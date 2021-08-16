MicroRNA-26a-3p rescues depression-like behaviors in male rats via preventing hippocampal neuronal anomalies

Identification of differentially expressed miRNA profiles in the CUMS-induced rat model of depression. miRNA expression profiles vary markedly as a function of different cell types and conditions. Therefore, we first investigated miRNA expression profiles within he hippocampal DG in normal control and CUMS-induced depressed rats using the Illumina HiSeq 2500 high-throughput sequencing (miRNA-seq) technique. Expression patterns of miRNAs were compared between depressed and normal rats using hierarchical clustering analysis (Figure 1A). Differentially expressed miRNAs are displayed after fold change filtering (Figure 1B), with statistically significant differential changes in miRNAs between the two groups identified with volcano plot filtering (Figure 1C) and principal component analysis (PCA) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148853DS1). With this analysis, 57 miRNAs were found to be significantly different between depressed and normal DG samples using a fold change of 2.0 or greater and P less than 0.05 as the cutoff threshold. Among the differentially expressed miRNAs, 9 were upregulated and 48 downregulated in DG regions of depressed as compared with normal rats. These results demonstrate that clear differences are present in the differential expression of miRNAs in DG tissues between normal and depressed rats. Next, to validate miRNA-seq results for some of these miRNAs, levels of miR-26a-3p, miR-1298, miR-211-5p, and miR-34b-3p in DG tissues, including the samples for sequencing analysis, were determined using quantitative PCR (qPCR). These 4 miRNAs showed significantly decreased levels within DG regions of CUMS-induced versus normal rats (Figure 1D). These results indicate that the real time qPCR data were consistent with that of the miRNA-seq analysis regarding expression levels of these 4 miRNAs.

Figure 1 miRNA expression profiles of DG tissue derived from control and CUMS-induced depression groups. (A) Representative heatmap of differential miRNA expression levels obtained by sequencing on the Illumina HiSeq 2500 platform. n = 3 rats per group. (B) Scatter plots were used to evaluate differences in the expression of miRNAs between the 2 groups. The miRNAs above the top green line and below the bottom green line indicate a greater than 2.0-fold change between the 2 groups. n = 3 rats per group. (C) Volcano plot indicating differential expression between the 2 groups. P less than 0.05 and fold change greater than 2 were considered statistically significant. n = 3 rats per group. (D) The expression levels of 8 miRNAs were validated by qPCR in DG tissues. n = 8 rats per group. Experiments were performed in triplicate with 3 biological replicates for all panels. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. control by Student’s t test. Ctrl, control.

PTEN is a direct target gene of miR-26a-3p. To examine the functional effects of miRNAs, those that were possibly associated with depression-related pathways were assessed. All candidate miRNAs involved in possible pathways, as identified using a P-value cutoff of 0.05, were determined using DIANA-miRPath (24). With this analysis, miR-26a-3p was recognized as showing the greatest potential for being implicated in neuronal injury–related pathways, which could then be considered as contributing to the pathogenesis of depression. Therefore, we focused our investigation on miR-26a-3p, which was significantly decreased to the lowest levels as observed in the DG of these depressed rats. The predicted target genes of miR-26a-3p, as associated with neuronal regulatory pathways, were the examined using DIANA-miRPath (Figure 2A). The functional annotation data revealed that 8 genes, which were significantly correlated with neuronal plasticity and development, could be regulated by miR-26a-3p (Figure 2B). Among these predicted target genes, PTEN, which contributes to cell development, migration, and apoptosis, was considered as a crucial factor involved in mediating the regulatory effects of miR-26a-3p related to neuronal injury in depression. Therefore, to determine the molecular mechanisms of miR-26a-3p, a dual-luciferase reporter assay was used to validate the direct target gene of miR-26a-3p. It was predicted that the 3′-UTR of PTEN mRNA would contain a putative binding site for the seed-match sequence of miR-26a-3p (Figure 2C). Results of this assay demonstrated that miR-26a-3p significantly repressed reporter activity of the transcript containing the wild-type (WT) 3′-UTR of PTEN mRNA (by 0.32 ± 0.02-fold versus a negative control miRNA [miR-NC], P < 0.01), indicating that miR-26a-3p exerts a direct regulatory effect on PTEN (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Prediction and validation of target genes of miR-26a-3p and its signaling pathways. (A) DAVID functional annotation for the miR-26a-3p target genes with horizontal axes showing −log 2 -transformed P values. (B) Bioinformatics prediction by DIANA-miRPath of 8 target genes of miR-26a-3p that appear to be related to pathways in depression. (C) Putative seed-matching sites between miR-26a-3p and PTEN. (D) Dual-luciferase reporter assay was performed to detect relative luciferase activities of WT and MUT PTEN reporters. n = 3 per group. Experiments repeated at least 3 times. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 vs. WT + miR-NC; ###P < 0.001 vs. WT + rno-miR-26a-3p by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction. MUT, mutated.

