bait (Figure 7A). We demonstrate a robust protein/protein interaction between PTIP-FLAG and DACH1-V5, but no interaction between the negative control bait protein FLAG-tagged RAVER and DACH1-V5. Next, to determine whether DNA-bound DACH1 can recruit PTIP to the promoter of DACH1 target genes, we cloned the DACH1 response element (DRE) as a multimer into the pGL3-control luciferase reporter plasmid in a manner similar to what was previously described (5). The resulting plasmid contained 6 DREs in series immediately upstream of the SV40 promoter, which was compared with the control plasmid that contained the SV40 promoter alone (Figure 7B). We also generated a mutant DACH1 expression plasmid that carried a deletion of its box-N domain, which mediates its direct DNA binding (4, 41) (Figure 7B). When these plasmids were cotransfected into 293T cells, SV40 promoter activity was markedly repressed by the presence of both DACH1 DNA-binding sites and a full-length DACH1 version capable of binding to these sites (Figure 7C). The DACH1 mutant variant that was unable to bind to DNA did not repress transcription. ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) was then performed with a PTIP antibody using 2 distinct primer pairs whose locations are shown in Figure 7B. The results revealed a strong increase in promoter-bound PTIP in the setting of DACH1 DNA-mediated transcriptional repression (Figure 7D). The mutant DACH1 variant that was unable to bind DACH1 did not mediate PTIP recruitment to DNA. Our next question was whether the recruitment of PTIP by DACH1 influenced H3K4 methyltransferase complex activity. To answer this, we again performed ChIP-qPCR using the same primer pairs, but substituting an antibody specific for H3K4Me3. We found decreased levels of promoter H3K4Me3 in the setting of DACH1-mediated recruitment of PTIP to DNA (Figure 7E). This effect was abrogated when expressing the DACH1 mutant version that cannot bind DNA.

Figure 7 PTIP is recruited by DACH1 to DACH1 DNA binding sites and causes transcriptional repression and decreased H3K4Me3 levels. (A) Co-IP was performed between PTIP-FLAG and DACH1-V5 using antibodies to their tags. FLAG-RAVER was used as a negative control protein. Indicated lysates were combined and incubated overnight with anti-FLAG antibodies bound to superparamagnetic iron–impregnated beads. A robust protein complex is present between PTIP-FLAG and DACH1-V5, but completely absent between FLAG-RAVER and DACH1-V5. Molecular weight of indicated proteins is as follows: FLAG-RAVER, 95 kDa; DACH1-V5, 105 kDa; PTIP-FLAG, 120 kDa. Protein interaction is robust despite comparatively low expression of PTIP-FLAG. Band indicated by arrow. (B) Schematic of SV40-luciferase reporter plasmids (upper) and DACH1 expression plasmids (lower). DREs were synthesized as a sextet multimer and subcloned immediately upstream of the SV40 promoter. Location of primers used for ChIP-qPCR are indicated. The DACH1 ΔDBD expression plasmid carries a deletion of its box-N domain, which mediates direct binding of DACH1 to DNA. (C) Each of the reporter plasmids was cotransfected with a DACH1 expression plasmid into 293T cells and then luciferase expression measured. Dramatic transcriptional repression was induced by the combined presence of upstream DACH1 DNA binding sites and a DACH1 protein able to bind to these sites. *P < 0.0001. (D) ChIP-qPCR was performed using an antibody specific for PTIP and primer pairs indicated in B. *P < 0.0001; **P < 0.0001. (E) ChIP-qPCR as in D, but with an H3K4Me3 antibody. *P < 0.0001; **P < 0.0001. (C–E) One-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