Knockdown of miR-26a-3p in the DG induces depression-like behaviors and decreased synaptic transmission in rats. Oligonucleotides against miR-26a-3p were cloned into an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector (AAV-miR-26a-3p-sponge) to knock down miR-26a-3p expression and function in the DG of normal rats, while another vector including a scrambled sequence was constructed to serve as a negative control (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2). After bilateral stereotaxic infusion into the DG (Figure 3, B and C), the knockdown efficiency of miR-26a-3p was examined by qPCR and showed a 74% decrease in DG regions compared with the control group (P < 0.01), a trend similar to that observed in the CUMS group (Figure 3D). Particularly significant was the observation of depression-like behaviors in these miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats 14 days after infusion. Results from a sucrose preference test showed that knockdown of miR-26a-3p within the DG significantly decreased the consumption of sucrose as compared with rats receiving a mock control injection, results that provide an index of anhedonia (Figure 3E). Moreover, increased immobility and decreased swimming times in rats with knockdown of miR-26a-3p were observed in a forced-swim test, responses indicative of behavioral despair in these rats (Figure 3F). In addition, results from the open-field test showed that knockdown of miR-26a-3p had no effect on the spontaneous locomotor activity of rats (P > 0.05; Supplemental Figure 3). Next, whole-cell patch-clamp recordings in neurons from DG coronal slices and miniature and spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (mEPSCs and sEPSCs, respectively) were assessed in these rats. We found that, as compared with controls receiving the mock empty vector, the knockdown of miR-26a-3p inhibited both the amplitudes and frequencies of mEPSCs and sEPSCs (Figure 3, G and H) as well as spontaneous tonic firing (Figure 3I), effects similar to that observed in CUMS-exposed rats. These results suggest that a deficit in miR-26a-3p inhibits synaptic transmission in DG pyramidal neurons in the hippocampal microcircuit, which may then contribute to the depression-like behaviors observed in rats.

Figure 3 Knockdown of miR-26a-3p within the DG induced depression-like behaviors in normal rats. (A) Schematic of AAV vectors engineered to knock down miR-26a-3p or a vector control construct. (B) Experimental paradigm for virus injection and behavioral testing. D, day. (C) Illustration of bilateral virus injection site in the DG hippocampus. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantitative real-time PCR was used to validate the efficiency of miR-26a-3p knockdown. n = 6 rats per group. Three independent biological replicate experiments were performed for each group. (E) Knockdown of miR-26a-3p within the DG decreased sucrose consumption in the sucrose preference test and (F) increased immobility times and decreased swimming times of rats in the forced-swim test. n = 18 rats per group for behavioral test. Knockdown of miR-26a-3p in DG neurons produced changes in (G) mEPSCs, (H) sEPSCs, and (I) spontaneous burst activity. n = 10 cells from 6 rats per group in G and H; n = 16 cells from 6 rats per group in I. Electrophysiological recordings were repeated in at least 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. AAV-control (WT + AAV-control) by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s correction. Ctrl, control.

Knockdown of miR-26a-3p increases PTEN expression and inhibits autophagy in rats. Results from Western blot analysis showed that, in contrast to that observed in mock controls, the knockdown of miR-26a-3p increased protein levels of PTEN in the DG region, again findings that were similar to the increased PTEN expression levels seen in rats following 5 weeks of CUMS exposure (Figure 4A). Moreover, expression of PI3K and phosphorylated Akt was significantly downregulated, accompanied by an upregulation of p53 in the miR-26a-3p–knockdown group as compared with controls (Figure 4A). To further explore possible neuronal mechanisms of miR-26a-3p in depression, we examined whether this miR-26a-3p/PTEN axis could modulate autophagy. We found that knockdown of miR-26a-3p in DG regions also markedly downregulated LC3-II/LC3-I and beclin-1 expression, while it increased the expression of p62 (Figure 4B). Meanwhile, images from electron microscopy revealed that the amount of autophagosomes in the DG region were significantly decreased (Figure 4C). These results demonstrate that PTEN is a target of miR-26a-3p and the upregulation of PTEN expression by the knockdown of miR-26a-3p appears to result in suppression of autophagic activity within the DG.

Figure 4 Knockdown of miR-26a-3p within the DG inhibited autophagy in normal rats. (A) Knockdown of miR-26a-3p increased expression of PTEN and p53, accompanied by decreased expression of PI3K and phosphorylated Akt within the DG. n = 6 rats per group. (B) Knockdown of miR-26a-3p decreased LC3-II/LC3-I and beclin-1 expression, accompanied by increased expression of p62. n = 6 rats per group. (C) Knockdown of miR-26a-3p decreased the number of autolysosomes in the DG. n = 6 rats per group and at least 20 micrographs from 1 animal. Scale bars: 500 nm. Experiments were performed in triplicate with 3 biological replicates for all panels. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. AAV-control (WT + AAV-control) by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction. Ctrl, control.

Knockdown of miR-26a-3p induces dysregulation of neuronal plasticity in the DG. Results from our immunofluorescence analysis also showed that miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats exhibited a significant decrease in key neuroplasticity-related markers, including synaptophysin (Syn) and postsynaptic density protein 95 (PSD-95) as compared with the mock controls (Figure 5A), and as well as microtubule-associated protein 2 (MAP-2) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Results from our Western blot analysis revealed that low levels of expression in a series of neuroplasticity-related regulators within the DG were observed in response to miR-26a-3p knockdown as compared with that in mock control rats (Figure 5B). These findings from miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats were similar to those found within the DG of our CUMS-induced rat model of depression. Moreover, the changes in mRNA expression level of these main neuroplasticity-related regulators in response to miR-26a-3p knockdown were similar to the changes in their protein expression levels (Supplemental Figure 4C). Morphological examination revealed that decreased numbers of synapses were present within DG regions in both miR-26a-3p–knockdown and CUMS-induced depressed rats (Supplemental Figure 4D). Dysregulation in neuroplasticity was further confirmed by the significant losses of dendritic spines observed in miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Knockdown of miR-26a-3p within the DG of normal rats induced dysregulation of neuroplasticity. (A) Representative confocal microscopic images showing expression of Syn and PSD-95 within the DG of different groups. Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 6 rats per group and at least 4–6 images from 1 animal. (B) Knockdown of miR-26a-3p decreased protein levels of neuroplasticity-related mediators in the DG. n = 6 rats per group. Western blotting results for Syn and PSD-95 were from the same samples and run in parallel in different gels. Three independent biological replicate experiments were performed. (C) Representative Golgi staining images and summary of data showing dendritic spines in DG neurons of different groups. Scale bar: 5 μm. n = 8 rats per group and at least 5 pyramidal neurons from 1 animal. Immunofluorescence and Golgi staining were repeated at least 3 times and quantitation was done for representative samples from each group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.01 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. AAV-control (WT + AAV-control) by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction. Ctrl, control; Syt1, synaptotagmin 1; Nlg1, neuroligin 1.