DACH1 knockdown in podocytes combined with hyperglycemia triggers target gene upregulation and increases promoter H3K4Me3 levels. Next, we investigated whether transcriptional derepression of DACH1 target genes, as occurs in podocytes in DKD, is caused by increases in promoter H3K4Me3 levels. To accomplish this, we generated DACH1 knockdown podocyte cell lines by stably transducing each with a distinct DACH1-targeted shRNA expression plasmid and compared them with podocytes stably transduced with a scrambled shRNA control plasmid (Figure 8A). By Western blotting, podocytes that expressed DACH1 shRNA no. 1 showed substantially reduced levels of DACH1 protein and were utilized for further studies. To validate that these DACH1 knockdown podocytes recapitulated our prior observations from podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice, we performed qPCR for 4 genes from the Dach1-Ptip overlap gene set: NELL2 and NTRK3, in which derepression was unmasked by STZ-induced hyperglycemia, and PAMR1 and MYCL1, in which derepression was present under basal conditions and made more severe by hyperglycemia. In general, a transcriptomic pattern was evident in the DACH1 knockdown podocytes that was similar to that in the podocyte-specific Dach1 KO mice. Under basal conditions (Figure 8B), all 4 of the analyzed genes showed modestly increased mRNA levels in DACH1 knockdown podocytes compared with controls, with PAMR1 showing the highest amount of increase and NELL2 the lowest. In control podocytes cultured in media with a high glucose concentration, none of the 4 genes demonstrated increased mRNA expression levels compared with the same cells grown in mannitol (Figure 8B). In DACH1 knockdown podocytes grown in high glucose, however, each of the 4 genes showed severe transcriptional derepression (Figure 8B). Similarly, podocyte viability was reduced only by the combined effects of DACH1 knockdown with hyperglycemia (Supplemental Figure 6). To determine whether transcriptional derepression of DACH1 target genes was a consequence of increased promoter H3K4Me3 levels, we performed ChIP-qPCR using an H3K4Me3-specific antibody and primers specific for promoter sequences within NELL2 (Figure 8C) and NTRK3 (Figure 8D) comparing chromatin extracted from DACH1 knockdown and control podocytes with and without hyperglycemia. The results showed increased levels of promoter H3K4Me3 for both NELL2 and NTRK3, which required both DACH1 knockdown and hyperglycemia. Taken together, these findings suggest that transcriptional derepression of DACH1 target genes that is induced by the combination of diminished DACH1 expression and the hyperglycemic condition is caused by augmentation of promoter H3K4Me3 levels.

Figure 8 DACH1 knockdown in podocytes combined with hyperglycemia triggers target gene derepression and increases promoter H3K4Me3 levels. (A) Western blot comparing levels of DACH1 protein between stably transduced human podocyte cell lines that each express a distinct DACH1-targeted shRNA or scrambled shRNA control plasmid. (B) qPCR for 4 DACH1-target genes (NELL2, NTRK3, PAMR1, and MYCL1) in DACH1 knockdown shRNA no. 1 and control transduced podocytes with and without hyperglycemia. Under basal conditions, DACH1 knockdown (KD) podocytes showed modest transcriptional derepression of each of the 4 genes compared with control shRNA podocytes (top panel). *P < 0.003; **P < 0.0004; ***P < 0.0004. In control podocytes cultured in high glucose, none of the 4 genes demonstrated increased mRNA expression levels compared with identical cells grown in mannitol (middle panel). †P < 0.005; ††P < 0.0007. In DACH1 KD podocytes grown in high glucose, however, transcriptional derepression was augmented dramatically (lower panel). #P < 0.015; ##P < 0.003; ###P < 0004; ####P < 0.0001. (C) ChIP-qPCR was performed using an H3K4Me3-specific antibody and primers specific for the promoter of NELL2 comparing chromatin extracted from DACH1 KD and control podocytes with and without high glucose. The combination of DACH1 KD with hyperglycemia caused an increase in levels of promoter bound H3K4Me3. Primer pair 1: *P < 0.002; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.001. Primer pair 2: †P < 0.015; ††P < 0.004; †††P < 0.001. (D) ChIP qPCR as in C, but with primers specific for the NTRK3 promoter. Primer pair 1: *P < 0.015; **P < 0.003; ***P < 0.002. Primer pair 2: †P < 0.012; ††P < 0.004; †††P < 0.004. (B) Two-tailed Student’s t test. (C and D) One-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

DACH1-mediated transcriptional repression in podocytes requires DACH1 sequence-specific DNA binding. To substantiate that DACH1-mediated transcriptional repression in podocytes requires direct DNA binding of DACH1 to target promoters, we generated 2 stably transduced human podocyte lines, one carrying a DACH1 expression plasmid and the other a control line carrying the plasmid backbone alone. Western blotting using a DACH1-specific antibody verified overexpression of DACH1 in podocytes carrying the DACH1 expression plasmid (Figure 9A). Next, we cloned the promoter of the DACH1 target gene NELL2 into a lentiviral promoterless luciferase reporter plasmid, which allowed for efficient introduction of the plasmid into podocytes (Figure 9B). A plasmid that contained an identical portion of the NELL2 promoter, except containing a deletion of its DBD (ΔDBD), was similarly generated. When the control NELL2 promoter plasmid was introduced into podocytes, NELL2 promoter activity was lower in DACH1-overexpressing podocytes compared with controls (Figure 9C). This was true under both basal and high-glucose culture conditions. When the ΔDBD plasmid was similarly transduced into podocytes, however, DACH1-mediated transcriptional repression was lost, and luciferase levels were not different between DACH1 overexpressing and control cells. This implies that DACH1-mediated transcriptional repression requires direct promoter binding of DACH1. Furthermore, under high-glucose culture conditions, ΔDBD promoter activity was substantially higher than that of the control promoter. This finding corroborates, similarly to what occurred in DACH1 knockdown podocytes, that full DACH1 target-gene derepression requires diminished DACH1-promoter binding combined with hyperglycemia.