Knockdown of miR-26a-3p promotes neuronal apoptosis in the DG. Results from immunofluorescent staining showed that cleaved caspase-3, a terminal regulator that prompts the apoptotic process, was significantly increased (Figure 6A), while the neuronal precursor marker, doublecortin X (DCX) (Figure 6A), and neural stem cell marker, nestin (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), were significantly decreased within DG regions of miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats. Following miR-26a-3p knockdown, significant increases in protein levels of the proapoptotic factors, Bax, caspase-3, and caspase-9, accompanied by decreased expression levels of Bcl-2 were observed within the DG, as indicated from results of Western blotting (Figure 6B). Similar trends were obtained with regard to transcriptional levels of these apoptosis-related factors (Supplemental Figure 5C). Morphological changes, as observed with Hoechst-33258 staining (Supplemental Figure 5D) and transmission electron microscopy (Figure 6C), demonstrated that the nuclei within DG neurons exhibited remarkable characteristics of apoptosis, including nuclear chromatin margination, aggregation, and condensation in miR-26a-3p–knockdown versus mock control rats. The number of apoptotic cells within DG areas was correspondingly increased after knockdown of miR-26a-3p. Interestingly, we consistently observed that these tendencies for apoptotic morphological changes and apoptosis-related factor expression, as observed in miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats, were also present in CUMS rats. These results provide further evidence suggesting that downregulation of miR-26a-3p within the DG contributes to neuronal apoptosis, which may then be responsible for the induction of neuronal injury and depression-like behaviors in rats.

Figure 6 Knockdown of miR-26a-3p within the DG of normal rats induced neuronal apoptosis. (A) Representative confocal microscopic images showing expression of cleaved caspase-3 and DCX within the DG of different groups. Scale bars: 50 μm. n = 6 rats per group and at least 4–6 images from 1 animal. (B) Knockdown of miR-26a-3p increased protein levels of proapoptotic factors in the DG. n = 6 rats per group. Western blotting results were from the same samples and run in parallel in different gels. Three independent biological replicate experiments were performed. (C) Representative electron micrographs showing nuclear chromatin abnormalities in DG neurons of different groups. Scale bars: 1 μm. n = 6 per group and at least 5 pyramidal neurons from 1 animal. Immunofluorescence and electron microscopy experiments were repeated at least 3 times and quantitation was done for representative samples from each group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. AAV-control (WT + AAV-control) by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction. Ctrl, control.

Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in the DG rescues depression-like behaviors and impaired synaptic transmission in depressed rats. As a complementary approach to evaluate the role of miR-26a-3p in maintaining homeostasis and function of the DG neuronal network, an AAV-miR-26a-3p vector was infused into the DG region to overexpress miR-26a-3p in CUMS rats (Figure 7A). A presentation of the experimental design is shown in Figure 7B. The infection efficiency of miR-26a-3p was examined by immunofluorescence (Figure 7C) and a significant increase in miR-26a-3p expression levels within isolated DG regions was observed in miR-26a-3p–overexpressing rats (Figure 7D). Interestingly, restoration of miR-26a-3p levels within the DG significantly ameliorated symptoms of anhedonia and behavioral despair resulting from 5 weeks of CUMS exposure, as evidenced by increases in sucrose consumption (Figure 7E) and decreases in immobility times and increases in swimming times (Figure 7F) as compared with CUMS rats receiving the mock virus. However, results from the open-field test showed that overexpression of miR-26a-3p within DG regions of CUMS rats had no effect on the spontaneous locomotor activity of rats (P > 0.05; Supplemental Figure 6). We also found that overexpression of miR-26a-3p in CUMS rats significantly increased the amplitudes and frequencies of both mEPSCs and sEPSCs in DG pyramidal neurons (Figure 7, G and H) as well as spontaneous tonic activity (Figure 7I) in the CUMS group. These findings suggest that restoration of abnormal excitatory synaptic activity in DG granule cells contributes to the amelioration of depression-like behavior in CUMS rats and that upregulation of miR-26a-3p within the DG rescues the core symptoms of depression in depressed rats.

Figure 7 Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in the DG of CUMS rats reverses depression-like symptoms produced by CUMS exposure. (A) Schematic of AAV-miR-26a-3p vector used to overexpress miR-26a-3p. (B) Experimental paradigm for CUMS, virus injection, and behavioral testing. (C) Representative site of virus injection in the DG. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantitative real-time PCR showing efficiency of miR-26a-3p overexpression in DG regions. n = 6 rats per group. Three independent biological replicate experiments were performed for each group. (E) Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in the DG of CUMS rats increased sucrose consumption in the sucrose preference test and (F) decreased immobility times and increased swimming times in the forced-swim test. n = 18 rats per group for behavioral test. Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in DG neurons produced changes in (G) mEPSCs, (H) sEPSCs, and (I) spontaneous burst activity. n = 11 cells from 6 rats per group in G and H; n = 16 cells from 6 rats per group in I. Electrophysiological recordings were repeated in at least 3 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. eGFP control (CUMS + AAV-eGFP) by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction.

Overexpression of miR-26a-3p suppresses PTEN expression and increases autophagy in depressed rats. Overexpression of miR-26a-3p within the DG significantly decreased protein expression levels of PTEN, a direct target of miR-26a-3p, in depressed rats (Figure 8A), and the changes in protein levels of PI3K, phosphorylated Akt, and p53 resulting from CUMS exposure were also restored in response to the overexpression of miR-26a-3p within the DG. Moreover, we observed that overexpression of miR-26a-3p increased levels of LC3-II/LC3-I and beclin-1 and decreased levels of p62 (Figure 8B). The expression changes in these autophagy-related proteins provide further support for the hypothesis that the miR-26a-3p/PTEN pathway could rescue depression-like behaviors via regulating autophagic activity in depressed rats. Finally, electron microscopic images revealed the restoration in autophagy resulting from upregulation of miR-26a-3p within the DG of depressed rats (Figure 8C). Taken together, these results provide compelling evidence indicating that miR-26a-3p induces autophagy within the DG of depressed rats.

Figure 8 Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in the DG of CUMS rats restored the attenuation in autophagy resulting from CUMS exposure. (A) Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in CUMS rats decreased expression of PTEN and p53 and increased expression of PI3K and phosphorylated Akt within the DG. n = 6 rats per group. (B) Overexpression of miR-26a-3p increased LC3-II/LC3-I and beclin-1 expression and decreased expression of p62 in CUMS rats. n = 6 rats per group. (C) Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in the DG of CUMS rats increased the number of autolysosomes. Scale bars: 500 nm. n = 6 rats per group with at least 20 micrographs from 1 animal. Experiments were performed in triplicate with 3 biological replicates for all panels. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. eGFP control (CUMS + AAV-eGFP) by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction.

Overexpression of miR-26a-3p ameliorates the dysregulation of neuronal plasticity in depressed rats. Results from immunofluorescence analysis showed that the main synaptic markers, Syn, PSD-95 (Figure 9A), and MAP-2 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), were increased within the DG area following miR-26a-3p overexpression. Overexpression of miR-26a-3p, as achieved with an AAV-miR-26a-3p vector, markedly ameliorated the dysregulation of neuronal plasticity in depressed rats as evidenced by increased protein (Figure 9B) and mRNA (Supplemental Figure 7C) levels of plasticity-related mediators within the DG of depressed rats. Moreover, we observed that the overexpression of miR-26a-3p significantly restored the number of synapses (Supplemental Figure 7D) and dendritic spine densities (Figure 9C) in DG neurons, which had been reduced by CUMS exposure. These results provide convincing evidence that overexpression of miR-26a-3p ameliorated the dysregulation of neuroplasticity in depressed rats.

Figure 9 Overexpression of miR-26a-3p in the DG of CUMS rats restored the dysregulation of neuroplasticity resulting from CUMS exposure. (A) Representative confocal microscopic images showing the expression levels of Syn and PSD-95 within the DG. Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 6 rats per group and at least 4–6 images from 1 animal. (B) Overexpression of miR-26a-3p increased protein levels of neuroplasticity-related mediators in CUMS rats. n = 6 rats per group. Western blotting results were from the same samples and run in parallel in different gels. Independent biological replicate experiments were repeated 3 times. (C) Representative images and summary of data showing dendritic spines in DG neurons. Scale bar: 5 μm. n = 8 rats per group and at least 5 pyramidal neurons from 1 animal. Immunofluorescence and Golgi staining were repeated at least 3 times and quantitation was done for representative samples from each group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. eGFP control (CUMS + AAV-eGFP) by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction. Syt1, synaptotagmin 1; Nlg1, neuroligin 1.

Overexpression of miR-26a-3p inhibits neuronal apoptosis in depressed rats. Compared with the nonstressed control group, CUMS rats displayed decreased expression of the neurogenesis markers, DCX (Figure 10A) and nestin (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), along with increased protein (Figure 10B) and mRNA (Supplemental Figure 8C) expression levels of proapoptotic factors within DG areas. All these changes observed in these depressed rats were alleviated with upregulation of miR-26a-3p. Moreover, morphological results obtained with Hoechst-33258 staining (Supplemental Figure 8D) and transmission electron microscopy (Figure 10C) showed that upregulation of miR-26a-3p within the DG of depressed rats significantly restored the nuclear deterioration resulting from CUMS exposure. These results suggest that miR-26a-3p suppresses neuronal apoptosis and promotes neurogenesis within the DG area, effects that may work through the PTEN signaling pathway in depression.

Figure 10 Overexpression of miR-26a-3p within the DG of CUMS rats suppressed neuronal apoptosis resulting from CUMS exposure. (A) Representative confocal microscopic images showing expression of cleaved caspase-3 and DCX within the DG. Scale bars: 50 μm. n = 6 rats per group and at least 4–6 images from 1 animal. (B) Overexpression of miR-26a-3p decreased protein levels of proapoptotic factors in CUMS rats. n = 6 rats per group. Western blotting results of Bcl-2, Bax, and caspase-9 were from the same samples and run in parallel in different gels. Independent biological replicate experiments were repeated 3 times. (C) Representative electron micrographs showing nuclear chromatin abnormalities in DG neurons. Scale bars: 1 μm. n = 4 rats per group and at least 20 micrographs from 1 animal. Immunofluorescence and electron microscopy experiments were repeated at least 3 times and quantitation was done for representative samples from each group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. WT; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 vs. eGFP control (CUMS + AAV-eGFP) by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction.

PTEN mediates neuronal and behavioral anomalies resulting from miR-26a-3p deficits in the DG. Finally, to substantiate the hypothesis that the neuronal deterioration induced by miR-26a-3p was dependent on the PTEN signaling pathway, miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats were treated with the PTEN inhibitor, dipotassium bisperoxo(pyridine-2-carboxyl)oxovanadate [bpV(pic)]. As shown in Figure 11A, bpV(pic) treatment (0.2 mg/kg, i.p.) markedly upregulated PI3K and induced Akt phosphorylation, two vital downstream components of the PTEN pathway that were significantly suppressed by miR-26a-3p knockdown in DG regions. bpV(pic) treatment also decreased the upregulation of p53 resulting from this miR-26a-3p deficit and markedly increased LC3-II/LC3-I and beclin-1 expression and decreased levels of p62 (Figure 11B), suggesting that inhibition of PTEN restored the autophagy suppressed by the miR-26a-3p deficit. In addition, bpV(pic) treatment upregulated neuroplasticity-related mediators (Figure 11C) and reduced expression of proapoptotic factors in miR-26a-3p–knockdown rats (Figure 11D). These results demonstrated that this pharmacological inhibition of PTEN significantly rescued the neuronal deterioration and cell death resulting from miR-26a-3p knockdown. bpV(pic) treatment also effectively ameliorated the depression-like symptoms from this miR-26a-3p deficit, as based on results obtained with the sucrose preference (Figure 11E) and forced-swim (Figure 11F) tests and reversed the decreases in frequencies of spontaneous tonic firing (Figure 11G) in DG neurons of depressed rats.